TAFE - NCU National Seminar Series

COPYRIGHT FOR EDUCATORS Friday, 23, October 2020 TAFE National Copyright Unit Alison Davis www.smartcopying.edu.au 1
NATIONAL COPYRIGHT UNIT • The Ministers’ Copyright Advisory Group (CAG), through the NCU, is responsible for copyright pol...
SMARTCOPYING WEBSITE WWW.SMARTCOPYING.EDU.AU • Practical and simple information sheets and FAQs • Interactive teaching res...
SLIDES • Slides available @ http://www.slideshare.net/nationalcopyrightunit/ • This work is licensed under a Creative Comm...
OUTLINE 1. Copyright Basics 2. Text and Artistic Works 3. Free Use Exceptions 4. TV and Film 5. Music 6. Tricky Areas 7. S...
DIFFERENT TYPES OF MATERIAL What type of work do you want to use? Text Films and Videos Music TV programs Artistic Works
USING CONTENT FOR TEACHING Can I use it? Statutory Licence Own Material Obtain Permission Creative Commons Licensed Educat...
COPYRIGHT BASICS 10
COPYRIGHT PROTECTS Artistic Literary Musical Dramatic • paintings • illustrations • sculptures • graphics • cartoons • pho...
COPYRIGHT PROTECTS ‘other subject matter’ Films Sound Recordings Broadcasts • cinematographic films • DVDs • television ad...
COPYRIGHT IN ESSENCE Gives the copyright owner the right to: • copy • perform • communicate to the public the copyright ma...
COPYING ACTIVITIES Scanning Downloading Printing Saving to another device – USB, hard drive, mobile phone, tablet Photocop...
PERFORMANCE ACTIVITIES Playing films and music Singing songs Playing instruments Acting out a play Reading a book or recit...
COMMUNICATION ACTIVITIES Upload to a Learning Management System (LMS), share drive Email to students Display or project on...
1. Copyright gives the copyright owner the right to exclusively do 3 activities – what are these? 2. Is playing a film to ...
TEXT AND ARTISTIC WORKS 18
STATUTORY TEXT AND ARTISTIC WORKS LICENCE 19
STATUTORY TEXT & ARTISTIC WORKS LICENCE (S 113P(1)) The Statutory Text and Artistic Works Licence covers: • text works eg ...
WHAT IS COPYING? Copying means making a reproduction of a literary, dramatic, musical or artistic work. This includes: o p...
WHAT IS COMMUNICATING? Communicating includes: • uploading material to a digital space for student access and use via pass...
HOW MUCH CAN I COPY AND COMMUNICATE? • ‘10% or one chapter of a book’ is still a useful guideline for resources that are s...
NOTICE REQUIREMENTS Where practicable, it is best practice to include the following notice on material copied/communicated...
STATUTORY TEXT AND ARTISTIC WORKS LICENCE: COMMON ACTIVITIES• Downloading a student worksheet from a teacher subscription ...
IMAGES FROM THE INTERNET • Educational use of freely available Internet material, such as images, are not free and are pai...
HOW DO I KNOW IF AN IMAGE WILL ATTRACT A FEE? • All images used by TAFEs will attract remuneration under the Statutory Tex...
WHAT IS NOT COVERED? The Statutory Licence doesn’t permit: • mass digitisation of books • mass copying of e-books • copyin...
1. Can I create a digital copy of a textbook by scanning the entire book and then uploading this to my TAFE’s LMS? 2. Can ...
FREE USE EXCEPTIONS Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPMs Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing 30
FREE USE EXCEPTIONS • Performing and communicating material in class (s 28) • Flexible Dealing (s 200AB) - eg YouTube, mak...
PERFORMING AND COMMUNICATING MATERIAL IN CLASS (S 28) Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions S...
SECTION 28 - PERFORMING OR COMMUNICATING IN CLASS FOR EDUCATIONAL INSTRUCTION • Allows TAFEs to perform and communicate ma...
SECTION 28 USES • Reading aloud a story, news article, journal, handbook or other literary work • Playing: o television pr...
WHAT IS NOT COVERED? Section 28 does not cover communicating or performing a work at a TAFE event where there is no teachi...
FLEXIBLE DEALING (S 200AB) Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPMs Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing 36
SECTION 200AB: FLEXIBLE DEALING • TAFEs commonly rely on this exception to copy audio (eg iTunes music) and audio-visual c...
SECTION 200AB – GUIDELINES 1. The copy must be needed for ‘educational instruction’. 2. If the material can be purchased i...
COMMON FLEXIBLE DEALING ACTIVITIES 1. Copying extracts of videos (eg YouTube) and sound recordings (eg music) when they ar...
TECHNOLOGICAL PROTECTION MEASURES (TPMs) Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair ...
TECHNOLOGICAL PROTECTION MEASURES EXCEPTIONS • A lot of digital content is now protected by TPMs. TPMs prevent you from ma...
EXAM COPYING EXCEPTION Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing Section 28...
EXAM COPYING EXCEPTION • TAFEs are allowed to copy and communicate copyright material for use in online and hardcopy exams...
DISABILITY EXCEPTIONS Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing Section 28 ...
DISABILITY COPYING EXCEPTIONS The Copyright Act contains two free disability copying exceptions: 1. use of copyright mater...
DISABILITY COPYING EXCEPTIONS • Broad range of disabilities covered - such as difficulty in reading, viewing, hearing or c...
DISABILITY COPYING EXCEPTIONS • Under these exceptions, teachers are able to: o create a digital version of a hardcopy boo...
• The organisational disability exception allows TAFEs to make accessible format copies for students with a disability if ...
Best practice to include the following notice where reasonably practicable: This material has been copied/made available t...
FAIR DEALING FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACCESS BY PERSONS WITH A DISABILITY • The fair dealing for disability exception allows tea...
HOW TO CHOOSE WHICH DISABILITY EXCEPTION APPLIES • If you need to copy or format shift an entire copyright work, it’s reco...
STUDENTS FAIR DEALING Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing Section 28 ...
STUDENTS FAIR DEALING • Students can copy and communicate works under “fair dealing” without seeking the permission of the...
1. Can I use my personal Netflix subscription to show a movie in class for educational purposes? 2. Can I format shift a f...
TV & FILM 55
STATUTORY BROADCAST LICENCE (TV & RADIO)
BROADCASTS: STATUTORY LICENCE (S 113P(2)) Only applies to TAFE WA and Bradfield Senior College (NSW). Covers the copying a...
NO COPYING LIMITS • No limit on how much you can copy. • You can make as many copies and in whatever format that you need ...
NOTICE REQUIREMENTS Each time a program is uploaded to a password protected DTE or an extract is used in a teaching resour...
USE OF TV AND FILM BY TAFES WITHOUT A STATUTORY BROADCAST LICENCE
TAFES WITHOUT A STATUTORY BROADCAST LICENCE • Most TAFEs are not covered by the Statutory Broadcast Licence, which allows ...
TAFES WITHOUT A STATUTORY BROADCAST LICENCE • However TAFEs without a Statutory Broadcast Licence cannot: o record televis...
MUSIC 63
MUSIC LICENCES • TAFEs do not have a blanket licence with music collecting societies for the use of musical works or sound...
MUSIC LICENCES • However these exceptions do not apply when using music for non-educational purposes. • To use music for n...
LICENCES FROM APRA/AMCOS AND PPCA • If you choose to obtain licences from APRA AMCOS and PPCA, there are a range to choose...
1. Can we make back-up copies of commercially purchased DVDs or videos that our TAFE owns? 2. Can we screen a video or DVD...
TRICKY AREAS 68
COVID-19: GENERAL GUIDELINES • Use freely available content (eg CC material) and/or livestream lessons. • Provide links wh...
CAN I USE CONTENT FROM THE INTERNET OR STREAMING SERVICES IN CLASS? • You can stream this content in the classroom under s...
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES 1. Can TAFEs sell materials created under the statutory licence? A TAFE is permitted to rely on the ...
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES 4. Can TAFEs rely on the statutory licence to copy class materials for TAFE students based in other ...
7. If content is available under a ‘non-commercial only’ Creative Commons licence, does this allow a TAFE to use it in cou...
SEEKING PERMISSION • If your proposed use is not covered by a licence or exception, then you may need to obtain permission...
SEEKING PERMISSION 75
SEEKING PERMISSION 76
1. Can we play a documentary film purchased from iTunes in class? 2. Can we copy an image from Getty images to include in ...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS 78
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Link – link or embed material whenever possible. • Providing a link is not a copyright activity. You are...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Label – always attribute the source • All material created and used for educational purposes should be p...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Limit – ensure access to material is limited to relevant students only • Once material is communicated t...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Streaming – streaming content directly from a site • Directly streaming content – from the website or vi...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Clear out material that is no longer required • Clearing out material as soon as possible (ie when it is...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Use Creative Commons (CC) licensed content and consider licensing your learning resources under CC • Mat...
• Link • Label • Limit • Stream • Clear out content • Consider CC licensed resources SMARTCOPYING 85
CREATIVE COMMONS (CC) & OPEN EDUCATION RESOURCES (OER) 86
WHAT ARE OPEN EDUCATION RESOURCES (OER)? OER are • teaching, learning and research materials in any medium – digital or ot...
OER – IN A NUTSHELL OER is about creating material that is free to: Access Use Modify Share http://www.smartcopying.edu.au...
How do we find material released under an open licence?...
CC: HOW IT ALL WORKS • CC creates a “some rights reserved” model. • The copyright owner retains copyright ownership in the...
BENEFITS FOR SCHOOLS & TAFES  Cheaper: saves money on copyright fees and administrative costs of seeking permission. Educ...
There are 4 licence elements which are mixed to create six CC licences: Attribution – attribute the author Non-commercial ...
Licence Type Licence Conditions Attribution Freely use, copy, adapt and distribute to anyone provided the copyright owner ...
CC LICENCES Licence Type Licence Conditions Attribution Non Commercial Freely use, copy, adapt and distribute for non- com...
http://www.smartcopying.edu.au/open -education/creative-commons/quick- guide-to-creative-commons 96
FINDING CC LICENSED RESOURCES 97
OVER 1.8 BILLION ITEMS 98
BEST WAY TO FIND CC MATERIALS • The best place to start is CC Search: https://ccsearch.creativecommons.org/. • You can als...
CC SEARCH 100
CC SEARCH ONE-CLICK ATTRIBUTION One-click attribution: CC Search gives you the attribution for all images. Makes it much e...
CC SEARCH SOURCES 102
CC SEARCH SOURCES • These are the top sources of CC content on CC Search. • For more information, see: https://search.crea...
GOOGLE ADVANCED SEARCH Two options 1. Go directly to the advanced search page: https://www.google.com.au/advanced_search. ...
Google Advanced Search 105
GOOGLE ADVANCED SEARCH • Once you’re in the advanced settings, the usage rights filter is at the very bottom. 106
SEARCHING GOOGLE FOR OPENLY LICENSED IMAGES • Advanced search as described above; or • Google has a simpler way to filter ...
SEARCHING GOOGLE FOR OPENLY LICENSED IMAGES After you search for an image, all you have to do is click “Search tools” and ...
YOUTUBE – FILTER FOR CC VIDEOS To find CC licensed YouTube clips, after you do a search:  click on the filters option; an...
YOUTUBE – FILTER FOR CC VIDEOS 111
FLICKR • Flickr has an entire section on their website dedicated to CC licensed images: https://www.flickr.com/creativecom...
FLICKR • When you search on Flickr, the default setting is to return results with ‘Any licence’ • This setting has to be c...
FLICKR 114
OTHER PLACES TO FIND CC MATERIAL • Images: https://www.smartcopying.edu.au/open-education/open-education- resources/where-...
CC PLUGINS • CC Plugin for WordPress Websites: allows for easy searching and use of CC-licensed images for WordPress websi...
LICENSING YOUR LEARNING RESOURCES UNDER CC 117
APPLYING A CC LICENCE TO YOUR LEARNING RESOURCES • TAFEs are encouraged to use CC licensed resources as well as licence le...
APPLYING A CC LICENCE TO YOUR LEARNING RESOURCES 1. Issues and concerns around licensing TAFE learning resources under CC:...
WHICH CC LICENCE? • CC BY is recommended where you are happy with anyone using your material as it allows for the greatest...
ADDING A CC LICENCE TO LEARNING RESOURCES • To license a learning resource that you’ve created under CC, all you have to d...
ADDING A CC LICENCE TO LEARNING RESOURCES• Then include a copyright statement on your resource. Here’s some examples: o © ...
THIRD PARTY CONTENT • You cannot apply a Creative Commons licence to third party as you do not have the rights. • For all ...
HOW TO LABEL THIRD PARTY CONTENT There is no single correct way to label third party content, and different situations may...
ATTRIBUTION 125
ATTRIBUTING CC MATERIAL • Teachers can use CC licensed materials as long as you follow the license conditions. One conditi...
WHERE SHOULD I PLACE THE ATTRIBUTION? • Text resources (eg books, worksheets, PowerPoint slides etc): next to CC work or a...
ATTRIBUTION – CC MATERIAL "Creative Commons 10th Birthday Celebration San Francisco" by tvol is licensed under CC-BY 2.0 T...
ATTRIBUTION – TAFE OWNED MATERIAL • Material that has been created by your TAFE should be clearly labelled as such in orde...
CREATIVE COMMONS QUIZ 130
USEFUL OER AND CC LINKS • OER in Australia • OER Toolkit for teachers, e learning and curriculum developers • Creative Com...
WORKSHOPWORKSHOP 132
CASE STUDY 1 – CC ATTRIBUTION Have a go at attributing this CC image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/lschlagenhauf/38494602...
CASE STUDY 1 – CC ATTRIBUTION 1. Title: Furggelen afterglow 2. Author: Lukas Schlagenhauf – linked to his profile page 3. ...
CASE STUDY 2 – USING CC MATERIALS 1. Issy is a marine biology teacher at a TAFE. She has created a resource for her classe...
CASE STUDY 2 CONTINUED 2. Issy’s good friend Manuel teaches biology in Spain. He sees her resource online and wants to tra...
CASE STUDY 3 – APPLYING A CC LICENCE You would like your Visual Arts class to replicate this image you painted. Before doi...
CASE STUDY 4 – TEXT & ARTISTIC WORKS Kent is an educator and does the following for his class: 1. photocopies material fro...
CASE STUDY 5 – TV, FILM & MUSIC • Samantha is a librarian who has been asked by teachers in her TAFE if they are allowed t...
COPYRIGHT 4 EDUCATORS ONLINE COURSE • Free online course for educators who want to learn about copyright, statutory licens...
HELPFUL RESOURCES • Copyright in the Digital Teaching Environment: A Manual for TAFE: http://www.smartcopying.edu.au/infor...
PICTURE ATTRIBUTION • Slide 92 - Creative Beauty at Creative Commons by Kristina Alexanderson is licensed under CC BY-NC-N...
MORE INFORMATION www.smartcopying.edu.au slideshare.net/nationalcopyrightunit smartcopying@det.nsw.edu.au 02 7814 3855 143
×