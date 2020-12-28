Thiết kế quy trình gia công chi tiết giá đỡ G3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y LỜI NÓI ĐẦU HiÖn nay, c¸c ngµnh kinh tÕ nãi chung vµ...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Do gi¸ ®ì lµ lo¹i chi tiÕt quan träng trong mét s¶n ...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y C = 3  3,7 Si = 1,2  2,5 Mn = 0,25  1,00 S < 0,12...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y m- Sè chi tiÕt trong mét s¶n phÈm α- PhÕ phÈm trong ...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y - §¶m b¶o ®é chÝnh x¸c cña kho¶ng c¸ch gi÷a lç b¾t v...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 6. Nguyªn c«ng VI : L¾p n¾p vµo th©n,Phay 2 mÆt bÝch...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.Sơ đồ định vị các nguyên công: 5.2.1.Nguyên công...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.2.Nguyên công 2 :Phay mặt phẳng vấu B -Khi gia c...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.3.Nguyên công 3:Khoan 4 lç Φ10 vµ khoan,doa 2 lç...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.4.Nguyên công 4 :: Phay mÆt l¾p ghÐp víi nöa trª...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y *Chän dao: Dïng 4 dao phay ®Üa 3 mÆt r¨ng ghÐp l¹i v...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.6.Nguyên công 6 : Phay hai mặt bên D -Chi tiết đ...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.7.Nguyên công 7 : Khoét , Doa lỗ Φ 30 -Để đảm bả...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.8.Nguyên công8 : Kiểm tra -Do kết cấu của chi ti...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 100mm chiều dài GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn ...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y VI-TÍNH LƯỢNG DƯ CHO MỘT BỀ MẶT VÀ TRA LƯỢNG DƯ CHO ...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y - εi: Sai sè g¸ ®Æt cña bíc ®ang thùc hiÖn. Víi kÝch...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y - Dung sai phay th«: ± 180 µm. - Dung sai phay tinh:...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Thø tù c¸c b- íc c«ng nghÖ gia c«ng mÆt ph¼ng C¸c yÕ...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Doa b»ng mòi doa Φ8 KhoÐt bằng mũi Φ7,8 Doa mũi doa ...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Lîng ch¹y dao r¨ng: Sz = 0,24mm/r¨ng. ⇒ Lîng ch¹y da...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Chän tèc ®é m¸y: n m = 475 vßng/phót. ⇒ Tèc ®é c¾t t...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y CM = 0,196 ; q = 0,85 ; x = 0,8 ; y = 0,7 Tra b¶ng 5...
Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y a) ChiÒu s©u c¾t t = 0,5( D - d ) = 0,03 mm b) Lîng ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Thiết kế quy trình gia công chi tiết giá đỡ G3

8 views

Published on

Thiết kế quy trình gia công chi tiết giá đỡ G3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Thiết kế quy trình gia công chi tiết giá đỡ G3

  1. 1. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y LỜI NÓI ĐẦU HiÖn nay, c¸c ngµnh kinh tÕ nãi chung vµ ngµnh c¬ khÝ nãi riªng ®ßi hái kü s c¬ khÝ vµ c¸n bé kü thuËt c¬ khÝ ®îc ®µo t¹o ra ph¶i cã kiÕn thøc s©u réng, ®ång thêi ph¶i biÕt vËn dông nh÷ng kiÕn thøc ®ã ®Ó gi¶i quyÕt nh÷ng vÊn ®Ò cô thÓ thêng gÆp trong s¶n xuÊt, söa ch÷a vµ sö dông. Môc tiªu cña m«n häc lµ t¹o ®iÒu kiÖn cho ngêi häc n¾m v÷ng vµ vËn dông cã hiÖu qu¶ c¸c ph¬ng ph¸p thiÕt kÕ, x©y dùng vµ qu¶n lý c¸c qu¸ tr×nh chÕ t¹o s¶n phÈm c¬ khÝ vÒ kü thuËt s¶n xuÊt vµ tæ chøc s¶n xuÊt nh»m ®¹t ®îc c¸c chØ tiªu kinh tÕ kü thuËt theo yªu cÇu trong ®iÒu kiÖn vµ qui m« s¶n xuÊt cô thÓ. M«n häc cßn truyÒn ®¹t nh÷ng yªu cÇu vÒ chØ tiªu c«ng nghÖ trong qu¸ tr×nh thiÕt kÕ c¸c kÕt cÊu c¬ khÝ ®Ó gãp phÇn n©ng cao hiÖu qu¶ chÕ t¹o chóng. §å ¸n m«n häc c«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y n»m trong ch¬ng tr×nh ®µo t¹o cña ngµnh chÕ t¹o m¸y thuéc khoa c¬ khÝ cã vai trß hÕt søc quan träng nh»m t¹o cho sinh viªn hiÓu mét c¸ch s©u s¾c vÒ nh÷ng vÊn ®Ò mµ ngê kü s gÆp ph¶i khi thiÕt kÕ mét qui tr×nh s¶n xuÊt chi tiÕt c¬ khÝ. §îc sù gióp ®ì tËn t×nh cña c¸c thÇy gi¸o, vµ ®Æc biÖt lµ thÇy gi¸o LuyÖn Duy TuÊn ®· gióp em hoµn thµnh tèt ®å ¸n m«n häc nµy. Em xin ch©n thµnh c¶m ¬n.! Sinh viªn: NguyÔn Thị Hợp ĐỒ ÁN MÔN HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ CHẾ TẠO MÁY I. PHÂN TÍCH CHỨC NĂNG ,ĐIỀU KIỆN LÀM VIỆC CỦA CHI TIẾT Dùa vµo b¶n vÏ chi tiÕt ta thÊy gi¸ ®ì lµ chi tiÕt d¹ng hép GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 1
  2. 2. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Do gi¸ ®ì lµ lo¹i chi tiÕt quan träng trong mét s¶n phÈm cã l¾p trôc. GÝa ®ì lµm nhiÖm vô ®ì trôc cña m¸y vµ x¸c ®Þnh vÞ trÝ t¬ng ®èi cña trôc trong kh«ng gian nh»m thùc hiÖn mét nhiÖm vô ®éng häc nµo ®ã . Sau khi gia c«ng xong gi¸ ®ì sÏ ® îc l¾p b¹c ®ång hai nöa ®Ó l¾p vµ lµm nhiÖm vô ®ì trôc. Trªn gi¸ ®ì cã nhiÒu mÆt ph¶i gia c«ng víi ®é chÝnh x¸c kh¸c nhau vµ còng cã mét sè bÒ mÆt kh«ng ph¶i gia c«ng. BÒ mÆt lµm viÖc chñ yÕu lµ lç trô Φ30 CÇn gia c«ng mÆt ph¼ng ®¸y vµ c¸c lç Φ10, Φ8 chÝnh x¸c ®Ó lµm chuÈn tinh gia c«ng. §¶m b¶o sù t¬ng quan cña lç Φ30 víi c¸c bÒ mÆt gia c«ng vµ kÝch thíc tõ t©m lç Φ30 ®Õn mÆt ph¼ng ®¸y lµ : 49± 0,17 Chi tiÕt lµm viÖc trong ®iÒu kiÖn rung ®éng vµ t¶i träng thay ®æi. §èi víi nhiÖm vô gia c«ng mÆt díi cña gi¸ ®ì cÇn ph¶i gia c«ng chÝnh x¸c c¸c mÆt bËc ®Ó ®¶m b¶o khi l¾p ghÐp víi nöa trªn chØ cã mÆt lµm viÖc tiÕp xóc víi nöa trªn cßn c¸c mÆt kh¸c ®¶m b¶o cã kho¶ng c¸ch ®Ó tr¸nh siªu ®Þnh vÞ ®ång thêi ph¶i ®¶m b¶o sù t¬ng quan cña nöa díi lç Φ30 víi c¸c bÒ mÆt gia c«ng. Do ®ã khi l¾p ghÐp víi nöa trªn ®Ó gia c«ng lç Φ30 míi chÝnh x¸c. VËt liÖu sö dông lµ : GX 15-32 , cã c¸c thµnh phÇn ho¸ häc sau : GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 2
  3. 3. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y C = 3  3,7 Si = 1,2  2,5 Mn = 0,25  1,00 S < 0,12 P =0,05  1,00 [δ]bk = 150 MPa [δ]bu = 320 MPa II. PHÂN TÍCH TÍNH CÔNG NGHỆ TRONG KẾT CẤU CHI TIẾT Tõ b¶n vÏ chi tiÕt ta thÊy : MÆt trªn cña gi¸ ®ì cã ®ñ ®é cøng v÷ng ®Ó khi gia c«ng kh«ng bÞ biÕn d¹ng cã thÓ dïng chÕ ®é c¾t cao , ®¹t n¨ng suÊt cao C¸c bÒ mÆt lµm chuÈn cã ®ñ diÖn tÝch nhÊt ®Þnh ®Ó cho phÐp thùc hiÖn nhiÒu nguyªn c«ng khi dïng bÒ mÆt ®ã lµm chuÈn vµ ®¶m b¶o thùc hiÖn qu¸ tr×nh g¸ ®Æt nhanh . Chi tiÕt gi¸ ®ì ®îc chÕ t¹o b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p ®óc . KÕt cÊu t¬ng ®èi ®¬n gi¶n , tuy nhiªn khi gia c«ng c¸c lç vÝt , lç ®Þnh vÞ vµ lç lµm viÖc chÝnh Φ30 cÇn ph¶i ghÐp víi nöa trªn ®Ó gia c«ng cho chÝnh x¸c ®¶m b¶o c¸c yªu cÇu kü thuËt . C¸c bÒ mÆt cÇn gia c«ng lµ : 1. Gia c«ng bÒ mÆt ph¼ng ®¸y A víi ®é bãng cao ®Ó lµm chuÈn tinh cho nguyªn c«ng sau . 2. Gia c«ng 2 mÆt trªn B ®Ó gia c«ng 4 lç Φ10 ®Ó b¾t vÝt vµ 2 lç Φ8 ®Ó ®Þnh vÞ víi bÒ mÆt trªn m¸y. 3. Gia c«ng 4 lç Φ10 ®Ó b¾t vÝt vµ 2 lç Φ8 ®Ó ®Þnh vÞ víi bÒ mÆt trªn m¸y. 4. Gia c«ng mÆt trªn C lµ mÆt l¾p ghÐp víi n¾p trªn. 5. Gia c«ng 2 x M8 ®Ó b¾t vÝt víi nöa díi vµ 2 lç Φ8 ®Ó lµm chuÈn ®Þnh vÞ khi l¾p nöa trªn víi nöa díi . 6. Gia c«ng 2 mÆt ph¼ng ®Çu Φ60 cïng víi nöa trªn. 7. Gia c«ng lç Φ30 cïng víi nöa trªn. III-XÁC ĐỊNH DẠNG SẢN SUẤT Muèn x¸c ®Þnh d¹ng s¶n xuÊt tríc hÕt ta ph¶i biÕt s¶n lîng hµng n¨m cña chi tiÕt gia c«ng . S¶n lîng hµng n¨m ®îc x¸c ®Þnh theo c«ng thøc sau : N = N1.m (1+ 100 βα + ) Trong ®ã N- Sè chi tiÕt ®îc s¶n xuÊt trong mét n¨m N1- Sè s¶n phÈm ®îc s¶n xuÊt trong mét n¨m (15000 chiÕc/n¨m) GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 3
  4. 4. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y m- Sè chi tiÕt trong mét s¶n phÈm α- PhÕ phÈm trong xëng ®óc α =(3 ÷ 6) % β- Sè chi tiÕt ®îc chÕ t¹o thªm ®Ó dù tr÷ β =(5 ÷ 7)% VËy N = 5000.1(1 + 100 46 + ) =16500 chi tiÕt /n¨m Träng lîng cña chi tiÕt ®îc x¸c ®Þnh theo c«ng thøc Q = V.γ (kg) Trong ®ã Q - Träng lîng chi tiÕt γ - Träng lîng riªng cña vËt liÖu γgang x¸m= 6,8 ÷ 7,4 Kg/dm3 V - ThÓ tÝch cña chi tiÕt V = V§ + VT V§- ThÓ tÝch phÇn ®¸y VT-ThÓ tÝch phÇn trªn V - ThÓ tÝch cña chi tiÕt VT = 15.4.14,3.4 2 60.3,14.15 2 6.30.14,3 60.54.35 2 22 −−+ = 97660 mm3 V§ = 14.112.54 - 42.54.7 - 4.3,14.52.14 - 2.3,14.42.14 = 62990 mm3 V = 62990 + 97660 = 160650 mm3 = 0,16065 dm3 VËy Q = V.γ = 0,16065.7,2 = 1,157 (kg) Dùa vµo b¶ng 2 (TK§ACNCTM) ta cã d¹ng s¶n xuÊt lµ d¹ng s¶n xuÊt hµng lo¹t võa. IV-XÁC ĐỊNH PHƯƠNG PHÁP CHẾ TẠO PHÔI VÀ THIẾT KẾ BÀN VẼ LÔNG PHÔI X¸c ®Þnh ph¬ng ph¸p chÕ t¹o ph«i KÕt cÊu cña chi tiÕt kh«ng phøc t¹p nhng vËt liÖu cña chi tiÕt lµ gang x¸m 15x32 nªn ta dïng ph¬ng ph¸p ®óc,øng víi s¶n xuÊt hµng lo¹t võa nªn ta chän ph¬ng ph¸p ®óc trong khu«n kim lo¹i . Sau khi ®óc cÇn lµm s¹ch vµ c¾t ba via . * Yªu cÇu kü thuËt: - §¶m b¶o ®é song song gi÷a t©m cña lç φ 30 víi mÆt ®¸y cña gi¸ ®ì - §¶m b¶o ®é vu«ng gãc gi÷a t©m cña lç φ 30 víi mÆt ®Çu cña trô GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 4
  5. 5. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y - §¶m b¶o ®é chÝnh x¸c cña kho¶ng c¸ch gi÷a lç b¾t vÝt vµ lç l¾p chèt ®Þnh vÞ l¾p víi mÆt trªn lµ 20±0,12 52±0,2 Víi ®é chÝnh x¸c cña c¸c lç ®Þnh vÞ lµ φ8±0,018 - §¶m b¶o ®é chÝnh x¸c cña kho¶ng c¸ch gi÷a lç b¾t vÝt lµ 34±0,2 92±0,2 vµ lç l¾p chèt ®Þnh vÞ l¾p víi chi tiÕt kh¸c trong m¸y lµ 15±0,12 vµ ®é chÝnh x¸c cña c¸c lç ®Þnh vÞ lµ φ8±0,018 - MÆt ph¼ng l¾p ghÐp víi nöa trªn ®¹t ®é nh½n bãng Rz = 5 µm V-THỨ TỰ CÁC NGUYÊN CÔNG 5.11. X¸c ®Þnh ®êng lèi c«ng nghÖ Do s¶n xuÊt hµng lo¹t võa nªn ta chän ph¬ng ph¸p gia c«ng mét vÞ trÝ ,gia c«ng tuÇn tù. Dïng m¸y v¹n n¨ng kÕt hîp víi ®å g¸ chuyªn dïng . 5.1.2. Chän ph¬ng ph¸p gia c«ng - Gia c«ng mÆt ph¼ng ®¸y b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p phay dïng dao phay mÆt ®Çu , ®Çu tiªn lµ phay th« sau ®ã lµ phay tinh. - Gia c«ng mÆt ph¼ng b¾t vÝt b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p phay dïng dao phay mÆt ®Çu , ®Çu tiªn lµ phay th« sau ®ã lµ phay tinh. - Gia c«ng mÆt l¾p ghÐp víi nöa díi ®¹t Rz = 5 ta còng dïng ghÐp dao phay ®Üa vµ lÇn lît qua c¸c giai ®o¹n phay th« råi ®Õn phay tinh - Gia c«ng 4 lç φ10 ®¹t Rz= 20 b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoan vµ 2 lç l¾p chèt ®Þnh vÞ gia c«ng ®¹t Rz = 2,5 b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoan vµ doa. - Gia c«ng 2 lç b¾t vÝt b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoan vµ tar«, 2 lç ®Þnh vÞ b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoan vµ doa l¾p ghÐp víi nöa trªn. - Gia c«ng 2 mÆt bÝch b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p phay dïng 2 dao phay ®Üa ghÐp víi nhau, phay th« vµ tinh ®¹t Rz= 15 - §èi víi gia c«ng lç φ30 ®¹t cÊp chÝnh x¸c Rz = 4 tra b¶ng 5 (TK§ACNCTM) th× cÊp chÝnh x¸c lµ 5 . Tra b¶ng víi lç φ30 H7 ta cã dung sai cña lç lµ +0,021 µm . V× lµ lç cã s½n nªn khi gia c«ng ta chØ viÖc khoÐt råi doa th« vµ doa tinh. *LËp thø tù c¸c nguyªn c«ng Ph¬ng ¸n 1 1. Nguyªn c«ng I : Phay mặt đ¸y A 2. Nguyªn c«ng II : Phay mÆt bËc trªn 3. Nguyªn c«ng III : Khoan 4 lç Φ10 vµ khoan,doa 2 lç ®Þnh vÞ Φ8 4. Nguyªn c«ng IV : Phay mÆt trªn l¾p ghÐp 5. Nguyªn c«ng V : Khoan ,taro 2 lç ren M8,Khoan,doa 2 lç ®Þnh vÞ Φ8 GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 5
  6. 6. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 6. Nguyªn c«ng VI : L¾p n¾p vµo th©n,Phay 2 mÆt bÝch 7. Nguyªn c«ng VII : Gia c«ng lç Φ30 b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoÐt sau ®ã doa. 8. Nguyªn c«ng VIII :KiÓm tra Ph¬ng ¸n 2 1. Nguyªn c«ng I : §óc chi tiÕt trong khu«n c¸t. 2. Nguyªn c«ng II : Lµm s¹ch vµ c¾t ba via 3. Nguyªn c«ng III : Gia c«ng mÆt ph¼ng ®¸y A b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p phay 4. Nguyªn c«ng IV : Gia c«ng mÆt ph¼ng B b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p phay 5. Nguyªn c«ng V : Gia c«ng mÆt l¾p ghÐp C b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p phay 6. Nguyªn c«ng VI : Gia c«ng 4 lç Φ10 b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoan 7. Nguyªn c«ng VII : Gia c«ng 2 lç Φ6 vµ Φ8 b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoan sau ®ã doa 2 lç Φ8 ( trªn mÆt C ) 8. Nguyªn c«ng VIII : Tar« 2 lç Φ6 thµnh 2xM8 9. Nguyªn c«ng IX : B¾t hai nöa cña gi¸ ®ì b»ng 2 vÝt M8 10. Nguyªn c«ng X : Gia c«ng 2 mÆt ph¼ng D b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p phay 11. Nguyªn c«ng XI : Gia c«ng lç Φ30 b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoÐt sau ®ã doa. 12. Nguyªn c«ng XII: KiÓm tra ®é song song cña ®êng t©m lç Φ30 víi mÆt ®¸y A vµ ®é vu«ng gãc cña ®êng t©m lç Φ30 víi mÆt D 13. Nguyªn c«ng XIII : Gia c«ng 2 lç l¾p chèt ®Þnh vÞ Φ8 cña chi tiÕt gi¸ ®ì trªn chi tiÕt kh¸c trong m¸y nµo ®ã ( lç nµy ®îc chÕ t¹o khi l¾p r¸p) b»ng ph¬ng ph¸p khoan sau ®ã doa. §Ó ®¶m b¶o ®é chÝnh x¸c c¸c mÆt gia c«ng cña chi tiÕt gi¸ ®ì ®Æc biÖt ®é chÝnh x¸c cña lç Φ30, viÖc l¾p ghÐp chÝnh x¸c víi nöa trªn nªn em chän ph¬ng ¸n 1. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 6
  7. 7. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.Sơ đồ định vị các nguyên công: 5.2.1.Nguyên công 1 :Phay mặt đáy A -Gia công mặt phẳng dưới ta định vị 6 bậc tự do, 3 bậc định vị bằng phiến tỳ vào mặt phẳng vấu lồi, 2 bậc định vị bằng 2 chốt trụ chỏm cầu vào mặt bên,1 chốt trụ chỏm cầu vào mặt cạnh. -Kẹp chặt chi tiết từ trên xuống vuông góc với mặt phẳng định vị chính. -Do bề mặt dưới là mặt được dùng làm chuẩn tinh cho cả quá trình gia công nên ta phải gia công chính xác và đạt độ bóng cao. -chi tiết được gia công bằng dao phay mặt đầu gắn mảnh hợp kim cứng, trên máy phay đứng vạn năng 6H12. -Gia công mặt đáy ở nguyên công đầu tiên để làm chuẩn định vị khi gia công mặt phẳng trên. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 7
  8. 8. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.2.Nguyên công 2 :Phay mặt phẳng vấu B -Khi gia công 4 vấu của chi tiết ta định vị 6 bậc tự do, 3 bậc định vị bằng phiến tỳ vào mặt đáy chi tiết, 2 bậc định vị bằng 2 chốt vào mặt bên,1 chốt trụ vào mặt cạnh. -Kẹp chặt chi tiết từ trên xuống vuông góc với mặt định vị chính. -Gia công bằng phương pháp phay, máy phay đứng vạn năng 6H12, dùng dao phay mặt đầu gắn mảnh hợp kim cứng. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 8
  9. 9. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.3.Nguyên công 3:Khoan 4 lç Φ10 vµ khoan,doa 2 lç ®Þnh vÞ Φ8, n2 n1 s Ø8 Ø10 -chi tiết được định vị 6 bậc tự do. 3 bậc định vị mặt dưới bằng phiến tỳ, 2 bậc định vị vào mặt bên bằng 2 chốt trụ chỏm cầu, 1 bậc định vị vào mặt cạnh. -Chi tiết được kẹp chặt từ trên xuống bằng đòn kẹp liên động. - ở nguyên công này ta Doa 2 lỗ Φ 10 để làm chuẩn tinh thống nhất cho cả quá trình, và 2 lỗ định vị Φ 8 dùng để định vị khi lắp ghép giữa 2 nửa. -Chi tiết được gia công trên máy khoan cần.để đảm bảo 1 lần gá đặt GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 9
  10. 10. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.4.Nguyên công 4 :: Phay mÆt l¾p ghÐp víi nöa trªn *§Þnh vÞ vµ kÑp chÆt: n W Chi tiÕt ®îc ®Þnh vÞ 6 bËc tù do :®Þnh vÞ b»ng 2 phiÕn tú lªn mÆt ph¼ng ®¸y ®· gia c«ng h¹n chÕ 3 bËc tù do, 1 chèt trô ng¾n vµo lç Φ10 ®· ®îc gia c«ng h¹n chÕ 2 bËc tù do, 1 chèt tr¸m vµo lç Φ10 ®· ®îc gia c«ng h¹n chÕ 1 bËc tù do. Chi tiÕt ®îc kÑp chÆt b»ng ®ßn kÑp liªn ®éng kÑp tõ trªn vu«ng gãc xuèng. VÞ trÝ cña dao ®îc x¸c ®Þnh b»ng c÷ so dao. *Chän m¸y: : M¸y phay ngang 6H82 C«ng suÊt m¸y Nm = 7 KW Sè cÊp tèc ®«.: 18 ; Sè vßng quay trôc chÝnh: 301500 GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 10
  11. 11. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y *Chän dao: Dïng 4 dao phay ®Üa 3 mÆt r¨ng ghÐp l¹i víi nhau phay cïng mét lóc tra b¶ng 4.82 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 1 ) : 2 dao ®êng kÝnh D(Js16) = 55 ; B = 12 ; d(H7) =22 ; Z =16 2 dao ®êng kÝnh D(Js16) = 63 ; B = 9 ; d(H7) =22 ; Z =16 5.2.5.Nguyên công 5 : Khoan,taro 2 lỗ ren M8;khoan,doa 2 lỗ định vị Φ8 -Chi tiết được định vị 6 bậc tự do. 3 bậc vào mặt đáy, 2 bậc dùng chốt trụ ngắn và 1 bậc định vị bằng chốt trụ chám -kẹp chặt chi tiêt từ trên xuống bằng đòn kẹp liên động. -Dùng máy khoan cần để gia công tất cả các lỗ cùng 1 lần gá. -Gia công 2 lỗ Φ 8 cần phải đạt độ chính xác cao vì sau này dùng để định vị khi lắp ghép 2 nửa chi tiết với nhau. -Khoan lỗ Φ 6.5 sau đó taro ren bắt vít M8 GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 11
  12. 12. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.6.Nguyên công 6 : Phay hai mặt bên D -Chi tiết được định vị 6 bậc tự do. 3 bậc được định vị vào mặt đáy bằng phiến tỳ, 2 bậc định vị vào mặt lỗ bằng chốt trụ ngắn, 1 bậc định vị bằng chốt chám. -Kẹp chặt chi tiết từ trên xuống bằng đòn kẹp liên động -Dùng dao phay đĩa thép gió P19 và phay 2 mặt bằng 2 dao song song.Gia công trên máy phay nằm vạn năng 6H82. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 12
  13. 13. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.7.Nguyên công 7 : Khoét , Doa lỗ Φ 30 -Để đảm bảo độ đồng tâm giữa 2 nửa.khi gia công lỗ Φ 30 ta phải ghép 2 nửa với nhau..Lắp 2 chốt định vị phải lắp xít trượt.và bắt đầy đủ 2 vít (định vị 6 bậc tự do) -Chi tiết được định vị với đồ gá 6 bậc tự do. Dùng phiến tỳ, chốt trụ ngắn và chốt chám.Để tăng độ cứng vững ta dùng thêm chốt tỳ phụ. -Kẹp chặt chi tiết dùng khối V liên động.dễ dàng tháo chi tiết sau khi gia công . -Ở nguyên ta dùng bạc dẫn hướng để xác định vị trí của tâm dao so với tâm lỗ sau đó phải tháo ra rồi mới gia công GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 13
  14. 14. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 5.2.8.Nguyên công8 : Kiểm tra -Do kết cấu của chi tiết nên ở nguyên công kiểm tra ta vẫn phải đinh vị và gá đặt. -Chi tiết được định vị 6 bậc tự do và được kẹp chặt bằng thanh kẹp liên động -Phương pháp kiểm tra: Ta dùng 1 trục chuẩn và 2 đồng hồ so.Đưa trục chuẩn vào lỗ và gắn 2 đồng hồ so lên trên trục mũi tiếp xúc vào mặt đầu Khi đó độ không đồng tâm sẽ đươc thể hiện trên đồng hồ Yêu cầu kỹ thuật : -Độ không vuông góc giữa tâm lỗ với mặt đầu không quá 0.02 mm trên GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 14
  15. 15. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y 100mm chiều dài GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 15
  16. 16. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y VI-TÍNH LƯỢNG DƯ CHO MỘT BỀ MẶT VÀ TRA LƯỢNG DƯ CHO CÁC MẶT CÒN LẠI Lîng d gia c«ng ®îc x¸c ®Þnh hîp lý vÒ trÞ sè vµ dung sai sÏ gãp phÇn b¶o ®¶m hiÖu qu¶ kinh tÕ cña qu¸ tr×nh c«ng nghÖ v×: Lîng d qu¸ lín sÏ tèn nguyªn vËt liÖu, tiªu hao lao ®éng ®Ó gia c«ng nhiÒu ®ång thêi tèn n¨ng lîng ®iÖn, dông cô c¾t, vËn chuyÓn nÆng . . . dÉn ®Õn gi¸ thµnh t¨ng. Ngîc l¹i, lîng d qu¸ nhá sÏ kh«ng ®ñ ®Ó hít ®i c¸c sai lÖch cña ph«i ®Ó biÕn ph«i thµnh chi tiÕt hoµn chØnh. Trong c«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y, ngêi ta sö dông hai ph¬ng ph¸p sau ®©y ®Ó x¸c ®Þnh lîng d gia c«ng: Ph¬ng ph¸p thèng kª kinh nghiÖm. Ph¬ng ph¸p tÝnh to¸n ph©n tÝch. Ph¬ng ph¸p thèng kª kinh nghiÖm x¸c ®Þnh lîng d gia c«ng b»ng kinh nghiÖm. Nhîc ®iÓm cña ph¬ng ph¸p nµy lµ kh«ng xÐt ®Õn nh÷ng ®iÒu kiÖn gia c«ng cô thÓ nªn gi¸ trÞ lîng d thêng lín h¬n gi¸ trÞ cÇn thiÕt. Ngîc l¹i, ph¬ng ph¸p tÝnh to¸n ph©n tÝch dùa trªn c¬ së ph©n tÝch c¸c yÕu tè t¹o ra líp kim lo¹i cÇn ph¶i c¾t gät ®Ó t¹o ra chi tiÕt hoµn chØnh. Trong ®å ¸n nµy chØ tÝnh lîng d theo ph¬ng ph¸p ph©n tÝch cho nguyªn c«ng I, cßn l¹i lµ thèng kª kinh nghiÖm. 1-TÝnh lîng d khi giac«ng mÆt ®¸y A Kích thươc sau khi phay đạt : 16+0.4 mm - §é nh¸m : Ra = 20 µm . §Ó ®¹t ®îc c¸c yªu cÇu kü thuËt trªn ta chia nguyªn c«ng 1 ra lµm 2 bíc : - Bíc 1 : Phay th«. - Bíc 2 : Phay tinh. 6.1. TÝnh lîng d gia c«ng cho bÒ mÆt chuÈn: Lîng d nhá nhÊt ®îc tÝnh theo c«ng thøc: Zmin = Rzi-1 + Ti-1 + ρi-1 + εi Trong ®ã: - Zmin: Lîng nhÊp nh« nhá nhÊt cña bíc ®ang tÝnh. - Rz-1: §é nh¸m bÒ mÆt ®óc . - Ti-1: ChiÒu s©u líp h háng bÒ mÆt ®óc. - ρi-1: Tæng sai sè cña ph«i ®óc. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 16
  17. 17. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y - εi: Sai sè g¸ ®Æt cña bíc ®ang thùc hiÖn. Víi kÝch thíc lín nhÊt cña ph«i lµ 112mm < 630 mm lªn theo b¶ng 3-15 [T186] [2] d¹ng s¶n xuÊt ph«i trªn d©y chuyÒn tù ®éng ®¹t cÊp chÝnh x¸c IT15, dung sai kÝch thíc ®óc 2,5mm Tra b¶ng 10 T39 [1] ta cã: Rz + Ti = 250 + 350 = 600 µm. Tra b¶ng 12 T40 [1] ta cã: Sau phay th«: Rz = 50 µm. Sau phay tinh: Rz = 20 µm. Sai lÖch cong vªnh: ρcv = ∆k.L Trong ®ã: ∆k: Lµ ®é cong vªnh trªn 1mm chiÒu dµi. L: KÝch thíc lín nhÊt cña chi tiÕt. (L = 112mm). Tra b¶ng 15 T43 [1] víi L thuộc khoảng 75-120mm ph«i ®óc cã: ∆k = 1.2 => ρcv = 1,2.112 = 134,4 µm. Tra b¶ng 3-11 T182 [2] víi kÝch thíc tõ 80->120mm cã dung sai vËt ®óc lµ 1,4 mm, tõ ®ã ta tinh ®îc ®é kh«ng song song: δkss = 1/2 δph«i = 1/2 .1400 = 700 µm Tæng sai lÖch: δ = δkss +δcv= 700 +134,4 = 834,4 µm. Tõ ®ã tÝnh ®îc lîng d nhá nhÊt cho nguyªn c«ng phay th«: Zmin = 834,4 + 600 = 1434,4 µm = 1,4344 mm. Lîng d cho phay tinh: Theo b¶ng 3-69 T237 [2] cã: Phay th« ®¹t cÊp chÝnh x¸c 12, sau phay th« Rz = 50 µm. Ti = 50µm. Sai lÖch kh«ng gian cßn l¹i sau phay th« lµ: δ =0,06. δph«i = 0,06. 834,4 = 50,064 µm. => Lîng d nhá nhÊt cho phay tinh lµ: Zbmin = 50 + 50 + 50,064 = 150,064 µm = 0,150 mm. KÝch thíc khi phay tinh (kÝch thíc nhá nhÊt) lµ: 15,6 +0,150 = 15,75 mm KÝch thíc ph«i: 15,75 + 1,4344 = 17,1844 mm. Tra b¶ng ta cã: - Dung sai ph«i: ±700 µm. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 17
  18. 18. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y - Dung sai phay th«: ± 180 µm. - Dung sai phay tinh: ± 100 µm. KÝch thíc cña ph«i ®îc tÝnh nh sau: LÊy kÝch thíc tÝnh to¸n lµm trßn theo sè cã nghÜa cña dung sai ta ®îc kÝch th- íc nhá nhÊt, sau ®ã lÊy kÝch thíc nµy céng hay trõ cho dung sai trªn ®îc kÝch thíc lín nhÊt. Sau phay tinh: Lmin = 15,6 mm. Lmax = 16,4 mm. Sau phay th«: Lmin = 15,75 mm. Lmax = 16,63 mm. KÝch thíc ph«i: Lmin = 17,18 mm. Lmax = 18,23 mm. Lîng d gia c«ng: Zmin lµ hiÖu sè 2 kÝch thíc nhá nhÊt kÒ nhau. Zmax lµ hiÖu sè 2 kÝch thíc lín nhÊt kÒ nhau. Khi phay tinh: Zmin = 15,75- 15,6 = 0,15 mm = 150 µm. Zmax = 16,63 -16,4 = 0,23 mm = 230 µm. Khi phay th«: Zmin = 17,18 -15,75 = 1,43 mm = 1430 µm. Zmax = 18,29 -116,63 = 2,29 mm = 2290 µm. Lîng d tæng céng: Z0min = 1580 µm. Z0max = 2520 µm. KÕt qu¶ tÝnh to¸n: GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 18
  19. 19. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Thø tù c¸c b- íc c«ng nghÖ gia c«ng mÆt ph¼ng C¸c yÕu tè t¹o thµnh lîng d Gi¸ trÞ tÝnh to¸n Min (mm) Lîng d Zmin (µm) Dung sai µm KÝch thíc giíi h¹n (mm) TrÞ sè giíi h¹n cña dung sai(µm) Rza µm Ta µm ρa µm Min Max Min Max 0. Ph«i ®óc 250 350 834, 4 17,18 700 17,18 18,29 1. Phay th« 50 50 50,0 64 15,75 1430 180 15,75 16,63 1430 2290 2. Phay tinh 25 25 12 15,6 150 100 15,6 16,4 150 230 6.2- Tra lîng d cho c¸c nguyªn c«ng cßn l¹i :(tra b¶ng 3-142 STCNCTMT1) Nguyªn c«ng II: Sau ®óc: 2mm Phay th«: 1,6 mm Phay tinh: 0,4 mm Nguyªn c«ng III: Khoan b»ng mòi khoan Φ10 ; Dung sai: 0,1 Khoan b»ng mòi khoan Φ7,8 Lîng d sau khoan lµ 0,2 mm Doa b»ng mòi doa Φ8 ; Dung sai: 0,018 Nguyªn c«ng IV: Sau ®óc: 2 mm ; Phay th«: 1,4 mm Phay tinh: 0,6 mm Dung sai: 0,17 Nguyªn c«ng V: Khoan b»ng mòi khoan Φ6,5 GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 19
  20. 20. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Doa b»ng mòi doa Φ8 KhoÐt bằng mũi Φ7,8 Doa mũi doa Φ8 ; Dung sai: 0,018 Tar« 2lỗ Φ6,5 thành 2lỗ M8 Nguyªn c«ng VI: Sau ®óc: 2 mm Phay th«: 1,4 mm Phay tinh: 0,6 mm Dung sai: 0,5 Nguyªn c«ng VII: Lîng d sau ®óc lµ 2 mm Khoét lỗ Φ29.8 mm Doa lỗ Φ30 ; Rz = 4 VII-TÍNH CHẾ ĐỘ CẮT CHO MỘT NGUYÊN CÔNG VÀ TRA CHO CÁC NGUYÊN CÔNG CÒN LẠI 1. Nguyªn c«ng 1: Phay mÆt ®¸y A  §Þnh vÞ: Chi tiÕt ®îc ®Þnh vÞ ba bËc qua mÆt ®¸y b»ng phiÕn tú, hai bËc ®îc ®Þnh vÞ b»ng khèi V cè ®Þnh, mét bËc cßn l¹i ®îc ®Þnh vÞ b»ng khèi V di ®éng.  KÑp chÆt: Dïng ngay khèi V ®iÒu chØnh ®Ó kÑp, lùc kÑp híng tõ ph¶i sang tr¸i.  Chän m¸y: M¸y phay ®øng v¹n n¨ng 6H12. MÆt lµm viÖc cña bµn m¸y: 400 × 1600mm. C«ng suÊt ®éng c¬: N = 10kw, hiÖu suÊt m¸y η = 0,75.  Tèc ®é trôc chÝnh: 30; 37,5; 47,5; 60; 75; 95; 118; 150; 190; 135; 300; 375; 475; 600; 750; 950; 1180; 1500. Lùc c¾t chiÒu trôc lín nhÊt cho phÐp t¸c dông lªn bµn m¸y: Pmax=19,650N(2000kg).  Chän dao: Chän dao mÆt ®Çu r¨ng ch¾p m¶nh hîp kim cøng. C¸c th«ng sè dao: (b¶ng 4-95 [6]) §êng kÝnh dao: D = 100mm. Gãc nghiªng chÝnh: ϕ = 75°. Sè r¨ng: z = 10. M¸c hîp kim: BK8.  Lîng d: Lîng d gia c«ng th« sau khi ®óc: 3,04 mm. Lîng d gia c«ng b¸n tinh sau th«: 0,3. Lîng d gia c«ng tinh sau b¸n tinh: 0,16 mm.  Tra chÕ ®é c¾t: Bíc 1: Gia c«ng th«. ChiÒu s©u c¾t: t = 3,04 mm. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 20
  21. 21. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Lîng ch¹y dao r¨ng: Sz = 0,24mm/r¨ng. ⇒ Lîng ch¹y dao vßng: Sv = 10×0,24 = 2,4mm/vßng. Tèc ®é c¾t tra ®îc(b¶ng 5-127[6]): Vb = 141m/phót. Tèc ®é tÝnh to¸n: Vt = Vb.k1.k2.k3.k4.k5 Trong ®ã: k1: HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh phô thuéc ®é cøng gang, k1=1,0. k2: HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh phô thuéc m¸c hîp kim, k2 = 0,8. k3: HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh phô thuéc vµo tr¹ng th¸i bÒ mÆt gia c«ng, k3 = 0,8. k4: HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh phô thuéc chiÒu réng phay, k4 = 1,13. k5: HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh phô thuéc gãc nghiªng chÝnh, k5 = 0,95. ⇒ Vt = 141.1,0.0,8.0,8.1,13.0,95 = 97m/phót. Tèc ®é trôc chÝnh: n t = 1000×Vt/π.D = 1000.97/3,14.100 = 310 vßng/phót. Chän tèc ®é m¸y: n m = 300 vßng/phót. ⇒ Tèc ®é c¾t thùc tÕ: Vt = π.D. n m /1000 = 3,14.100.300/1000 = 94,2 m/phót. Lîng ch¹y dao phót: Sp = 300.2,4 =720mm/phót. Bíc 2: Gia c«ng b¸n tinh. ChiÒu s©u c¾t: t = 0,3mm. Lîng ch¹y dao r¨ng: Sz = 0,24mm/r¨ng. ⇒ Lîng ch¹y dao vßng: Sv = 10×0,24 = 2,4mm/vßng. Tèc ®é c¾t tra ®îc(b¶ng 5-127[6]): Vb = 158m/phót. Tèc ®é tÝnh to¸n: Vt = Vb.k1.k2.k3.k4.k5 Trong ®ã: k1=1,0; k2 = 0,8; k3 = 1,0; k4 = 1,13; k5 = 0,95. ⇒ Vt = 141.1,0.0,8.1,0.1,13.0,95 = 135,7m/phót. Tèc ®é trôc chÝnh: n t = 1000×Vt/π.D = 1000.135,7/3,14.100 = 432 vßng/phót. Chän tèc ®é m¸y: n m = 375 vßng/phót. ⇒ Tèc ®é c¾t thùc tÕ: Vt = π.D. n m /1000 = 3,14.100.375/1000 = 118 m/phót. Lîng ch¹y dao phót: Sp = 375.2,4 =900mm/phót. Bíc 3: Gia c«ng tinh. ChiÒu s©u c¾t: t = 0,16mm. Lîng ch¹y dao r¨ng: Sz = 0,55mm/vßng. Tèc ®é c¾t tra ®îc(b¶ng 5-127[6]): Vb = 126m/phót. Tèc ®é tÝnh to¸n: Vt = Vb.k1.k2.k3.k4.k5 Trong ®ã: k1=1,0; k2 = 0,8; k3 = 1,0; k4 = 1,13; k5 = 0,95. ⇒ Vt = 126.1,0.0,8.1,0.1,13.0,95 = 105m/phót. Tèc ®é trôc chÝnh: n t = 1000×Vt/π.D = 1000.105/3,14.100 = 335 vßng/phót. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 21
  22. 22. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y Chän tèc ®é m¸y: n m = 475 vßng/phót. ⇒ Tèc ®é c¾t thùc tÕ: Vt = π.D. n m /1000 = 3,14.100.475/1000 = 149 m/phót. Lîng ch¹y dao phót: Sp = 475.0,55 =262mm/phót. B¶ng chÕ ®é c¾t. Phay th« 94.2 300 3,05 2,4 720 Phayb.tinh 118 375 0,3 2,4 900 Phay tinh 149 475 0,16 0,55 262 Bíc CN V(m/p) n(v/phót) t(mm) S(mm/vg) S(mm/ph) 1. TÝnh chÕ ®é c¾t cho nguyªn c«ng VII §©y lµ nguyªn c«ng khoÐt, doa lç Φ30 *Bíc khoÐt: Dao P6M5 a) ChiÒu s©u c¾t t = 0,5( D - d ) = 0,918 mm b) Lîng ch¹y dao S = 0,8 mm/vßng tra b¶ng 5.26 (sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2) c) Tèc ®é c¾t V: Vyxm q V k StT DC V = CVvµ c¸c sè mò tra b¶ng 5.29 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) CV = 18,8 ; q =0,2 ; m =0,125 ; x = 0,1 ; y = 0,4 Chu kú bÒn T tra b¶ng 5.30 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) T = 40 HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh chung cho tèc ®é c¾t tÝnh ®Õn c¸c ®iÒu kiÖn c¾t thùc tÕ: kV = knv.kMV.kuv.klv kMV : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo vËt liÖu gia c«ng kuv : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo vËt liÖu dông cô c¾t klv : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo chiÒu s©u khoÐt Tra b¶ng 5.15.4 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) kMV = (190/190)1,3 = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.6 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) kuv = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.31 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) klv = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.5 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) knv = 0,85 kV = 1.0,85.1.1 = 0,85 Tèc ®é c¾t: 85,0 8,0.918,040 30.8,18 4,01,0125,0 2,0 =V = 22 m/phót d)M« men xo¾n Mx vµ lùc chiÒu trôc P0 Mx = 10.CM.Dq.tx.Sy.kP P0 = 10. CP.Dq.tx.Sy.kP Tra b¶ng 5.32 cã: CP = 46 ; q = 0 ; x = 1 ; y = 0,4 GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 22 Tải bản FULL (file word 43 trang): bit.ly/2Ywib4t Dự phòng: fb.com/KhoTaiLieuAZ
  23. 23. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y CM = 0,196 ; q = 0,85 ; x = 0,8 ; y = 0,7 Tra b¶ng 5.9 cã kP = 1 Mx = 10.0,196.29,940,85.0,9181.0,80,4.1 = 29,6 N.m P0 = 10.46.29,940.0,9180,8.0,80,7.1 = 336 N e) C«ng suÊt c¾t Ne = Mx.n/9750 = 29,6.260/9750 = 0,7 kW n = 1000.V/3,14.D = 1000.22/3,14.29,828 = 235 vßng/phót *Bíc doa th«: a) ChiÒu s©u c¾t t = 0,5( D - d ) = 0,056 mm b) Lîng ch¹y dao S = 2,1 mm/vßng tra b¶ng 5.26 (sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2) c) Tèc ®é c¾t V: Vyxm q V k StT DC V = CVvµ c¸c sè mò tra b¶ng 5.29 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) CV = 15,6 ; q =0,2 ; m =0,3 ; x = 0,1 ; y = 0,5 Chu kú bÒn T tra b¶ng 5.30 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) T = 75 HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh chung cho tèc ®é c¾t tÝnh ®Õn c¸c ®iÒu kiÖn c¾t thùc tÕ: kV = knv.kMV.kuv.klv kMV : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo vËt liÖu gia c«ng kuv : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo vËt liÖu dông cô c¾t klv : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo chiÒu s©u khoÐt Tra b¶ng 5.15.4 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) kMV = (190/190)1,3 = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.6 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) kuv = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.31 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) klv = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.5 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) knv = 0,85 kV = 1.0,85.1.1 = 0,85 Tèc ®é c¾t: 85,0 1,2.056,075 30.6,15 5,01,03,0 2,0 =V = 6,5 m/phót d)M« men xo¾n Mx Mx = 0,005. CP.D.tx.(S/Z)y.Z Tra b¶ng 5.23: CP = 92 ; x = 1 ; y = 0,75 Mx = 92.30.(2,1/10)0,75.0,03.10 = 257 N.m e) C«ng suÊt c¾t Ne = Mx.n/9750 = 257.70/9750 = 1,84 kW n = 1000.V/3,14.D = 1000.6,5/3,14.29,94 = 70 vßng/phót Vt = 3,14.n.D/1000 = 6,6 m/phót *Bíc doa tinh: GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 23 Tải bản FULL (file word 43 trang): bit.ly/2Ywib4t Dự phòng: fb.com/KhoTaiLieuAZ
  24. 24. Trêng:§HSPKT Hng Yªn §å ¸n m«n häc Khoa: C¬ khÝ C«ng nghÖ chÕ t¹o m¸y a) ChiÒu s©u c¾t t = 0,5( D - d ) = 0,03 mm b) Lîng ch¹y dao S = 1,7 mm/vßng tra b¶ng 5.26(sæ tay CNCTM tËp2) c) Tèc ®é c¾t V: Vyxm q V k StT DC V = CVvµ c¸c sè mò tra b¶ng 5.29 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) CV = 15,6 ; q =0,2 ; m =0,3 ; x = 0,1 ; y = 0,5 Chu kú bÒn T tra b¶ng 5.30 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) T = 75 HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh chung cho tèc ®é c¾t tÝnh ®Õn c¸c ®iÒu kiÖn c¾t thùc tÕ: kV = knv.kMV.kuv.klv kMV : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo vËt liÖu gia c«ng kuv : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo vËt liÖu dông cô c¾t klv : HÖ sè phô thuéc vµo chiÒu s©u khoÐt Tra b¶ng 5.15.4 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) kMV = (190/190)1,3 = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.6 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) kuv = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.31 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) klv = 1 Tra b¶ng 5.5 ( sæ tay CNCTM tËp 2 ) knv = 0,85 kV = 1.0,85.1.1 = 0,85 Tèc ®é c¾t: 85,0 7,1.03,075 30.6,15 5,01,03,0 2,0 =V = 6,3 m/phót d)M« men xo¾n Mx Mx = 0,005. CP.D.tx.(S/Z)y.Z Tra b¶ng 5.23: CP = 92 ; x = 1 ; y = 0,75 Mx = 92.30.(1,7/10)0,75.0,03.10 = 319 N.m e) C«ng suÊt c¾t Ne = Mx.n/9750 = 219.70/9750 = 1,57 kW n = 1000.V/3,14.D = 1000.6,3/3,14.30 = 70 vßng/phót Vt = 3,14.n.D/1000 = 6,6 m/phót B¶ng chÕ ®é c¾t. KhoÐt 22 235 0,918 0,8 Doa th« 6,5 70 0,056 2,1 Doa tinh 6,3 70 0,03 1,7 Bíc CN V(m/p) n(v/phót) t(mm) S(mm/vg) 2. TÝnh chÕ ®é c¾t cho c¸c nguyªn c«ng cßn l¹i a) Nguyªn c«ng II: phay mÆt trªn B M¸c hîp kim dao phay mÆt ®Çu: BK8  Bíc 1: phay th«. GVHD : LuyÖn Duy TuÊn SVTH : NguyÔn Thị Hợp Líp: CTK7LC1 24 2629047

×