Tecido epitelial nath (1)

TECIDO EPITELIAL Profª. MSc. Nathália Vargas
• Células que desempenham as mesmas funções básicas e que têm a mesma morfologia geral agrupam-se para formar os tecidos. ...
Origens Provêm de três folhetos germinativos: • Ectoderma: mucosas oral e nasal, 2/3 anteriores da língua, epiderme, córne...
• Essas células organizam-se e vão atuar de duas formas: – Recobrindo ou revestindo as cavidades e superfícies corporais (...
Funções - Proteção/revestimento: contra abrasão e agressão; - Absorção: células do estômago; - Transporte: transcelular de...
Tipos de Tecido Epitelial • EPITÉLIO DE REVESTIMENTO – proteção e revestimento das superfícies e cavidades do corpo • EPIT...
Características • Pouco espaço intercelular (glicocálix, é uma delgada camada glicoprotéica que reveste as células epiteli...
Membrana basal - Estreita faixa entre o epitélio e o conjuntivo; Divisões: 1) Lâmina basal: produzida pelo epitélio. Funçã...
Membrana Basal -estrutura laminar; -Espessura de 20 a 100 nm; -adesão entre epitélio e conjuntivo; - barreira permeável (n...
Classificação - Critérios: número de camadas entre LB e a superfície livre e a morfologia das células superficiais; Tipos:...
• Pavimentosas: achatadas como ladrilhos; • Cúbicas: altura semelhante à largura; • Colunares(prismáticas) : altura maior ...
Classificação dos Epitélios de Revestimento 1) Quanto ao Número de Camadas Celulares: - Simples: 1 camada de células (Pseu...
Classificação dos Epitélios de Revestimento 2) Quanto à Forma da Célula (camada superior): - Pavimentoso: forma da célula ...
pulmão Pele, boca... Túbulos renais bexiga estômago Fossas nasais Glândulas Sudoríparas
Epitélio de Revestimento Classificação dos Epitélios de Revestimento: 3) Quanto à Presença de Especializações de Superfíci...
Epitélio de Revestimento Epitélio Simples Pavimentoso (Número) (Forma) 1) células superficiais achatadas. No endotélio dos...
Epitélio de Revestimento Epitélio Simples Cúbico (Número) (Forma) 2) Célula superficial quadrada. Reveste ovário e ductos ...
Epitélio de Revestimento Epitélio Simples Prismático (Número) (Forma) * Núcleos alongados e polarizados 3) célula superfic...
Epitélio Pseudoestratificado Prismático Ciliado 4)Cílios não ocorrem em epitélio estratificado (trato respiratório) (Númer...
Epitélio Estratificado Pavimentoso (esôfago, cavidade bucal) Número Forma Epitélio de Revestimento
Epitélio Estratificado Pavimentoso Queratinizado (ceratinizado) * Queratinização ocorre somente em epitélio estratificado,...
Epitélio de Transição (bexiga) * Epitélio estratificado (células podem modificar sua forma : contraído ou distentido) * Cé...
Polaridade As células são polarizadas: um pólo apical ou secretor e um pólo basal ou nutritivo (baso-lateral). A distribui...
Polaridade 1) Pólo apical: voltado para a luz. Local dos grânulos de secreção (Regula a saída dos produtos de secreção), c...
Especialidades do pólo apical 1) Microvilos: projeções cilíndricas e imóveis de citoplasma envoltas por membrana. Localiza...
Especialidades do pólo apical 3) Estereocílios: são longos microvilos. Localização: epidídimo e células da cóclea. 4) Flag...
Especialidades do pólo apical 5) Cílios: projeções móveis do citoplasma com 3-5 vezes o tamanho dos microvilos. Função de ...
Especialidades do pólo basal 1) Membrana lateral: zônulas de oclusão e adesão, desmossomos, junções comunicantes e interdi...
Zônula de Oclusão • Faixa circular contínua ao redor das células epiteliais, onde as membranas de células vizinhas parecem...
Zônula de Adesão Especializações da Membrana Lateral • Faixa circular contínua ao redor das células epiteliais onde as mem...
Junções Comunicantes (Gap) Especializações da Membrana Lateral 1- São poros aquosos (conexônios) formados por 6 proteínas ...
Especialidades do pólo baso-lateral Desmossomos Adesão célula-célula /isoladamente em posições variadas. Junção celular co...
  1. 1. TECIDO EPITELIAL Profª. MSc. Nathália Vargas
  2. 2. • Células que desempenham as mesmas funções básicas e que têm a mesma morfologia geral agrupam-se para formar os tecidos. ‘ Tecido Epitelial Tecido Muscular Tecido Conjuntivo Tecido NervosoWelsch (1999)
  3. 3. Origens Provêm de três folhetos germinativos: • Ectoderma: mucosas oral e nasal, 2/3 anteriores da língua, epiderme, córnea, e glândulas da pele e glândulas mamárias. • Endoderma: fígado, pâncreas e revestimento do trato gastrointestinal e respiratório; • Mesoderma: tubo digestivo, 1/3 posterior da língua e revestimento dos túbulos renais e dos sistemas reprodutivos.
  4. 4. • Essas células organizam-se e vão atuar de duas formas: – Recobrindo ou revestindo as cavidades e superfícies corporais ( pele e intestino); – Unidades funcionais das glândulas ( glândulas salivares, fígado, tireoide);
  5. 5. Funções - Proteção/revestimento: contra abrasão e agressão; - Absorção: células do estômago; - Transporte: transcelular de moléculas; -Secretora: muco, hormônios, proteínas, etc; - Sensorial: neuroepitélio (audição, olfato e gustação); - Imunológica: célula apresentadora de antígeno na pele.
  6. 6. Tipos de Tecido Epitelial • EPITÉLIO DE REVESTIMENTO – proteção e revestimento das superfícies e cavidades do corpo • EPITÉLIO GLANDULAR – células especializadas basicamente na produção de secreções, formando as glândulas • NEUROEPITÉLIOS – células especializadas na captação de estímulos provenientes do ambiente (gosto, cheiro) .
  7. 7. Características • Pouco espaço intercelular (glicocálix, é uma delgada camada glicoprotéica que reveste as células epiteliais); • Pouca matriz extracelular(justapostas); • Separadas do conjuntivo pela membrana basal; • Avasculares(dependem do tecido conjuntivo). processo de difusão
  8. 8. Membrana basal - Estreita faixa entre o epitélio e o conjuntivo; Divisões: 1) Lâmina basal: produzida pelo epitélio. Função de suporte; 2) Lâmina reticular: produzida pelas células do conjuntivo.
  9. 9. Membrana Basal -estrutura laminar; -Espessura de 20 a 100 nm; -adesão entre epitélio e conjuntivo; - barreira permeável (nutrientes e gases) - controle da organização e diferenciação celular (regeneração epitelial); LÂMINA FIBRORRETICULAR (RETICULARIS) PAS ME LÂMINA BASAL (LÚCIDA) MEMBRANA BASAL (MO)
  10. 10. Classificação - Critérios: número de camadas entre LB e a superfície livre e a morfologia das células superficiais; Tipos: 1) Número de camadas: simples e estratificado; 2) Morfologia das células superficiais: pavimentoso, cúbico e cilíndrico; 3) Especiais: transição
  11. 11. • Pavimentosas: achatadas como ladrilhos; • Cúbicas: altura semelhante à largura; • Colunares(prismáticas) : altura maior que largura. Formas Intermediárias.
  12. 12. Classificação dos Epitélios de Revestimento 1) Quanto ao Número de Camadas Celulares: - Simples: 1 camada de células (Pseudoestratificado: 1 camada células, núcleos em alturas diferentes) - Estratificado: mais de 1 camada de células
  13. 13. Classificação dos Epitélios de Revestimento 2) Quanto à Forma da Célula (camada superior): - Pavimentoso: forma da célula e do núcleo achatada - Cúbico: forma cúbica e núcleo mais arredondado - Prismático (colunar, cilíndrico): células mais altas e núcleo alongado
  14. 14. pulmão Pele, boca... Túbulos renais bexiga estômago Fossas nasais Glândulas Sudoríparas
  15. 15. Epitélio de Revestimento Classificação dos Epitélios de Revestimento: 3) Quanto à Presença de Especializações de Superfície: - Queratinizado (ceratinizado): presença de queratina na superfície - Ciliado: presença de cílios na superfície
  16. 16. Epitélio de Revestimento Epitélio Simples Pavimentoso (Número) (Forma) 1) células superficiais achatadas. No endotélio dos vasos e cápsula de Bowman (rins);
  17. 17. Epitélio de Revestimento Epitélio Simples Cúbico (Número) (Forma) 2) Célula superficial quadrada. Reveste ovário e ductos de glândulas;
  18. 18. Epitélio de Revestimento Epitélio Simples Prismático (Número) (Forma) * Núcleos alongados e polarizados 3) célula superficial retangular. Reveste os intestinos. (intestino)
  19. 19. Epitélio Pseudoestratificado Prismático Ciliado 4)Cílios não ocorrem em epitélio estratificado (trato respiratório) (Número) (Forma) Epitélio de Revestimento
  20. 20. Epitélio Estratificado Pavimentoso (esôfago, cavidade bucal) Número Forma Epitélio de Revestimento
  21. 21. Epitélio Estratificado Pavimentoso Queratinizado (ceratinizado) * Queratinização ocorre somente em epitélio estratificado, o citoplasma as células superficiais, encontram-se repleto de queratina (pele) Epitélio de Revestimento
  22. 22. Epitélio de Transição (bexiga) * Epitélio estratificado (células podem modificar sua forma : contraído ou distentido) * Células superficiais grandes, globosas, com contornos arredondados e núcleos redondos Epitélio de Revestimento
  23. 23. Polaridade As células são polarizadas: um pólo apical ou secretor e um pólo basal ou nutritivo (baso-lateral). A distribuição de organelas nas células obedece a uma polaridade. O pólo basal corresponde à região que "olha" para a lâmina basal e o pólo apical é a região que está oposta à lâmina basal. Apical Basal
  24. 24. Polaridade 1) Pólo apical: voltado para a luz. Local dos grânulos de secreção (Regula a saída dos produtos de secreção), complexo de Golgi,proteínas carregadoras; 2) Pólo basal: em contato com a lâmina basal e com as células vizinhas.
  25. 25. Especialidades do pólo apical 1) Microvilos: projeções cilíndricas e imóveis de citoplasma envoltas por membrana. Localização: epitélios com função de absorção. 2) Glicocálix: substância amorfa composta por glicoproteínas. Atua na adesão, pinocitose e mecanismo imunológicos. Glicocálix
  26. 26. Especialidades do pólo apical 3) Estereocílios: são longos microvilos. Localização: epidídimo e células da cóclea. 4) Flagelos: prolongamento citoplasmático móvel com função de locomoção. Localização: espermatozóides. Estereocílios
  27. 27. Especialidades do pólo apical 5) Cílios: projeções móveis do citoplasma com 3-5 vezes o tamanho dos microvilos. Função de propulsão. Localização: epitélio respiratório, tuba uterina e tecido nervoso. ME 20000x
  28. 28. Especialidades do pólo basal 1) Membrana lateral: zônulas de oclusão e adesão, desmossomos, junções comunicantes e interdigitações.
  29. 29. Zônula de Oclusão • Faixa circular contínua ao redor das células epiteliais, onde as membranas de células vizinhas parecem se fundir em intervalos próximos; reduz a permeabilidade. Especializações da Membrana Lateral Alberts et al. (1997); Gartner, Hiatt (1999); Martini (1989)
  30. 30. Zônula de Adesão Especializações da Membrana Lateral • Faixa circular contínua ao redor das células epiteliais onde as membranas vizinhas mantêm um espaço entre si, ocupado pelas partes extracelulares de proteínas de adesão (caderinas). Gartner, Hiatt (1999); Martini (1989)
  31. 31. Junções Comunicantes (Gap) Especializações da Membrana Lateral 1- São poros aquosos (conexônios) formados por 6 proteínas transmembrana (conexinas), que permitem a passagem de íons e pequenas moléculas de uma célula para outra 2- Os conexônios podem ser regulados (abertos ou fechados) dependendo do pH ou concentração de cálcio. Alberts et al. (1997)
  32. 32. Especialidades do pólo baso-lateral Desmossomos Adesão célula-célula /isoladamente em posições variadas. Junção celular constituída por duas placas densas de material citoplasmático, uma em cada célula . Uma das mais importantes junções celulares (do grego desmos, ligação, e somatos, corpo). Um desmossomo pode ser comparado a um botão de pressão constituído por duas metades que se encaixam, estando uma metade localizada na membrana de uma das células e a outra na célula vizinha. Função: união a outras células.

