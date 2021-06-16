Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. AR/VR USE CASES TO TRANSFORM THE RETAIL & ECOMMERCE INDUSTRY IN 2021 & BEYOND • Retail and e-commerce are popular and fast-growing industries that utilize the complete benefits of Augmented and Virtual Reality in the market. A report from Statistica states that Augmented Reality (AR) in Retail will be equal to $80 billion by the next year it seems! • The possible and best outcomes of this technology are here to help businesses with offering real-time experience to an intuitive virtual world that allows customers to experience a completely different world which they require! • In particular, the present situation such as the COVID crisis has made this sector leverage digital technologies to sustain their existing customers and bring in new customers. In this blog, we have discussed the real-time use cases of Augmented and Virtual Reality that are changing the Retail and E-commerce industry.
  2. 2. AR/VR USE CASES IN THE INDUSTRY • AR/VR provides customers with the complete ability to shop for the products from a given retail store at their comfort location without visiting in-person. • This enhances customers to try different products and also choose the best one of their choice as per their needs. • Let’s consider a real-time scenario here. Ladies can make use of this opportunity to try out different products such as makeup and other cosmetic items, dresses, etc by uploading their image and choosing the product to check if it suits them perfectly. It can be lipstick, eyeshadow, foundation, etc. Virtual product trials
  3. 3. • Augmented and Virtual Reality can allow customers to be more confident about their product purchases • In the present situation like a pandemic crisis, retailers will find this effective and profitable strategy were stepping out for the customers is fully eliminated with also profitability. • For instance, AR-based apps for furniture stores can offer a pleasant and intuitive online experience to their customers. • By considering the benefits of AR in the Retail industry, we have implemented real-time solutions for businesses that are mutually beneficial for owners as well as the customers. AR-based store experience
  4. 4. • VR in the retail industry can provide retailers with a platform to create a replica of their physical showroom or their store easily. This virtual setup can be leveraged by the customers where they can experience an interactive virtual environment of buying products. • This will help customers to buy the products through their smartphones within seconds. Added, they can also design and update virtual shopping spaces with the latest customers trends and product preferences. Virtual Showrooms • Augmented and Virtual Reality based applications can provide a step-by-step and easy-to-use guide with inbuilt features for customers. • They can assist retailers to get rid of any potential risks associated with the product to the customers and thereby eliminating the product buying time seamlessly. Creating product tutorials
  5. 5. • Retailers can come up with AR-based games in their stores to attract more customers. • They can build a fully-featured and tailor-made application from an AR development company to explore the benefits and reward customers to get exclusive offers, coupons, discounts, etc by winning their AR-based game. AR-based games for shoppers engagement in-store • AR-based applications can help retailers to upload various pictures and information about their Retailers can pick models and overlay clothes on them to analyze different sizes and designs. • AR-based applications can also help them to determine various poses and backgrounds in order to decide the ethnicity and various body types. Augmented photoshoots for model diversity
  6. 6. • Lowe’s, one of the best North American giants of home enhancement goods, employs an HTC Vive and a unique controller known as “Holodroom Test Drive” which allows one to wear a VR headset and learn to work with the tools in a secured virtual space. • Ikea has an Ikea place ARkit app that offers a 3D virtualization of the requested furniture at a particular location be it a home or office. Customers can find the right fit with their preferences among the furniture items. • Dulux paint expert’s Augmented Reality application allows people to try out various possible paint colours over their walls. The application has unique features of visualization to use it for agreements on final paintwork with their customers. Real-time AR/VR implementation scenarios:
  7. 7. • Augmented and Virtual Reality are already here and are prevalent across various industries to make a difference in the lives of consumers and retailers altogether. Although, other popular technologies such as 5G connectivity is almost in place, where we have seen a great improvement and more refined use cases within the upcoming years as well. Major benefits of using AR/VR applications • Increased Brand Awareness • Eliminates the language barrier and enhances communication • Improved Return of Investment • Intuitive Shopping Experience To Close Read More
  info@idya.com.au www.idya.com.au +61 433 056 736

