NCU - Copyright 4 Educators - Schools 2020

COPYRIGHT FOR EDUCATORS National Copyright Unit www.smartcopying.edu.au
NATIONAL COPYRIGHT UNIT • The Ministers’ Copyright Advisory Group (CAG), through the NCU, is responsible for copyright pol...
SMARTCOPYING WEBSITE WWW.SMARTCOPYING.EDU.AU • Practical and simple information sheets and FAQs • Interactive teaching res...
SLIDES  Slides available @ http://www.slideshare.net/nationalcopyrightunit/  This work is licensed under a Creative Comm...
OUTLINE 1. Copyright Basics 2. Statutory Text and Artistic Licence 3. Statutory Broadcast Licence (TV and Radio) 4. Volunt...
COPYRIGHT BASICS
COPYRIGHT PROTECTS Artistic Literary Musical Dramatic • paintings • illustrations • sculptures • graphics • cartoons • pho...
COPYRIGHT PROTECTS ‘other subject matter’ Films Sound Recordings Broadcasts • cinematographic films • DVDs • television ad...
COPYRIGHT IN ESSENCE Gives the copyright owner the right to: • copy • perform • communicate to the public the copyright ma...
COPYING ACTIVITIES Scanning Downloading Printing Saving to another device – usb, hardrive, mobile phone, tablet Photo...
PERFORMANCE ACTIVITIES  Playing films and music  Singing songs  Playing instruments  Acting out a play  Reading a boo...
COMMUNICATION ACTIVITIES  Make available to students online – Learning Management System (LMS), share drive  Email to st...
Departments, administering bodies and teachers are able to re-use copyright materials under: a) Statutory licences: Text &...
STATUTORY LICENCES
STATUTORY TEXT AND ARTISTIC LICENCE
TEXT & ARTISTIC WORKS: STATUTORY LICENCE (S 113P(1)) *Departments, administering bodies and teachers can copy and communic...
WHAT IS COPYING? • Copying means making a reproduction of a literary, dramatic, musical or artistic work. This includes: o...
WHAT IS COMMUNICATING? • Communicating means making copyright material available online or electronically transmitting cop...
COPYING LIMITS • Under the Statutory Licence a reasonable portion of a work can be copied for educational purposes. • Acce...
COMMUNICATION LIMITS • Copied text and images can only be uploaded onto password protected digital teaching environments (...
COPYING & COMMUNICATION LIMITS Can copy and communicate more (eg the whole work) if it is not commercially available withi...
NOTICE REQUIREMENTS Where practicable, it is best practice to include the following notice on material copied/communicated...
STATUTORY TEXT AND ARTISTIC LICENCE: COMMON ACTIVITIES • Downloading a student worksheet from a teacher subscription site ...
http://www.smartcopying.edu.au/copyright-guidelines/education-licences-(statutory-and-voluntary- licences)/education-licen...
STATUTORY BROADCAST LICENCE (TV & RADIO)
BROADCASTS: STATUTORY LICENCE (S 113P(2)) Covers the copying and communication of: • TV and radio broadcasts; and • TV/rad...
NO COPYING LIMITS • No limit on how much you can copy. • You can make as many copies and in whatever format that you need ...
NOTICE REQUIREMENTS Where practicable, it is best practice to include the following notice on material copied/communicated...
STATUTORY BROADCAST LICENCE: COMMON ACTIVITIES • Downloading a broadcast using a resource centre e.g. ClickView, TV4Educat...
WHAT IS NOT COVERED • Online TV/Radio programs from the websites of Pay TV/Radio broadcasters that have not previously bee...
VOLUNTARY LICENCES *Unlike the statutory licences which are set out in the Copyright Act, voluntary licences are negotiate...
MUSIC LICENCES
MUSIC LICENCES • There are 3 voluntary music licences which cover different activities with music: o AMCOS/ARIA/APRA licen...
SCHOOL EVENT LICENCE Schools are permitted to: • make sound recordings in any format: o to be played at a school event o o...
SCHOOL EVENT LICENCE What is a ‘school event’? School event means an event organised or authorised by the school. This inc...
SCHOOL EVENT LICENCE – VIDEO RECORDINGS • Schools and the school community (eg parents) can make video recordings of schoo...
APRA LICENCE • Schools are permitted to perform music at: o the school; or o a non-school venue so long as the function is...
APRA LICENCE • The following uses of music are covered by the APRA licence: • School concerts and performance evenings • S...
AMCOS LICENCE • Schools can copy whole print musical works (sheet music) for educational purposes. • Applies to any legiti...
AMCOS LICENCE – COPYING LIMITS • The copying limits are linked to the number of originals of each musical work (ie sheet m...
CURRENT MUSIC ISSUES • Putting recordings of school performances onto a school website, facebook, YouTube, etc. • Films cr...
CO-CURRICULAR LICENCE
CO-CURRICULAR LICENCE • Optional licence – your school can choose to take up the licence. • Permits schools to play films ...
FREE USE EXCEPTIONS Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPMs Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing
FREE USE EXCEPTIONS • Playing audio-visual material in class (s 28) • Flexible Dealing (s 200AB) - e.g. YouTube, making ad...
PLAYING AUDIO-VISUAL MATERIAL IN CLASS (S 28) Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students ...
SECTION 28 - PERFORMING OR COMMUNICATING IN CLASS FOR EDUCATIONAL INSTRUCTION • Allows schools to perform and communicate ...
SECTION 28 USES • Reading aloud a story, news article, journal, handbook or other literary work • Playing: o television pr...
WHAT IS NOT COVERED? Section 28 does not cover communicating or performing a work: • to the parents of students; • for a f...
FLEXIBLE DEALING (S 200AB) Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPMs Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing
SECTION 200AB: FLEXIBLE DEALING • Schools, *Departments and administering bodies commonly rely on this exception to copy a...
SECTION 200AB – GUIDELINES 1. The copy must be needed for ‘educational instruction’, this includes: • teaching (in a class...
6. Do not use pirated material. 7. Do not copy more than you need for the specific instructional purpose - eg if you only ...
COMMON FLEXIBLE DEALING ACTIVITIES 1. Copying extracts of videos (eg YouTube) and sound recordings (eg music) when they ar...
TECHNOLOGICAL PROTECTION MEASURES (TPMs) Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair ...
TECHNOLOGICAL PROTECTION MEASURES EXCEPTIONS • A lot of digital content is now protected by TPMs. TPMs prevent you from ma...
EXAM COPYING EXCEPTION Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing Section 28...
EXAM COPYING EXCEPTION • Teachers are allowed to copy and communicate copyright material for use in online and hardcopy ex...
DISABILITY EXCEPTIONS Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing Section 28 ...
DISABILITY COPYING EXCEPTIONS The Copyright Act contains two free disability copying exceptions: 1. Use of copyright mater...
DISABILITY COPYING EXCEPTIONS • Broad range of disabilities covered - such as difficulty in reading, viewing, hearing or c...
DISABILITY COPYING EXCEPTIONS • Under these exceptions, teachers/*Departments and administering bodies are able to: o crea...
• The organisational disability exception allows schools/*Departments and administering bodies to make accessible format c...
Best practice to include the following notice where reasonably practicable: This material has been copied/made available t...
FAIR DEALING FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACCESS BY PERSONS WITH A DISABILITY The fair dealing for disability exception allows teach...
HOW TO CHOOSE WHICH DISABILITY EXCEPTION APPLIES • General rule - if you need to copy or format shift an entire copyright ...
STUDENTS FAIR DEALING Section 28 Flexible Dealing TPM Exam Copying Disability Exceptions Students Fair Dealing Section 28 ...
STUDENTS FAIR DEALING • Students can copy and communicate works under “fair dealing” without seeking the permission of the...
TRICKY AREAS
YOUTUBE, ITUNES (VIDEO CONTENT), GOOGLE PLAY, NETFLIX • YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Netflix, etc have standard Terms & C...
CAN I USE YOUTUBE, ITUNES (VIDEO CONTENT), GOOGLE PLAY, NETFLIX IN CLASS? • You can stream this content in the classroom u...
LINKING AND STREAMING Practical alternatives to downloading include: • Directly streaming content in class – from the webs...
MUSIC AS A SCHOOL BELL Non- Government Schools • Covered by an exception in the Copyright Act (s 106 – playing a sound rec...
CREATING AN AUDIOBOOK 1. Is the audiobook available to purchase within a reasonable time (eg from Google Play, iTunes, Aud...
ALTERNATIVES TO CREATING AN AUDIOBOOK If the audiobook is commercially available then you will not be able to rely on the ...
ALTERNATIVES TO CREATING YOUR OWN AUDIOBOOK 2. Free audiobooks You can stream (and in some instances download) audiobooks ...
UPLOADING AUDIOBOOKS TO A DTE • In most cases, an audiobook cannot be uploaded to a password protected DTE for students to...
IMAGES FROM THE INTERNET • Educational use of freely available Internet material, such as images, are not free and are pai...
GETTY IMAGES, ISTOCK, SHUTTERSTOCK, ETC • Don’t be tricked into thinking that so-called free or “royalty free libraries” f...
HOW DO I KNOW IF AN IMAGE WILL ATTRACT A FEE? • All images used by schools will attract remuneration under the Statutory T...
SNAPSHOT SUMMARY Type of Material Statutory licence • Copying limits: or 1 chapter • Attach notice if communicating Statut...
SEEKING PERMISSION • If your proposed use is not covered by a licence or exception, then you may need to obtain permission...
SEEKING PERMISSION 84
SEEKING PERMISSION 85
SMARTCOPYING TIPS
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Link – link or embed material whenever possible.  Providing a link is not a copyright activity. You are...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS See: http://www.smartcopying.edu.au/information-sheets/schools/labelling- school-material • All material...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Limit – ensure access to material is limited to relevant students only • Once material is communicated t...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Clear out material that is no longer required • Clearing out material as soon as possible when it is no ...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Clear out material that is no longer required Two options: 1. Archive/disable access – for material that...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS Clear out material that is no longer required Two options: 2. Delete – for material that the school no l...
SMARTCOPYING TIPS • Material whose owner has given permission for the material to be used for educational purposes, for fr...
• Link • Label • Limit • Clear out content • Consider CC licensed resources SMARTCOPYING 94
CREATIVE COMMONS (CC) & OPEN EDUCATION RESOURCES (OER)
WHAT ARE OPEN EDUCATION RESOURCES (OER)? OER are • teaching, learning and research materials in any medium – digital or ot...
OER – IN A NUTSHELL OER is about creating material that is free to: Access Use Modify Share http://www.smartcopying.edu.au...
How do we find material released under an open licence?... 98
CC: HOW IT ALL WORKS • CC creates a “some rights reserved” model. • The copyright owner retains copyright ownership in the...
BENEFITS FOR SCHOOLS & TAFES 101  Cheaper: saves money on copyright fees and administrative costs of seeking permission a...
There are 4 licence elements which are mixed to create six CC licences: Attribution – attribute the author Non-commercial ...
Licence Type Licence Conditions Attribution Freely use, copy, adapt and distribute to anyone provided the copyright owner ...
CC LICENCES Licence Type Licence Conditions Attribution Non Commercial Freely use, copy, adapt and distribute for non- com...
http://www.smartcopying.edu.au/open -education/creative-commons/quick- guide-to-creative-commons 105
FINDING CC LICENSED RESOURCES
OVER 1.8 BILLION ITEMS 107
BEST WAY TO FIND CC MATERIALS • The best place to start is CC Search: https://ccsearch.creativecommons.org/ • You can also...
CC SEARCH 109
CC SEARCH ONE-CLICK ATTRIBUTION One-click attribution: CC Search gives you the attribution for all images. Makes it much e...
CC SEARCH AFFILIATES 111
GOOGLE ADVANCED SEARCH Two options 1. Go directly to the advanced search page: https://www.google.com.au/advanced_search 2...
Google Advanced Search 113
GOOGLE ADVANCED SEARCH • Once you’re in the advanced settings, the usage rights filter is at the very bottom. 114
SEARCHING GOOGLE FOR OPENLY LICENCED IMAGES • Advanced search as described above; or • Google has a simpler way to filter ...
SEARCHING GOOGLE FOR OPENLY LICENCED IMAGES After you search for an image, all you have to do is click “Search tools” and ...
YOUTUBE – FILTER FOR CC VIDEOS To find CC licensed YouTube clips, after you do a search  click on the filters option; and...
YOUTUBE – FILTER FOR CC VIDEOS 119
FLICKR • Flickr has an entire section on their website dedicated to CC licensed images: https://www.flickr.com/creativecom...
FLICKR • When you search on Flickr, the default setting is to return results with ‘Any licence’ • This setting has to be c...
FLICKR 122
CC PLUGINS • CC Plugin for WordPress Websites: allows for easy searching and use of CC-licensed images for WordPress websi...
OTHER PLACES TO FIND CC MATERIAL • Images: https://www.smartcopying.edu.au/open-education/open-education- resources/where-...
LICENSING YOUR LEARNING RESOURCES UNDER CC
APPLYING A CC LICENCE TO YOUR LEARNING RESOURCES • All Australian Departments of Education have agreed to license their we...
WHICH CC LICENCE? • CC BY is the recommended licence as allows for the greatest possible reuse of licensed material. • CC ...
ADDING A CC LICENCE TO LEARNING RESOURCES • To license a learning resource that you’ve created under CC, all you have to d...
ADDING A CC LICENCE TO LEARNING RESOURCES • Then include a copyright statement on your resource. Here’s an example: • © [S...
THIRD PARTY CONTENT • One category of content that you are unable to license under a Creative Commons licence is third par...
HOW TO LABEL THIRD PARTY CONTENT There is no single correct way to label third party content, and different situations may...
ATTRIBUTION 132
ATTRIBUTING CC MATERIAL • Teachers can use CC licensed materials as long as you follow the license conditions. One conditi...
WHERE SHOULD I PLACE THE ATTRIBUTION? • Text resources (eg books, worksheets, PowerPoint slides etc): next to CC work or a...
ATTRIBUTION – CC MATERIAL "Creative Commons 10th Birthday Celebration San Francisco" by tvol is licensed under CC-BY 2.0 T...
ATTRIBUTION – SCHOOL OWNED MATERIAL • Material that has been created by your school or Department or administering body sh...
CREATIVE COMMONS QUIZ 137
USEFUL OER AND CC LINKS • OER in Australia • OER Toolkit for teachers, e learning and curriculum developers • Creative Com...
HELPFUL RESOURCES • Copyright in the Digital Teaching Environment: A Manual for Schools: http://www.smartcopying.edu.au/in...
PICTURE ATTRIBUTION • Slide 99 - Creative Beauty at Creative Commons by Kristina Alexanderson is licensed under CC BY-NC-N...
more information www.smartcopying.edu.au slideshare.net/nationalcopyrightunit smartcopying@det.nsw.edu.au 02 7814 3855
