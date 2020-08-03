Successfully reported this slideshow.
Capítulo 9 EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA En siglos pasados habría habido muy poca discusión en las sociedades occi- dentales respec...
EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 113 re formularon las primeras nociones tentativas de la relación entre el niño y el ar- tista, es mu...
114 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO en los siglos pasados que en la actualidad. Y las clases de obras que ahora se valo- ran guardan...
EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 115 do llaman "pingüinos"a un grupo de monjas, nos sentimos inclinados a catalogar a estos chicos de ...
116 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO des de los niños pequeños que hemos descripto son verdaderamente artísticas, y si no lo son, de ...
EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 117 racterísticas de los símbolos que los hacen funcionar como obras de arte. Si bien aquí no expondr...
118 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO
EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 119 dibujos claves referenciales tales como los carteles (" ¡Venta!" versus "Cerrado") para ayudarlos...
120 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO dibujos, se observa una abrupta declinación en la frecuencia de este lenguaje fi- gurado en cuan...
EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 121 ras anómalas o indescifrables (y presumiblemente idiosincrásicas). Además, las metáforas infantil...
122 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO Sin embargo, aproximadamente en este momento de la vida infantil se produ- ce un importante camb...
EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 123 sociedad. Los adolescentes que se dedican a la pintura, o los adultos que inven- tan metáforas no...
124 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO cluso una avidez, por explorar su medio, por probar diversas alternativas, por dar rienda suelta...
  2. 2. EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 113 re formularon las primeras nociones tentativas de la relación entre el niño y el ar- tista, es muy probable que muchos se sintieran escandalizados, pero hoy en día tales comentarios apenas provocan reacción alguna. Nuestra tradición romántica, remodelada en términos del espíritu modernista, nos ha predispuesto a aceptar la noción del niño como artista, y la de que en todo artista hay un niño. La cues- tión ya no radica en determinar cuándo se vuelve artista un individuo, sino cuáles son las similitudes (y las diferencias) entre la habilidad artística de los niños y la de los artistas adultos. Los motivos de este drástico cambio de actitud son complejos y no los pode- mos tratar aquí en detalle. Quizá baste con mencionar dos poderosas influencias. En primer lugar, en el siglo pasado hemos aprendido a prestar atención y a tomar en serio todas las actividades y las producciones del niño; a observarlas con cuidado y a buscar sus vínculos con las actividades más logradas del adulto. Co- mo complemento, nuestras ideas respecto de lo que se puede considerar trabajo artístico también han cambiado radicalmente. La línea que separa las bellas artes de las actividades de los individuos comunes estaba mucho más claramente definida Figura 9.1.
  3. 3. 114 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO en los siglos pasados que en la actualidad. Y las clases de obras que ahora se valo- ran guardan al menos una semejanza superficial con las producidas por niños. Considérese, por ejemplo, el par de dibujos yuxtapuestos en las ilustraciones que incluimos (figuras 1 y 2). Mientras que las figuras de renacuajos y la colec- ción de garabatos habrían sido descartadas años atrás, quien valore las formas simples de Klee y Miró, así como las líneas abstractas de Jackson Pollock y Franz Kline, no podrá ser igualmente categórico. Y así como contemplamos con creciente seriedad los dibujos que realizan los niños, a menudo detectando en ellos claros vínculos con las principales corrientes del siglo XX, también escucha- mos con atención los sonidos emitidos por los chicos. Escuchamos los encanta- dores cuentos que repiten o narran, oímos con satisfacción las pequeñas tonadas que inventan, y más que nada, nos conmueven, y a veces hasta nos entusiasman, las figuras retóricas que emplean. Cuando un chico de tres años se refiere a la sensación que le provoca un pie dormido diciendo que es como "gaseosa con mu- chas burbujas"; cuando una pequeña describe la batería de una linterna como "un saco de dormir todo enrollado y listo para ir a la casa de un amigo", o cuan- Figura 9.2.
  4. 4. EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 115 do llaman "pingüinos"a un grupo de monjas, nos sentimos inclinados a catalogar a estos chicos de poetas en miniatura (o al menos, en cierne). La idea del niño pequeño como artista se hace más convincente a la luz de lo que ocurre en la vida de los chicos durante los años siguientes a la primera infan- cia. Poco después de ingresar en la escuela, el encanto, la originalidad y el atractivo de los trabajos que realizan los niños ya no son tan visibles. Casi todos los que han estudiado este tema concuerdan en que ocurre una diminución en la cantidad de trabajos producidos que podrían considerarse artísticos. Los chicos de ocho, nueve o diez años tienen menos probabilidades que los más pequeños de producir copiosas colecciones de dibujos, pinturas, figuras de arcilla o construcciones tridimensionales. A esta edad, también es menos factible que creen figuras retóricas. Por otra parte, esta reducción cuantitativa va acompañada de un decisi- vo cambio de actitud. Estos niños rechazan las obras de arte impresionistas o abs- tractas producidas por otros, así como manifiestan su hostilidad hacia las figuras retóricas: "No se puede decir que una corbata sea chillona, porque las corbatas no chillan". Esta atracción por el realismo y la literalidad, esta aversión por lo fantasioso y lo atrevido, ha impresionado a algunos observadores al punto de lle- varlos a definir una "etapa literal" en el desarrollo artístico, durante los primeros años escolares. Más controvertida es la cuestión de si se produce una declinación similar en la calidad del trabajo artístico. A este respecto, es esencial tomar en cuenta la relati- vidad de los estándares. La tendencia al realismo que se produce a los siete u ocho años, v que hace un siglo se habría considerado un progreso estético, es vista hoy por algunos observadores como una lamentable disminución en cuanto a audacia y pintoresquismo. La preocupación por la precisión en el habla, que habría com- placido a los maestros de escuela en décadas pasadas, es hoy motivo de lamenta- ciones, al menos en algunos círculos. Parece justificarse la conclusión de que, se- gún los estándares actuales, las producciones artísticas de los chicos en edad es- colar resultan menos interesantes que las de los niños pequeños. Tomadas en conjunto, estas diversas tendencias indicarían que antes de llegar a la etapa literal los niños están muy cerca de las fuentes de la creatividad, y que tienen ciertas similitudes con los adultos artísticamente dotados, tanto en lo que respecta a los procesos como a los productos de su actividad artística. Los niños pequeños y las artes parecen estar en mutua armonía, pero tras el ingreso a la es- cuela, al menos en nuestra cultura, es como si se introdujera entre ellos una cuña que los va separando. Esta aseveración, sin embargo, por más atractiva que resulte, no puede tomarse simplemente al pie de la letra. Si es que existe una genuina relación entre los niños y el arte, ella debe ser demostrada, no sólo aseverada; y parte de la tarea de demostrarla debe incluir la posibilidad de que la similitud sea más ilusoria que genuina. De modo que debemos preguntarnos si las activida-
  5. 5. 116 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO des de los niños pequeños que hemos descripto son verdaderamente artísticas, y si no lo son, de qué modos se apartan de los aspectos centrales del proceso artís- tico. Es casi innecesario mencionar que éstos son interrogantes complejos, que no admiten respuestas sencillas y terminantes. Pero incluso para comenzar a abor- darlos es evidente que se precisan algunas definiciones de qué se entiende por realización artística y algún criterio para evaluar los procesos y los productos de la actividad infantil. En este sentido, es imprescindible considerar las actuaciones del niño en el contexto de su desarrollo global: en efecto, sólo dentro de dicho contexto se pueden calibrar en forma adecuada y apropiada las acciones, las acti- tudes y las preferencias del niño. Al estudiar el desarrollo de las conductas infan- tiles, por lo tanto, y al evaluarlas de acuerdo con ciertas definiciones someras pe- ro prácticas de lo que se considera un trabajo genuinamente artístico, esperamos avanzar hacia la determinación del valor de la actividad artística de los niños. En este proceso, deberemos prestar atención a los factores que aparecen como domi- nantes en los casos en que se puede afirmar (legítimamente) que el niño está in- gresando en las artes. A continuación del primer año, o los dos primeros años de vida, durante los cuales los niños llegan a conocer personas y objetos en forma directa, a través de sus propias acciones sobre éstos, se produce una revolución en su relación con el mundo. En esta época los niños adquieren la capacidad de procesarlos diversos sistemas de símbolos de la cultura. Mientras que anteriormente sólo podían rela- cionarse con objetos personales o sociales mediante la interacción directa con ellos, ahora se vuelven capaces de referirse a dichos objetos a través de una infini- dad de vehículos simbólicos. Entre los dos y los siete años, los chicos aprenden a hablar, a dibujar, a gesticular, a manejar sistemas gestuales, numéricos y musica- les. Lo que es más, cumplen esta proeza de aprendizaje con tal velocidad y efica- cia que parece razonable asumir que cuando ingresan en la escuela ya son seres plenamente capaces de utilizar símbolos con fluidez. Para esta época, los niños sin duda han llegado a ser diestros en diversos campos: elaboran con habilidad sus dibujos, relatos, tonadas y secuencias gestuales, y en su mayor parte pueden ser "leídos" o decodificados por otros miembros de la sociedad. Por lo tanto, po- demos decir que en esta época se manifiesta un "proyecto inicial" de conoci- miento de ciertos procedimientos y normas de la práctica artística. ¿Pero es líci- to conferir a estas producciones el título de "arte"? Tal postura sólo será lícita si quien la asume está dispuesto a adoptar determi- nadas definiciones y a aplicarlas con precisión a los productos creados por los chicos. En esta tarea nos ha servido de ayuda la obra del filósofo Nelson Good- man, quien consideró a los objetos artísticos como símbolos e identificó las ca-
  6. 6. EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 117 racterísticas de los símbolos que los hacen funcionar como obras de arte. Si bien aquí no expondremos en detalle la posición de Goodman (véase el ensayo 6), al menos podemos presentar de una manera informal dos de los "síntomas de lo estético" por él descriptos. Según Goodman, un dibujo funciona como símbolo estético en la medida en que explota las propiedades plenas y expresivas del medio gráfico. Cuando fun- ciona de un modo pleno, el dibujo exhibe y destaca las diversas potencialidades de la línea, tales como grosor, sombreado y textura. Así, el dibujo lineal de un camino de hormigas debería explotar cada uno de estos aspectos, mientras que una gráfica de valores bursátiles no los explotaría, por lo cual, pese a tener valor simbólico, no podría funcionar como un símbolo artístico. En cuanto al síntoma de la expresividad, un dibujo se verá como símbolo expresivo en la medida en que transmita estados de ánimo, expresiones o emociones específicos. Si un di- bujo puede ser captado por la mayoría de los individuos de una cultura como "triste" o "alegre", "iracundo"o "gracioso", es que explota las propiedades ex- presivas del medio. El interés de estas definiciones radica en su capacidad de clarificar los puntos antes formulados. En teoría, podríamos estar en condiciones de juzgar el nivel artístico de las obras de los niños simplemente calificando un número de traba- jos representativos según su grado de plenitud o expresividad. En la realidad, sin embargo, tal tarea implicaría un esfuerzo colosal, y posiblemente inútil: los es- tándares según los cuales se evaluarían dichos dibujos serían difíciles de deter- minar (al no conocer el pensamiento de los niños que dio lugar a sus dibujos), y es factible que se hubiera logrado una aparente plenitud o expresividad acciden- talmente. En otras palabras, la determinación de la plenitud o la expresividad sería una cuestión puramente subjetiva. En consecuencia, con mi colega Thomas Carothers llegamos a un procedimiento menos directo pero más confiable para evaluar la sensibilidad estética de los niños pequeños. Mostramos a niños en edad escolar algunos dibujos que eran comparables en- tre sí excepto por su plenitud y expresividad. Se emplearon dibujos semejantes a los que realizan los chicos, para que no se sintieran intimidados. En el primer test, se les mostraron dos escenas (figuras 3 y 4) idénticas salvo en lo que respecta al grosor del trazo y al tipo de sombreado. Se dijo a los niños que estos dibujos in- completos habían sido ejecutados por diferentes artistas, y luego se les pidió que hicieran dos cosas: primero, que completaran los dibujos de modo que quedaran como si el artista original los hubiera terminado; y segundo, como control contra la falta de destreza técnica para dibujar, que eligieran de un segundo par de dibujos (no incluidos aquí) la versión completa que les pareciera apropiada. En el segundo test se mostró a los chicos dos dibujos (figuras 5 y 6), que eran similares excepto por el estado de ánimo que expresaban. Se incluyeron en los
  7. 7. 118 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO
  8. 8. EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 119 dibujos claves referenciales tales como los carteles (" ¡Venta!" versus "Cerrado") para ayudarlos a detectar las diferencias en cuanto al estado de ánimo. Luego se pidió a los chicos que agregaran dibujos de árboles y flores a las dos escenas. Les indicamos que representaran estos elementos del modo en que lo habrían hecho los artistas originales, esperando que produjeran árboles y flores adecuadamente "tristes" o "alegres". También en este caso, como control contra la posible falta de habilidad para dibujar, se pidió luego a los chicos que eligieran de dos dibujos completos el que fuera más apropiado. Los resultados de ambos tests fueron muy directos y claros. Los escolares de primer grado no pudieron ni completar los dibujos, ni elegir la versión completa más apropiada en ninguno de los dos tests. La única excepción a esta imposibili- dad fue que los chicos de primer grado probaron que podían distinguir entre las líneas gruesas (oscuras) y las delgadas (claras). Los niños de cuarto grado, en ge- neral, pudieron elegir la versión completa apropiada de un par de dibujos, pero tuvieron dificultades para completar los dibujos de un modo que resultara ade- cuado tanto respecto de la plenitud como de la expresividad. Por último, los de sexto grado manifestaron una considerable habilidad, tanto en la producción como en la percepción en ambas dimensiones, aunque se les escapaban ciertos as- pectos de la plenitud. Este tipo de estudio es pasible de muchas críticas y sus resultados sin duda de- berán ser repetidos. Pero cuando se lo considera en conjunto con otros estudios de la percepción infantil de las propiedades artísticas, el resultado final constituye una advertencia contra la presunción de que las actividades y las actitudes de los niños pequeños pueden ser fácilmente equiparadas a las de los artistas mayores de edad. Sólo a mediados del período escolar parecen ocuparse los niños de la ejecu- ción de las obras artísticas; sólo en este momento comienzan a prestar atención al modo en que se logra un efecto o se representa un objeto. De la misma mane- ra, sólo en esta etapa parecen ser capaces de variar sus producciones con el fin de obtener diversos efectos (por ejemplo, dibujan un automóvil chocado en forma distinta de uno intacto), o de ayudar a otros a reconocerlas. Nos encontramos, por lo tanto, ante una paradoja: los niños se vuelven sensibles a los aspectos esté- ticos justamente en la misma época en que su propio trabajo en muchos casos parece tornarse menos interesante. Más adelante volveremos a considerar esta pa- radoja. Otro ejemplo contrastante de crecimiento artístico se encuentra en el dominio del lenguaje literario: la creación de metáforas. Los niños en edad preescolar ma- nifiestan una decidida inclinación a producir interesantes figuras re toncas —metá- foras, asonancias, rimas y otras secuencias rítmicas— y, como en el caso de los
  9. 9. 120 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO dibujos, se observa una abrupta declinación en la frecuencia de este lenguaje fi- gurado en cuanto comienza la etapa escolar. Una vez más, estamos frente al reto de determinar si las actividades de los niños pequeños en este campo pueden con- siderarse auténticas obras de arte. En los últimos años, mis colegas y yo hemos dedicado gran parte de nuestro esfuerzo a recolectar y analizar figuras retóricas producidas por niños pequeños. Algunas de estas figuras las hemos tomado de los registros efectuados por otros investigadores; otras proceden de nuestros estudios del desarrollo simbólico gene- ral, y aun otras han surgido en el transcurso de ejercicios experimentales consis- tentes en completar relatos y dar nuevos nombres a objetos familiares o no fami- liares. En la mayoría de los casos, estas metáforas son instancias en las cuales se confiere a una entidad (una mancha, o el caballete de un pintor, por ejemplo), un nombre distinto del que tiene, que se toma de un dominio ajeno (como un caso de sarampión) pero que se considera apropiado dentro de un determinado contexto. La figura retórica, para ser reputada como tal y no como una sobregeneraliza- ción, una equivocación de categoría o algún otro tipo de "error", debe satisfacer ciertos criterios estrictos. En nuestros estudios, consideramos metáforas sólo a aquellos casos de re-denominación en los que se puede demostrar que el niño co- noce el nombre literal y los usos convencionales del objeto en cuestión. Si bien esto no se puede determinar con seguridad en cada caso, mediante el empleo de un conjunto concertado de métodos y dada la imparcialidad de los juicios, es po- sible lograr un alto grado de certidumbre acerca de si cualquier instancia en el corpus lingüístico de un niño debe aceptarse o no como una auténtica metáfora. Nuestros estudios indican que incluso entre los preescolares es lícito hablar de lenguaje metafórico. Por un lado, el lenguaje metafórico que producen (y apre- cian) los niños pequeños corresponde casi exclusivamente a una de las siguientes formas. O bien el niño da una nueva denominación a un objeto basada en la se- mejanza perceptiva (por ejemplo, a un lápiz le llama cohete espacial), o se basa en una similitud de acción (emplea el lápiz como peine, y lo llama peine), o la nueva denominación está basada en una combinación de percepción y acción (emplea el lápiz como cepillo de dientes y le da este nombre). Prácticamente en ningún caso encontramos una figura retórica que tuviera connotaciones psicoló- gicas. También hay otras limitaciones que caracterizan a estas figuras retóricas ini- ciales. Particularmente en el contexto de los experimentos, los niños pequeños tienden a producir respuestas que los observadores adultos juzgan anómalas. Así, en un interesante conjunto de resultados, se observó que los preescolares produ- cían un número absolutamente mayor de metáforas apropiadas que cualquier otro grupo de edad, pero también una proporción mucho más elevada de metáfo-
  10. 10. EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 121 ras anómalas o indescifrables (y presumiblemente idiosincrásicas). Además, las metáforas infantiles parecen ir acompañadas de una menor tensión o disparidad visible entre los significados convencionales de las palabras, por lo que no consti- tuirían un logro de la misma magnitud que las producidas por chicos de más edad o por adultos. Queda por demostrarse que esa tensión sea captada, y luego superada, en las metáforas de los niños pequeños. Como en el caso de los dibu- jos, tras ingresar en la escuela los chicos producen menos metáforas y pierden in- terés en ellas. Al menos dos factores deben tomarse en cuenta antes de llegar a la conclusión de que el preescolar está más cerca del artista adulto que el chico que asiste a la escuela primaria. En primer lugar, el descenso en la propensión a producir metá- foras puede no ser indicativo de una declinación en la correspondiente compe- tencia. Nuestros estudios sugieren que, si se los presiona, los escolares pueden producir metáforas tal como lo hicieran anteriormente; la única diferencia radica en que no se sienten tan a sus anchas al hacerlo, posiblemente debido a que son más sensibles a la tensión que implica transgredir las fronteras de cada categoría. En segundo lugar, tal como en el caso del dibujo, durante el período escolar se observa un marcado ascenso en la capacidad de los niños para comprender metá- foras. No sólo aumenta con la edad la sensibilidad a las metáforas perceptivas y funcionales, sino que en la etapa escolar los niños también adquieren la capaci- dad de entender metáforas expresivas y psicológicas, que hasta entonces pare- cían resultarles del todo incomprensibles. Nuevamente, por lo tanto, nos encontramos ante la paradoja de que justa- mente cuando parece declinar la incidencia de la realización artística, surge una mayor percepción de la naturaleza y los significados del lenguaje figurado o la expresión gráfica. Los escolares parecen adquirir la capacidad de captar una variedad de empleos de cada medio artístico, de apreciar las opciones efectuadas por los artistas, de comprender y Llegar a valorar los diversos efectos que pueden producirse. Quizá resulte útil considerar estas tendencias desde otro punto de vista. En los primeros años de su desarrollo, los niños aprenden a dominar los sistemas de sím- bolos de la cultura, pero este dominio es, en gran medida, un asunto privado. Sin duda, los chicos se dedican a explorar para qué sirve o no sirve cada sistema: ex- perimentan y juegan activamente con él, y en este proceso suelen lograr efectos que a ellos les resultan muy agradables y a otros les parecen maravillosos. Lo que es más, estas actividades no se ejecutan en total ignorancia de la sociedad circun- dante. A los seis o siete años, los chicos tienen bastante conciencia de los están- dares de la cultura y ya no producen obras enteramente egocéntricas. En conse- cuencia, parece razonable hablar de un florecimiento de la realización artística, o bien, como yo lo veo, del logro de un "proyecto inicial" de habilidad artística.
  11. 11. 122 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO Sin embargo, aproximadamente en este momento de la vida infantil se produ- ce un importante cambio, que influye virtualmente en todos los aspectos de la existencia del niño. Al ingresar en la escuela (y posiblemente, en parte, como re- sultado de este ingreso), los chicos toman mayor conciencia de los estándares de su cultura y se interesan más en ellos. En efecto, los niños empiezan a ocuparse, y preocuparse, por las reglas y las pautas a las que obedecen quienes los rodean: cómo vestirse, cómo hablar, cómo encarar un juego, cómo comportarse de una manera moralmente aceptada. Llegan a obsesionarse con el deseo de cumplir correctamente estas prácticas, y es importante para su bienestar psicológico no violar las correspondientes normas. Parte del precio que se paga por esta inmersión en las prácticas de la sociedad es que los chicos se tornan muy conscientes de las fronteras convencionales entre los distintos dominios, de las recompensas de acatar las normas y de los ries- gos de violarlas. Y de tal modo las desviaciones o los experimentos aventure- ros como los que hoy en día son tan valorados en el campo artístico, y que los ni- ños pequeños emprenden sin ningún peligro para sus psique, pasan a ser virtual- mente tabúes. Hasta que los chicos se sientan seguros respecto de cuáles son, exactamente, las fronteras; hasta que adquieran la total certeza de que una viola- ción de las reglas no habrá de perturbarlos (ni a ellos mismos ni a los demás); hasta que sientan que las normas son sólo un punto de partida conveniente, un tras- fondo sobre el cual puede darse la experimentación, continuarán aferrados a la etapa literal. Sin embargo, si es que en efecto hay una etapa literal (y las biografías de los grandes artistas pueden suministrar amplias pruebas de su presencia), existen di- versas maneras de atravesarla. Lo más probable es que haya algo dentro de nues- tra sociedad, quizá los estándares o las prácticas pedagógicas, que hace que la etapa literal constituya la culminación de la actividad artística de la mayoría de los chicos. Y es igualmente probable que existan medios culturales (por ejemplo, el territorio de Bali) en los cuales las prácticas educativas durante los "años litera- les" dejen abierta la posibilidad de una activa participación posterior en manifes- taciones artísticas y otros tipos de conductas expresivas. El modo en que abor- demos el desafío educativo de los años literales -la clase de asistencia que brin- demos a los niños, los modelos pluralistas o monolíticos que propongamos— de- terminarán la manera en que los chicos habrán de atravesar esa etapa y lo que ha- rán una vez que la hayan dejado atrás. Nuestra consideración del desarrollo nos ha llevado a adjudicar al niño en edad preescolar un "proyecto inicial" de dominio del proceso artístico. Al mis- mo tiempo, hemos visto tanto la necesidad, como la posible significación, del pa- saje por la etapa literal. Sabemos, sin embargo, que la etapa literal sigue siendo el punto final de la productividad artística de la mayoría de los chicos en nuestra
  12. 12. EL NIÑO COMO ARTISTA 123 sociedad. Los adolescentes que se dedican a la pintura, o los adultos que inven- tan metáforas novedosas, constituyen más una excepción que la regla. Surge entonces el interrogante: ¿quién llega a la perfección artística en algún punto posterior de su vida? Al considerar esta cuestión, debemos volver necesa- riamente a nuestra pregunta original sobre la relación que existe entre la activi- dad artística del niño pequeño y la del ejecutante reconocido. Si alguna vez se contó con recetas comprobadas para lograr la consumación artística, por cierto que hoy carecemos de ellas. Sin embargo, hay algunos aspectos dignos de men- ción. Al igual que en el pasado, son muy importantes los signos de talento precoz, o sea los indicios de aptitudes especiales y de un rápido ritmo de desarrollo. Si bien dicho talento puede, por cierto, frustrarse, es difícil concebir que los niños que no manifiestan casi ningún talento precoz puedan llegar a alcanzar un nivel artístico elevado. En este aspecto, el medio en el que transcurran los años escola- res adquiere vital importancia. Es ésta la época en que los niños están dispuestos, y aun ansiosos, por recibir instrucción artística, y los maestros competentes pue- den ayudarlos a desarrollar sus capacidades. Un factor esencial es haber logrado cierta competencia al llegar a la adolescen- cia, pues durante este período los jóvenes se enfrentan directamente con toda la gama de alternativas de cada forma artística, así como con las cúspides de per- fección alcanzadas por algunas personas de su edad o mayores. Si sus propias obras están muy por debajo de este estándar, lo más probable es que se desalien- ten y abandonen por entero su actividad artística. Si, en cambio, los jóvenes han adquirido en los años preadolescentes la destreza suficiente como para que sus trabajos "pasen la prueba", queda en pie la posibilidad de que dediquen más tiempo, quizá toda su vida, a las artes. Lo que sucede en los años que siguen a la adolescencia constituye un miste- rio: es posible que las ciencias humanas nunca puedan suministrar explicaciones convincentes acerca de los logros individuales importantes. Las generalizaciones sobre el dominio artístico implican serios riesgos. Con todo, la información que brindan las biografías de artistas, junto con los resultados de nuestros propios estudios del desarrollo artístico, indican que los artistas poseen ciertas caracte- rísticas que guardan una semejanza más que superficial con las de los niños pe- queños. Si bien los artistas adultos tienen aptitudes mucho mejor desarrolladas, un control mucho mayor de sus dotes y una pericia superior para experimentar en forma sistemática y para efectuar opciones deliberadas entre distintas alternati- vas, gran parte de su proceso creativo tiene puntos de contacto con el de los ni- ños. Tanto el niño pequeño como el artista adulto muestran una disposición, in-
  13. 13. 124 ARTE, MENTE Y CEREBRO cluso una avidez, por explorar su medio, por probar diversas alternativas, por dar rienda suelta a ciertos procesos inconscientes. Lo que es más, ambos están dis- puestos a suspender (por motivos algo diferentes) su conocimiento de lo que ha- cen otros, a seguir su propio camino, a trascender las prácticas y las fronteras que abruman e inhiben a los chicos en "edad literal" (y, muy probablemente, a los artistas de menor nivel). Mientras que la tensión descargada al transgredir las cos- tumbres es incomparablemente mayor en los artistas adultos, la capacidad de re- sistirse a las prácticas habituales pertenece en igual medida a los niños pequeños. Pero es en las formas de expresión que permiten las artes donde se dan los vínculos más estrechos entre el niño pequeño y el artista adulto. Para ambos, el arte brinda un medio privilegiado, y quizás único, de expresar las ideas, los sen- timientos y los conceptos que son más importantes para ellos. Sólo de este modo pueden los individuos enfrentarse consigo mismos y expresar su propia visión del mundo de maneras que resulten accesibles a otros. Al final, el logro artístico apa- rece como intensamente personal e intrínsecamente social: como un acto que brota de los niveles más profundos de la persona pero que se dirige a otros miem- bros de la cultura.

