Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Espor...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Espor...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Espor...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Espor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
49 views
May. 14, 2021

Plano de Prevenção COVID-19

Plano Especial de Prevenção E Combate a COVID-19

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plano de Prevenção COVID-19

  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – 1481, Centro – Irauçuba/CE, CEP: 62620 – 000 - CNPJ: 07.683.188/0001-69 sejuv@iraucuba.ce.gov.br www.iraucuba.ce.gov.br PLANO ESPECIAL DE PREVENÇÃO E COMBATE A COVID-19, PARA REALIZAÇÃO DA FESTA DE EMANCIPAÇÃO POLÍTICA DOS 64 ANOS DE IRAUÇUBA. OBJETIVO: Realizar os festejos dos 64ºanos de emancipação política de Irauçuba, no formato de Lives, ofertando uma programação diversificada que permita a participação do público virtualmente, valorizando a diversidade, a criatividade e o lazer dos munícipes da terra da amizade. JUSTIFICATIVA: A gestão municipal, através da Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – SEJUV, pretende, através da realização do projeto “Aniversário dos 64 anos do município” desenvolver ações, que possa envolver a população de um modo geral, pois é uma data que marca a independência do território do seu povo, tornando-a necessária devido à relevância patriota que tem para todos os Irauçubenses. Sabedores do momento pandêmico, que o país está vivendo, toda e qualquer ação municipal a ser realizada, terá um planejamento e organização, em parceria com órgãos de saúde e controle, sempre colocando a vida dos Irauçubenses em primeiro lugar. COORDENAÇÃO GERAL: Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer. SUPERVISÃO: Gabinete da Prefeita e Secretaria de Governo e Planejamento. PERÍODO: 16 de Maio à 20 de Maio do ano de 2021. METODOLOGIA: Em todos os locais que acontecerão as Lives, haverá um totem na entrada, para que os participantes e equipe organizadora, higienizem as mãos com álcool em gel 70%. A Secretaria da Saúde disponibilizara equipe, composta no mínimo de duas pessoas, que irão fazer, a aferição da temperatura, orienta sobre a importância do distanciamento e fiscalizar durante todo o evento a utilização de máscara de proteção. Como está previsto no regulamento das competições ou apresentações, a pessoa que estiver com a temperatura alterada, será imediatamente desclassificado e será orientado a se retirar do local, iniciando naquele momento seu isolamento domiciliar e sendo de imediato acompanhado pelos profissionais da saúde que farão os protocolos pertinentes. Enfatizamos que todos os participantes no ato da inscrição, serão orientados que, após o término de sua participação/apresentação ou disputa, o artista ou atleta, deverá de deslocar
  2. 2. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – 1481, Centro – Irauçuba/CE, CEP: 62620 – 000 - CNPJ: 07.683.188/0001-69 sejuv@iraucuba.ce.gov.br www.iraucuba.ce.gov.br para sua residência, evitando aglomerações no local das apresentações e competições. PROGRAMAÇÃO SEMANA DO MUNICÍPIO Dia 16 de maio – DOMINGO HORARIO EVENTO RESPONSÁVEL LOCAL 7h LIVE • Abertura com hasteamento das bandeiras, em seguida pronunciamentos das autoridades GABINETE SEJUV GOV Praça da liberdade 12h LIVE • Exibição da I parte do documentário sobre o município - Projeto Histórias e memórias de Irauçuba • Apresentação do Cordel SEJUV GABINETE Facebook da prefeitura Dia 17 de maio – SEGUNDA 10h 19h LIVE • Concurso – melhor dissertação sobre o município LIVE • Culto Evangélico SEDUC GABINETE IRAUPREV SDE Escolas da SEDE Poliesportivo P. Pascoal Dia 18 de maio – TERÇA 19h LIVE • Santa Missa SIPS SEDUC CONTROLADORIA Poliesportivo P. Pascoal Dia 19 de maio – QUARTA 18h 20h30 LIVE • Apresentação de investimentos no municipio, serão dadas Ordens de Serviços comtemplando diversas áreas LIVE XII NOITE CULTURAL • Apresentações culturais • Apresentação - Banda de música local GABINETE SEJUV Poliesportivo P. Pascoal Poliesportivo P. Pascoal
  3. 3. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – 1481, Centro – Irauçuba/CE, CEP: 62620 – 000 - CNPJ: 07.683.188/0001-69 sejuv@iraucuba.ce.gov.br www.iraucuba.ce.gov.br Dia 20 de maio – QUINTA 7h 8h 10h 11h LIVE Competições Desportivas: • Categoria super atleta (revezamento em dupla) masculino e feminino (1º e 2º lugar); • Categoria bola na rede (penaltes em dupla) masculino (1º e 2º lugar); Local: Estadio enoques felipe da Silva • Categoria bola na cesta (aremesso livre) masculino (1º e 2º lugar); • Categoria acertando passe (saque livre) masculino e feminino (1º e 2º lugar); Local: Poliesportivo Elioenai Pereira • Categoria habilidades (embaixadinhas) masculino e feminino (1º e 2º lugar); • Categoria bola na rede “futsal (penaltes em dupla) masculino e feminino (1º e 2º lugar); Local: Poliesportivo José Ari Ramos • Categoria bola na rede (7metros em dupla) masculino (1º e 2º lugar); • Categoria Mentes Brilhantes (concurso de dama) (1º e 2º lugar); Local: Poliesportivo P. Pascoal SEJUV SAÚDE SEINFRA SDR GABINETE 19h LIVE • Solenidade de encerramento (entrega das premiações) • Pronunciamento das autoridades • Entrega do Troféu Terra Amizade • Doação de casas populares SEJUV SEDUC GABINETE Poliesportivo P. Pascoal DESCRIÇÃO DAS ATIVIDADES DOS MEMBROS DA EQUIPE ORGANIZADORA: Executar todos os protocolos e ações do plano, organizar, planejar, acompanhar e executar as atividades do projeto 64 anos de emancipação política de Irauçuba. MONITORAMENTO E AVALIAÇÃO: Comitê Gestor da COVID – 19 e Secretaria Municipal da Saúde REALIZAÇÃO: Prefeitura Municipal de Irauçuba ORGANIZAÇÃO: Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer
  4. 4. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE IRAUÇUBA SECRETARIA DA JUVENTUDE, CULTURA, ESPORTE E LAZER Secretaria da Juventude, Cultura, Esporte e Lazer – 1481, Centro – Irauçuba/CE, CEP: 62620 – 000 - CNPJ: 07.683.188/0001-69 sejuv@iraucuba.ce.gov.br www.iraucuba.ce.gov.br PARCERIAS: Secretaria de Governo e Planejamento, Controladoria e Ouvidoria Geral, Secretaria de Infraestrutura, Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Rural, Secretaria da Saúde, Secretaria da Educação, Secretaria da Inclusão e Promoção Social, Secretaria do Desenvolvimento Econômico, Secretaria de Finanças, Secretaria da Administração, Secretaria de Segurança Pública, Trânsito, Transporte e Administração Viária e a Guarda Municipal. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS: Diante da situação que estamos vivenciando, por conta da pandemia e o isolamento social rígido, não poderíamos deixar de realizar esse tão grandioso evento e tão esperado pelos os munícipes. Desta forma, espera-se cumprir com responsabilidade pública, de cuidar e proporcionar as pessoas, a cultura, o esporte, a religiosidade, a valorização da história e tradições locais. Márcia Helena Santos Barreto Secretaria da SEJUV

×