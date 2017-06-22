26 October 2016 Just Digitise It Community Heritage Grants Program digitisation workshop
Session outline 1.35 Arrival and welcome 1.40 - 2.40 pm Planning a digitisation project • Setting standards • Resources ne...
Notes for the session http://beta.prov.vic.gov.au/community/managing-your- collection/just-digitise-it 6 project stages de...
Setting standards
Matching standards to the project Setting standards Two main impetus…es for digitisation • Preservation – OHIO (only handl...
Factors Setting standards • How much material to copy? • What condition? (preservation needs assesment) • How much time/ m...
How do we see? Setting standards http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_vision
Describing light with numbers Smooth gradient Broken into 16 steps (4-bit) No intensity (0 in 8-bit scale) Step 10 of 16 (...
Bit-depth Red 255 ff 1111 1111 Green 255 ff 1111 1111 Blue 255 ff 1111 1111 24 BInary digiTs
What is a digital image? Setting standards 4d4d 002a 0000 ea68 ffff ff00 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000...
Resolution Setting standards 1 inch 1 inch 1 inch 1 inch @300dpi = 90,000 pixels @72dpi = 5,184 pixels ‘Screen’ resolution...
How many dpi is enough? Original 75 x 53 mm (VPRS 8609/P30 unit 3, item 6/108) 600 dpi
4800 dpi. Could back off a little…
Colour management https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RGB_color_space sRGB (monitor standard) CIE Chart with sRGB gamut by spigg...
Compression Setting standards http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JPEG 83,261 bytes 1,523 bytes
Image generations Cute kitten (modified) courtesy: https://www.flickr.com/photos/foundan imalsfoundation/8469463762/ Origi...
Histograms
Cropped image
‘Levels’ tool
‘Curves’ tool
Checking the levels
The most colours vs. the right colours -- ‘positive’ images: scan for colour fidelity -- negatives: scan for maximum tonal...
PROV camera setup
Still image standards Setting standards National Library of Australia http://www.nla.gov.au/standards/image-capture Public...
Photographing objects Setting standards Museums Australia (Victoria) http://www.mavic.asn.au/resources/practical-training
Sound and moving pictures (advice) Setting standards National Film and Sound Archives http://www.nfsa.gov.au/preservation/...
Resources needed
Physical resources Resources needed • Space – managed, secure (fire, flood, pests, ancient wiring, not about to be reclaim...
Physical resources Resources needed • Toys! – Scanning equipment – Colour calibration equipment – Workstations – Storage
Human resources Resources needed • Project manager • Project committee (for when the manager heads off to Noosa) • Tame ex...
Documentation Resources needed • Digitisation policy/ strategy/ plan • Project statement/ plan • Risk management framework...
Permission Resources needed • From your group • From your stakeholders • From your donors/ owners of the material • From y...
Care of your originals
Collection management Care of your originals • Are the items catalogued? (Does the catalogue make sense?) • Are they secur...
Preservation management Care of your originals • put it in a box (controls light, humidity, physical safety) • wrapped in ...
Relationship management Care of your originals • have some handling rules (gloves, induction) • digitisation providers sho...
Further further reading Care of your originals National Standards for Museums and Galleries • http://www.collectionsaustra...
Care of your copies
Hardware failure Care of your copies • backups, offsite preferably • understand the limits of the storage technology • che...
Hardware obsolescence Care of your copies • migration, vary your storage options • active management of collection
Software obsolescence Care of your copies • open formats (image formats have been stable for decades) • open applications ...
Poor management and documentation Care of your copies • Bill is your IT guy. He has just fallen under a bus. • Try not to ...
Hardware failure Digital Preservation • backups, offsite preferably • understand the limits of the storage technology • ch...
Summary Metadata • All of your data needs to be easily extractable from the software it’s in. • Create a simple file struc...
Getting images online
Originals and renditions Getting images online • xyz
Originals and renditions Getting images online Constraints on delivering raw images • Connection speed and bandwidth • Scr...
Options for publishing Getting images online • Don’t publish at all… • Use existing commercial tools and services (Flickr,...
What and why to put online Getting images online • Marketing your organisation (‘going viral’) • Online archive (TROVE) • ...
Metadata and sharing images
Definition Metadata • Data about data (and data systems) • Look at the data surrounding an image in Flickr: http://www.fli...
Metadata • Think about how your existing data can be: • Categorised into different functions (descriptive, discovery, pres...
Metadata • Important things to record: – Identity (title, ‘control symbol’) – Classification (subject, function) – History...
Identity Metadata • Some items may not have titles. What is the thing that distinguishes one item from the next in a colle...
Classification Metadata • Information to manage items and help narrow down searches. • Library: ‘subject’ – what is it abo...
History Metadata • Archive/ Museum: ‘provenance’ – where is it from? (which collection, which donor) • Management history:...
Description Metadata • Extended stories about item (mum on a bike) • Description of physical original – dimensions, specia...
Description Metadata • Extended stories about item (mum on a bike) • Description of physical original – dimensions, specia...
Description Metadata • Extended stories about item (mum on a bike) • Description of physical original – dimensions, specia...
Description Metadata • Extended stories about item (mum on a bike) • Description of physical original – dimensions, specia...
Q & A
Just digitise it - Daniel Wilksch of the Public Records Office Victoria
Just digitise it - Daniel Wilksch of the Public Records Office Victoria
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Just digitise it - Daniel Wilksch of the Public Records Office Victoria

36 views

Published on

Just digitise it by Daniel Wilksch of the Public Records Office Victoria. Presented at the 2016 Community Heritage Grants (CHG) Preservation and Collection Management Training Workshops.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Just digitise it - Daniel Wilksch of the Public Records Office Victoria

  1. 1. 26 October 2016 Just Digitise It Community Heritage Grants Program digitisation workshop
  2. 2. Session outline 1.35 Arrival and welcome 1.40 - 2.40 pm Planning a digitisation project • Setting standards • Resources needed • Care of your originals • Care of your copies 2.40 - 3.00 pm Digitisation facility tour/ afternoon tea (first half) 3.00 - 3.20 pm Digitisation facility tour/ afternoon tea (second half) 3.30 - 4.00 pm Negotiating rights before you digitise Nicki Mackay-Sim, Curator of Pictures, NLA 4.00 – 4.30 pm Providing access • Getting images online • Metadata and sharing images 4.30 - 5.00 pm Q & A
  3. 3. Notes for the session http://beta.prov.vic.gov.au/community/managing-your- collection/just-digitise-it 6 project stages described •Planning •Preparing •Creating •Describing •Editing •Publishing
  4. 4. Setting standards
  5. 5. Matching standards to the project Setting standards Two main impetus…es for digitisation • Preservation – OHIO (only handle it once) – colour management, ‘master’ copies • Access – search/ discoverability – crowdsourcing
  6. 6. Factors Setting standards • How much material to copy? • What condition? (preservation needs assesment) • How much time/ money do you have? • Has somebody already digitised it? (books…) • What is its significance? (significance statement, etc.)
  7. 7. How do we see? Setting standards http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_vision
  8. 8. Describing light with numbers Smooth gradient Broken into 16 steps (4-bit) No intensity (0 in 8-bit scale) Step 10 of 16 (160 in 8-bit scale) Step 16 (255 in 8-bit scale) Hint: the smooth gradient is in 8-bit steps – each level of intensity is 2 px wide in the original drawing.
  9. 9. Bit-depth Red 255 ff 1111 1111 Green 255 ff 1111 1111 Blue 255 ff 1111 1111 24 BInary digiTs
  10. 10. What is a digital image? Setting standards 4d4d 002a 0000 ea68 ffff ff00 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 0000 .... Black pixels (0's) left out .... 0000 0000 00ff ffff 000e 0100 0003 0000 0001 0064 0000 0101 0003 0000 0001 00c8 0000 0102 0003 0000 0003 0000 eb16 0103 0003 0000 0001 0001 0000 0106 0003 0000 0001 0002 0000 0111 0004 0000 0001 0000 0008 0112 0003 0000 0001 0001 0000 0115 0003 0000 0001 0003 0000 0116 0003 0000 0001 00c8 0000 0117 0004 0000 0001 0000 ea60 0118 0003 0000 0003 0000 eb1c 0119 0003 0000 0003 0000 eb22 011c 0003 0000 0001 0001 0000 0153 0003 0000 0003 0000 eb28 0000 0000 0008 0008 0008 0000 0000 0000 00ff 00ff 00ff 0001 0001 0001 from http://local.wasp.uwa.edu.au/~pbourke/dataformats/tiff/ ffffff = 255,255,255 ( r g b ) in hexadecimal notation
  11. 11. Resolution Setting standards 1 inch 1 inch 1 inch 1 inch @300dpi = 90,000 pixels @72dpi = 5,184 pixels ‘Screen’ resolution Standard ‘Print’ resolution
  12. 12. How many dpi is enough? Original 75 x 53 mm (VPRS 8609/P30 unit 3, item 6/108) 600 dpi
  13. 13. 4800 dpi. Could back off a little…
  14. 14. Colour management https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RGB_color_space sRGB (monitor standard) CIE Chart with sRGB gamut by spigget - own work. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 Adobe RGB (1998)
  15. 15. Compression Setting standards http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JPEG 83,261 bytes 1,523 bytes
  16. 16. Image generations Cute kitten (modified) courtesy: https://www.flickr.com/photos/foundan imalsfoundation/8469463762/ Original scene Photographic Negative Print Digital ‘masters’ Modified copy
  17. 17. Histograms
  18. 18. Cropped image
  19. 19. ‘Levels’ tool
  20. 20. ‘Curves’ tool
  21. 21. Checking the levels
  22. 22. The most colours vs. the right colours -- ‘positive’ images: scan for colour fidelity -- negatives: scan for maximum tonal range (consider 16/48-bit) It’s better to make a good scan than correct a ‘poor’ one. ‘Levels’ adjustment when scanning is different to adjusting an existing digital image. Fidelity
  23. 23. PROV camera setup
  24. 24. Still image standards Setting standards National Library of Australia http://www.nla.gov.au/standards/image-capture Public Record Office Victoria http://prov.vic.gov.au/government/standards-and-policy/capture
  25. 25. Photographing objects Setting standards Museums Australia (Victoria) http://www.mavic.asn.au/resources/practical-training
  26. 26. Sound and moving pictures (advice) Setting standards National Film and Sound Archives http://www.nfsa.gov.au/preservation/care/caring-for-film/ http://www.nfsa.gov.au/preservation/care/caring-for-audio/ http://www.nfsa.gov.au/preservation/services/
  27. 27. Resources needed
  28. 28. Physical resources Resources needed • Space – managed, secure (fire, flood, pests, ancient wiring, not about to be reclaimed by Council for boutique carparks, etc.) – flat (shelving, tables) • Supplies – rehousing materials for copied originals – acid free paper, plastic film, gloves, pencils, spirit level, measuring tape/ rulers, gaffer tape, extension cables, USB sticks, random things that aren’t too grubby
  29. 29. Physical resources Resources needed • Toys! – Scanning equipment – Colour calibration equipment – Workstations – Storage
  30. 30. Human resources Resources needed • Project manager • Project committee (for when the manager heads off to Noosa) • Tame experts • Volunteers – what do you need from them? – what do they get out of it?
  31. 31. Documentation Resources needed • Digitisation policy/ strategy/ plan • Project statement/ plan • Risk management framework • Specific policies/ procedures • Written agreements with donors and digitisers • Passwords. Write them down.
  32. 32. Permission Resources needed • From your group • From your stakeholders • From your donors/ owners of the material • From your funders
  33. 33. Care of your originals
  34. 34. Collection management Care of your originals • Are the items catalogued? (Does the catalogue make sense?) • Are they securely stored? • Do you know who owns what? … things go missing.
  35. 35. Preservation management Care of your originals • put it in a box (controls light, humidity, physical safety) • wrapped in plastic (anything except PVC) • write on the enclosure, not the object • only take it out when you have to … things get old.
  36. 36. Relationship management Care of your originals • have some handling rules (gloves, induction) • digitisation providers should be able to describe their security and preservation measures • don’t break the original to digitise it … things get dropped.
  37. 37. Further further reading Care of your originals National Standards for Museums and Galleries • http://www.collectionsaustralia.net/sector_info_item/107 Keeping Archives
  38. 38. Care of your copies
  39. 39. Hardware failure Care of your copies • backups, offsite preferably • understand the limits of the storage technology • checksums – or just look at your images every so often
  40. 40. Hardware obsolescence Care of your copies • migration, vary your storage options • active management of collection
  41. 41. Software obsolescence Care of your copies • open formats (image formats have been stable for decades) • open applications (separate the data from the program) • plan for and budget migrations
  42. 42. Poor management and documentation Care of your copies • Bill is your IT guy. He has just fallen under a bus. • Try not to implement systems you don’t understand.
  43. 43. Hardware failure Digital Preservation • backups, offsite preferably • understand the limits of the storage technology • checksums – or just look at your images every so often
  44. 44. Summary Metadata • All of your data needs to be easily extractable from the software it’s in. • Create a simple file structure and make sure people stick to it. • Manage your backups properly (no lending to people, manage your risks, NO shortcuts).
  45. 45. Getting images online
  46. 46. Originals and renditions Getting images online • xyz
  47. 47. Originals and renditions Getting images online Constraints on delivering raw images • Connection speed and bandwidth • Screen size and resolution • Control over rights to the image
  48. 48. Options for publishing Getting images online • Don’t publish at all… • Use existing commercial tools and services (Flickr, Facebook, eHive) • Use existing community services (Victorian Collections) • Your own site (Wordpress, Omeka)
  49. 49. What and why to put online Getting images online • Marketing your organisation (‘going viral’) • Online archive (TROVE) • Storytelling • Online communities
  50. 50. Metadata and sharing images
  51. 51. Definition Metadata • Data about data (and data systems) • Look at the data surrounding an image in Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/ • Explore the Powerhouse Museum: • http://www.powerhousemuseum.com/ • Metadata reading: • http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metadata
  52. 52. Metadata • Think about how your existing data can be: • Categorised into different functions (descriptive, discovery, preservation, etc.) • Standardised (eg. Dublin Core) enabling matches with other collections and websites.
  53. 53. Metadata • Important things to record: – Identity (title, ‘control symbol’) – Classification (subject, function) – History (dates, purposes) – [Description]
  54. 54. Identity Metadata • Some items may not have titles. What is the thing that distinguishes one item from the next in a collection? • Remember physical cues not same as digital. Perhaps the filename of your image is the title? • ‘Control Symbol’: Catalogue / collection / record- keeping number.
  55. 55. Classification Metadata • Information to manage items and help narrow down searches. • Library: ‘subject’ – what is it about? • Archive: ‘function’ – what does it do? • Internet: ‘tagging’ – where did I put it again? • Subject/ topic list for images: http://www.picturethesaurus.gov.au/
  56. 56. History Metadata • Archive/ Museum: ‘provenance’ – where is it from? (which collection, which donor) • Management history: what has happened to it? ie., what date was it scanned? • Scanning is another layer to existing management history that might be recorded in your collection database.
  57. 57. Description Metadata • Extended stories about item (mum on a bike) • Description of physical original – dimensions, special features • Description of digital copy – dpi, file format
  58. 58. Description Metadata • Extended stories about item (mum on a bike) • Description of physical original – dimensions, special features • Description of digital copy – dpi, file format
  59. 59. Description Metadata • Extended stories about item (mum on a bike) • Description of physical original – dimensions, special features • Description of digital copy – dpi, file format
  60. 60. Description Metadata • Extended stories about item (mum on a bike) • Description of physical original – dimensions, special features • Description of digital copy – dpi, file format
  61. 61. Q & A

×