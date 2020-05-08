Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. In the automotive industry, alloy wheels are the type of wheels that are made up of an alloy of aluminum or magnesium, and these alloys are a mixture of metal and other elements. They provide much greater strength over pure metals and are usually softer and ductile. Alloys of aluminum or magnesium are typically lighter for the same strength and they offer better heat conduction and produce better-quality cosmetic advent over steel wheels.