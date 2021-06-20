Tema 3 (parte i)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tema 3: Ecuaciones diferenciales lineales de orden n. (Parte I) PROFA. NATHALY GUANDA
Recordemos: El PVI asociado a una ecuación diferencial lineal de orden n es de la forma: (1) con k=0,…,n y g son funciones...
Ejemplos de ecuaciones de orden superior a 1: 1) y'' - xy = 0 Ecuación de orden 2 homogénea. Ecuaciónde Airy 2) y''(t) + 4...
Definición: Sean n funciones de variablereal definidas en Una combinación lineal de ellas vienedada por constantes, Se dic...
Se le asignan n valores a la variableindependiente en la siguienteidentidad Sean , obtenemos el sistemahomogéneode n ecuac...
Combinaciónlineal Asignamos 3 valores arbitrarios de a la variable independiente x Si x = -1, se tiene Si x = 1, se tiene ...
Teorema: Si { } es un conjunto de funciones linealmente dependientes en entonces Corolario: Si existe tal que entonces el ...
Ejemplo: Halle la solucióngeneral de y''' + y' = 0 sabiendo que , , son tres soluciones de dicha ecuación. Por lo tanto, {...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA ❖ Zill, D. G. A First course in differential equations with applications. Editorial Aaa. ❖ Brown, M. A brief ...
  1. 1. Tema 3: Ecuaciones diferenciales lineales de orden n. (Parte I) PROFA. NATHALY GUANDA
  2. 2. Recordemos: El PVI asociado a una ecuación diferencial lineal de orden n es de la forma: (1) con k=0,…,n y g son funciones continuas en Se dice que la ED (1) de orden n es homogéneasi Si En (1) se dice que la ED lineal de orden n es NO homogénea.
  3. 3. Ejemplos de ecuaciones de orden superior a 1: 1) y'' - xy = 0 Ecuación de orden 2 homogénea. Ecuaciónde Airy 2) y''(t) + 4sen(y(t)) = 0. Ecuación no lineal de orden 2. 3) Ecuación diferencial lineal de orden 3 no homogénea. Ecuaciónde Euler . 4) Ecuación diferencial lineal de orden 2 homogénea. Ecuaciónde Bessel. Observación: Una ecuación diferencial lineal de orden n homogénea siempre tiene la solución trivial Ejemplo: Las funciones y son soluciones de la ecuación diferencial de orden 3 homogénea para Por el principio de superposición, Tambiénes solución de dicha ecuación en (0,∞).
  4. 4. Definición: Sean n funciones de variablereal definidas en Una combinación lineal de ellas vienedada por constantes, Se dice que las funciones son linealmente independientes sobre (α, β) si sólo cuando En caso contrario, se dice que las funciones son linealmente dependientes. Nota: Para n=2, y son linealmente dependientes si es múltiplo de o viceversa. En la práctica, ¿Cómo determinar si un conjunto de n funciones es linealmente independientes o linealmentedependientes en ?
  5. 5. Se le asignan n valores a la variableindependiente en la siguienteidentidad Sean , obtenemos el sistemahomogéneode n ecuaciones = A Si det(A)=0, el sistematiene infinitas soluciones y por lo tanto { } es linealmente dependiente. Si det(A)≠0, el sistematiene por soluciónúnica a y por lo tanto { } es linealemente independiente. Ejemplo: Muestre que el conjunto es linealmente independiente en .
  6. 6. Combinaciónlineal Asignamos 3 valores arbitrarios de a la variable independiente x Si x = -1, se tiene Si x = 1, se tiene Si x = 2, se tiene , ahora calculando el determinante, tenemos: = 4 – 2 + 4 – 1 + 2 – 1 = 6 ≠ 0 Por lo tanto es linealmente independienteen Definición: El Wronskiano de un conjunto de n funciones { } definidas sobre se define como
  7. 7. Teorema: Si { } es un conjunto de funciones linealmente dependientes en entonces Corolario: Si existe tal que entonces el conjunto { } es linealmente independienteen Sea ; (2) Todo conjunto de n soluciones linealmente independientes de (2) para se denomina conjunto fundamental de soluciones de (2) en (α,β). Solución General de las ED de orden n homogéneas (2): { } conjunto fundamental de soluciones de (2) en (α,β), entonces Con constantes es la solución general de (2).
  8. 8. Ejemplo: Halle la solucióngeneral de y''' + y' = 0 sabiendo que , , son tres soluciones de dicha ecuación. Por lo tanto, {1, Cos(x), Sin(x)} es linealmente independiente en y es un conjunto fundamental de soluciones de y''' + y' = 0. Solución General:
  9. 9. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ❖ Zill, D. G. A First course in differential equations with applications. Editorial Aaa. ❖ Brown, M. A brief course in ordinary differential equations with applications. Editorial Aaa. ❖ Polking, Boggess and Arnold. Differential equations with boundary value problems. University of California, Los Angeles Edition. ❖ EspinosaH. Ernesto J, Canals N. Ignacio, Muñoz M. Ismael, Pérez F. Rafael, Prado P. Carlos D, Santiago Rubén D, Ulín J. Carlos A. Ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias. Introducción. Editorial Reverté UAM, 2010.

