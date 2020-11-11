Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TÀI LIỆU HUẤN LUYỆN, BỒI DƯỠNG NGHIỆP VỤ CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ (Dành cho lực lượng pccc cơ sở, lực lượng dân phòng) PHẦN I. MỘT ...
II. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ của các ngành, các cấp trong công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ 1. Quy định chức năng, nhiệm vụ của lực lượn...
Trong đó đã giao nhiệm vụ cho các ban, ngành cụ thể về việc thực hiện, phối hợp thực hiện trong tổ chức công tác CNCH thuộ...
2.2. Nhiệm vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở (Điều 8 Quyết định 44/2012/QĐ-TTg) - Cứu nạn, cứ...
- Cứu: Làm cho thoát khỏi mối đe dọa sự an toàn, sự sống còn. - Nạn: Đối tượng đã hoặc bị đe dọa đến sự sống, sự an toàn. ...
II. Các tình huống cơ bản trong hoạt động cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy (Điều 12 Quyết định 44/201...
cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ nhiều tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc trung ương; trường hợp có huy động lực lượng, phương t...
b) Thời gian bồi dưỡng bổ sung hàng năm về nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ tối thiểu là 16 giờ. 3. Nội dung huấn luyện, bồi dưỡn...
I. THOÁT NẠN TRONG ĐÁM CHÁY KHI CÓ CHÁY NHÀ CAO TẦNG, CHỢ, TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI, SIÊU THỊ 1. Ngay khi phát hiện ra đám chá...
Nếu không dập được, hãy đóng cửa lại 4. Tìm các lối thoát nạn sẵn có theo đèn EXIT – Lối ra hoặc đèn chỉ dẫn mũi tên màu x...
Tầm nhìn và Ôxy ở dưới bao giờ cũng tốt hơn 7. Bò hoặc đi khom người khi di chuyển trong phòng có nhiều khói. Nếu không nh...
Mở cửa như thế này là sai 10. Nếu nhiệt độ quá cao, tuyệt đối không được mở. Nếu không dập được lửa, hãy đóng cửa lại 11. ...
Di chuyển ra ban công, cửa sổ 13. Từ đây hãy gọi to; dùng khăn, áo sáng màu ra hiệu cho người cứu biết. Hãy ra hiệu cho mọ...
Dây tự cứu hạ chậm 16. Đôi khi tấm rèm, ga xé dọc hay quần áo dài... buộc lại cũng trở thành 1 sợi dây cứu nạn. Nhớ mặc nh...
Tuyệt đối KHÔNG nhảy 18. Trừ khi có đệm, lưới ở dưới. Đệm hơi cũng chỉ là giải pháp bất đắc dĩ II. HƯỚNG DẪN THOÁT NẠN KHI...
(3). Sự giẫm đạp (khi nạn nhân bị ngã và bị người khác giẫm đạp lên người). 2. Hướng dẫn thoát nạn Khi bị kẹt trong một đá...
Cuối cùng, phải ghi nhớ rằng chỉ có một cách duy nhất giúp thoát khỏi thảm hoạ, đó là: Sự bình tĩnh. Hãy để sự bình tĩnh đ...
+ Dùng hai tay ấn đầu khóa lại (hình 5). + Vòng hai dây qua đùi và ấn khóa lại, điều chỉnh dây cho vừa với đùi. Thực hiện ...
ngực. Thả tay đang giữ cằm người bị đuối nước ra và ra hiệu cho người thứ 2 trên bờ đã sẵn sàng kéo vào bờ. Chú ý khi bơi ...
Nếu cầm vô-lăng theo vị trí 10-2 giờ, khi túi khí bung ra, tay bạn sẽ bị đập vào mặt và gây thương tích. Hãy nhớ, túi khí ...
bị chìm. Tuy nhiên khi mở cửa sẽ khiến nước tràn vào xe nhanh hơn khiến xe nhanh chìm hơn vì thế bạn phải tìm cách thoát r...
Thở thật sâu và bơi qua cửa sổ ngay sau khi đập vỡ nó. Nước sẽ tràn vào trong, bạn nên chuẩn bị tinh thần và dùng hết sức ...
Giữ bình tĩnh để mở cửa hoặc đập vỡ cửa sổ. Mím chặt môi để giữ hơi thở và tránh uống no nước rồi bơi ra ngoài. Nếu không ...
- Sự cố rơi tự dovậy là người sử dụng thang máy ta phải làm gì khi gặp phải những tình huống trên: Thứ nhất : Giữ bình tĩn...
Thứ năm: Không tự ý trèo ra ngoài qua cửa thoát hiểm Trong thời gian chờ đợi, hãy cố giữ bình tĩnh và không nên tìm cách c...
thuộc tuyên truyền đến nhân dân một số biện pháp phòng, tránh lốc xoáy, gió giật sau đây: a. Đối với trên biển: - Buộc chủ...
Các nghiên cứu của Viện Vật lý địa cầu cho thấy, Việt Nam nằm ở tâm giông châu Á - một trong ba tâm giông trên thế giới, c...
Nếu thời gian này nhỏ hơn 20 giây thì phải di chuyển đến nơi an toàn hơn. Khi nghe thấy tiếng sấm đầu tiên bất kể là gì cũ...
PHẦN IV. MỘT SỐ KỸ NĂNG, PHƯƠNG PHÁP CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ VÀ SƠ CẤP CỨU NGƯỜI BỊ NẠN THƯỜNG GẶP TRONG MỘT SỐ TÌNH HUỐNG THƯỜNG ...
b) Bế người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nhẹ cân, không đi lại được, tại môi trường an toàn hoặc có khói, khí độc. (1). Nếu...
- Người cứu luồn một tay ra sau lưng nạn nhân túm lấy thắt lưng hoặc ôm eo, tay còn lại cầm tay nạn nhân quàng qua cổ và v...
- Luồn hai tay dưới đùi nạn nhân từ phía ngoài vào, giữ chặt, đứng lên. (2). Nếu nạn nhân bất tỉnh - Đặt nạn nhân nằm nghi...
- Giữ thẳng lưng đứng dậy kéo nạn nhân đi giật lùi. (2). Khi khoảng không gian phía trên hẹp Người cứu phải bò để kéo và t...
a) Kiệu người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nặng cân, còn tỉnh hay bất tỉnh và không đi lại được và trong môi trường có khói...
- Đặt nạn nhân nằm ngửa; - Người cứu cởi một cúc áo ngực nạn nhân ra, cuộn cổ áo vào trong áo tạo thành vành xung quanh cổ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TÀI LIỆU HUẤN LUYỆN, BỒI DƯỠNG NGHIỆP VỤ CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ (Dành cho lực lượng pccc cơ sở, lực lượng dân phòng)

14 views

Published on

TÀI LIỆU HUẤN LUYỆN, BỒI DƯỠNG NGHIỆP VỤ CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ (Dành cho lực lượng pccc cơ sở, lực lượng dân phòng)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TÀI LIỆU HUẤN LUYỆN, BỒI DƯỠNG NGHIỆP VỤ CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ (Dành cho lực lượng pccc cơ sở, lực lượng dân phòng)

  1. 1. TÀI LIỆU HUẤN LUYỆN, BỒI DƯỠNG NGHIỆP VỤ CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ (Dành cho lực lượng pccc cơ sở, lực lượng dân phòng) PHẦN I. MỘT SỐ VĂN BẢN QUY PHẠM PHÁP LUẬT VỀ CÔNG TÁC CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ I. Các văn bản của Đảng, Chính phủ, Bộ Công an quy định về công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ - Chỉ thị 1634/CT ngày 31/8/2010 của Thủ Tướng chính phủ về “Tăng cường chỉ đạo và thực hiện một số nhiệm vụ cấp bách, trọng tâm trong công tác phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ. - Quyết định số 44/2012/QĐ-TTg, ngày 15/10/2012 Thủ tướng Chính phủ quy định về công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy. Theo đó, lực lượng Cảnh sát Phòng cháy chữa cháy, lực lượng dân phòng, lực lượng PCCC cơ sở trực tiếp thực hiện nhiệm vụ CNCH theo các tình huống cơ bản được quy định tại điều 12 của quyết định này và điều 11 quy định về cơ chế phối hợp giữa các lực lượng tham gia cứu nạn, cứu hộ. - Kế hoạch số 165/KH-UBND, ngày 25/10/2013 của UBND Thành phố Hà Nội về việc thực hiện Quyết định số 44/2012/QĐ-TTg, ngày 15/10/2012 Thủ tướng Chính phủ quy định về công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy - Thông tư số 65/2013/TT-BCA, ngày 26/11/2013 của Bộ Công an quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của quyết định số 44/2012/QĐ-TTg ngày 15/10/2012 của Thủ tướng chính phủ. - Thông tư số 20/2014/TT-BCA, ngày 20/5/2014 của Bộ trưởng Bộ Công an quy định về quy trình cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng Cảnh sát PC&CC. - Chỉ thị số 47-CT/TW ngày 25/6/2015 của Ban Bí thư Trung ương Đảng về tăng cường sự lãnh đạo của Đảng đối với công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ. - Quyết định 1635/QĐ-TTg ngày 22/9/2015 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ về việc Ban hành chương trình hành động thực hiện Chỉ thị số 47-CT/TW ngày 25/6/2015. - Chỉ thị số 27/CT-TU ngày 19/11/2014 của Thành ủy Hà Nội về tăng cường sự lãnh đạo công tác PCCC&CNCH trên địa bàn Thành phố. 1
  2. 2. II. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ của các ngành, các cấp trong công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ 1. Quy định chức năng, nhiệm vụ của lực lượng Cảnh sát PC&CC tham gia cứu nạn, cứu hộ (Điều 10 Quyết định 44/2012/QĐ-TTg) - Là đầu mối tiếp nhận và xử lý thông tin các sự cố, tai nạn, yêu cầu cứu nạn, cứu hộ. - Tham mưu cho Bộ Công an và chính quyền địa phương về tổ chức thực hiện công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy theo quy định của pháp luật về tìm kiếm cứu nạn. - Bảo đảm sẵn sàng về lực lượng và phương tiện, tổ chức thường trực 24/24 giờ để tiếp nhận, xử lý thông tin các sự cố, tai nạn và trực tiếp thực hiện nhiệm vụ theo các tình huống cơ bản được quy định tại Điều 12 Quyết định này trong phạm vi địa bàn quản lý; xây dựng, tổ chức thực tập phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ; thực hiện cứu nạn, cứu hộ theo đề nghị của tổ chức, cá nhân. - Tổ chức huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ cho các lực lượng: dân phòng, phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở, phòng cháy và chữa cháy chuyên ngành và các lực lượng khác theo yêu cầu. - Tổ chức tuyên truyền, hướng dẫn kiến thức về công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ; xây dựng phong trào quần chúng tham gia cứu nạn, cứu hộ. 2. Hệ thống tổ chức bộ máy của lực lượng cứu nạn, cứu hộ tại chỗ * Lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy thực hiện nhiệm vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ (Điều 5 Quyết định 44/2012/QĐ-TTg) Lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy thực hiện nhiệm vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ gồm: 1. Lực lượng dân phòng. 2. Lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở. 3. Lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy chuyên ngành. 4. Lực lượng Cảnh sát phòng cháy và chữa cháy. * Cơ quan thường trực cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy (Điều 6 Quyết định 44/2012/QĐ-TTg) Lực lượng Cảnh sát phòng cháy và chữa cháy là lực lượng chuyên nghiệp thường trực cứu nạn, cứu hộ. III. Nhiệm vụ của người đứng đầu cơ sở và lực lượng tại chỗ * Nhiệm vụ của các cấp, các ngành Ngày 25/10/2013 UBND TP Hà Nội ban hành kế hoạch số 165/KH-UBND về thực hiện Quyết định số 44/2012/QĐ-TTg ngày 15/10/2012 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ. 2
  3. 3. Trong đó đã giao nhiệm vụ cho các ban, ngành cụ thể về việc thực hiện, phối hợp thực hiện trong tổ chức công tác CNCH thuộc phạm vi quyền hạn của mình. 1. Nhiệm vụ người đứng đầu cơ sở * Khoản 25 Điều 1 Luật sửa đổi bổ sung một số điều của Luật PCCC quy định: Tại cơ sở phải thành lập đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở. Đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở do người đứng đầu cơ quan, tổ chức quyết định thành lập, quản lý. * Khoản 2 Điều 32 nghị định 79/2014/NĐ-CP quy định: Người đứng đầu cơ sở có trách nhiệm thành lập hoặc đề xuất thành lập đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở và trực tiếp duy trì hoạt động theo chế độ chuyên trách hoặc không chuyên trách, các lực lượng này vừa làm nhiệm vụ PCCC vừa làm nhiệm vụ CNCH. Người đứng đầu cơ sở quy định tại Khoản 3 Điều 44 Luật Phòng cháy và chữa cháy, có trách nhiệm thành lập hoặc đề xuất thành lập và duy trì đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy chuyên ngành hoạt động theo chế độ chuyên trách. Chủ đầu tư cơ sở hạ tầng tại khu công nghiệp, khu chế xuất, khu công nghệ cao có trách nhiệm thành lập và trực tiếp duy trì hoạt động của đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở hoạt động theo chế độ chuyên trách. Người đứng đầu cơ quan, tổ chức trực tiếp quản lý cơ sở có trách nhiệm quyết định thành lập, ban hành quy chế hoạt động, bảo đảm kinh phí, trang bị phương tiện và bảo đảm các điều kiện để duy trì hoạt động của đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở, đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy chuyên ngành. 2. Nhiệm vụ của lực lượng tại chỗ 2.1. Nhiệm vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng dân phòng (Điều 7 Quyết định 44/2012/QĐ-TTg) - Cứu nạn, cứu hộ đối với các tai nạn, sự cố xảy ra trên địa bàn quản lý và tham gia cứu nạn, cứu hộ ở địa bàn khác khi được yêu cầu. - Tuyên truyền, hướng dẫn kiến thức về cứu nạn, cứu hộ; vận động quần chúng tham gia cứu nạn, cứu hộ. - Tham gia huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ về cứu nạn, cứu hộ cho nhân dân trên địa bàn. - Đề xuất ban hành quy định, kế hoạch về công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ thuộc phạm vi quản lý. 3
  4. 4. 2.2. Nhiệm vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở (Điều 8 Quyết định 44/2012/QĐ-TTg) - Cứu nạn, cứu hộ đối với các tai nạn, sự cố xảy ra trong cơ sở và tham gia cứu nạn, cứu hộ ở ngoài cơ sở khi được yêu cầu. - Tuyên truyền, hướng dẫn kiến thức về cứu nạn, cứu hộ cho cán bộ, công nhân viên trong cơ sở. - Tổ chức huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ về cứu nạn, cứu hộ cho cán bộ, công nhân viên trong cơ sở. - Đề xuất ban hành quy định, kế hoạch về công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ của cơ sở. 2.3. Nhiệm vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy chuyên ngành (Điều 9 Quyết định 44/2012/QĐ-TTg) - Cứu nạn, cứu hộ ban đầu đối với các tai nạn, sự cố xảy ra thuộc phạm vi quản lý và tham gia ở ngoài phạm vi quản lý khi được huy động. - Tổ chức huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ về cứu nạn, cứu hộ cho các cơ quan, đơn vị trong ngành. - Tuyên truyền, hướng dẫn kiến thức về công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ cho cán bộ, công nhân viên trong ngành. - Đề xuất ban hành quy định, kế hoạch về công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ của ngành. PHẦN II. KIẾN THỨC CƠ BẢN VỀ CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ I. Khái niệm 1. Khái niệm theo Từ điển Tiếng Việt 4
  5. 5. - Cứu: Làm cho thoát khỏi mối đe dọa sự an toàn, sự sống còn. - Nạn: Đối tượng đã hoặc bị đe dọa đến sự sống, sự an toàn. - Nạn nhân: Người bị nạn hay phải chịu hậu quả của một tai họa xã hội hoặc chế độ bất công. - Cứu nạn: Làm cho đối tượng gặp nạn thoát khỏi các mối đe dọa đến sự sống hoặc sự an toàn. - Hộ: Làm thay người khác (thường dừng sau động từ). - Cứu hộ: Giúp đối tượng đang bị nạn thoát khỏi nguy hiểm. 2. Các khái niệm theo Quyết định của Thủ tướng Chính phủ quy định về công tác CNCH của lực lượng PCCC - Tìm kiếm: là việc sử dụng lực lượng, trang thiết bị, phương tiện để xác định vị trí của người, phương tiện bị nạn. - Cứu nạn: là hoạt động cứu người bị nạn thoát khỏi nguy hiểm do sự cố, tai nạn hoặc các rủi ro khác đang đe dọa đến sức khỏe, tính mạng của họ, bao gồm cả biện pháp tư vấn, biện pháp y tế ban đầu, các biện pháp khác. - Cứu hộ: là hoạt động cứu phương tiện, tài sản thoát khỏi nguy hiểm hoặc hoạt động cứu trợ (bao gồm cả việc kéo, đẩy) phương tiện đang bị nguy hiểm, được thực hiện thông qua giao kết hợp đồng hoặc thỏa thuận cứu hộ giữa tổ chức, cá nhân thực hiện việc cứu hộ với tổ chức, cá nhân đề nghị cứu hộ. - Phối hợp hoạt động tìm kiếm và CNCH: là sự thống nhất hành động; phát huy sức mạnh tổng hợp của các lực lượng để đảm bảo thực hiện hiệu quả công tác tìm kiếm CNCH. - Sự cố: là những trục trặc bất thường xảy ra ngoài sự kiểm soát của con người, phương tiện kỹ thuật và có thể xảy ra hậu quả nghiêm trọng nếu không được khắc phục kịp thời. - Tai nạn: là những tình huống rủi ro xảy ra bất ngờ đã hoặc đang đe dọa đến sự an toàn và sự sống của con người. Tai nạn bao gồm: Tai nạn máy bay, tai nạn tàu thuyền trên biển, tai nạn giao thông đường bộ, đường sắt, đường song, đường hầm, sập đổ nhà cao tầng, công trình xây dựng… - Thiên tai: là sự tác động của các yếu tố tự nhiên và gây ra những hậu quả xấu đối với cuộc sống. Thiên tai bao gồm: bão, áp thấp nhiệt đới, lũ, lụt, xả lũ, mưa lớn, mưa đá, triều cường, going, sét, lốc xoáy, vòi rồng, sạt lở, nước dâng, động đất, sóng thần. - Thảm họa: là sự tác động bất ngờ gây ra thiệt hại hoặc đe dọa gây thiệt hại đặc biệt nghiêm trọng về người và tài sản, gây tác động xấu và để lại hậu quả lâu dài đối với đời sống xã hội và môi trường trên phạm vi rộng lớn. Chẳng hạn như: sự cố tràn dầu, sự cố rò rỉ, phát tán hóa chất độc hại, sự cố bức xạ, thiên tai,… 5
  6. 6. II. Các tình huống cơ bản trong hoạt động cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy (Điều 12 Quyết định 44/2012/QĐ-TTg) 1. Có người bị nạn trong sự cố cháy, nổ. 2. Có người bị nạn trên sông, suối, hồ, ao, giếng nước, hố sâu có nước, khu du lịch, vui chơi giải trí, bãi tắm. 3. Có người bị nạn trong các sự cố sạt lở đất đá, sập đổ nhà, công trình. 4. Có người bị mắc kẹt trong các phương tiện khi xảy ra sự cố, tai nạn giao thông đường bộ, đường sắt, đường sông. 5. Có người bị mắc kẹt trong nhà, trong thang máy, trên cao, dưới hầm, hố sâu, trong hang, công trình ngầm. 6. Các tình huống cứu nạn, cứu hộ khác theo quy định của pháp luật. III. Xây dựng và tổ chức thực tập phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ a. Đối với lực lượng Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ (Điều 10 Thông tư 65/2013/TT-BCA) 1. Phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ được xây dựng theo Mẫu số 01 Phụ lục 1 ban hành kèm theo Thông tư này. 2. Thẩm quyền phê duyệt phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ: a) Trưởng phòng Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ thuộc Công an cấp tỉnh phê duyệt phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ sử dụng lực lượng, phương tiện của Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ thuộc phạm vi địa bàn quản lý; trường hợp có huy động lực lượng, phương tiện của các lực lượng Công an khác thì phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ do Giám đốc Công an cấp tỉnh phê duyệt; trường hợp có huy động lực lượng, phương tiện của các cơ quan, tổ chức trên địa bàn thì phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ do Chủ tịch Ủy ban nhân dân cùng cấp phê duyệt. b) Trưởng phòng Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ thuộc Sở Cảnh sát phòng cháy và chữa cháy phê duyệt phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ sử dụng lực lượng, phương tiện của Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ thuộc phạm vi địa bàn quản lý; trường hợp có huy động lực lượng, phương tiện của các lực lượng Công an khác, của các cơ quan, tổ chức trên địa bàn thuộc cấp huyện quản lý thì phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ do Chủ tịch Ủy ban nhân dân cùng cấp phê duyệt. c) Giám đốc Sở Cảnh sát phòng cháy và chữa cháy phê duyệt phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ có sử dụng lực lượng, phương tiện của các phòng Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ trực thuộc; trường hợp có huy động lực lượng, phương tiện của các lực lượng Công an khác, của các cơ quan, tổ chức trên địa bàn thuộc cấp tỉnh quản lý thì do Chủ tịch Ủy ban nhân dân cấp tỉnh phê duyệt. d) Cục trưởng Cục Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ phê duyệt phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ có huy động lực lượng và phương tiện của Cảnh sát phòng 6
  7. 7. cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ nhiều tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc trung ương; trường hợp có huy động lực lượng, phương tiện của lực lượng Công an các tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc trung ương thì phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ do Bộ trưởng Bộ Công an hoặc người được ủy quyền phê duyệt; trường hợp đặc biệt có huy động lực lượng, phương tiện của các Bộ, ngành thì Chủ tịch Ủy ban Quốc gia tìm kiếm cứu nạn phê duyệt. 3. Phương án cứu nạn, cứu hộ phải được tổ chức thực tập theo các tình huống điển hình, có tính đặc thù theo từng đơn vị, cơ sở và địa phương. b. Kế hoạch thực hiện công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ của lực lượng dân phòng, lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở, lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy chuyên ngành (Điều 8 Thông tư 65/2013/TT-BCA) 1. Hàng năm, lực lượng dân phòng, lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở, lực lượng phòng cháy và chữa cháy chuyên ngành căn cứ vào chức năng, nhiệm vụ, yêu cầu công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ và tính chất, đặc điểm của cơ quan, tổ chức, cơ sở, địa phương mình đề xuất người đứng đầu cơ quan, tổ chức, cơ sở, chính quyền địa phương xây dựng kế hoạch thực hiện công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ. 2. Kế hoạch thực hiện công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ gồm các nội dung cơ bản sau: a) Chuẩn bị về lực lượng làm công tác cứu nạn, cứu hộ; b) Chuẩn bị về phương tiện cứu nạn, cứu hộ phù hợp với tình hình đặc điểm của cơ quan, tổ chức và địa phương; c) Phân công nhiệm vụ, cơ chế phối hợp để tổ chức ứng phó với các tình huống sự cố, tai nạn có thể xảy ra; d) Kinh phí bảo đảm cho hoạt động cứu nạn, cứu hộ; đ) Kiểm tra, đôn đốc việc tổ chức thực hiện. IV. Huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ cho các lực lượng phòng cháy, chữa cháy khác (Điều 14 Thông tư 65/2013/TT-BCA) 1. Đối tượng huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ gồm: a) Cán bộ, đội viên đội dân phòng, đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy cơ sở và đội phòng cháy và chữa cháy chuyên ngành; b) Người chỉ huy phương tiện thủy, tàu hỏa, tàu bay, người điều khiển phương tiện giao thông cơ giới, người điều khiển phương tiện, người làm việc và phục vụ trên phương tiện giao thông cơ giới có từ 30 chỗ ngồi trở lên và trên phương tiện giao thông cơ giới chuyên dùng để vận chuyển các chất, hàng nguy hiểm; c) Người làm việc trong cơ sở sản xuất, kinh doanh phương tiện cứu nạn, cứu hộ; d) Các đối tượng khác có yêu cầu được huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ. 2. Thời gian huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ: a) Thời gian huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ lần đầu từ 32 đến 48 giờ; 7
  8. 8. b) Thời gian bồi dưỡng bổ sung hàng năm về nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ tối thiểu là 16 giờ. 3. Nội dung huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ theo các chuyên đề cơ bản sau: a) Phương pháp, biện pháp, kỹ thuật, chiến thuật cứu người bị nạn trong sự cố cháy, nổ; b) Phương pháp, biện pháp, kỹ thuật, chiến thuật cứu người bị nạn trên sông, suối, hồ, ao, giếng nước, hố sâu có nước, khu du lịch, vui chơi giải trí, bãi tắm; c) Phương pháp, biện pháp, kỹ thuật, chiến thuật cứu người bị nạn trong các sự cố sạt lở đất đá, sập đổ nhà, công trình; d) Phương pháp, biện pháp, kỹ thuật, chiến thuật cứu người bị mắc kẹt trong các phương tiện khi xảy ra sự cố, tai nạn giao thông đường bộ, đường sắt, đường sông; e) Phương pháp, biện pháp, kỹ thuật, chiến thuật cứu người bị mắc kẹt trong nhà, trong thang máy, trên cao, dưới hầm, hố sâu, trong hang, trong công trình ngầm. 4. Cấp “Giấy chứng nhận huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ”: a) Đối tượng tham gia huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ, sau khi hoàn thành chương trình huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ và có kết quả kiểm tra đạt yêu cầu thì được cấp “Giấy chứng nhận huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ” theo Mẫu số 02 Phụ lục I ban hành kèm theo Thông tư này. b) Giấy chứng nhận huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ do Cục trưởng Cục Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ; Giám đốc Sở Cảnh sát phòng cháy và chữa cháy hoặc Trưởng phòng Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ Công an các tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc Trung ương cấp Phôi “Giấy chứng nhận huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ” do Cục Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ tổ chức in và phát hành. c) Giấy chứng nhận huấn luyện nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ có giá trị sử dụng trong thời gian 5 năm, kể từ ngày cấp. 5. Giao Cục Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ biên soạn tài liệu, giáo trình huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ phù hợp cho từng đối tượng quy định tại khoản 1 Điều này. 6. Hàng năm, các đối tượng huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ quy định tại Khoản 1 Điều này phải được cơ quan Cảnh sát phòng cháy, chữa cháy và cứu nạn, cứu hộ huấn luyện về nghiệp vụ cứu nạn, cứu hộ ít nhất 1 lần. Danh sách sẽ được bổ sung vào sổ theo dõi quy định tại Điểm đ, Khoản 1 Điều 6 Thông tư này. PHẦN III. MỘT SỐ KỸ NĂNG, PHƯƠNG PHÁP THOÁT NẠN CƠ BẢN VÀ TỰ CỨU KHI CÓ TAI NẠN, THIÊN TAI, CHÁY NỔ XẢY RA 8
  9. 9. I. THOÁT NẠN TRONG ĐÁM CHÁY KHI CÓ CHÁY NHÀ CAO TẦNG, CHỢ, TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI, SIÊU THỊ 1. Ngay khi phát hiện ra đám cháy, phải nhanh chóng gọi điện thoại đến số “114” để báo ngay cho lực lượng chữa cháy chuyên nghiệp. 2. Khi có cháy hãy bình tĩnh xử lý, đây là yếu tố quan trọng nhất. Sử dụng phương tiện PCCC sẵn có để dập cháy. Sử dụng phương tiện bình chữa cháy xách tay để dập cháy 3. Nếu không dập được hãy ra khỏi phòng và đóng cửa phòng bị cháy lại. 9
  10. 10. Nếu không dập được, hãy đóng cửa lại 4. Tìm các lối thoát nạn sẵn có theo đèn EXIT – Lối ra hoặc đèn chỉ dẫn mũi tên màu xanh. Hãy sử dụng cầu thang bộ, tuyệt đối không dùng thang máy. Tìm lối ra theo đèn LỐI RA, EXIT 5. Trên đường đi, báo cho người ở các phòng lân cận biết đang có cháy xảy ra. Nhớ báo cho mọi người cùng thoát ra 6. Nếu phải băng qua lửa, hãy dùng áo, chăn chất liệu cotton nhúng ướt và trùm lên đầu, lên người. 10
  11. 11. Tầm nhìn và Ôxy ở dưới bao giờ cũng tốt hơn 7. Bò hoặc đi khom người khi di chuyển trong phòng có nhiều khói. Nếu không nhìn thấy lối thoát nạn thì nên lần - sờ theo một bên tường để đi, chắc chắn sẽ tìm thấy cửa ra. Nên dùng khăn ướt bịt miệng mũi. Đi sát theo một phía của tường 8. Nếu phải mở cửa, hãy kiểm tra nhiệt độ trước khi mở. Kiểm tra nhiệt độ cửa trước khi mở 9. Khi mở nên tránh mặt và người sang một bên đề phòng lửa tạt. Nên cúi sát người xuống sàn khi mở cửa. 11
  12. 12. Mở cửa như thế này là sai 10. Nếu nhiệt độ quá cao, tuyệt đối không được mở. Nếu không dập được lửa, hãy đóng cửa lại 11. Nếu khói lùa, dùng vải, giẻ ướt nhét vào khe cửa; hoặc dùng băng dính dán chặt. Dùng giẻ, băng dính ngăn chặn khói 12. Sau đó tìm lối thoát sang các phòng khác. Nếu không có lối ra, hãy di chuyển ra ban công, cửa sổ. 12
  13. 13. Di chuyển ra ban công, cửa sổ 13. Từ đây hãy gọi to; dùng khăn, áo sáng màu ra hiệu cho người cứu biết. Hãy ra hiệu cho mọi người biết 14. Điện thoại 114 và 115, 113 hay công an phường, người thân... để thông báo vị trí bạn đang bị kẹt. Alô 114, alô 113, alô 115, người thân 15. Trong khi chờ lực lượng PCCC hãy dùng các phương tiện có sẵn như: kìm cắt cửa, dây, thang dây... để thoát ra. 13
  14. 14. Dây tự cứu hạ chậm 16. Đôi khi tấm rèm, ga xé dọc hay quần áo dài... buộc lại cũng trở thành 1 sợi dây cứu nạn. Nhớ mặc nhiều quần áo, quấn giẻ vào tay khi tụt 17. Tuyệt đối KHÔNG nhảy 14
  15. 15. Tuyệt đối KHÔNG nhảy 18. Trừ khi có đệm, lưới ở dưới. Đệm hơi cũng chỉ là giải pháp bất đắc dĩ II. HƯỚNG DẪN THOÁT NẠN KHI XẢY RA SỰ CỐ, TAI NẠN DO CHEN LẤN, XÔ ĐẨY, GIẪM ĐẠP LÊN NHAU Ở NƠI TẬP TRUNG ĐÔNG NGƯỜI Tại những nơi tập trung đông người thường xảy ra tình trạng chen lấn, xô đẩy khá phổ biến. Nếu có một sự cố bất thường như có đám cháy, đe dọa khủng bố… tình trạng sẽ trở nên hỗn loạn và những người trong đám đông sẽ gặp phải một số tai nạn nguy hiểm đến tính mạng. Trên thế giới đã có những vụ chen lấn, xô đẩy trong đám đông khiến nhiều người tử vong. Ở nước ta, thường xuyên có rất nhiều lễ hội, mít tinh, bắn pháo hoa… tình trạng chen lấn, xô đẩy thường xuyên xảy ra. 1. Các nguyên nhân dẫn đến thương vong cho người bị nạn trong sự cố, tai nạn do chen lấn, xô đẩy, giẫm đạp lên nhau ở nơi tập trung đông người (1). Sự ngạt thở (đây là nguyên nhân hàng đầu). (2). Sự chèn ép quá mức (khi đám đông xô đẩy nhau). 15
  16. 16. (3). Sự giẫm đạp (khi nạn nhân bị ngã và bị người khác giẫm đạp lên người). 2. Hướng dẫn thoát nạn Khi bị kẹt trong một đám đông hỗn loạn, yêu cầu đầu tiên là phải bình tĩnh và kiểm soát sự sợ hãi. Hãy bình tĩnh để xem xét thông tin về sự cố đang xảy ra (cháy, nổ, sập đổ công trình…). Trong những phút đầu tiên, tuyệt đối không chạy theo phần lớn đám đông vì khả năng bị kẹt lại trong đám đông lớn hơn rất nhiều so với cơ hội thoát ra được khi có cùng lúc nhiều người chạy về một hướng. Quan sát tìm xung quanh các vị trí đã định vị sẵn như toà nhà, bãi đất trống, cửa thoát hiểm gần nhất… và tìm cách di chuyển về phía đó. Quan sát xung quanh để tìm các nhân viên cứu nạn, cứu hộ hoặc những người biết nhiều thông tin hơn. Thông thường trong đám đông hỗn loạn, rất ít người chú ý xung quanh. Họ thường chỉ nhìn về hướng phía trước, nơi họ sẽ chạy đến. Có nhiều người biết hướng thoát nạn tốt nhất nhưng không ai nghe họ trong những trường hợp này. Cũng có khi những người này ở vị trí cao hơn (trên cây, bờ tường…) nên họ quan sát tốt hơn và xa hơn. Hãy cố gắng nhìn họ và theo sợ chỉ dẫn của họ. Hãy tìm cách liên lạc với người thân và yêu cầu cung cấp thêm thông tin nếu họ đang ở vị trí khác. Nếu xảy ra cháy, hãy quan sát hướng bay lên của khói để xác định hướng đi của mình. Nếu kẹt cứng trong một đám đông, hãy: - Ngẩng cao đầu để lấy thêm không khí; - Không cố gắng đi ngược hoặc cắt ngang dòng người, (làm cho mất sức và va vào người khác, dễ bị ngã, nếu bị ngã khả năng tử vong rất lớn do bị giẫm đạp lên). Hãy di chuyển cùng dòng người, để lực của người khác đưa mình đi và quan sát xung quanh tìm cơ hội thoát hiểm; - Di chuyển trong đám đông theo tư thế ngang (Thực tế chứng minh rằng khi 6 hoặc 7 người cùng đẩy về một phía thì lực đẩy có thể lên đến gần 500 kg. Lực này đủ để bẻ cong một thanh sắt hoặc làm đổ một bức tường. Những nạn nhân tử vong thường được tìm thấy ở tư thế đứng. Thậm chí khi đám đông được giải tán, họ chết khi vẫn đang đứng như vậy. Những nạn nhân này thường chết vì bị gẫy xương sườn hoặc vỡ nội tạng bên trong do bị chèn ép trực tiếp lên cơ thể từ phía trước và phía sau. Vì vậy khi di chuyển trong đám đông, tư thế tốt nhất là di chuyển ngang để lực ép của đám đông lên cạnh bên cơ thể của mình). 16
  17. 17. Cuối cùng, phải ghi nhớ rằng chỉ có một cách duy nhất giúp thoát khỏi thảm hoạ, đó là: Sự bình tĩnh. Hãy để sự bình tĩnh đưa đến sự phá đoán và hành động chính xác nhất. III. PHƯƠNG PHÁP CỨU NGƯỜI ĐUỐI NƯỚC KHI CÓ ÁO PHAO - Áo phao là vật nổi trên nước có hình một cái áo khoác được làm bằng muốt và bao phủ bên ngoài bằng tấm nilong mỏng. Áo phao có tác dụng: đảm bảo an toàn cho người làm việc dưới nước hoặc an toàn cho người không biết bơi khi ở dưới nước với độ sâu lớn. * Cách sử dụng áo phao + Dùng ngón tay trỏ và ngón tay cái ấn mạnh vào phần giữa khóa trước ngực áo phao để mở khóa (hình 1). + Nới rộng phần dây choàng qua đùi ở phía dưới áo phao (hình 2). + Điều chỉnh khóa hai bên hông bằng cách kéo phần dây còn dư ở đầu khóa ra phía trước hoặc sau (hình 3). + Mặc vào người (hình 4) 176052711
  18. 18. + Dùng hai tay ấn đầu khóa lại (hình 5). + Vòng hai dây qua đùi và ấn khóa lại, điều chỉnh dây cho vừa với đùi. Thực hiện cho cả hai đùi (hình 6). + Mặt trong áo phao có túi nhỏ đựng còi. Dùng còi thổi khi muốn kêu cứu. * Các phương pháp cứu người đuối nước khi có áo phao - Cách 1: đối với trường hợp có 1 người cứu hộ Người cứu hộ trực tiếp mặc áo phao bơi ra cứu người bị nạn dưới nước. Khi tiếp cận được nạn nhân thì nắm lấy phần tay, hoặc phần đầu nạn nhân để lôi nạn nhân vào bờ. Chú ý lôi nạn nhân vào bờ phải lôi ở tư thế đặt nạn nhân nằm ngửa. - Cách 2: đối với trường hợp có 2 người cứu hộ cùng cứu 1 người bị đuối nước + Người thứ nhất: Mặc áo phao vào người, để người thứ 2 cột dây vào lưng của mình rồi trực tiếp bơi lại cứu người đuối nước. Khi tiếp cận người bị đuối nước, 1 tay đỡ nạn nhân kéo, tay kia luồn qua dưới nách giữ chặt thân người bị đuối nước ở trước 18
  19. 19. ngực. Thả tay đang giữ cằm người bị đuối nước ra và ra hiệu cho người thứ 2 trên bờ đã sẵn sàng kéo vào bờ. Chú ý khi bơi lại người bị đuối nước ngườ cứu hộ tiếp cận phía sau lưng và ôm người bị đuối nước ở tư thế nằm ngửa. + Người thứ hai: Đứng trên bờ, cột dây vào lưng người thứ nhất rồi thả lỏng dây cho người này bơi ra tiếp cận người bị đuối nước và kéo dây vào bờ khi có tín hiệu của người thứ nhất. IV. PHƯƠNG PHÁP THOÁT KHỎI Ô TÔ KHI ĐANG CHÌM DƯỚI NƯỚC Xe bị chìm xuống nước hay bị nước cuốn trôi thường xảy ra với những tay lái non kinh nghiệm hay liều lĩnh với tính mạng. Nơi xảy ra tai nạn thường là những con đường dọc sông suối, ao hồ với các khúc cua gấp hay các vùng ngập nước, lũ lụt ít người qua lại... Để tránh những tai nạn đáng tiếc này vẫn phụ thuộc vào sự cẩn trọng của lái xe. Giảm tốc độ ở các khúc cua gấp để dễ dàng xử lý tình huống hay khi đi qua vùng ngập cần xem xét tình hình, điều kiện thời tiết và độ cao mực nước để vượt qua. ... Tuyệt đối không di chuyển qua các con đường bị ngập lụt nơi đồng trống, không xác định được các cột mốc hai bên đường hay trong các trường hợp lũ lớn nhanh, nước chảy xiết.... Dưới đây là những kỹ năng cơ bản giúp bạn thoát ra khỏi xe khi xe bị ngập nước Cách thoát khỏi xe khi bị chìm xuống nước theo phương châm "dây đai an toàn, trẻ em, cửa sổ và thoát ra ngoài" (S-C-W-O). * Các bước trong Kinh nghiệm lái xe - Cách thoát khỏi xe bị chìm xuống nước: Bước 1: Chuẩn bị ứng phó với cú va chạm xuống mặt nước Điều này áp dụng khi xe bị lao thẳng xuống nước. Khi nhận thức chuyện chiếc xe bị lao ra khỏi đường và lao xuống nước, bạn phải nhanh chóng chuẩn bị để ứng phó. Cụ thể, bạn hãy đặt cả hai tay lên vô-lăng theo vị trí 9-3 giờ. Cú va chạm giữa xe với nước có thể khiến túi khí bung ra, do đó, những vị trí cầm vô-lăng khác sẽ khiến bạn bị thương nặng. 19
  20. 20. Nếu cầm vô-lăng theo vị trí 10-2 giờ, khi túi khí bung ra, tay bạn sẽ bị đập vào mặt và gây thương tích. Hãy nhớ, túi khí bung ra rất nhanh, chỉ trong vòng 0,04 giây sau khi được kích hoạt. Giữ bình tĩnh Sự sợ hãi sẽ làm giảm năng lượng của cơ thể, hút hết lượng không khí quý giá và khiến đầu óc bạn trống rỗng. Do đó, hãy dành thời gian để nghĩ đến những gì cần làm tiếp theo và tập trung vào tình huống bạn đang phải đối mặt. Bước 2: Tháo dây an toàn Bước tiếp theo mà bạn cần thực hiện nhanh chóng là tháo khóa dây an toàn cũng như nhắc nhở, hỗ trợ người trên xe tháo dây an toàn ra ngoài. Nhiều người khi bị chìm xuống nước đã quá sợ hãi đến mức quên tháo dây an toàn. Phương châm khi xe bị chìm dưới nước chính là "dây đai an toàn, trẻ em, cửa sổ và thoát ra ngoài" (S-C-W-O). Đây là việc cần thiết nhất khi chiếc xe vừa lao xuống nước quyết định tính mạng của bạn và những người ngồi trong xe Bước 3: Mở cửa sổ càng sớm càng tốt Khi xe bị rơi xuông nước, nhiều người vì quá sợ hãi nên không nghĩ đến chuyện có thể thoát ra ngoài qua đường cửa sổ. Họ chỉ nghĩ cửa mới là lối thoát duy nhất khi xe 20
  21. 21. bị chìm. Tuy nhiên khi mở cửa sẽ khiến nước tràn vào xe nhanh hơn khiến xe nhanh chìm hơn vì thế bạn phải tìm cách thoát ra bằng của sổ xe. Những chiếc xe hiện đại thì hệ thống điện của xe có thể tiếp tục hoạt động trong vòng 3 phút sau khi xe rơi xuống nước. Vì thế, nếu xe bạn được trang bị cửa sổ chỉnh điện, hay thử mở cùng lúc cả 4 cửa kính xe như bình thường để mọi người thoát ra. Theo thử nghiệm thì mỗi chiếc xe khi bị rời xuống nước chỉ có từ 30 giây đến 2 phút để nổi trên mặt nước. Vì thế bạn và những người trong xe phải tận dụng thời gian này để thoát ra ngoài Bước 4: Đập vỡ cửa sổ Nếu xe không thể mở bằng điện bạn bắt buộc phải đập vỡ nó để thoát ra. Trong bài viết những vật dụng cần thiết trên xe hơi có nhắc luôn trang bị Cờ-lê, tua vít lớn hay búa nhỏ trong hộc đồ tablo dùng khi cần cần đập cửa kính trong các sự cố cửa xe bị kẹt hay là một "vũ khí để tự vệ". Đây là lúc cần thiết đến vật dụng này. Đối với hầu hết các ô tô hiện nay đều sử dụng động cơ đặt trước thì nên khi bị chìm xuống thì phần đầu xe sẽ chìm xuống trước. Vì thế không được đập kính chắn gió phía trước xe (cửa kính này rất khó vỡ vì có độ bền cao) chỉ được đập các cửa sổ hay cửa phía sau xe. Khi cửa kính vỡ thì nước sẽ tràn vào bên trong xe nhưng giúp bạn thoát ra ngoài thì cơ hội sống sẽ cao hơn. Nếu không có các vật trên thì có thể dùng giày cao gót, dùng tay hay chân đạp vào cửa sổ xe để thoát ra ngoài. Lúc đó bạn có thể phải dùng đến máy tính xách tay, camera cỡ lớn, điện thoại để đập vỡ cửa kính xe. Cần nhớ rằng, việc đập vỡ cửa sổ không hề đơn giản. Vì thế, bạn phải tìm những điểm dễ vỡ của cửa sổ để đập vào thường là điểm trung tâm của cửa sổ xe. Bước 5: Thoát ra ngoài qua cửa sổ vỡ 21
  22. 22. Thở thật sâu và bơi qua cửa sổ ngay sau khi đập vỡ nó. Nước sẽ tràn vào trong, bạn nên chuẩn bị tinh thần và dùng hết sức để bơi ra ngoài. Hãy để ý đến trẻ con đầu tiên. Kéo chúng lên mặt nước càng sớm càng tốt. Nếu bọn trẻ không biết bơi, hãy kiếm thứ gì đó có thể nổi để chúng bám vào hoặc để người lớn đi kèm. Khi bạn thoát ra khỏi xe, đừng đạp chân để không làm người khác bị thương. Hãy dùng tay để bơi lên trên mặt nước. Quần áo và những vật dụng nặng trong túi có thể khiến bạn bị chìm. Vì thế, hãy vứt bỏ giày dép và cởi những quần áo nặng bên ngoài để bơi dễ dàng hơn. Bước 6: Thoát ra ngoài khi nước đã tràn hết vào xe và bơi nhanh lên phía trên Trong tình huống xấu nhất khi nước đã ngập toàn bộ xe, bạn phải di chuyển thật nhanh và chính xác để đảm bảo mạng sống. Nước sẽ tràn vào nội thất trong vòng 60- 120 giây. 22
  23. 23. Giữ bình tĩnh để mở cửa hoặc đập vỡ cửa sổ. Mím chặt môi để giữ hơi thở và tránh uống no nước rồi bơi ra ngoài. Nếu không biết bơi theo hướng nào, bạn hãy đi theo phía có ánh sáng hoặc bong bóng. Hãy để ý những vật xung quanh như đá, dầm cầu bằng xi măng hoặc thậm chí thuyền chạy ngang qua. Cố hết sức để cơ thể không bị thương. Bám lấy cành cây hoặc những vật nổi khác nếu bạn bị thương hoặc kiệt sức. Bước 7: Gọi cấp cứu Khi lên khỏi mặt nước cần gọi ngay cấp cứu và người hỗ trợ để chữa trị những vết thương trên cơ thể hay giữ ấm cũng như giúp trẻ nhỏ bình tĩnh lại V. PHƯƠNG PHÁP XỬ LÝ KHI THANG MÁY GẶP SỰ CỐ Trong cuộc sống hiện đại thang máy được dùng vô cùng rộng rãi và phổ biến trong các tòa nhà cao tầng, chung cư, trung tâm thương mại và ngay cả trong các hộ gia đình… Tuy hiện đại là thế nhưng thang máy đôi khi cũng gặp sự cố trục trặc khiến cho chúng ta không khỏi hoang mang và lo lắng. Học các kỹ năng xử trí khi cầu thang máy gặp sự cố là việc nên làm. Mỗi người nên tự trang bị cho mình những kiến thức tối thiểu để có thể tự mình xoay xở và giải quyết khi có sự cố bất ngờ xảy ra. Những điều này không chỉ của người lớn mà chúng ta nên dạy các bé để trẻ không hoảng loạn khi rơi vào những tình huống này. Những sự cố chúng ta có thể gặp khi di chuyển bằng thang mấy có thể như: - Sự cố mất điện là sự cố có thể xảy ra ở bất cứ nơi nào, có thể do điều kiện khách quan hoặc chủ quan. - Sự cố ngừng hoạt động: mỗi chiếc thang máy được cấu thành từ hàng trăm các loại thiết bị khác nhau, nếu một trong số các thiết bị hỏng thì sẽ dẫn tới tình trạng thang máy ngừng hoạt động. - Thang máy chạy vượt tốc độ: Thang máy chạy với tốc độ nhanh hơn bình thường, một số người nhầm tưởng là thang máy rơi nhưng thực ra trường hợp này chỉ là chạy vượt tốc thôi. 23
  24. 24. - Sự cố rơi tự dovậy là người sử dụng thang máy ta phải làm gì khi gặp phải những tình huống trên: Thứ nhất : Giữ bình tĩnh: - Điều đầu tiên và quan trọng nhất cần làm trong lúc này là phải thật bình tĩnh. Chúng ta nên nhớ rằng có rất ít trường hợp có người chết khi bị nhốt trong thang máy và gần như chúng ta có thể thoát khỏi một cái thang máy đóng kín mà không hề bị trầy xước. - Nếu như cảm thấy quá sợ hãi, hãy cố gắng loại khỏi đầu những sự suy diễn và lo lắng không đáng có của ban. Thư giãn để giảm bớt nỗi sợ hãi. Giữ bình tĩnh để có thể sống sót. Trường hợp thường gặp nhất là chúng ta phải đợi cho tới khi thang máy bắt đầu hoạt động trở lại. Thứ hai: Thử nút mở cửa Khi thang máy đột ngột dừng lại, chúng ta không nhất thiết phải bấm loạn xạ các nút đến các tầng khác để xem nó có di chuyển tiếp hay không. Thay vào đó, hãy thử bấm nút mở cửa. Nếu thang máy vẫn không có phản ứng thì hãy kêu cứu ngay lúc đó hoặc ấn chuông gọi. Thứ ba: Chờ thiết bị cứu hộ trong thang máy Thang máy tải khách hiện nay đều có bộ cứu hộ tự động Automatic Rescue Device (gọi tắt là ARD), tác dụng của bộ cứu hộ ARD nhằm giúp đưa thang về vị trí gần nhất để cho người bị kẹt trong thang có thể thoát ra ngoài thông qua hệ thống tích điện. tuy nhiên trong 1 số trường hợp thì hệ thống ARD bị hỏng hóc hoặc không hoạt động thì người bị kẹt có thể nhờ sự chợ giúp bên ngoài. Thứ tư: Liên lạc với những người ở ngoài Khi thang máy bị lỗi, người phía trong cần bình tĩnh để liên lạc ra bên ngoài bằng điện thoại di động hoặc điện thoại trong thang máy, nếu không có hoặc điện thoại không sử dụng được, có thể tìm cách gọi to, đập cửa thang... để kịp thời báo hiệu ra bên ngoài. Hãy tìm số điện thoại hotline (Người cầm số hotline là chuyên viên có kỹ thuật nên bạn hoàn toàn có thể tin tưởng và nghe theo hướng dẫn của họ) trên bảng hướng dẫn sử dụng trong thang máy và gọi điện để báo tình hình và chờ đợi người giúp đỡ. 24
  25. 25. Thứ năm: Không tự ý trèo ra ngoài qua cửa thoát hiểm Trong thời gian chờ đợi, hãy cố giữ bình tĩnh và không nên tìm cách cậy cửa, hoặc tìm các thoát ra ngoài bằng cửa thoát hiểm trên nóc cabin.Trong trường hợp thang máy rơi tự do hãy nằm song song với sàn nhà ngay lập tức, càng gần chính giữa thang càng tốt. Điều này sẽ giúp phân bố đều lực rơi lên toàn bộ cơ thể, giảm thiểu tối đa thương tích. Gối đầu lên một tay để tránh bị thương đầu, một tay che mặt để không bị các vật khác rơi lên mặt, Nên cabin thang máy là nơi an toàn nhất khi thang máy bị rơi. Cuối cùng chúng ta hãy luôn nhớ thang máy dù vô cùng hiện đại nhưng nó cũng chỉ là một thiết bị điện tử, nên không có gì đảm bảo là nó sẽ hoạt động liên tục, không bao giờ hỏng hóc đột ngột. Với điện lưới như hiện nay điện có thể bị cắt bất cứ lúc nào. Luôn luôn giữ bình tĩnh và trang bị những kỹ năng xử lý tình huống khi thang máy gặp trục trặc là vô cùng cần thiết và quan trọng giúp chúng ta tự bảo vệ bản thân và những người xung quanh. VI. PHƯƠNG PHÁP ỨNG PHÓ VỚI LỐC XOÁY, GIÓ GIẬT 1. Một số kiến thức về lốc xoáy, gió giật: a. Lốc xoáy: là những xoáy nhỏ cuốn lên, có trục thẳng đứng, thường xảy ra khi khí quyển có sự nhiễu loạn và về cơ bản là không thể dự báo được. Nguyên nhân sinh gió lốc là những dòng khí nóng bốc lên cao một cách mạnh mẽ. Trong những ngày hè nóng nực, mặt đất bị đốt nóng không đều nhau, một khoảng nào đó hấp thụ nhiệt thuận lợi sẽ nóng hơn, tạo ra vùng khí áp giảm và tạo ra dòng thăng. Không khí lạnh hơn ở chung quanh tràn đến tạo hiện tượng gió xoáy, tương tự như trong cơn bão. Tốc độ gió của lốc xoáy tăng mạnh đột ngột trong một thời gian rõ rệt. b. Gió giật (hay còn gọi là tố): là hiện tượng gió tăng tốc đột ngột, hướng cũng thay đổi bất chợt, nhiệt độ không khí giảm mạnh, ẩm độ tăng nhanh thường kèm theo dông, mưa rào hoặc mưa đá. Khi có những đám mây xuất hiện, chân mây tối thẫm, mây thấp, đó là những đám mây báo trước gió mạnh đột ngột, thường là gió giật (tố). Gió giật xảy ra khi không khí lạnh tràn vào vùng nóng và nâng không khí nóng lên đột ngột. Gió giật thường xảy ra trong một thời gian ngắn (hàng phút và hàng chục phút). Vùng gió giật là một dải dài và hẹp chuyển dịch với tốc độ khá lớn, tới cấp 10. Gió giật rất nguy hiểm, thường xảy ra trong cơn dông, bão và xảy ra đột ngột chưa dự đoán trước được. 2. Thực hiện một số biện pháp phòng, tránh, ứng phó với lốc xoáy, gió giật: Để hạn chế đến mức thấp nhất thiệt hại do lốc xoáy, gió giật gây ra và xử lý tình huống lốc xoáy, gió giật xảy ra trên địa bàn, Thường trực Ban Chỉ huy Phòng chống lụt bão thành phố đề nghị Thường trực Ủy ban nhân dân các quận, huyện và các cơ quan, đơn vị tổ chức thực hiện, đồng thời chỉ đạo các ban - ngành, phường - xã - thị trấn trực 25
  26. 26. thuộc tuyên truyền đến nhân dân một số biện pháp phòng, tránh lốc xoáy, gió giật sau đây: a. Đối với trên biển: - Buộc chủ tàu thuyền khi ra biển phải có phao cứu sinh và toàn bộ thủy thủ, thuyền viên phải mặc áo phao vào khi đang ở trên biển; - Khi thấy biển động thì phải nhanh chóng trở vào bờ hoặc di chuyển tìm nơi tránh, trú an toàn; - Tổ chức hợp lý đội hình khai thác trên biển theo tổ, trong đó đảm bảo cự ly, khoảng cách hợp lý giữa các tàu thuyền để hỗ trợ nhau khi gặp nạn. b. Đối với trên đất liền: - Xây dựng các công trình, nhà ở kiên cố, thường xuyên chằng chống nhà cửa để tăng độ vững chắc nhằm đề phòng lốc xoáy, gió giật. Ở các cửa biển, ven biển, nơi trống trải, nếu nhà ở lợp bằng lá, tôn tráng kẽm, fibro xi măng, ngói có thể dằn lên mái nhà các loại thanh nẹp bằng gỗ, sắt, dây kẽm cỡ lớn hoặc các bao chứa cát để hạn chế tốc mái khi có lốc xoáy, gió giật (tham khảo hướng dẫn đính kèm) - Chặt tỉa cành, nhánh của các cây cao, dễ gãy đổ, cây nằm gần nhà ở, lưới điện…; - Khi trời mưa lớn kèm theo dông, cần sơ tán người già và trẻ em ra khỏi những căn nhà tạm bợ, đến những nơi an toàn, vững chắc hơn. Khi xảy ra lốc xoáy, gió giật mọi người phải tìm những nơi trú ẩn an toàn như các nhà kiên cố, tránh núp dưới bóng cây, nhà tạm bợ dễ bị ngã đổ gây tai nạn. Tuyên truyền, vận động đến các hộ dân có nhà kiên cố tiếp nhận những người dân trú ẩn khi xảy ra lốc xoáy, gió giật với tinh thần tương thân, tương trợ lẫn nhau. VII. PHƯƠNG PHÁP PHÒNG TRÁNH GIÔNG SÉT Chưa thể chống sét tuyệt đối 26
  27. 27. Các nghiên cứu của Viện Vật lý địa cầu cho thấy, Việt Nam nằm ở tâm giông châu Á - một trong ba tâm giông trên thế giới, có hoạt động giông sét mạnh. Mùa giông ở Việt Nam tương đối dài, số ngày giông trung bình 100 ngày mỗi năm và số giờ giông trung bình là 250 giờ một năm. Mỗi năm, Việt Nam hứng chịu tới hai triệu cú sét. Khu vực như Cổ Dũng (Hải Dương), Sơn Lộc (Hà Tĩnh), Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long... là những nơi được coi là tâm sét. Theo tiến sĩ Anh, từ năm 2005, Viện Vật lý địa cầu hoàn thành công trình nghiên cứu về giông sét và các giải pháp phòng chống. Kết quả nghiên cứu đã có đủ dữ liệu để có thể xây dựng quy phạm phòng chống sét tại Việt Nam. Tuy nhiên, TS Anh cũng cho rằng: "Phòng chống sét tuyệt đối là điều không thể đối với loài người hiện nay. Không chỉ Việt Nam mà ngay cả trên thế giới cũng chỉ có thể nghiên cứu để giảm thiếu tác hại của loại hình thiên tai này". Phòng chống sét ngoài trời Theo các nhà khoa học, thường thì cơn giông kéo đến rất nhanh trong vòng 15 phút và di chuyển với vận tốc 40km một giờ. Nói chung khi đang ở nơi không an toàn thì cần phải để ý đến các dấu hiệu của giông như mây đen, không khí lạnh, gió. Có thể ước tính được khoảng cách từ nơi đang đứng tới nơi sét xảy ra bằng cách ước lượng khoảng thời gian từ lúc tia chớp lóe lên và lúc nghe thấy tiếng sấm. Chia số giây cho 3 sẽ được khoảng cách đến tia sét. Ví dụ đếm được 3 giây thì sét cách vị trí đứng là 3/3= 1km. Ngoài ra còn có phương pháp xác định vị trí của sét đó là cảm nhận cơ thể khi đang ở khu vực giông, mưa. Nếu thấy lông tay, tóc, dựng thì chúng ta đang có nguy cơ bị sét đánh, trong trường hợp này phải lập tức chụm hai chân lại, dùng tay bịt tai, cúi thấp người (nhưng không để cơ thể chạm đất ngoài hai bàn chân). Sau khi nghe tiếng sét khoảng 7-10 phút thì cơn sét đã qua có thể trở về trạng thái bình thường. Tư thế ngồi để tránh bị sét đánh 27
  28. 28. Nếu thời gian này nhỏ hơn 20 giây thì phải di chuyển đến nơi an toàn hơn. Khi nghe thấy tiếng sấm đầu tiên bất kể là gì cũng cần phải thấy nguy hiểm đã đến. Sét có thể đánh cách xa nơi có mưa tới 15-20km. Người đang lao động hoặc đi lại ngoài trời cần tìm nơi trú an toàn. Nếu ở ngoài trời, tuyệt đối không dùng cây cối làm chỗ trú mưa, tránh các khu vực cao hơn xung quanh, tránh xa các vật dụng kim loại như xe đạp, máy, hàng rào sắt... Nên tìm chỗ khô ráo, nếu xung quanh có cây cao hơn thì nên tìm chỗ thấp, tìm vị trí cây thấp. Người ở vị trí càng thấp càng tốt, tay ôm cổ, phần tiếp xúc của người với mặt đất là ít nhất; nhón chân, không được nằm xuống đất. Đặc biệt, không đứng thành nhóm người gần nhau. Phòng chống sét trong nhà Tuy nhiên khi sắp xảy ra giông, thì biện pháp tránh sét tốt nhất là nên về nhà hay công sở. Các ngôi nhà, trụ sở làm việc... nên lắp đặt hệ thống chống sét (đơn giản nhất là cột thu lôi). Khi ở trong nhà nên đứng xa cửa sổ, cửa ra vào, các đồ dùng điện, tránh các chỗ ẩm ướt như buồng tắm, bể nước, vòi nước, không nên dùng điện thoại trừ trường hợp rất cần thiết. Nên rút phích cắm các thiết bị điện trước lúc có giông gần xảy ra. Với các đường dây điện thoại hay dây điện vì nối với lưới bên ngoài nên rất có thể bị ảnh hưởng sét đánh lan truyền. Nên tránh xa các dây này và các vật dùng điện với khoảng cách ít nhất là 1m. Cần rút ăng ten ra khỏi ti vi khi có giông. Nếu như bạn cảm thấy tóc bị dựng lên (như cảm giác điện khi sờ tay trước mặt ti- vi) thì điều đó có nghĩa là có thể bị sét đánh bất cứ lúc nào, lập tức cúi ngồi xuống và lấy tay che tai, không nằm xuống đất hay đặt tay lên đất. 28
  29. 29. PHẦN IV. MỘT SỐ KỸ NĂNG, PHƯƠNG PHÁP CỨU NẠN, CỨU HỘ VÀ SƠ CẤP CỨU NGƯỜI BỊ NẠN THƯỜNG GẶP TRONG MỘT SỐ TÌNH HUỐNG THƯỜNG XẢY RA HÀNG NGÀY I. DI CHUYỂN NGƯỜI BỊ NẠN 1. Di chuyển khi có một người cứu Tùy vào trạng thái sức khỏe và trọng lượng nạn nhân cũng như tình hình cụ thể mà áp dụng một trong các biện pháp sau: a) Dìu người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nhẹ cân hoặc nặng cân nhưng còn tỉnh và đi lại được, tại khu vực môi trường an toàn hay có khói, khí độc. - Nếu nạn nhân đang nằm thì chuyển nạn nhân sang tư thế nằm ngửa. Người cứu quỳ ngang hông; - Giúp nạn nhân ngồi dậy, dùng đùi - gối sau đỡ lưng nạn nhân; - Cầm tay nạn nhân quàng qua cổ và vai mình, tay còn lại luồn ra sau túm lấy thắt lưng, lai quần hoặc eo; - Giúp nạn nhân đứng dậy, đứng sang phía bị thương của nạn nhân (trừ trường hợp bị thương ở tay, nách thì đứng sang bên kia); - Bước theo sải chân của nạn nhân. Trong trường hợp nạn nhân còn đứng được thì có thể dìu nạn nhân đi luôn. 29
  30. 30. b) Bế người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nhẹ cân, không đi lại được, tại môi trường an toàn hoặc có khói, khí độc. (1). Nếu nạn nhân còn tỉnh Giúp nạn nhân ngồi dậy, để nạn nhân tự ôm cổ người cứu. (2). Nếu nạn nhân bất tỉnh - Để nạn nhân nằm ngửa, người cứu quỳ ngang hông, thực hiện động tác phần đầu giống như dìu nạn nhân, gối sau cao, gối trước quỳ; - Xốc nạn nhân ngồi lên đùi mình; - Luồn tay dưới đầu gối nạn nhân, tay còn lại túm eo đứng dậy bế nạn nhân đi. Người cứu chú ý giữ cho lưng mình thẳng khi đứng dậy. - Khi đến nơi an toàn thì thực hiện theo quy trình ngược lại để đặt nạn nhân xuống. c) Vác người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nhẹ cân, không thể đi lại được. - Đặt nạn nhân nằm ngửa. Người cứu ngồi quỳ ngang hông nạn nhân. Đỡ nạn nhân ngồi dậy; 30
  31. 31. - Người cứu luồn một tay ra sau lưng nạn nhân túm lấy thắt lưng hoặc ôm eo, tay còn lại cầm tay nạn nhân quàng qua cổ và vai mình; - Xốc nạn nhân đứng dậy; - Nhanh chóng bước một chân ra trước hai chân nạn nhân. Luồn đầu xuống dưới cả hai nách để nạn nhân nằm hoàn toàn trên vai mình; đưa một tay qua một đùi nạn nhân, túm lấy tay nạn nhân; - Xốc và điều chỉnh để người nạn nhân xoay ngang và cân đối. Đứng dậy và xốc nạn nhân đứng dậy, bước đi. Người cứu chú ý giữ cho lưng mình thẳng khi đứng dậy. - Khi đến nơi an toàn thì thực hiện theo quy trình ngược lại để đặt nạn nhân xuống. d) Cõng người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nhẹ cân, còn tỉnh hay bất tỉnh. (1). Nếu nạn nhân còn tỉnh Cõng như bình thường: - Để nạn nhân ở tư thế ngồi; - Người cứu ngồi quay lưng trước mặt nạn nhân để nạn nhân tự ôm cổ; 31
  32. 32. - Luồn hai tay dưới đùi nạn nhân từ phía ngoài vào, giữ chặt, đứng lên. (2). Nếu nạn nhân bất tỉnh - Đặt nạn nhân nằm nghiêng hoặc nằm ngửa; - Người cứu nằm nghiêng, bên cạnh nạn nhân. Tay dưới nắm lấy cổ tay dưới của nạn nhân, tay trên luồn ra sau kéo nghiêng người nạn nhân và đặt đùi nạn nhân lên đùi mình; - Dùng chân khóa chân nạn nhân lại; - Đưa tay ra sau túm lấy cổ tay nạn nhân rồi kéo và quàng qua cổ, vai mình; - Trằn (lăn) mình đồng thời kéo tay kết hợp với giữ chân để nạn nhân nằm sấp trên lưng mình; - Rút một chân về phía trước chuyển sang tư thế bò (Nếu trong khu vực có khói thì trườn bò cõng nạn nhân ra ngoài); - Xốc nạn nhân đứng dậy, luồn hai tay dưới đùi nạn nhân túm hai tay nạn nhân. - Khi đến nơi an toàn thì thực hiện theo quy trình ngược lại để đặt nạn nhân xuống. Chú ý đỡ đầu nạn nhân khi đặt nằm. e) Kéo người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nặng cân, bất tỉnh hay còn tỉnh nhưng không đi lại được. (1). Khi khoảng không gian phía trên rộng Người cứu có thể đứng thẳng người để cứu. - Để nạn nhân nằm ngửa, hai tay khoanh trước ngực, hai chân vắt lên nhau để giảm ma sát; - Người cứu quỳ phía đầu nạn nhân, nâng đầu, vai dậy và đưa đùi vào đỡ dưới lưng; - Luồn hai tay dưới nách đưa ra trước ngực giữ chặt một cổ tay nạn nhân; 32 Tải bản FULL (file word 70 trang): bit.ly/36m42er Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  33. 33. - Giữ thẳng lưng đứng dậy kéo nạn nhân đi giật lùi. (2). Khi khoảng không gian phía trên hẹp Người cứu phải bò để kéo và tùy theo tình hình hiện trường có thể thực hiện theo các cách sau: - Để nạn nhân nằm ngửa, hai tay khoanh trước ngực, hai chân vắt lên nhau để giảm ma sát; - Người cứu cởi một cúc áo ngực nạn nhân ra, cuộn cổ áo vào trong áo tạo thành vành xung quanh cổ; - Úp một tay và luồn vào túm chặt cổ áo nạn nhân (dưới gáy), một chân kê vào lưng nạn nhân; bò và kéo đi. (3). Khi nạn nhân mặc áo gió hoặc áo dài, dày - Để nạn nhân nằm ngửa, hai tay khoanh trước ngực, hai chân vắt lên nhau để giảm ma sát; - Người cứu cởi cúc hay khóa của áo ngoài của nạn nhân ra, nhưng không cởi áo ra khỏi người; - Cầm hai vạt áo luồn ra sau lưng và túm chặt bằng hai tay; - Đứng dậy và kéo nạn nhân đi giật lùi. 2. Di chuyển nạn nhân khi có 2 người cứu 33
  34. 34. a) Kiệu người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nặng cân, còn tỉnh hay bất tỉnh và không đi lại được và trong môi trường có khói, khí độc (người cứu vẫn phải đeo mặt nạ). - Đặt nạn nhân ở tư thế nằm ngửa; - Hai người cứu quỳ hai bên nạn nhân, quay mặt vào nhau; - Đỡ nạn nhân ngồi dậy; - Quàng tay nạn nhân qua vai hai người cứu, luồn hai tay dưới gối và nắm chặt cổ tay nhau; - Hai tay còn lại luồn sau lưng nạn nhân, bắt chéo và nắm lấy thắt lưng nạn nhân; - Cùng đứng dậy và bước đi. Lưu ý: Đối với nạn nhân bị thương ở tay thì đặt tay nạn nhân khoanh trước ngực. b) Khiêng người bị nạn Áp dụng cho nạn nhân nặng cân, còn tỉnh hay bất tỉnh và không đi lại được và trong môi trường có khói, khí độc (người cứu vẫn phải đeo mặt nạ). - Đặt nạn nhân ở tư thế nằm ngửa, hai tay khoanh trước ngực; - Người cứu thứ nhất quỳ phía đầu nạn nhân, nâng đầu, vai dậy và đưa đùi vào đỡ dưới lưng, luồn hai tay dưới nách đưa ra trước ngực giữ chặt một cổ tay nạn nhân; - Người cứu thứ hai quỳ ngang gối nạn nhân, đặt cổ chân bên ngoài của nạn nhân lên cổ chân bên trong và dùng một tay ôm lấy cả hai cổ chân nạn nhân; - Cùng nhau đỡ nạn nhân đứng dậy, bước đi. c) Kéo người bị nạn Áp dụng trong trường hợp khẩn cấp cần phải di chuyển nhanh chóng nạn nhân nặng cân, còn tỉnh hay bất tỉnh và không đi lại được và trong môi trường có khói, khí độc (người cứu vẫn phải đeo mặt nạ). 34 Tải bản FULL (file word 70 trang): bit.ly/36m42er Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  35. 35. - Đặt nạn nhân nằm ngửa; - Người cứu cởi một cúc áo ngực nạn nhân ra, cuộn cổ áo vào trong áo tạo thành vành xung quanh cổ; - Người cứu ở bên trái nạn nhân dùng tay trái, người cứu ở bên phải dùng tay phải, úp bàn tay túm chặt lấy cổ áo (dưới gáy) nạn nhân và kéo đi. Lưu ý: + Các tay (túm cổ áo nạn nhân) của hai người cứu phải luôn sát nhau để đầu nạn nhân không chạm đất. + Phải chú ý bảo vệ cơ thể của nạn nhân khi kéo. + Ra khỏi vùng khẩn nguy, nên áp dụng các biện pháp di chuyển trên. 3. Các biện pháp khác a) Dùng cáng Ta có thể sử dụng các loại cáng như cáng thông thường, cáng bánh xe, cáng ghế, cáng tự tạo... để di chuyển nạn nhân. - Cách chuyển nạn nhân lên cáng: + Các người cứu luồn tay dưới đầu, thân và chi dưới; + Nhấc từ từ nạn nhân lên, đưa vào cáng hoặc luồn cáng xuống dưới; + Cố định nạn nhân trên cáng khi cần thiết. - Kỹ thuật khiêng cáng an toàn: 35 6052711

×