The global Workflow Management System Market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.8 billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 27.7% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with its surging usage for automating business processes and workflows. Further, features like user-defined models, setting up deadlines, and budget limitations coupled with the selection of environments are anticipated to drive the market growth of WFMS in the upcoming years.