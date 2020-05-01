Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria IJVSAH Bovine Mastitis due to Colifor...
Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Anueyiagu et al. 055 The udder of cow...
Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Int. J. Vet. Sci. Anim. Husb. 056 wat...
Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Anueyiagu et al. 057 arranged in tabu...
Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Int. J. Vet. Sci. Anim. Husb. 058 Tab...
Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Anueyiagu et al. 059 DISCUSSION This ...
Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Int. J. Vet. Sci. Anim. Husb. 060 are...
Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Anueyiagu et al. 061 Kossaibati MA, E...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria

24 views

Published on

This study was aimed at determining the prevalence of coliform bacteria in bovine milk in Plateau State of Nigeria and their antibiotic susceptibility patterns. A total of 640 milk samples were collected aseptically and 160 questionnaires from where data such as breed, age, parity, lactation stage, floor type, and husbandry system were analyzed. Cows without clinical mastitis were subjected to California Mastitis Test to determine the presence of subclinical mastitis. Bacteriological assays and antibiotic susceptibility tests were conducted according to standard guidelines. Subclinical mastitis with a prevalence of 63.8% was more prevalent in cows than clinical mastitis. Overall, the Friesian breed had the highest mastitis prevalence of 85.7% compared to White Fulani (which is indigenous in Nigeria). Cows aged within 2-4 years old had the least mastitis prevalence of 55.2%. Coliforms isolated from milk samples included E coli, K. pneumoniae, K. oxytoca, C. freundii, E. aerogenes, E. cloacae, and S. marcescens, with E coli having the highest prevalence of 44.8%. The most resistant antimicrobial agent was Streptomycin with 79% prevalence. The principle of One Health approach which targets the environment, animals and humans should be considered important. Good hygienic measures should be intensified among pastoralists.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria

  1. 1. Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria IJVSAH Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria *1Kenneth Nnamdi Anueyiagu, Grace Ayanbimpe2, Eugene Ikeh3 1Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, NVRI Vom, Nigeria 2,3Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Jos, Nigeria This study was aimed at determining the prevalence of coliform bacteria in bovine milk in Plateau State of Nigeria and their antibiotic susceptibility patterns. A total of 640 milk samples were collected aseptically and 160 questionnaires from where data such as breed, age, parity, lactation stage, floor type, and husbandry system were analyzed. Cows without clinical mastitis were subjected to California Mastitis Test to determine the presence of subclinical mastitis. Bacteriological assays and antibiotic susceptibility tests were conducted according to standard guidelines. Subclinical mastitis with a prevalence of 63.8% was more prevalent in cows than clinical mastitis. Overall, the Friesian breed had the highest mastitis prevalence of 85.7% compared to White Fulani (which is indigenous in Nigeria). Cows aged within 2-4 years old had the least mastitis prevalence of 55.2%. Coliforms isolated from milk samples included E coli, K. pneumoniae, K. oxytoca, C. freundii, E. aerogenes, E. cloacae, and S. marcescens, with E coli having the highest prevalence of 44.8%. The most resistant antimicrobial agent was Streptomycin with 79% prevalence. The principle of One Health approach which targets the environment, animals and humans should be considered important. Good hygienic measures should be intensified among pastoralists. Key words: Coliform, mastitis, cows, prevalence, antibiogram INTRODUCTION Mastitis can be categorized based on major causative pathogens which are contagious or environmental (Barrett et al., 2005). Contagious mastitis is caused by the spread of bacteria from infected udder to a healthy cow. Cow-to- cow transmission of pathogenic bacteria takes place during milking (Barrett et al., 2005). Pastoralist’s hands or milking machines can be major reservoirs of contagious bacteria. Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus agalactiae and S. dysgalactiae are examples of contagious pathogens (Tekle and Berihe, 2016). In contrast, environmental mastitis originates from environmental elements such as soil, manure, water and bedding. Environmental mastitis is essentially a hygienic matter; which means pathogens from these environments can be eliminated by increasing the hygienic conditions of farms. Gram negative bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Enterobacter aerogenes, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa are very important etiologies of environmental mastitis (Schroeder, 2010). Mastitis has also been classified based on clinical signs and symptoms in cows which are clinical or subclinical mastitis (Tekle and Berihe, 2016). Clinical mastitis (CM) is the abnormality observed on the udder such as show redness, swelling, high temperature or pain as reported by Mpatswenumugabo et al. (2017). CM could be mild or severe. In mild clinical mastitis, milk produced are characteristic of clots, color changes, or consistence while in severe cases, fever, anorexia and/or shock may be observed (ref here). Subclinical mastitis (SCM) is the presence of an infection without obvious clinical signs. SCM has an elevated somatic cell count that is more than 200,000 cells/ml cut off point (Bradley and Green, 2005). This type of mastitis can be more dangerous because it can persist for entire lactation or life of the animal. In addition, SCM could be ignored by farmers because it is asymptomatic; this may lead to economic losses due to low milk yield and quality and even culling of animals. *Corresponding Author: Kenneth Nnamdi Anueyiagu, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, NVRI Vom, Nigeria. Email: anueyiagunnamdi@yahoo.com Research Article Vol. 6(1), pp. 054-061, April, 2020. © www.premierpublishers.org ISSN: 8991-0338 International Journal of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry
  2. 2. Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Anueyiagu et al. 055 The udder of cows is made up of four separate glands known as quarters which taper to teats. Mastitis occurs when the teats of cows are exposed to pathogens which penetrate the teat duct and establish an infection in one or more quarters within the udder. At every point in time, mastitis infection can be in one or more quarters. Therefore, milk samples can be collected based on quarter-level or cow –level. Quarter-level sampling would include milk samples from all quarters of each cow and analyzed as such. In contrast, cow-level sampling would include representative samples from each cow. Mastitis have been reported to have specific risk factors for either quarter-level or cow-level (Breen et al., 2009). Mastitis is the most economically important disease of dairy cattle, leading to 38% of the total direct costs of common production diseases (Kossaibati and Esslemont, 1997). It is the most important deadly disease of dairy animals and it is responsible for heavy economic losses due to reduced milk yield (up to 70%), milk discard after treatment (9%), cost of veterinary services (7%) and premature culling (14%) (Sharma et al., 2012). In addition to the cost of disease, CM is a common cause of mortality in adult dairy cows with a recent study reporting a fatality in 2.2% of cases (Bradley and Green, 2001). Sharma et al. (2012) reported between $1.5 and 2.0 billion annual economic losses due to mastitis in the US. The economic impact of bovine mastitis in Africa is not well documented due to a lack of published material as compared to developed countries. FAO (2014) reported that production losses and expenditure associated with mastitis in Africa and other developing countries are generally underestimated and potentially miscalculated. Apart from its economic importance, mastitis also has public health significance (Sharma et al., 2003). Mastitis poses a threat to human health since it may be responsible for zoonoses and food toxin infections (Fernandes et al., 2011). The mammary gland of cows is the primary reservoir for pathogenic bacteria, especially those that originate from environmental elements (Gomes et al., 2016). The multiplication of pathogens in the mammary gland leads to infection. The shedding of these microbes in milk of both CM and SCM cases leads to infection if consumed unpasteurized by humans (Rainard, 2017). Milk Zoonoses are of particular importance in developing countries where there is an increased level of consumption of untreated milk (Mosalagac et al., 2010). Coliform bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Klebsiella oxytoca, and Enterobacter aerogenes have been incriminated in environmental mastitis (Schroeder, 2010). Coliforms are Gram negative, rod-shaped, non-spore forming bacteria that ferment lactose with the production of acid and gas (ref here). They can be motile or non-motile. Coliforms are usually found in soil, water bodies and in large quantities in feces of warm- blooded animals. Their presence in food, water or milk is an indication of low hygienic standards. In a systematic review on the prevalence of coliform bacteria in bovine mastitis in Africa, Anueyiagu et al, 2019, showed a high mastitis prevalence in cows reared in Africa which is a pointer of very low sanitary standards of milk and milk products from this part of the world. The study stated that while subclinical mastitis had a higher prevalence range of 26.9% to 57.8% than clinical mastitis of prevalence range of 2.08% to 21.1%, most farm managers are more concerned with clinical mastitis. The treatment of bacterial infection in cows is largely empirical with no laboratory tests to guide therapy. In a survey on antimicrobial usage in local dairy cows carried out in North-central Nigeria, Alhaji et al. (2019) concluded that pastoralists have limited knowledge, risk perception and practices concerning antimicrobial usage and antimicrobial resistance. The poor use (misuse or overuse) of antibiotics for treatment, control and prevention of diseases, and also as animal growth factors is widespread in Nigeria. This situation might promote the spread of antibiotic resistance in zoonotic bacteria both in humans and livestock. Here, we aim to assess the prevalence of coliform bacteria in bovine mastitis as well as antibiotic susceptibility patterns in Nigeria. MATERIALS AND METHODS Study site A cross-sectional survey was carried out from April 2018 to July 2019 on lactating cows in six Local Government Areas (Jos North, Jos South, Bokkos, Kanam, Qua’anpam and Langtan North) of Plateau State which were selected at convenience out of 17 LGAs of the state. Plateau State is located on Latitude 9.1667 and longitude 9.75. The selection of cattle farms relied on different parameters including the convenience, accessibility, and verbal consent of the pastoralists to participate in the study. Ethical approvals were obtained from village heads, heads of dairy companies and herd owners for ruminants that were sampled, and Ethical Research Committee of National Research Institute Vom, Plateau State. Cows were selected randomly and only ruminants not involved in any antibiotic therapy regimen were screened for sample collection. A total of 160 well-structured questionnaires were administered face-to-face to collect livestock information including cow’s breed, age, parity, lactation stage, previous history of mastitis, housing conditions, milking hygiene and general management conditions Physical examination and preparation of udder A veterinarian clinically examined individual cows after being properly restrained. The shape, size, abnormal changes in milk, consistency, and temperature of udder, were findings that were considered a clinical mastitis case. The udder including the teats were washed with clean
  3. 3. Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Int. J. Vet. Sci. Anim. Husb. 056 water and dried. Then the teats were vigorously swabbed with cotton wool soaked in 70% ethanol before milk sample collection to remove dust particles of bedding from the surface of the teats (Nibret et al., 2011). California mastitis test Cows, which did not have clinical mastitis, were subjected to further investigation for subclinical mastitis by using California Mastitis Test (CMT) on milk samples from each quarter of sampled cows. CMT is a simple cow-side indicator of the somatic cell count of milk. It operates by disrupting the cell membrane of any cells present in the milk sample, allowing the DNA in those cells to react with the test reagent, forming a gel. It was conducted by adding equal amounts of CMT reagent and milk from each quarter on test paddle and was rotated for 10 seconds. Samples with a CMT score of 0 or T (trace) were considered negative while those with CMT scores of 1 (mild clumping), 2 (moderate clumping), or 3 (heavy clumping) were considered as positive for subclinical mastitis. Sample collection and bacteriological examination Overall, 640 samples were collected. About 10ml of were aseptically collected from each quarter into labelled sterile universal bottles, making a total of four samples from each cow (Zeryehun and Abera, 2017). The samples were kept at 4oC in a cooler and transported to the Microbiology Laboratory of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology Vom. Bacteriological examination was done according Geser et al. (2012). One ml of each milk sample was inoculated into 9ml of sterile Peptone Water for enrichment and incubated overnight at 37oC. A loopful of broth culture was streaked on sterile MacConkey Agar (Oxoid, UK) and Eosin Methylene Blue (EMB) Agar (Oxoid, UK) plates using the quadrant streaking method and incubated aerobically at 37oC. The plates were checked for bacterial growth after 24 hour, 48 hour and 72 hours to rule out slow growing bacteria. The colonies were examined for morphological features such as size, shape, and color. Pink colonies on MacConkey Agar, and greenish metallic sheen, purple, pink, blue-black, and orange colonies on EMB were subcultured respectively on freshly prepared MacConkey Agar and EMB Agar plates and incubated at 37oC for 24 hours to get pure culture of coliform isolates. Biochemical identification was carried out using standard conventional methods and Oxiod™ Microbact™ GNB 24E according to Mailafia et al. 2017. The presumptive Gram stained coliforms were subjected to conventional biochemical tests namely, Gelatin liquefaction, Nitrate reduction, Urease production, Oxidase, Indole-methyl-red- Voges-Proskauer (IMVP), Catalase, Citrate Agar, and Sugar fermentation tests (Müller, Grabow, and Ehlers, 2003). Confirmatory screening was carried out on presumptive Gram stained coliforms using Oxiod™ Microbact™ GNB 24E according to the manufacturers’ instructions. About 1-3 isolated colonies were picked from an 18-24 hour culture and emulsify in 5.0 ml of sterile saline and mixed thoroughly to obtain a homogeneous suspension. The plate containing the substrates was placed in the holding tray and using a sterile Pasteur pipette 4 drops (approximately 100 µl) of the bacterial suspension were added. Using a sterile pipette, the substrates underlined on the holding tray was overlaid with sterile mineral oil, in wells 1, 2, 3, 20 and 24. However, wells 8 and 20 were not overlaid with oil for oxidase- positive, miscellaneous Gram-negative bacilli. Incubation was done at 37°C for 18-24 hours and results were read as described by the manufacturer. The steps of the procedure were followed as prescribed by Balows et al. (1991). Representative colonies were stored on slant of Nutrient Agar and kept in the refrigerator (4°C) until required for further work (David, 2011). Antibiotic sensitivity testing Antibiotic sensitivity testing was carried out on the coliforms isolated using the disc diffusion method. The antibiotics employed were Ofloxacin (5µg), Ciprofloxacin (5µg), Amoxicillin/clavulanic acid (30µg),, Gentamycin (10µg), Tetracycline (30µg), Streptomycin (10µg), and Ampicillin (25µg), produced by Thermo Scientific™ Oxoid™. These antibiotics were used firstly, because most of them were frequently used by pastoralist and secondly, because of their availability (Alhaji et al., 2019). Using sterilized wire loop, 3-5 colonies of the isolated coliforms from agar slants were inoculated into 4ml sterile normal saline, the inoculum was standardized to 0.5 McFarland and incubated for 4 hours. A sterile swab stick was dipped into the standardized inoculum and excess fluid removed from the swab by pressing it on the side of the bottle. The swab was used to spread on the entire surface of the dried Mueller Hinton agar plate. The plate was left on the bench for 20 – 30 minutes and then antibiotic discs were placed aseptically on its surface of the plate 15 mm apart. The plates were then incubated at 35 – 37°C for 18 – 24 hours. The diameter of the zone of inhibition around each was measured in millimeters (mm) using a plastic transparent ruler and compared against a reference standard which contains measurement ranges and their equivalent qualitative categories of susceptible/sensitive (CLSI, 2014). Data analysis The Statistical Package for Social Science (SPSS) version 23 software was used to analyze data collected. Each dairy cow or quarter-in-milking sampled was a unit of statistics. Cow-wise and quarter-wise mastitis were
  4. 4. Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Anueyiagu et al. 057 arranged in tabular forms. Risk factors data collected from questionnaires were analyzed and their statistical significance on the prevalence of bovine mastitis was calculated using chi-square (χ2) test. This is to find out the association between affected cows and risk factors like breed, age, parity, lactation stage, floor type, and husbandry type. In addition, logistic regression was used to analyze and obtain odds ratio (with 95% confidence interval and p < 0.05 regarded as significant) to measure the degree of association between risk factors and the disease in cows sampled. For the purpose of building logistic regression which is dichotomous model, a lactating cow was defined as CMT positive if it had at least one quarter with a CMT score of 1+ or above, while all CMT scores of trace or negative were coded as 0 and all positive scores of +, ++, +++ were coded as 1. Results of bacteriological examination and susceptibility of coliforms isolated to antibiotics were arranged in tabular forms. RESULTS A total of 640 raw milk samples were collected from cows in the six LGAs of Plateau State. One quarter of a cow’s udder showed visible signs of clinical mastitis with 0.6% prevalence. Cow-level SCM had 63.8% prevalence while quarter-level SCM had 18.1% prevalence. In the quarter- wise prevalence analysis, the back udders had more subclinical mastitis than the front udders. Table 1. Prevalence of mastitis at cow and quarter level in Plateau State, Nigeria Types of Mastitis No Positive Prevalence (%) No Positive Prevalence (%) Cow level (n=160) Quarter Level (n=640) Clinical 1 0.6 1 0.2 Subclinical 102 63.8 116 18.1 Table 2. Quarter-wise prevalence of subclinical mastitis in lactating cows in Plateau State, Nigeria Quarters No tested CMT positive No (%) Trace 1+ 2+ 3+ FR 160 30(18.8) 12(7.5) 11(6.9) 5(3.1) FL 160 42(26.3) 10(6.3) 12(7.5) 6(3.8) BR 160 37(23.1) 15(9.3) 9(5.6) 6(3.8) BL 160 27(16.9) 16(10.0) 10(6.3) 4(2.5) Keys: FR = Front Right Quarter, FL = Front Left Quarter, BR = Back Left Quarter, BL = Back Left Quarter, 1+ = Somatic Cell Range (400,000 – 1,200,000), 2+ = Somatic Cell Range (1,200,000 – 5,000,000), 3+ = Somatic Cell Range (≥5,000,000) From the questionnaires collected, data from breed, age, parity, lactation, floor type, and husbandry system were studied. The Friesian breeds had the highest prevalence of mastitis compared to the other two. Age 5 to 7 had the highest prevalence of mastitis while cows which have had 4 to 7 calves showed the highest prevalence in the parity category. Early lactation stage of these cows showed the highest prevalence. Nomadic system of rearing was not as prevalent as the intensive system. Table 3. Risk factors associated with bovine mastitis in Plateau State, Nigeria Risk Factor Category No of cows examined No of cows affected (CMT +ve) Prevalence (%) 𝛘2 p- value Breed Local 126 76 60.3 Friesian 14 12 85.7 3.9 0.142 Cross 20 14 70.0 Age 2 to 4 58 32 55.2 5 to 7 49 36 73.5 8 to 10 36 23 63.9 3.857 0.277 11 to 15 17 11 64.7 Parity 1 to 3 81 52 64.2 4 to 7 66 43 65.2 0.615 0.735 >7 13 7 53.8 Lactation stage Early 70 50 71.4 Mid 67 41 61.2 4.499 0.105 Late 23 11 47.8 Floor type Muddy 145 92 63.4 Concrete 15 10 66.7 0.61 0.805 Husbandry system Nomadic 134 79 59.0 Intensive 26 23 88.5 8.204 0.004 Key: WF = White Fulani
  5. 5. Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Int. J. Vet. Sci. Anim. Husb. 058 Table 4. Association of risk factors with occurrence of bovine mastitis in Plateau State Nigeria using Logistic regression Risk factor p Value Crude odds ratio (95% CI) Adjusted odds ratio (95% CI) Breed 0.893 1.988 (1.066 – 3.706) 0.743 (0.010 – 57.093) Age 0.587 0.974 (0.491 – 1.934) 0.183 (0.000 – 84.436) Parity 0.691 1.040 (0.546 – 1.982) 0.164 (0.000 – 1218.965) Lactation stage 0.432 1.827 (0.938 – 3.557) 16.531 (0.015 – 18183.774) Floor type 0.712 0.868 (0.282 – 2.675) 0.224 (0.000 – 645.606) Husbandry system 0.710 0.187 (0.054 – 0.655) 3.647 (0.004 – 3312.636) Husbandry system is significantly associated with the occurrence of subclinical mastitis. There was strong correlation between number of cows positive for mastitis and age, parity, lactation stage and husbandry system. However, there was a negative correlation between number of cows positive for mastitis and breed. Table 5. Correlation Matrix of Bovine Mastitis and Risk Factors in Plateau State, Nigeria Factors No. Positive Breed Age Parity L. stage Floor type H. system No. Positive 1 -.197 .755 .680 .682 .484 .594 Breed -.197 1 .095 .037 .031 .054 -.010 Age .755 .095 1 .816 .900 .618 .714 Parity .680 .037 .816 1 .807 .524 .541 Lactation stage .682 .031 .900 .807 1 .591 .723 Floor type .484 .054 .618 .524 .591 1 .766 H. system .594 -.010 .714 .541 .723 .766 1 Key: L. stage = Lactation Stage, H. system = Husbandry system Coliforms isolated from milks of the cows used in this study included E coli, K. pneumoniae, K. oxytoca, C. freundii, E. aerogenes, E. cloacae, and S. marcescens. However, E coli had the highest prevalence with 44.8% and S. Marcescens the least with 1.9%. Table 6. Coliforms isolated from bovine mastitis in Plateau State, Nigeria Zone No. of +ve samples Isolate no. (%) E coli K. pneumoniae K. oxytoca C. freundii E. aerogenes E. cloacae S. marcescens Northern LGAs 142 85 (42.5) 37(18.5) 15(7.5) 2(1.0) 3(1.5) 0(0) 0(0) Central LGAs 126 59(24.6) 26(10.8) 14(5.8) 2(0.8) 21(8.8) 4(1.7) 0(0) Southern LGAs 265 95(47.5) 52(26.0) 19(9.5) 39(19.5) 39(19.5) 11(4.6) 10(5) Total 533 239(44.8) 115(21.6) 48(9.0) 43(8.1) 63(11.8) 15(2.8) 10(1.9) When the coliform isolates were subjected to the following commonly used antibiotics: Ofloxacin, Ciprofloxacin, Amaxicillin-clavulanic acid, Gentamycin, Tetracycline, Streptomycin, and Ampicillin; the most resistant antimicrobial agents was Streptomycin with 422/533 (79%), followed closely by Gentamycin with 420/533 (78%). Table 7: Percentage of antibiotics resistant coliforms from bovine mastitis in Plateau State, Nigeria Isolate No of isolate OFX (%) CPX (%) AMC (%) CN (%) TE (%) S (%) PN (%) E coli 239 147(62) 77(32) 91(38) 216(90) 143(60) 191(80) 147(62) K. pneumoniae 115 69(60) 52(45) 52(45) 69(60) 98(85) 86(75) 69(60) K. oxytoca 48 30(63) 24(50) 12(25) 30(63) 30(63) 36(75) 30(63) C. freundii 43 43(100) 22(51) 11(26) 40(93) 14(33) 36(83) 22(51) E. aerogenes 63 42(67) 21(33) 7(11) 49(78) 14(22) 56(89) 21(33) E. cloacae 15 11(73) 8(53) 4(27) 8(53) 11(73) 11(73) 4(27) S. marcescens 10 3(30) 3(30) 1(10) 8(80) 7(70) 6(60) 3(30) Total 533 345(65) 207(39) 178(33) 420(78) 317(59) 422(79) 296(56) Key: OFX: Ofloxacin, CPX: Ciprofloxacin, AMC: Amoxillin-Clavulanic acid, CN: Gentamycin, TE: Tetracycline, S: Streptomycin, PN: Ampicillin
  6. 6. Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Anueyiagu et al. 059 DISCUSSION This study showed that subclinical mastitis was more common in cows than clinical mastitis having overall prevalence of 63.8%. This agrees with a systematic study on the prevalence of coliform bacteria in bovine mastitis in Africa (Anueyiagu et al., 2019). In this study 14 research articles were assessed systematically and it was reported that subclinical mastitis had prevalence ranges between 26.9% and 57.8% (Anueyiagu et al., 2019). Friesian cows had the highest prevalence of mastitis than the white Fulani which is indigenous in Nigeria. The findings in this study agrees with reports by other authors who stated that exotic breeds like Friesian breeds are more susceptible to bovine mastitis than indigenous breeds (Iqbal and Siddique, 1999; Kurjogi and Kaliwal, 2014). In 1990, Dutta et al, concluded the risk ratio of developing mastitis in Jersey which is an indigenous cow was approximately two times higher than indigenous breeds. Rahman et al. (2009) also reported the highest prevalence of mastitis in Holstein Friesian (HF) followed by Jersey and the least in indigenous breed. Similarly Biffa et al. (2005) reported that HF cows are affected at higher rate (56.5%) compared with local zebu (30.9%) and Jersey cows (28.9%). Cows between ages 2 years and 4 years showed lesser prevalence to mastitis than older ages. The report of Kurjogi and Kaliwal (2014) somehow agrees with this study. It stated that the lowest prevalence of subclinical mastitis was recorded for age group 3-6 years while age groups 7-10 years had the highest. The result of this study, however, contradicts the report of Shittu et al. (2012) who claimed to have younger cows more susceptible to mastitis. Mud Floor type and nomadic husbandry system showed high prevalence of mastitis in the cows. This showed that the housing facilities contributes to the contamination and exposure of teats to environmental pathogens. This agrees with Hogan et al. (1990), and Kurjogi and Kaliwal (2014). In this study, it was observed that cows with nomadic husbandry system has 3.6 times more likely to develop mastitis than cows raised in intensive husbandry system. This is similar to the findings of Mbuk et al. (2016), who found out that cows raised in nomadic system had 4 times more chances of developing mastitis than those reared in sedentary system. The correlation matrix showed a strong positive correlation between the number of positive mastitis samples and risk factors such as age, parity, lactation stage, and husbandry system. There was a moderate positive correlation between number of positive mastitis samples and the floor type. However, there was a negative correlation between number of positive mastitis samples and breed. This agrees with Shittu et al. (2012). This study showed that 533 coliform isolates were identified from 640 bovine milk samples with SCM as E. coli, K. pneumoniae, K. oxytoca, C. fruendii, E. aerogenes, E. cloacae and S. marcescens. This is in close agreement with Ameh et al. (1993), Matofari et al. (2003), Abdurahman (2006), Kalla et al. (2008), Giannino et al. (2009), Abera et al. (2010), Garedew et al. (2012), Radostits et al. (2007), and Junaidu et al. (2011) who reported Escherichia coli, Klebsiella spp., Enterobacter spp., Citrobacter, Serratia, and Proteus as major mastitogens. Coliform bacteria are generally found in high concentrations in organic matter, such as beddings and manure (environment). Therefore from an epidemiologic standpoint, the primary source of infection for most pathogens in this study was environmental. Coliforms invade the udder through the teat sphincter when teat ends come in contact with coliform bacteria. Once coliform bacteria enter the mammary gland, they either multiply rapidly or remain dormant. Out of all the coliforms isolated, E. coli had the highest prevalence rate in all the cows sampled with 44.8%, followed by K. pneumoniae with a prevalence of 21.6% and the least was S. marcescens with prevalence of 1.9%. This is similar to a cross-sectional study carried out in Gondar town, Ethiopia that had 54 different bacterial species identified but, E.coli (29.6%), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (18.5%), and Klebsiella pneumoniae (16.7%), were the most commonly identified gram-negative staining bacterial pathogens (Garedew et al., 2012). Another study conducted in Sudan using raw milk, majority of the coliforms isolated were E. coli, Enterobacter spp., Klebsiella spp., Serratia spp. and Citrobacter with prevalence rates of 32%, 29.2%, 19.4%, 11.1% and 1.0% respectively (Salman and Hamad, 2011). Southern LGAs had the highest number (265) of coliforms isolated from cows while Central LGAs had the least (126). This could be due to high increase of heat and humidity in the Southern LGA compared to the Central and Northern LGA. It is a fact that as heat and humidity increases, so does the bacterial multiplication and bacterial load in the environment. This is collaborated by a study done in India by Tiwari et al. (2013). Most antibiotics used in this study showed extremely high level of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) more especially for Streptomycin 422/533 (79%). Multidrug resistance (≥3 to 6 antibiotics) was seen in all coliform isolates especially K. pneumoniae, C. freundii and E. coli. Sawant et al. (2005) reported that beta-lactams and tetracycline were the most widely used antimicrobials on dairy cows. Hossain et al. (2017), reported a 100% resistance of K. pneumoniae to Penicillin, Cloxacillin, Streptomycin and Erythromycin. Same study reported a 98% resistance of E. coli to Cloxacillin, 96% to Penicillin, and 82% to Amoxicillin. CONCLUSION Subclinical mastitis is highly prevalent among cows in Plateau State, Nigeria. Risk factors such as breed of ruminants, age, parity, lactation stage, and husbandry type
  7. 7. Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Int. J. Vet. Sci. Anim. Husb. 060 are associated with the occurrence of mastitis among cows. The study also revealed 7 coliforms (E. coli, K. pneumoniae, K. oxytoca, C. fruendii, E. aerogenes, E. cloacae and S. marcescens) which are associated with bovine mastitis in the State. However, these microorganisms have developed resistance against antibiotics currently used in animal treatment policies in Nigeria. Hence, the principle of One Health approach which targets the environment, animals and humans should be considered here by maintaining good environmental conditions which assure the health of animals and the related quality of animal products used by humans. Good hygienic measures should be intensified among pastoralists. REFERENCE Abdurahman OAS. (2006). Udder health and milk quality amongcamels in the Errer valley of eastern Ethiopia, Livestock Research for Rural Development, 18: 1–9. Abera M, Abdi O, Abunna F, Megersa B. (2010). Udderhealth problems and major bacterial causes of camel mastitis inJijiga, Eastern Ethiopia: implication for impacting food Alhaji NB, Aliyu MB, Ghali-Mohammed I., Odetokun I.A. (2019) Survey on antimicrobial usage in local dairy cows in North-central Nigeria: Drivers for misuse and public health threats. PLoSONE 14(12): e0224949. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0224949 Ameh JA, Add PB, Adekeye EO, Gyang EO. (1993). Prevalence of clinical mastitis and of intermammary infection in Nigerian goats. Journal of Preventive Veterinary Medicine, 17: 41-46. Anueyiagu KN, Ishaku BS, Ayanbimpe G.M. (2019). Prevalence of coliform bacteria in bovine mastitis in Africa: A systematic review. Cross Current International Journal of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences; Volume 1, Issue 5. Balows A, Hausier WJ, Hermann KL, Isengeng JD, Shadomy JH, eds. Manual of Clinical Microbiology, 5th Edition, American Society of Microbiology, Washington D.C; 1991. Barrett DJ, Doherty ML, Healy AM. (2005). A descriptive epidemiological study of mastitis in 12 Irish dairy herds. Ir Vet J 58, 31. https://doi.org/10.1186/2046-0481-58-1- 31. Biffa D, Debela E, Beyene F. (2005). Prevalence and risk factors of mastitis in lactating dairy cows in Southern Ethiopia. International Journal of Applied Research in Veterinary Medicine, vol. 3, no. 3, pp. 189–198, 2005. Bradley AJ, Green MJ. (2001). Aetiology of clinical mastitis in six Somerset dairy herds. Vet. Rec.; 148:683–686. Bradley AJ, Green MJ. (2005). Use and interpretation of somatic cell count data in dairy cows. In Practice, 27, pp. 310-315. Breen JE, Green MJ, Bradley AJ. (2009). Quarter and cow risk factors associated with the occurrence of clinical mastitis in dairy cows in the United Kingdom. Journal of Dairy Science, 92(6): 2551–2561 CLSI. (2014). Standards for antimicrobial disk susceptibility tests. Approved standard. In Ninth edition Document M2-A9 Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute, Wayne, PA. David RC. (2011). Staining and Interpretation of Smears. Laboratory Studies in Applied Microbiology. Rice University, USA. Pp 74 - 78. Fernandes JBC, Zanardo LG, Galvão NN, et al. (2011). Escherichia coli from clinical mastitis: serotypes and virulence factors J Vet Diagn Invest, 23, 1146 52 Garedew L, Berhanu A, Mengesha D, Tsegay G. (2012). Identification of gram-negative bacteria from critical control points of raw and pasteurized cow milk consumed at Gondar town and its suburbs, Ethiopia. BioMedCentral Public Health, 12: 950. Geser N, Stephan R, Hachler H. (2012). Occurrence and characteristics of extended-spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL) producing Enterobacteriaceae in food producing animals, minced meat and raw milk. BMC Veterinary Research, 8: 21. Retrieved February 11, 2017 from http://www.biomedcentral.com/1746- 6148/8/21 Giannino ML, Marzotto M, Dellaglio F, Feligini M. (2009). Study of microbial diversity in raw milk and fresh curd used for Fontina cheeseproduction by culture- independent methods. International Journal of Food Microbiology, 130: 188–195. Gomes F, Saavedra MJ, Henriques M. (2016). Bovine mastitis disease/pathogenicity: evidence of the potential role of microbial biofilms. Pathogens and disease, volume 74, issue 3 Hogan JS, Smith KL, Todhunter DA, Schoenberger PS. (1990). Bacterial counts associated with recycled newspaper bedding. Journal of Dairy Science, vol. 73, no. 7, pp. 1756–1761. Hossain MK, Paul S, Hossain MM, Islam MR and Alam MGS. (2017). Bovine Mastitis and Its Therapeutic Strategy Doing Antibiotic Sensitivity Test. Austin J Vet Sci & Anim Husb.; 4(1): 1030. Iqbal J, Siddique M. (1999). Some epidemiological aspects of mastitis in cows and biocharecterization of isolated Staphylococci. Pakistan Veterinary Journal, vol. 19, no. 3, pp. 149–154. Junaidu AU, Salihu MD, Tambuwala FM, Magaji AA, Jaafaru S. (2011). Prevalence of mastitis in lactating cows in some selected commercial dairy farms in Sokoto Metropolis. Pelagia Adv. Appl. Sci. Res. 2(2): 290-294 Kalla DJU, Butswat ISR, Mbap ST, Abdussamad AM, Ahmed MS, Okonkwo I. (2008). Microbiological examination of Camel (Camelus dromedarius) milk and sensitivity of milk micro-flora to commonly-Available antibiotics in Kano, Nigeria. Savannah Journal of Agriculture, 3:1-8. Kish L. (1965). Survey sampling (No. 04; HN29, K5.)
  8. 8. Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria Anueyiagu et al. 061 Kossaibati MA, Esslemont RJ. (1997). The costs of production diseases in dairy herds in England. Vet. J.154:41–51 Kurjogi MM and Kaliwal BB. (2014). Epidemiology of Bovine Mastitis in Cows of Dharwad District. Hindawi Publishing Corporation International Scholarly Research Notices Volume 2014, Article ID 968076, 9 pageshttp://dx.doi.org/10.1155/2014/968076 Mahantesh MK, Basappa BK. (2014). Epidemiology of Bovine Mastitis in Cows of Dharwad District. International Scholarly Research Notices Volume 2014, Article ID 968076, 9 pages http://dx.doi.org/10.1155/2014/968076 Mailafia S, Olabode OH, Okoh G, Jacobs C, Adamu SG, Onyilokwu SA. (2017). Microbact™ 24E system identification and antimicrobial sensitivity pattern of bacterial flora from raw milk of apparently healthy lactating cows in Gwagwalada, Nigeria. Journal of Costal Life Medicine. 5(8): 356-359 Matofari JW, Mario Y, Mwatha EW, Okemo PO. (2003). Microorganisms associated with subclinical mastitis in Kenyan camels (Camelus dromedarius) Journal of Tropical Microbiology, 2: 11-16. Mbuk EU, Kwaga JKP, Bale JOO, Boro LA, Umoh JU. (2016). Coliform organisms associated with milk of cows with mastitis and their sensitivity to commonly available antibiotics in Kaduna State, Nigeria. Journal of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Health. Vol. 8(12), pp. 228-236. DOI: 10.5897/JVMAH2016.0522 Mosalagac D, Pfukenyi DM, Matope G. (2011). Milk producers’ awareness of milk-borne zoonoses in selected smallholder and commercial dairy farms of Zimbabwe. Topical Animal Health and Production. 43: 733-739 Mpatswenumugabo JP, Bebora LC, Gitao GC, Mobegi VA, Iraguha B, Kamana O, Shumbusho B. (2017). Prevalence of subclinical mastitis and distribution of pathogens in dairy farms of Rubavu and Nyabihu districts, Rwanda. Journal of veterinary medicine, 2017. Muller EE, Grabow WOK, Ehlers MM. (2003). Immunomagnetic separation of Escherichia coli 0157: H7 from environmental and waste water in South Africa. African Journal Online, vol 29, No 4. Available on website http://www.wrc.org.za Nibret M, Yilikal A, Kelay B. (2011). “A cross sectional study on the prevalence of sub clinical mastitis and associated risk factors in and around Gondar, Northern Ethiopia,” International Journal of Animal and Veterinary Advances, vol. 3, no. 6, pp. 455–459 Radostits OM, Gay CC, Hinchcliff KW, Constable PD. (2007). Diseases caused by fungi. Veterinary Medicine: A textbook of the diseases of cattle, horses, sheep, pigs and goats. 10thedition.Saunders Elsevier Ltd. Philadelphia, USA. pp. 842-860 Rahman MA., Bhuiyan MMU, Kamal MM, Shamsuddin M. (2009). Prevalence and risk factors of mastitis in dairy cows,” Bangladesh Veterinarian, vol. 26, no. 2, pp. 54– 60, 2009. Rainard P. (2017). Mammary microbiota of dairy ruminants: fact or fiction? Veterinary research 48:25 Salman AMA, Hamad IM. (2011). Enumeration and identification of coliform bacteria from raw milk in Khartoum State, Sudan. J.Cell Anim.Biol.5(7):121-128 Sawant AA, Sordillo LM, Jayarao BM. 2005. A survey on antibiotic usage in dairy herds in Pennsylvania. J. Dairy Sci. 88:2991-2999 Schroeder JW. (2010). Bovine mastitits and milking management. Extension Bulletin AS-1129: North Dakota State University. Retrieved April 11, 2017 from www.ag.ndsu.edu/pubs/ansci/ dairy /as 1129.pdf Sharma N, Maiti SK, Roy S. (2003). Role of vitamin E in the control of mastitis in dairy cows. Veterinary Practitioner, 4: 140-143. Sharma N, Rho GJ, Hong YH, Kang TY, Lee HK, Hur T-Y, Jeong DK. (2012). Bovine Mastitis: An Asian Perspective. Asian Journal of Animal and Veterinary Advances, 7: 454-476. Retrieved July 19, 2018 from https://scialert.net/abstract/?doi=ajava.2012.454.476 Shittu A, Abdullahi J, Jibril A, Mohamed AA, Fasina FO. (2012). Sub-clinical mastitis and associated risk factors on lactating cows in the Savannah region of Nigeria. BMC Veterinary Research, 8:134. Retrieved April 13, 2017 from https://bmcvetres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/ 1746-6148-8-134 . Tekle Y, Berihe T. (2016). Bovine mastitis: prevalence, risk factors and major pathogens in the Sidamo zone SNNPRS, Ethiopia. European Journal of Biology and Medical Science Research. Vol. 4, No. 5, pp. 27-43 Tiwari JG, Babra C, Tiwari HK, Williams V, Wet SD, et al. (2013) Trends In Therapeutic and Prevention Strategies for Management of Bovine Mastitis: An Overview. J Vaccines Vaccin 4: 176. doi:10.4172/2157- 7560.1000176 Zeryehum T, Abera G. (2017). Prevalence and bacterial isolates of mastitis in dairy farms in selected districts of Eastern Harrarghe Zone, Eastern Ethiopia. J. Vet. Med. Retrieved March 11, 2017 from https://doi.org/10.1155/2017/6498618 Accepted 9 April 2020 Citation: Anueyiagu KN, Ayanbimpe G, Ikeh E (2020). Bovine Mastitis due to Coliform Bacteria, and Susceptibility to Antibiotics, Nigeria. International Journal of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry 6(1): 054- 061. Copyright: © 2020 Anueyiagu et al. This is an open-access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original author and source are cited.

×