Macros natha

TECNOLOGIA

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD INDIVIDUAL ESTRATEGIA DE APOYO 1. Macro con la multiplicaciónde lacolumnaby c. ARTICULO CANTIDAD VR.UNITARIO VALORTOTAL LINEA 1 195 90.001 17550195 LINEA 2 150 150.000 22500000 LINEA 3 90 135.000 12150000 LINEA 4 55 240.000 13200000 2. Respondac/ude las siguientespreguntas:a.Describabrevemente laformade crear macros enExcel R// Procedimientoparacrearmacros en Excel 1. Activarla respectivacelda 2. SeleccionarVistade labarrade opcionesubicadaenlaparte superior 3. SeñalarlaopciónMacro 4. Seleccionar“Grabarnuevamacro” y se visualizaraunaventanaemergente 5. 5. En este recuadro,digitarel nombre de lamacro 6. Guardar la macro eneste libro 7. Digitar lainformacióndescriptivade lamacro 8. Oprimirel botón“Aceptar”para iniciarel procesode grabación 9. Escribir larespectivafórmulayoprimirlateclaENTER 10. Copiarla fórmulade la celdainicial enel rangodeseado 11. Oprimirel botón“Detenergrabación”parafinalizarel proceso. b. Explique lasopcionesparaejecutarmacros. R// Para ejecutarunamacro, realizarel siguiente proceso: 1. Borrar el respectivorango 2. En la barra de opcionessuperior,seleccionarVista 3. SeñalarMacro 4. Hacer clicen“Ver Macros”
  2. 2. 5. En la ventanaMacro, seleccionarlaMacro deseada 6. Oprimirel botón“Ejecutar” 7. Automáticamente,se ejecutarálaMacro seleccionada. c. ¿Qué no esuna macro? R// Las Macros permitenautomatizarunconjuntode tareasque se realizanconfrecuencia, por ejemplo,puede utilizarunamacropara aplicarformatosa la hojade cálculoo efectuar operacionesaritméticascomosumas,promedios,etc.Porlotanto,un conjuntode tareasno automatizadasque se realizanconfrecuencianosonunaMacro. d. ¿Cómose asignala macro a unbotón? R// Procedimiento 1. Hacer clicenArchivo> Opciones>Barra de herramientasde accesorápido. 2. En lalistacomandosdisponibles,hacerclicenMacros. 3. Comandosde labarra de herramientasde accesorápido. 4. Seleccionarlamacroa la que deseaasignarunbotón. 5. Hacer clicenAgregar para moverlamacro a lalistade botonesde labarra de herramientas de acceso rápido. 6. Para reemplazarel iconopredeterminadode lamacro con unbotóndiferente para la macro, haga clicen Modificar. 7. En Símbolo,seleccionaruniconode botónpara su macro. 8. Cuadro de diálogoModificarbotón. 9. Para usar unnombre más sencilloparael botón,enel cuadronombre para mostrar,escribir el nombre que desee. 10. Puede introducirunespacioenel nombre del botón. 11. Hacer clic dosvecesenAceptar. El nuevobotónaparece enla barra de herramientasde accesorápido,donde puede hacerclic enél para ejecutarlamacro. e.¿Cómose eliminaunamacro? R// Para borrar una Macro, realizarlossiguientespasos: 1. Activar el menúHerramientas. 2. Señalarla opciónMacro. 3. SeleccionarMacros.
  3. 3. 4. Se presentarálaventanaMacro, seleccionarlamacroque va a borrar 5. Hacer clicenel botónEliminar. 6. Presionarel botónSi,cuandose encuentre totalmentesegurode eliminarlaMacro. f.¿Qué tienenque verlasmacroscon visual Basic? R// MicrosoftVisual Basicesotra manerapara crear una Macro enExcel. g. ¿Qué esvisual Basic? R// Visual Basicesun lenguaje de programacióndesarrolladoporel alemánAlanCooperpara Microsoft. h. ¿Qué sonlas funcionesSI,SIAnidada,Promedio,ContarSI,MAX,MIN? R// Funciones  SI: Una de lasfuncionesmáspopularesde Excel yle permite realizarcomparacioneslógicas entre unvalor y unresultado.Poresto,unainstrucciónSIpuede tenerdosresultados;el primerresultadoessi lacomparaciónesVerdaderayel segundosi lacomparaciónes Falsa.  SI ANIDADA:Esuna funciónSIque puede resolvercualquiersituaciónenlasque necesitemosevaluarmásde una pruebalógicay ejecutarmásde dos acciones .  Promedio:Sirve paraobtenerlamediaaritméticaentre ungrupode valoresque le pasemos como parámetros.Básicamente,loque hace essumartodos losvaloresque le pasemosylos divide entre el conteode losmismos .  CONTARSI: Permite contarcuantos valoresque cumplenuncriterioestánpresentesenuna base de datos o rango de valores,esdecir,cuentalosvaloresque se repitenenunrangode datos .  MAX: Es de gran ayudasiempre que necesitemosobtenerel valormáximode unconjunto de valoresque puede serunalistade númerosubicadosenunoo variosrangosde nuestra hojade Excel.  MIN: Permite averiguarqué valoresel máspequeñode unconjuntode valores almacenadosendistintasceldas.3.Macros del tallernº1de lafunciónSI. NOMBRE VENTA 1 VENTA 2 TOTAL VENTAS PREMIO DIAS 7% VENTAS PABLO PEREZ 300.000 450.000 750.000 SI VACACIONES 15 52.500
  4. 4. JORGE SAA 450.000 320.000 770.000 SI VACACIONES 15 53.900 MARTHA DIAZ 630.000 630.000 1.260.000 SI VACACIONES 15 88.200 ELKIN LOPEZ 0 0 0 NO VACACIONES 0 0 NUBIA TORO 63.000 150.000 213.000 NO VACACIONES 0 0 WILLIAN LOPEZ 150.000 200.000 350.000 NO VACACIONES 0 0 ANDRES VILA 250.000 300.000 550.000 SI VACACIONES 15 38.500 CARLOS ARANA 500.000 180.000 680.000 SI VACACIONES 15 47.600 CODIGO ARTICULO ARTICULO CANTIDAD OFERTA TIPODE PAGO PRECIO 1 DVD 10 OFERTA CONTADO 100000 2 TV COLOR 3 NO EN OFERTA CREDITO 450000 3 GRABADORA 6 NO EN OFERTA CREDITO 250000 4 NEVERA 3 NO EN OFERTA CREDITO 900000 AÑO SECTOR PUBLICO SECTOR PRIVADO TOTAL 1995 1.456 1.356,20 2.812,20 1996 1.539,45 1.486,39 3.025,84 1997 1.678,42 1.597,39 3.275,81 1998 1.778,35 1.593,47 3.371,82 1999 1.652,67 1.587,39 3.240,06 2000 1.890,31 1.666,94 3.557,25 2001 1.967,39 1.994,39 3.961,78

