Ways To Increase Your WordPress Blog Traffic.pptx

Feb. 05, 2023
Ways To Increase Your WordPress Blog Traffic.pptx

Feb. 05, 2023
You've started your WordPress blog, congratulations! Now, what to do next? This presentation will show you steps and ways to increase your views and traffic to your blog. These are things I have done over time to increase traffic on Geek Alabama.

Ways To Increase Your WordPress Blog Traffic.pptx

  1. 1. Ways To Increase Your WordPress Blog Traffic By: Nathan Young geekalabama.com
  2. 2. So, you’re thinking of starting a WordPress blog? Unsplash
  3. 3. You get in front of the computer, and you work to create your brand new blog. Unsplash
  4. 4. Congratulations! You launched a WordPress blog! Unsplash
  5. 5. Now, how to get people to come to your blog? Unsplash
  6. 6. There are several great tricks and tips to get people to visit your website / blog. Unsplash
  7. 7. Blog The Right Way Unsplash
  8. 8. Have a header image on top of every post.
  9. 9. Use categories, tags, featured image
  10. 10. Use search engine optimization
  11. 11. Segments
  12. 12. Stay on a set schedule Unsplash
  13. 13. Readers know what to expect throughout the week Unsplash
  14. 14. Social Media Unsplash
  15. 15. You MUST use social media! Unsplash
  16. 16. People can read your blog from anywhere! Unsplash
  17. 17. Post links, photos, and videos! Unsplash
  18. 18. Do not rely on just one social media platform! Unsplash
  19. 19. Use a social media scheduler
  20. 20. Covering Events Unsplash
  21. 21. Covering events gets your name out there
  22. 22. Podcasts Unsplash
  23. 23. It’s not too expensive or time-consuming to start a podcast Unsplash
  24. 24. Choose a podcast provider, set a schedule and start your podcast!
  25. 25. Submit your podcast to these four providers
  26. 26. Presentations Unsplash
  27. 27. Creating presentations brings traffic!
  28. 28. In Closing Hard work and plenty of effort can make your blog succeed! Unsplash
  29. 29. About Nathan Young Nathan Young writes, runs social media, does podcasts and videos, creates presentations, and does photography / videography on the website Geek Alabama. On the Geek Alabama site, he does everything from geeky/nerdy talk, news talk, event coverage, reviews, recipes, community coverage, promotions, charity coverage, music coverage, disability coverage, and many more things. Nathan is also a major road / infrastructure geek and his major talent is drawing roads. Nathan also works at a highway department where he makes road signs and other related work. Nathan has covered numerous highly regarded events in Alabama and Georgia and has taken thousands of pictures and videos that are shared highly on social media. And on social media, Nathan has a great number of followers that enjoys the latest updates including new posts, pictures, videos, podcasts, and more. Nathan has featured numerous TV shows and movies and was featured himself on the A&E TV show “The Employables” in 2019. He has featured with articles and interviews many TV shows such as hit shows “The Walking Dead”, and “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.” Plus, Nathan has featured with articles and interviews several movies including the classic “Ghostbusters”, and several hit shows on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Among the coverage on Geek Alabama he provides, Nathan likes to enjoy road geeking, train geeking, cooking, watching cartoons, and pets / animals. Nathan is also on the Autism Spectrum and is often looked upon for advice and thoughts from many in the disability community. #Aspie proud! #ASD
  30. 30. Enjoy other awesome presentations! View this presentation, other presentations, infographics, and other great stuff from Nathan Young and Geek Alabama. speakerdeck.com/nvyoung
  31. 31. @nvyoung / @geekalabama @nvyoung / @geekalabama @nvyoung44 / @geekalabama @nvyoung / @geekalabama @nvyoung / @geekalabama @nvyoung / @geekalabama @nvyoung Presentation Created By: Nathan Young geekalabama.com nathanyoung@geekalabama.com

