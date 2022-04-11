The global e-Papers market size is expected to reach USD 8.15 billion in 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. Due to the factors, such as the content published in local languages, adoption of mobile devices with advanced features, availability of high-speed data network, improvisation of accessibility & distribution of the ePapers. With the increasing product popularity, publishers may cut down the costs and improve content quality.