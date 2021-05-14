Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 14, 2021

Regulamento Competições 2021

Regulamento Oficial das Competições Desportivas 2021

Regulamento Competições 2021

  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – 1481, Centro – Irauçuba/CE, CEP: 62620 – 000 - CNPJ: 07.683.188/0001-69 sejuv@iraucuba.ce.gov.br www.iraucuba.ce.gov.br REGULAMENTO OFICIAL DAS COMPETIÇÕES DESPORTIVAS 1. OBJETIVOS: 1.1. As competições desportivas acontecerão no dia 20 de maio de 2021 dentro do contexto da semana de aniversário do município de Irauçuba, que irá completar 64 anos de emancipação política e tem por objetivo valorizar o esportista do município, estimulando os atletas locais e visando oportunizar renda ao desportista através dessas competições. 1.2. As competições são dirigidas aos cidadãos Irauçubenses que atenderem as condições deste regulamento. 2. INSCRIÇÃO: 2.1. Os participantes devem residir no município de Irauçuba, comprovando através de matrículas em escolas do município, título do município ou ter votado na última eleição. 2.2. As inscrições para os jogos poderão serão realizadas na sede da Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – SEJUV. a partir do dia 13 de maio (8h às 12h e 14h às 17h) encerrando quando completarmos o número máximo de candidatos (as). 2.3. O número máximo de participantes será referente de seis (6) duplas, para as categorias: Super Atleta - Revezamento 2x100m, Bola na rede – Futebol/Pênaltis, Bola na Rede – Futsal, Bola na Rede – Handebol/7 Metros e (12) atletas individuais nas categorias: Bola na cesta – Basquete, Acertando o passe – Voleibol, Habilidades – Embaixadinhas, Mentes Brilhantes - Dama; 2.4. As inscrições serão efetivadas mediante preenchimento da ficha de inscrição, com apresentação e cópia de documento de identidade original com foto e se menor de idade se apresentar com o responsável. 3. COMPETIÇÕES DESPORTIVAS: 3.1. As Competições desportivas acontecerão de forma virtual, através de uma Live, pela página oficial da prefeitura de Irauçuba; 3.2. As competições são compostas de oito categorias, que são: SUPER ATLETA (revezamento em dupla) masculino e feminino. A
  2. 2. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – 1481, Centro – Irauçuba/CE, CEP: 62620 – 000 - CNPJ: 07.683.188/0001-69 sejuv@iraucuba.ce.gov.br www.iraucuba.ce.gov.br corrida de revezamento em duplas 2x100 tem uma extensão de 200 metros. É obrigatório ao atleta iniciar com o bastão e o outro atleta terminar a corrida com o mesmo bastão, não sendo aceito quaisquer irregularidades na troca de bastão entre os atletas. BOLA NA REDE “futebol” (pênaltis em duplas) masculino. Cada dupla terá o direito a bater 03 (três) pênaltis, cabendo a dupla decidir antes do início da disputa, (jogo) qual atleta baterá e qual irá defender, não podendo mudar de função durante a disputa. BOLA NA SEXTA (arremesso livre) masculino. Cada participante tem direito a três lances livres e se alternam durante os arremessos, ao final de três lances quem tiver concluído mais cestas sairá vencedor. ACERTANDO O PASSE (saque livre) masculino e feminino. Cada atleta tem direito a três saques livres, um atleta bate e o outro defende ao final de três saques o atleta que estava defendendo vai bater e quem conseguir acertar mais saques livres sairá vencedor. HABILIDADES (embaixadinhas) masculino e feminino. Cada participante precisa marcar o maior número de embaixadas e tem direito a duas chances, devendo escolher a opção em que marcou mais embaixadas. BOLA NA REDE “futsal” (pênaltis em dupla) masculino e feminino. Cada dupla tem direito a bater 02 (dois) pênaltis, cabendo a dupla decidir antes do início da disputa (jogo), qual atleta baterá e qual irá defender, não podendo mudar de função durante a disputa. BOLA NA REDE “handebol” (sete metros em dupla) masculino. Cada dupla tem direito a bater 02 (dois) tiros de 7 metros, cabendo a dupla decidir antes do início da disputa (jogo), qual atleta baterá e qual irá defender, não podendo mudar de função durante a disputa. MENTES BRILHANTES (concurso de damas). Os participantes devem jogar uma partida com seu oponente com o tempo de 25 minutos, no sistema eliminatório e em caso de empate o critério a ser usado é a ordem de inscrição dos participantes (quem se inscreveu primeiro será o vencedor). 3.3. As Competições desportivas serão realizadas com o número mínimo de participantes, para evitar aglomerações, para a proteção da comissão organizadora e dos atletas; 3.4. A ordem de disputas de todas as competições será feita pela comissão organizadora após o credenciamento.
  3. 3. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – 1481, Centro – Irauçuba/CE, CEP: 62620 – 000 - CNPJ: 07.683.188/0001-69 sejuv@iraucuba.ce.gov.br www.iraucuba.ce.gov.br 3.5. A Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer - SEJUV fornecerá toda estrutura para o bom andamento das disputas, repassando antecipadamente horários e locas dos jogos, com diálogo aberto, transparente e responsável. Competições Desportivas Categoria - super atleta/revezamento 1º lugar masculino R$ 250,00 2º lugar masculino R$ 150,00 1º lugar feminino R$ 250,00 2º lugar feminino R$ 150,00 Categoria - Bola na rede futebol – pênaltis 1º lugar masculino R$ 250,00 2º lugar masculino R$ 150,00 Categoria - Bola na cesta – basquetebol 1º lugar masculino R$ 250,00 2º lugar masculino R$ 150,00 Categoria acertando passe – vôlei 1º lugar masculino R$ 200,00 2º lugar masculino R$ 100,00 1º lugar feminino R$ 200,00 2º lugar feminino R$ 100,00 Categoria – Habilidades/embaixadinhas 1º lugar masculino R$ 200,00 2º lugar masculino R$ 100,00 1º lugar feminino R$ 200,00 2º lugar feminino R$ 100,00 Categoria - Bola na rede - futsal
  4. 4. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – 1481, Centro – Irauçuba/CE, CEP: 62620 – 000 - CNPJ: 07.683.188/0001-69 sejuv@iraucuba.ce.gov.br www.iraucuba.ce.gov.br 1º lugar masculino R$ 250,00 2º lugar masculino R$ 150,00 1º lugar feminino R$ 250,00 2º lugar feminino R$ 150,00 Categoria - Bola na rede Handebol – 7metros 1º lugar masculino R$ 250,00 2º lugar masculino R$ 150,00 Categoria mentes brilhantes - dama 1º lugar concurso de dama R$ 200,00 2º lugar concurso de dama R$ 100,00 3.6. No ato da inscrição, ao concordar com o regulamento, assinalando a opção apresentada na ficha de inscrição, o participante aceita todos os termos do regulamento e assume total responsabilidade por sua participação no evento de acordo com o "Termo de Responsabilidade", parte integrante deste regulamento. Todos os atletas terão que cumprir as regras do PLANO ESPECIAL DE PREVENÇÃO E COMBATE A COVID-19, PARA REALIZAÇÃO DA FESTA DE EMANCIPAÇÃO POLÍTICA DOS 64 ANOS DE IRAUÇUBA.

