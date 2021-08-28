Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHÒNG GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO QUẬN THANH XUÂN TRƯỜNG THCS KHƯƠNG MAI SÁNG KIẾN KINH NGHIỆM Cácphươngphápphântíchđathứcthànhnhâ...
PHẦN I. ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ 1. Lí do chọn đề tài a. Cơ sở pháp chế Đào tạo bồi dưỡng học sinh giỏi là một công tác mũi nhọn của ngà...
Năm học này, bản thân tôi được Nhà trường giao cho nhiệm vụ đào tạo bồi dưỡng học sinh. Đây là cơ hội để tôi đưa đề tài nà...
Nhiều định lý đã chứng tỏ được rằng mọi đa thức đều phân tích được thành tích các đa thức trên trường số thực R. Song đó l...
= 3xy((x2 – 2x + 1) – (y2 + 2yz + z2 )) = 3xy((x – 1)2 – (y + z)2 ) = 3xy((x – 1) –(y + z))((x – 1) + 9 y+ z)) = 3xy(x - y...
B= 4x5 +6x3 +6x2 +9 Giải: Ta có : B = 4x5 +6x3 +6x2 +9 = 2x3 (2x2 + 3) + 3(2x3 + 3) = (2x3 + 3)(2x2 + 3) Bài 3: Phân tích ...
Giải: Khai triển hai số hạng cuối rồi nhóm các số hạng làm xuất hiện thừa số chung y - z Ta có : H = x2 (y – z) + y2 z – x...
= 2ab(a + 2b) – ac(a + 2b) + c2 (a + 2b) – 2bc(a + 2b) = (a + 2b)(2ab – ac + c2 – 2bc) = (a + 2b)(a(2b – c) – c(2b –c)) = ...
Bài 2: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử B = a6 – b6 + a4 + a2 b2 + b4 Giải: Ta có : B = a6 – b6 + a4 + a2 b2 + b4 = (a6...
= 2x(x2 + 3y2 ) Cách 2: E = (x + y)3 +(x - y)3 = ((x + y) +(x - y))((x + y)2 – (x + y)(x – y) + (x – y)2 = 2x(2(x2 + y2 ) ...
= (a2 - b2 ) - (2a - 2b) (Nhóm các hạng tử) = (a - b) (a + b) - 2(a - b) (Dùng hằng đẳng thức và đặt NTC) = (a -b) (a + b ...
Vậy: Q đã được phân tích các đa thức thành nhân tử ta cần chú ý quan sát xem, kiển tra, linh hoạt sử dụng các bước phối hợ...
Chia x3 + 2x2 + 2x + 2 cho (x + 2) như sau : 1 2 2 2 -2 1 0 1 0 Vậy x3 + 2x2 + 2x + 2 = (x + 2)(x2 + 1) Vậy h(x) = (x + 2)...
A = (x2 + x – 2)(x2 + x – 6) = (x – 1)(x + 2)(x2 + x – 6) Bài 2: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử A = (x2 + x + 1)( x2 ...
= y(y2 – 1) – 2(y + 1) = y(y – 1)(y + 1) – 2(y + 1) = (y + 1)(y(y – 1) – 2) = (y + 1)(y2 – y – 2) = (y + 1)(y + 1)(y – 2) ...
Skkn các phương pháp phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử

  1. 1. PHÒNG GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO QUẬN THANH XUÂN TRƯỜNG THCS KHƯƠNG MAI SÁNG KIẾN KINH NGHIỆM Cácphươngphápphântíchđathứcthànhnhântử. ( Sáng kiến đạt giải C cấp Thành phố năm học 2012-2013) Lĩnh vực: Toán Họ và tên: Đỗ Kim Hương Chức vụ: Giáo viên Hà Nội, tháng 4 năm 2013 1
  2. 2. PHẦN I. ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ 1. Lí do chọn đề tài a. Cơ sở pháp chế Đào tạo bồi dưỡng học sinh giỏi là một công tác mũi nhọn của ngành giáo dục & đào tạo. Trong xu thế phát triển hiện nay, việc đào tạo, bồi dưỡng học sinh giỏi là một nhu cầu cấp thiết của xã hội, nó góp phần không nhỏ vào việc đào tạo, bồi dưỡng nhân tài cho đất nước. Chính vì vậy, trong những năm gần đây, việc đào tạo, bồi dưỡng học sinh giỏi được ngành giáo dục hết sức chú trọng. b. Cơ sở lý luận Toán học là môn học giữ vai trò quan trọng trong suốt bậc học phổ thông. Là một môn học khó, đòi hỏi ở mỗi học sinh phải có một sự nỗ lực rất lớn để chiếm lĩnh những tri thức cho mình. Chính vì vậy, việc tìm hiểu cấu trúc của chương trình, nội dung của SGK, nắm vững phương pháp dạy học, để từ đó tìm ra những biện pháp dạy học có hiệu quả là một công việc mà bản thân mỗi giáo viên đang trực tiếp giảng dạy bộ môn toán thường xuyên phải làm. Trong công tác giảng dạy bộ môn Toán, việc đào tạo, bồi dưỡng những học sinh có năng khiếu về bộ môn Toán. Giúp cho các em trở thành những học sinh giỏi thực sự về bộ môn toán là một công tác mũi nhọn trong công tác chuyên môn được ngành giáo dục hết sức chú trọng. Các cuộc thi học sinh giỏi các cấp được tổ chức thường xuyên mỗi năm một lần đã thể hiện rõ điều đó. Chương trình Toán bậc THCS có rất nhiều chuyên đề bồi dưỡng học sinh giỏi, trong đó chuyên đề “Các phương pháp phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử” là một trong những chuyên đề giữ một vai trò quan trọng, nó giúp cho học sinh hình thành kỹ năng biến đổi đồng nhất trên các biểu thức đại số. Chẳng hạn, để thực hiện rút gọn một biểu thức đại số thì không thể thiếu việc phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử, hay việc giải một phương trình bậc cao sẽ gặp rất nhiều khó khăn nếu học sinh không thành thạo phân tích biểu thức vế trái thành nhân tử, thậm chí trong nhiều đề thi học sinh giỏi cấp Quận, Thành phố, ... nhiều năm cũng có những bài toán về chuyên đề phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử. Chính vì vậy, việc bồi dưỡng cho học sinh chuyên đề về phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử là một trong những vấn đề mà bản thân tôi hết sức quan tâm. c. Cơ sở thực tiễn 2
  3. 3. Năm học này, bản thân tôi được Nhà trường giao cho nhiệm vụ đào tạo bồi dưỡng học sinh. Đây là cơ hội để tôi đưa đề tài này áp dụng vào công tác đào tạo bồi dưỡng học sinh giỏi. Với tất cả những lý do nêu trên, tôi quyết định chọn đề tài “Các phương pháp phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử” . 2. Nhiệm vụ của đề tài - Nghiên cứu lí luận về phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử. - Xây dựng hệ thống bài tập phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử với các phương pháp giải bài tập thích hợp cho từng bài . - Thực nghiệm việc sử dụng các phương pháp giải bài tập phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử trong giảng dạy. - Một số bài học kinh nghiệm trong quá trình nghiên cứu. 3. Giới hạn của đề tài Đề tài này tôi áp dụng tại Trường THCS Khương Mai và dành cho đối tượng là học sinh giỏi bộ môn Toán lớp 8 4. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Học sinh giỏi lớp 8 của Trường THCS Khương Mai – Quận Thanh Xuân. 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Để thực hiện đề tài này, tôi sử dụng những phương pháp sau đây: a) Phương pháp nghiên cứu lý luận. b) Phương pháp khảo sát thực tiễn. c) Phương pháp quan sát. d) Phương pháp phân tích, tổng hợp, khái quát hóa. e) Phương pháp tổng kết kinh nghiệm. 6. Tài liệu tham khảo Để thực hiện đề tài này, tôi đã sử dụng một số tài liệu sau: - Sách giáo khoa, sách giáo viên Toán 8 - Chuyên đề bồi dưỡng Đại số 8 (Nguyễn Đức Tấn) - “23 chuyên đề giải 1001 bài toán sơ cấp” của Nhóm tác giả: Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh – Chủ biên, Nguyễn Đức Đồng và một số đồng nghiệp (NKTH). - Nâng cao & phát triển toán 8 (Tập I & II) (Vũ Hữu Bình) - Chuyên đề bồi dưỡng học sinh giỏi toán lớp 8 (phần Đại số) (Võ Đại Mau; Võ Đại Hoài Đức) PHẦN II. NỘI DUNG ĐỀ TÀI I. Một số phương pháp phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử 3
  4. 4. Nhiều định lý đã chứng tỏ được rằng mọi đa thức đều phân tích được thành tích các đa thức trên trường số thực R. Song đó là mặt lí thuyết, còn trong thực hành thì khó khăn hơn nhiều, và đòi hỏi những “kĩ thuật”, những thói quen và kĩ năng “sơ cấp”. Dưới đây qua các ví dụ ta xem xét một số phương pháp thường dùng để phân tích một đa thức thành nhân tử. 1. Phương pháp đặt nhân tử chung Phương pháp này vận dụng trực tiếp tính chất phân phối của phép nhân đối với phép cộng (theo chiều ngược). Bài 1 : Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử A = 2ax3 + 4bx2 y + 2x2 (ax - by) Giải: Ta có : A = 2ax3 + 4bx2 y + 2x2 (ax –by) = 2x2 (ax + 2by + ax – by) =2x2 (2ax + by) Bài 2: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử B = (2a2 – 3ax)(5y + 2b) – (6a2 – 4ax)(5y + 2b) Giải: Ta có: B = (2a2 – 3ax)(5y +2b) – (6a2 – 4ax)(5y + 2b) = (5y+2b)((2a2 – 3ax) – (6a2 – 4ax)) = (5y + 2b)(- 4a2 + ax) = (5y + 2b)(x – 4a)a Bài 3: Phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử C = 3x2 (y – 2z ) – 15x(y – 2z)2 Giải: Ta thấy các hạng tử có nhân tử chung là y – 2z Do đó : C = 3x2 (y – 2z) – 15x(y – 2z)2 = 3x(y – 2z)((x – 5(y – 2z)) =3x(y – 2z)(x – 5y + 10z) Bài 4 : phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử D = (2a2 – 3ax)(5c + 2d) – (6a2 – 4ax)(5c +2d) Giải: Ta có: D = (2a2 – 3ax)(5c + 2d) – (6a2 – 4ax)(5c + 2d) = (5c + 2d)(2a2 – 3ax – 6a2 + 4ax) = (5c + 2d)(ax – 4a2 ) = a(5c + 2d)(x – 4a) Bài 5: phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử E = 3x3 y – 6x2 y – 3xy3 – 6xy2 z – xyz2 + 3xy Giải: Ta có: E = 3x3 y – 6x2 y – 3xy3 – 6xy2 z – xyz2 + 3xy = 3xy(x2 – 2x –y2 – 2yz – z2 + 1) 4
  5. 5. = 3xy((x2 – 2x + 1) – (y2 + 2yz + z2 )) = 3xy((x – 1)2 – (y + z)2 ) = 3xy((x – 1) –(y + z))((x – 1) + 9 y+ z)) = 3xy(x - y –z –1)(x + y + z – 1) Bài 6 : Phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử: F = 16x2 (y – 2z) – 10y( y – 2z) Giải: Ta có : F = 16x2 (y – 2z) – 10y( y – 2z) = (y – 2z)(16x2 – 10y) Bài 7 : Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử G = x3 + 3x2 + 2x + 6 Giải: Ta có : G = x3 + 3x2 + 2x + 6 = x2 (x + 3) + 2( x + 3) = (x2 + 2)(x + 3) Bài 8 : Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử H = 6z3 + 3z2 + 2z +1 Giải: Ta có : H = 6z3 + 3z2 + 2z +1 = 3z2 (2z + 1) + (2z + 1) = (2z + 1)(3z2 + 1) 2 . Phương pháp nhóm các hạng tử Phương pháp này vận dụng một cách thích hợp tính chất giao hoán, tính chất kết hợp của phép cộng, để làm xuất hiện từng nhóm các hạng tử có nhân tử chung, rồi sau đó vận dụng tính chất phân phối của phép nhân với phép cộng. Sau đây là một số ví dụ : Bài 1: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử A = xy2 – xz2 + yz2 – yx2 + zx2 – zy2 Giải: Ta có : A = xy2 – xz2 + yz2 – yx2 + zx2 – zy2 = (xy2 – xz2 ) + (yz2 - zy2 ) + (zx2 – yx2 ) = x(y2 – z2 ) + yz(z – y) + x2 (z – y) = x(y – z)(y + z) – yz(y – z) – x2 (y – z) = (y – z)((x(y + z) – yz – x2 )) = (y – z)((xy – x2 ) + (xz – yz) = (y – z)(x(y – x) + z(x – y)) = (y – z)(x – y)(z – x) Bài 2 : Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử 5
  6. 6. B= 4x5 +6x3 +6x2 +9 Giải: Ta có : B = 4x5 +6x3 +6x2 +9 = 2x3 (2x2 + 3) + 3(2x3 + 3) = (2x3 + 3)(2x2 + 3) Bài 3: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử C = x6 + x4 + x2 + 1 Giải: Ta có : C = x6 + x4 + x2 + 1 = x4 (x2 + 1) + ( x2 + 1) = (x2 + 1)(x4 + 1) Bài 4: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử D = x2 + 2x + 1 – y2 Giải: Ta có: D = x2 + 2x + 1 – y2 = (x2 + 2x + 1) – y2 = (x + 1)2 – y2 =(x +1 – y)(x + 1 + y ) Bài 5 : Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử E = x2 + 2xy + y2 – xz - yz Giải: Ta có : E = x2 + 2xy + y2 – xz - yz = (x2 + 2xy + y2 ) – (xz + yz) = (x + y)2 – z(x + y) = (x + y)(x + y – z) Bài 6: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử F = 2xy + z + 2x + yz Giải: Ta có : F = 2xy + z + 2x + yz = (2xy + 2x) + (z + yz) = 2x(y + 1) + z(y + 1) = (y + 1)(2x + z) Bài 7: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử G = xm + 4 + xm + 3 – x - 1 Giải: Ta có : G = xm + 4 + xm + 3 – x – 1 = xm + 3 (x + 1) – ( x + 1) = (x + 1)(xm + 3 – 1) Bài 8: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử H = x2 (y – z) + y2 (z - x) + z2 (x – y) 6
  7. 7. Giải: Khai triển hai số hạng cuối rồi nhóm các số hạng làm xuất hiện thừa số chung y - z Ta có : H = x2 (y – z) + y2 z – xy2 + xz2 – yz2 = x2 (y – z) + yz(y – z) – x(y2 – z2 ) = x2 (y – z) + yz(y – z) – x(y – z)(y + z) = (y – z)((x2 + yz – x(y + z)) = (y – z)(x2 + yz – xy – xz) = (y – z)(x(x – y) – z(x – y)) = (y – z)(x – y)(x – z) Nhận xét : dễ thấy z – x = -((y – z) + (x – y) nên : H = x2 (y – z) - y2 ((y – z) + (x – y)) + z2 (x – y) =(y – z)(x2 – y2 ) – (x – y)(z2 – y2 ) = (y – z) (x – y)(x + y) - (x – y)(z - y)(z + y) = (y – z) (x – y)(x + y – (z + y)) = (y – z) (x – y)(x – z) Bài 9: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử I = ( a + b + c)(bc + ca + ab) - abc Giải: Ta có : I = ( a + b + c)(bc + ca + ab) - abc = ( a + b)(bc + ca + ab) + c(bc + ca + ab) - abc = ( a + b)(bc + ca + ab) + bc2 + c2 a + abc – abc = ( a + b)(bc + ca + ab) + c2 ( a + b) = ( a + b)(bc + ca + ab + c2 ) = ( a + b)( c(b + c) + a(b + c)) = ( a + b)(b + c)(c + a) Bài 10: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử: K = a2 b + ab2 + b2 c +bc2 + c2 a + ca2 + 3abc Giải: Ta có : K = a2 b + ab2 + b2 c +bc2 + c2 a + ca2 + 3abc = (a2 b + ab2 + abc) + (b2 c +bc2 +abc) + (c2 a + ca2 + abc) = ab( a + b + c) + bc( a + b + c) +ca( a + b + c) = ( a + b + c)(ab + bc + ca) Bài 11: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử Q = 2a2 b + 4ab2 – a2 c + ac2 – 4b2 c + 2bc2 – 4abc Giải: Ta có : Q = 2a2 b + 4ab2 – a2 c + ac2 – 4b2 c + 2bc2 – 4abc = (2a2 b + 4ab2 ) – (a2 c + 2abc) + (ac2 + 2bc2 ) – (4b2 c+ 2abc) 7
  8. 8. = 2ab(a + 2b) – ac(a + 2b) + c2 (a + 2b) – 2bc(a + 2b) = (a + 2b)(2ab – ac + c2 – 2bc) = (a + 2b)(a(2b – c) – c(2b –c)) = (a + 2b)(2b – c)(a – c) Bài 12: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử P = 4x2 y2 (2x + y) + y2 z2 (z – y) – 4z2 x2 (2x + z) Giải: Ta có : P = 4x2 y2 (2x + y) + y2 z2 (z – y) – 4z2 x2 (2x + z) = 4x2 y2 (2x + y) + z2 (y2 (z – y) – 4x2 (2x + z) = 4x2 y2 (2x + y) + z2 ( y2 z – y3 – 8x3 – 4x2 z) = 4x2 y2 (2x + y) + z2 (z(y2 – 4x2 ) – (y3 + 8x3 )) = 4x2 y2 (2x + y) + z2 (z(y – 2x)(y + 2x) – (y + 2x)(y2 – 2xy + 4x2 )) = (2x + y)( 4x2 y2 + z3 – 2xz3 – z2 y2 + 2xyz2 – 4x2 z2 ) = (2x + y)(4x2 (y2 – z2 ) – z2 y (y – z) +2xz2 ( y – z)) = (2x + y)(y – z)(4x2 y + 4x2 z – z2 y + 2xz2 ) = (2x + y)( y – z)(y(4x2 – z2 ) + 2xz(2x + z)) = (2x + y)( y – z) (2x + z)(2xy – yz + 2xz) 3. Phương pháp dùng hằng đẳng thức. Phương pháp này dùng hằng đẳng thức để đưa một đa thức về dạng tích, hoặc luỹ thừa bậc hai, bậc ba của một đa thức khác. Các hằng đẳng thức thường dùng là : A2 + 2AB + B2 = (A + B)2 A2 - 2AB + B2 = (A - B)2 A2 - B2 = (A + B) (A - B) (A + B)3 = A3 + 3A2 B + 3AB2 + B3 (A - B)3 = A3 - 3A2 B + 3AB2 - B3 A3 - B3 = (A - B)( A2 + AB + B2 ) A3 + B3 = (A + B)( A2 - AB + B2 ) Sau đây là một số bài tập cụ thể: Bài 1: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử A = x4 + x2 y2 + y4 Giải: Ta có : A = x4 + x2 y2 + y4 = (x4 + 2x2 y2 + y4 ) - x2 y2 = (x2 + y2 )2 - x2 y2 = (x2 + y2 + xy)(x2 + y2 – xy) 8
  9. 9. Bài 2: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử B = a6 – b6 + a4 + a2 b2 + b4 Giải: Ta có : B = a6 – b6 + a4 + a2 b2 + b4 = (a6 – b6 ) + (a4 + a2 b2 + b4 ) = (a3 + b3 ) (a3 - b3 ) + (a4 + a2 b2 + b4 ) = (a + b)( a2 - ab + b2 ) (a - b)( a2 + ab + b2 ) + (a4 + 2a2 b2 + b4 ) – a2 b2 = (a + b)( a2 - ab + b2 ) (a - b)( a2 + ab + b2 ) +(a2 + b2 )2 – a2 b2 = (a + b)( a2 - ab + b2 ) (a - b)( a2 + ab + b2 ) +(a2 +ab + b2 )(a2 - ab + b2 ) = (a2 +ab + b2 )(a2 - ab + b2 ) ((a – b)(a + b) + 1)) = (a2 +ab + b2 )(a2 - ab + b2 )(a2 – b2 + 1) Bài 3: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử C = x4 + x2 + 1 + (x2 – x + 1)2 Giải: Ta có : C = x4 + x2 + 1 + (x2 – x + 1)2 = (x4 + 2x2 + 1) – x2 + (x2 – x + 1)2 = (x2 + 1)2 – x2 + (x2 – x + 1)2 = (x2 – x + 1) (x2 + x + 1) + (x2 – x + 1)2 = (x2 – x + 1) (x2 + x + 1 + x2 – x + 1) = 2(x2 – x + 1)(x2 + 1) Bài 4: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử D = x4 + y4 + z4 - 2x2 y2 – 2x2 z2 - 2y2 z2 Giải: Ta có: D = x4 + y4 + z4 - 2x2 y2 – 2x2 z2 - 2y2 z2 = (x4 + y4 + z4 - 2x2 y2 – 2x2 z2 + 2y2 z2 ) – 4y2 z2 = (x2 – y2 – z2 )2 – 4y2 z2 = (x2 – y2 – z2 – 2yz) (x2 – y2 – z2 + 2yz) = (x2 – (y + z)2 )( x2 – (y - z)2 ) = (x – y – z) (x + y + z) (x – y + z)(x + y – z) Bài 5: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử E = (x + y)3 +(x - y)3 Giải: Dựa vào đặc điểm của vế trái và áp dụng hằng đẳng thức ta sẽ có cách khác giải như sau : Cách 1: E = (x + y)3 +(x - y)3 = ((x + y) +(x - y))3 – 3((x + y) +(x - y)) (x + y)(x - y) = 8x3 – 3.2x(x2 – y2 ) = 2x(4x2 – 3(x2 – y2 )) 9
  10. 10. = 2x(x2 + 3y2 ) Cách 2: E = (x + y)3 +(x - y)3 = ((x + y) +(x - y))((x + y)2 – (x + y)(x – y) + (x – y)2 = 2x(2(x2 + y2 ) - (x2 – y2 )) = 2x(x2 + 3y2 ) Bài 6: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử F = 16x2 + 40x + 25 Giải: Ta có: F = 16x2 + 40x + 25 = (4x)2 + 2.4.5.x + 52 = (4x + 5)2 Bài 7: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử G = (a + b+ c) – (a3 + b3 + c3 ) Giải: Ta có: G = (a + b+ c) –(a3 + b3 + c3 ) = a3 + 3a2 (b + c) + 3a(b + c)2 + (b + c)3 - (a3 + b3 + c3 ) = a3 + 3a2 (b + c) + 3a(b + c)2 + b3 + 3b2 c + c3 - (a3 + b3 + c3 ) = 3a2 (b + c) + 3a(b + c)2 + 3bc(b + c) = 3(b + c)(a2 + ab + ac + bc) = 3(b + c)(a(a + b) + c(a + b) = 3(b + c)(a + b)(a + c) Bài 8: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử H = x8 – 28 Giải: Ta có : H = x8 – 28 = (x4 + 24 ) (x4 - 24 ) = (x4 + 24 )((x2 )2 – (22 )2 ) = (x4 + 24 )(x2 – 22 )(x2 + 22 ) = (x4 + 24 )(x2 + 22 )(x – 2)(x + 2) * Trong thực hành giải toán thường phải phối hợp cả ba phương pháp kể trên để có thể phân tích đa thước thành nhân tử. Bài 9 : Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử : M = 3a - 3b + a2 - 2ab + b2 Giải: M = 3a - 3b + a2 - 2ab + b2 = (3a - 3b) + (a2 - 2ab + b2 ) (Nhóm các hạng tử) = 3(a - b) + (a - b)2 (đặt NTC và dùng hằng đẳng thức) = (a - b) (3 + a - b) (Đặt nhân tử chung) Bài 10: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử : N = a2 - b2 - 2a + 2b Giải: N = a2 - b2 - 2a + 2b 10
  11. 11. = (a2 - b2 ) - (2a - 2b) (Nhóm các hạng tử) = (a - b) (a + b) - 2(a - b) (Dùng hằng đẳng thức và đặt NTC) = (a -b) (a + b - 2) (Đặt NTC) Để phối hợp nhiều phương pháp trên để phân tích đa thức thành nhân tử cần chú ý các bước sau đây: + Đặt nhân tử chung cho cả đa thức nếu có thể từ đó làm đơn giản đa thức. + Xem xét đa thức có dạng bằng đẳng thức nào không ? + Nếu không có nhân tử chung, hoặc không có hằng đẳng thức thì phải nhóm các hạng tử vào từng nhóm thoả mãn điều kiện mỗi nhóm có nhân tử chung, làm xuất hiện nhân tử chung của các nhóm hoặc xuất hiện hằng đẳng thức. Cụ thể các ví dụ sau: Bài 11: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử : P = 5a2 + 3(a + b)2 - 5b2 Ta thấy P không có dạng hằng đẳng thức, các hạng tử cũng không có nhân tử chung, vậy làm gì để phân tích được. Quan sát kỹ ta thấy hai hạng tử 5a2 - 5b2 có nhân tử chung. Vì vậy ta dùng phương pháp nhóm các hạng tử đầu tiên. P = (5a2 - 5b2 ) + 3(a + b)2 . Sau đó đặt nhân tử chung của nhóm thứ nhất làm xuất hiện hằng đẳng thức P = 5(a2 - b2 ) + 3 (a + b)2 . Sử dụng hằng đẳng thức ở nhóm đầu làm xuất hiện nhân tử chung của cả hai nhóm là (a+b) Vậy P = 5(a + b) (a - b) +3 (a + b)2 . Đã có nhân tử chung là: (a + b) Vậy ta tiếp tục đặt nhân tử chung. P = (a + b) (8a - 2b) =2 (a + b) (4a - b). Bài 12: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử. Q = 3x3 y - 6x2 y - 3xy3 - 6xy2 2 - 3xyz2 + 3xy. Trước hết hãy xác định xem dùng phương pháp nào trước ? Ta thấy các hạng tử đều chứa nhân tử chung 3xy. + Đặt nhân tử chung. Q = 3xy (x2 - 2x - y2 - 2yz - Z2 + 1) Trong ngoặc có 6 hạng tử hãy xét xem có hằng đẳng thức nào không? + Nhóm hạng tử: Q = 3 xy[(x2 - 2x + 1 ) - (y2 + 2y z + z2 )] + Dùng hằng đẳng thức: Q = 3xy [( x - 1)2 - ( y + z)2 ] xem xét hai hạng tử trong ngoặc có dạng hằng đẳng thức nào. + Sử dụng hằng đẳng thức hiệu hai bình phương ta có: Q = 3xy (x + y + z - 1) (x - y - z - 1) 11
  12. 12. Vậy: Q đã được phân tích các đa thức thành nhân tử ta cần chú ý quan sát xem, kiển tra, linh hoạt sử dụng các bước phối hợp giữa các phương pháp như đã hướng dẫn trên từ đó sẽ phân tích theo các phương pháp thông thường. 4. Phương pháp sử dụng phép chia đa thức: Nếu a là một nghiệm của đa thức f(x) thì có sự phân tích f(x) = (x – a).g(x) ,g(x) là một đa thức. Để tìm g(x), ta chia f(x) cho (x – a). Sau đó lại phân tích tiếp g(x). Sau đây là một số ví dụ cụ thể: Bài 1: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử f(x) = x5 + 6x4 + 13x3 + 14x2 + 12x + 8 Giải: Dễ thấy: f(-2) = (-2)5 + 6(-2)4 + 13(-2)3 + 14(-2)2 + 12(-2) + 8 = 0 Nên chia f(x) cho (x + 2), ta được: f(x) = (x + 2)(x4 + 4x3 + 5x2 + 4x + 4) = (x + 2).g(x) Dễ thấy: g(x) = x4 + 4x3 + 5x2 + 4x + 4 có g(-2) = 0 Nên chia g(x) cho (x + 2), ta được: g(x) = (x + 2)(x3 + 2x2 + 2x + 2) Đặt h(x) = x3 + 2x2 + 2x + 2. Ta có: h(-2) = 0 Nên chia h(x) cho(x + 2), được: h(x) = (x + 2)(x2 + 1) Vậy: f(x) = (x + 2) (x + 2) (x + 2) (x2 + 1) = (x + 2)3 (x2 + 1) Khi thực hiện phép chia f(x), g(x), h(x) cho (x + 2), ta có thể sử dụng sơ đồ Hoocne để thực hiện phép chia được nhanh hơn. Ví dụ chia f(x) cho (x + 2) như sau : 1 6 13 14 12 8 -2 1 4 5 4 4 0 Vậy f(x) = (x + 2)(x4 + 4x3 + 5x2 + 4x + 4) Chia x4 + 4x3 + 5x2 + 4x + 4 cho (x + 2) như sau : 1 4 5 4 4 -2 1 2 2 2 0 Vậy x4 + 4x3 + 5x2 + 4x + 4 = (x + 2)(x3 + 2x2 + 2x + 2) 12
  13. 13. Chia x3 + 2x2 + 2x + 2 cho (x + 2) như sau : 1 2 2 2 -2 1 0 1 0 Vậy x3 + 2x2 + 2x + 2 = (x + 2)(x2 + 1) Vậy h(x) = (x + 2)3 (x2 + 1) Bài 2: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử P = x4 – 2x3 – 11x2 + 12x + 36 Giải: Tìm nghiệm nguyên của đa thức (nếu có) trong các ước của 36 : ± 1; ± 2; ± 3; ± 4; ± 6 ; ± 9; ± 12; ± 18; ± 36. Ta thấy : x = -2 P(-2) = 16 + 16 –44 – 24 +36 = 68 – 68 = 0 Ta có: P = x4 + 2x3 – 4x3 – 8x2 – 3x2 – 6x + 18x + 36 = x3 (x + 2) – 4x2 (x + 2) – 3x(x + 2) + 18(x + 2) = (x + 2)(x3 – 4x2 – 3x + 18) Lại phân tích Q = x3 – 4x2 – 3x + 18 thành nhân tử Ta thấy: Q(-2) = (-2)3 – 4(-2)2 – 3(-2) + 18 = 0 Nên chia Q cho (x + 2), ta được : Q = (x + 2)(x2 – 6x + 9) = (x + 2)(x – 3)2 Vậy: P = (x + 2)2 (x – 3)2 5. Phương pháp đặt ẩn phụ Bằng phương pháp đặt ẩn phụ (hay phương pháp đổi biến) ta có thể đưa một đa thức với ẩn số cồng kềnh , phức tạp về một đa thức có biến mới, mà đa thức này sẽ dễ dàng phân tích được thành nhân tử. Sau đây là một số bài toán dùng phương pháp đặt ẩn phụ. Bài 1: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử A = (x2 + x) + 4(x2 + x) - 12 Giải: Đặt : y = x2 + x , đa thức đã cho trở thành : A = y2 + 4y – 12 = y2 – 2y + 6y – 12 = y(y – 2) + 6(y – 2) = (y – 2)(y + 6) (1) Thay : y = x2 + x vào (1) ta được : 13 Tải bản FULL (32 trang): https://bit.ly/3gEOGHG Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  14. 14. A = (x2 + x – 2)(x2 + x – 6) = (x – 1)(x + 2)(x2 + x – 6) Bài 2: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử A = (x2 + x + 1)( x2 + x + 2) - 12 Giải: A = (x2 + x + 1)( x2 + x + 2) - 12 Đặt y = (x2 + x + 1). Đa thức đã cho trở thành : A = y(y + 1) – 12 = y2 + y – 12 = y2 – 3y + 4y – 12 = y(y – 3) + 4(y – 3) = (y – 3)(y + 4) (*) Thay: y = (x2 + x + 1) vào (*) ta được : A = (x2 + x + 1 - 3)(x2 + x + 1 + 4) = (x2 + x – 2) (x2 + x + 6) = (x – 1)(x + 2)(x2 + x + 6) Bài 3: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử B = x12 – 3x6 + 1 Giải: B = x12 – 3x6 + 1 Đặt y = x6 (y 0 ≥ ) Đa thức đã cho trở thành : B = y2 – 3y + 1 = y2 – 2y + 1 – y = (y – 1)2 – y = (y – 1 - y )(y + 1 + y ) (*) Thay : y = x6 vào (*) được : B = (x6 – 1 - ) 1 )( 6 6 x y x + + = (x6 – 1 – x3 )(x6 + 1 + x3 ) Bài 4: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử C = x3 - 3 2 x2 + 3x + 2 - 2 Giải: Đặt : y = x - 2 , ta có x = y + 2 C = (y + 2 )3 - 3 2 (y + 2 )2 + 3(y + 2 ) + 2 - 2 = y3 + 3y2 2 + 3y.2 + 2 2 - 3 2 (y2 + 2 2 y + 2) + 3(y + 2 ) + 2 - 2 = y3 - 3y – 2 = y3 - y – 2y – 2 14 Tải bản FULL (32 trang): https://bit.ly/3gEOGHG Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  15. 15. = y(y2 – 1) – 2(y + 1) = y(y – 1)(y + 1) – 2(y + 1) = (y + 1)(y(y – 1) – 2) = (y + 1)(y2 – y – 2) = (y + 1)(y + 1)(y – 2) = (y + 1)2 (y – 2) (*) Thay : y = x - 2 vào (*), được : C = (x - 2 + 1)2 (x - 2 - 2) Bài 5: Phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử D = (x + 1)(x + 3)(x + 5)(x + 7) + 15 Giải: Ta có: D = (x + 1)(x + 3)(x + 5)(x + 7) + 15 = ((x + 1)( x + 7))((x + 3)(x + 5)) + 15 = (x2 + 8x + 7)( x2 + 8x + 15) + 15 Đặt : y = (x2 + 8x + 7). Đa thức đã cho trở thành : D = y(y + 8) + 15 = y2 + 8y + 15 = y2 + 3y + 5y + 15 = y(y + 3) + 5(y + 3) = ( y + 3)(y + 5) Thay : y = (x2 + 8x + 7), ta được : D = (x2 + 8x + 10)(x2 + 8x + 12) = (x2 + 8x + 10)( x2 + 2x + 6x + 12) = (x2 + 8x + 10)((x(x + 2) + 6(x + 2)) = (x2 + 8x + 10)(x + 2)(x + 6) Nhận xét: Từ lời giải bài toán trên ta có thể giải bài toán tổng quát sau : phân tích đa thức sau thành nhân tử : A = (x + a)(x + b)(x + c)(x + d) + m Nếu a + d = b + c . Ta biến đổi A thành : A = ((x + a)(x + d))((x + b)(x + c)) + m (1) Bằng cách biến đổi tương tự như bài 5, ta đưa đa thức (1) về đa thức bậc hai và từ đó phân tích được đa thức A thành tích các nhân tử. 15 4133827

