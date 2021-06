The global Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR by the completion of the prediction period. Styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) are the thermoplastic elastomers having extraordinary performance. They are trifurcated as styrene-isoprene-styrene block copolymers [SIS], styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene block copolymers [SEBS], and styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymers [SBS].