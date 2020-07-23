The global Permanent Magnet Market is estimated to touch US$ 38.53 billion by the year 2024.With reference to the study statement by Grand View Research Inc., the global permanent magnet market is estimated to develop at a higher CAGR by the completion of the prediction period. The market of permanent magnet is mostly motivated by the growing demand for effectiveness and miniature size in a number of uses for example sensors, switches, lifts, and the increasing automobile manufacturing in the area of Asia-Pacific. The permanent magnet is mostly utilized in switches, sensors, motors, actuators and others.