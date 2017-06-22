Disaster preparedness - Kim Morris of Art and Archival Pty Ltd

Disaster Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery for Collections Presented by Kim Morris Director Art & Archival P...
Collection Disaster Planning in Australia A Background ♦ In 1985 the NLA suffered a catastrophic fire ♦ The NLA fire ident...
What is a Disaster (or Collection Emergency)? ♦ A sudden or great misfortune or calamity ♦ A sudden calamitous event produ...
Collections Management and Conservation Disaster Preparedness Plans ♦ Supports and assists those responsible for managing ...
Focus on Preparedness Identified Prime Risks The Plan is a perpetual policy and manual for routine disaster preparedness a...
Prevention and Preparedness ♦ Risks are identified and assessed ♦ Collections are prioritised ♦ Resources are identified ♦...
Awareness and Training ♦ Many incidents can be reduced in seriousness or eliminated if staff are aware and trained in: – G...
Know Your Buildings, Know your Region ♦  Cyclone ♦  Flood ♦  Fire & Smoke ♦  Earthquake ♦  Storm ♦  Terrorist attack...
Conducting A Risk Assessment ♦ Identify those occurrences which pose the greatest threat to your organisation and its coll...
A useful model for conducting risks High Probability ↑ 2 1 4 3 Low High Effect →
Response Knowing Your Responsibilities ♦ Collection emergency response can be separated into 2 phases: – Immediate respons...
Emergency Supplies Disaster Bins and other Supplies ♦ Supplies are always available and accessible ♦ Locations are detaile...
Supplies May Include Material Use Bins - plastic Catching water Broom Cleaning up, moving water Buckets - 10 litre Catchin...
Utility knife Cutting plastic, tape Absorbent wipers Cleaning up Absorbent paper Cleaning up, interleaving Writing pad and...
Evacuation of Material? ♦ Should collection material be removed or evacuated when an emergency involving it is discovered?...
Recovery (Long Term) actions ♦ Planning and decision making (options) ♦ Communication ♦ Evacuation and treatment of affect...
Being Vigilant Alice Springs Hail Storm, June 2016 ♦Maintain your preparedness and your plan
General Principles When an incident is discovered some general principles to follow are: ♦ Human safety has precedence ove...
Disaster preparedness - Kim Morris of Art and Archival Pty Ltd
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Disaster preparedness - Kim Morris of Art and Archival Pty Ltd

43 views

Published on

Disaster preparedness by Kim Morris of Art and Archival Pty Ltd. Presented at the 2016 Community Heritage Grants Preservation and Collection Management Training Workshops.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Disaster preparedness - Kim Morris of Art and Archival Pty Ltd

  1. 1. Disaster Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery for Collections Presented by Kim Morris Director Art & Archival Pty Ltd
  2. 2. Collection Disaster Planning in Australia A Background ♦ In 1985 the NLA suffered a catastrophic fire ♦ The NLA fire identified the need for a Collection Disaster Plan – like all other Australian cultural institutions of the time, they didn’t have one! ♦ The NLA became a leader in collection disaster planning ♦ By 1988 the first NLA Collection Disaster Plan was developed with a focus on Preparedness and prevention ♦ Around this time it became a mandatory requirement for cultural institutions to develop and implement their collection emergency plans ♦ Emergency/Disaster Plans are now part of Broader Business Continuity Frameworks ♦ Many cultural institutions now maintain a strong focus on plan maintenance, staff awareness and training
  3. 3. What is a Disaster (or Collection Emergency)? ♦ A sudden or great misfortune or calamity ♦ A sudden calamitous event producing great material damage, loss and distress ♦ An incident involving an organisation and its collection material that results in damage, loss or restricted access.
  4. 4. Collections Management and Conservation Disaster Preparedness Plans ♦ Supports and assists those responsible for managing and caring for collections, buildings and fittings to maintain disaster awareness, preparedness and prevention ♦ Provides policy and direction in Disaster planning ♦ Assists in reducing risks to collection materials and the buildings that house them ♦ Covers all collection items, including external objects managed by museums and travelling exhibitions ♦ It applies to all workers, volunteers, venues and facilities
  5. 5. Focus on Preparedness Identified Prime Risks The Plan is a perpetual policy and manual for routine disaster preparedness and prevention activities. It ensures effective prevention activities and procedures are maintained to mitigate prime risks to the collection ♦Identifies key staff and their responsibilities and roles ♦Outlines key preparedness actions by collection, priority, display, storage, on site and off site ♦Identifies supplies and their locations ♦Outlines post emergency procedures
  6. 6. Prevention and Preparedness ♦ Risks are identified and assessed ♦ Collections are prioritised ♦ Resources are identified ♦ Plans are prepared, updated and/or refined ♦ Key roles are allocated ♦ Funding and support is identified ♦ Building maintenance and repair ♦ Good housekeeping ♦ Good storage ♦ Correct handling ♦ Staff training ♦ General staff awareness is raised ♦ Resources, equipment and supplies are identified and put into place
  7. 7. Awareness and Training ♦ Many incidents can be reduced in seriousness or eliminated if staff are aware and trained in: – Good collection handling techniques – Good collection storage techniques – How to recognise and respond to an emergency situation – The risks to collection material – Good housekeeping practices – How to recognise and report potential problems ♦ To ensure staff and volunteers remain aware of collection emergency issues, training and refresher sessions should be held once a year ♦ Orientation training sessions for new people should include a collection emergency awareness component ♦ Managers should ensure awareness of collection emergency issues is maintained
  8. 8. Know Your Buildings, Know your Region ♦  Cyclone ♦  Flood ♦  Fire & Smoke ♦  Earthquake ♦  Storm ♦  Terrorist attack ♦  Weather ♦  Sewage ♦  Water leak ♦  Poor storage & handling ♦  Mould ♦  Equipment malfunction ♦  Insect and vermin infestation ♦  Vandalism ♦  High dust levels ♦  Accident ♦  Theft ♦  Building works/alterations ♦ And many more
  9. 9. Conducting A Risk Assessment ♦ Identify those occurrences which pose the greatest threat to your organisation and its collections ♦ Look at past incidents. Unless your building and organisation are brand new there will be a history of past incidents ♦ Look at the building/s. Are they poorly maintained? Does the roof leak? Plumbing may be old. Is it secure? Plant and equipment? Electrical wiring and equipment? ♦ Look at the geographic location. Near a water source? In an unstable area? In an area known for bad weather? ♦ Look at the way collections are housed. Are they housed below ground or near plant and equipment and plumbing? Are they over crowded? Are they secure? ♦ Look at the way collections are used or accessed. Are they secure? Is public access and use supervised? Do staff know how to correctly handle material? ♦ Re assess risk regularly or even on a daily basis as needed
  10. 10. A useful model for conducting risks High Probability ↑ 2 1 4 3 Low High Effect →
  11. 11. Response Knowing Your Responsibilities ♦ Collection emergency response can be separated into 2 phases: – Immediate response actions – Short term response actions ♦ Long term actions are recovery actions ♦ Assessment of the situation noting: – if the area is safe – source of the emergency – if collection material is affected – Informing people who need to know urgently
  12. 12. Emergency Supplies Disaster Bins and other Supplies ♦ Supplies are always available and accessible ♦ Locations are detailed in the plan ♦ Bins are located at the front of the building ♦ As part of post response, bins and supplies will be re-stocked and prepared for next time
  13. 13. Supplies May Include Material Use Bins - plastic Catching water Broom Cleaning up, moving water Buckets - 10 litre Catching water, cleaning up Dust pan & brush Cleaning up Emergency action instructions Reference Extension lead Flexible power source Fire extinguisher - CO2 (side) Fighting small fire Garbage bags - 20 pack Carrying material Gloves – rubber Health and safety Marker pens Marking transport boxes Packing tape Adhering sheeting
  14. 14. Utility knife Cutting plastic, tape Absorbent wipers Cleaning up Absorbent paper Cleaning up, interleaving Writing pad and clipboard Recording material movements Pencils Recording incident / material relocation Marker pens Marking transport boxes Power board Flexible power source Extension lead Flexible power source Torch and batteries During blackouts Garbage bags Containing / carrying material Plastic bags Containing / carrying material Protective clothes, hard hats Health and safety Tube - long plastic Directing away minor leaks Chemical spill kit Contain spills
  15. 15. Evacuation of Material? ♦ Should collection material be removed or evacuated when an emergency involving it is discovered? ♦ There is no correct answer but this issue should be addressed in the plan to prevent confusion
  16. 16. Recovery (Long Term) actions ♦ Planning and decision making (options) ♦ Communication ♦ Evacuation and treatment of affected materials ♦ Rectification of the affected site ♦ Restoration of access and services to clients ♦ Assessment of the plan’s effectiveness and reasons for the occurrence of the emergency
  17. 17. Being Vigilant Alice Springs Hail Storm, June 2016 ♦Maintain your preparedness and your plan
  18. 18. General Principles When an incident is discovered some general principles to follow are: ♦ Human safety has precedence over protection of collection material – Make sure affected areas are safe to enter – Do not risk personal safety to ‘rescue’ collection material ♦ Respond appropriately and urgently – Accurately assess the situation if possible – Report the incident to those who need to know – If safe to do so, take action to protect collection material ♦ Know your response procedures but also use your initiative – All staff should have an emergency help sheet – Help sheets should be located in and on all emergency supply cabinets and wheelie bins ♦ Seek advice and help from others ♦ Maintain communication ♦ Plan well. The faster the correct action, the better the result. So take time to ensure you plan a correct and appropriate response

×