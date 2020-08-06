Weighted Analogue of Inverse Maxwell Distribution with Applications

In the present study, we established a new statistical model named as weighted inverse Maxwell distribution (WIMD). Its several statistical properties including moments, moment generating function, characteristics function, order statistics, shanon entropy has been discussed. The expression for reliability, mode, harmonic mean, hazard rate function has been derived. In addition, it also contains some special cases that are well known. Moreover, the behavior of probability density function (p.d.f) has been shown through graphs by choosing different values of parameters. Finally, the performance of the proposed model is explained through two data sets. By which we conclude that the established distribution provides better fit.