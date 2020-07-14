The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Film Market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR by the completion of the prediction period. Growing attraction for the packed food items to boost the demand for BOPP films. The BOPP is a thermoplastic polymer. It is broadly utilized in packing. Polypropylene [PP] is derived from petroleum and made up of merely hydrogen and carbon atoms. The global demand for BOPP films is gradually increasing.