Negocio: Pastelería y Repostería Nombre: Cupchocakes ESIA: Elimine, Simplifique, Integre, Automatice. Elimine.  Sobreprod...
HOJA EN BLANCO: COMO DISEÑAR UN PROCESO NUEVO ¿Cuáles son las necesidades que queremos satisfacer y para quienes? Cupchoca...
industria de la pastelería y repostería siempre estará en el boom del momento no existe fecha de inicio mejor que el prese...
 Cafetera industrial.  Loza.  Cristalería.  Vitrina refrigerada para helados.  Computadora.  Caja registradora.  Mo...
 Café.  Jarabes varios.  Azúcar y sustitutos.  Helado.  Material para envase y embalaje. ¿Cómo definiría a su competi...
 Los suelos deben tener las siguientes características: o De material antideslizante que facilite la circulación del pers...
interior disponen, en la parte superior e inferior de éstas, de un sistema de pulverización con toberas, mediante las cual...
Propósito. Nuestro propósito es ser una de las mejores empresas de pastelería y repostería ofreciendo lo mejor que tenemos...
 Justicia: este concepto tiene una mayor orientación para sus trabajadores. Se hace referencia a otorgar a cada uno lo qu...
 Ser una marca reconocida por su calidad, innovación, variedad de diseños y creatividad.  Efectuar una estrategia de mer...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA ESTATAL DE QUEVEDO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA INGENIERIA INGENIERIA AGROINDUSTRIAL TEMA: HOJA EN BLANCO: COMO DISEÑAR UN PROCESO NUEVO ASIGNATURA: REINGENIERÍA DE PROCESOS ALUMNA: MARTINEZ ZAMBRANO NATALY NICOLE DOCENTE: ING. ANDREA CORTEZ ECUADOR-LOS RÍOS-QUEVEDO 2017-2018
  2. 2. Negocio: Pastelería y Repostería Nombre: Cupchocakes ESIA: Elimine, Simplifique, Integre, Automatice. Elimine.  Sobreproducción  Tiempos de espera  Transporte  Proceso  Inventario  Defectos  Duplicación  Reformateado  Inspección  Conciliación. Simplifique.  Formas  Procedimiento  Comunicación. Integre.  Puestos de trabajo.  Equipos  Clientes  Proveedores Automatice  Sucio  Difícil  Peligroso
  3. 3. HOJA EN BLANCO: COMO DISEÑAR UN PROCESO NUEVO ¿Cuáles son las necesidades que queremos satisfacer y para quienes? Cupchocakes debe proporcionar satisfacción a las necesidades del consumidor logrando así un producto final con los más altos estándares de calidad.  El departamento de recursos humanos debe ser placentero para que los trabajadores se sientan en un ambiente cómodo con el cual se integre con entusiasmo a los desafíos que la empresa disponga.  Sabiendo que la tecnología es de suma importancia se debe elaborar un sistema informático ágil, seguro y eficaz que facilite el proceso y su elaboración.  Capacitación semanal al personal en cuanto a las áreas de proceso, calidad y producción, de tal manera que el personal este informado y sea competente.  Establecer un sistema de promoción y publicidad de la empresa y el producto durante los próximos años, para otorgar mayor información al cliente. ¿Por qué se adapta? ¿Contribuye a la estrategia de la organización? Se adapta porque la industria de la pastelería y repostería son productos que satisfacen al paladar del consumidor, son productos novedosos, deliciosos y con un toque de creatividad y responsabilidad en cuanto a cumplir los requerimientos y necesidades de nuestros clientes. ¿Dónde es el mejor lugar para prestar el servicio? El mejor lugar para comercializar los productos elaborados en Cupchocakes son supermercados de consumo masivo, tiendas, bares de escuela, cafeterías, eventos sociales, entre otros. Cupchocakes por ser una industria de repostería y pastelería tiene un amplio mercado de comercialización, debido a sus exquisitos productos que satisfacen los requerimientos y necesidades del consumidor. ¿Cuál es el mejor momento para hacerlo? El mejor momento para hacerlo es ahora, porque siempre existirá clientes que necesite realizar celebraciones, festejar un logro, o consumir un dulce exquisito y novedoso, la
  4. 4. industria de la pastelería y repostería siempre estará en el boom del momento no existe fecha de inicio mejor que el presente. ¿Cómo lo hacemos? Que procesos con quienes con que tecnología. Procesos:  Productos de confitería: Productos cuyo ingrediente principal es el azúcar, con o sin otros ingredientes comestibles y con los que se obtienen: caramelos, chocolates diversos, bombones, turrones, mazapanes, manas, etcétera.  Productos de bollería y masas finas: Productos cuyo ingrediente principal es la harina amasada con otros ingredientes, como el agua o la leche, huevos, azúcar, grasas comestibles, levaduras, etcétera. Así se obtienen masas que tendrán procesos de fermentación o no, y terminaran cocidas o fritas.  Productos de pastelería y repostería: Aquí no existe un ingrediente principal que sobresalga sobre los demás, sino que es la mezcla o combinación de otros como la harina, féculas, azúcares, grasas comestibles, huevos, etcétera. De ella se obtienen productos diversos como masas de hojaldre, masas batidas (bizcochos), pastas de diferentes tipos y productos específicos de repostería.  Helados y tartas  Productos salados: derivados de masas más o menos saladas en combinación con productos salados (carnes) Infraestructura. Local de 90m2, con bodega; ubicado sobre avenida con alto flujo vehicular y peatonal o anclado a zona comercial. Equipamiento.  Horno de convección.  Batidoras.  Refrigerador industrial.  Mesas de trabajo de acero inoxidable.  Básculas.  Charolas.  Moldes diversos.  Utensilios varios.  Carros y vitrina refrigerada para exhibición de pasteles.
  5. 5.  Cafetera industrial.  Loza.  Cristalería.  Vitrina refrigerada para helados.  Computadora.  Caja registradora.  Mostrador.  Camioneta repartidora. Insumos.  Harinas.  Féculas.  Azúcares.  Miel.  Grasas (margarina, mantequilla).  Aceites.  Coberturas y chocolates.  Frutos secos y semillas (dátiles, almendras, nueces, higos, avellana, almendra, piñón, pistache, pasas, ciruelas pasa).  Aditivos.  Sal.  Leche (fresca, condensada, en polvo).  Nata.  Quesos.  Yogur.  Levaduras.  Huevo.  Fruta (fresca, en mermelada o en puré).  Extractos de café y otros saborizantes, así como algunos licores.  Pintura vegetal en polvo.  Matizadores de color.  Glitter.  Colorantes en gel.
  6. 6.  Café.  Jarabes varios.  Azúcar y sustitutos.  Helado.  Material para envase y embalaje. ¿Cómo definiría a su competidor? Mi competidor tiene que estar a la vanguardia en cuanto a actualizaciones novedosas e ingeniosas de las industrias pastelera y repostera, debido a que es un producto que entra por la vista y el paladar a los consumidores. ¿Cómo se vería el proceso ideal? ¿Y la organización? El proceso ideal sería semi automatizado ya que cuando hablamos de pastelería y repostería la creatividad y el ingenio siempre van de la mano, por tal motivo un proceso semi automatizado seria el ideal en cuanto a esta industria tan creativa. Organización de un taller de pastelería Se debe cumplir la normativa vigente de seguridad e higiene en el trabajo, que regula: puertas de emergencia, colocación de extintores de fuego, lavaderos con jabón líquido y toallas de un solo uso (papel toalla), sistemas extractores de humos, iluminación, suministro de agua corriente potable etcétera. La forma del taller debe ser lo más regular posible (cuadrado o rectangular) para evitar, los rincones o zonas de difícil acceso para la limpieza, se debe tener esquinas sanitarias que son más fáciles de limpiar y no acumulan el polvo. Debe estar aislado de cualquier zona que no sea de elaboración y manipulación de productos (oficinas, lavados, almacenes, vestuarios e incluso las viviendas). El espacio de trabajo debe ser suficientemente amplio para moverse con facilidad, además no debe tener ningún tipo de dificultad añadida (escaleras). Debe tener una facilidad en la comunicación entre las diferentes áreas (recepción, almacén, servido, lavado, etcétera).  La iluminación: Es básica, la intensidad luminosa necesaria oscila entre los 200- 400 lux, es decir, un máximo de 70 watts /m2 con luz incandescente y 20 watts/m2 con luz fluorescente.
  7. 7.  Los suelos deben tener las siguientes características: o De material antideslizante que facilite la circulación del personal. o De sencilla limpieza y principalmente anti-poroso, para evitar la acumulación de grasa y suciedad. o Resistente a los desgastes por los detergentes y variaciones de temperatura, y capaza de soportar el peso de los equipos. o Sin desniveles ni resaltes. o Con un mínimo de pendiente hacia los desagües para su limpieza de 2% o El perímetro del equipo de cocina debe tener el correspondiente desagüe y rejilla.  Las paredes: deben estar revestidas de un material apropiado para su limpieza (mayólica blanca o similar), sobretodo hasta una determinada altura que no es necesario que sobrepase los dos metros. El resto, como en los techos, debe utilizarse un material impermeabilizante que contenga las posibles condensaciones. No hay que olvidar que esta área de producción se generan continuos ruidos que pueden ser molestos no solo para el personal que allí trabaja, sino también para los clientes que se puedan encontrar cerca. Cualquier sistema de absorción acústica mejoraría las condiciones físicas del taller. Las alturas de los techos suelen oscilar entre los 2.4 y 4.3 m, según las zonas. Tanto los techos bajos como los demasiado altos no son convenientes.  Equipos de filtros: Tienen como objetivo decantar las grasas y aceites de forma que la cantidad de estos expulsada al exterior esté dentro de las normas. Para ello dispone de varillas de metal verticales formando un laberinto, de forma que los aceites, al atravesarlos, son decantados por disminución de la velocidad y por el efecto de la fuerza centrífuga. Se pueden extraer con facilidad, y su limpieza debe ser frecuente para evitar las incrustaciones y alargar su vida útil.  Sistema de extracción: Es necesaria la existencia de una campana, con un equipo de filtros que rodee con amplitud todo el perímetro de la zona de cocción (si es posible debe ser de acero inoxidable para facilitar la limpieza). Para la extracción de humos y vapores son necesarias las velocidades entre 0.02 y 0.05 m/seg. en la boca de la campana. También existen actualmente campanas autolimpiables, en cuyo caso se sustituye el equipo de filtros convencional por un habitáculo totalmente estanco, dentro del cual se encuentran las unidades filtrantes. En su
  8. 8. interior disponen, en la parte superior e inferior de éstas, de un sistema de pulverización con toberas, mediante las cuales se distribuye el caudal de agua a lo largo de la campana, realizando de esta forma las operaciones de ciclo frío, auto limpieza o contra incendios.  La ventilación: Aemás de las aberturas naturales con que cuente el local, se puede adaptar un sistema de ventilación con conductos de distribución para toda la zona.  El agua: El agua junto a las grasas y residuos, se evacua por un desagüe que se conecta a la red general. Las instalaciones de agua son muy necesarias. Se deben tener depósitos con capacidad suficiente que permitan un suministro continuo en caso de avería, conducciones, aislamientos, llaves de paso que aíslen las distintas zonas para impedir la falta de agua en un determinado momento, válvulas mezcladoras para controlar la temperatura según las necesidades, elementos para el tratado del agua, etcétera.  Las instalaciones de gas: deben tener llaves de corte no solo generales, sino a lo largo de la red. Las cañerías que transportan gas son siempre amarillas, de esta forma se diferencian de las otras cañerías.  Meza central: Que tenga una parte de mármol, que es necesario para ciertos trabajos de pastelería, el tamaño de la mesa va de acuerdo con el tamaño del taller. También debe tener por lo menos dos lavatorios donde se pueden enfriar productos y realizar la limpieza de los utensilios, con agua fría y caliente. PREGUNTAS A RESPONDER. ¿Qué negocio? Visión. Como empresa productora de pastelería y repostería, Cupchocakes tiene como enfoque principal satisfacer y deleitar el gusto y paladar de los más exigentes comensales, brindándoles un producto saludable, novedoso y atractivo, elaborado bajo los más altos estándares de calidad requeridos, ofrecemos garantía en nuestros productos y en el servicio al cliente con alto grado de responsabilidad. Nos identificamos por ser una empresa que trabaja con carisma y esfuerzo en la eficacia operacional con el fin de contribuir en la alimentación saludable de nuestros consumidores con un producto de calidad.
  9. 9. Propósito. Nuestro propósito es ser una de las mejores empresas de pastelería y repostería ofreciendo lo mejor que tenemos para nuestros clientes. Cumpliendo así con un empresa de la mejor calidad, honestidad y responsables junto con trabajadores eficaces de sacar la compañía a delante. ¿Qué cultura? Valores. Los valores aplicados en Cupchocakes son los siguientes:  Compromiso: Comprometerse con la empresa en su servicio, y otras iniciativas que tienen un impacto vive dentro y fuera de la organización.  Comunidad: Contribuir a la sociedad y demostrar la responsabilidad social corporativa.  Diversidad: Respetando la diversidad y dando lo mejor de composición. El establecimiento de un programa de equidad de los empleados.  Entusiasmo: Animar a los empleados a tomar la iniciativa y dar el mejor. La adopción de un entorno de error abarca a capacitar a los empleados para dirigir y tomar decisiones.  Innovación: Búsqueda de nuevas ideas creativas que tienen el potencial de cambiar el mundo.  Integridad: Actuar con honestidad y el honor, sin comprometer la verdad.  Propiedad: Cuidar de la empresa y los clientes.  Calidad: Realizamos nuestro trabajo con excelencia.  Seguridad: Garantizar la salud y seguridad de los empleados y de ir más allá de los requisitos legales para proporcionar un lugar de trabajo libre de accidentes.  Puntualidad: en este caso se hace referencia a este valor para exigir a los empleados el respeto de los tiempos de llegada y salida, pero sobre todo para con los clientes, por ejemplos a la hora de presentar proyectos o realizar entregas.  Consecuencia: hace referencia a la coherencia que deben tener los empleadores para con sus trabajadores, como de la empresa con los clientes. En caso de haber compromisos deben ser cumplidos.
  10. 10.  Justicia: este concepto tiene una mayor orientación para sus trabajadores. Se hace referencia a otorgar a cada uno lo que le corresponde, no solo desde el punto de vista salarial sino que también en cuanto se refiere a las actividades que a cada uno le tocará desempeñar.  Comunicación: en tanto se toma la comunicación como un valor fundamental se intenta que las relaciones y conexiones dentro de los miembros de la empresa y con los clientes sea fluida y sincera.  Responsabilidad: tiene varias orientaciones. Por ejemplo si se hace referencia a los trabajadores, la empresa se compromete a la estabilidad y buenas condiciones laborales. En cuanto a los clientes, la empresa se compromete a entregar bienes y servicios de calidad. Algo que también resulta muy importante hoy en día es el compromiso con el medio ambiente. Para ello es necesario cumplir con las leyes determinadas e incluso exceder las mismas para continuar con su preservación.  Originalidad: refiere a las innovaciones, cambios y creaciones tanto en los bienes y servicios, en las metodologías laborales y estrategias.  Libertad: en este caso se intenta que tanto los empleados y los clientes puedan expresarse con total seguridad en caso de tener creencias u opiniones distintas, siempre que sean presentadas con respeto y cordialidad.  Trabajo enequipo: desde éste se intenta la integración de cada uno de miembros de la empresa al grupo laboral, que sean promovidos mejores resultados gracias a un ambiente positivo. Para ello es elemental la participación de los distintos miembros de la empresa en diversos ámbitos.  Honestidad: orientado tanto para los miembros de la empresa entre sí, como con los clientes. Se promueve la verdad como una herramienta elemental para generar confianza y la credibilidad de la empresa. ¿Cómo hacemos el trabajo? El trabajo que se realiza en Cupchocakes es acorde a lo que está establecido en el siguiente párrafo:  Ser líder de los mercados nacional e internacional en la producción de pastelería y repostería, ofreciendo un producto de calidad que satisfaga las necesidades del consumidor.  Asumir un talento humano para sustentar el crecimiento de la organización.
  11. 11.  Ser una marca reconocida por su calidad, innovación, variedad de diseños y creatividad.  Efectuar una estrategia de mercado para aumentar las ventas satisfaciendo las necesidades y requerimientos del consumidor.  Proporcionar una adecuada infraestructura con tecnología innovadora en pastelería y repostería para poder competir en el mercado teniendo en cuenta no afectar al medio ambiente.  Aportar colaboración, responsabilidad, trabajo en equipo y estimulación para generar bienestar en el trabajo. ¿Cómo que personas?  Cupchocakes realizara un seguimiento de sus trabajadores con la finalidad de verificar su eficiencia en el trabajo, incentivándolos con pagas salariales o justos reconocimientos por su desempeño.  Se realizaran capacitaciones semanales dadas por los jefes de departamentos en cuanto a producción y calidad con la finalidad de actualizar al personal en cuanto a normas, calidad, equipos y máquinas.  Las horas de trabajo serán de 8 horas diarias según lo estipula la ley.  La planificación en el departamento de ventas en Cupchocakes será elaborada mediante un sistema de facturación, el mismo que servirá para un control interno en la empresa.

