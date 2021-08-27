Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trường Đại Học Khoa Học Tự Nhiên  ĐỒ ÁN CÁ NHÂN ĐỀ TÀI: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN LỊCH SỬ PHÁT TRIỂN CỦA ĐIỆN THOẠI DI Đ...
Nhóm NoLimit MỤC LỤC: Gồm 3 phần: Phần 1:Sơ lược sự phát triển của điện thoại di động. Phần 2:Những lần "lột xác" đáng nhớ...
• Phần 1: Sơ lược sự phát triển của điện thoại di động Trải qua 40 năm phát triển, chiếc điện thoại di động "cục gạch" ngà...
Từ chiếc DynaTac năm 1974, những thiết bị như Nokia 7110 vào giữa thập niên 90 thế kỉ trước cho tới iPhone 5S là hành trìn...
Hagenuk MT-200, chiếc điện thoại di động có khả năng giả trí đầu tiên Hagenuk MT-200 cũng là một thiết bị di động quan trọ...
Chiếc BB6120, thiết bị giúp đưa BlackBerry trở thành một trong những “ông trùm” trong thế giới di động Năm 2003 là thời đi...
Chiếc Iphone 3G, thiết bị đánh dấu sự tham gia của Apple vào mảnh đất smartphone màu mỡ iPhone đời đầu được tung ra vào ng...
Sau iPhone, thị trường bắt đầu có dấu hiệu bùng nổ với sự xuất hiện của rất nhiều các thiết bị cũng được yêu thích khác. •...
Điện thoại radio trong xe hơi. Thách thức tiếp theo cho các nhà sản xuất điện thoại là tạo ra một thiết bị cầm tay. Motoro...
Motorola DynaTAC. Hầu hết những chiếc điện thoại cầm tay đầu tiên (cuối những năm 1970 và trong suốt thập niên 1980) đều c...
yếu là văn bản. Cuối cùng, mạng 3G được cải tiến và cho phép tải audio, video và hiển thị cả website đầy đủ. Motorola Razr...
Đầu những năm 2000, người dùng smartphone (điện thoại thông minh) chủ yếu là các doanh nhân. Vua smartphone lúc đó là Blac...
SJ và chiếc Iphone của mình Google là hãng đầu tiên đưa ra một đối thủ thực sự thách thức được iPhone: hệ điều hành Androi...
T-Mobile G1, chiếc điện thoại chạy Android đầu tiên của HTC Android chỉ thực sự bắt đầu cất cánh vào cuối năm 2009 với điệ...
Motorola Droid, chiếc điện thoại đầu tiên của Google, đánh dấu sự tham gia của gã khổng lồ này vào sự phát triển của Smart...
đề Tài giới thiệu tổng quan lịch sử phát triển của điện thoại di động

đề Tài giới thiệu tổng quan lịch sử phát triển của điện thoại di động

  1. 1. Trường Đại Học Khoa Học Tự Nhiên  ĐỒ ÁN CÁ NHÂN ĐỀ TÀI: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN LỊCH SỬ PHÁT TRIỂN CỦA ĐIỆN THOẠI DI ĐỘNG Sinh viên: Văng Thanh Thiên MSSV:1361114 Lớp: 13CK1
  2. 2. Nhóm NoLimit MỤC LỤC: Gồm 3 phần: Phần 1:Sơ lược sự phát triển của điện thoại di động. Phần 2:Những lần "lột xác" đáng nhớ của điện thoại di động. Phần 3:Một số hãng điện thoại di động tiêu biểu trong thời kì đầu 2
  3. 3. • Phần 1: Sơ lược sự phát triển của điện thoại di động Trải qua 40 năm phát triển, chiếc điện thoại di động "cục gạch" ngày nào giờ đây đã có thể thay thế hầu như tất cả những phương tiện điện tử của con người. Những cuộc gọi thông qua điện thoại di động đầu tiên được thực hiện thành công vào năm 1973 và phải mất tới 10 năm phát triển tiếp theo, thiết bị đầu tiên mang tên DynaTAC 8000x mới có thể lên kệ thị trường đại trà. Kể từ đó cho tới nay, số lượng điện thoại di động đã vượt qua ngưỡng 6 tỷ….. Chiếc NOKIA 7100, một trong những thiết bị có khả năng duyệt web qua trình duyệt WAP ,đánh dấu sự bùng nổ của cuộc đua công nghệ di động 3
  4. 4. Từ chiếc DynaTac năm 1974, những thiết bị như Nokia 7110 vào giữa thập niên 90 thế kỉ trước cho tới iPhone 5S là hành trình 40 phát triển không ngừng của ngành công nghiệp di động. Nokia 7110 là thiết bị điện thoại di động đầu tiên có trình duyệt web WAP. Điện thoại “cục gạch” DynaTAC được phát triển bởi Dr Martin Cooper. Ông thực hiện cuộc gọi đầu tiên bằng thiết bị này năm 1973 nhưng phải đến năm 1983, DynaTAC 8000x mới được bán ra thị trường, ghi danh mình là thiết bị điện thoại di động thương mại đầu tiên. Cụ thể, chiếc máy này có cân nặng xấp xỉ 800 gam và cao 33 cm. Máy phải mất đến 10 giờ để sạc đầy pin và có giá thành cực khủng 3.995 USD. Tiếp nối DynaTAC, thiết bị quan trọng tiếp theo là Motorola MicroTAC 9800X, thiết bị đầu tiên mang trên mình hơi hướng thiết kế điện thoại “gập”. Chân dung “anh cả” các thiết bị điện thoại di động, DynaTAC 8000x. 4
  5. 5. Hagenuk MT-200, chiếc điện thoại di động có khả năng giả trí đầu tiên Hagenuk MT-200 cũng là một thiết bị di động quan trọng khi nó là chiếc máy đầu tiên sở hữu khả năng chạy trò chơi. Thiết bị di động đầu tiên sử dụng công nghệ GSM được ra mắt năm 1991 bởi một công ty Anh mang tên Orbitel. Theo đó, Orbitel TPU 900 nặng hơn 1,8 kilogam. Về sau, thiết bị kế nhiệm của nó, TPU 901 cũng gây được sự chú ý vì là chiếc máy đầu tiên có thể nhận tin nhắn văn bản vào năm 1992. Khoảng thời gian giữa những năm 90 của thế kỉ trước, Nokia 7110 cũng là một thiết bị nổi bật bởi máy có khả năng duyệt web qua trình duyệt WAP. Cùng thời điểm, nhà sản xuất Đức Hagenuk cũng tung ra chiếc MT-200, thiết bị đầu tiên có khả năng chơi trò chơi, cụ thể đây là một phiên bản trò xếp hình được đội ngũ phát triển viết riêng cho máy. 5
  6. 6. Chiếc BB6120, thiết bị giúp đưa BlackBerry trở thành một trong những “ông trùm” trong thế giới di động Năm 2003 là thời điểm BlackBerry tung ra thiết bị điện thoại di động đầu tiên của mình mang số hiệu 6210. Trước đó, hãng này đã tung ra 9 thiết bị cầm tay khác nhưng 6210 là sản phẩm đầu tiên được tích hợp điện thoại. 6
  7. 7. Chiếc Iphone 3G, thiết bị đánh dấu sự tham gia của Apple vào mảnh đất smartphone màu mỡ iPhone đời đầu được tung ra vào ngày 29 tháng 6 năm 2007 tại thị trường Mỹ, tiếp sau đó là thị trường Châu Âu vào tháng 11 cùng năm. Năm 2007 được đánh giá là một năm quan trọng của ngành điện thoại di động với sự ra đời của iPhone, thiết bị được coi là chất xúc tác khiến phân khúc smartphone phát triển nhanh và mạnh đến vậy đồng thời định hình nhiều tiêu chuẩn công nghệ sau này. Lúc bấy giờ, iPhone có màn hình 3,5 inch cùng mật độ điểm ảnh 160PPI. 7
  8. 8. Sau iPhone, thị trường bắt đầu có dấu hiệu bùng nổ với sự xuất hiện của rất nhiều các thiết bị cũng được yêu thích khác. • Phần 2: Những lần “lột xác” đáng nhớ của điện thoại di động ĐTDĐ đã "lột xác" từ những "cục gạch" đến loại điện thoại "1G", "2G", và nay là điện thoại màn hình cảm ứng, smartphone, phablet. Giữa thập niên 1940, các thiết bị dùng cho MTS (mobile telephone service – dịch vụ điện thoại di động) bắt đầu trở nên phổ biến. Vì sử dụng sóng radio, những thiết bị này chỉ hoạt động ở khu vực địa lí có giới hạn và không thực hiện được cuộc gọi đường dài. Dần dần, công nghệ được cải tiến, điện thoại radio được cài đặt trên xe hơi và trở nên khá phổ biến trong thập niên 1990. 8
  9. 9. Điện thoại radio trong xe hơi. Thách thức tiếp theo cho các nhà sản xuất điện thoại là tạo ra một thiết bị cầm tay. Motorola là người tiên phong với chiếc điện thoại di động cầm tay đầu tiên, Motorola DynaTAC, ra mắt năm 1973. 9
  10. 10. Motorola DynaTAC. Hầu hết những chiếc điện thoại cầm tay đầu tiên (cuối những năm 1970 và trong suốt thập niên 1980) đều chạy mạng analog “1G”. Công nghệ này còn khá thô sơ, khá dễ dàng để người khác hack tín hiệu điện thoại của bạn và nghe trộm các cuộc gọi. Mạng 1G hiện nay không còn tồn tại nữa. Cuối thập niên 1980 và đầu thập niên 1990, các nhà mạng bắt đầu chuyển sang mạng “2G”. Những mạng này cung cấp chất lượng cuộc gọi cao hơn và an toàn hơn. Các biến thể của mạng 2G với tốc độ truyền dữ liệu nhanh hơn và chất lượng thoại rõ ràng hơn vẫn tồn tại cho tới ngày nay. Các mạng 2G cũng rất quan trọng vì chúng cho phép người dùng gửi tin nhắn văn bản và truyền dữ liệu. Cuối những năm 1990 và đầu những năm 2000, Nokia là vua của những loại điện thoại 2G. Điện thoại di động bước sang kỉ nguyên Internet với mạng 3G ra đời vào đầu những năm 2000. Mạng 3G có thể truyền dữ liệu với tốc độ băng rộng. Ban đầu, điện thoại 3G chỉ có thể truy cập một số trang web với nội dung đơn giản chủ 10
  11. 11. yếu là văn bản. Cuối cùng, mạng 3G được cải tiến và cho phép tải audio, video và hiển thị cả website đầy đủ. Motorola Razr đã từng là dòng điện thoại 3G nổi tiếng nhất. Rất có thể bạn đã sở hữu một trong các mẫu Motorola Razr dưới đây. 11
  12. 12. Đầu những năm 2000, người dùng smartphone (điện thoại thông minh) chủ yếu là các doanh nhân. Vua smartphone lúc đó là BlackBerry. Những chiếc BlackBerry đầu tiên chủ yếu là những thiết bị gửi và nhận email có khả năng thực hiện cuộc gọi thoại, nhưng theo thời gian chúng dần được cải tiến hơn rất nhiều. Điện thoại BlackBerry. Tuy nhiên, điện thoại thông minh đã thay đổi hoàn toàn khi Apple ra mắt iPhone màn hình cảm ứng vào năm 2007. Phải tới vài năm sau, các đối thủ của Apple mới theo kịp xu thế mới. 12
  13. 13. SJ và chiếc Iphone của mình Google là hãng đầu tiên đưa ra một đối thủ thực sự thách thức được iPhone: hệ điều hành Android. Chiếc điện thoại Android đầu tiên ra mắt cuối năm 2008 là T-Mobile G1 do HTC sản xuất. T-Mobile G1 không tốt bằng iPhone, nhưng nó là một khởi đầu lớn. 13
  14. 14. T-Mobile G1, chiếc điện thoại chạy Android đầu tiên của HTC Android chỉ thực sự bắt đầu cất cánh vào cuối năm 2009 với điện thoại Motorola Droid. Motorola Droid chạy một phiên bản Android mới được phát triển khá tốt khi so sánh với iPhone. Chiếc điện thoại này cũng có bàn phím vật lí và pin có thể tháo rời – hai thứ mà iPhone không có. 14 Tải bản FULL (31 trang): https://bit.ly/2Y3xrJO Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  15. 15. Motorola Droid, chiếc điện thoại đầu tiên của Google, đánh dấu sự tham gia của gã khổng lồ này vào sự phát triển của Smartphone Google giới thiệu chiếc smartphone đầu tiên của công ty, Nexus One, hồi tháng 01/2010. Mặc dù phần cứng do HTC sản xuất, Nexus One vẫn được coi là điện thoại của Google. Thật không nay, Nexus One không thành công và Google ngừng bán sản phẩm này chỉ sau vài tháng. 15 4180004

