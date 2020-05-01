This study was aimed at determining the prevalence of coliform bacteria in bovine milk in Plateau State of Nigeria and their antibiotic susceptibility patterns. A total of 640 milk samples were collected aseptically and 160 questionnaires from where data such as breed, age, parity, lactation stage, floor type, and husbandry system were analyzed. Cows without clinical mastitis were subjected to California Mastitis Test to determine the presence of subclinical mastitis. Bacteriological assays and antibiotic susceptibility tests were conducted according to standard guidelines. Subclinical mastitis with a prevalence of 63.8% was more prevalent in cows than clinical mastitis. Overall, the Friesian breed had the highest mastitis prevalence of 85.7% compared to White Fulani (which is indigenous in Nigeria). Cows aged within 2-4 years old had the least mastitis prevalence of 55.2%. Coliforms isolated from milk samples included E coli, K. pneumoniae, K. oxytoca, C. freundii, E. aerogenes, E. cloacae, and S. marcescens, with E coli having the highest prevalence of 44.8%. The most resistant antimicrobial agent was Streptomycin with 79% prevalence. The principle of One Health approach which targets the environment, animals and humans should be considered important. Good hygienic measures should be intensified among pastoralists.



