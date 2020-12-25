Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium c...
Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium c...
Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium c...
Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium c...
Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium c...
Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium c...
Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia

11 views

Published on

A field experiment was conducted at Werer, Middle Awash Valley during the dry season of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 to investigate the effects of mulching materials and furrow irrigation methods on onion yield and water productivity under semi-arid conditions. Split plot design with three replications, in which the irrigation methods (Conventional, Fixed and Alternate Furrow) were assigned to the main plot and the three mulching materials (no mulch, wheat straw and white plastic mulch), were to the sub-plot. Results indicate that marketable onion bulb yield and water use efficiency were affected by the main effect of furrow irrigation methods and mulching materials (p< 0.05). But the interaction of irrigation methods and mulch had no significant effect on marketable onion bulb yield and water use efficiency. The conventional furrow irrigation (10081.52kg ha-1) and wheat straw mulch (12121.63 kg ha-1) resulted in the maximum marketable bulb yield. The highest water use efficiency (3.27 kg/m3) was obtained from alternate furrow irrigation method with straw mulch. This suggests that under limited irrigation water, alternate furrow irrigation along with wheat straw mulch minimize evaporation loss; maximize water productivity and sustain onion production at Amibara and similar agro-ecology and soil type.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia

  1. 1. Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia *Nigusie. A1, Jemal. M2, Wondimu. T3, Fikedu. R5, Kebede. N5 1, 2,3,4,5 Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research, P. O. Box 2003, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. *Corresponding Author Email: nibhoney@gmail.com A field experiment was conducted at Werer, Middle Awash Valley during the dry season of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 to investigate the effects of mulching materials and furrow irrigation methods on onion yield and water productivity under semi-arid conditions. Split plot design with three replications, in which the irrigation methods (Conventional, Fixed and Alternate Furrow) were assigned to the main plot and the three mulching materials (no mulch, wheat straw and white plastic mulch), were to the sub-plot. Results indicate that marketable onion bulb yield and water use efficiency were affected by the main effect of furrow irrigation methods and mulching materials (p< 0.05). But the interaction of irrigation methods and mulch had no significant effect on marketable onion bulb yield and water use efficiency. The conventional furrow irrigation (10081.52kg ha-1 ) and wheat straw mulch (12121.63 kg ha-1 ) resulted in the maximum marketable bulb yield. The highest water use efficiency (3.27 kg/m3 ) was obtained from alternate furrow irrigation method with straw mulch. This suggests that under limited irrigation water, alternate furrow irrigation along with wheat straw mulch minimize evaporation loss; maximize water productivity and sustain onion production at Amibara and similar agro-ecology and soil type. Keywords: Onion, mulching materials, irrigation methods. INTRODUCTION Agriculture is the largest freshwater user on the planet, as of the country the off season crop (under irrigation) constitutes much of the area under onion production (Nigussie et al., 2015). The national onion yield average is about 9.28 ton/ha (CSA, 2018). This is far below the world’s average consuming more than two thirds of total withdrawals (Gan et al., 2013). In many parts of the world, irrigation water has been over-exploited and over-used (Chai et al., 2014), and freshwater shortage is becoming critical in the arid and semiarid areas of the world (Forouzani and Karami, 2011). Rapidly growing population, food insecurity, climate change and rainfall variability (spatial and temporal) have secured irrigated agriculture a prominent position on the country’s development agenda. Onion is one of the most economically important among the root crops cultivated in Ethiopia. In Ethiopia, onion is produced in many parts of the country by small farmers, private growers and state enterprise (Lemma and Shimelis, 2003). In the many are, which is about 18.8 ton/ha (Hanci, 2018). The decrease in crop yield in semi arid region was due to increased evapotranspiration (ETo) that results from increased temperatures (Kassie et al., 2015; Muluneh et al., 2015). Mulching is one management practice which can be used to saves water by preventing surface evaporation, suppressing weeds, regulates soil surface temperatures, improves overall soil quality by increasing organic matter of the soil, stimulating soil life, increasing nutrient Research Article Vol. 8(2), pp. 278-284, December, 2020. © www.premierpublishers.org. ISSN: 2326-3997 World Research Journal of Agricultural Sciences
  2. 2. Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia Nigusie et al. 279 availability and increase crop yield (Diver, et al., 2012 and Patil Shirish et al., 2013). Mulching proves to be beneficiary though increment in soil moisture, reduction in soil erosion, maintenance of soil temperature etc. It helps in improvise in soil structure, soil fertility and soil biological regime. Though also mulching is having many advantages it shows some limitations as it may harbour some pests and diseases. Mulching proves to be beneficiary though increment in soil moisture, reduction in soil erosion, maintenance of soil temperature etc. It helps in improvise in soil structure, soil fertility and soil biological regime. Though also mulching is having many advantages it shows some limitations as it may harbour some pests and diseases. On other hand, fixed and alternative furrow irrigation techniques have been used by many researchers, they found that both of them led to increase water use efficiency (WUE) and reduce evaporation as compared to the furrow irrigation method, (Li et al., 2007 and Abd-El- Halim, 2013). Therefore the present study was undertaken to evaluate the effect of mulching materials and appropriate furrow irrigation method that enhance yield and water use efficiency of irrigated onion. MATERIALS AND METHODS Description of the Study Area The experiment was conducted in the research station of Werer Agricultural Research Centre for three dry seasons of 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. Geographically the experimental site is located at 09°13 ′– 09°50 ′ N and 40°05 ′– 40°25 ′E. with an altitude of 750 m ASL. The soil in the experimental field was classified as a clay textural class. The local climate is semi-arid with an average annual rainfall of 589 mm, of its distribution is weak bi-modal received small rains from March to April and main rains from July to September (Figure 2). The mean monthly minimum temperature is 15°C in December, whereas the mean monthly maximum temperature is 38.4°C in June. According to long term climatic data the monthly evapotranspiration is greater than monthly rainfall (Figure 2). This indicates irrigation is the paramount important to sustain crop production in the area. Table 1: Physical characteristics of soil at the experimental site Depth Sand Silt Clay Texture BD FC PWP TAW Cm % % % - g/cm3 Wgt.% Wgt.% mm/m 0-30 10.8 32 57.2 Clay 1.29 40 24 206.4 30-60 12.8 32 55.2 Clay 1.30 39.5 23 214.5 Figure 1: Long term maximum and minimum temperature of Werer Agricultural Research Center (WARC) (1987- 2019)
  3. 3. Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia World Res. J. Agric. Sci. 280 Figure 2: Mean monthly rainfall and evapotranspiration from 1987 to 2019 of the study area. Experimental Design and Procedure The treatments were arranged in a split-plot design with three irrigation water application methods: Fixed furrow irrigation (FFI) means that irrigation is fixed to one of the two neighboring furrows, alternate furrow (AFI) means that alternate wetting and drying opposite furrows and conventional furrow irrigation (CFI) means irrigating all furrows during consecutive watering as main plots factor and two mulch materials (straw and plastic) and control as no mulch as subplots factor. Each sub-plots (25 m2) having 6 furrows with 0.6m apart and 5 m long. There were 3.6 and 1.8 m distance as a border line between the main-plots and sub-plots, respectively. The treatment combinations were indicated in Table 2. Table 1: Experimental treatment combinations Wheat straw mulch with a rate of 6 ton ha-1 and white plastic mulch 30 microns thickness was used as mulching material in the subplot and applied uniformly to the experimental plots at the time of transplanting. An onion seed of “Adama Red” variety was used as test crop. The seeds were sown in the well prepared nursery seed bed. The five week old onion seedlings from the raised nursery bed were transplanted in the afternoon to avoid transplantation shock. The transplanting was done in row at plant spacing of 10 cm between plant and 30 cm between rows. All agronomic practices were done according to the recommendation made for the area. The total available water (TAW) in mm, stored between FC and PW of soil was determined by using the following equation below: 𝑇𝐴𝑊 = (𝐹𝐶 − 𝑃𝑊𝑃) ∗ 𝐷𝐵 ∗ 𝐷𝑧 (1) Where; FC= field capacity, PWP= permanent wilting point, BD= bulk density of the soil in gm cm-3, and Dz = effective root zone depth in mm. The RAW is the amount of water that crops can extract from the root zone without experiencing any water stress. For maximum crop production, the irrigation schedule should be fixed based on RAW. Since onion is sensitive to water deficit, for high yield, soil water depletion should not exceed 25% of the TAW (ρ=25%) (Doorenbos and Kassam, 1979). Thus RAW was computed from the expression: RAW = P ∗ TAW (2) Where; RAW in mm, ρ is in fraction for allowable soil moisture depletion for no stress (25%) and TAW is total available water between FC and PWP in mm. The permissible soil moisture depletion / RAW was taken as 100% ETc for conventional furrows and a half of conventional were applied to alternate and fixed furrows. The net irrigation requirement was calculated from a simplified water balance equation as: (3) 0.0 50.0 100.0 150.0 200.0 250.0 300.0 RFandevapotranspiration Month Rainfall ETo Treatments Main plots Subplots Alternate Furrow Irrigation Wheat Straw Mulch (dry) Plastic Mulch (white) No Mulch Fixed Furrow Irrigation Wheat Straw Mulch (dry) Plastic Mulch (white) No Mulch Conventional Furrow Irrigation Wheat Straw Mulch (dry) Plastic Mulch (white) No Mulch (control)
  4. 4. Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia Nigusie et al. 281 Where NIR is net irrigation water requirement (mm), ETc is crop water requirement (mm) and Pe is effective rainfall (mm). The effective rainfall was estimated using dependable rain (FAO/AGLW formula) method (Allen et al., 1998) as: (4) (5) Where Pe is the effective rainfall (mm) and P is rainfall (mm/month). Furrow irrigation application efficiencies normally vary from 45-60% (Bakker et al., 1999). In this experimental setup, water was applied with precise measurement; furrows were short and end-dikes therefore, a higher value of application efficiency (60%) was used and the gross irrigation requirement was obtained using the following equation: (6) Where GIR is gross irrigation requirement (mm), NIR is net irrigation requirement (mm) and Ea is application efficiency (%). The gross irrigation amount of water estimated was diverted to the furrow using calibrated Parshall flume with 3 inch dimension. The time required to deliver the desired depth of water into each furrow was calculated using the equation below: (7) Where T is application time (min), d is gross depth of water applied (cm), W is width (m), L is length (m) of the wetted furrows of the experimental plot, and q is flow rate (discharge in l/s). Water Use Efficiency Irrigation water use efficiency was estimated as a ratio of grain yield to the total water applied (GIR) through the growing season and it was calculated using the following equation (Zwart and Bastiaanssen, 2004). WUE = 𝑌𝐿𝐷 𝐺𝐼𝑅 (8) Where IWUE is Irrigation water use efficiency (kg/m³), YLD is onion yield (kg/ha) and GIR is the gross irrigation requirement (m3/ha). Statistical Analysis The data were subjected to analysis of variance (ANOVA) using SAS version 9.3. Treatment means were compared using the least significant difference (LSD) at 5% level of probability. RESULT AND DISCUSION Marketable bulb yield The overall mean values of bulb yield of onion showed that statistically there was a significant difference (P < 0.05) in mean bulb yield of onion among different furrow irrigation water application methods (Table 3). Significantly higher mean marketable bulb yield of (10081.52 kg ha-1) onion was obtained from onion grown under conventional furrow irrigation method and the lower (6843.30 kg ha-1) was recorded from onion grown under fixed furrow irrigation method. The results of this experiment indicated that conventional furrow irrigation method gave 32.12%, higher marketable bulb yield as compared to fixed furrow irrigation method. The substantial grain yield increase in the conventional furrow irrigation method might be due to full application of irrigation water could be attributed to the increment in vegetative growth, which associated with increment bulb yield. The result of the current study is in agreement with the result of Rop et al. (2016) who reported that yield decreased with increasing water stress significantly. Likewise, Narayanan and Seid (2011) obtained maximum yield from conventional furrow irrigation (irrigation water application of 100% crop water requirement) than the alternate and fixed furrow irrigation methods. On the other hand, different types of mulch significantly inﬂuenced on marketable bulb yield of onion (Table 3). Wheat straw mulch gave a higher mean of marketable bulb yield (12121.63 kg ha-1), while plastic mulch recorded lower mean of marketable bulb yield (4289.54 kg ha-1). Hence, in wheat straw mulch marketable bulb yield was more by 26.08% over no mulch. Field observations during the trials indicated that onion under wheat straw mulch was more stable and actively vegetative growth may have led into bulb formation than plastic and no mulch. Khaledian et al. (2011) indicated that crop yield could also be increased because of the improvements in soil physical properties and fertility under straw mulching. These results are also fully supported by Ramalan et al. (2010) who reported that marketable onion bulb yield was significantly higher under straw mulch as compared to plastic and no mulch. Likewise Perez et al. (2004) and Samuel et al. (2018) reported that the highest yield was obtained from wheat straw mulch and the lowest from plastic mulch.
  5. 5. Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia World Res. J. Agric. Sci. 282 Table 3: Main effects of furrow irrigation method and mulch on onion marketable bulb yield. Treatments Marketable bulb yield (kg ha-1) Cropping season Combined mean 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 Irrigation Methods CFI 11056.59 9106.44 10081.52 10081.52a AFI 8647.67 8245.48 8446.57 8446.57b FFI 7390.19 6296.41 6843.30 6843.30c CV (%) 10.4 LSD (0.05) 906.51 Mulch Straw 14669.00 9574.26 12121.63 12121.63a No mulch 10374.19 7546.26 8960.22 8960.22b Plastic 2051.26 6527.81 4289.54 4289.54c CV (%) 15.2 LSD(0.05) 707.37 Year*Method*Mulch NS NS= Non-significant, CFI= Conventional furrow irrigation, AFI= Alternate furrow irrigation, FFI= Fixed furrow irrigation, CV= Coefficient of variation; LSD=Least significant difference. Water use efficiency There was a significant difference in water use efficiency between the interaction effect of different furrow irrigation methods and mulching materials (Table 4). Among the used treatments the highest water use efficiency of 3.27 kg m-3 was recorded from onion grown under alternate furrow irrigation method with straw mulch and the lowest water use efficiency 0.84 kg m-3 was recorded from onion grown under fixed furrow irrigation method with plastic mulch application. Crop water use efficiency was significantly higher under alternate furrow irrigation with straw mulch as compared to other treatments because less volume of irrigation water used under alternate furrow irrigation together with save water, regulate soil temperature and improve soil organic matter of straw mulch produce more onion bulb yield with less water results highest water use efficiency. This result is in agreement with the finding of Yemane et al. (2018) who obtained highest water use efficiency from the alternate furrow irrigation system. On the other hand Mandefro and Quraishi (2015) reported maximum water use efficiency from wheat straw mulch. Similar finding were also reported on potato yield that higher water use efficiency was obtained at alternate furrow irrigation water application technique under straw mulch (Samuel et al., 2018). Table 4: Interaction effects of furrow irrigation methods and mulching materials on water use efficiency of onion. Treatments Water use efficiency (Kg/m3) Alternate furrow with straw mulch 3.27a Fixed furrow with straw mulch 2.84b Alternate furrow with no mulch 2.40c Fixed furrow with no mulch 1.97d Conventional furrow with straw mulch 1.94d Conventional furrow with no mulch 1.51e Alternate furrow with plastic mulch 1.29e Fixed furrow with plastic mulch 0.84f Conventional furrow with plastic mulch 1.70f CV (%) 7.6 LSD (0.05) 0.51 Means within a column followed by the same letter are not significantly different at 5% level of significance. NS = Non- significant, CV = Coefficient of variation, LSD = Least significant difference. CONCLUSIONS Based on the obtained results of this study it could be concluded that the alternate furrow irrigation technique could be used as on-farm irrigation strategy for maximizing crop water use efficiency in areas where irrigation is essential. Straw mulch should be used alongside with alternate furrow irrigation technique to minimize evaporation loss, maximize water use efficiency and sustain the onion production at werer and other similar agro ecology. REFERENCES Abd-el-halim A. (2013). Impact of alternate furrow irrigation with different irrigation intervals on yield, water use efficiency, and economic return of corn. Chilean journal of agricultural research, 73(2): 175-180 Allen RG, Pereira LS, Raes D, Smith M. (1998). Crop evapotranspiration: guidelines for computing crop requirements. Irrigation and Drainage paper Number, 56. FAO, Rome. Italy. Bakker M, Raine R, Robertson M. (1999). A preliminary investigation of alternate furrow irrigation for sugarcane production. [online] http://www.usq.edu.au/users/raine/index fiels/assct /pdf. [accessed on 6,sep,2019]
  6. 6. Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia Nigusie et al. 283 Chai Q, Gany, Turner NE, Zhang RZ, Yang C, Niu Y, Siddique K. (2014). Water-saving innovations in Chinese agriculture. Advanced agronomy, 126:147–197. CSA (Central statistical agency). (2018). Large and medium scale commercial farms sample survey results. Volume i: statistical report on area and production of crops, and farm (private peasant holdings, meher season). CSA, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Diver S, Kuepper G, Born H. 2012. Organic tomato production. Appropriate technology transfer for rural areas. Doorenbos J, Kassam AH. (1979). Yield response to water. Irrigation and Drainage Paper, 33: 257. Forouzani M, Karami E. (2011). Agricultural water poverty index and sustainability. Agronomy Journal of Sustainable Development 31:415–432. Gan Y, Siddique KHM, Turner NC, Li, XG, Niu, JY, Yang C, Liu L, Chai Q. (2013) ridge-furrow mulching systems—an innovative technique for boosting crop productivity in semiarid rain-fed environments. Advanced Agronomy, 118:429– 476. Hanci F. 2018. A comprehensive overview of onion production: worldwide and turkey. Journal of agriculture and veterinary science, 11:17-27. Kassie BT, Asseng S, Rotter RP, Hengsdijk H, Ruane AC, Van Ittersum M K. (2015). Exploring climate change impacts and adaptation options for maize production in the Central Rift Valley of Ethiopia using different climate change scenarios and crop models. Climatic change, 129 (1-2): 145-158. Khaledian MR, Mailhol JC, Ruelle P, Mubarak I, Maraux F. 2011. Nitrogen Balance and Irrigation Water Productivity for Corn, Sorghum and Durum Wheat under Direct Seeding Into Mulch When Compared With Conventional Tillage in the Southeastern France. Irrigation Science, 29(5): 413-422. Lemma D, Shimelis A. (2003). Research experience in onion production. research report number 55. Earo, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Li F; Liang J, Kang S, and Zhang J. (2007). Benefits of alternate partial root zone irrigation on growth, water and nitrogen use efficiencies modified by fertilization and soil water status in maize. Plant and soil, 295(1–2):279–291. Mandefro CH, Shoeb Q. (2015). Effect of Deficit Irrigation on Yield and Water Productivity of Garlic (Allium Sativum L.) under Drip Irrigation and Mulching at Wolaita Soddo, Ethiopia. Journal of Life Science.4:232-239. Muluneh A, Biazin B, Stroosnijder L, Bewket W, Keesstra S. (2015). Impact of predicted changes in rainfall and atmospheric carbon dioxide on maize and wheat yields in the Central Rift Valley of Ethiopia. Regional environmental change, 15(6): 1105-1119. Narayanan K, Seid MM. 2011. Effect of Deficit Irrigation on Maize Under Conventional, Fixed And Alternate Furrow Irrigation Systems at Melkassa, Ethiopia. Nigussie A, Kuma Y, Adisu A, Alemu T, Desalegn K. (2015). Onion production for income generation in small scale irrigation user’s agro-pastoral house holed of Ethiopia. Journal of Horticulture, 2:145. Patil Shirish S, Kelkar Tushar S, Bhalerao SA. (2013). Mulching: A soil and water conservation practice. Research Journal of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences 1(3):26-29. Perez JCD, Randle WM, Boyhen G, Walcott RW, Giddings D, Bertrand D, Sanders HF, Gitaitis RD. (2004). Effect of mulch and irrigation system on sweet onion: I. bolting, plant growth and bulb yield and quality. Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science, 129(2):218-224. Ramalan, AA, Nega H, Oyebode MA. (2010). Effect of deficit irrigation and mulch on water use and yield of drip irrigated onions. Ecology and the Environment, 134: 39-50. Rop EC, David K, Kipkorir J, Taragon K. (2016). Effects of deficit irrigation on yield and quality of onion crop. Canadian Center of Science and Education. Journal of Agricultural Science, 8( 3): 112-126. Samuel L, Mehiret H, Eliyas M, Bakasho I, Wubengida, Admasu L, Kassu T. (2018). Integrated effect of different mulching and furrow irrigation techniques on potato (Solanum Tuberosum L) yield and water productivity at Kulumsa, Ethiopia. Academic Research Journal of Agricultural Science and Research, 6(8):488-494. Yemane M, Abraham W, Solomon H. (2018). Response of onion (Allium Cepa L.) to deficit irrigation under different furrow irrigation water management techniques in Raya Valley, Northern Ethiopia. African Journal of Plant science. 12(5):105-113. Zwart SJ, Bastiaanssen WGM. (2004). Review of measured crop water productivity values for irrigated wheat, rice, cotton and maize. Agricultural Water Management, 69(2): 115–133.
  7. 7. Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia World Res. J. Agric. Sci. 284 Accepted 3 November 2020 Citation: Nigusie A, Jemal M, Wondimu T, Fikedu R, Kebede N (2020). Integrated Effect of Mulching Materials and Furrow Irrigation Methods on Yield and Water use Efficiency of Onion (Allium cepa l.) at Amibara, Middle Awash Valley, Ethiopia. World Research Journal of Agricultural Sciences, 8(2): 278-284. Copyright: © 2020 Nigusie et al. This is an open-access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original author and source are cited.

×