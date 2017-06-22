Community Heritage Grant Winners Workshop Canberra 25 October 2016 Significance Assessment and Significance 2.0: an introd...
Values compilation by Waller
Whose significance? European Australia 1788 - Aboriginal Australia 60,000 -
Do values change? Yes, with time (diachronic), and with perspective (synchronic)
Significance 2.0 Significance 2.0: a guide to assessing the significance of collections (2009) ‘significance is the sum of...
The museological method •ensures objects are assessed using uniform methods of analysis •Significance (2001) aim: ‘to even...
What is significance assessment? ‘Significance assessment is the process of researching and understanding the meanings and...
What can be assessed?
What is a ‘statement of significance’? ‘a statement of significance is a reasoned, readable summary of the values, meaning...
Significance 2.0 Summary Card 1. Collate a file 2. Research/Review 3. Consult 4. Explore the context 5. Analyse and descri...
The significance assessment process
Significance criteria - primary historic artistic or aesthetic research or scientific social or spiritual
Significance criteria - comparative provenance rarity or representativeness condition or completeness interpretive capacity
John Marsden’s dress - primary •associations with a prominent colonial family •poignant keepsake of a domestic tragedy •ex...
John Marsden’s dress - comparative provenance: •chain of ownership to John Marsden’s family by a note verified by other so...
Catalogue description ≠ SOS
Mangle SOS •This mangle seems to be in good condition. •It is made from wood and decorated metal, which has some traces of...
Mangle SOS •The mangle was got from the owners of 18 Watkin Street, Newtown, and we think it was made in 1900. •The owners...
Mangle SOS •Mangels were used to do laundry before electric washing machines were invented. •This one was kept in the same...
A helpful materials resource Chris Caple Objects: reluctant witnesses to the past Routledge, 2006, Oxford
Evidence - Caple how to investigate archaeological and historical objects ‘object biographies’ scales of objects •bespoke ...
Evidence - Caple • importance of physical / visual examination • develop your observational skills • your magnifying glass...
Evidence - Caple bias of objects material survivals recent past bespoke objects use wear bias of interpreters access exist...
Evidence - Caple objects as part of collections collecting is a ‘highly biased cultural activity’ dual role of objects: hi...
Insignificance •It is perfectly acceptable to find low or no significance based on currently available information and wri...
Distributed National Collection
Step 10 - Applications
Values do change!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Assessing significance - Veronica Bullock of Significance International

38 views

Published on

Assessing significance - Veronica Bullock of Significance International. Presented at the 2016 Community Heritage Grants Preservation and Collection Management Training Workshops.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Significance is the ‘sum of all values’.
  • Caption: Three variations of significance assessment – single items to collections. Cross-collection projects may include single item and collection components.
  • Rarity – not only physical
    ‘While there will always be an element of personal judgment in the assessment, using a consistent process and criteria helps to develops assessments that are rigorous and well substantiated by evidence, research and logical argument’ p. 366
    Can cover diverse opinions, if important.
  • Caption ‘Use the statement of significance as a reference point for associated work, then revise the statement and related work as necessary’ p 12.
  • ‘The objects are produced, used, and after cycles that could include re-use and recycling, they are abandoned, sacrificed or lost where they decay. Eventually they are retrieved and studied as relics of the past.
    All information from the origin of the raw materials to the final marks placed upon the object as part of a museum collection.
  • This creates an important and challenging role for museums and archives: to preserve this potential information intact and unaltered. It also carries a responsibility to ensure that the information - the evidence of the past - is extracted from the objects.
  • Bias of object record leads to bias in scholarship ‘Present day collections are thus inaccurate and incomplete records of the material culture of the past’
    Bias of interpreters - Ceramics studied for shape (typology), then thin-section petrological analysis revealed place of manufacture, then gas chromatography-mass spectrometry revealed nature of residues.
    Mortimer Wheeler often explained archaeological remains he recovered in terms of warfare and conflict
    Prown - as physical entities objects stimulate sensory responses e.g. touch and smell, and have properties e.g. weight and reflectivity, which are universal and appreciated by all human beings regardless of culture. Other sources about the past, such as art and all writing, are highly symbolic, without inherent universal qualities and thus entirely context dependent. Consequently, objects, even with their inherent biases, present-day resources, existing knowledge, experience of the investigator, and cultural closeness of the investigator to the objects, are probably the least biased evidential source about the past that we possess.
    Heirlooms
    Personal or authoritative past
    Loss of context ‘curator doesn’t even know’
    Victorian over cleaning, alteration, copies – SPAB - Late C19 - William Morris, John Ruskin Caple: ‘The presence and value of this evidence of the past, in every object as a document of the past - it is simply a question of developing the skills and analytical techniques to read this document.’
  • At Policy Statements 5 abd 7:
    5. Right of access for all Australians
    7. Coordinated approach (govts, non-govt, private, community)

    • Assessing significance - Veronica Bullock of Significance International

    1. 1. Community Heritage Grant Winners Workshop Canberra 25 October 2016 Significance Assessment and Significance 2.0: an introduction
    2. 2. Values compilation by Waller
    3. 3. Whose significance? European Australia 1788 - Aboriginal Australia 60,000 -
    4. 4. Do values change? Yes, with time (diachronic), and with perspective (synchronic)
    5. 5. Significance 2.0 Significance 2.0: a guide to assessing the significance of collections (2009) ‘significance is the sum of all values’ http://arts.gov.au/resources-publications/industry-reports/significance-20 http://pandora.nla.gov.au/pan/112443/20101122- 1236/significance.collectionscouncil.com.au/index.html
    6. 6. The museological method •ensures objects are assessed using uniform methods of analysis •Significance (2001) aim: ‘to eventually have all museums [now collecting organisations] in Australia use a common system and language to describe and assess the significance of the country’s collections’ Heritage Collections Council, Significance (2001)
    7. 7. What is significance assessment? ‘Significance assessment is the process of researching and understanding the meanings and values of items and collections’ ‘The purpose of significance assessment is to understand and describe how and why an item is significant’ …using a stepped process and criteria
    8. 8. What can be assessed?
    9. 9. What is a ‘statement of significance’? ‘a statement of significance is a reasoned, readable summary of the values, meanings and importance of an item or collection’ ‘it is an argument about how and why an item or collection is of value’ writing a ‘statement of significance’ is the aim of significance assessment  ask why? why? how? why? and what can it contribute to society or culture?
    10. 10. Significance 2.0 Summary Card 1. Collate a file 2. Research/Review 3. Consult 4. Explore the context 5. Analyse and describe 6. Compare 7. Identify places 8. Assess significance 9. Write statement 10. Action
    11. 11. The significance assessment process
    12. 12. Significance criteria - primary historic artistic or aesthetic research or scientific social or spiritual
    13. 13. Significance criteria - comparative provenance rarity or representativeness condition or completeness interpretive capacity
    14. 14. John Marsden’s dress - primary •associations with a prominent colonial family •poignant keepsake of a domestic tragedy •example of an everyday child’s dress, worn in Australia •early date - just 16 years after European settlement in Australia Primary criterion: historic significance
    15. 15. John Marsden’s dress - comparative provenance: •chain of ownership to John Marsden’s family by a note verified by other sources •from family executors to the Royal Australian Historical Society •gifted to the Powerhouse Museum in 1981 condition: •darned, stained and faded in places; shows wear and tear of daily life rarity: •a very rare example of an everyday child’s dress
    16. 16. Catalogue description ≠ SOS
    17. 17. Mangle SOS •This mangle seems to be in good condition. •It is made from wood and decorated metal, which has some traces of paint on it. •The mangle is four feet high and two feet wide. •It must be very heavy.
    18. 18. Mangle SOS •The mangle was got from the owners of 18 Watkin Street, Newtown, and we think it was made in 1900. •The owners orally recorded an old family story about the mangle – apparently their great grandmother brought it for £1 from the old Andrew Horden department Store to celebrate the federation of Australia.
    19. 19. Mangle SOS •Mangels were used to do laundry before electric washing machines were invented. •This one was kept in the same family since Victorian times and it is rare in our collection and must be significant to Australia if not the world.
    20. 20. A helpful materials resource Chris Caple Objects: reluctant witnesses to the past Routledge, 2006, Oxford
    21. 21. Evidence - Caple how to investigate archaeological and historical objects ‘object biographies’ scales of objects •bespoke – complex, hand-crafted •crafted – occasional – coins, jewellery •mass produced
    22. 22. Evidence - Caple • importance of physical / visual examination • develop your observational skills • your magnifying glass is your ally • responsibility
    23. 23. Evidence - Caple bias of objects material survivals recent past bespoke objects use wear bias of interpreters access existing knowledge and experience
    24. 24. Evidence - Caple objects as part of collections collecting is a ‘highly biased cultural activity’ dual role of objects: historic documents of •when created and used •when collected (period, culture)
    25. 25. Insignificance •It is perfectly acceptable to find low or no significance based on currently available information and write your signed, dated and evidenced SOS accordingly •Sample low significance SOS:
    26. 26. Distributed National Collection
    27. 27. Step 10 - Applications
    28. 28. Values do change!

    ×