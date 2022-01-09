Juicing For Vitality Perhaps you came across this article because the new year is approaching. And we all know that January is synonymous with juice cleanses (for better or for worse). Otherwise, you can be feeling lethargic. Hello, baking for the holidays. And, while you've been a skeptic of juicing in the past, you're committed to a healthier lifestyle in 2022. At the same time, you're skeptical. Is it necessary to invest in a high-priced juicer? Is the only way to reap the benefits of a three-day healthy juice cleanse? No and no, to be sure. We're here to let you know all you really want to know. Green juice is more than just a wellness trend—it's a way of life for many women. Prepare to take your health to the next level, from which products to utilize to juice recipes for energy. https://bit.ly/3f9t7xG