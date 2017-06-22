Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic

Preservation Needs Assessment Tamara Lavrencic Museum Programs and Collections Manager M&G NSW CHG 2016
This session looks at: •How to choose a conservator ? •What to do to prepare for the assessment? •What’s involved in the a...
Preservation refers to… “the protection of cultural property by minimising chemical and physical deterioration. Improved s...
Preservation needs assessment • Evaluates the policies, practices and conditions that affect the preservation of an organi...
Goals •to enable your organisation to identify risks to, and develop a long-term preservation strategy for, the collection...
Choosing a conservator •Qualified conservator with 3-5 years experience •Get lists of names from Community Heritage Grant ...
http://www.nla.gov.au/awards- and-grants/chg
http://www.nla.gov.au/chg/preservation-needs- assessments
AICCM: http://aiccm.org.au
AICCM: Directory of conservators in private practice
What to do to prepare for the assessment? • Organisational history • Description of building – location, number of buildin...
PNA template: www.aiccm.org.au/sites/default/files/docs/AICCMBusinessDocs/PresNeedsTemplate.p df
Assessing preservation needs • Building location, construction and condition • Local environmental conditions • Internal e...
How well does the building protect the contents?
Are shelves above flood levels?
Internal environmental conditions
Moisture problem
Display methods
Display methods
Display methods
Temporary display methods
Light control when museum is closed
Storage areas: cluttered
Storage area: well organised
Do storage methods or materials pose a risk to the collection?
Storage of original photographs
Storage- archival boxes
Housekeeping: is the cleaning schedule adequate?
Evidence of past insect attack
Evidence of active insect attack
Visitor impact
Recommendations • Development of policies and/or procedures • Building repairs/modifications • Reducing light levels and U...
End result •A preservation plan with prioritised actions •An independent report to support future grant/funding applicatio...
Conservation decision making- factors • Significance underpins conservation decisions and priorities • Signs of wear and t...
A case study
Treatment options •Digitise and house in box •Reattach the covers •Rebind the book •Leave it as is (covers tied on)
Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic
Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic
Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic
Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic
Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic
Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic
Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic

32 views

Published on

Preservation assessment by Tamara Lavrencic. Presented at the 2016 Community Heritage Grants (CHG) Preservation and Collection Management Training Workshops.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  •  The AICCM directory of conservators in private practice lists over 50 members in Australia who are Professional Members of the AICCM.
  • Image by Tamara Lavrencic, chairs in storage area ( Historic Houses Trust of NSW)
  • DISPLAY/EXHIBITIONS
    What are the risks? I.e. what harm will occur if no changes are made?
    Image: Canowindra Historical Society.
  • DISPLAY/EXHIBITIONS
    What are the risks? I.e. what harm will occur if no changes are made?
    Image: Canowindra Historical Society.
  • DISPLAY/EXHIBITIONS
    What are the risks? I.e. what harm will occur if no changes are made?
    Image: Canowindra Historical Society.
  • STORAGE - continued
    Are the storage methods appropriate (e.g. not overcrowded, not stacked on floor)?
    Are the enclosures of appropriate quality for preservation of the collection?
    Is there good air circulation around the collections?
    What are the key risks associated with the above?
    Image: Canowindra Historical Society.
  • STORAGE CONTINUED
    What kinds of enclosures are used (eg boxes, sleeves)?
    Image: Berrima Historical Society
  • Dust – table at RHH&amp;F following the red dust storms of October 2009. Image by Matthew Scott
  • Insects damage objects and art works in a variety of ways - through staining, soiling and consuming surfaces and components.
    Image from AICCM Visual glossary, Alice Cannon
  • This book, titled “A Comprehensive Treatise on Land Surveying”, is from the Rouse Hill House and Farm collection, a collection reflecting the tastes and interests of 6 generations of the one family. The book is significant in that it bears the dated inscription of William Buchanan,  Bessie Rouse’s father.  William immigrated to Australia just after the inscription date (1820) and worked as a surveyor on a number of important colonial projects.  As can be seen by the condition of the book, it was heavily used and indeed, this text was considered the primary reference for surveyors in this period
  • For many years the book stood on a book shelf with covers tied to text with a piece of cotton tape. It is rarely used.
    In 2008 it was decided to prepare it for an exhibition, opened to one of the illustrations.  
  • If we decided to have the covers reattached, the book would require a total rebind because of the existing binding style.
    Retaining the existing binding style makes opening and use of the book problematic.
    If the book was a research copy rather than evidence of family occupation in a historic house, we might consider rebinding in a more accessible binding style or we might make a copy available for use.
    In this case, we’ve opted to do nothing, and display it as is.

    • Preservation assessment - Tamara Lavrencic

    1. 1. Preservation Needs Assessment Tamara Lavrencic Museum Programs and Collections Manager M&G NSW CHG 2016
    2. 2. This session looks at: •How to choose a conservator ? •What to do to prepare for the assessment? •What’s involved in the assessment process? •Summary of factors in conservation decision making. •Prioritising preservation activities.
    3. 3. Preservation refers to… “the protection of cultural property by minimising chemical and physical deterioration. Improved storage conditions and environmental control plays a big part in this.” AICCM website http://aiccm.org.au/conservation
    4. 4. Preservation needs assessment • Evaluates the policies, practices and conditions that affect the preservation of an organisation’s collections • Identifies specific preservation needs and actions to meet those needs • Prioritises actions matched to resources
    5. 5. Goals •to enable your organisation to identify risks to, and develop a long-term preservation strategy for, the collection •to prolong the existence of cultural material
    6. 6. Choosing a conservator •Qualified conservator with 3-5 years experience •Get lists of names from Community Heritage Grant Office, AICCM www.aiccm.org.au or your state museum, art gallery, library or archives •Ask for references and a PNA report •Check they carry insurance
    7. 7. http://www.nla.gov.au/awards- and-grants/chg
    8. 8. http://www.nla.gov.au/chg/preservation-needs- assessments
    9. 9. AICCM: http://aiccm.org.au
    10. 10. AICCM: Directory of conservators in private practice
    11. 11. What to do to prepare for the assessment? • Organisational history • Description of building – location, number of buildings, a plan of the layout if possible • Description of the collection/s • Details of staff, paid and volunteers and roles • Opening hours • Number of visitors p.a. • Copies of policies and procedures • Copy of significance assessment report • Provide a copy of your Disaster Plan if you have one
    12. 12. PNA template: www.aiccm.org.au/sites/default/files/docs/AICCMBusinessDocs/PresNeedsTemplate.p df
    13. 13. Assessing preservation needs • Building location, construction and condition • Local environmental conditions • Internal environmental conditions • Display methods • Storage furniture and methods • Housekeeping • Visitor impact • Overall condition of collection sub-types e.g. books, paintings, textiles, machinery etc.
    14. 14. How well does the building protect the contents?
    15. 15. Are shelves above flood levels?
    16. 16. Internal environmental conditions
    17. 17. Moisture problem
    18. 18. Display methods
    19. 19. Display methods
    20. 20. Display methods
    21. 21. Temporary display methods
    22. 22. Light control when museum is closed
    23. 23. Storage areas: cluttered
    24. 24. Storage area: well organised
    25. 25. Do storage methods or materials pose a risk to the collection?
    26. 26. Storage of original photographs
    27. 27. Storage- archival boxes
    28. 28. Housekeeping: is the cleaning schedule adequate?
    29. 29. Evidence of past insect attack
    30. 30. Evidence of active insect attack
    31. 31. Visitor impact
    32. 32. Recommendations • Development of policies and/or procedures • Building repairs/modifications • Reducing light levels and UV • Relocating parts of the collection • Resting fragile objects • Allocating appropriate storage space • Purchasing shelving, plan drawers or display cases • Rehousing objects in archival quality materials • Reformatting – making duplicates for display, digitisation • Conservation treatment for individual objects • Training
    33. 33. End result •A preservation plan with prioritised actions •An independent report to support future grant/funding applications •Document to support future grant applications
    34. 34. Conservation decision making- factors • Significance underpins conservation decisions and priorities • Signs of wear and tear can be integral to the significance of an object • Benefits and risks of treatment • Reversibility of treatment • Storage conditions that the object will be returning to • Fragile documents, photographs and books may need to be stabilised before they can be digitized • Potential use and possible limitations • Alternatives to treatment e.g. reformatting or duplication • Will the treatment effect future research potential?
    35. 35. A case study
    36. 36. Treatment options •Digitise and house in box •Reattach the covers •Rebind the book •Leave it as is (covers tied on)

    ×