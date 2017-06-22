Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Caption: Three variations of significance assessment – single items to collections. Cross-collection projects may include single item and collection components.
Rarity – not only physical ‘While there will always be an element of personal judgment in the assessment, using a consistent process and criteria helps to develops assessments that are rigorous and well substantiated by evidence, research and logical argument’ p. 366 Can cover diverse opinions, if important.
Caption ‘Use the statement of significance as a reference point for associated work, then revise the statement and related work as necessary’ p 12.
‘The objects are produced, used, and after cycles that could include re-use and recycling, they are abandoned, sacrificed or lost where they decay. Eventually they are retrieved and studied as relics of the past. All information from the origin of the raw materials to the final marks placed upon the object as part of a museum collection.
This creates an important and challenging role for museums and archives: to preserve this potential information intact and unaltered. It also carries a responsibility to ensure that the information - the evidence of the past - is extracted from the objects.
Bias of object record leads to bias in scholarship ‘Present day collections are thus inaccurate and incomplete records of the material culture of the past’ Bias of interpreters - Ceramics studied for shape (typology), then thin-section petrological analysis revealed place of manufacture, then gas chromatography-mass spectrometry revealed nature of residues. Mortimer Wheeler often explained archaeological remains he recovered in terms of warfare and conflict Prown - as physical entities objects stimulate sensory responses e.g. touch and smell, and have properties e.g. weight and reflectivity, which are universal and appreciated by all human beings regardless of culture. Other sources about the past, such as art and all writing, are highly symbolic, without inherent universal qualities and thus entirely context dependent. Consequently, objects, even with their inherent biases, present-day resources, existing knowledge, experience of the investigator, and cultural closeness of the investigator to the objects, are probably the least biased evidential source about the past that we possess. Heirlooms Personal or authoritative past Loss of context ‘curator doesn’t even know’ Victorian over cleaning, alteration, copies – SPAB - Late C19 - William Morris, John Ruskin Caple: ‘The presence and value of this evidence of the past, in every object as a document of the past - it is simply a question of developing the skills and analytical techniques to read this document.’
At Policy Statements 5 abd 7: 5. Right of access for all Australians 7. Coordinated approach (govts, non-govt, private, community)
Assessing significance - Veronica Bullock of Significance International
1.
Community Heritage Grant Winners Workshop
Canberra 25 October 2016
Significance Assessment
and Significance 2.0:
an introduction
3.
Whose significance?
European Australia 1788 - Aboriginal Australia 60,000 -
4.
Do values change?
Yes, with
time
(diachronic),
and with
perspective
(synchronic)
5.
Significance 2.0
Significance 2.0: a guide to assessing
the significance of collections (2009)
‘significance is the sum of all values’
http://arts.gov.au/resources-publications/industry-reports/significance-20
http://pandora.nla.gov.au/pan/112443/20101122-
1236/significance.collectionscouncil.com.au/index.html
6.
The museological method
•ensures objects are assessed using uniform
methods of analysis
•Significance (2001) aim:
‘to eventually have all museums [now
collecting organisations] in Australia use a
common system and language to describe
and assess the significance of the country’s
collections’
Heritage Collections Council, Significance (2001)
7.
What is significance assessment?
‘Significance assessment is the process of
researching and understanding the
meanings and values of items and
collections’
‘The purpose of significance assessment is
to understand and describe how and why
an item is significant’
…using a stepped process and criteria
9.
What is a ‘statement of significance’?
‘a statement of significance is a reasoned,
readable summary of the values, meanings
and importance of an item or collection’
‘it is an argument about how and why an
item or collection is of value’
writing a ‘statement of significance’ is the
aim of significance assessment
ask why? why? how? why? and what can
it contribute to society or culture?
12.
Significance criteria - primary
historic
artistic or aesthetic
research or scientific
social or spiritual
13.
Significance criteria - comparative
provenance
rarity or representativeness
condition or
completeness
interpretive
capacity
14.
John Marsden’s dress - primary
•associations with a prominent
colonial family
•poignant keepsake of a domestic tragedy
•example of an everyday child’s dress,
worn in Australia
•early date - just 16 years after European
settlement in Australia
Primary criterion: historic significance
15.
John Marsden’s dress - comparative
provenance:
•chain of ownership to John Marsden’s family by a note
verified by other sources
•from family executors to the Royal Australian Historical
Society
•gifted to the Powerhouse Museum in 1981
condition:
•darned, stained and faded in places; shows wear and
tear of daily life
rarity:
•a very rare example of an everyday child’s dress
17.
Mangle SOS
•This mangle seems to be in good condition.
•It is made from wood and decorated metal,
which has some traces of paint on it.
•The mangle is four feet high and two feet
wide.
•It must be very heavy.
18.
Mangle SOS
•The mangle was got from the owners of 18
Watkin Street, Newtown, and we think it was
made in 1900.
•The owners orally recorded an old family
story about the mangle – apparently their
great grandmother brought it for £1 from the
old Andrew Horden department Store to
celebrate the federation of Australia.
19.
Mangle SOS
•Mangels were used to do laundry before
electric washing machines were invented.
•This one was kept in the same family since
Victorian times and it is rare in our collection
and must be significant to Australia if not the
world.
20.
A helpful materials resource
Chris Caple
Objects: reluctant witnesses
to the past
Routledge, 2006, Oxford
21.
Evidence - Caple
how to investigate archaeological and
historical objects
‘object biographies’
scales of objects
•bespoke – complex, hand-crafted
•crafted – occasional – coins, jewellery
•mass produced
22.
Evidence - Caple
• importance of physical / visual examination
• develop your observational skills
• your magnifying glass is your ally
• responsibility
23.
Evidence - Caple
bias of objects
material survivals
recent past
bespoke objects
use wear
bias of interpreters
access
existing knowledge and experience
24.
Evidence - Caple
objects as part of collections
collecting is a ‘highly biased cultural
activity’
dual role of objects: historic documents of
•when created and used
•when collected (period, culture)
25.
Insignificance
•It is perfectly acceptable to find low or no
significance based on currently available
information and write your signed, dated
and evidenced SOS accordingly
•Sample low significance SOS:
