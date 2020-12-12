Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lôøi Ngoû Thời đại ngày nay, khoa học kỹ thuật phát triển như vũ bão, kho tàng kiến thức của nhân loại tăng lên nhanh chón...
I/ PHẦN I: LÝ DO CHỌN ĐỀ TÀI 1/ Đặt vấn đề: a) Cơ sở lí luận: Nước ta đang trong thời kì mở cửa để hội nhập nền kinh tế th...
thận, kiên trì. Điều đó rất cần cho việc giáo dục kỹ thuật tổng hợp, chuẩn bị cho học sinh tham gia hoạt động thực tế. Bên...
Trước đây học sinh bắt đầu làm quen với môn học này từ năm lớp 7 nhưng từ khi chương trình sách giáo khoa đổi mới thì các ...
II/ PHẦN II: NỘI DUNG VÀ CÔNG VIỆC ĐÃ LÀM: 1) Thực trạng đề tài: Chương trình vật lí phổ thông cơ sở được chia thành 2 gia...
Như vậy ta có thể xem môn vật lí ở trường THCS là cầu nối quan trọng, một mặt nó phát triển và hệ thống hóa các kiến thức,...
+ Một số giáo viên khác cho rằng tuy có vất vả nhưng tình trạng “cháy giáo án” vẫn có thể khắc phục được chỉ cần ta chuẩn ...
+ Các em quá chủ quan, không nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của việc đọc sách giáo khoa ở nhà. + Các em chưa có tính kỷ luậ...
3) Biện pháp giải quyết: Từ cơ sở nghiên cứu trên cộng với kinh nghiệm của bản thân và sự học hỏi kinh nghiệm từ các thầy,...
- Học sinh chọn dụng cụ thí nghiệm và lắp ráp dụng cụ. - Học sinh tiến hành thí nghiệm, thảo luận, ghi kết quả thí nghiệm ...
+ Tăng dần nguồn điện từ 1,5V lên 6V, ghi gía trị của hiệu điện thế (U) và đọc số chỉ của ampe kế (I) tương ứng của mỗi tr...
+ Do các điểm tiếp xúc không tốt. + Do cách làm tròn số khi đọc kết quả đo. + Các đoạn dây dẫn nối mạch không nên quá dài....
Đo cường độ dòng điện I1, hiệu điện thế U1. Tính 1 1 1 U R I = và ghi vào bảng kết quả. Lần 2: thay cuộn dây l1 bằng cuộn ...
- Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh quan sát mô hình thí nghiệm trong sách giáo khoa. - Hướng dẫn học sinh đọc thông tin trong sá...
- Không được đánh rơi và va chạm mạnh vào vôn kế, ampe kế vì dễ làm hỏng chân kính và đầu trục. - Chú ý cách mắc vôn kế và...
- Giáo viên cần lưu ý học sinh: chốt (+) của nguồn mắc vào điểm N của biến trở; chốt (-) của nguồn mắc vào điểm M của biến...
- Cách tiến hành – các vấn đề cần lưu ý. + Bước 3: ghi lại kết quả thí nghiệm. + Bước 4: phân tích kết quả thí nghiệm. + B...
  1. 1. Lôøi Ngoû Thời đại ngày nay, khoa học kỹ thuật phát triển như vũ bão, kho tàng kiến thức của nhân loại tăng lên nhanh chóng. Cái mà hôm nay còn mới thì ngày mai có thể đã trở thành lạc hậu. Muốn thực hiện công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa đất nước thì điều không thể thiếu là phải nhanh chóng tiếp thu những thành tựu khoa học và công nghệ hiện đại của thế giới. Nhà trường cung cấp cho học sinh những kiến thức cơ bản và học sinh phải biết tự mình cập nhật những kiến thức mới theo kịp thời đại. Những kiến thức mà học sinh nắm được không phải tự phát mà là cả một quá trình rèn luyện có mục đích, có kế hoạch và có tổ chức chặt chẽ. Nó là quá trình học sinh tự nỗ lực và phát huy khả năng tư duy sáng tạo của mình dưới sự hướng dẫn của giáo viên. Trong quá trình ấy, mức độ tự lực của học sinh càng cao thì kiến thức nắm được càng sâu sắc, tư duy càng phát triển, năng lực nhận thức được nâng cao, kết quả học tập ngày càng tiến bộ. Sự phát triển của kinh tế thị trường cùng với sự xuất hiện của nền kinh tế tri thức đòi hỏi mỗi người lao động không những phải có trình độ văn hóa mà còn phải thật sự năng động, sáng tạo thì mới có thể hòa nhập với sự phát triển của xã hội. Do đó vấn đề quan trọng đối với một con người là không chỉ tiếp thu thông tin mà còn phải biết xử lý thông tin để tìm ra giải pháp tốt nhất cho vấn đề đặt ra trong cuộc sống. Vì vậy vấn đề đặt ra cho người làm công tác giáo dục là làm thế nào để việc giảng dạy của mình đem lại kết quả cao và phát huy khả năng sáng tạo, hình thành năng lực hoạt động của học sinh, tạo cho các em lòng say mê khoa học. Là một giáo viên công tác để phục vụ cho sự nghiệp “trồng người” muốn góp phần nhỏ vào đó với đề tài: ” Tổ chức, hướng dẫn học sinh làm thí nghiệm trong giờ học vật lí- phần điện học” môn vật lí 9. Trong quá trình làm đề tài này, ngoài sự nỗ lực cố gắng của bản thân còn được sự hỗ trợ của các thầy, cô đồng nghiệp và sự cộng tác nhiệt tình của tập thể học sinh. Tôi thành thật cảm ơn tất cả đã giúp tôi hoàn thành đề tài này. Xin chân thành cám ơn! 1
  2. 2. I/ PHẦN I: LÝ DO CHỌN ĐỀ TÀI 1/ Đặt vấn đề: a) Cơ sở lí luận: Nước ta đang trong thời kì mở cửa để hội nhập nền kinh tế thế giới đưa đất nước sớm trở thành một nước công nghiệp phát triển. Muốn đạt được mục tiêu đó đòi hỏi phải hội đủ tất cả các nguồn lực bên trong lẫn bên ngoài và nhân tố không thể thiếu là nguồn nhân lực. Vì vậy ngành giáo dục có vai trò rất quan trọng trong việc hình thành con người mới XHCN- con người có trình độ khoa học kĩ thuật, năng động, sáng tạo, có tác phong công nghiệp. Đặc biệt trong thời đại ngày nay khi mà cuộc cách mạng khoa học kĩ thuật đang diễn ra như vũ bão trên phạm vi toàn thế giới thì kéo theo hàng loạt các phát minh khoa học ra đời, một hệ quả tất yếu của sự phát triển là khối lượng kiến thức khoa học mà con người tích lũy ngày càng đồ sộ. Dân tộc Việt Nam phải hòa mình vào dòng chảy đó nếu không sẽ bị tụt hậu. Chính vì thế mỗi người cán bộ, công nhân, học sinh dù đang hoạt động hay công tác trong lĩnh vực nào, ngành nào cũng phải hoạt động tích cực, sáng tạo để đem lại hiệu quả cao góp phần công nghiệp hóa – hiện đại hóa đất nước và một trong những yếu tố giúp con người hoạt động có hiệu quả là làm việc có mục tiêu, tác phong khoa học và có phương pháp cụ thể. b) Cơ sở thực tiễn: Từ thực tiễn của cuộc sống nên công tác giáo dục cũng có nhiều thay đổi. Bên cạnh nhiệm vụ trang bị những kiến thức và hiểu biết cần thiết, mỗi bộ môn ở trường phổ thông còn phải rèn luyện và phát triển ở học sinh những kĩ năng, năng lực nhận thức và góp phần hình thành ở các em những phẩm chất, nhân cách phù hợp với yêu cầu xã hội hiện nay như tinh thần trách nhiệm, tác phong làm việc khoa học, khả năng hòa nhập, hợp tác, tự đánh giá, nhận định, phê phán,…. Một trong các bộ môn ấy thì vật lí – môn khoa học thực nghiệm được bộ giáo dục và đào tạo đưa vào học chính thức từ năm lớp 6, nội dung kiến thức môn vật lí ở cấp trung học cơ sở có thể chia thành các phần: cơ, nhiệt, quang, điện, âm học, năng lượng. Ở các lớp đầu cấp các hiện tượng, thuộc tính, quá trình vật lí được khảo sát ở mức độ bán định lượng, định tính; ở các lớp cuối cấp mức độ định lượng và trừu tượng hóa tăng dần. Vật lí là một môn khoa học thực nghiệm vì vậy trong giảng dạy và học tập môn vật lí, thí nghiệm là một khâu có vai trò rất quan trọng. Nó không chỉ làm tăng tính hấp dẫn của môn học, giúp học sinh hiểu sâu sắc hơn các kiến thức lý thuyết đã học và rèn luyện kĩ năng thực nghiệm của học sinh. Điều quan trọng hơn nữa là việc sử dụng thí nghiệm trực quan từng bước tạo cho học sinh một trực giác nhạy bén đối với các hiện tượng vật lí. Tiến hành thí nghiệm vật lí trong nhà trường là một trong các biện pháp quan trọng nhất để phấn đấu nâng cao chất lượng dạy và học vật lí. Điều này quyết định bởi vì đặc điểm của khoa học vật lí là khoa học thực nghiệm, nguyên tắc dạy học là nguyên tắc trực quan, “ học đi đôi với hành”. Mặt khác khi làm các thí nghiệm vật lí có tác dụng to lớn trong việc phát triển nhận thức của học sinh, giúp các em quen dần với phương pháp nghiên cứu khoa học vì qua đó các em được tập quan sát, đo đạc, được rèn luyện tính cẩn 2
  3. 3. thận, kiên trì. Điều đó rất cần cho việc giáo dục kỹ thuật tổng hợp, chuẩn bị cho học sinh tham gia hoạt động thực tế. Bên cạnh đó do được tận mắt, tự tay tháo lắp các dụng cụ, thiết bị và đo lường các đại lượng.... nhờ vậy mà các em có thể nhanh chóng làm quen với những dụng cụ và thiết bị trong đời sống và sản xuất sau này. Đặc biệt khi thực hiện các thí nghiệm vật lí còn rèn luyện cho học sinh kĩ năng thực hành, thái độ ứng xử trong thực hành. Đây là yếu tố cần thiết cho việc học tập vật lí ở các cấp học trên. Bên cạnh đó Bộ giáo dục và đào tạo đã triển khai thay sách giáo khoa với mục tiêu giảm tải kiến thức, tăng tính chủ động, sáng tạo cho học sinh đồng thời phần lớn các kiến thức khoa học tự nhiên mới đều được rút ra từ thực nghiệm cho nên trong dạy học vật lí việc khai thác hiệu quả vai trò của thí nghiệm là một trong những vấn đề hết sức cần thiết. Thí nghiệm là nguồn cung cấp thông tin chính xác, dễ hiểu về các sự vật và hiện tượng, là phương tiện tốt để kiểm tra tính đúng đắn của các kiến thức vật lí, là phương tiện rèn luyện sự khéo léo cho học sinh. Thí nghiệm góp phần đánh giá năng lực và phát triển khả năng tư duy, giúp củng cố và vận dụng kiến thức một cách vững chắc cho học sinh. Thí nghiệm có tác động mạnh đến giác quan của học sinh, thông qua thí nghiệm và bằng thí nghiệm có thể tạo ra cho học sinh sự hứng thú, tích cực trong học tập giống như Lê nin đã từng nói về con đường biện chứng của nhận thức chân lý khách quan là “từ trực quan sinh động đến tư duy trừu tượng, từ tư duy trừu tượng đến thực tiễn” Qua nhiều năm giảng dạy vật lí ở nhà trường tôi nhận thấy rằng với các tiết học có sử dụng thí nghiệm học sinh tỏ ra hứng thú, hiểu bài hơn vì thế nên tôi luôn suy nghĩ và tìm ra biện pháp để tổ chức và rèn luyện cho học sinh kĩ năng, phương pháp tiến hành thí nghiệm có hiệu quả để từ đó các em tiếp thu kiến thức tốt hơn và vận dụng kiến thức vào thực tiễn một cách sáng tạo hơn. Với mong muốn như vậy nên tôi đã chọn đề tài: “Tổ chức, hướng dẫn học sinh làm thí nghiệm trong giờ học vật lí- phần điện học” môn vật lí 9. 2) Mục đích đề tài: - Rèn cho học sinh tác phong làm việc khoa học, có kế hoạch, có kĩ năng sáng tạo và vận dụng kiến thức vào thực tiễn. - Rèn luyện cho học sinh các kĩ năng thực hành và thái độ ứng xử trong thực hành. - Rèn kĩ năng phân tích, xử lý thông tin và giải thích các hiện tượng vật lí thực tế. - Giúp học sinh rèn luyện tinh thần trách nhiệm cao, khả năng hợp tác thông qua việc học tập theo nhóm. - Bản thân mong muốn các em được khắc sâu kiến thức hơn sau mỗi lần thí nghiệm. 3) Lịch sử đề tài: Trước những biến đổi của xã hội ta phải đổi mới phương pháp dạy học, theo phương pháp này thì học sinh là “trung tâm” của quá trình dạy học, các em phải suy nghĩ nhiều hơn, làm nhiều hơn và thảo luận nhiều hơn. Đặc biết đối với môn vật lí các em không còn tiếp thu kiến thức theo kiểu truyền thụ - tiếp nhận nữa mà các em trực tiếp tiến hành thí nghiệm, được quan sát thực tiễn, tự do thảo luận để rút ra nhận xét, kết luận cần thiết. 3
  4. 4. Trước đây học sinh bắt đầu làm quen với môn học này từ năm lớp 7 nhưng từ khi chương trình sách giáo khoa đổi mới thì các em lại bắt đầu học bộ môn này ngay từ năm lớp 6 và theo chương trình cũ thì con đường hình thành kiến thức thiên về mô tả thí nghiệm rồi thông báo kết luận còn chương trình mới bây giờ học sinh tiếp nhận kiến thức bằng con đường thực nghiệm, xuất phát từ kinh nghiệm cuộc sống, từ những quan sát thực tiễn, giảm nhẹ những suy luận phức tạp. Cho nên đề tài này đề cập đến một vấn đề tương đối mới và phù hợp với định hướng đổi mới phương pháp áp dụng cho việc giảng dạy vật lí nhưng nó được cụ thể hơn. 4) Phạm vi đề tài: Là giáo viên dạy vật lí, nhận thức sâu sắc được tầm quan trọng của thí nghiệm vật lí trong việc đáp ứng mục tiêu của bộ môn cho nên tôi nghiên cứu và chọn đề tài này nhằm giúp học sinh tiến hành thí nghiệm đạt hiệu quả cao. Đối tượng mà tôi nghiên cứu là toàn thể học sinh khối 9 trường trung học cơ sở Nguyễn Thành Nam, tôi tổ chức cho học sinh ở các tiết học và trong cả tiết thực hành và tiết bồi dưỡng học sinh giỏi. Ngoài ra với đề tài này còn có thể áp dụng cho tất cả học sinh bậc trung học trong việc học tập các bộ môn khoa học tự nhiên đặc biệt là những môn có tiến hành thí nghiệm như sinh học, hóa học, công nghệ,.... Để hoàn thành bài tập nghiên cứu này trong quá trình thực hiện tôi sử dụng một số phương pháp nghiên cứu: phân tích, tổng hợp, phân loại và hệ thống hóa các thí nghiệm liên quan đến đề tài. Ngoài ra tôi còn sử dụng một số phương pháp để phục vụ cho việc nghiên cứu như: điều tra giáo dục, quan sát sư phạm, thực nghiệm sư phạm. 4
  5. 5. II/ PHẦN II: NỘI DUNG VÀ CÔNG VIỆC ĐÃ LÀM: 1) Thực trạng đề tài: Chương trình vật lí phổ thông cơ sở được chia thành 2 giai đoạn: - Giai đoạn 1: lớp 6 và lớp 7: vì khả năng tư duy của học sinh còn hạn chế, vốn kiến thức toán học chưa nhiều nên chương trình chỉ đề cập đến những hiện tượng vật lí quen thuộc thường gặp hàng ngày về mặt định tính, rất ít công thức, phần nhiều dừng ở mức hình thành biểu tượng. Ví dụ như: * Lớp 6: + Các máy cơ đơn giản: chỉ khai thác khía cạnh được lợi về lực thiệt về đường đi,… dừng lại ở mức độ bán định lượng, không đi đến công thức chính xác, …. + Sự chuyển thể của các chất: dừng lại ở việc tìm hiểu các đặc điểm định tính của quá trình này mà không yêu cầu hình thành công thức và tính toán nhiệt lượng thu vào hay tỏa ra khi vật chuyển thể,…. * Lớp 7: + Khi tìm hiểu đường truyền của ánh sáng, yêu cầu học sinh làm thí nghiệm để quan sát dây tóc bóng đèn, từ thực tế dẫn dắt học sinh đưa ra dự đoán câu C1, hướng dẫn học sinh làm thí nghiệm kiểm tra dự đoán (C2),…. + Tìm hiểu định luật phản xạ ánh sáng: yêu cầu học sinh dự đoán mối quan hệ giữa góc phản xạ và góc tới, làm thí nghiệm kiểm tra mối quan hệ này. + Dự đoán sự rung động của âm thoa khi phát ra âm và tìm cách kiểm tra dự đoán. - Giai đoạn 2: lớp 8 và lớp 9: vì khả năng tư duy của học sinh đã phát triển, học sinh đã có một số hiểu biết ban đầu về các hiện tượng vật lí xung quanh, ít nhiều có thói quen hoạt động theo những yêu cầu chặt chẽ của việc học vật lí, vốn kiến thức toán học cũng được nâng cao thêm một bước. Do đó việc học môn vật lí ở giai đoạn này đặt ra mục tiêu cao hơn. Các kiến thức vật lí được lựa chọn, sắp xếp một cách hệ thống hơn theo lôgic của khoa học vật lí, trình tự phức tạp tăng dần lên của các dạng vận động vật chất. - Chương trình vật lí lớp 9 học sinh được tiếp tục học mảng kiến thức về điện học, điện từ học, quang học mà các em đã được học ở lớp 7 đồng thời được bổ sung thêm kiến thức về năng lượng và ánh sáng. Học sinh được tìm hiểu về những kiến thức ứng dụng thực tế ở mức độ cao hơn như: tìm hiểu tại sao dây dẫn điện trong nhà lại có kích thước khác với dây dẫn điện ngoài trời; hoặc là giải thích được tại sao có trường hợp bếp điện sử dụng dây nung là dây mayso bị đứt tại sao khi nối lại để tiếp tục sử dụng thì cường độ dòng điện qua dây nung lại tăng so với trước (hiệu điện thế giữa hai đầu dây không đổi) ; hoặc là tại sao người ta có thể điều chỉnh độ sáng, tối của đèn điện được? hoặc là học sinh hiểu được ý nghĩa số ghi trên các dụng cụ, thiết bị điện, có thể tính được tiền điện tiêu thụ hàng tháng của hộ gia đình,.... Hoặc ở mức độ cao hơn nữa học sinh được tìm hiểu nguyên tắc tạo ra dòng điện xoay chiều, tìm hiểu cấu tạo của máy phát điện xoay chiều; tìm hiểu về từ tính của nam châm, nam châm điện, cách làm tăng lực từ của nam châm điện; ứng dụng của nam châm điện trong thực tế;.... 5
  6. 6. Như vậy ta có thể xem môn vật lí ở trường THCS là cầu nối quan trọng, một mặt nó phát triển và hệ thống hóa các kiến thức, kĩ năng mà học sinh lĩnh hội ở bậc tiểu học, mặt khác nó góp phần chuẩn bị cho học sinh những kiến thức, kĩ năng và thái độ cần thiết để tiếp tục học lên THPT và THCN, học nghề hoặc đi vào các lĩnh vực lao động sản xuất đòi hỏi những hiểu biết nhất định về vật lí chẳng hạn như ngành điện, giao thông vận tải, hàng hải, ngành cơ khí, ... - Ngoài ra môn vật lí bồi dưỡng cho học sinh lòng ham thích khoa học, trí tò mò, sự sáng tạo, ý thức tích cực và gần gũi với thiên nhiên thông qua việc giải thích các hiện tượng tự nhiên đồng thời cũng rèn cho học sinh những kĩ năng, kĩ xảo trong việc sử dụng dụng cụ có nhiều ứng dụng trong cuộc sống hàng ngày như: thước đo độ dài, cân, nhiệt kế, đòn bẩy, ròng rọc, mặt phẳng nghiêng, công tơ điện, đồng hồ đo điện đa năng, …Bên cạnh đó việc tiếp thu tốt các kiến thức vật lí còn giúp học sinh có nhiều cơ hội tham gia cuộc thi sáng tạo khoa học kĩ thuật cho thanh thiếu niên. Đây là một trong những cuộc thi có tầm cỡ cấp quốc gia mà Bộ giáo dục và đào tạo đang triển khai thực hiện. Trong chương trình vật lí THCS nói chung và vật lí lớp 9 nói riêng hầu hết các tiết học đều có thực hiện thí nghiệm hoặc xử lý kết quả thí nghiệm bởi vì phương pháp thực nghiệm là phương pháp tối ưu để học sinh lĩnh hội kiến thức một cách tự nhiên và sâu sắc nhất. Điểm chung của các loại thí nghiệm là hình thành kiến thức vật lí, học sinh tự khẳng định lại sự đúng đắn của lý thuyết, chuyển kiến thức chung thành kiến thức riêng của mình. Do đó việc thực hiện thí nghiệm thành công sẽ đem lại hiệu quả cao trong quá trình dạy và học, tạo được sự hứng thú của học sinh đối với bộ môn và góp phần thúc đẩy sự tích cực, chủ động hợp tác của học sinh trong việc thực hiện các nhiệm vụ học tập. (đây là một trong những tiêu chí đánh giá tiết dạy theo mô hình mới hiện nay). - Bên cạnh đó qua trao đổi với một số thầy cô đồng nghiệp tôi nhận thấy: + Một số giáo viên dạy vật lí cảm thấy rằng dạy môn này khá vất vả nhất là đối với chương trình đổi mới hiện nay, vất vả là vì mỗi bài đều có thí nghiệm thậm chí có bài thực hiện khoảng 2 – 3 thí nghiệm. Các thí nghiệm chiếm khá nhiều thời gian của giờ lên lớp nên thường xảy ra “cháy giáo án”. Cả giáo viên và học sinh luôn ở trong trạng thái chạy đua với thời gian nên không có nhiều thời gian để mở rộng kiến thức thêm cho học sinh đó là chưa kể nếu thí nghiệm không thành công hoặc kết quả sai số nhiều thì phải mất nhiều thời gian để kiểm tra lại các dụng cụ, cách tiến hành thí nghiệm, ghi kết quả thí nghiệm và xử lý số liệu. 6 Máy phát điện xoay chiều Ứng dụng của nam châm điện
  7. 7. + Một số giáo viên khác cho rằng tuy có vất vả nhưng tình trạng “cháy giáo án” vẫn có thể khắc phục được chỉ cần ta chuẩn bị tốt, lựa chọn dụng cụ thí nghiệm và khéo léo điều khiển học sinh sao cho các thí nghiệm diễn ra nhanh chóng và đạt hiệu quả cao thì có thể phân bố lại thời gian một cách hợp lý trong từng tiết học như vậy ta phải thêm một khoảng thời gian để chuẩn bị và lựa chọn dụng cụ thí nghiệm trước cho học sinh. + Một thực tế chung mà phần lớn giáo viên dạy vật lí đều công nhận đó là do sỉ số lớp học quá đông nên khi chia nhóm thì số học sinh ở mỗi nhóm khá đông gây khó khăn cho việc quản lý các em trong quá trình làm thí nghiệm; một số dụng cụ nhận về là có hạn nhưng lại không đồng nhất với nhau về kỹ thuật, hướng dẫn sử dụng đôi khi sử dụng tiếng nước ngoài nên cũng gây không ít khó khăn cho giáo viên và học sinh khi thực hành, đối chiếu, so sánh kết quả. Nhìn chung qua trao đổi thì phần lớn giáo viên đều nhận thấy rằng việc tổ chức cho học sinh thực hiện tốt thí nghiệm vật lí có vai trò quan trọng, nó ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến chất lượng bài dạy, chất lượng môn học vì thế ngay từ những bài học đầu tiên tôi luôn cố gắng cho học sinh làm quen với các dụng cụ thí nghiệm và hướng dẫn các em cách sử dụng các dụng cụ thí nghiệm. Ngay từ đầu năm học tôi đã quyết định chọn học sinh khối 9 làm đối tượng nghiên cứu của mình vì vậy khi trực tiếp giảng dạy, hướng dẫn học sinh làm thí nghiệm tôi chú ý quan sát và lưu ý đối với nhóm thực hiện khá – tốt các yêu cầu của thí nghiệm và các nhóm thực hiện chưa đạt yêu cầu, sau đó tôi thảo luận riêng với các nhóm này để tìm ra nguyên nhân như thế nào. Sau đây tôi xin trích một vài ý kiến có liên quan đến đề tài này: Câu hỏi trao đổi Nhóm thực hiện khá – tốt Nhóm chưa đạt yêu cầu 1. Em có xem trước nội dung bài học ở nhà không? 2. Theo em cần phải làm gì để thực hiện tốt các yêu cầu thí nghiệm trong sách giáo khoa? - Dạ có, em đọc khoảng 2-3 lần. - Xem trước nội dung ở nhà. - Vào lớp chú ý quan sát kĩ và lắng nghe giáo viên hướng dẫn. - Làm thí nghiệm tuyệt đối nghiêm túc. - Các bạn trong nhóm hợp tác, tích cực giúp đỡ lẫn nhau. - Rất ít khi xem. - Không cần xem trước vì vào lớp cô hướng dẫn lại. - Vào lớp có quan sát giáo viên hướng dẫn nhưng thí nghiệm dài nên chúng em không nhớ các bước. - Các bạn trong nhóm mỗi người một ý tranh cãi mà không đưa ra phương án thí nghiệm nên kết quả thường chậm hơn các nhóm khác. Qua trao đổi với các em học sinh tôi nhận thấy có một số nguyên nhân sau đây dẫn đến kết quả tiến hành thí nghiệm của các em chưa cao là: 7
  8. 8. + Các em quá chủ quan, không nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của việc đọc sách giáo khoa ở nhà. + Các em chưa có tính kỷ luật cao trong khi tiến hành thí nghiệm, một số em còn hay nghịch phá dụng cụ hoặc dửng dưng không tự giác hòa nhập cùng chung sức với các bạn. + Do đối với học sinh các dụng cụ rất lạ mắt, hấp dẫn nên các em chỉ tập trung chú ý quan sát dụng cụ mà không chú ý nghe theo lời hướng dẫn của giáo viên mà đôi lúc còn khám phá dụng cụ thí nghiệm theo một hướng khác không như giáo viên đã hướng dẫn. + Do các em chưa có kĩ năng hoạt động và làm việc theo nhóm mặc dù các em đã được làm quen với phương pháp học này từ lớp 6. + Không biết mục đích thí nghiệm là gì? + Để tiến hành thí nghiệm thì phải mất khá nhiều thời gian trong một tiết học nên nếu không có kế hoạch hay sự sắp xếp, chuẩn bị chu đáo thì khó tránh khỏi tình trạng không kịp thời gian và điều này ít nhiều ảnh hưởng đến hứng thú thực hành và chất lượng học tập của học sinh. Đầu năm học tôi có thực hiện một khảo sát đối với học sinh khối 9 với nội dung: yêu cầu học sinh mắc mạch điện gồm 2 bóng đèn mắc nối tiếp sau đó tiến hành đo cường độ dòng điện I qua mỗi bóng đèn và hiệu điện thế giữa hai đầu mỗi đèn. (đã học ở chương trình vật lí lớp 7). Kết quả đạt được như sau: Lớp Sỉ số Nhóm đạt yêu cầu Chưa đạt yêu cầu 91 31 (4 nhóm) Nhóm 1: có 4 HS trong nhóm Còn lại: 27 HS 92 29 (4 nhóm) Nhóm 3: có 3 HS trong nhóm Còn lại: 26 HS 93 27 (4 nhóm) Nhóm 4: có 3 HS trong nhóm Còn lại: 24 HS * Trong đó: nhóm đạt yêu cầu: mắc đúng mạch điện; một số mắc đúng dụng cụ đo cường độ dòng điện và hiệu điện thế nhưng đa số chưa đọc được kết quả đo. Chưa đạt yêu cầu: chưa mắc đúng mạch điện gồm 2 đèn mắc nối tiếp, chưa sử dụng được dụng cụ đo theo yêu cầu. 2) Nội dung cần giải quyết: Từ thực trạng trên, với trách nhiệm của người giáo viên khiến tôi luôn suy nghĩ phải làm thế nào đây? Và cuối cùng tôi quyết định đặt ra cho mình vấn đề là phải tìm biện pháp để tổ chức, hướng dẫn học sinh làm thí nghiệm vật lí có hiệu quả nhằm nâng cao chất lượng học tập của các em với những nội dung cần giải quyết như sau: - Phải làm thế nào để học sinh ý thức được vai trò của thí nghiệm trong quá trình học vật lí? - Phải có biện pháp tổ chức và hướng dẫn học sinh tiến hành thí nghiệm vật lí một cách hiệu quả. - Phải làm thế nào để kích thích tính tò mò khoa học và hứng thú đối với môn học? 8
  9. 9. 3) Biện pháp giải quyết: Từ cơ sở nghiên cứu trên cộng với kinh nghiệm của bản thân và sự học hỏi kinh nghiệm từ các thầy, cô đồng nghiệp tôi đã tiến hành một số biện pháp cụ thể như sau:  Đối với giáo viên: - Phải phân biệt được sự khác nhau của một số loại thí nghiệm. - Phải nắm rõ tính năng của các dụng cụ thí nghiệm. - Phải tiến hành thí nghiệm trước vài lần và đảm bảo thí nghiệm phải thành công. - Đảm bảo bố trí thí nghiệm cho cả lớp quan sát được. - Giáo viên phải thực hiện đúng tinh thần, mục tiêu và yêu cầu của chương trình sách giáo khoa mới. - Giao việc về nhà cho học sinh sau mỗi bài học. - Kết hợp thí nghiệm với các phương tiện trực quan, nghe nhìn.  Đối với học sinh: - Chia nhóm một cách hợp lí. - Giáo dục học sinh vai trò quan trọng của việc em trước nội dung sách giáo khoa ở nhà. - Cần kích thích tính tự giác, tích cực hoạt động của học sinh vè rèn cho các em thói quen hợp tác với các bạn trong nhóm. - Giáo dục học sinh ý thức làm việc có tổ chức, kỷ luật và ý thức bảo vệ của công.  Đối với thí nghiệm phải đảm bảo các nguyên tắc cơ bản sau đây: - Thí nghiệm phải thành công. - Thí nghiệm phải chính xác. - Thí nghiệm phải an toàn. Sau đây tôi xin đi vào phân tích từng biện pháp cụ thể: 3.1) Đối với giáo viên: 3.1.1) Giáo viên cần phải phân biệt được sự khác nhau của một số loại thí nghiệm. a) Thí nghiệm phát hiện kiến thức mới: từ những thí nghiệm đơn giản giáo viên hướng dẫn học sinh rút ra được nhận xét để từ đó hình thành khái niệm mới. Các bước tiến hành thí nghiệm như sau: Bước 1: Đặt vấn đề: - Từ những vấn đề trong cuộc sống, những hiện tượng gần gũi với các em, giáo viên làm xuất hiện tình huống gây tò mò, kích thích sự khám phá của các em. - Giáo viên cho học sinh đưa ra nhiều phương án. (Giáo viên tuyệt đối không dùng kết luận trong sách giáo khoa làm giả thiết); Bước 2: - Giáo viên nêu mục đích thí nghiệm. - Giáo viên giới thiệu dụng cụ thí nghiệm, cách lắp ráp. - Giáo viên nêu các bước tiến hành thí nghiệm đã ghi sẵn trên bảng phụ. Bước 3: 9
  10. 10. - Học sinh chọn dụng cụ thí nghiệm và lắp ráp dụng cụ. - Học sinh tiến hành thí nghiệm, thảo luận, ghi kết quả thí nghiệm Bước 4: - Học sinh lần lượt trả lời hệ thống các câu hỏi của giáo viên đặt ra. - Học sinh tự rút ra kết luận. Bước 5: - Giáo viên giải thích một số vấn đề liên quan mà các em thắc mắc, giải thích sự sai lệch về kết quả thí nghiệm nếu có. - Nâng cao kiến thức đối với học sinh khá giỏi. Bước 6: - Chuẩn xác hoá các câu trả lời, câu kết luận, cũng cố kiến thức. Ví dụ: thiết kế tiến trình bài học: Sự phụ thuộc của cường độ dòng điện vào hiệu điện thế giữa hai đầu dây dẫn (nội dung I của bài) Bước 1: đặt vấn đề: - Ở lớp 7 ta đã biết, khi hiệu điện thế đặt vào hai đầu bóng đèn càng lớn thì dòng điện chạy qua đèn có cường độ càng lớn và đèn càng sáng. Bây giờ ta cần tìm hiểu xem cường độ dòng điện chạy qua dây dẫn điện có tỉ lệ với hiệu điện thế đặt vào hai đầu dây dẫn đó hay không? Bước 2: - Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh quan sát sơ đồ hình 1.1 sách giáo khoa - Nêu mục đích thí nghiệm: tìm hiểu cường độ dòng điện chạy qua dây dẫn có tỉ lệ với hiệu điện thế đặt vào hai đầu dây dẫn đó hay không bằng cách thực hiện đo cường độ dòng điện chạy qua dây dẫn ứng với các hiệu điện thế khác nhau đặt vào hai đầu dây dẫn đó. - Giới thiệu dụng cụ thí nghiệm: 1 bảng lắp điện. 1 dây constantan (φ 0,3mm, dài 1800mm). 1 ampe kế. 1 vôn kế. 1 nguồn điện 6V. 1 ngắt điện (khóa) Dây nối - Hướng dẫn học sinh các bước tiến hành thí nghiệm: + Lắp vào bảng mạch điện theo sơ đồ như hình vẽ. 10 A V • . • . + +- - + - Dây dẫn đang xét
  11. 11. + Tăng dần nguồn điện từ 1,5V lên 6V, ghi gía trị của hiệu điện thế (U) và đọc số chỉ của ampe kế (I) tương ứng của mỗi trường hợp vào bảng kết quả đo sau đây: Do đây là thí nghiệm đầu tiên trong chương trình vật lí lớp 9 nên giáo viên cần hướng dẫn tỉ mỉ cho học sinh để các em làm quen với thí nghiệm điện và tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho các thí nghiệm khó sau này. - Giáo viên cần lưu ý một số điều sau đây: + Trước khi đo phải điều chỉnh cho kim vôn kế và ampe kế chỉ đúng vạch 0. + Hướng dẫn học sinh cách sử dụng ampe kế và vôn kế: . Ampe kế: mắc nối tiếp với dây dẫn cần đo, chốt (+) của ampe kế hướng về cực dương (+) của nguồn. . Vôn kế: mắc song song với dây dẫn cần đo, chốt (+) của vôn kế hướng về cực dương (+) của nguồn. + Hướng dẫn học sinh cách đọc số chỉ của ampe kế và vôn kế ứng với từng thang đo tương ứng. Bước 3: - Giáo viên hướng dẫn học sinh chọn dụng cụ thí nghiệm. - Học sinh lắp mạch điện và tiến hành thí nghiệm. - Đọc và ghi giá trị U, I vào bảng kết quả. - Thảo luận kết quả thí nghiệm. Bước 4: - Giáo viên hướng dẫn học sinh so sánh số liệu thu được từ thí nghiệm. - Đặt câu hỏi: . Khi tăng hiệu điện thế giữa hai đầu dây dẫn thì cường độ dòng điện chạy qua dây dẫn đó như thế nào? . Khi giảm hiệu điện thế giữa hai đầu dây dẫn thì cường độ dòng điện chạy qua dây dẫn đó như thế nào? Tổng quát: khi thay đổi hiệu điện thế giữa hai đầu dây dẫn thì cường độ dòng điện chạy qua dây dẫn đó có mối quan hệ như thế nào với hiệu điện thế? - Học sinh trả lời và rút ra kết luận về mối quan hệ giữa I và U. Bước 5: - Giáo viên xem kết quả thí nghiệm của các nhóm nếu có nhóm nào đó kết quả có sai lệch (không tỉ lệ thuận) thì giáo viên có thể giải thích như sau: + Khi thí nghiệm chỉ đóng mạch điện trong thời gian ngắn đủ để quan sát số chỉ của ampe kế, vôn kế. Nếu đóng mạch lâu thì dây điện trở nóng lên và dòng điện sẽ nhỏ đi. 11 Hiệu điện thế (V) Cường độ dòng điện (A) 1 1,5 2 3,0 3 4,5 4 6,0 Kết quả đoLần đo
  12. 12. + Do các điểm tiếp xúc không tốt. + Do cách làm tròn số khi đọc kết quả đo. + Các đoạn dây dẫn nối mạch không nên quá dài. - Tiếp theo học sinh ứng dụng kiến thức làm các bài tập vận dụng. Giáo viên giúp học sinh chuẩn xác hóa các bài tập để củng cố kiến thức. Bước 6: - Học sinh đọc phần ghi nhớ của bài học (phần đóng khung trong sách giáo khoa). b) Thí nghiệm kiểm chứng: Các bước tiến hành thí nghiệm tương tự như trên nhưng thí nghiệm này khác với thí nghiệm phát hiện ở những điểm sau: - Đưa ra ngay vấn đề cần kiểm chứng. - Giáo viên không nêu hệ thống câu hỏi dẫn dắt trong quá trình làm thí nghiệm. - Nêu thẳng phương pháp làm thí nghiệm, các bước làm thí nghiệm, đối với học sinh khá giỏi có thể cho học sinh đưa ra phương án làm thí nghiệm. Ví dụ: Thiết kế tiến trình bài dạy: Sự phụ thuộc của điện trở vào chiều dài dây dẫn. (nội dung II của bài) - Học sinh dự đoán sự phụ thuộc của R vào chiều dài trên cơ sở phân tích lý thuyết như sau: 1 sợi dây dẫn chiều dài l, điện trở R1 = R 1 sợi dây dẫn chiều dài 2l (l nối tiếp l), điện trở R2 = R + R = 2R 1 sợi dây dẫn chiều dài 3l (l nối tiếp l nối tiếp l), điện trở R3 = R + R + R = 3R Dự đoán: R tỉ lệ thuận với l (cùng vật liệu, cùng tiết diện). - Sau khi học sinh dự đoán xong giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh dự kiến cách làm thí nghiệm: + Đo điện trở R của các dây dẫn có chiều dài l, 2l, 3l nhưng có tiết diện như nhau và được làm từ cùng một loại vật liệu. + So sánh các giá trị điện trở R và l. - Để đo giá trị R học sinh tự trả lời câu hỏi phải đo những đại lượng nào và cách tính R. - Học sinh chọn dụng cụ thí nghiệm. - Giáo viên nêu phương pháp làm thí nghiệm: gồm các bước: Học sinh lắp mạch điện theo sơ đồ: Lần 1: với l1 = 900mm 12 A V • . • . + +- - + - l1
  13. 13. Đo cường độ dòng điện I1, hiệu điện thế U1. Tính 1 1 1 U R I = và ghi vào bảng kết quả. Lần 2: thay cuộn dây l1 bằng cuộn dây l2 = 1800mm (cùng vật liệu, tiết diện) Đo cường độ dòng điện I2, hiệu điện thế U2. Tính 2 2 2 U R I = và ghi vào bảng kết quả. Lần 3: thay cuộn dây l2 bằng cuộn dây l3 = 2700mm (cùng vật liệu, tiết diện) Đo cường độ dòng điện I3, hiệu điện thế U3. Tính 3 3 3 U R I = và ghi vào bảng kết quả. * Bảng kết quả: Lần thí nghiệm Hiệu điện thế (V) Cường độ dòng điện (A) Điện trở (Ω) Dây dẫn l1 U1= I1= R1 = Dây dẫn l2 U2= I2= R2 = Dây dẫn l3 U3= I3= R3 = Học sinh: so sánh R1, R2, R3 với l1, l2, l3 và rút ra nhận xét thực nghiệm. Sau đó đối chiếu với dự đoán ban đầu để rút ra kết luận của bài học về sự phụ thuộc của điện trở vào chiều dài dây dẫn. c) Thí nghiệm mô tả: Loại thí nghiệm này học sinh không thể tiến hành trực tiếp được do phụ thuộc nhiều yếu tố như: Dụng cụ thí nghiệm, điều kiện, môi trường khí hậu... Giáo viên hướng dẫn học sinh xử lý thông tin theo sách giáo khoa. Các bước tiến hành dạng thí nghiệm này như sau: * Giáo viên hướng dẫn học sinh: - Đọc thông tin trong sách giáo khoa. - Nêu mục đích thí nghiệm. - Nêu dụng cụ thí nghiệm. - Đọc kết quả thí nghiệm. - Rút ra kết luận. Ví dụ: thiết kế bài dạy: Định luật Jun – Lenxơ (nội dung II) 13
  14. 14. - Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh quan sát mô hình thí nghiệm trong sách giáo khoa. - Hướng dẫn học sinh đọc thông tin trong sách giáo khoa và khai thác một số dữ kiện trong phần mô tả thí nghiệm: Khối lượng nước: m1 = 200g = 0,2 kg C1 = 4200 J/kg.K Khối lượng bình nhôm : m2 = 78g = 0,078 kg C2 = 880 J/kg.K Độ tăng nhiệt độ: ∆t0 = 9,50 C I = 2,4A R = 5Ω t = 300s - Nêu mục đích thí nghiệm: xác định điện năng sử dụng và nhiệt lượng tỏa ra sau đó so sánh A, Q để tìm xem nhiệt lượng tỏa ra phụ thuộc vào các yếu tố nào. - Dụng cụ thí nghiệm: 1 bình nhiệt lượng kế 1 biến thế nguồn 1 ampe kế 1 vôn kế 1 khóa 1 nhiệt kế Đồng hồ bấm giây dây nối Chậu nước sạch - Đọc kết quả thí nghiệm: giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh xử lý số liệu thu được từ thí nghiệm. . Tính điện năng A của dòng điện chạy qua dây điện trở trong thời gian trên: A = I2 .R.t = 2,42 . 5.300 = 8640 (J) . Tính nhiệt lượng mà nước và bình nhôm nhận được trong thời gian đó: Q1 = m1.c1. 0 t∆ = 0,2.4200.9,5 = 7980 (J) Q2 = m2.c2. 0 t∆ = 0,078.880.9,5 = 652,08 (J) Q = Q1 + Q2 = 7980 + 652,08 = 8632,08 (J) . So sánh A và Q Q ≈ A Neáu tính caû phaàn nhoû nhieät löôïng truyeàn ra moâi tröôøng xung quanh thì Q = A. - Dựa vào nhận xét trên học sinh sẽ rút ra được mối quan hệ giữa Q và I, R, t 3.1.2) Giáo viên phải nắm rõ tính năng của các dụng cụ thí nghiệm: - Giáo viên phải nắm rõ tính năng của từng dụng cụ thí nghiệm để từ đó hướng dẫn học sinh tiến hành thí nghiệm đạt hiệu quả cao và chính xác đồng thời giúp giáo viên có thể xử lý tốt các tình huống bất ngờ có thể xảy ra khi hướng dẫn học sinh tiến hành thí nghiệm. Cụ thể trong chương Điện học môn vật lí 9 có một số dụng cụ thí nghiệm mà học sinh sử dụng thường xuyên khi làm thí nghiệm vật lí như: ampe kế, vôn kế, khóa, dây nối, bóng đèn, dây điện trở. Những dụng cụ này khi sử dụng cần phải chú ý: a) Vôn kế, ampe kế: - Trước khi đo phải điều chỉnh cho kim ampe kế, vôn kế chỉ đúng vạch 0. - Học sinh không được mở vỏ ampe kế, vôn kế ra vì bụi vào chân kính và đầu trục sẽ làm cho khung không linh động. 14
  15. 15. - Không được đánh rơi và va chạm mạnh vào vôn kế, ampe kế vì dễ làm hỏng chân kính và đầu trục. - Chú ý cách mắc vôn kế và ampe kế trong mạch: ampe kế mắc nối tiếp với đoạn mạch cần đo còn vôn kế thì mắc song song và phải mắc đúng cực (đối với điện một chiều). - Vôn kế dùng cho học sinh trong nhà trường thường có khung quay, quấn bằng 300 vòng dây đồng bọc sơn cách điện φ 0,05mm (nhỏ hơn sợi tóc) nên phải bảo quản nơi khô ráo và tránh hơi hóa chất. Nếu để nơi ẩm và có hơi hóa chất thì dây quấn khung quay và lò xo xoắn sẽ bị ôxi hóa và đứt, phần thép ở 2 cực nam châm bên ngoài khung quay bị rỉ làm khung không quay được. - Sử dụng thang đo: sau khi đóng mạch điện, quan sát kim vôn kế và ampe kế để chuyển về thang đo thích hợp. Kết quả đo tốt nhất khi kim ampe kế, vôn kế ở khoảng 1/3 giữa thang đo. b) Khóa (công tắc): - Đảm bảo khi đóng khóa phải tiếp xúc tốt. - Chỉ đóng mạch điện trong thời gian ngắn đủ để quan sát số chỉ của ampe kế và vôn kế. - Khi mắc mạch điện khóa phải hở. - Khóa mắc nối tiếp với dụng cụ, thiết bị điện. c) Dây nối: - Các đoạn dây dẫn nối mạch không nên dài quá vì làm phức tạp thêm và nhìn không rõ mạch điện. - Đảm bảo điểm tiếp xúc tốt. - Cầm dây nối đúng cách (tránh bị đứt). d) Bóng đèn: - Nếu bóng đèn bị lọt khí, khi hiệu điện thế đặt vào bóng đèn còn thấp nhưng dòng điện đã khá lớn. Khi tăng hiệu điện thế lên đến khoảng 2V; 2,5V thì bóng đèn bị đứt dây tóc (bài thực hành xác định công suất của đèn). e) Dây điện trở: - Dùng nguồn điện 3V để dòng điện nhỏ, dây điện trở không bị nóng. - Đóng mạch điện trong thời gian ngắn để dây điện trở không bị nóng. 3.1.3) Giáo viên phải tiến hành thí nghiệm trước vài lần và đảm bảo thí nghiệm phải thành công: - Mục đích của thí nghiệm trực quan là giúp học sinh tiếp nhận kiến thức có căn cứ khoa học do đó sự thành công của thí nghiệm là rất quan trọng. Vì vậy trước khi tổ chức cho học sinh thí nghiệm giáo viên cần kiểm tra các dụng cụ và phải đảm bảo rằng tất cả các dụng cụ đều hoạt động tốt, tương đối chính xác. Giáo viên tự mình thực hiện trước các thí nghiệm để tìm tòi, khám phá những phương án thí nghiệm mới phù hợp với thực tế giảng dạy của trường. Ví dụ: Tìm hiểu tác dụng của biến trở (bài 10 – SGK vật lí 9) - Giáo viên hướng dẫn học sinh vẽ sơ đồ mạch điện hình 10.3 15 C N M ⊗ • • Tải bản FULL (file word 26 trang): bit.ly/37RFf2u Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  16. 16. - Giáo viên cần lưu ý học sinh: chốt (+) của nguồn mắc vào điểm N của biến trở; chốt (-) của nguồn mắc vào điểm M của biến trở. - Hướng dẫn học sinh phân tích mạch điện: . Tính Rtđ  Rtđ = Rđ + Rbt . Tính I  td U I R = + Khi C ≡ N: dòng điện chạy qua hết chiều dài của biến trở nên: Rtđ = Rđ + Rbtmax axtd d btm U U I R R R = = + (1) + Khi C ≡ M: Rtđ = Rđ + Rbtmin (Rbtmin = 0) ⇒Rtđ = Rđ td d U U I R R = = (2) + So sánh (1) và (2) học sinh rút ra được nhận xét: I1 < I2 vậy khi C ≡ N: đèn sáng mờ nhất; khi C ≡ M đèn sáng mạnh nhất. + Từ đó học sinh dễ dàng lập luận được: . Khi dịch chuyển con chạy C từ từ về N thì đèn sáng mờ dần. . Khi dịch chuyển con chạy C từ từ về M thì đèn sáng mạnh dần. - Sau khi hướng dẫn học sinh phân tích mạch điện xong thì giáo viên sẽ tiến hành thí nghiệm cho học sinh quan sát. Để đảm bảo kết quả thí nghiệm chính xác như phân tích thì giáo viên cần chọn dụng cụ thí nghiệm và tiến hành thí nghiệm nhiều lần đồng thời phải quy ước rõ trên mạch điện điểm nào là N, điểm nào là M để khi dịch chuyển con chạy C học sinh sẽ dễ dàng quan sát độ sáng, tối của đèn và đối chiếu với những phân tích lý thuyết nhờ vậy học sinh sẽ dễ hiểu bài hơn. Nếu giáo viên không tiến hành thí nghiệm trước có thể sẽ bị lúng túng, mất thời gian cho nội dung này. 3.1.4) Khi hướng dẫn học sinh làm thí nghiệm phải đảm bảo cho cả lớp quan sát được: Yếu tố góp phần quan trọng để đảm bảo cho học sinh tiến hành thí nghiệm thành thạo và có hiệu quả đó là sự hướng dẫn của giáo viên. Do đó khi hướng dẫn giáo viên phải đảm bảo cho cả lớp quan sát (nên sử dụng giá thí nghiệm, vật chỉ thị màu,…), đưa ra dụng cụ thí nghiệm đúng lúc để không phân tán sự tập trung của học sinh. Tuy nhiên một yếu tố cũng góp phần quyết định sự thành công của thí nghiệm là sự tham gia tích cực của học sinh. Bởi vậy trước khi tiến hành thí nghiệm giáo viên phải làm rõ mục tiêu của thí nghiệm là gì, nên hướng dẫn học sinh theo trình tự sau: + Bước 1: yêu cầu học sinh đọc thông tin về thí nghiệm ở sách giáo khoa. + Bước 2: giáo viên hướng dẫn học sinh làm rõ các vấn đề sau: - Mục tiêu của thí nghiệm. - Dụng cụ thí nghiệm. 16 Tải bản FULL (file word 26 trang): bit.ly/37RFf2u Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  17. 17. - Cách tiến hành – các vấn đề cần lưu ý. + Bước 3: ghi lại kết quả thí nghiệm. + Bước 4: phân tích kết quả thí nghiệm. + Bước 5: giáo viên tổng kết và nhận xét. Khi hướng dẫn học sinh làm thí nghiệm thì: + Giáo viên chuẩn bị sẵn bộ dụng cụ giống bộ dụng cụ phát cho học sinh. + Phải sắp xếp, bố trí dụng cụ một cách hợp lý. + Nên sử dụng giá làm thí nghiệm để cả lớp quan sát dễ dàng hơn. + Giáo viên chọn vị trí đứng thích hợp không che khuất tầm nhìn của học sinh. + Chú ý bao quát lớp, nhắc nhở kịp thời những học sinh không tập trung. + Cần nhấn mạnh những chỗ quan trọng nhằm tránh sai sót. - Chỉ cho học sinh tiến hành một số thí nghiệm trong bài chứ không tiến hành theo nhóm tất cả các thí nghiệm trên lớp vì điều này ảnh hưởng đến thời gian của tiết học. Ví dụ: Khi dạy chương điện học đa số học sinh làm thí nghiệm là mắc mạch điện, sử dụng các dụng cụ đo cho nên tôi đã hướng dẫn các em phương pháp như sau: - Khi lắp mạch điện tôi yêu cầu học sinh xem thật kĩ ảnh chụp mạch điện trong sách giáo khoa. - Gọi học sinh lên bảng vẽ sơ đồ mạch điện. - Yêu cầu học sinh nhìn vào sơ đồ sau đó bố trí các dụng cụ, thiết bị điện lên bảng điện theo thứ tự như sơ đồ. - Cuối cùng là mắc dây nối từ cực dương của nguồn (thường quy ước dây dẫn nối với cực dương là dây màu đỏ, cực âm là dây màu xanh hoặc màu đen) đến các bộ phận khác của mạch điện. (Lưu ý mạch điện đi dây phải kín không bị hở, khóa phải mở và nối cực dương của nguồn với khóa). 3.1.5) Giáo viên phải thực hiện đúng tinh thần mục tiêu và yêu cầu của chương trình sách giáo khoa mới: Chương trình vật lí mới về nội dung kiến thức đã được giảm tải khá nhiều so với nội dung cũ; các đơn vị kiến thức được trình bày theo hướng xem trọng vai trò của phương tiện dạy học và gắn liền với thực tiễn. Nội dung chính của bài học được thể hiện dưới các hình thức như cung cấp tư liệu, các thông tin cần tìm kiếm, các giải pháp dẫn dắt học sinh xử lý và tìm kiếm thông tin như: tạo tình huống có vấn đề, hệ thống câu hỏi, bài tập định tính, định lượng, một số thí nghiệm…. để tiếp cận tri thức. Với cách trình bày kiến thức giáo khoa như vậy tạo cho học sinh giải quyết được các tình huống theo hướng tích cực hóa hoạt động nhận thức, học sinh có điều kiện suy nghĩ nhiều hơn, làm việc nhiều hơn, khả năng vận dụng kiến thức vào thực tiễn linh hoạt hơn. Như vậy khi giảng dạy trên lớp giáo viên cần đặt vấn đề bài học bằng cách tạo ra những tình huống có vấn đề rồi yêu cầu học sinh dự đoán và dùng thí nghiệm kiểm tra dự đoán. Do đó giáo viên tăng cường sử dụng thiết bị dạy học, tổ chức cho học sinh tự làm thí nghiệm, xử lý số liệu để tìm ra kiến thức. Ví dụ: 1) Bài 10: Biến trở - Điện trở dùng trong kĩ thuật. 17 5251115

