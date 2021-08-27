đề Tài mạng scada giám sát và thu thập số liệu điện năng

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh ÑEÀ TAØI: MAÏNG SCADA GIAÙM SAÙT VAØ THU THAÄP SOÁ LIEÄU ÑIEÄN NAÊNG GVH...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh MUÏC LUÏC Trang Chöông 1 GIÔÙI THIEÄU VEÀ SCADA VAØ HMI....................
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh IV Baûng söï kieän ngaét vaø thöù töï öu tieân ............................
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh 2 Giao dieän cuûa WinCC....................................................
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Chöông 1 GIÔÙI THIEÄU VEÀ SCADA VAØ HMI I.Khaùi nieäm veà SCADA vaø HMI ...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Gioáng nhö nhieàu töø vieát taét coù tính truyeàn thoáng khaùc, khaùi ni...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh +Maïng löôùi truyeàn tin: Ñöôïc xaây döïng treân cô sôû maïng maùy tính ...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh coâng taùc taïo neân voøng tín hieäu kín (thöïc hieän chöùc naêng giaùm ...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh 2.Hoaït ñoäng theo chöông trình ñieàu khieån Ngoaøi caùc chöùc naêng tru...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh +SCADA khoâng coù chöùc naêng ñoà hoaï(Blind)/SCADA coù khaû naêng xöû l...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Muïc ñích trong vieäc ñaùnh giaù vaø löïa choïn cuûa moät ngöôøi thieát ...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh thö vieän thaønh phaàn (component library) coù saün. Ñaëc bieät, vieäc s...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh +Thuaän lôïi trong vieäc söû duïng moät chuaån giao dieän quaù trình nhö...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh giaûi phaùp ñieàu khieån, thì caùc heä SCADA seõ chieám vai troø quan tr...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Chöông 2 MAÏNG TRUYEÀN THOÂNG COÂNG NGHIEÄP I. Khaùi nieäm 1. Khaùi nieä...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh • Yeâu caàu veà tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc, ñoä tin caäy vaø khaû naêng...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Ñeå saép xeáp, phaân loaïi vaø phaân tích ñaëc tröng caùc heä thoáng maï...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh maêng, loïc daàu, ta coù theå chia nhoû hôn nöõa caùc caáp chöùc naêng ñ...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Bitbus laø moät vaøi heä thoáng bus caûm bieán / chaáp haønh tieâu bieåu...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh caùc soá lieäu tính toaùn, thoáng keâ veà dieãn bieán quaù trình saûn xu...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc laø moät trong nhöõng ñaëc tröng quan troïng...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh trình. Caùc dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng do nhaø cung caáp heä thoáng truyeàn...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh nhaän. Dòch vuï coù xaùc nhaän ñoøi hoûi söû duïng caû boán nguyeân haøm...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh • Ngöõ nghóa (semantic): Quy ñònh yù nghóa cuûa töøng thaønh phaàn trong...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh OÂ ñòa chæ tieáp theo chöùa ñòa chæ beân göûi vaø beân nhaän. Tuyø theo ...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Bit khôûi ñaàu ( Start bit ) bao giôø cuõng laø 0 vaø bit keát thuùc (St...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh phaàn vieäc coù theå thöïc hieän ñoäc laäp. Trong moâ hình lôùp, caùc ph...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh khoâng coù vai troø gì cuõng nhö khoâng theå thöïc hieän ñöôïc. Tuy nhie...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh moät soá lôùp khoâng thöïc söï caàn thieát hoaëc chöùc naêng cuûa chuùng...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Caùc lôùp trong moâ hình quy chieáu OSI vaø quan heä giöõa chuùng vôùi n...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh döõ lieäu, hoaëc caùch saép xeáp caùc byte khaùc nhau trong moät kieåu n...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh caùc quaù trình tính toaùn naøy ñoái vôùi vieäc söû duïng chung moät gia...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Moät heä thoáng maïng dieän roäng (ví duï Internet hay maïng vieãn thoân...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh soaùt loãi, kieåm soaùt löu thoâng vaø ñoàng boä hoaù. Lôùp lieân keát d...
Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Maùy tính ñieàu khieån (Traïm A) Thieát bò ño (Traïm B) Caùp truyeàn Lôù...
đề Tài mạng scada giám sát và thu thập số liệu điện năng

  1. 1. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh ÑEÀ TAØI: MAÏNG SCADA GIAÙM SAÙT VAØ THU THAÄP SOÁ LIEÄU ÑIEÄN NAÊNG GVHD : NGUYEÃN ÑÖÙC THAØNH SVTH : LÖU VAÊN KHOA MSSV : 49700693 Lôùp : ÑKTÑ97 Tp. HCM, thaùng 1/ 2002 BOÄ GIAÙO DUÏC VAØ ÑAØO TAÏO TRÖÔØNG ÑAÏI HOÏC BAÙCH KHOA TP HOÀ CHÍ MINH KHOA ÑIEÄN -ÑIEÄN TÖÛ NGAØNH ÑIEÀU KHIEÅN TÖÏ ÑOÄNG BK TP.HCM VNEE
  2. 2. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh MUÏC LUÏC Trang Chöông 1 GIÔÙI THIEÄU VEÀ SCADA VAØ HMI.....................................1 I Khaùi nieäm veà SCADA vaø HMI....................................................1 II Nguyeân taéc hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng SCADA ..............................3 III Chöùc naêng vaø nhieäm vuï cô baûn cuûa heä thoáng SCADA................4 IV Phaân loaïi heä thoáng SCADA .........................................................5 V Tieâu chuaån ñaùnh giaù.....................................................................6 VI SCADA leân WEB.........................................................................9 VII Nhìn veà töông lai ..........................................................................9 Chöông 2 MAÏNG TRUYEÀN THOÂNG COÂNG NGHIEÄP.....................11 I Khaùi nieäm...................................................................................11 1 Khaùi nieäm veà maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp .........................11 2 Phaân loaïi vaø ñaëc tröng caùc heä thoáng MCN ...............................12 II Cô sôû kyõ thuaät.............................................................................16 1 Khaùi nieäm veà thôøi gian thöïc.......................................................16 2 Kieán truùc giao thöùc.....................................................................17 3 Chuaån truyeàn daãn .......................................................................35 III Modbus .......................................................................................43 1 Cô cheá giao tieáp..........................................................................44 2 Cheá ñoä truyeàn daãn......................................................................46 3 Caáu truùc böùc ñieän .......................................................................47 4 Baûo toaøn döõ lieäu .........................................................................51 5 Modbus Plus................................................................................52 IV Laäp trình coång COM(RS-485)....................................................53 V Caùp chuyeån ñoåi RS-232/485.......................................................58 Chöông 3 PLC....................................................................................61 A.Giôùi thieäu VEÀ PLC.........................................................................61 I Khaùi nieäm veà PLC......................................................................61 II Ñaëc ñieåm boä ñieàu khieån laäp trình ..............................................61 III Caáu truùc ......................................................................................65 IV Coång truyeàn thoâng......................................................................66 V Öu nhöôïc ñieåm cuûa PLC ............................................................67 VI Moät vaøi lónh vöïc tieâu bieåu öùng duïng PLC..................................68 B.PLC SIEMENS S7-200...................................................................70 I Giôùi thieäu....................................................................................70 II Boä nhôù ........................................................................................70 III Taäp leänh PLC S7-200.................................................................72
  3. 3. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh IV Baûng söï kieän ngaét vaø thöù töï öu tieân ...........................................76 V Vuøng nhôù ñaëc bieät ......................................................................77 VI Giôùi thieäu veà SIEMENS SIMATIC S7-200 (CPU 226).............78 C.PLC Siemems S7-300.....................................................................80 I Thieát bò ñieàu khieån logic khaû trình.............................................80 II Ngoân ngöõ laäp trình......................................................................87 III Toå chöùc boä nhôù CPU ..................................................................88 IV Giôùi thieäu veà CPU 314IFM........................................................90 Chöông IV MACH 30 .....................................................................98 I Giôùi thieäu....................................................................................98 1 Caùc tính naêng cuûa MACH 30...................................................99 2 Caùc thoâng soá cuûa MACH 30 ....................................................99 3 Coâng suaát trung bình................................................................99 4 Heä soá daïng THDF....................................................................99 5 Caùc giaù trò ño ñöôïc hieån thò saün .............................................100 6 Maïng noái keát caùc thieát bò vaø maùy tính...................................101 7 ÖÙng duïng................................................................................102 II Caùch söû duïng MACH 30........................................................102 1 Caùc menu vaø caùc phím chöùc naêng .........................................102 2 Caùch keát noái nguoàn cung caáp.................................................103 3 Caùch keát noái MACH 30 vôùi taûi..............................................103 4 Cogeneration..........................................................................104 5 Hai ngoõ vaøo analog ................................................................105 6 Boán ngoõ ra cöïc thu hôû............................................................106 7 Caùc thoâng soá trong menu ñaët caáu hình ..................................107 III Giao thöùc truyeàn thoâng cuûa Ducati........................................108 1 Giôùi thieäu ...............................................................................108 2 ÖÙng duïng................................................................................108 3 Dieãn taû....................................................................................108 4 Frame yeâu caàu döõ lieäu ...........................................................111 5 Nhöõng frame leänh ..................................................................119 Chöông 5 SIMATIC WINCC CONTROL CENTER.....................124 A.Giôùi thieäu......................................................................................124 I Control Center trong heä thoáng WinCC..................................124 II Project ....................................................................................133 B.Caùch laäp trình WinCC ..................................................................136 I Khaùi nieäm...............................................................................136 1 Caáu truùc..................................................................................136
  4. 4. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh 2 Giao dieän cuûa WinCC............................................................136 II Caùch laäp trình.........................................................................138 1 Khaùi nieäm veà tag cuûa WinCC................................................138 2 Driver cuûa WinCC .................................................................139 3 Taïo picture .............................................................................139 4 Caùch taïo thö vieän lieân keát ñoäng.............................................140 5 Söû duïng taäp tin lieân keát ñoäng.................................................143
  5. 5. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Chöông 1 GIÔÙI THIEÄU VEÀ SCADA VAØ HMI I.Khaùi nieäm veà SCADA vaø HMI Thò tröôøng tieâu thuï haøng hoaù luoân ñoøi hoûi khoâng ngöøng naâng cao chaát löôïng, giaûm giaù thaønh, ñoåi môùi keát caáu, maãu maõ saûn phaåm. Nhu caàu ñoù ñaët ra yeâu caàu tìm kieám moät phöông thöùc saûn xuaát môùi ñeå taïo neân caùc daây chuyeàn saûn xuaát töï ñoäng cho pheùp nhanh choùng thay ñoåi maãu maõ, loaïi saûn phaåm. Daây chuyeàn töï ñoäng “cöùng” goàm nhieàu thieát bò töï ñoäng chuyeân duøng ñoøi hoûi voán ñaàu tö lôùn, nhieàu thôøi gian ñeå thieát keá vaø cheá taïo, trong luùc quy trình coâng ngheä luoân caûi tieán, nhu caàu ñoái vôùi chaát löôïng vaø quy caùch cuûa saûn phaåm luoân thay ñoåi. Bôûi vaäy nhu caàu meàn hoaù hay linh hoaït daây chuyeàn saûn xuaát ngaøy caøng taêng. Caùc daây chuyeàn saûn xuaát coù khaû naêng thay ñoåi nhanh choùng laïi khoâng toán nhieàu coâng suaát ñeå chuyeån sang saûn xuaát saûn phaåm môùi, sang moät quy trình coâng ngheä môùi. Ñeå ñaùp öùng ñöôïc nhu caàu treân, yeâu caàu phaûi coù moät heä thoáng saûn xuaát môùi. Heä thoáng saûn xuaát töï ñoäng linh hoaït hay goïi taét laø heä thoáng saûn xuaát linh hoaït (FMS) aùp duïng thaønh töïu khoa hoïc vaø kyõ thuaät veà tin hoïc, kyõ thuaät ñieàu khieån soá, ñieàu khieån ngöôøi maùy. Ñaët bieät laø moâ hình saûn xuaát töï ñoäng Workcell –teá baøo saûn xuaát töï ñoäng –laø ñôn vò cô baûn coù khaû naêng laøm vieäc ñoäc laäp hoaøn toaøn vôùi caùc boä phaän khaùc trong nhaø maùy, noù ñaûm ñöông vieäc thöïc hieän hoaøn taát moät coâng ñoaïn trong quy trình saûn xuaát. Moät workcell hieän ñaïi coøn coù theå bieán ñoåi chöùc naêng laøm vieäc ñeå phuø hôïp vôùi nhu caàu môùi cuõng nhö keát noái vôùi caùc workcell khaùc ñeå taïo neân daây chuyeàn saûn xuaát linh hoaït. Daây chuyeàn coâng nghieäp duøng ngöôøi maùy ñöôïc ñieàu khieån baèng maùy tính ñieän töû cuøng vôùi caùc thieát bò gia coâng ñieàu khieån soá daïng NC vaø CNC taïo ra khaû naêng deã daøng thay ñoåi quy trình laøm vieäc, söï thuyeân chuyeån coâng vieäc coù theå thöïc hieän chuû yeáu chæ baèng söï thay ñoåi chöông trình cho maùy tính . Caùc thieát bò naøy thay theá daàn caùc maùy töï ñoäng “cöùng” .Heä thoáng saûn xuaát linh hoaït bao goàm nhieàu vaán ñeà phöùc taïp nhö: caáu truùc toå chöùc, quaûn lyù caùc phaàn töû cô baûn trong heä thoáng ñeán vieäc ñaùnh giaù lôïi ích, caùc vaán ñeà xaõ hoäi maø heä thoáng saûn xuaát gaây ra. Heä thoáng ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt vaø thu thaäp döõ lieäu (SCADA) laø moät phöông thöùc tieân tieán ñieàu khieån heä thoáng saûn xuaát töï ñoäng trong coâng nghieäp vaø phöông thöùc ñieàu khieån SCADA coù theå ñöôïc öùng duïng vaøo vieäc giaùm saùt vaø ñieàu khieån teá baøo saûn xuaát workcell. Vaäy ta seõ giôùi thieäu sô löôïc veà heä thoáng SCADA Heä SCADA ra ñôøi vaøo nhöõng naêm 80 treân cô sôû öùng duïng kyõ thuaät tin hoïc, maïng maùy tính vaø truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 1
  6. 6. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Gioáng nhö nhieàu töø vieát taét coù tính truyeàn thoáng khaùc, khaùi nieäm SCADA ( Supervisory Control And Acquisition) cuõng ñöôïc hieåu vôùi nhöõng yù nghóa khaùc nhau, tuyø theo lónh vöïc öùng duïng vaø theo thôøi gian. Coù theå, khi noùi tôùi SCADA ngöôøi ta chæ lieân töôûng tôùi moät heä thoáng maïng vaø thieát bò coù nhieäm vuï thuaàn tuyù laø thu thaäp döõ lieäu töø caùc traïm ôû xa vaø truyeàn taûi veà moät khu trung taâm ñeå xöû lyù. Caùc heä thoáng öùng duïng trong coâng nghieäp khai thaùc daàu khí vaø phaân phoái naêng löôïng laø nhöõng ví duï tieâu bieåu. Theo caùch hieåu naøy, vaán ñeà truyeàn thoâng ñöôïc ñaët leân haøng ñaàu. Trong nhieàu tröôøng hôïp, caùc khaùi nieäm SCADA vaø “None-SCADA “ laïi ñöôïc duøng ñeå phaân bieät caùc giaûi phaùp ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt duøng coâng cuï phaàn meàm chuyeân duïng (ví duï FIX, InTouch, WinCC, Lookout,…) hay phaàn meàm phoå thoâng (Acess, Excel, Visual Basic, Delphi, Jbuilder,…). ÔÛ ñaây, coâng ngheä phaàn meàm laø vaán ñeà quan taâm chuû yeáu Noùi moät caùch toång quaùt, moät heä SCADA khoâng coù gì khaùc laø moät heä thoáng ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt, töùc laø moät heä thoáng hoã trôï con ngöôøi trong vieäc quan saùt vaø ñieàu khieån töø xa, ôû caáp cao hôn heä ñieàu khieån thoâng thöôøng. Ñöông nhieân, ñeå coù theå quan saùt vaø ñieàu khieån töø xa caàn phaûi coù moät heä thoáng truy caäp ( khoâng chæ thu thaäp! ) vaø truyeàn taûi döõ lieäu, cuõng nhö caàn phaûi coù giao dieän ngöôøi -maùy (Human - Machine Interface, HMI). Tuyø theo troïng taâm cuûa nhieäm vuï maø ngöôøi ta coù nhöõng caùch nhìn khaùc nhau. Tuy nhieân moät heä SCADA thöôøng phaûi coù ñuû nhöõng thaønh phaàn sau ñaây : +Giao dieän ngöôøi – maùy (sô ñoà coâng ngheä, ñoà thò, phím thao taùc,…) +Cô sôû haï taàng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp +Phaàn meàm keát noái vôùi caùc nguoàn döõ lieäu (drivers cho caùc PLC, caùc module vaøo/ra , cho caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng +Cô sôû döõ lieäu quaù trình +Caùc chöùc naêng hoã trôï trao ñoåi tin töùc(Messaging ) vaø xöû lyù söï coá (Alarm). Hoã trôï laäp baùo caùo (Reporting) Hay noùi moät caùch toång quaùt hôn, heä SCADA bao goàm caùc thaønh phaàn chính nhö sau: +Traïm ñieàu khieån trung taâm (Master Station ): Coù nhieäm vuï thu thaäp, löu tröõ, xöû lyù soá lieäu vaø ñöa ra caùc leänh ñieàu khieån xuoáng caùc traïm cô sôû +Heä thoáng traïm cô sôû (Operation Station ): laø caùc traïm ñöôïc ñaët taïi hieän tröôøng coù nhieäm vuï thu thaäp, xöû lyù soá lieäu trong moät phaïm vi nhaát ñònh vaø göûi caùc soá lieäu veà traïm trung taâm ñoàng thôøi thöïc hieän caùc leänh ñieàu khieån töø traïm trung taâm SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 2
  7. 7. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh +Maïng löôùi truyeàn tin: Ñöôïc xaây döïng treân cô sôû maïng maùy tính vaø truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp coù chöùc naêng ñaûm baûo thoâng tin hai chieàu giöõa traïm ñieàu khieån trung taâm vaø caùc traïm cô sôû Nhö ta thaáy, HMI laø moät thaønh phaàn trong heä SCADA, tuy nhieân khoâng phaûi chæ ôû caáp ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt, maø ngay ôû caùc caáp thaáp hôn ngöôøi ta cuõng caàn giao dieän ngöôøi –maùy phuïc vuï vieäc quan saùt vaø thao taùc vaän haønh cuïc boä. Vì lyù do giaù thaønh, ñaëc tính kyõ thuaät cuõng nhö phaïm vi chöùc naêng, ôû caùc caáp gaàn vôùi quaù trình kyõ thuaät naøy caùc OP (Operator Panel) chuyeân duïng chieám vai troø quan troïng hôn Söï tieán boä trong coâng ngheä phaàn meàm vaø kyõ thuaät maùy tính PC, ñaëc bieät laø söï chieám lónh thò tröôøng cuûa heä ñieàu haønh Windows NT cuøng vôùi caùc coâng ngheä cuûa Microsoft ñaõ thuùc ñaåy söï phaùt trieån cuûa caùc coâng cuï taïo döïng phaàn meàm SCADA theo moät höôùng môùi, söû duïng PC vaø Windows NT laøm neàn phaùt trieån vaø caøi ñaët. Töø phaïm vi chöùc naêng thuaàn tuyù laø thu thaäp döõ lieäu cho vieäc quan saùt, theo doõi quaù trình, moät heä SCADA ngaøy nay coù theå ñaûm nhieäm vai troø ñieàu khieån cao caáp, ñieàu khieån phoái hôïp. Phöông phaùp ñieàu khieån theo meû, ñieàu khieån theo coâng thöùc (batch control, recipe control) laø nhöõng ví duï tieâu bieåu. Hôn theá nöõa, khaû naêng tích hôïp heä thoáng ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt vôùi caùc öùng duïng khaùc nhau trong moät heä thoáng thoâng tin, caùc phaàn meàm quaûn lyù, toái öu hoaù heä thoáng,..cuûa toaøn coâng ty cuõng trôû neân deã daøng hôn. Trong giaûi phaùp ñieàu khieån phaân taùn, heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng ôû caáp döôùi (bus tröôøng, bus chaáp haønh – caûm bieán) ñaõ coù saün. Neáu nhö maïng maùy tính cuûa moät coâng ty cuõng ñaõ ñöôïc trang bò (chuû yeáu duøng Ethernet),thì cô sôû haï taàng cho vieäc truyeàn thoâng khoâng coøn laø vaán ñeà lôùn phaûi giaûi quyeát. Chính vì vaäy, troïng taâm cuûa vieäc xaây döïng caùc giaûi phaùp SCADA trong thôøi ñieåm hieän nay laø vaán ñeà löïa choïn coâng cuï phaàn meàm thieát keá giao dieän vaø tích hôïp heä thoáng. II.Nguyeân taéc hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng SCADA Heä thoáng SCADA hoaït ñoäng döïa treân nguyeân taéc laáy tín hieän töø caùc cô caáu caûm bieán ñöôïc gaén treân caùc thieát bò coâng taùc hoaëc treân daây truyeàn saûn xuaát göûi veà cho maùy tính (thöïc hieän phaàn thu nhaän döõ lieäu ) . Maùy tính xöû lyù, kieåm tra traïng thaùi hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng, caùc yeâu caàu kyõ thuaät cuûa saûn phaåm ñaõ ñöôïc caøi saün trong boä nhôù. Ñoàng thôøi, maùy tính seõ hieån thò laïi nhöõng thoâng tin kyõ thuaät cuûa heä thoáng treân maøn hình, cho pheùp töï ñoäng giaùm saùt vaø ñieàu khieån heä thoáng vaø phaùt ra tín hieäu ñieàu khieån ñeán maùy SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 3
  8. 8. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh coâng taùc taïo neân voøng tín hieäu kín (thöïc hieän chöùc naêng giaùm saùt vaø ñieàu khieån) Vieäc ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt ôû ñaây bao haøm hai yù nghóa : +Con ngöôøi theo doõi vaø ñieàu khieån +Maùy tính giaùm saùt vaø ñieàu khieån Ñoái vôùi caùc heä thoáng saûn xuaát töï ñoäng tröôùc ñaây, vieäc kieåm tra giaùm saùt hoaøn toaøn do con ngöôøi ñaûm traùch. So vôùi maùy tính, toác ñoä xöû lyù tính toaùn cuûa con ngöôøi raát chaäm vaø deã nhaàm laãn .Vieäc tính toaùn ñieàu khieån cuûa maùy tính seõ traùnh ñöôïc nhöõng haäu quaû treân. Nhöõng sai soùt nhoû, ñôn giaûn thöôøng xuyeân gaëp phaûi seõ ñöôïc maùy tính giaùm saùt vaø xöû lyù theo chöông trình ñöôïc ñaët saün. Ñoái vôùi nhöõng söï coá lôùn maùy tính seõ baùo cho ngöôøi theo doõi bieát vaø taïm döøng hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng ñeå chôø quyeát ñònh cuûa ngöôøi ñieàu haønh. Vì vaäy, beân caïnh khaû naêng hoaït ñoäng toaøn heä thoáng theo moät chöông trình ñònh tröôùc, heä SCADA coøn cho pheùp ngöôøi vaän haønh quan saùt ñöôïc traïng thaùi laøm vieäc cuûa töøng thieát bò taïi caùc traïm cô sôû, ñöa ra caùc caûnh baùo, baùo ñoäng khi heä thoáng coù söï coá vaø thöïc hieän caùc leänh ñieàu khieån can thieäp vaøo hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng khi coù tình huoáng baát thöôøng hay coù söï coá III.Chöùc naêng vaø nhieäm vuï cô baûn cuûa heä thoáng SCADA: 1.Giaùm saùt vaø phaân tích hoaït ñoäng saûn xuaát: Ngay khi nhaän bieát ñöôïc nhöõng thoâng tin veà hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng töø caùc boä phaän caûm bieán göûi veà, maùy tính seõ phaân tích nhöõng tín hieäu ñoù vaø so saùnh vôùi nhöõng tín hieäu chuaån, vôùi nhöõng tín hieäu yeâu caàu töø caùc taäp tin veà caáu hình hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng saûn xuaát, hay caùc baûng cô sôû döõ lieäu veà saûn phaåm, quy trình saûn xuaát, caùc thoâng soá coâng ngheä cuûa caùc maùy coâng taùc(döõ lieäu tham khaûo). Nhôø caùc boä phaän caûm bieán, caùc thieát bò ño löôøng maø trong quaù trình saûn xuaát luoân thoâng baùo cho ngöôøi giaùm saùt bieát ñöôïc caùc thoâng tin veà tieán trình hoaït ñoäng saûn xuaát, caùc thoâng soá kyõ thuaät ,soá löôïng saûn phaåm... Vieäc giaùm saùt ôû ñaây bao haøm hai yù nghóa: +Maùy tính giaùm saùt +Con ngöôøi giaùm saùt Vieäc theo doõi giaùm saùt chuû yeáu laø do maùy tính, con ngöôøi chæ ñoùng vai troø phuï, chuyeân theo doõi nhöõng bieán coá lôùn nguy hieåm ñeán heä thoáng saûn xuaát. Nhöõng truïc traëc nhoû hay nhöõng sai leäch thöôøng xuyeân gaëp phaûi seõ ñöôïc maùy tính söûa chöõa theo chöông trình ñöôïc caøi saün SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 4
  9. 9. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh 2.Hoaït ñoäng theo chöông trình ñieàu khieån Ngoaøi caùc chöùc naêng truyeàn thoáng laø so saùnh ñeå ñieàu khieån cô caáu taùc ñoäng, ta coøn coù theå cho heä thoáng hoaït ñoäng theo moät chöông trình ñaõ laäp töø tröôùc. Nhôø coù boä vi xöû lyù ta coù theå laäp trình cho heä thoáng hoaït ñoäng theo nhöõng chu trình phöùc taïp, maùy tính seõ ñoïc chöông trình vaø xuaát tín hieäu ñieàu khieån cho caùc cô caáu hoaït ñoäng theo chöông trình Vieäc thay ñoåi chu trình hoaït ñoäng cuûa maùy tính hay thay ñoåi kích thöôùc maãu maõ saûn phaåm chæ laø vieäc thay ñoåi chöông trình. Maãu maõ, kích thöôùc ñöôïc veõ treân maùy tính baèng caùc phaàn meàm chuyeân duïng (Cimatron, Pro Engineer..) roài maùy tính seõ dòch laïi theo maõ maùy ñeå cho caùc maùy ñieàu khieån soá (NC,CNC) hieåu ñöôïc. 3.Kieåm tra vaø ñaûm baûo chaát löôïng Nhôø caùc thieát bò caûm öùng, caùc thieát bò ño löôøng ñöôïc gaén treân maùy maø ta coù theå ño, kieåm tra saûn phaåm, loaïi boû caùc pheá phaåm ngay töø nguyeân nhaân hoûng, nhôø ñoù maø chaát löôïng saûn xuaát ñöôïc naâng cao vaø giaûm bôùt chi phí saûn xuaát; kòp thôøi phaùt hieän, baùo ñoäng nhöõng bieán coá xaûy ra 4.Quaûn lyù quaù trình saûn xuaát Caùc thoâng tin veà heä thoáng saûn xuaát ñeàu ñöôïc truyeàn veà cho maùy tính giaùm saùt vaø thoáng keâ, toång keát quaù trình saûn xuaát: soá löôïng saûn phaåm, soá löôïng nguyeân vaät lieäu coøn toàn tröõ, giuùp ngöôøi quaûn lyù ra quyeát ñònh. Ñaët bieät laø khaû naêng lieân keát ñoäng (DDE-Dynamic Data Exchange) cho pheùp caùc thoâng tin treân ñöôïc keát noái, trao ñoåi cô sôû döõ lieäu vôùi caùc heä thoáng SCADA töông töï khaùc treân moät maïng TCP/IP (Transfer Control Protocol/Intenet Protocol)-moät taäp tieâu chuaån (caùc giao thöùc) duøng cho quaù trình phaùt truyeàn vaø söûa loãi ñoái vôùi caùc döõ lieäu, cho pheùp maùy tính ñöôïc gheùp maïng Internet sang maùy tính khaùc). Ñieàu naøy cho pheùp caùc heä thoáng coù theå truy xuaát döõ lieäu cuõng nhö xuaát ra tín hieäu ñieàu khieån laãn nhau. Heä thoáng SCADA coøn coù khaû naêng lieân keát vôùi caùc heä thoáng thöông maïi coù caáp ñoä cao hôn, cho pheùp ñoïc /vieát theo cô sôû döõ lieäu chuaån ODBC nhö Oracle , Access , Microsoft SQL… IV. Phaân loaïi heä thoáng SCADA Coù nhieàu loaïi heä thoáng SCADA khaùc nhau nhöng treân cô baûn chuùng ñöôïc chia laøm 4 nhoùm vôùi nhöõng tính naêng cô baûn sau : +SCADA ñoäc laäp/SCADA noái maïng SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 5
  10. 10. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh +SCADA khoâng coù chöùc naêng ñoà hoaï(Blind)/SCADA coù khaû naêng xöû lyù ñoà hoaï thoâng tin thôøi gian thöïc(real time) 1.Heä thoáng SCADA môø (Blind) : Laø heä thoáng thu nhaän, xöû lyù döõ lieäu thu ñöôïc baèng hình aûnh hoaëc ñoà thò . Do khoâng coù boä phaän giaùm saùt neân heä thoáng raát ñôn giaûn vaø giaù thaønh thaáp 2.Heä thoáng SCADA xöû lyù ñoà hoaï thoâng tin thôøi gian thöïc (run time) : Laø heä thoáng giaùm saùt vaø thu nhaän döõ lieäu coù khaû naêng moâ phoûng tieán trình hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng saûn xuaát nhôø caùc taäp tin caáu hình cuûa maùy ñaõ ñöôïc khai baùo tröôùc ñoù. Taäp tin caáu hình seõ ghi laïi khaû naêng hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng, caùc giôùi haïn khoâng gian hoaït ñoäng, giôùi haïn veà khaû naêng, coâng suaát laøm vieäc cuûa maùy. Nhôø bieát tröôùc khaû naêng hoaït ñoäng cuûa heä thoáng saûn xuaát maø khi coù tín hieäu vöôït quaù taûi hay coù vaán ñeà ñoät ngoät phaùt sinh, heä thoáng seõ baùo cho ngöôøi giaùm saùt bieát tröôùc ñeå hoï can thieäp vaøo hoaëc tín hieäu vöôït quaù möùc cho pheùp heä thoáng seõ laäp töùc cho maùy coâng taùc ngöng hoaït ñoäng 3.Heä thoáng SCADA ñoäc laäp: Laø heä thoáng giaùm saùt vaø thu nhaän döõ lieäu vôùi moät boä xöû lyù, thoâng thöôøng loaïi heä thoáng SCADA naøy chæ ñieàu khieån moät hoaëc hai maùy coâng cuï hay coøn goïi laø workcell. Do khaû naêng ñieàu khieån ít maùy coâng taùc neân heä thoáng saûn xuaát chæ ñaùp öùng ñöôïc cho vieäc saûn xuaát chi tieát, khoâng taïo neân ñöôïc daây chuyeàn saûn xuaát lôùn 4.Heä thoáng SCADA maïng: Laø heä thoáng giaùm saùt vaø thu nhaän döõ lieäu vôùi nhieàu boä xöû lyù coù nhieàu boä phaän giaùm saùt ñöôïc keát noái vôùi nhau thoâng qua maïng. Heä thoáng naøy cho pheùp ñieàu khieån phoái hôïp ñöôïc nhieàu maùy coâng taùc hoaëc nhieàu nhoùm workcell taïo neân moät daây chuyeàn saûn xuaát töï ñoäng. Ñoàng thôøi heä thoáng coù theå keát noái tôùi nôi quaûn lyù – nôi ra quyeát ñònh saûn xuaát hay coù theå tröïc tieáp saûn xuaát theo yeâu caàu cuûa khaùch haøng töø nôi baùn haøng hay phoøng thieát keá. Do ñöôïc keát noái maïng neân chuùng ta coù theå ñieàu khieån töø xa caùc thieát bò coâng taùc maø ñieàu kieän nguy hieåm (nhö laøm vieäc ôû nôi coù moâi tröôøng phoùng xa, nôi coù töø tröôøng maïnh …) khoâng cho pheùp con ngöôøi ñeán gaàn V.Tieâu chuaån ñaùnh giaù SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 6
  11. 11. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Muïc ñích trong vieäc ñaùnh giaù vaø löïa choïn cuûa moät ngöôøi thieát keá heä thoáng khoâng phaûi laø tìm ra giaûi phaùp toát nhaát, maø laø moät giaûi phaùp ñuû thoaû maõn caùc nhu caàu veà maët kyõ thuaät vôùi giaù thaønh hôïp lyù, trong phaïm vi ngaân saùch cho pheùp. Ñeå ñaùnh giaù moät giaûi phaùp SCADA, ta caàn ñaëc bieät chuù yù ñeán nhöõng yeáu toá sau: +Khaû naêng hoã trôï cuûa coâng cuï phaàn meàm ñoái vôùi vieäc thöïc hieän caùc maøn hình giao dieän, chaát löôïng cuûa caùc thaønh phaàn ñoà hoaï coù saün +Khaû naêng truy caäp vaø caùch thöùc keát noái döõ lieäu töø caùc quaù trình kyõ thuaät (tröïc tieáp töø caùc cô caáu chaáp haønh, caûm bieán, caùc module vaøo / ra, qua caùc thieát bò ñieàu khieån khaû trình PLC hay caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng) +Tính naêng môû roäng cuûa heä thoáng +Khaû naêng hoã trôï xaây döïng caùc chöùc naêng trao ñoåi tin töùc (Messaging), xöû lyù söï kieän vaø söï coá (Event and Alarm), löu tröõ thoâng tin (Archive and History) vaø laäp baùo caùo (Reporting) +Tính naêng thôøi gian, hieäu suaát trao ñoåi thoâng tin +Giaù thaønh heä thoáng phaàn meàm bao goàm coâng cuï phaùt trieån ( Development Tool ), chöông trình chaïy (Runtime Engine), taøi lieäu söû duïng, coâng ñaøo taïo vaø dòch vuï hoã trôï, baûo trì Sau ñaây, ta seõ ñi saâu baøn luaän caùc vaán ñeà lieân quan ba yeáu toá ñaàu tieân, hay noùi caùch khaùc laø vaán ñeà lieân quan tôùi coâng ngheä phaàn meàm. Ñoù cuõng laø nhöõng khía caïnh laøm noåi baät nhöõng ñaëc tính cuûa caùc giaûi phaùp SCADA theá heä môùi Taïo döïng moät öùng duïng SCADA toái thieåu ñoøi hoûi hai phaàn vieäc chính: xaây döïng maøn hình hieån thò vaø thieát laäp moái quan heä giöõa caùc hình aûnh treân maøn hình vôùi caùc bieán quaù trình. Nhö vaäy, coâng vieäc taïo döïng moät öùng duïng SCADA treân nguyeân taéc seõ phöùc taïp hôn nhieàu so vôùi vieäc laäp trình giao dieän ñoà hoaï trong caùc öùng duïng thoâng thöôøng. Coù hai phöông phaùp ñeå taïo döïng: Phöôùng phaùp thöù nhaát laø söû duïng coâng cuï laäp trình phoå thoâng nhö Visual C++, Visual Basic, Jbuilder, Delphi vaø ngöôøi laäp trình phaûi töï laøm töø ñaàu, gioáng nhö vieäc phaùt trieån caùc öùng duïng thoâng thöôøng. Khoâng keå ñeán vieäc phaûi laäp trình ñeå keát noái döõ lieäu qua caùc coång truyeàn thoâng, thì coâng vieäc laäp trình ñoà hoïa maëc duø coù caùc coâng cuï hoã trôï raát maïnh cuõng gaëp nhieàu khoù khaên. Thöù nhaát laø phöông phaùp naøy ñoøi hoûi möùc kieán thöùc laäp trình khaù cao ôû ngöôøi laäp trình. Thöù hai, vieäc laäp trình caùc bieåu töôïng, kyù hieäu ñoà hoaï thöôøng duøng trong kyõ thuaät (van, ñöôøng oáng, bình nöôùc, ñoàng hoà, nuùm xoay…) ñoøi hoûi nhieàu coâng söùc. Ñeå giaûi quyeát vaán ñeà naøy, ta coù theå söû duïng caùc thö vieän phaàn meàm döôùi daïng thö vieän lôùp(class library) hay SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 7
  12. 12. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh thö vieän thaønh phaàn (component library) coù saün. Ñaëc bieät, vieäc söû duïng caùc thö vieän thaønh phaàn nhö ActiveX –controls hay JavaBeans naâng cao hieäu suaát laäp trình moät caùch ñaùng keå. Tuy nhieân trong baát cöù tröôøng hôïp naøo, vieäc phaûi bieân dòch laïi toaøn boä öùng duïng (töùc laø phaûi söû duïng moät compiler) laø ñieàu khoâng theå traùnh khoûi. Do nhöõng haïn cheá treân ñaây, phöông phaùp laäp trình naøy chæ neân söû duïng trong caùc öùng duïng quy moâ nhoû vaø ít coù yeâu caàu phaûi thay ñoåi. Phöông phaùp thöù hai laø söû duïng moät coâng cuï phaàn meàm chuyeân duïng (ví duï FIX, InTouch,WinCC,Lookout,…), goïi taét laø phaàn meàm SCADA. Caùc coâng cuï naøy coù chöùa caùc thö vieän thaønh phaàn cho vieäc xaây döïng giao dieän ngöôøi –maùy cuõng nhö phaàn meàm keát noái vôùi caùc thieát bò cung caáp döõ lieäu thoâng duïng. Nhieàu coâng cuï ñònh nghóa moät ngoân ngöõ rieâng (thöôøng goïi laø script) phuïc vuï caùc muïc ñích naøy , tuy nhieân ñoä phöùc taïp cuûa chuùng cuõng raát khaùc nhau. Gaàn nay, xu höôùng ñôn giaûn hoaù vieäc taïo döïng moät öùng duïng SCADA theå hieän ôû söï keát hôïp phöông phaùp laäp trình hieån thò vôùi söû duïng moät ngoân ngöõ script thoâng duïng nhö Visual Basic for Application(VBA) vaø VBScript, töông töï nhö vieäc soaïn thaûo moät vaên baûn. Moät soá coâng cuï coøn ñi xa hôn nöõa, cho pheùp ta söû duïng caùc bieåu töôïng, kyù hieäu ñoà hoaï vöøa ñeå xaây döïng giao dieän ngöôøi – maùy vöøa ñeå bieåu dieãn söï lieân quan logic giöõa caùc thaønh phaàn cuûa moät chöông trình döôùi daïng bieåu ñoà khoái chöùc naêng (FBD) quen thuoäc, khoâng caàn tôùi moät doøng leänh keå caû script. Ngöôøi ta cuõng noùi ñeán khaùi nieäm taïo laäp caáu hình (configuring) thay cho laäp trình ( programming) Coâng ngheä ñoái töôïng thaønh phaàn vaø tính naêng môû: Hieän nay, coù leõ khoâng moät phaàn meàm SCADA naøo töï nhaän laø tieân tieán maø khoâng ñöa töø khoùa höôùng ñoái töôïng vaøo danh saùch caùc ñaëc tính öu vieät ñeå quaûng caùo. Maëc duø trong ñaïi ña soá caùc tröôøng hôïp, caùch söû duïng thuaät ngöõ nhö vaäy mang tính chaát laïm duïng, nhöng qua ñoù ít hay nhieàu ta cuõng thaáy taàm quan troïng cuûa coâng ngheä ñoái töôïng. Thöïc chaát caùc thö vieän phaàn saün coù trong nhöõng saûn phaåm thuoäc theá heä môùi thöôøng ñöôïc xaây döïng treân cô sôû moät moâ hình ñoái töôïng, ñaëc bieät phaûi noùi tôùi moâ hình COM cuûa Microsoft. Vieäc söû duïng moät moâ hình ñoái töôïng thaønh phaàn chuaån coâng nghieäp nhö COM mang laïi nhieàu öu theá nhö: +Naâng cao hieäu suaát coâng vieäc thieát keá, xaây döïng giao dieän ngöôøi –maùy baèng caùch söû duïng ActiveX –Controls +Naâng cao khaû naêng töông taùc vaø khaû naêng môû roäng, hay noùi caùch khaùc laø tính naêng môû roäng cuûa heä thoáng SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 8
  13. 13. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh +Thuaän lôïi trong vieäc söû duïng moät chuaån giao dieän quaù trình nhö OPC (OLE for Process Control) ñeå keát noái vôùi caùc thieát bò cung caáp döõ lieäu quaû thaät, haàu heát (neáu khoâng noùi ñeán taát caû ) caùc phaàn meàm SCADA tieân tieán nhaát hieän nay ñieàu hoã trôï COM, cuï theå laø ñeàu coù ba ñaëc ñieåm neâu treân. Neáu tröôùc ñaây ñeå taïo döïng ñöôïc moät maøn hình giao dieän ñoà hoaï, moät ngöôøi laäp trình coù kinh nghieäm caàn trung bình moät vaøi ngaøy, thì nay thôøi gian coù theå giaûm xuoáng tôùi moät vaøi giôø. Söû duïng moät coâng cuï tích hôïp, ta coù theå hoaøn toaøn taäp trung vaøo coâng vieäc chính maø khoâng caàn kieán thöùc chuyeân saâu veà laäp trình. Coâng ngheä ñoái töôïng thaønh phaàn vaø caùc phöông phaùp khoâng laäp trình ñaõ môû ra khaû naêng naøy VI. SCADA leân WEB Moät pheùp tính cho hoïc sinh phoå thoâng: ñeå caøi ñaët moät öùng duïng SCADA leân 10 traïm maùy tính quan saùt caàn bao nhieâu thôøi gian? Möôøi laàn thôøi gian caøi leân moät maùy !?Khoâng, cuõng chæ baèng moät laàn! Coâng ngheä Web cho pheùp chuùng ta laøm nhö vaäy Söû duïng Web laøm neàn cho caùc öùng duïng SCADA khoâng chæ mang laïi hieäu quaû veà thôøi gian caøi ñaët phaàn meàm maø tröôùc tieân laø môû khaû naêng môùi cho vieäc tích hôïp heä thoáng töï ñoäng hoaù trong moät heä thoáng thoâng tin thoáng nhaát cuûa coâng ty. Ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt khoâng coøn laø chöùc naêng ñoäc quyeàn cuûa caùc chuyeân vieân kyõ thuaät. Moät giaùm ñoác ñieàu haønh saûn xuaát, hay moät toång giaùm ñoác coâng ty ñeàu coù theå quan saùt vaø tham gia ñieàu haønh quaù trình saûn xuaát töø phoøng laøm vieäc rieâng, chæ qua maøn hình, baøn phím vaø chuoät. Töông töï nhö caùc baùo caùo veà tình hình saûn xuaát cuõng nhö caùc chæ thò khoâng nhaát thieát phaûi ñi theo con ñöôøng giaáy tôø hay truyeàn mieäng, maø tröïc tieáp dieãn ra “on-line” Ñöa SCADA leân Web cuõng taïo ñieàu kieän thuaän lôïi cho caùc dòch vuï baûo trì heä thoáng töø xa. Caùc nhaø cung caáp giaûi phaùp töï ñoäng hoaù khoâng caàn phaûi tröïc tieáp ñeán cô sôû saûn xuaát, maø coù theå theo doõi toaøn boä dieãn bieán quaù trình kyõ thuaät qua moät trình duyeät nhö Internet Explorer hay Netscape Navigator, treân cô sôû ñoù coù theå chuaån ñoaùn, xaùc ñònh loãi vaø ñöa ra phöông höôùng giaûi quyeát thích hôïp VII. Nhìn veà töông lai Ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt hay SCADA khoâng coøn laø nhöõng khaùi nieäm môùi meû, nhöõng tieán boä trong coâng ngheä ñeå thöïc hieän thì luoân luoân ñoåi môùi. Beân caïnh caùc xu höôùng môùi nhö vieäc söû duïng caùc thieát bò caûm bieán vaø cô caáu chaáp haønh thoâng minh, maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp vaø meàm hoaù caùc SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 9
  14. 14. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh giaûi phaùp ñieàu khieån, thì caùc heä SCADA seõ chieám vai troø quan troïng trong nhieàu lónh vöïc öùng duïng khaùc nhau.Taàm nhìn cho moät coâng ty trong töông lai vôùi moät heä thaàn kinh soá (DNS), tích hôïp toaøn boä heä thoáng ñieàu khieån töï ñoäng, ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt vôùi caùc heä thoáng ñieàu haønh saûn xuaát vaø quaûn lyù coâng ty, coù theå seõ raát nhanh choùng trôû thaønh hieän thöïc. Ñoù chính laø höôùng chieán löôïc cho caùc coâng ty treân con ñöôøng phaùt trieån ôû thôøi ñaïi kinh teá trí tueä vaø xaõ hoäi thoâng tin trong theá kyû XXI. SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 10
  15. 15. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Chöông 2 MAÏNG TRUYEÀN THOÂNG COÂNG NGHIEÄP I. Khaùi nieäm 1. Khaùi nieäm veà maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp Söï phoå bieán cuûa caùc giaûi phaùp töï ñoäng hoaù söû duïng heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng soá laø keát quaû toång hôïp cuûa caùc tieán boä trong kyõ thuaät vi ñieän töû, kyõ thuaät maùy tính, kyõ thuaät thoâng tin vaø ñöông nhieân laø cuûa caû kyõ thuaät töï ñoäng hoaù. Maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp hay maïng coâng nghieäp ( MCN ) laø moät khaùi nieäm chung chæ caùc heä thoáng maïng truyeàn thoâng soá, truyeàn bit noái tieáp, ñöôïc söû duïng ñeå gheùp noái caùc thieát bò coâng nghieäp. Caùc heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp phoå bieán hieän nay cho pheùp lieân keát maïng ôû nhieàu möùc khaùc nhau, töø caùc boä caûm bieán, cô caáu chaáp haønh döôùi caáp tröôøng cho ñeán caùc maùy tính ñieàu khieån, thieát bò quan saùt, maùy tính ñieàu khieån quan saùt vaø caùc maùy tính treân caáp ñieàu haønh xí nghieäp, quaûn lyù coâng ty. Veà cô sôû kyõ thuaät, maïng coâng nghieäp vaø caùc heä thoáng maïng vieãn thoâng coù nhieàu ñieåm töông ñoàng, tuy nhieân cuõng coù nhöõng ñieåm khaùc bieät sau: • Maïng vieãn thoâng, coù phaïm vi ñòa lyù vaø soá löôïng thaønh vieân tham gia lôùn hôn raát nhieàu, neân caùc yeâu caàu kyõ thuaät (caáu truùc maïng, toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng, tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc,…) raát khaùc, cuõng nhö caùc phöông phaùp truyeàn thoâng ( truyeàn taûi daûi roäng / daûi cô sôû, ñieàu bieán, doàn keânh, chuyeån maïch,…) thöôøng phöùc taïp hôn so vôùi maïng coâng nghieäp. • Ñoái töôïng cuûa maïng vieãn thoâng bao goàm caû con ngöôøi vaø thieát bò kyõ thuaät, trong ñoù con ngöôøi ñoùng vai troø chuû yeáu. Vì vaäy caùc daïng thoâng tin caàn trao ñoåi bao goàm caû tieáng noùi, hình aûnh, vaên baûn vaø döõ lieäu. Ñoái töôïng cuûa maïng coâng nghieäp thuaàn tuyù laø caùc thieát bò coâng nghieäp, neân daïng thoâng tin ñöôïc quan taâm duy nhaát laø döõ lieäu. Kyõ thuaät truyeàn thoâng ñöôïc duøng trong maïng vieãn thoâng cuõng raát phong phuù, trong khi kyõ thuaät truyeàn döõ lieäu theo cheá ñoä bit noái tieáp laø ñaëc tröng cuûa maïng coâng nghieäp. Maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp thöïc chaát laø moät daïng ñaëc bieät cuûa maïng maùy tính, coù theå ñöôïc so saùnh vôùi maïng maùy tính thoâng thöôøng ôû nhöõng ñieåm gioáng nhau vaø khaùc nhau sau: • Kyõ thuaät truyeàn thoâng soá hay truyeàn döõ lieäu laø ñaëc tröng chung • Maïng maùy tính söû duïng trong coâng nghieäp ñöôïc coi laø moät phaàn (ôû caùc caáp ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt, ñieàu haønh saûn xuaát vaø quaûn lyù coâng ty) trong moâ hình phaân caáp cuûa maïng coâng nghieäp. SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 11
  16. 16. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh • Yeâu caàu veà tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc, ñoä tin caäy vaø khaû naêng töông thích trong moâi tröôøng coâng nghieäp cuûa maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp cao hôn so vôùi moät maïng maùy tính thoâng thöôøng, trong khi ñoù maïng maùy tính thöôøng ñoøi hoûi cao hôn veà baûo maät cuûa thoâng tin. • Maïng maùy tính coù phaïm vi traûi roäng raát khaùc nhau, ví duï coù theå nhoû nhö maïng LAN cho moät nhoùm vaøi maùy, hoaëc raát lôùn nhö maïng Internet. Trong nhieàu tröôøng hôïp, maïng maùy tính giaùn tieáp söû duïng dòch vuï truyeàn döõ lieäu cuûa maïng vieãn thoâng. Trong khi ñoù, cho ñeán nay caùc heä thoáng maïng coâng nghieäp thöôøng coù tính chaát ñoäc laäp, phaïm vi hoaït ñoäng töông ñoái heïp. Vaäy, maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp coù vai troø quan troïng nhö theá naøo trong caùc lónh vöïc ño löôøng, ñieàu khieån vaø töï ñoäng hoaù ngaøy nay ? Söû duïng maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp, ñaëc bieät laø bus tröôøng ñeå thay theá caùch noái ñieåm-tôùi – ñieåm coå ñieån giöõa caùc thieát bò coâng nghieäp mang laïi haøng loaït nhöõng lôïi ích nhö sau: • Ñôn giaûn hoaù caáu truùc lieân keát giöõa caùc thieát bò coâng nghieäp • Giaûm ñaùng keå giaù thaønh daây noái vaø coâng laép ñaët heä thoáng • Naâng cao ñoä tin caäy vaø ñoä chính xaùc cuûa thoâng tin nhôø truyeàn thoâng soá • Naâng cao ñoä linh hoaït, tính naêng môû cuûa heä thoáng • Ñôn giaûn hoùa, tieän lôïi hoaù vieäc chuaån ñoaùn, ñònh vò loãi, söï coá cuûa caùc thieát bò • Naâng cao khaû naêng töông taùc giöõa caùc thaønh phaàn (phaàn cöùng vaø phaàn meàm) nhôø caùc phaàn meàm chuaån • Môû ra nhieàu chöùc naêng vaø khaû naêng öùng duïng môùi cuûa heä thoáng, ví duï nhö caùc öùng duïng ñieàu khieån phaân taùn, ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt hoaëc chuaån ñoaùn loãi töø xa qua Internet. Trong ñieàu khieån quaù trình, caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng cuõng ñaõ daàn daàn thay theá caùc maïch doøng töông töï (current loop) 4-20mA. Öu theá cuûa giaûi phaùp duøng maïng coâng nghieäp khoâng nhöõng naèm ôû phöông dieän kyõ thuaät, maø coøn ôû khía caïnh hieäu quaû kinh teá. Chính vì vaäy, öùng duïng cuûa noù roäng raõi trong haàu heát caùc lónh vöïc coâng nghieäp, nhö ñieàu khieån quaù trình, töï ñoäng hoaù xí nghieäp, töï ñoäng hoaù toaø nhaø, ñieàu khieån giao thoâng,v.v… Noùi toùm laïi, söû duïng maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp laø khoâng theå thieáu ñöôïc trong vieäc tích hôïp caùc heä thoáng töï ñoäng hoùa hieän ñaïi. 2. Phaân loaïi vaø ñaëc tröng caùc heä thoáng MCN SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 12
  17. 17. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Ñeå saép xeáp, phaân loaïi vaø phaân tích ñaëc tröng caùc heä thoáng maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp, ta döïa vaøo moâ hình phaân caáp quen thuoäc caùc cho coâng, ty xí nghieäp saûn xuaát. Vôùi loaïi moâ hình naøy caùc chöùc naêng ñöôc phaân thaønh nhieàu caáp khaùc nhau, nhö ñöôïc minh hoïa treân hình döôùi Caøng ôû caáp döôùi thì caùc chöùc naêng caøng mang tính chaát cô baûn hôn vaø ñoøi hoûi yeâu caàu cao hôn veà ñoä nhanh nhaïy, thôøi gian phaûn öùng. Moät chöùc naêng ôû caáp treân ñöôïc thöïc hieän döïa treân caùc chöùc naêng cuûa caáp döôùi, tuy nhieân khoâng ñoøi hoûi thôøi gian phaûn öùng nhanh nhö ôû caáp döôùi, nhöng ngöôïc laïi löôïng thoâng tin caàn trao ñoåi vaø xöû lyù laïi lôùn hôn nhieàu. Coù theå coi ñaây laø moät moâ hình phaân caáp chöùc naêng cho caû heä thoáng töï ñoäng hoaù noùi chung cuõng nhö cho heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng noùi rieâng cuûa moät coâng ty. Töông öùng vôùi naêm caáp chöùc naêng laø boán caáp cuûa heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng. Töø caáp ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt trôû xuoáng thuaät ngöõ “bus” thöôøng ñöôïc duøng thay cho “maïng”, vôùi lyù do phaàn lôùn caùc heä thoáng maïng phía döôùi ñeàu coù caáu truùc vaät lí hoaëc logic kieåu bus Nhö ta seõ thaáy, moâ hình phaân caáp chöùc naêng seõ tieän lôïi cho vieäc thieát keá heä thoáng vaø löïa choïn thieát bò. Trong thöïc teá öùng duïng, söï phaân caáp chöùc naêng coù theå hôi khaùc so vôùi trình baøy ôû ñaây, tuyø thuoäc vaøo möùc ñoä töï ñoäng hoaù vaø caáu truùc heä thoáng cuï theå. Trong tröôøng hôïp öùng duïng ñôn giaûn nhö ñieàu khieån trang thieát bò daân duïng (maùy giaët, maùy laïnh, ñieàu hoaø ñoä aåm,…), söï phaân chia nhieàu caáp coù theå hoaøn toaøn khoâng caàn thieát. Ngöôïc laïi, trong töï ñoäng hoaù moät nhaø maùy lôùn hieän ñaïi nhö ñieän nguyeân töû, saûn xuaát xi SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 13
  18. 18. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh maêng, loïc daàu, ta coù theå chia nhoû hôn nöõa caùc caáp chöùc naêng ñeå tieän theo doõi. a. Bus tröôøng, bus thieát bò Bus tröôøng (fieldbus) thöïc ra laø moät khaùi nieäm chung ñöôïc söû duïng trong caùc ngaønh coâng nghieäp cheá bieán ñeå chæ caùc heä thoáng bus noái tieáp, söû duïng kyõ thuaät truyeàn tin soá ñeå keát noái caùc thieát bò thuoäc caáp ñieàn khieån (PC, PLC) vôùi nhau vaø vôùi caùc thieát bò ôû caáp chaáp haønh, caùc thieát bò tröôøng. Caùc chöùc naêng chính cuûa caáp chaáp haønh laø ño löôøng, daãn ñoäng vaø chuyeån ñoåi tín hieäu trong tröôøng hôïp caàn thieát. Caùc thieát bò coù khaû naêng noái maïng laø caùc boä vaøo / ra phaân taùn (distributed I/O) , caùc thieát bò caûm bieán ( sensor ), hoaêc cô caáu chaáp haønh ( actuator) coù tích hôïp khaû naêng xöû lyù truyeàn thoâng. Moät soá kieåu bus tröôøng chæ thích hôïp noái maïng caùc thieát bò caûm bieán vaø cô caáu chaáp haønh vôùi caùc boä ñieàu khieån , cuõng ñöôïc goïi laø bus chaáp haønh / caûm bieán Trong coâng nghieäp cheá taïo (töï ñoäng hoaù daây chuyeàn saûn xuaát, gia coâng, laép raùp ) hoaëc ôû moät soá lónh vöïc öùng duïng khaùc nhö töï ñoäng hoaù toaø nhaø, saûn xuaát xe hôi, khaùi nieäm bus thieát bò laïi ñöôïc duøng phoå bieán. Coù theå noùi, bus thieát bò vaø bus tröôøng coù chöùc naêng töông ñöông, nhöng do nhöõng ñaëc tröng rieâng bieät cuûa hai ngaønh coâng nghieäp, neân moät soá tính naêng cuõng raát khaùc nhau. Tuy nhieân, söï khaùc nhau naøy ngaøy caøng trôû neân khoâng roõ reät, khi maø phaïm vi öùng duïng cuûa caû hai loaïi ñeàu ñöôïc môû roäng vaø ñan cheùo sang nhau. Trong thöïc teá, ngöôøi ta cuõng duøng chung moät khaùi nieäm laø bus tröôøng. Do nhieäm vuï cuûa bus tröôøng laø chuyeån döõ lieäu quaù trình leân caáp ñieàu khieån ñeå xöû lyù vaø chuyeån quyeát ñònh ñieàu khieån xuoáng caùc cô caáu chaáp haønh, vì vaäy yeâu caàu veà tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc ñöôïc ñaët leân haøng ñaàu. Thôøi gian phaûn öùng tieâu bieåu naèm trong phaïm vi töø 0.1 tôùi vaøi mili giaây. Trong khi ñoù, yeâu caàu veà löôïng thoâng tin trong moät böùc ñieän thöôøng chæ haïn cheá trong khoaûng moät vaøi byte, vì vaäy toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng thöôøng chæ caàn ôû phaïm vi Mbit/s hoaëc thaáp hôn. Vieäc trao ñoåi thoâng tin veà caùc bieán quaù trình chuû yeáu mang tính chaát ñònh kyø,tuaàn hoaøn, beân caïnh caùc thoâng tin caûnh baùo coù tính chaát baát thöôøng. Caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng ñöôïc söû duïng roäng raõi nhaát hieän nay laø PROFIBUS , ControlNet, Interbus-S , CAN , WorldFIP , P-NET , Modbus vaø gaàn ñaây phaûi keå tôùi Foundation Fieldbus, DeviceNet, AS-I, EIB vaø SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 14
  19. 19. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Bitbus laø moät vaøi heä thoáng bus caûm bieán / chaáp haønh tieâu bieåu coù theå neâu ra ôû ñaây. b. Bus heä thoáng , Bus quaù trình Caùc heä thoáng maïng coâng nghieäp ñöôïc duøng ñeå keát noái caùc maùy tính ñieàu khieån vaø caùc maùy tính treân caáp ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt vôùi nhau ñöôïc goïi laø bus heä thoáng (system bus) hay bus quaù trình ( process bus) . Khaùi nieäm sau thöôøng chæ ñöôïc duøng trong lónh vöïc ñieàu khieån quaù trình. Qua bus heä thoáng maø caùc maùy tính ñieàu khieån coù theå phoái hôïp hoaït ñoäng, cung caáp döõ lieäu quaù trình cho caùc traïm kyõ thuaät vaø traïm giaùm saùt (coù theå giaùn tieáp thoâng qua heä thoáng quaûn lyù cô sôû döõ lieäu treân caùc traïm chuû) cuõng nhö nhaän meänh leänh, tham soá ñieàu khieån töø caùc traïm phía treân. Thoâng tin khoâng nhöõng ñöôïc trao ñoåi theo chieàu doïc, maø coøn theo chieàu ngang. Caùc traïm kyõ thuaät, traïm thao taùc vaø caùc traïm chuû cuõng trao ñoåi döõ lieäu qua heä thoáng bus . Ngoaøi ra caùc maùy in baùo caùo vaø döõ lieäu löu tröõ cuõng ñöôïc keát noái qua maïng naøy Chuù yù, söï phaân bieät giöõa caùc khaùi nieäm bus tröôøng vaø bus heä thoáng khoâng baét buoäc naèm ôû söï khaùc nhau veà kieåu bus ñöôïc söû duïng, maø ôû muïc ñích söû duïng hay noùi caùch khaùc laø ôû caùc thieát bò ñöôïc gheùp noái. Trong moät soá giaûi phaùp, moät kieåu bus duy nhaát ñöôïc duøng cho caû ôû hai caáp naøy Ñoái vôùi bus heä thoáng, tuyø theo lónh vöïc öùng duïng maø ñoøi hoûi veà tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc coù ñöôïc ñaët ra moät caùch ngaët ngheøo hay khoâng. Thôøi gian phaûn öùng tieâu bieåu naèm trong khoaûng moät vaøi traêm mili giaây, trong khi löu löôïng thoâng tin caàn trao ñoåi lôùn hôn nhieàu so vôùi bus tröôøng. Toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng tieâu bieåu cuûa bus heä thoáng naèm trong phaïm vi töø vaøi traêm kBit / s ñeán vaøi Mbit/s Do caùc yeâu caàu veà toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng vaø khaû naêng keát noái deã daøng nhieàu loaïi maùy tính, kieåu bus heä thoáng thoâng duïng nhaát laø Ethernet cuõng nhö Industrial Ethernet. Beân caïnh ñoù phaûi noùi ñeán PROFIBUS-FMS, Modbus Plus vaø Fieldbus Foundation’s High Speed Ethernet c. Maïng xí nghieäp Maïng xí nghieäp thöïc ra laø moät maïng LAN bình thöôøng, coù chöùc naêng keát noái caùc maùy tính vaên phoøng thuoäc caáp ñieàu haønh vôùi caáp ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt. Thoâng tin ñöôïc ñöa leân treân bao goàm traïng thaùi laøm vieäc cuûa caùc quaù trình kyõ thuaät, caùc giaøn maùy cuõng nhö cuûa heä thoáng ñieàu khieån töï ñoäng, SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 15
  20. 20. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh caùc soá lieäu tính toaùn, thoáng keâ veà dieãn bieán quaù trình saûn xuaát vaø chaát löôïng saûn phaåm. Thoâng tin theo chieàu ngöôïc laïi laø caùc thoâng soá thieát keá, coâng thöùc ñieàu khieån vaø meänh leänh ñieàu haønh. Ngoaøi ra, thoâng tin cuõng ñöôïc trao ñoåi maïnh theo chieàu ngang giöõa caùc maùy tính thuoäc caáp ñieàu haønh saûn xuaát, ví duï hoã trôï kieåu laøm vieäc theo nhoùm, coäng taùc trong döï aùn, söû duïng chung caùc taøi nguyeân noái maïng nhö :maùy in , maùy chuû,… Khaùc vôùi heä thoáng bus caáp döôùi, maïng xí nghieäp khoâng yeâu caàu nghieâm ngaët veà tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc. Vieäc trao ñoåi döõ lieäu thöôøng dieãn ra khoâng ñònh kyø, nhöng coù khi vôùi soá löôïng lôùn tôùi haøng Mbyte. Hai loaïi maïng ñöôïc duøng phoå bieán cho muïc ñích naøy laø Ethernet vaø Token-Ring, treân cô sôû caùc giao thöùc chuaån nhö TCP/IP vaø IPX / SPX. d. Maïng coâng ty Maïng coâng ty, naèm treân cuøng trong moâ hình phaân caáp heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng cuûa moät coâng ty saûn xuaát coâng nghieäp. Ñaëc tröng cuûa maïng coâng ty gaàn vôùi moät maïng vieãn thoâng hoaëc moät maïng maùy tính dieän roäng nhieàu hôn treân caùc phöông dieän phaïm vi vaø hình thöùc dòch vuï, phöông phaùp truyeàn thoâng vaø caùc yeâu caàu veà kyõ thuaät. Chöùc naêng cuûa maïng coâng ty laø keát noái caùc maùy tính vaên phoøng cuûa caùc xí nghieäp , cung caáp dòch vuï trao ñoåi thoâng tin noäi boä vaø vôùi caùc khaùch haøng nhö thö vieän ñieän töû, thö ñieän töû, hoäi thaûo töø xa qua ñieän thoaïi, hình aûnh, cung caáp dòch vuï truy caäp Internet vaø thöông maïi ñieän töû,v.v… Hình thöùc toå chöùc gheùp noái maïng, cuõng nhö caùc coâng ngheä ñöôïc aùp duïng raát ña daïng, tuyø thuoäc vaøo ñaàu tö cuûa coâng ty. Trong nhieàu tröôøng hôïp, maïng coâng ty vaø maïng xí nghieäp ñöôïc thöïc hieän baèng moät heä thoáng maïng duy nhaát vaø maët vaät lyù nhöng chia thaønh nhieàu phaïm vi vaø nhoùm maïng laøm vieäc rieâng bieät. Maïng coâng ty coù vai troø nhö moät ñöôøng cao toác trong heä thoáng haï taàng cô sôû truyeàn thoâng cuûa moät coâng ty, vì vaäy ñoøi hoûi veà toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng vaø ñoä an toaøn, tin caäy ñaëc bieät cao. Fast Ethernet, FDDI , ATM laø moät vaøi ví duï coâng ngheä tieân tieán ñöôïc aùp duïng ôû ñaây trong hieän ñaïi vaø töông lai. II. Cô sôû kyõ thuaät 1. Khaùi nieäm veà tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 16
  21. 21. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc laø moät trong nhöõng ñaëc tröng quan troïng nhaát ñoái vôùi caùc heä thoáng töï ñoäng hoaù noùi chung vaø caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng noùi rieâng. Söï hoaït ñoäng bình thöôøng cuûa moät heä thoáng kyõ thuaät laøm vieäc trong thôøi gian thöïc khoâng chæ phuï thuoäc vaøo ñoä chính xaùc, ñuùng ñaén cuûa caùc keát quaû ñaàu ra, maø coøn phuï thuoäc vaøo thôøi ñieåm ñöa ra keát quaû. Moät heä thoáng coù tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc khoâng nhaát thieát phaûi coù phaûn öùng thaät nhanh, maø quan troïng hôn laø phaûi coù phaûn öùng kòp thôøi ñoái vôùi caùc yeâu caàu, taùc ñoäng beân ngoaøi. Nhö vaäy, moät heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng coù tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc phaûi coù khaû naêng truyeàn taûi thoâng tin moät caùch tin caäy vaø kòp thôøi vôùi yeâu caàu cuûa caùc ñoái taùc truyeàn thoâng. Tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc cuûa moät heä thoáng ñieàu khieån phaân taùn phuï thuoäc raát nhieàu vaø heä thoáng bus tröôøng ñöôïc duøng Ñeå ñaûm baûo tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc, moät heä thoáng bus phaûi coù nhöõng ñaëc ñieåm sau ñaây: • Ñoä nhanh nhaïy: toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng höõu ích phaûi ñuû nhanh ñeå ñaùp öùng nhu caàu trao ñoåi döõ lieäu trong moät giaûi phaùp cuï theå • Tính tieàn ñònh: Döï ñoaùn tröôùc ñöôïc veà thôøi gian phaûn öùng tieâu bieåu vaø thôøi gian phaûn öùng chaäm nhaát vôùi yeâu caàu cuûa töøng traïm • Ñoä tin caäy, kòp thôøi: Ñaûm baûo toång thôøi gian caàn cho vieäc vaän chuyeån döõ lieäu moät caùch tin caäy giöõa caùc traïm naèm trong moät khoaûng caùch xaùc ñònh. • Tính beàn vöõng: Coù khaû naêng xöû lyù söï coá moät caùch thích hôïp ñeå khoâng gaây haïi theâm cho toaøn boä heä thoáng Roõ raøng, khaû naêng thoaû maõn yeâu caàu veà thôøi gian thöïc phuï thuoäc vaøo baøi toaùn öùng duïng cuï theå. Moät maïng coâng nghieäp coù tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc khoâng coù nghóa laø seõ thích öùng vôùi moïi öùng duïng ñoøi hoûi yeâu caàu veà thôøi gian thöïc. Nhieäm vuï cuûa ngöôøi tích hôïp heä thoáng laø phaûi löïa choïn vaø thieát keá moät giaûi phaùp thích hôïp ñeå thoaû maõn yeâu caàu naøy treân cô sôû phaân tích caùc tính naêng kyõ thuaät lieân quan, döôùi ñieàu kieän raøng buoäc laø giaù thaønh chi phí. 2. Kieán truùc giao thöùc a. Dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng Moät heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng cung caáp dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng cho caùc thaønh vieân tham gia noái maïng. Caùc dòch vuï ñoù ñöôïc duøng cho vieäc thöïc hieän caùc nhieäm vuï khaùc nhau nhö trao ñoåi döõ lieäu, baùo caùo traïng thaùi, taïo laäp caáu hình vaø tham soá hoaù thieát bò tröôøng, giaùm saùt thieát bò vaø caøi ñaët chöông SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 17
  22. 22. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh trình. Caùc dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng do nhaø cung caáp heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng thöïc hieän baèng phaàn cöùng hoaëc phaàn meàm. Vieäc khai thaùc caùc dòch vuï ñoù töø phía ngöôøi söû duïng phaûi thoâng qua phaàn meàm giao dieän maïng, ñeå taïo laäp caùc chöông trình phaàn meàm öùng duïng, ví duï chöông trình ñieàu khieån, giao dieän ngöôøi -maùy (HMI) vaø ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt (SCADA). Caùc giao dieän maïng naøy coù theå ñöôïc caøi ñaët saün treân caùc coâng cuï phaàn meàm chuyeân duïng (ví duï phaàn meàm laäp trình PLC, phaàn meàm SCADA, phaàn meàm quaûn lyù maïng), hoaëc thoâng qua caùc thö vieän phaàn meàm phoå thoâng khaùc döôùi daïng caùc haøm dòch vuï (ví duï vôùi C/C++, VisualBasic, Delphi, OLE /DDE) Moãi heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng khaùc nhau coù theå quy ñònh moät chuaån rieâng veà taäp hôïp caùc dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng cuûa mình. Ví duï Profibus ñònh nghóa caùc haøm dòch vuï khaùc so vôùi Interbus-S hay ControlNet. Moät phaàn meàm chuyeân duïng khoâng nhaát thieát phaûi hoã trôï toaøn boä caùc dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng cuûa moät heä thoáng, nhöng cuõng coù theå cuøng moät luùc hoã trôï nhieàu heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng khaùc nhau. Ví duï vôùi moät phaàn meàm SCADA ta coù theå ñoàng thôøi khai thaùc döõ lieäu töø caùc ñaàu ño hay caùc PLC lieân keát vôùi caùc bus tröôøng khaùc nhau, nhöng khoâng caàn tôùi dòch vuï hoã trôï caøi ñaët chöông trình ñieàu khieån cho caùc PLC. Coù theå phaân loaïi dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng döïa theo caùc caáp khaùc nhau: caùc dòch vuï sô caáp ( ví duï taïo vaø ngaét noái ), dòch vuï caáp thaáp (ví duï trao ñoåi döõ lieäu) vaø caùc dòch vuï cao caáp (taïo laäp caáu hình, baùo caùo traïng thaùi). Moät dòch vuï ôû caáp cao hôn coù theå söû duïng caùc dòch vuï caáp thaáp ñeå thöïc hieän chöùc naêng cuûa noù. Ví duï dòch vuï taïo laäp caáu hình hay baùo caùo traïng thaùi cuoái cuøng cuõng phaûi söû duïng dòch vuï trao ñoåi döõ lieäu ñeå thöïc hieän chöùc naêng cuûa mình. Maëc khaùc, trao ñoåi döõ lieäu thöôøng ñoøi hoûi taïo vaø ngaét noái. Phaân caáp dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng coøn coù yù nghóa laø taïo söï linh hoaït cho phía ngöôøi söû duïng. Tuyø theo nhu caàu veà ñoä tieän lôïi hay hieäu suaát trao ñoåi thoâng tin maø ngöôøi ta coù theå quyeát ñònh söû duïng moät dòch vuï ôû caáp naøo Vieäc thöïc hieän taát caû caùc dòch vuï ñöôïc döïa treân caùc nguyeân haøm dòch vuï ( service primitive ), goàm coù: • Yeâu caàu (request) dòch vuï , kyù hieäu laø .req , ví duï connect.req • Chæ thò (indication) nhaän lôøi phuïc vuï, kyù hieäu laø .ind, ví duï connect.ind • Ñaùp öùng (response ) dòch vuï, kyù hieäu laø .res, ví duï connect.res • Xaùc nhaän (confirmation ) ñaõ nhaän ñöôïc ñaùp öùng, kyù hieäu laø .con, ví duï connect.con Döïa treân quan heä giöõa beân cung caáp dòch vuï vaø beân yeâu caàu dòch vuï cuõng coù theå phaân bieät giöõa loaïi dòch vuï coù xaùc nhaän vaø dòch vuï khoâng xaùc SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 18
  23. 23. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh nhaän. Dòch vuï coù xaùc nhaän ñoøi hoûi söû duïng caû boán nguyeân haøm, trong khi dòch vuï khoâng xaùc nhaän boû qua ñaùp öùng vaø xaùc nhaän. Bieåu ñoà tuaàn töï döôùi minh hoaï hai ví duï tieâu bieåu cho hai tröôøng hôïp naøy laø dòch vuï taïo noái (connect ) vaø ngaét noái (disconnect ) a)Dòch vuï coù xaùc nhaän 4:connect.con 3:connect.res 2:connect.ind 1:connect.req Beân cung Beân caàu b)Dòch vuï khoâng xaùc nhaän 2:disconnect.ind 1:disconnect.req Beân cung Beân caàu b. Giao thöùc Baát cöù söï giao tieáp naøo cuõng caàn moät ngoân ngöõ giao tieáp chung cho caùc ñoái taùc.Trong kyõ thuaät truyeàn thoâng, beân cung caáp dòch vuï cuõng nhö beân söû duïng dòch vuï ñeàu phaûi tuaân theo caùc quy taéc, thuû tuïc cho vieäc giao tieáp, goïi laø giao thöùc. Giao thöùc chính laø cô sôû cho vieäc thöïc hieän vaø söû duïng caùc dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng Moät quy chuaån giao thöùc bao goàm caùc thaønh phaàn sau: • Cuù phaùp (syntax ): Quy ñònh veà caáu truùc böùc ñieän, goùi döõ lieäu duøng khi trao ñoåi , trong ñoù coù phaàn thoâng tin höõu ích (döõ lieäu ) vaø caùc thoâng tin boå trôï nhö ñòa chæ, thoâng tin ñieàu khieån, thoâng tin kieåm loãi,… SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 19
  24. 24. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh • Ngöõ nghóa (semantic): Quy ñònh yù nghóa cuûa töøng thaønh phaàn trong moät böùc ñieän, nhö phöông phaùp ñònh ñòa chæ, phöông phaùp baûo toaøn döõ lieäu, thuû tuïc ñieàu khieån doøng thoâng tin, xöû lyù loãi,… • Ñònh thôøi (timing ): Quy ñònh veà trình töï, thuû tuïc giao tieáp, cheá ñoä truyeàn thoâng (ñoàng boä hay khoâng ñoàng boä), toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng,… Vieäc thöïc hieän moät dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng treân cô sôû caùc giao thöùc töông öùng ñöôïc goïi laø xöû lyù giao thöùc. Noùi moät caùch khaùc, quaù trình xöû lyù giao thöùc coù theå laø maõ hoaù (xöû lyù giao thöùc beân göûi ) vaø giaûi maõ (xöû lyù giao thöùc beân nhaän). Töông töï nhö caùc dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng, coù theå phaân bieät caùc giao thöùc caáp thaáp vaø giao thöùc cao caáp. Caùc giao thöùc cao caáp laø cô sôû cho caùc dòch vuï cao caáp vaø caùc giao thöùc caáp thaáp laø cô sôû cho caùc dòch vuï caáp thaáp Giao thöùc cao caáp gaàn vôùi ngöôøi söû duïng, thöôøng ñöôïc thöïc hieän baèng phaàn meàm. Moät soá ví duï veà giao thöùc cao caáp laø FTP (File Transfer Protocol) duøng trong trao ñoåi file töø xa, HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) duøng ñeå trao ñoåi caùc trang HTML trong caùc öùng duïng Web, MMS (Manufacturing Message Specification ) duøng trong töï ñoäng hoaù coâng nghieäp Giao thöùc caáp thaáp gaàn vôùi phaàn cöùng, thöôøng thöïc hieän tröïc tieáp bôûi caùc maïch ñieän töû. Moät soá ví duï giao thöùc caáp thaáp quen thuoäc laø TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol) ñöôïc duøng phoå bieán trong Inernet , HART (Highway Adressable Remote Transducer ) duøng trong ñieàu khieån quaù trình, HDLC (High Level Data-link Control) laøm cô sôû cho nhieàu giao thöùc khaùc vaø UART duøng trong ña soá caùc giao dieän vaät lyù cuûa caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng . Hai giao thöùc sau HDLC vaø UART coù vai troø quan troïng trong truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp vaø vì vaäy ñöôïc giôùi thieäu sô löôïc döôùi ñaây. * Giao thöùc HDLC HDLC cho pheùp cheá ñoä truyeàn bit noái tieáp ñoàng boä hoaëc khoâng ñoàng boä. Moät böùc ñieän, hay coøn goïi laø khung (frame) coù caáu truùc nhö sau: 01111110 8/16 bit 8 bit n bit 16/32 bit 01111110 Côø Ñòa chæ Ñieàu khieån Döõ lieäu FCS Côø Moãi khung ñöôïc khôûi ñaàu vaø keát thuùc baèng moät côø hieäu (flag) vôùi daõy bit 01111110. Daõy bit naøy ñöôïc ñaûm baûo khoâng bao giôø xuaát hieän trong caùc phaàn thoâng tin khaùc qua phöông phaùp nhoài bit (bit stuffing), töùc cöù sau moät daõy 5 bit coù giaù trò 1 (11111) thì moät bit laïi ñöôïc boå sung vaøo SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 20
  25. 25. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh OÂ ñòa chæ tieáp theo chöùa ñòa chæ beân göûi vaø beân nhaän. Tuyø theo caùch gaùn ñòa chæ 4 hoaëc 8 bit (töông öùng vôùi 32 hoaëc 256 ñòa chæ khaùc nhau ), oâ naøy coù chieàu daøi laø 8 hoaëc 16 bit Trong HDLC coù ba loaïi böùc ñieän , ñöôïc phaân bieät qua oâ thoâng tin ñieàu khieån (8 bit ), ñoù laø: • Information Frames: khung thoâng tin (I- Format) • Supervisory Frames: khung giaùm saùt vaän chuyeån döõ lieäu (S-Format) • Unnumbered Frames: Khung boå trôï kieåm soaùt caùc moái lieân keát giöõa caùc traïm (U-Format) Caáu truùc cuûa oâ thoâng tin ñieàu khieån ñöôïc qui ñònh nhö sau: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 I-Format 0 N(S) P/F N(R) S-Format 1 0 S P/F N(R) U-Format 1 1 M P/F M Trong ñoù, caùc kyù hieäu vieát taét coù yù nghóa nhö sau: • N(S): Soá thöù töï khung ñaõ ñöôïc göûi chia modulo cho 8 • N(R): Soá thöù töï khung chôø nhaän ñöôïc chia modulo cho 8 • P/F: Bit chæ ñònh keát thuùc quaù trình truyeàn • S,M: Caùc bit coù chöùc naêng khaùc OÂ thoâng tin coù ñoä daøi bieán thieân, cuõng coù theå ñeå troáng neáu nhö böùc ñieän khoâng duøng vaøo muïc ñích vaän chuyeån döõ lieäu. Sau oâ thoâng tin laø ñeán daõy bit kieåm loãi (FCS = Frame Check Sequense), duøng vaøo muïc ñích baûo toaøn döõ lieäu. Toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng tieâu bieåu ñoái vôùi HDLC töø 9,6 kBit/s ñeán 2 Mbit/s. * Giao thöùc UART UART ( Universal Asynchoronous Receiver/Transmitter) laø moät maïch vi ñieän töû ñöôïc söû duïng raát roâng raõi cho vieäc truyeàn noái bit noái tieáp cuõng nhö chuyeån ñoåi song/ noái tieáp giöõa ñöôøng truyeàn vaø bus maùy tính. UART cho pheùp löïa choïn giöõa cheá ñoä truyeàn moät chieàu, hai chieàu ñoàng boä hoaëc hai chieàu khoâng ñoàng boä. Vieäc truyeàn taûi ñöôïc thöïc hieän theo töøng kyù töï 7 hoaëc 8 bit, ñöôïc boå sung hai bit ñaùnh daáu ñaàu cuoái vaø moät bit kieåm tra loãi chaün leû (parity bit). Ví duï vôùi kyù töï 8 bit ñöôïc minh hoaï döôùi ñaây: Start 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 P Stop 0 LSB MSB SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 21
  26. 26. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Bit khôûi ñaàu ( Start bit ) bao giôø cuõng laø 0 vaø bit keát thuùc (Stop bit ) bao giôø cuõng laø 1. Caùc bit trong moät kyù töï ñöôïc truyeàn theo thöù töï bit thaáp (LSB) tôùi bit cao (MSB). Giaù trò cuûa bit chaün leû P phuï thuoäc vaøo caùch choïn: • Neáu choïn parity chaün, thì P baèng 0 khi toång soá bit 1 laø chaün • Neáu choïn parity leû, thì P baèng 0 khi toång soá bit 1 laø leû Nhö teân cuûa noù ñaõ theå hieän, cheá ñoä truyeàn khoâng ñoàng boä ñöôïc söû duïng ôû ñaây, töùc khoâng coù moät tín hieäu rieâng phuïc vuï cho vieäc ñoàng boä hoaù giöõa beân göûi vaø beân nhaän. Döïa vaøo caùc bit ñaàu cuoái vaø toác ñoä truyeàn thoâng ñaõ ñöôïc ñaët tröôùc cho caû hai beân, beân nhaän thoâng tin phaûi töï chænh nhòp laáy maãu cuûa mình ñeå ñoàng boä vôùi beân göûi. c. Moâ hình lôùp Vôùi : (N)-PCI (N)-PCI (N)-PDU (N-1)-SDU (N)-PDU (N)-SDU (N+1)-PDU • PDU:Protocol Data Unit-Ñôn vò döõ lieäu giao thöùc • SDU:Service Data Unit-Ñôn vò döõ lieäu dòch vuï • PCI: Protocol Control Information-Thoâng tin ñieàu khieån giao thöùc Ñeå trao ñoåi döõ lieäu giöõa hai thieát bò, caùc thuû tuïc, giao thöùc caàn thieát coù theå töông ñoái phöùc taïp. Roõ raøng ñieàu caàn ôû ñaây laø söï coäng taùc cuûa hai ñoái taùc truyeàn thoâng treân moät möùc tröøu töôïng cao. Thay vì phaûi thöïc hieän taát caû caùc böôùc caàn thieát trong moät module duy nhaát, coù theå chia nhoû thaønh caùc SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 22
  27. 27. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh phaàn vieäc coù theå thöïc hieän ñoäc laäp. Trong moâ hình lôùp, caùc phaàn vieäc ñöôïc saép xeáp theo chieàu doïc thaønh töøng lôùp, töông öùng vôùi caùc lôùp dòch vuï vaø caùc lôùp giao thöùc khaùc nhau. Moãi lôùp giaûi quyeát moät nhieäm vuï roõ raøng phuïc vuï vieäc truyeàn thoâng. Moät dòch vuï ôû lôùp treân söû duïng dòch vuï cuûa lôùp döôùi ngay keà noù. Ñeå thöïc hieän moät dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng, moãi böùc ñieän ñöôïc xöû lyù qua nhieàu lôùp treân cô sôû caùc giao thöùc quy ñònh, goïi laø xöû lyù giao thöùc theo moâ hình lôùp. Moãi lôùp ôû ñaây coù theå thuoäc chöùc naêng cuûa phaàn cöùng hoaëc phaàn meàm. Caøng ôû lôùp cao hôn thì phaàn meàm caøng chieám vai troø quan troïng hôn, trong khi vieäc xöû lyù giao thöùc ôû caùc lôùp döôùi thöôøng ñöôïc caùc vi maïch ñieän töû tröïc tieáp thöïc hieän. Hình treân minh hoaï nguyeân taéc xöû lyù giao thöùc theo moâ hình lôùp. Ñöùng töø beân göûi thoâng tin, qua moãi lôùp töø treân xuoáng döôùi, moät soá thoâng tin hoã trôï laïi ñöôïc gaén theâm vaøo phaàn döõ lieäu do lôùp treân ñöa xuoáng, goïi laø ñaàu giao thöùc (protocol header). Beân caïnh ñoù, thoâng tin caàn truyeàn ñi coù theå ñöôïc chia thaønh nhieàu böùc ñieän coù ñaùnh soá thöù töï, hoaëc moät böùc ñieän coù theå laø toång hôïp cuûa nhieàu nguoàn thoâng tin khaùc nhau. Ngöôøi ta cuõng duøng caùc khaùi nieäm nhö “ñoùng goùi döõ lieäu “ hoaëc “ taïo khung” ñeå chæ caùc thao taùc naøy. Moät quaù trình ngöôïc laïi seõ dieãn ra beân nhaän thoâng tin. Caùc phaàn header seõ ñöôïc caùc lôùp töông öùng ñoïc, phaân tích vaø taùch ra tröôùc khi göûi tieáp leân lôùp treân . Caùc böùc ñieän mang moät nguoàn thoâng tin seõ ñöôïc toång hôïp laïi, hoaëc moät böùc ñieän mang nhieàu nguoàn thoâng tin khaùc nhau seõ ñöôïc phaân chia töông öùng. Ñeán lôùp treân cuøng, thoâng tin nguoàn ñöôïc taùi taïo Vôùi moâ hình phaân lôùp, yù nghóa cuûa giao thöùc moät laàn nöõa theå hieän roõ. Ñöông nhieân, ñeå thöïc hieän truyeàn thoâng caàn coù hai ñoái taùc tham gia, vaäy phaûi toàn taïi cuøng moät taäp hôïp caùc haøm phaân lôùp caû trong hai thieát bò. Quan heä giao tieáp ôû ñaây chính laø quan heä giöõa caùc lôùp töông ñöông cuûa hai traïm. Chæ khi caùc ñoái taùc truyeàn thoâng trong caùc lôùp töông ñöông söû duïng chung moät ngoân ngöõ, töùc chung moät giao thöùc thì môùi coù theå trao ñoåi thoâng tin. Trong tröôøng hôïp khaùc, caàn coù moät phaàn töû trung gian hieåu caû hai giao thöùc, goïi chung laø boä chuyeån ñoåi, coù theå laø bridge hay gateway-tuyø theo lôùp giao thöùc ñang quan taâm. Vaán ñeà maáu choát ôû ñaây ñeå coù theå thöïc hieän ñöôïc vieäc chuyeån ñoåi laø söï thoáng nhaát veà dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng cuûa caùc lôùp töông ñöông trong hai heä thoáng khaùc nhau. Neáu hai heä thoáng laïi quy ñònh caùc chuaån khaùc nhau veà dòch vuï thì vieäc chuyeån ñoåi raát bò haïn cheá vaø nhieàu khi hoaøn toaøn khoâng coù yù nghóa. Ví duï, moät beân ñoøi hoûi caøi ñaët caùc dòch vuï cao caáp nhö caøi ñaët vaø kieåm soaùt chaïy chöông trình töø xa, trong khi beân ñoái taùc chæ cung caáp dòch vuï trao ñoåi döõ lieäu thuaàn tuyù thì vieäc chuyeån ñoåi ôû ñaây SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 23
  28. 28. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh khoâng coù vai troø gì cuõng nhö khoâng theå thöïc hieän ñöôïc. Tuy nhieân, caøng nhieàu dòch vuï ôû caáp thaáp caøng deã coù cô hoäi ñöa ra moät chuaån thoáng nhaát cho caû hai phía. d. Kieán truùc giao thöùc OSI Treân thöïc teá, khoù coù theå xaây döïng ñöôïc moät moâ hình thoáng nhaát veà chuaån giao thöùc vaø dòch vuï cho taát caû caùc heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng, nhaát laø khi caùc heä thoáng raát ña daïng vaø toàn taïi ñoäc laäp. Chính vì vaäy, naêm 1983 toå chöùc tieâu chuaån hoùa quoác teá ISO ñaõ ñöa ra moät kieán truùc giao thöùc vôùi chuaån ISO 7498, ñöôïc goïi laø moâ hình quy chieáu OSI (Open System Interconnection- Reference Model), nhaèm hoã trôï vieäc xaây döïng caùc heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng coù khaû naêng töông taùc Löu yù raèng, ISO/OSI hoaøn toaøn khoâng phaûi laø moät chuaån thoáng nhaát veà giao thöùc, cuõng khoâng phaûi laø moät chuaån chi tieát veà dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng. Coù theå thaáy, chuaån naøy khoâng ñöa ra baát kyø moät quy ñònh naøo veà caáu truùc moät böùc ñieän, cuõng nhö khoâng ñònh nghóa baát cöù moät chuaån dòch vuï cuï theå naøo. OSI chæ laø moät moâ hình kieán truùc phaân lôùp vôùi muïc ñích phuïc vuï vieäc saép xeáp vaø ñoái chieáu caùc heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng coù saün, trong ñoù coù caû vieäc so saùnh, ñoái chieáu caùc giao thöùc vaø dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng, cuõng nhö cô sôû cho vieäc phaùt trieån caùc heä thoáng môùi Theo moâ hình OSI, chöùc naêng hay dòch vuï cuûa moät heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng ñöôïc chia thaønh baûy lôùp, töông öùng vôùi moãi lôùp dòch vuï laø moät lôùp giao thöùc. Caùc lôùp naøy coù theå do phaàn cöùng hoaëc phaàn meàm thöïc hieän, tuy nhieân chuaån hoaù naøy khoâng ñeà caäp tôùi chi tieát moät ñoái taùc truyeàn thoâng phaûi thöïc hieän töøng lôùp ñoùnhö theá naøo. Moät lôùp treân thöïc hieän dòch vuï cuûa mình treân cô sôû söû duïng caùc dòch vuï ôû moät lôùp phía döôùi vaø theo ñuùng giao thöùc quy ñònh töông öùng. Thoâng thöôøng caùc dòch vuï caáp thaáp do phaàn cöùng (caùc vi maïch ñieän töû ) thöïc hieän, trong khi caùc dòch vuï cao caáp do phaàn meàm (heä ñieàu haønh, phaàn meàm ñieàu khieån, phaàn meàm öùng duïng) ñaûm nhieäm Vieäc phaân lôùp khoâng nhöõng coù yù nghóa trong vieäc moâ taû, ñoái chieáu caùc heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng, maø coøn giuùp ích cho vieäc thieát keá caùc thaønh phaàn giao dieän maïng. Moät lôùp baát kyø trong baûy lôùp coù theå thay ñoåi trong caùch thöïc hieän maø khoâng aûnh höôûng tôùi caùc lôùp khaùc, chöøng naøo noù giöõ nguyeân giao dieän vôùi lôùp treân vaø lôùp döôùi noù. Vì ñaây laø moät moâ hình quy chieáu coù tính chaát duøng ñeå tham khaûo, khoâng phaûi heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng naøo cuõng thöïc hieän ñaày ñuû caû baûy lôùp ñoù. Ví duï, vì lyù do hieäu suaát trao ñoåi thoâng tin vaø giaù thaønh thöïc hieän, ñoái vôùi caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng thoâng thöôøng chæ thöïc hieän caùc lôùp 1, 2 vaø 7 . Trong caùc tröôøng hôïp naøy, coù theå SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 24
  29. 29. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh moät soá lôùp khoâng thöïc söï caàn thieát hoaëc chöùc naêng cuûa chuùng ñöôïc gheùp vôùi moät lôùp khaùc (ví duï vôùi lôùp öùng duïng) Moät moâ hình quy chieáu taïo ra cô sôû , nhöng khoâng ñaûm baûo khaû naêng töông taùc giöõa caùc heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng, caùc thieát bò truyeàn thoâng khaùc nhau. Vôùi vieäc ñònh nghóa baûy lôùp, OSI ñöa ra moät moâ hình tröøu töôïng cho caùc quaù trình giao tieáp phaân caáp. Neáu hai heä thoáng thöïc hieän cuøng caùc dòch vuï vaø treân cô sôû moät giao thöùc gioáng nhau ôû moät lôùp, thì coù nghóa laø hai heä thoáng coù khaû naêng töông taùc ôû lôùp ñoù. Moâ hình OSI coù theå coi nhö moät coâng trình khung , hoã trôï vieäc phaùt trieån vaø ñaëc taû caùc chuaån giao thöùc Beân göûi Beân nhaän Ñöôøng ñi cuûa döõ lieäu Quan heä giao tieáp logic giöõa caùc lôùp Data link Lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu Physical Lôùp vaät lyù Network Lôùp maïng Transport Lôùp vaän chuyeån Session Lôùp kieåm soaùt noái Presentation Lôùp bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu Application Lôùp öùng duïng Moâi tröôøng truyeàn thoâng 1 7 2 2 3 3 4 4 5 6 7 5 6 7 Caùc chöông trình öùng duïng Caùc chöông trình öùng duïng SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 25
  30. 30. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Caùc lôùp trong moâ hình quy chieáu OSI vaø quan heä giöõa chuùng vôùi nhau ñöôïc minh hoaï treân hình treân. Töông öùng vôùi moãi lôùp laø moät (nhoùm) chöùc naêng ñaëc tröng cho caùc dòch vuï vaø giao thöùc. Caàn phaûi nhaán maïnh raèng, baûn thaân moâi tröôøng truyeàn thoâng vaø caùc chöông trình öùng duïng khoâng thuoäc phaïm vi ñeà caäp cuûa chuaån OSI. Nhö vaäy, caùc lôùp ôû ñaây chính laø caùc lôùp chöùc naêng trong caùc thaønh phaàn giao dieän maïng cuûa moät traïm thieát bò, bao goàm caû phaàn cöùng gheùp noái vaø phaàn meàm cô sôû. Caùc muõi teân neùt gaïch ñöùt bieåu thò quan heä logic giöõa caùc ñoái taùc thuoäc caùc lôùp töông öùng, trong khi caùc muõi teân neùt lieàn chæ ñöôøng ñi thöïc cuûa döõ lieäu Chöùc naêng cuûa caùc lôùp ñöôïc moâ taû sô löôïc döôùi ñaây: *. Lôùp öùng duïng( application layer ) Lôùp öùng duïng laø lôùp treân cuøng trong moâ hình OSI, coù chöùc naêng cung caáp caùc dòch vuï cao caáp (treân cô sôû caùc giao thöùc cao caáp ) cho ngöôøi söû duïng vaø chöông trình öùng duïng. Ví duï, coù theå saép xeáp caùc dòch vuï vaø giao thöùc theo chuaån MMS cuõng nhö caùc daãn xuaát cuûa noù söû duïng trong moät soá heä thoáng bus tröôøng thuoäc lôùp öùng duïng Caùc dòch vuï thuoäc lôùp öùng duïng haàu heát ñöôïc thöïc hieän baèng phaàn meàm. Thaønh phaàn phaàn meàm naøy coù theå ñöôïc nhuùng saün trong caùc linh kieän giao dieän maïng, hoaëc döôùi daïng phaàn meàm ñieàu khieån (drivers) coù theå naïp leân khi caàn thieát, vaø moät thö vieän cho ngoân ngöõ laäp trình chuyeân duïng hoaëc ngoân ngöõ laäp trình phoå thoâng. Ñeå coù khaû naêng söû duïng deã daøng trong moät chöông trình öùng duïng ( ví duï ñieàu khieån cô sôû hay ñieàu khieån giaùm saùt ) , nhieàu heä thoáng cung caáp caùc dòch vuï naøy thoâng qua caùc khoái haøm ( function block ) . Ñoái vôùi caùc thieát bò tröôøng thoâng minh , caùc khoái haøm naøy khoâng chæ ñôn thuaàn mang tính chaát cuûa dòch vuï truyeàn thoâng, maø coøn tích hôïp caû moät soá chöùc naêng xöû lyù thoâng tin, thaäm chí caû ñieàu khieån taïi choã. Ñaây cuõng chính laø xu höôùng môùi trong vieäc chuaån hoaù lôùp öùng duïng cho caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng, höôùng tôùi kieán truùc ñieàu khieån phaân taùn trieät ñeå *. Lôùp bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu ( presentation layer ) Trong moät maïng truyeàn thoâng, ví duï maïng maùy tính, caùc traïm maùy tính coù theå coù kieán truùc khaùc nhau, söû duïng caùc heä ñieàu haønh khaùc nhau vaø vì vaäy caùch bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu cuûa chuùng cuõng coù theå raát khaùc nhau. Söï khaùc nhau trong caùch bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu coù theå laø ñoä daøi khaùc nhau cho moät kieåu SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 26
  31. 31. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh döõ lieäu, hoaëc caùch saép xeáp caùc byte khaùc nhau trong moät kieåu nhieàu byte, hoaëc söû duïng baûng maõ kyù töï khaùc nhau. Ví duï moät soá nguyeân coù kieåu integer coù theå bieåu dieãn baèng 2 byte , 4 byte hoaëc 8 byte, tuyø theo theá heä CPU , heä ñieàu haønh vaø moâ hình laäp trình. Ngay caû moät kieåu nguyeân coù ñoä daøi hai byte cuõng coù hai caùch saép xeáp thöù töï byte giaù trò cao ñöùng tröôùc hay ñöùng sau byte giaù trò thaáp. Moät ví duï khaùc laø söï khaùc nhau trong caùch söû duïng baûng maõ kyù töï trong caùc heä thoáng vaän chuyeån thö ñieän töû, gaây ra khoâng ít raéc roái cho ngöôøi söû duïng thuoäc caùc nöôùc khoâng noùi tieáng Anh. Trong khi ña soá caùc heä thoáng môùi söû duïng 8-bit, thì moät soá heä thoáng cuõ chæ xöû lyù ñöôïc kyù töï 7-bit, vì vaäy moät soá kyù töï ñöôïc maõ hoaù vôùi giaù trò lôùn hôn 127 bò hieåu sai Chöùc naêng cuûa lôùp bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu laø chuyeån ñoåi caùc daïng bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu khaùc nhau veà cuù phaùp thaønh moät daïng chuaån, nhaèm taïo ñieàu kieän cho caùc ñoái taùc truyeàn thoâng coù theå hieåu ñöôïc maëc duø chuùng söû duïng caùc kieåu döõ lieäu khaùc nhau. Noùi moät caùch khaùc, lôùp bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu giaûi phoùng söï phuï thuoäc cuûa lôùp öùng duïng vaøo caùc phöông phaùp bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu khaùc nhau. Ngoaøi ra lôùp naøy coøn cung caáp moät soá dòch vuï baûo maät döõ lieäu, ví duï qua phöông phaùp söû duïng maõ khoaù Neáu nhö caùch bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu ñöôïc thoáng nhaát, chuaån hoaù, thì chöùc naêng naøy khoâng nhaát thieát phaûi taùch rieâng thaønh moät nhoùm ñoäc laäp, maø coù theå keát hôïp thöïc hieän treân lôùp öùng duïng ñeå ñôn giaûn hoaù vaø naâng cao hieäu suaát cuûa vieäc xöû lyù giao thöùc. Ñaây chính laø moät ñaëc tröng trong caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng *. Lôùp kieåm soaùt noái (session layer ) Moät quaù trình truyeàn thoâng, ví duï trao ñoåi döõ lieäu giöõa hai chöông trình öùng duïng thuoäc hai nuùt maïng, thöôøng ñöôïc tieán haønh thaønh nhieàu giai ñoaïn. Cuõng nhö vieäc giao tieáp giöõa hai ngöôøi caàn coù vieäc toå chöùc moái quan heä, giöõa hai ñoái taùc truyeàn thoâng caàn coù söï hoã trôï toå chöùc moái lieân keát . Lôùp kieåm soaùt noái coù chöùc naêng kieåm soaùt noái lieân keát truyeàn thoâng giöõa caùc chöông trình öùng duïng, bao goàm caùc vieäc taïo laäp, quaûn lyù vaø keát thuùc caùc ñöôøng noái giöõa caùc öùng duïng ñoái taùc. Moái lieân keát giöõa caùc chöông trình öùng duïng mang tính chaát logic; thoâng qua moät moái lieân keát vaät lyù (giöõa hai traïm , giöõa hai nuùt maïng ) coù theå toàn taïi song song nhieàu ñöôøng noái logic. Thoâng thöôøng , kieåm soaùt noái thuoäc chöùc naêng cuûa heä ñieàu haønh. Ñeå thöïc hieän caùc ñöôøng noái giöõa hai öùng duïng ñoái taùc, heä ñieàu haønh coù theå taïo caùc quaù trình tính toaùn song song ( caïnh tranh ). Nhö vaäy, nhieäm vuï ñoàng boä hoaù SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 27
  32. 32. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh caùc quaù trình tính toaùn naøy ñoái vôùi vieäc söû duïng chung moät giao dieän maïng cuõng thuoäc chöùc naêng cuûa lôùp kieåm soaùt noái. Chính vì theá, lôùp naøy coøn coù teân laø lôùp ñoàng boä hoaù Trong caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng, quan heä noái giöõa caùc chöông trình öùng duïng ñöôïc xaùc ñònh saün ( quan heä tónh ) neân lôùp kieåm soaùt noái khoâng ñoùng vai troø gì ñaùng keå. Ñoái vôùi moät soá heä thoáng khaùc, chöùc naêng cuûa lôùp naøy ñöôïc ñaåy leân keát hôïp vôùi lôùp öùng duïng vì lyù do hieäu suaát xöû lyù truyeàn thoâng. *. Lôùp vaän chuyeån (transport layer ) Baát keå baûn chaát cuûa caùc öùng duïng caàn trao ñoåi döõ lieäu, ñieàu caàn thieát laø döõ lieäu phaûi ñöôïc trao ñoåi moät caùch tin caäy. Khi moät khoái döõ lieäu ñöôïc chuyeån ñi thaønh töøng goùi, caàn phaûi ñaûm baûo taát caû caùc goùi ñeàu ñeán ñích vaø theo ñuùng trình töï chuùng ñöôïc chuyeån ñi. Chöùc naêng cuûa lôùp vaän chuyeån laø cung caáp caùc dòch vuï cho vieäc thöïc hieän vaän chuyeån döõ lieäu giöõa caùc chöông trình öùng duïng moät caùch tin caäy, bao goàm caû traùch nhieäm khaét phuïc loãi vaø ñieàu khieån löu thoâng. Nhôø vaäy maø caùc lôùp treân coù theå thöïc hieän ñöôïc caùc chöùc naêng cao caáp maø khoâng caàn quan taâm tôùi cô cheá vaän chuyeån döõ lieäu cuï theå Caùc nhieäm vuï cuï theå cuûa lôùp vaän chuyeån bao goàm: • Quaûn lyù veà teân hình thöùc cho caùc traïm söû duïng • Ñònh vò caùc ñoái taùc truyeàn thoâng qua teân hình thöùc hoaëc ñòa chæ • Xöû lyù loãi vaø kieåm soaùt doøng thoâng tin, trong ñoù coù caû vieäc laëp laïi quan heä lieân keát vaø thöïc hieän caùc thuû tuïc göûi laïi döõ lieäu khi caàn thieát • Doàn keânh caùc nguoàn döõ lieäu khaùc nhau • Ñoàng boä hoaù giöõa caùc traïm ñoái taùc Ñeå thöïc hieän vieäc vaän chuyeån moät caùch hieäu quaû, tin caäy, moät döõ lieäu caàn chuyeån ñi coù theå ñöôïc chia thaønh nhieàu ñôn vò vaän chuyeån ( data segment unit) coù ñaùnh soá thöù töï kieåm soaùt tröôùc khi boå sung caùc thoâng tin kieåm soaùt löu thoâng Do caùc ñaëc ñieåm rieâng cuûa maïng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp, moät soá nhieäm vuï cuï theå cuûa lôùp vaän chuyeån trôû neân khoâng caàn thieát, ví duï vieäc doàn keânh hoaëc kieåm soaùt löu thoâng. Moät soá chöùc naêng coøn laïi ñöôïc doàn leân keát hôïp vôùi lôùp öùng duïng ñeå tieän vieäc thöïc hieän vaø taïo ñieàu kieän cho ngöôøi söû duïng töï choïn phöông aùn toái öu hoùa vaø naâng cao hieäu suaát truyeàn thoâng *. Lôùp maïng (network layer ) SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 28
  33. 33. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Moät heä thoáng maïng dieän roäng (ví duï Internet hay maïng vieãn thoâng) laø söï lieân keát cuûa nhieàu maïng toàn taïi ñoäc laäp. Moãi maïng naøy ñeàu coù moät khoâng gian ñòa chæ vaø coù moät caùch ñaùnh giaù ñòa chæ rieâng bieät , söû duïng coâng ngheä truyeàn thoâng khaùc nhau. Moät böùc ñieän ñi töø ñoái taùc A sang moät ñoái taùc B ôû moät maïng khaùc coù theå qua nhieàu ñöôøng khaùc nhau, thôøi gian, quaõng ñöôøng vaän chuyeån vaø chaát löôïng ñöôøng truyeàn vì theá cuõng khaùc nhau. Lôùp maïng coù traùch nhieäm tìm ñöôøng ñi toái öu (routing) cho vieäc vaän chuyeån döõ lieäu, giaûi phoùng söï phuï thuoäc cuûa caùc lôùp beân treân vaøo phöông thöùc chuyeån giao döõ lieäu vaø coâng ngheä chuyeån maïch duøng ñeå keát noái caùc heä thoáng khaùc nhau. Tieâu chuaån toái öu ôû ñaây hoaøn toaøn döïa treân yeâu caàu cuûa caùc ñoái taùc, ví duï yeâu caàu veà thôøi gian, quaõng ñöôøng, veà giaù thaønh dòch vuï hay yeâu caàu veà chaát löôïng dòch vuï. Vieäc xaây döïng vaø huyû boû caùc quan heä lieân keát giöõa caùc nuùt maïng cuõng thuoäc traùch nhieäm cuûa lôùp maïng. Coù theå nhaän thaáy, lôùp maïng khoâng coù yù nghóa ñoái vôùi heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng coâng nghieäp, bôûi ñaây khoâng coù nhu caàu trao ñoåi döõ lieäu giöõa hai traïm thuoäc hai maïng khaùc nhau, hoaëc vieäc trao ñoåi ñöôïc thöïc hieän giaùn tieáp thoâng qua chöông trình öùng duïng (khoâng thuoäc lôùp naøo trong moâ hình OSI ). Vieäc thöïc hieän trao ñoåi döõ lieäu thoâng qua chöông trình öùng duïng xuaát phaùt töø lyù do laø ngöôøi söû duïng (laäp trình ) muoán coù söï kieåm soaùt tröïc tieáp tôùi ñöôøng ñi cuûa moät böùc ñieän ñeå ñaûm baûo tính naêng thôøi gian thöïc, chöù khoâng muoán söï phuï thuoäc vaøo thuaät toaùn tìm ñöôøng ñi toái öu cuûa caùc boä router. Cuõng vì vaäy, caùc boä router thoâng duïng trong lieân keát maïng hoaøn toaøn khoâng coù vai troø gì trong caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng. *. Lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu (data link layer) Lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu coù traùch nhieäm truyeàn daãn döõ lieäu moät caùch tin caäy thoâng qua lieân keát vaät lyù , trong ñoù bao goàm vieäc ñieàu khieån vieäc truy nhaäp moâi tröôøng truyeàn daãn vaø baûo toaøn döõ lieäu. Lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu cuõng thöôøng ñöôïc chia thaønh hai lôùp con töông öùng vôùi hai chöùc naêng noùi treân: Lôùp ñieàu khieån truy nhaäp moâi tröôøng( medium access control , MAC) vaø lôùp ñieàu khieån lieân keát logic (logical link control LLC). Trong moät heä thoáng, lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu coù theå ñaûm nhieäm theâm caùc chöùc naêng khaùc nhö kieåm soaùt löu thoâng vaø ñoàng boä hoaù vieäc chuyeån giao caùc khung döõ lieäu. Ñeå thöïc hieän chöùc naêng baûo toaøn döõ lieäu, thoâng tin nhaän ñöôïc töø lôùp phía treân ñöôïc ñoùng goùi thaønh caùc böùc ñieän coù chieàu daøi hôïp lyù (frame). Caùc khung döõ lieäu naøy chöùa caùc thoâng tin boå sung phuïc vuï muïc ñích kieåm SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 29
  34. 34. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh soaùt loãi, kieåm soaùt löu thoâng vaø ñoàng boä hoaù. Lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu beân phía nhaän thoâng tin seõ döïa vaøo caùc thoâng tin naøy ñeå xaùc ñònh tính chính xaùc cuûa döõ lieäu, saép xeáp caùc khung laïi theo ñuùng trình töï vaø khoâi phuïc laïi thoâng tin ñeå chuyeån tieáp leân lôùp treân noù *. Lôùp vaät lyù (physical layer ) Lôùp vaät lyù laø lôùp döôùi cuøng trong moâ hình phaân lôùp chöùc naêng truyeàn thoâng cuûa moät traïm thieát bò. Lôùp naøy ñaûm nhieäm toaøn boä coâng vieäc truyeàn daãn döõ lieäu baèng phöông tieän vaät lyù. Caùc quy ñònh ôû ñaây moâ taû giao dieän vaät lyù giöõa moät traïm thieát bò vaø moâi tröôøng truyeàn thoâng: • Caùc chi tieát veà caáu truùc maïng (bus , caây , hình sao,…) • Chuaån truyeàn daãn (RS-485, IEC 1158-2, truyeàn caùp quang,…) • Phöông phaùp maõ hoaù bit (NRZ, Manchester, FSK,..) • Caùc toác ñoä truyeàn cho pheùp • Giao dieän cô hoïc ( phích caém, giaéc caém,…) Löu yù raèng, lôùp vaät lyù hoaøn toaøn khoâng ñeà caäp tôùi moâi tröôøng truyeàn thoâng, maø chæ noùi tôùi giao dieän vôùi noù. Coù theå noùi, quy ñònh veà moâi tröôøng truyeàn thoâng naèm ngoaøi phaïm vi cuûa moâ hình OSI Lôùp vaät lyù caàn ñöôïc chuaån hoaù sao cho moät heä thoáng truyeàn thoâng coù söï löïa choïn giöõa moät vaøi khaû naêng khaùc nhau. Trong caùc heä thoáng bus tröôøng , söï löïa choïn naøy khoâng quaù lôùn, haàu heát döïa treân moät vaøi chuaån vaø kyõ thuaät cô baûn Tieán trình thöïc hieän giao tieáp theo moâ hình OSI ñöôïc minh hoaï baèng moät ví duï trao ñoåi döõ lieäu giöõa moät maùy tính ñieàu khieån vaø moät thieát bò ño thoâng minh. Nhö theå hieän treân hình sau. Caùc muõi teân neùt gaïch ñöùt bieåu thò quan heä giao tieáp logic giöõa caùc lôùp töông ñöông thuoäc hai traïm. Lôùp vaät lyù thuoäc traïm A ñöôïc noái tröïc tieáp vôùi lôùp vaät lyù thuoäc traïm B qua caùp truyeàn. Trong thöïc teá, caùc chöùc naêng thuoäc lôùp vaät lyù vaø lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu ñöôïc thöïc hieän haàu heát treân caùc maïch vi ñieän töû cuûa phaàn giao dieän maïng. Ñoái vôùi maùy tính ñieàu khieån hoaëc thieát bò ño thì phaàn giao dieän maïng coù theå tích hôïp trong phaàn xöû lyù trung taâm, hoaëc döôùi daïng moät module rieâng Khi chöông trình ñieàu khieån ôû traïm A caàn caäp nhaät giaù trò ño, noù seõ söû duïng dòch vuï trao ñoåi döõ lieäu ôû lôùp öùng duïng ñeå göûi moät yeâu caàu tôùi traïm B. Trong thöïc teá, quaù trình naøy coù theå ñöôïc thöïc hieän ñôn giaûn baèng caùch goïi moät haøm trong thö vieän giao tieáp cuûa maïng ñöôïc söû duïng. Quan heä noái giöõa hai traïm ñaõ ñöôïc thieát laäp saün SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 30
  35. 35. Luaän Vaên Toát Nghieäp GVHD: Nguyeãn Ñöùc Thaønh Maùy tính ñieàu khieån (Traïm A) Thieát bò ño (Traïm B) Caùp truyeàn Lôùp vaät lyù Lôùp vaät lyù Lôùp 3-6 Lôùp 3-6 Lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu Lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu Lôùp öùng duïng CT thu thaäp döõ lieäu Lôùp öùng duïng CT ñieàu khieån Lôùp öùng duïng beân A xöû lyù yeâu caàu cuûa chöông trình ñieàu khieån vaø chuyeån tieáp maõ leänh xuoáng lôùp phía döôùi, lôùp bieåu dieãn döõ lieäu. Lôùp naøy bieåu dieãn maõ leänh thaønh moät daõy bit coù ñoä daøi vaø thöù töï qui öôùc, sau ñoù chuyeån tieáp xuoáng lôùp kieåm soaùt noái. Lôùp kieåm soaùt noái seõ boå sung thoâng tin ñeå phaân bieät yeâu caàu caäp nhaät döõ lieäu xuaát phaùt töø quan heä noái logic naøo, töø quaù trình tính toaùn naøo. Böôùc naøy trôû neân caàn thieát khi trong moät chöông trình öùng duïng coù nhieàu quaù trình tính toaùn caïnh tranh (task ) caàn phaûi söû duïng dòch vuï trao ñoåi döõ lieäu, vaø keát quaû caäp nhaät döõ lieäu phaûi ñöôïc ñöa traû veà ñuùng nôi yeâu caàu. Ñôn vò döõ lieäu giao thöùc (PDU) töø lôùp kieåm soaùt noái chuyeån xuoáng ñöôïc lôùp vaän chuyeån saép xeáp moät keânh truyeàn taûi vaø ñaûm baûo yeâu caàu seõ ñöôïc chuyeån tôùi beân B moät caùch tin caäy. Söû duïng dòch vuï chuyeån maïch vaø tìm ñöôøng ñi toái öu cuûa lôùp maïng, moät soá thoâng tin seõ ñöôïc boå sung vaøo böùc ñieän caàn truyeàn neáu caàn thieát. Tieáp theo, lôùp lieân keát döõ lieäu gaén theâm caùc thoâng tin baûo toaøn döõ lieäu, söû duïng thuû tuïc truy caäp moâi tröôøng ñeå chuyeån böùc ñieän xuoáng lôùp vaät lyù. Cuoái cuøng, caùc vi maïch ñieän töû döôùi lôùp vaät lyù SVTH: Löu Vaên Khoa Trang 31

    Be the first to comment

