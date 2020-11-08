Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ NHẰM GIẢM TỔN THẤT SAU THU HOẠCH ĐỐI VỚI NÔNG SẢN VAI TRÒ CỦA CÁC HỢP TÁC XÃ NÔNG NGHIỆP
2 ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ NHẰM GIẢM TỔN THẤT SAU THU HOẠCH ĐỐI VỚI NÔNG SẢN VAI TRÒ CỦA CÁC HỢP TÁC XÃ NÔNG NGHIỆP TS. Nguyễn M...
3 Mô hình “cánh đồng mẫu lớn” triển khai ở An Giang từ vụ đông xuân 2010 - 2011 đến nay đã mang lại những tác động hiệu qu...
4 Thứ nhất, quy mô sản xuất nông nghiệp còn nhỏ lẻ, manh mún, chưa tạo ra được sản phẩm mang tính hàng hóa khiến cho việc ...
5 công nghệ sau thu hoạch tạo điều kiện nâng cao chất lượng sản phẩm và giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch. Thứ ba, chưa có được ...
6 thiếu được cho một nền chế biến nông sản đang vươn đến mục tiêu sản xuất ra các sản phẩm nông sản chế biến có giá trị gi...
7 2. Ứng dụng công nghệ nhằm giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch trong các HTX nông nghiệp 2.1. Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với một...
8 thất sau thu hoạch đối với loại nông sản này. Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với ngô có thể còn cao hơn rất nhiều do ngô là ...
9 2.2.1. Công nghệ cận thu hoạch Đối với nhiều loại nông sản, nhất là đối các các quả, củ,... người ta thường sử dụng một ...
10 một trong những yêu cầu công nghệ cần được cố gắng vươn tới. Tiếp đó, sử dụng công nghệ tách theo khối lượng hạt (quạt ...
11 xung quanh đến khối hạt lương thực. Đối với các loại củ giàu tinh bột như khoai tây, khoai lang, thậm chí với một số lo...
12 xuống mức thấp tùy thích được do lúc đó nó sẽ làm tế bào (nông sản) bị chết thì công nghệ CAS lại có quá trình làm lạnh...
13 - Công nghệ sản xuất dầu: Người ta có thể sản xuất dầu từ nhiều loại nông sản thực vật khác nhau như các loại đậu đỗ, l...
14 sử dụng được, tách vỏ, hạt (nếu có) rồi đưa qua các máy ép. Nếu sản xuất, chế biến nước ép thì người ta pha loãng (làm ...
15 63/2010/QĐ-TTG, số lượng máy, thiết bị trong sản xuất nông nghiệp đã tăng đáng kể. Theo tổng hợp số liệu trong Hội thảo...
16 MAP trong các bao nilon kín (nhập từ Hoa Kỳ). Đặc biệt công nghệ bảo quản gạo bàng khí quyển có bổ sung CO2 hoặc N2 đã ...
17 giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch và phục vụ đắc lực cho quá trình sản xuất hàng hóa đối với loại nông sản này. Hiện đã có hà...
18 dụng để xuất khẩu hoặc chế biến một số loại sản phẩm thực phẩm. Công nghệ ép dầu từ đậu, lạc và thậm chí từ cám gạo vẫn...
  ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ NHẰM GIẢM TỔN THẤT SAU THU HOẠCH ĐỐI VỚI NÔNG SẢN VAI TRÒ CỦA CÁC HỢP TÁC XÃ NÔNG NGHIỆP
  ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ NHẰM GIẢM TỔN THẤT SAU THU HOẠCH ĐỐI VỚI NÔNG SẢN VAI TRÒ CỦA CÁC HỢP TÁC XÃ NÔNG NGHIỆP TS. Nguyễn Mạnh Dũng 1. Công nghệ sau thu hoạch trong chuỗi giá trị nông sản 1.1. Hợp tác xã nông nghiệp trong chuỗi liên kết sản xuất, tiêu thụ nông sản 1.1.1. Một số mô hình liên kết trong sản xuất, chế biến và tiêu thụ nông sản 1.1.1.1. Mô hình liên kết "bốn nhà" Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của việc xây dựng và triển khai thực hiện mối liên kết giữa các bên liên quan trong quá trình sản xuất, chế biến và tiêu thụ sản phẩm nên ngay từ năm 2002, Thủ tướng Chính phủ đã ban hành Quyết định số 80/2002/QĐ- TTg với nội dung khuyến khích các doanh nghiệp thuộc các thành phần kinh tế ký kết hợp đồng tiêu thụ nông sản hàng hóa với người sản xuất (hợp tác xã, hộ nông dân, trang trại, đại diện hộ nông dân) với sự liên kết hỗ trợ của nhà nước và nhà khoa học, nhằm gắn sản xuất với chế biến và tiêu thụ nông sản hàng hóa để phát triển sản xuất ổn định, bền vững. Theo đó, mục tiêu đặt ra là đến năm 2005 ít nhất 30% và đến năm 2010 có trên 50% sản lượng nông sản hàng hóa của một số ngành sản xuất hàng hóa lớn được tiêu thụ thông qua hợp đồng. Tuy nhiên, sau những thành công bước đầu, đến nay việc thực hiện mối liên kết này vì nhỉều lý do khác nhau đã không đem lại kết quả như mong muốn. Hiện tại mô hình này đang được thay thế bằng mô hình cánh đồng lớn theo Quyết định 62/2013/QĐ-TTg ngày 25/10/2013 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ. 1.1.1.2. Mô hình liên kết chuỗi giá trị trong sản xuất cá tra "Liên kết chuỗi giá trị trong sản xuất cá tra" lần đầu tiên được tiến hành đồng bộ với 24 thành viên, tổng diện tích nuôi tham gia trên 28 ha tại An Giang và Cần Thơ do TAFISHCO tiến hành thí điểm từ tháng 8/2011 đến nay cũng đạt nhiều kết quả tốt. Mô hình liên kết với chuỗi giá trị khép kín gồm các thành viên như: Doanh nghiệp cung ứng thuốc, hóa chất - Doanh nghiệp sản xuất, cung ứng thức ăn chăn nuôi - cơ sở ương, nuôi giống - cơ sở nuôi cá thịt - doanh nghiệp chế biến xuất khẩu - nhà nhập khẩu. Trong đó, đầu mối là doanh nghiệp chế biến thực hiện tất cả các khâu trung gian nhằm đảm bảo hài hòa lợi ích các bên. Đây được xem là mô hình chuỗi liên kết khá chặt chẽ, đảm bảo truy xuất nguồn gốc, hạ giá thành sản xuất và nhất là giải quyết bài toán ép giá, tranh mua, tranh bán cá tra thời gian qua. Tổng Giám đốc TAFISHCO đánh giá: "Chuỗi liên kết sản xuất cá tra được hình thành trên tinh thần hài hòa lợi ích. Điểm đáng quan tâm trong mô hình này là việc được cung cấp giống, thức ăn, thuốc, tín dụng... Công ty sẽ thu mua cá của người nuôi bằng giá thị trường cộng thêm 200 đồng/kg". Mặc dù vậy, việc thực hiện liên kết vẫn chưa thực sự chặt chẽ, vẫn còn hiện tượng không tuân thủ hợp đồng đã ký giữa các bên tham gia, nhất là từ phía người nuôi cá tra và doanh nghiệp chế biến. Những khó khăn, bất cập xuất hiện từ mô hình này khiến cho việc nhân rộng mô hình, hình thành các chuỗi liên kết dọc và liên kết ngang trong sản xuất, chế biến và tiêu thụ cá tra nói riêng và nông sản nói chung chưa thể đẩy mạnh được. 1.1.1.3. Mô hình liên kết cung ứng trong sản xuất lúa gạo xuất khẩu
  Mô hình "cánh đồng mẫu lớn" triển khai ở An Giang từ vụ đông xuân 2010 - 2011 đến nay đã mang lại những tác động hiệu quả cả về mặt kinh tế lẫn xã hội. Mô hình này cho thấy những thành công bước đầu cho việc xây dựng mối liên kết làm ăn bền vững giữa nhà doanh nghiệp và người nông dân theo quy trình khép kín. Công ty Cổ phần Bảo vệ thực vật An Giang, đơn vị được chọn thí điểm triển khai mô hình cho biết: "Mô hình liên kết "cánh đồng mẫu lớn" đang triển khai ở 9 vùng nguyên liệu với 684 nông hộ tham gia với diện tích 1.600 ha. Các giống chủ yếu của mô hình là những giống lúa chất lượng cao, như: OM4218, OM 2517, Jasmine. Nông dân khi bán lúa chỉ cần đến với kho, các khâu thu hoạch, chuyên chở, bao bì, nhân công... đều do công ty đảm trách. Giá bán được niêm yết theo giá thị trường hằng ngày và nông dân khi mang lúa đến có quyền ký gửi hay bán tùy ý, miễn sao thấy có lãi nhất. Đây chính là cái mới và điển hình của cách làm ăn bình đẳng đảm bảo cho nông dân có lãi cao nhất từ hạt lúa của mô hình cánh đồng mẫu mà chúng tôi đang xây dựng". Qua kiểm định độc lập của Trung tâm Nghiên cứu Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn thuộc Trường Đại học An Giang cho thấy, mức thu nhập của bà con nông dân tham gia mô hình khá cao, từ 22 triệu đồng đến trên 33 triệu đồng/ha/vụ. Từ những thành công ban đầu này, ngày 25/10/2013 Thủ tướng Chính phủ đã ban hành Quyết định 62/2013/QĐ-TTg về chính sách khuyến khích phát triển hợp tác, liên kết sản xuất gắn với tiêu thụ nông sản, xây dựng cánh đồng lớn. Hiện tại, Bộ Nông nghiệp và PTNT cùng các địa phương đang đẩy mạnh việc thực hiện mô hình cánh đồng lớn cho nhiều loại nông sản khác nhau. 1.1.1.4. Mô hình liên kết của doanh nghiệp với nông dân sản xuất nguyên liệu trong chế biến chè Công ty CP chè Than Uyên (Tân Uyên, Lai Châu) đã thực hiện liên kết với người nông dân sản xuất nguyên liệu phục vụ công tác chế biến của mình bằng cách đầu tư vốn, vật tư đầu vào… cho sản xuất nguyên liệu chè, thông qua hợp đồng đã ký kết từ trước. Chè nguyên liệu được thu mua với giá tạm tính ngang bằng với giá thị trường tại cùng thời điểm. Giá thu mua chè chính thức được Công ty tính vào cuối vụ dựa trên lợi nhuận thu được thông qua bán chè thành phẩm đã qua chế biến và thường cao hơn giá chè trung bình của địa phương. Với mô hình này người nông dân đã có thể gắn lợi ích của mình với quá trình chế biến, kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp nên chất lượng sản phẩm được nâng cao, liên kết tỏ ra chặt chẽ hơn. Mặt khác, thông qua việc gắn kết giữa các bên với nhau, cùng chia sẻ lợi nhuận đã tạo điều kiện cho việc chế biến và kinh doanh của công ty trở nên ổn định và phát triển hơn. 1.1.1.5. Mô hình liên kết trong sản xuất cà phê Mô hình do Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư Đăk Lăk thực hiện với sự hỗ trợ của Cơ quan Hợp tác kỹ thuật Đức (GTZ) tại xã EA Hlao, huyện Ea Hleo trong năm 2006- 2008. Tham gia mô hình có 42 hộ nông dân trồng cà phê. Mô hình đã tạo ra mối liên kết giữa người cung cấp nguyên liệu đầu vào cho sản xuất cà phê, người nông dân trồng cà phê, người thu mua trung gian và người tiêu thụ sản phẩm cuối cùng (nhà xuất khẩu cà phê nhân). Mô hình này đã cải thiện chất lượng sản phẩm, giảm chi phí sản xuất cho người nông dân, hài hòa lợi ích giữa người cung ứng vật tư đầu vào cho sản xuất nông nghiệp, người trồng cà phê, người thu gom cà phê và nhà xuất khẩu cà phê nhân. Mặc dù vậy, mô hình chịu nhiều ảnh hưởng từ nguồn vốn hỗ trợ của dự án thông qua Cơ quan Hợp tác kỹ thuật Đức (GTZ) nên khó có thể nhân rộng. 1.1.2. Vị trí của HTX nông nghiệp trong việc thực hiện các mô hình liên kết chuỗi cung ứng sản phẩm nông sản
  Thứ nhất, quy mô sản xuất nông nghiệp còn nhỏ lẻ, manh mún, chưa tạo ra được sản phẩm mang tính hàng hóa khiến cho việc thực hiện liên kết rất khó khăn. Do sản xuất nhỏ lẻ nên việc ký
  5. 5. 5 công nghệ sau thu hoạch tạo điều kiện nâng cao chất lượng sản phẩm và giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch. Thứ ba, chưa có được một hệ thống chính sách đầy đủ và đồng bộ, chưa có những tổ chức, mô hình phù hợp như các mô hình hợp tác xã nông nghiệp tiên tiến trên thế giới để thực hiện các chuỗi liên kết cung ứng nông sản và nhất là thiếu một chiến lược dài hạn để phát triển bền vững trong mối tương quan lợi ích của doanh nghiệp với người sản xuất và rộng hơn là sự cạnh tranh các mặt hàng xuất khẩu chủ lực của Việt Nam trên thị trường quốc tế. Trên thực tế việc liên kết với hợp đồng liên kết dẫu có được ký nhưng việc thực hiện nghĩa vụ và quyền lợi theo hợp đồng đã được ký kết vẫn phụ thuộc chủ yếu vào ý thức tự nguyện của cả hai phía nông dân và doanh nghiệp, vì vậy, việc phá vỡ hợp đồng vẫn thường xuyên xảy ra. Mặt khác, nhiều điểm thỏa thuận giữa các thành viên trong chuỗi liên kết, trong các hợp đồng còn thiếu cơ sở, tính pháp lý, sự ràng buộc về mặt pháp luật, chế tài xử phạt... khiến các chuỗi liên kết thực chất vẫn chỉ là trên mô hình điểm, việc nhân rộng hết sức khó khăn. 1.2. Vai trò của công nghệ sau thu hoạch trong chuỗi giá trị nông sản Có thể dễ dàng thấy rằng công nghệ sau thu hoạch có một vai trò rất quan trọng trong chuỗi giá trị nông sản. Trước hết, đó là cầu nối giữa người sản xuất nông nghiệp với người tiêu dùng nông sản. Có thể nói không một loại nông sản nào dù ở trong bất kỳ hoàn cảnh tiêu thụ nào mà không phải thông qua các công đoạn xử lý sau thu hoạch. Ngay cả đối với những loại rau tươi, tiêu thụ ngay sau khi thu hoạch, trong hoàn cảnh thời gian tiêu thụ càng nhanh, rau càng tươi càng tốt thì vẫn không thể bỏ qua những kỹ thuật sau thu hoạch như sơ chế, phân loại, đóng gói,... Nói cách khác công nghệ sau thu hoạch sẽ tạo đầu ra hợp lý cho các loại nông sản. Xử lý công nghệ sau thu hoạch càng hợp lý, hiệu quả bao nhiêu thì đầu ra, khả năng tiêu thụ của nông sản càng tốt bấy nhiêu. Thứ hai, công nghệ sau thu hoạch đóng góp to lớn vào việc giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch cả về số lượng và chất lượng nông sản, chống lại hiện tượng “mất mùa trong nhà”, đồng thời tăng thu nhập xã hội. Trong khi hoạt động nghiên cứu và triển khai công tác khoa học kỹ thuật khuyến nông ở giai đoạn trước thu hoạch phải rất vất vả mới có thể tăng được năng suất, sản lượng cây trồng, vật nuôi lên một vài phần trăm thì việc áp dụng các công nghệ sau thu hoạch có thể dễ dàng làm tăng sản lượng nông sản lên nhờ giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch hiện đang rất cao hiện nay. Tính toán sơ bộ cho thấy với sản lượng lúa cả nước hiện nay vào khoảng trên 45 triệu tấn thì giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch 1% sẽ tương đương với việc tăng sản lượng lên 0,45 triệu tấn và với giá lúa bình quân khoảng 5.500đ/kg thì đã làm lợi cho xã hội khoảng 2,5 tỷ đồng. Thứ ba, công nghệ sau thu hoạch góp phần mở rộng thị trường tiêu thụ nông sản. Công nghệ bảo quản nông sản tiên tiến, hiện đại và phù hợp có thể kéo dài thời gian tồn trữ là điều kiện quan trọng để đưa những mặt hàng nông sản có thế mạnh của Việt Nam như trái cây tươi, thủy sản tươi,... vươn tới những thị trường khó tính nhưng đầy tiềm năng như châu Âu, Hoa kỳ, Nhật Bản,... Đồng thời, việc sơ chế, bảo quản đúng cách luôn làm giảm tổn thất về chất lượng đối với nông sản sau thu hoạch cũng là một trong những giải pháp nâng cao số lượng, chất lượng của chúng, đảm bảo có thể cung cấp thường xuyên, ổn định các mặt hàng nông sản này cho nhiều thị trường lớn, có yêu cầu nghiêm ngặt về chất lượng và thời gian giao hàng. Trong khi đó, áp dụng công nghệ sơ chế, bảo quản đúng cách, nâng cao chất lượng nguyên liệu là yếu tố không thể
  6. 6. 6 thiếu được cho một nền chế biến nông sản đang vươn đến mục tiêu sản xuất ra các sản phẩm nông sản chế biến có giá trị gia tăng và có chất lượng cao. Thứ tư, công nghệ sau thu hoạch luôn góp phần chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế, ổn định sản xuất nông nghiệp và xây dựng nông thôn mới. Trong những năm gần đây, nhất là từ khi thực hiện tái cơ cấu ngành nông nghiệp theo hướng nâng cao giá trị gia tăng và sản xuất bền vững, quá trình chuyển đổi cơ cấu sản xuất diễn ra nhanh và mạnh trên nhiều vùng, miền trong cả nước, làm tăng khối lượng sản phẩm và giá trị sản xuất trên một đơn vị diện tích. Nhiều vùng sản xuất tập trung, sản xuất sản phẩm hàng hóa lớn đã triển khai nhằm mục tiêu nâng cao chất lượng, sức cạnh tranh hướng đến đạt hiệu quả cao và bền vững. Rất nhiều loại nông sản, nhất là các loại rau, quả, thủy sản,... vốn có thời gian tồn trữ sau thu hoạch ngắn nên nếu không có công nghệ sau thu hoạch phù hợp thường dễ bị thối, hỏng, mất giá trị sử dụng, phải đổ bỏ vừa lãng phí công sức của người nuôi trồng, vừa làm ô nhiễm môi trường. Nói cách khác, việc áp dụng công nghệ sau thu hoạch vừa góp phần làm giảm hiện tượng “mất mùa trong nhà” vừa tạo cơ sở để xây dựng một nền công nghiệp chế biến nông sản, tạo ra các sản phẩm có giá trị gia tăng cao. Trong bối cảnh đó, công nghệ sau thu hoạch đóng một vai trò hết sức quan trọng trong việc phát triển nền nông nghiệp bền vững. Một hệ thống công nghệ sau thu hoạch hiện đại, đủ mạnh, phù hợp với trình độ sản xuất nông nghiệp trong từng thời điểm và được phát triển đồng bộ luôn là “cửa mở”, là khâu đột phá của một ngành sản xuất nông nghiệp chuyển dịch từ quá trình tự cung, tự cấp sang một nền nông nghiệp sản xuất hàng hóa hàng hóa tạo ra những sản phẩm có giá trị gia tăng cao hơn, có sức cạnh tranh cao, có hiệu quả và phát triển bền vững. Quá trình áp dụng công nghệ sau thu hoạch ở vùng nông thôn, trong các hợp tác xã nông nghiệp, với tính chất công nghiệp của các công nghệ này sẽ thúc đẩy khu vực nông thôn nói chung và các hợp tác xã nông nghiệp nói riêng phát triển một cách ổn định theo hướng công nghiệp, tiến bộ và phồn vinh. Thứ năm, công nghệ sau thu hoạch góp phần, tạo thêm công ăn việc làm và tăng thu nhập cho người lao động. Giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch nhờ áp dụng các công nghệ phù hợp làm tăng sản lượng nông sản ở mức tương ứng làm tăng thêm nguồn nguyên liệu có chất lượng cho lĩnh vực chế biến khiến cho việc mở mang, phát triển ngành này càng ngày càng có cơ sở hơn, chẳng những đáp ứng được yêu cầu khuyến khích phát triển của ngành nông nghiệp mà còn tạo ra nhiều việc làm cho người dân, nhất là người dân nông thôn. Hơn thế nữa, việc gia tăng sản lượng thu hoạch được mà không phải chi phí thêm trong quá trình nuôi, trồng đã làm cho thu nhập của người nông dân và xã hội do vậy cũng được tăng thêm đáng kể. Thực tế đã chứng tỏ rằng các nước có nền nông nghiệp sản xuất hàng hóa lớn với hệ thống sau thu hoạch phát triển, được công nghiệp hóa và hiện đại hóa đã và đang khẳng định ưu thế vượt trội về sức cạnh tranh, chiếm lĩnh thị trường xuất khẩu nông sản thế giới. Mặt khác, cùng với nhịp độ tăng trưởng của nền kinh tế, sức mua của người dân cũng được nâng cao, thị trường trong nước ngày càng mở rộng. Nhu cầu tiêu dùng hàng nông sản, nhất là các loại lương thực, thực phẩm có chất lượng cao, đa dạng và đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm,.. không ngừng tăng lên. Đây chính là nhu cầu và là thách thức to lớn đối với toàn ngành nông nghiệp nói chung và đối với lĩnh vực công nghệ sau thu hoạch nói riêng, nhất là trong bối cảnh hội nhậpngày càng sâu rộng vào nền kin tế thế giới và trong quá trình tái cơ cấu ngành theo hướng nâng cao giá trị gia tăng và sản xuất bền vững.
  7. 7. 7 2. Ứng dụng công nghệ nhằm giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch trong các HTX nông nghiệp 2.1. Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với một số nông sản chính Nhìn chung, tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với tất cả các loại nông sản ở Việt Nam như lương thực (bao gồm lúa, ngô, đậu, lạc,..), rau, quả, thủy sản,... là khá cao do ảnh hưởng của khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa, nóng, ẩm và do cơ sở hạ tầng, cũng như việc áp dụng công nghệ sau thu hoạch còn hạn chế. 2.1.1. Đối với lương thực - Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với lúa: Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với lúa hiện nay khoảng 13,7%-15,0% tùy theo từng vùng và từng thời vụ. Khu vực phía Bắc có tổn thất sau thu hoạch thấp hơn các tỉnh phía Nam. Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long có mức tổn thất sau thu hoạch vào khoảng 13,7% (tương đương với khoảng hơn 3,0 triệu tấn hay khoảng hơn 760 triệu USD mỗi năm, riêng khâu sấy vào khoảng hơn 970.000 tấn, tương đương với khoảng hơn 233 triệu USD. Trong đó: + Tổn thất trong khâu cắt gom từ 1,5% - 2% (trong vụ đông-xuân) đến 3,5% - 4% (đối với lúa hè-thu). Đối với vụ hè-thu tổn thất trong khâu này cao hơn do thời gian thu hoạch thường gặp mưa, bão, lũ lụt. + Tổn thất trong khâu suốt lúa khoảng 0,8%-1% đối với vụ đông-xuân và 1,8% - 2% đối với vụ hè-thu. Nhất là suốt lúa vào những ngày có mưa, lúa bị ướt sẽ theo rơm ra ngoài rất nhiều và hạt chưa rụng khỏi bông khi suốt cũng như rơi vãi trong quá trình vận chuyển lúa lên máy suốt. + Tổn thất trong khâu phơi, sấy khoảng 0,5% - 7% (trong vụ đông-xuân) và 1,2% - 1,4% (trong vụ hè-thu). + Tổn thất trong vận chuyển vào khoảng 1,0% + Tổn thất trong khâu bảo quản khoảng 1,9% - 2% trong cả 2 vụ đông-xuân và hè-thu do chuột, côn trùng, sâu mọt hoặc sử dụng các loại kho thô sơ, không đúng quy cách. + Tổn thất trong khâu xay xát khoảng 7% - 12%, nhất là khi sử dụng các loại máy xay lưu động, máy xay công suất nhỏ và khi xay, xát không đúng độ ẩm của hạt thóc, chủ yếu do hạt gạo bị gãy nhiều, tỷ lệ gạo nguyên thấp. Đối với các loại máy xay hiện đại hoặc máy xay có quy mô công suất lớn tổn thất trong công đoạn này thường chỉ dao động trong khoảng 2,2-3,0%. Các loại thóc được làm khô không đúng yêu cầu cũng cho tỷ lệ gạo nguyên thấp, tỷ lệ tổn hao cao do hạt thóc đã bị rạn, gẫy ngay từ khâu làm khô. Tuy nhiên, nếu tính cả những tổn thất về chất lượng thì tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với lúa, gạo có thể lên đến 28%. - Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với ngô: Hiện chưa có những nghiên cứu sâu về tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với ngô ở Việt Nam. Tuy nhiên, các nghiên cứu sơ bộ cho thấy tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với ngô được đánh giá vào khoảng 15-18%. Cá biệt ở một số địa phương như Hòa Bỉnh, tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với ngô ở khu vực người thiểu số vào khoảng 18-41%, bình quân là 25% (Nguyễn Năng Nhượng - Viện nghiên cứu Ngô). Trong đó, ở khâu thu hoạch khoảng 2,0-3,0%; tẽ hạt khoảng 3,0-5,0%; làm khô là 3,0-6,0%, đặc biệt khi phơi ngô trên nền sân xi măng dưới trời nắng to có thể làm tăng tổn thất do hạt bị rạn nứt vì nhiệt độ cao; vận chuyển: 2,0%, bảo quản: 5,0-10,0%; chế biến: 2,2-4,0%. Do vậy, cần có những nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng hơn về thực trạng tổn
  8. 8. 8 thất sau thu hoạch đối với loại nông sản này. Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với ngô có thể còn cao hơn rất nhiều do ngô là loại hạt có phôi lớn, lại chứa nhiều lipit nên rất khó bảo quản dài ngày. Tổn thất sau thời gian bảo quản 3 tháng thường rất cao do hiện tượng hút ẩm của phôi và hạt tạo ra môi trường tốt cho sự phát triển của các loại côn trùng như sâu, mọt,... Ngoài ra tổn thất sau thu hoạch về chất lượng đối với ngô cũng rất đáng kể do nấm mốc phát triển và phát sinh các chất độc hại như aflatoxin, nhất là khi thu hoạch gặp mưa, lại không được làm khô kịp thời. Nếu tính bình quân tỷ lệ thất thoát sau thu hoạch ngô chiếm 15% thì riêng Sơn La mỗi năm sẽ mất khoảng trên 60 tỷ đồng. - Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với sắn và khoai lang: Chưa có những nghiên cứu hoàn thiện về vấn đề này, nhưng ước tính tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với sắn vào khoảng 20-25% và với khoai lang là 18-22%. - Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối đậu đỗ, lạc: Tổn thất trong khâu thu hoạch đối với đậu tương vào khoảng 1,4-4,1% còn với lạc là 5,5-9,5%. Tổn thất trong các khâu tách hạt, phơi sấy (làm khô) vào khoảng 2,4-6,9% đối với đậu tương và 2,0-4,0% đối với lạc. Đối với khâu bảo quản tổn thất của đậu tương và lạc lần lượt là 2,0-3,0% và 1,0- 2,0%; tuy nhiên đối với việc bảo quản trong các hộ gia đình thì tổn thất ở khâu này thường cao hơn 2-4 lần bình quân chung. 2.1.2. Đối với rau, quả: Cho đến nay cũng chưa có những nghiên cứu đáng tin cậy về tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với các loại rau, củ, quả. Mặc dù vậy, các thông tin đều ước tính tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với các loại rau ăn củ vào khoảng 10-20%; với các loại rau ăn lá khoảng trên 30% và đối với các loại quả vào khoảng trên 25%. Trong đó tổn thất do mất nước trong quá trình sơ chế, bảo quản, tiêu thụ,.. chiếm 75-85%, còn lại là tổn thất chất khô do quá trình hô hấp của rau, quả. 2.1.3. Đối với thủy sản: Hiện cũng chưa có một nghiên cứu đáng tin cậy nào về tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với ngành thủy sản, nhưng có thể nói rằng tổn thất này hầu hết chỉ diễn ra chủ yếu trong quá trình khai thác, đánh bắt hải sản do công nghệ và thiết bị bảo quản chưa phù hợp với hoạt động khai thác dài ngày trên biển. Trong đó một số nghề có tổn thất sau thu hoach cao là: nghề lưới kéo có tỷ lệ tổn thất cao nhất (35-48%), câu vàng (23,0%), lưới rê (22,8%) và lưới vây (17,7%). Đối với khu vực nuôi trồng thủy sản nước ngọt, nước lợ thì tổn thất sau thu hoạch thường ít hơn. Ước tính tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với lĩnh vực thủy sản vào khoảng 25-30%, tương đương với khoảng 350-500 ngàn tấn/năm. 2.1.4. Đối với cà phê: Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với cà phê được đánh giá vào khoảng 14-15% tùy theo mức độ đầu tư cơ sở hạ tầng. Tổn thất đối với loại nông sản này chủ yếu xảy ra ở khâu thu hái, sơ chế và làm khô. Việc thu hái không đúng độ chín của quả, tách vỏ bằng phương pháp khô, làm dập vỏ trước khi phơi, hoặc phơi trên sân đất,... đều là những nguyên nhân dẫn đến tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với cà phê tăng cao. Ngoài ra cà phê còn bị tổn thất do khi làm khô không đúng, hạt dễ bị nhiễm nấm mốc độc, tạo ra ochratoxin làm chất lượng hạt giảm, nhiều khi không thể sử dụng được. 2.1.5. Đối với một số loại cây công nghiệp khác: Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với hạt tiêu, hạt điều vào khoảng 9,0-10%, chủ yếu xảy ra ở khâu thu hái và làm khô. Tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với cao su khoảng 5,0-7,0%, chủ yếu là ở khâu thu hoạch và vận chuyển. 2.2. Một số công nghệ sau thu hoạch chủ yếu hiện nay
  9. 9. 9 2.2.1. Công nghệ cận thu hoạch Đối với nhiều loại nông sản, nhất là đối các các quả, củ,... người ta thường sử dụng một số loại hóa chất, chế phẩm như GA3, α-NAA, Kiviva, Kivica,.. làm cho trái cây chậm chín nhằm kéo dài thời gian thu hoạch của quả, qua đó kéo dài thời gian tiêu thụ, hoặc giảm khả năng mọc mầm trong bảo quản (đối với khoai tây, khoai lang, khoai môn,..), qua đó làm tăng năng suất, chất lượng và giảm đáng kể tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với các loại nông sản này. Các kết quả nghiên cứu cho thấy áp dụng chế phẩm Kiviva là chế phẩm dùng cho vải, nhãn, có khả năng làm tăng năng suất đến 15%, tăng chất lượng (kích thước quả tăng, mã quả đẹp, giảm tỷ lệ quả nứt vỡ) và làm cho quá trình chín của quả chậm 12-15 ngày. Kivica làm tăng chất lượng quả và làm chậm quá trình chín của cam, quýt tới 45 ngày. Chế phẩm Kiviana dùng cho quả dứa Cayene, có thế giúp tăng năng suất tới 10% và làm chậm quá trình chín của quả tới 20 ngày. Riêng với mận Tam hoa, chế phẩm CCM giúp giảm lượng quả rụng và làm chậm quá trình chín của quả tới 20 ngày. Đối với khoai tây, trước thu hoạch 2 - 3 tuần, phun hỗn hợp dung dịch MH 0,2% và VBC 0,2% vào ruộng khoai tây lúc buổi sáng sớm hoặc chiều muộn, phun ướt lá cây, với lượng phun khoảng 30 lít/sào Bắc bộ có thể làm khoai tây trong bảo quản chậm mọc mầm 30-40 ngày so với bình thường... 2.2.2. Công nghệ trong thu hoạch - Thu hoạch đúng độ chín của nông sản: Xác định đúng độ già thu hái của nông sản để thu hoạch là một kỹ thuật không phức tạp, nhưng có hiệu quả khá cao trong giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch và nâng cao chất lượng nông sản. Nông sản thu hoạch khi chưa đủ độ chín thu hái một mặt làm giảm khối lượng dẫn đến giảm năng suất, sản lượng, mặt khác làm tăng tổn thất sau thu hoạch cả về khối lượng và chất lượng, đồng thời giảm khả năng bảo quản, chế biến do nông sản (quả, củ,..) chưa phát triển đầy đủ. Thu hoạch lẫn cả loại nông sản chín với nông sản chưa đủ độ chín thu hái còn làm cho việc sơ chế, phân loại và bảo quản rất khó khăn và không đạt được yêu cầu đề ra. Đương nhiên là với cách thu hái này sẽ rất khó áp dụng có hiệu quả các công nghệ chế biến. - Công nghệ thu hái, vận chuyển bằng cơ giới: Đối với một nền nông nghiệp và công nghệ sau thu hoạch hiện đại thì công nghệ thu hoạch được cơ giới hóa là một trong những tiêu chí quan trọng. Sử dụng các máy thu hoạch từ cải tiến, quy mô nhỏ đến các loại máy móc hiện đại, kỹ thuật tiên tiến để thu hoạch đúng độ chín của nông sản, tránh những điều kiện không thuận lợi của thời tiết khi thu hoạch, đồng thời giảm tổn thất nông sản do bị lẫn trong phụ phẩm như rơm, rạ, vỏ quả,… Đối với lúa nói riêng và cây lương thực nói chung thì thu hoạch bằng các thiết bị cơ giới cải tiến, quy mô nhỏ cũng làm giảm tổn thất từ khoảng 2,5-3,2% xuống còn 1,3-2,9% so với thu hoạch thủ công. - Công nghệ sơ chế, phân loại: Hầu như tất cả các loại nông sản sau khi thu hoạch đều phải qua khâu phân loại, sơ chế, dù chúng có được sử dụng cho mục đích gì chăng nữa. Nếu không chú ý áp dụng những công nghệ phù hợp trong giai đoạn này thì đương nhiên hiệu quả của các công nghệ trong giai đoạn sau sẽ không cao và khả năng giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch cũng thấp. Đối với các loại lương thực đó là các công nghệ tách hạt khỏi cây, vỏ quả, bắp,... sau đó phân loại theo kích thước và hình hạt, theo độ chín và độ hoàn hảo, theo khối lượng hạt,... ở những mức độ khác nhau tùy thuộc vào mục đích sử dụng. Ví dụ như đối với hạt thóc thì việc tách chúng khỏi rơm một cách hoàn hảo (độ sót thấp nhất) là
  10. 10. 10 một trong những yêu cầu công nghệ cần được cố gắng vươn tới. Tiếp đó, sử dụng công nghệ tách theo khối lượng hạt (quạt gió) để phân tách các hạt chưa thuần thục (lép, lửng,..). Phân loại hạt thóc theo kích thước và hình hạt ngay sau khi thu hoạch xong là việc làm cần thiết và đỡ tốn chi phí, tiếc rằng hiện nay công nghệ này lại chỉ được thực hiện trong các nhà máy xay xát (bằng các loại sàng phân loại) nên vừa có chi phí cao, lại vừa không có tác dụng trong bảo quản, nhất là khi bảo quản rời, bảo quản bằng kho xylo,... Đối với rau, quả, thủy sản và các loại nông sản khác việc sơ chế thường là tách những phần không đủ tiêu chuẩn khỏi sản phẩm. Có rất nhiều công nghệ khác nhau được sử dụng những để loại bỏ tạp chất, vi sinh vật phá hoại hoặc những tồn dư không mong muốn có trong nông sản. Các công nghệ sơ chế này rất đa dạng và phụ thuộc chủ yếu vào loại nông sản và mục đích sử dụng. Đối với rau, quả, các công nghệ như rửa, xử lý nước nóng, nước lạnh, xử lý hóa chất,... thường được áp dụng trong giai đoạn này. Với nhóm sản phẩm này người ta thường sử dụng các công nghệ phân loại theo độ thành thục của nguyên liệu, giống và kích thước nông sản. Đôi khi công nghệ phân loại theo màu sắc cũng được áp dụng. Trong một vài trường hợp, công nghệ lên men cũng được áp dụng trong giai đoạn này (ví dụ như trường hợp quả cacao). - Công nghệ làm khô: Công nghệ làm khô đặc biệt quan trọng đối với nhóm nông sản làm lương thực và một số loại nông sản khác khi chúng được sử dụng để chế biến thành đồ khô như măng khô, cá khô,... Nhóm công nghệ này có mục tiêu lảm giảm hàm ẩm của nông sản đến độ ẩm cân bằng, độ ẩm bảo quản hoặc độ ẩm chế biến. Do vậy, chúng bao gồm các phương pháp làm khô như làm khô dưới ánh nắng mặt trời, các phương pháp sấy, sấy lạnh, sấy thăng hoa, sấy nhiệt độ thấp,... và thiết bị làm khô như các loại sân phơi, giàn phơi, các thiết bị sấy,... 2.2.3. Công nghệ bảo quản 2.2.3.1. Công nghệ bảo quản lương thực, đậu đỗ - Công nghệ bảo quản đóng bao: Các loại hạt lương thực có thể bảo quản bằng cách đóng trong bao làm bằng các loại vật liệu khác nhau, xếp trong kho kiểu kín hoặc hở. Đây là công nghệ bảo quản lâu đời nhất, thích hợp với mọi quy mô, nhưng có giá thành cao, tổn thất trong bảo quản thường không nhỏ. - Công nghệ bảo quản trong khí quyển cải biến (MAP): Rất nhiều loại lương thực như thóc, ngô (nhất là thóc, ngô giống), đậu đỗ, lạc, gạo,... được bảo quản bằng phương pháp (công nghệ) khí hậu cải biến. Các loại nông sản này thường được bảo quản bằng cách để trong các kho, chum, vại, bao bì bảo quản,... kín. Việc hô hấp trong quá trình bảo quản khiến cho thành phần khí quyển tại nơi bảo quản thay đổi (MAP tự sinh), hoặc khí quyển trong khu vực bảo quản được điều khiển (MAP nhân tạo) để tỷ lệ khí CO2 cao lên, khí O2 giảm xuống khiến cho cường độ hô hấp của hạt giảm trong quá trình bảo quản và do vậy, thời gian bảo quản tăng lên, tổn thất trong bảo quản giảm xuống do hao hụt vật chất khô thông qua hô hấp của hạt giảm. Đối với gạo, nhất là gạo dự trữ quốc gia cũng hay được áp dụng phương pháp bảo quản này, nhưng ngay từ đầu người ta đã sử dụng khí quyền bảo quản có các thành phần theo mong muốn bằng cách thay thế khí quyển thông thường trong khu vực bảo quản bằng các loại khí quyền có tỷ lệ theo nhu cầu bảo quản (phần nhiều là có tỷ lệ khí nitơ rất cao). - Công nghệ bảo quản rời: Đây cũng là công nghệ bảo quản lương thực có từ rất lâu. Các hạt lương thực như thóc, ngô,.. được bảo quản bằng cách đổ rời trong các loại kho được thiết kế riêng nhằm hạn chế ảnh hưởng của môi trường (nhiệt độ, độ ẩm,...)
  11. 11. 11 xung quanh đến khối hạt lương thực. Đối với các loại củ giàu tinh bột như khoai tây, khoai lang, thậm chí với một số loại quả như cam. bưởi,… công nghệ này cũng được áp dụng bằng cách thay thế các kho chứa bằng các hầm chứa đào trong đất hoặc vùi nông sản trong cát sạch, vô trùng,.. Công nghệ bảo quản bằng kho xylo: Bảo quản hạt nông sản (ngô, thóc,..) bằng kho xylo là một trong những công nghệ bảo quản dạng rời tiên tiến nhất hiện nay. Kho thường làm bằng kim loại hình trụ, có thiết kế đặc biệt nhằm hạn chế ảnh hưởng của môi trường đối với nông sản được bảo quản. Nông sản được làm sạch, làm khô đến độ ẩm bảo quản, phân loại và đổ từ đỉnh kho vào. Nông sản sau bảo quản được lấy ra từ đáy kho. Đã có rất nhiều kho xylo được lắp đặt ở khu vực Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long để bảo quản thóc, song đều hoạt động không hiệu quả. Một trong những nguyên nhân là công tác phân loại theo hình hạt, theo kích thước không được chú ý, tôn trọng nên quá trình bảo quản khối hạt bị phân lớp dẫn đến hiệu quả bảo quản giảm, tổn thất trong bảo quản cao. 2.2.3.2. Công nghệ bảo quản rau, quả, thủy sản: Các loại rau, quả, sản phẩm thủy sản thường được sử dụng dưới dạng tươi sống (kể cả làm nguyên liệu cho chế biến) nên các công nghệ bảo quản thường hướng đến mục tiêu kéo càng dài thời gian bảo quản sản phẩm tươi càng tốt. - Công nghệ bảo quản mát: Sử dụng các phương pháp, thiết bị khác nhau để duy trì nhiệt độ khu vực bảo quản trong khoảng 8-13o C nhằm hạn chế hoạt động của vi sinh vật, côn trùng gây hại, cũng như hoạt động hô hấp của nông sản sống (rau, củ, quả tươi), hoặc hoạt động của các loại enzyme phân hủy có trong các loại nông sản. Các công nghệ bảo quản mát thường chỉ kéo dài thời gian bảo quản nông sản khoảng 3-5 ngày tùy loại nông sản và có thể kéo dài đến 7-15 ngày nếu kết hợp với các công nghệ sơ chế một cách phù hợp. Do vậy, công nghệ bảo quản mát thường sử dụng cho việc bảo quản nông sản trong quá trình vận chuyển, tiêu thụ. - Công nghệ bảo quản lạnh: Cũng như công nghệ bảo quản mát, song với công nghệ này người ta thường duy trì nhiệt độ khu vực bảo quản ở mức thấp hơn, khoảng 0-4o C để có thể hạn chế đến mức thấp nhất có thể các hoạt động sống của nông sản, của vi sinh vật hoặc của các loại enzyme phân hủy. Mức nhiệt độ cần duy trì phụ thuộc vào tính chất của loại nông sản được bảo quản và thường không thấp hơn mức nhiệt độ gây ra hiện tượng cớm lạnh hoặc phá hủy tế bào nông sản. Công nghệ bảo quản lạnh có thời gian bảo quản nông sản dài hơn, tổn thất thấp hơn. - Công nghệ bảo quản trong khí quyển cải biến-MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging): Nông sản được bảo quản trong các túi bảo quản kín, có độ thấm khí nhỏ, thường là túi polyetylen (PE) với độ dày và mật độ vật chất khác nhau (LDPE, MDPE, HDPE,...) với thành phần khí quyển bảo quản khác nhau (có tỷ lệ khí CO2, N2 cao, CO2 thấp,..) nhằm giảm cường độ hô hấp của nông sản qua đó làm giảm tổn thất vật chất trong quá trình bảo quản. Thời gian bảo quản nông sản của công nghệ này thường dài gấp 3-4 lần bảo quản theo công nghệ thông thường, thậm chí còn kéo dài hơn nhiều lần nếu kết hợp thêm các phương pháp bảo quản khác (bảo quản lạnh,..). Người ta có thể sử dụng các khí quyển cải biến có sẵn (thông qua tính toán thành phần các loại khí- MAP nhân tạo) để đưa vào túi bảo quản, nhưng cũng có khi sử dụng ngay khí CO2 do hô hấp của nông sản tạo ra (MAP tự sinh). - Công nghệ CAS (Cell Alive System): Đây là công nghệ bảo quản mới do Nhật Bản sáng tạo ra. Trong khi công nghệ bảo quản lạnh không thể hạ nhiệt độ bảo quản
  12. 12. 12 xuống mức thấp tùy thích được do lúc đó nó sẽ làm tế bào (nông sản) bị chết thì công nghệ CAS lại có quá trình làm lạnh đông thích hợp nhằm duy trì sự sống của tế bào (nông sản) nên có thể bảo quản nông sản, thực phẩm ở nhiệt độ rất thấp (-18 đến - 40o C). Chính vì vậy, thời gian bảo quản nông sản rất dài (có thể đến hàng năm), nhưng tổn hao vật chất khô rất thấp và quan trọng là nông sản, thực phẩm khi sử dụng vẫn giữ nguyên đặc tính, mùi vị,... của chúng. Đây là một công nghệ cao và là độc quyền của người Nhật Bản. 2.2.4. Công nghệ chế biến 2.2.4.1. Công nghệ chế biến lương thực, đậu đỗ - Công nghệ tách vỏ: Tách vỏ là công đoạn chế biến đầu tiên trong chế biến các loại hạt lương thực, đậu đỗ, lạc. Với thóc, đó chính là công nghệ xay thóc, công nghệ chế biến gạo lứt. Với đậu tương, đậu xanh, lạc,.. là công nghệ bóc vỏ hạt (công đoạn sơ chế là bóc vỏ quả). Có rất nhiều công nghệ, thiết bị bóc vỏ khác nhau, tùy thuộc vào loại nông sản, mục đích chế biến,... Với hạt thóc có khi chỉ đơn thuần là công nghệ tách vỏ trấu bằng cối đá, hoặc các loại máy xaynhư máy xay rulo cao su, song với các loại đậu, lạc thì công nghệ khá phức tạp. Người ta phải gia nhiệt chúng với dầu trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định, ở một nhiệt độ nào đó rồi mới thực hiện bóc vỏ trên các thiết bị riêng biệt, tùy theo loại đậu, lạc. Thông thường công nghệ tách vỏ quả luôn đi kèm với công nghệ phân loại (sàng) phù hợp để có thể tách được vỏ hạt ra khỏi nhân hạt. Một số loại nông sản không ở trong nhóm lương thực cũng thực hiện công nghệ bóc vỏ như công nghệ xát khô, xát ướt trong chế biến cà phê, công nghệ tách vỏ trong sản xuất tiêu trắng,... - Công nghệ làm trắng: Công nghệ tách vỏ lụa của hạt. Đây là công đoạn tiếp theo công đoạn tách vỏ hạt trong chế biến và thường chỉ áp dụng trong chế biến gạo, hạt điều. Cùng với sự phát triển của khoa học, công nghệ, công nghệ tách vỏ lụa cũng có những bước phát triển. Nếu trước đây chỉ có công nghệ xát khô, một lần thì hiện nay đã có công nghệ xát ướt, xát nhiều lần theo tỷ lệ bóc cám,... Mục tiêu của các công nghệ này là đảm bảo xát trắng được hạt gạo ở mức yêu cầu, nhưng có được tỷ lệ gạo nguyên cao nhất có thể. - Công nghệ sản xuất bột: Được sử dụng nhiều đối với lúa mỳ, ngô, đậu đỗ,... Mục tiêu công nghệ là chuyển nông sản nguyên liệu thành dạng bột với các cấp độ nhỏ khác nhau để chế biến nhiều loại sản phẩm như bột dinh dưỡng, thức ăn bổ sung, làm bánh,... Có thể có công nghệ sản xuất bột khô (nghiền khô) hoặc công nghệ sản xuất bột ướt,... Trong các công nghệ này luôn luôn có công nghệ làm ẩm hạt đến độ ẩm chế biến và công nghệ thu hồi sản phẩm đi kèm. - Công nghệ sản xuất tinh bột (starch): Công nghệ này được sử dụng để chế biến các loại hạt, củ, quả giàu tinh bột như lúa mỳ, thóc, ngô, sắn, khoai,... Trong khi công nghệ sản xuất bột thu hầu như toàn bộ vật chất có trong nông sản (trừ vỏ lụa) thì công nghệ sản xuất tinh bột lại chỉ thu hồi phần tinh bột của nông sản làm sản phẩm chính. Công nghệ này bao gồm những công đoạn như phá vỡ hạt (củ, quả,...), tách tinh bột khỏi nội nhũ, làm sạch, làm khô và thu hồi tinh bột. Với mỗi loại nông sản nguyên liệu khác nhau thì các công nghệ thành phần khác nhau. Chẳng hạn như để sản xuất tinh bột gạo thì phải sử dụng công nghệ thu hồi nổi (do hạt tinh bột gạo nhỏ nên thường nổi lên trên mặt dung dịch lắng, thu hồi), trong khi thu hồi tinh bột sắn, khoai,... lại sử dụng công nghệ lắng chìm, công nghệ lắng trên mặt phẳng nghiêng,... 4916462
  13. 13. 13 - Công nghệ sản xuất dầu: Người ta có thể sản xuất dầu từ nhiều loại nông sản thực vật khác nhau như các loại đậu đỗ, lạc, cám,... tùy theo loại nông sản và quy mô sản xuất mà công nghệ, thiết bị ép dầu khác nhau. Tuy nhiên, tất cả đều phải sử dụng các công nghệ xử lý nguyên liệu (chưng, sấy,...) và công nghệ tinh luyện dầu. Sản phẩm phụ của quá trình chế biến này thường được sử dụng làm thức ăn chăn nuôi như các loại khô cám, khô dầu,... - Một số công nghệ chế biến khác: Có khá nhiều công nghệ chế biến lương thực, đậu, lạc,... như công nghệ chế biến thức ăn (bao gồm cả thức ăn cho người và gia súc), công nghệ chế biến sản phẩm dạng màng (bánh đa, bánh tráng,...) hay công nghệ chế biến dạng sợi (bún, miến, phở,...). Trước kia, các công nghệ này thường sử dụng lao động thủ công với các kỹ năng chế biến khá độc đáo theo kiểu gia truyền, nhưng hiện nay hầu hết đều đã có các loại thiết bị, sử dụng các công nghệ mới, quy mô công nghiệp để chế biến ra sản phẩm như các loại máy tráng bành đa, máy làm bún, bánh phở,... Điểm mấu chốt của các công nghệ dạng này là gia công nguyên liệu và có được công nghệ tạo hình sản phẩm phù hợp. 2.2.4.2. Công nghệ chế biến rau, quả - Công nghệ chế biến rau, củ, quả,.. khô: Công nghệ này thường dùng để chế biến các loại nông sản thực vật như rau, củ, quả,... thành các sản phẩm khô vừa để bảo quản vừa để sử dụng ngay, chẳng hạn như măng khô, gia vị khô,... Các loại sản phẩm tương tự như mứt, ô mai,.. cũng thuộc dạng công nghệ chế biến này. Công nghệ sản xuất các sản phẩm khô từ rau, củ quả,.. về cơ bản cũng giống như công nghệ làm khô nguyên liệu để bảo quản. Mặc dù vậy, do có công đoạn tẩm ướp gia vị nên quá trình làm khô phụ thuộc vào tính chất của loại gia vị sử dụng. Ví dụ như khi gia vị tẩm ướp có đường thì không được xử lý ở nhiệt độ quá cao do khi đó quá trình caramen hóa sẽ xảy ra làm biến màu sản phẩm.... - Công nghệ đồ hộp: Là công nghệ phổ biến trong chế biến rau, củ, quả,... các bước chủ yếu của công nghệ này là: Nguyên liệu được xử lý bỏ vỏ và các phần không sử dụng được, cắt miếng, chần qua nước nóng, vào hộp (lọ), rót dung dịch, gia vị, ghép mí (đóng nắp), thanh trùng, làm nguội và bảo quản. - Công nghệ chế biến chip: Là một công nghệ chế biến mới được áp dụng trong chế biến rau, củ, quả và cả các loại nguyên liệu giàu tinh bột khác. Các loại nguyên liệu được xử lý loại bỏ phần không sử dụng được, tạo hình sản phẩm, sau đó đưa đi sấy hoặc chiên (chiên thường hoặc chiên chân không) tẩm gia vị, hương liệu, cuối cùng là phân loại và bảo quản tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Tùy theo nguyên liệu và sản phẩm, quá trình tẩm gia vị, hương liệu có thể khác nhau về thời điểm. - Công nghệ đông lạnh rời (Individual Quick Frozen- IQF): Đây cũng là một công nghệ chế biến rau quả hiện đại, mới được sử dụng tại Việt Nam. Theo công nghệ này, nông sản được xử lý tạo hình sản phẩm rồi được đưa qua thiết bị đông lạnh rời (IQF), sau đó phân loại, bảo quản lạnh để tiêu thụ. Trong thiết bị IQF bán sản phẩm được đặt rời từng cá thể vào trong môi trường có nhiệt độ từ -40o C đến -35o C và sau khoảng 30 phút mà nhiệt độ trung tâm của bán sản phẩm đó đạt -18o C. Sản phẩm được chế biến bằng công nghệ IQF thì thời gian bảo quản sản phẩm được lâu hơn mà chất lượng sản phẩm gần như được giữ nguyên vẹn. Công nghệ này thích hợp để chế biến khá nhiều loại nông sản khác nhau như dứa, chuối, bí ngô,... - Công nghệ chế biến nước ép, cô đặc: Nguyên liệu, thường là các loại quả như dứa, vải, lạc tiên,... Trong công nghệ này, nguyên liệu được xử lý loại bỏ phần không
  14. 14. 14 sử dụng được, tách vỏ, hạt (nếu có) rồi đưa qua các máy ép. Nếu sản xuất, chế biến nước ép thì người ta pha loãng (làm đặc thêm) nước mới ép được, thanh trùng rồi đóng vào chai (hộp) và đưa đi tiêu thụ. Nếu sản xuất nước cô đặc thì nước ép được đưa vào các thiết bị cô đặc nhằm tách một phần nước tạo ra sản phẩm cuối là nước ép có độ đậm đặc khác nhau. Trong quá trình cô đặc, thường có thêm công đoạn thu hồi hương vị tự nhiên của nguyên liệu ở đầu công đoạn để rồi sau đó trả chúng vào nước dung dịch ép đã cô đặc nhằm giữ nguyên hương vị đặc trưng của nguyên liệu trong sản phẩm nước ép cô đặc. 2.2.4.3. Công nghệ chế biến thủy sản - Công nghệ đồ hộp: Cũng tương tự như công nghệ chế biến đồ hộp từ rau, quả, nhưng khác về công nghệ xử lý nguyên liệu và thanh trùng. - Công nghệ chế biến sản phẩm khô: Cũng tương tự như công nghệ chế biến sản phẩm khô từ rau, quả,... một số loại sản phẩm còn có thêm công đoạn nướng trước khi làm khô. - Công nghệ chế biến các loại mắm: Hải sản hoặc thủy sản được làm sạch rồi thêm enzyme các loại (thường là proteaza) nếu cần, để phân hủy tạo ra sản phẩm mắm các loại tùy thuộc vào nguồn nguyên liệu và thời gian lên men. Đối với nhiều loại hải sản người ta sử dụng nguồn enzyme tự sinh trong nội tạng của chúng để lên men mà không cần bổ sung thêm enzyme từ bên ngoài. Các công nghệ chế biến mắm truyền thống có thời gian phân hủy dài nên thời gian chế biến khá dài (đôi khi kéo dài cả năm) nhưng cho hương vị thơm ngon do quá trình lên men sinh ra các hợp chất thơm, đặc trưng cho từng loại nguyên liệu, vùng miền. Ngày nay, người ta sử dụng công nghệ enzyme (bổ sung thêm một số loại enzyme phân giải cá, tôm,..) vào nhằm đẩy nhanh quá trình lên men. Công nghệ này rút ngắn đáng kể quá trình lên men, nhưng cho sản phẩm có hương vị, màu sắc không hấp dẫn và đặc trưng như khi sử dụng công nghệ truyền thống. - Công nghệ lạnh, đông lạnh, IQF: Cũng giống như các công nghệ tương tự trong chế biến rau, quả, nhưng chế độ lạnh cao hơn (nhiệt độ duy trì thấp hơn). Ngoài các công nghệ trên, trong chế biến rau, quả và thủy sản, người ta còn hay sử dụng công nghệ muối chua để tạo ra những sản phẩm lên men (thường là lactic), sản phẩm sử dụng không thanh trùng, sử dụng được ngay, có hương vị đặc trưng tùy theo nguyên liệu và nơi sản xuất như các sản phẩm dưa chua, cà muối, thịt chua, tôm chua,... 2.3. Thực trạng ứng dụng công nghệ sau thu hoạch đối với một số nông sản chính 2.3.1. Đối với lương thực 2.3.1.1. Lúa - Khâu thu hoạch (bao gồm cả tuốt, vận chuyển) và khâu làm khô (sấy): Từ khi ban hành và thực hiện Nghị quyết 48/NQ-CP ngày 23/9/2009 về cơ chế, chính sách giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch đối với nông sản, thủy sản, Quyết định 63/2010/QĐ-TTg, Quyết định số 65/2011/QĐ-TTg và nhất là Quyết định số 68/2013/QĐ-TTg về chính sách hỗ trợ nhằm giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch nông nghiệp, cụ thể hóa các chính sách, cơ chế hỗ trợ nông dân, doanh nghiệp và hợp tác xã nông nghiệp mua máy móc thiết bị, … đã có nhiều thay đổi trong hai khâu quan trọng này trong thu hoạch lúa, nhất là ở khu vực Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long - vựa lúa của cả nước. Kể từ khi có Quyết định
  15. 15. 15 63/2010/QĐ-TTG, số lượng máy, thiết bị trong sản xuất nông nghiệp đã tăng đáng kể. Theo tổng hợp số liệu trong Hội thảo về cơ giới hóa nông nghiệp, năm 2015, số lượng máy sấy tăng 6,4%, đặc biệt là máy gặt lúa liên hợp tăng tới 92%. Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long là khu vực có sự chuyển biến mạnh mẽ nhất trong việc áp dụng cơ giới hóa vào thu hoạch, bảo quản lúa với tỷ lệ diện tích lúa thu hoạch bằng máy đạt 76%, cá biệt có một số tỉnh đạt khá cao như Long An, An Giang đạt 98%; Vĩnh Long 97%; Kiên Giang 95%... Đến nay, toàn vùng đã có trên 15.000 máy gặt đập liên hợp, phần lớn có xuất xứ từ hãng Kobuta (Nhật Bản), chiếm trên 80%, còn lại là do các doanh nghiệp trong nước chế tạo. Đến thời điểm hiện nay, toàn vùng Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long đã trang bị được hơn 6.435 máy sấy các loại, tương đương hơn 9.220 lò quy chuẩn loại SH4 (công suất 4 tấn/mẻ) đang sử dụng, sấy được khoảng 31% sản lượng lúa Hè Thu; trong đó, Kiên Giang có hơn 1.700 lò; An Giang hơn 1.464 lò; Cần Thơ hơn 1.200 lò; Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng mỗi tỉnh có trên 800 lò, Cà Mau, Bến Tre mỗi tỉnh hơn 40 lò... Nhìn chung, năng lực sấy lúa của khu vực này đạt khoảng 46%. Trong đó, có hàng trăm máy sấy nhỏ SRR, công suất 1 tấn/mẻ sấy liên tục 3 ngày (loại máy sấy nhỏ này chỉ thích hợp với các hộ ở vùng có điện và có dưới 0,5ha lúa); một số máy sấy tháp, máy sấy tập trung, máy sấy công suất lớn (công suất 10-30 tấn lúa/giờ) và có hơn 2.000 máy sấy tĩnh vỉ ngang, loại 4 tấn và 8 tấn/mẻ Trường Đại học Nông lâm TP Hồ Chí Minh thiết kế lại từ mẫu máy ban đầu của Philippines năm 1982. Loại máy này hiện có nhiều biến thể khác nhau như “kiểu Đại học Cần Thơ”, “kiểu Phú Tâm” (Sóc Trăng)... Máy sấy loại này hạ độ ẩm thấp từ 24-27% xuống 15% trong 7 giờ. Tuy nhiên, ở khu vực này cũng tồn tại nhiều kiểu, loại máy sấy có chất lượng không cao. Với những loại mấy sấy có chất lượng thấp này thì sau khi sấy xong, 100kg lúa chỉ xay ra được 35kg gạo nguyên, ít hơn 10kg so với khi sấy bằng các loại máy sấy tốt khác. Cũng đã có những chuyển biến nhất định trong khâu thu hoạch ở khu vực các tính phía Bắc và miền Trung như số lượng máy gặt đập liên hợp đang tăng đáng kể theo thời gian, nhất là các máy của nước ngoài và được nhận hỗ trợ từ chương trình cho vay theo Quyết định số 63/2010/QĐ-TTg, Quyết định số 65/2011/QĐ-TTg và mới đây là Quyết định số 68/2013/QĐ-TTg về chính sách hỗ trợ nhằm giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch nông nghiệp. Tuy nhiên, tỷ lệ diện tích lúa được thu hoạch bằng máy gặt đập liên hợp thấp. Một số địa phương cũng chỉ mới bắt đầu giới thiệu loại máy này với người nông dân trong vài năm gần. Đến hết năm 2011 toàn thành phố Hà Nội mới có 342 máy gặt đập liên hợp, chỉ đáp ứng được việc thu hoạch cho 12% diện tích lúa của địa phương này. Việc làm khô thóc (lúa) bằng máy sấy cũng chưa được mạnh mẽ. Hầu hết thóc đều được làm khô nhờ ánh nắng mặt trời trên các sân phơi thủ công. - Bảo quản: Trước năm 2000, việc bảo quản lúa, nhất là bảo quản lúa ở các địa phương phía Bắc thường được làm theo cách truyền thống. Thóc sau khi thu hoạch được làm khô được đưa vào các kho tạm thời (cót tre quây, cót nhôm, sắt,…) để bảo quản. Các công ty nhà nước và hệ thống dự trữ quốc gia thường sử dụng 3 loại hình kho chính là kho A1, kho cuốn và kho khung Tiệp. Loại kho cuốn tuy có nhiều ưu điểm hơn các loại kho khác, nhưng quá nặng nề, thóc vẫn bị ẩm và hoàn toàn không đủ điều kiện để áp dụng các công nghệ, thiết bị bảo quản tiên tiến. biện pháp bảo quản chủ yếu vẫn là dùng nhôm phosphua và sumithion để xông hơi, khử trùng trong các kho bảo quản. Cho đến thời điểm này hầu như chưa có hệ thống kho bảo quản thóc chuyên dụng, ngoài 5 hệ thống kho xylo với tổng tích lượng 95.000 tấn phân bố tại Đồng Tháp, Cần Thơ và thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Tổng tích lượng kho bảo quản thóc vào khoảng 1,9 triệu tấn. Một số địa phương cũng đã sử dụng công nghệ bảo quản
  16. 16. 16 MAP trong các bao nilon kín (nhập từ Hoa Kỳ). Đặc biệt công nghệ bảo quản gạo bàng khí quyển có bổ sung CO2 hoặc N2 đã được sử dụng để bảo quản gạo trong dự trữ quốc gia. Hiện nay, cũng như khâu thu hoạch và làm khô lúa, hệ thống kho bảo quản lúa cũng đã được cải thiện. Tổng tích lượng của hệ thống kho chứa lúa cả nước đạt khoảng 6,7 triệu tấn. Nhiều trung tâm bảo quản tập trung quy mô lớn đã được triển khai xây dựng. Hệ thống kho xylo cũng được tập trung nghiên cứu và hoàn thiện hơn, nhất là việc sử dụng công nghệ phân loại hạt, làm khô hạt đến độ ẩm bảo quản trước khi nhập kho,… để có thể bảo quản được cả lúa tươi cho nông dân ngay sau vụ thu hoạch. Tuy nhiên, đánh giá chung là cả hệ thống kho xylo, lẫn các trung tâm bảo quản lớn mới được xây dựng đều hoạt động chưa hiệu quả khiến cho việc bảo lúa vẫn còn khá bất cập, nhất là việc đảm bảo độ ẩm phù hợp cho quá trình xay xát từ khâu bảo quản nhằm nâng cao tỷ lệ gạo nguyên, gạo thành phẩm và giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch. - Chế biến: Kết quả điều tra hiện trạng năng lực chế biến nông sản do Cục Chế biến nông lâm sản và nghề muối thực hiện cho thấy: - Khu vực phía Bắc, có đến 83,4% số dây chuyền sản xuất tại các cơ sở đang hoạt động được điều tra thuộc thế hệ 1986-1999, trong đó có 8,3% số dây chuyền có ngườn gốc xuất xứ thiết bị từ châu Âu (Đức, Đan Mạch) đạt trình độ công nghệ tiên tiến. Một số thiết bị nhập từ Trung Quốc, còn phần lớn do Việt Nam. Hầu hết các dây chuyền đều thuộc loại cơ khí và bán cơ khí ở một số khâu như nạp liệu, đóng bao,… - Khu vực phía Nam có 11,0% số cơ sở sản xuất thuộc diện điều tra có trang bị dây chuyền chế biến trước năm 1986. Số dây chuyền thuộc thế hệ 1986-1999 chiếm 55,6%. Thế hệ máy mới được đầu tư từ năm 2000 đến nay chiếm 22,0% chủ yếu lại do Việt Nam chế tạo. Một số cơ sở sử dụng máy tách màu của Mỹ, Nhật Bản. Số cơ sở đạt trình độ công nghệ trung bình tiên tiến khu vực phía Nam chiếm 30%, còn lại là trình độ trung bình. Tại khu vực này, trên 80% số cơ sở chỉ thực hiện công đoạn tái chế nguyên liệu. Các dây chuyền chế biến chỉ thực hiện từ công đoạn xát trắng trở đi. Số cơ sở còn lại (gần 20%) có thực hiện đầy đủ các công doạn chế biến từ thóc nguyên liệu đến thành phẩm cuối cùng. Ngoài những nguyên nhân về chất lượng hạt thóc không đảm bảo do các khâu công nghệ sau thu hoạch chưa tốt, việc sử dụng các loại máy xay xát, chế biến không phù hợp, khâu phân loại hạt thóc trước khi xay xát, cũng như ổn định thủy phần đều chưa được coi trọng. Hầu hết các cơ sở chế biến đều chưa thực hiện công đoạn ổn định thủy phần của nguyên liệu trước khi xay xát, trong khi đây là nguyên nhân chính làm cho gạo Việt Nam có tỷ lệ thu hồi và phẩm cấp thấp, giá thành chế biến cao. Thời gian gần đây do có những quan tâm đầy đủ hơn từ các cơ quan nhà nước và các doanh nghiệp chế biến, việc phân loại và ổn định độ ẩm trước khi chế biến đã được chú trọng hơn nên tổn thất sau thu hoạch trong công đoạn chế biến cũng giảm hơn so với thời gian trước. 2.3.1.2. Ngô, đậu và lạc - Thu hoạch: Đối với các loại nông sản này hầu hết đều được thu hoạch thủ công, sử dụng các công cụ thô sơ, truyền thống, năng suất thấp. Gần đây, một số địa phương đã triển khai thiết bị thu hoạch ngô cơ giới, song mức độ triển khai rất hạn chế. - Sơ chế và làm khô: Việc tẽ ngô tách hạt đậu, lạc gần như vẫn sử dụng các phương thức thủ công, cho dù gần đây đã có nhiều khuyến khích việc sử dụng máy tẽ ngô quay tay hoặc sử dụng động cơ. Các máy tẽ ngô cơ giới có công suất lớn được lắp đặt tại những vùng trồng ngô lớn như Sơn La, Đắc Lắc,.. làm tăng năng suất lao động, Tải bản FULL (35 trang): bit.ly/3n3F3D9 Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  17. 17. 17 giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch và phục vụ đắc lực cho quá trình sản xuất hàng hóa đối với loại nông sản này. Hiện đã có hàng ngàn máy bóc hạt, tách bẹ ngô chạy bằng động cơ đã được đưa vào sản xuất. Các mẫu máy tẽ ngô cơ giới được hoàn thiện từ các mẫu máy của nước ngoài có công suất phổ biến 2-4 tấn/giờ như TN2, TN4.OM, BBTH- 2.5,… đã được khảo nghiệm và thương mại hóa. Gần đây một số loại máy bóc vỏ lạc cũng đã được đưa vào sử dụng. Làm khô trực tiếp bằng ánh nắng mặt trời vẫn là phương thức làm khô chủ yếu đối với ngô, đậu và lạc. Hầu như toàn bộ sản lượng đậu tương, lạc và khoảng 70% sản lượng ngô cho đến nay vẫn được làm khô bằng phương thức này. Ngô có thể được làm khô trực tiếp dưới ánh nắng mặt trời ở các dạng để nguyên bắp trên cây, nguyên bắp khi đã tách khỏi cây, hoặc sau khi tẽ hạt. Sấy ngô là phương pháp tiên tiến, có thể áp dụng tốt ở các địa phương có sản lượng ngô lớn như Sơn La, Đắc Lắc, Đồng Nai,… Tuy nhiên, do chi phí sấy ngô còn cao nên mới chỉ có khoảng dưới 30% sản lượng ngô được làm khô bằng công nghệ này. Máy sấy vỉ ngang dùng để sấy ngô đã được các viện nghiên cứu, trường đại học,.. nghiên cứu, cải tiến và triển khai áp dụng ở phạm vi cả nước. Phổ biến là các mẫu máy có công suất 8-12 tấn/mẻ. Các mẫu máy sấy ngô vỉ ngang công suất lớn (45 tấn/mẻ) chủ yếu được nghiên cứu và lắp đặt ở các doanh nghiệp sản xuất ngô giống. Ngoài ra, còn có rất nhiều mẫu máy sấy cỡ nhỏ phục vụ cho các hộ gia đình cũng đã được thương mại hóa như các máy sấy SH1-200 (200 kg/mẻ), SH-600, SH-2,5D (15 tấn/mẻ), FD-1M (1 tấn/mẻ),... Có thể nói các thiết bị sấy ngô đã được triển khai đều thuộc thế hệ công nghệ sấy vỉ ngang hoặc dạng lồng có chi phí đầu tư thấp. Đây là công nghệ đã lạc hậu so với khu vực khoảng 20 năm. Các công nghệ này đều đơn giản, khó kiểm soát các thông số công nghệ và chất lượng sản phẩm. - Bảo quản: Tại các doanh nghiệp kinh doanh ngô và chế biến thức ăn chăn nuôi, ngô và đậu tương được bảo quản trong các kho lớn, có kết cấu khung thép, quy mô 50- 100 tấn, một số ít kho có quy mô lên đến 300 tấn. Cũng có một số doanh nghiệp chế biến thức ăn chăn nuôi xây dựng kho xylo chứa ngô có quy mô 12.000 tấn. Tuy nhiên, phương thức bảo quản ngô, đậu vẫn phổ biến là bảo quản trong bao. Ở quy mô gia đình, nhất là ở khu vực miền núi, ngô có thể bảo quản bằng biện pháp để nguyên bắp treo trên xà nhà, gác bếp hoặc trong các nhà kho riêng biệt. Biện pháp này tương đối phù hợp với các giống ngô bản địa, nhưng không phù hợp với các giống ngô lai, giống ngô mới. Sau 2 tháng bảo quản bằng phương thức này, hầu hết ngô, nhất là ngô lai đều bị mọt. Ở khu vực miền xuôi, ngô, đậu và lạc được bảo quản trong các chum, vại, thùng chứa bằng gỗ hoặc kim loại. Thời gian bảo quản có thể kéo dài hơn, nhưng quy mô bảo quản thường nhỏ, chỉ khoảng 200-700 kg đối với mỗi hộ gia đình. Nhìn chung, ở phạm vi quốc gia vẫn chưa có hệ thống kho trung tâm chuyện dụng cho bảo quản ngô, đậu và lạc. - Chế biến: + Ngô chủ yếu được sử dụng để chế biến thức ăn chăn nuôi. Công nghệ chế biến chủ yếu là nghiền nhỏ ngô theo yêu cầu và đạt hiệu suất chế biến cao. Các công nghệ nghiền như nghiền búa, nghiền đĩa,.. đã dần hoàn thiện và áp dụng trong sản xuất ở các quy mô khác nhau. + Đậu và lạc: Có khoảng 40% sản lượng đậu tương và 30% sản lượng lạc được sử dụng để ép dầu và sau đó dùng sản xuất thức ăn chăn nuôi. Phần còn lại được sử Tải bản FULL (35 trang): bit.ly/3n3F3D9 Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  18. 18. 18 dụng để xuất khẩu hoặc chế biến một số loại sản phẩm thực phẩm. Công nghệ ép dầu từ đậu, lạc và thậm chí từ cám gạo vẫn ít được quan tâm cải tiến, trong khi các công nghệ chế biến thực phẩm từ đậu, lạc được quan tâm nhiều hơn. Có thể nói cho đến nay chúng ta chưa có công nghiệp chế biến công nghệ cao đối với ngô, đậu và lạc. Việc nghiên cứu, áp dụng các công nghệ để sản xuất ra những sản phẩm đa dạng như dầu phôi ngô, tinh bột ngô, tinh bột ngô biến tính, gluten ngô, mật ong nhân tạo, bột dinh dưỡng, thực phẩm ăn kiêng,.. còn rất hạn chế. Phú Thọ đã từng lắp đặt một dây chuyền chế biến tinh bột ngô khá hiện đại từ 15 năm trước, song cũng không hoạt động có hiệu quả và phải ngừng sản xuất. 2.3.2. Đối với rau quả 2.3.2.1. Thực trạng áp dụng công nghệ cận thu hoạch Với nhiều loại củ, quả như vải, nhãn, dứa, khoai tây,.., việc nghiên cứu và áp dụng các loại chế phẩm làm chậm chín, chậm nảy mầm trong bảo quản đã được nghiên cứu và triển khai áp dụng từ nhiều năm trước đây. Mặc dù vậy, việc áp dụng công nghệ này ở quy mô lớn, phạm vi rộng là rất khó khăn do (i) chưa chứng minh được ảnh hưởng của các chế phẩm này đối với vụ thu hoạch kế tiếp về cả năng suất, chất lượng củ, quả lẫn ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng cây trồng, (ii) việc bảo quản dài ngày một số loại rau ăn củ như khoai tây, cà rốt,… thực sự đang bị hạn chế do khối lượng sản phẩm hàng hóa không nhiều. Tuy nhiên, các công nghệ cận thu hoạch vẫn đang được triển khai nghiên cứu với những kết quả ngày càng có ý nghĩa hơn đối với việc giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch trên thực tế. 2.3.2.2. Thu hoạch và sơ chế - Nhìn chung công nghệ thu hoạch đối với đa phần các loại rau, củ, quả của nước ta chưa có nhiều thay đổi, chủ yếu vẫn được thu hoạch thủ công. Ở một số vùng sản xuất sản phẩm hàng hóa, quy mô tập trung, với một số loại rau, củ, quả như khoai tây, cà chua,… như ở Lâm Đồng đã bước đầu áp dụng thu hoạch bằng cơ giới. Mặc dù vậy, việc xác định thời gian thu hái đối với từng loại rau, củ, quả đã ngày càng được chú ý hơn, góp phần vào việc giảm tổn thất sau thu hoạch trong lĩnh vực này. - Việc việc phân loại nói riêng và việc sơ chế rau, củ, quả nói chung trong thời gian qua đã đạt được nhiều kết quả khả quan cả trong nghiên cứu và áp dụng. Các phương pháp phân loại rau, củ quả theo độ già thu hái, theo kích thước nông sản, theo chất lượng rau, củ, quả đã được triển khai khá đồng bộ từ nghiên cứu đến áp dụng trong thực tế sản xuất. Việc cơ giới hóa trong phân loại rau, củ, quả như cà rốt, cà chua, khoai tây,…cũng đã được áp dụng ở những trang trại, địa phương có quy mô sản xuất lớn, tập trung tạo ra lượng nông sản hàng hóa lớn. Nhiều phương pháp xử lý rau quả như xử lý bằng nước lạnh, xử lý bằng nước nóng, xử lý bằng các loại chế phẩm chống nảy mầm, giảm hô hấp, xử lý bằng các dung dịch sát trùng, thậm chí là những công nghệ phức tạp, đòi hỏi trình độ công nghệ cao như công nghệ chiếu xạ,… trước (hoặc sau) khi đóng gói bảo quản và vận chuyển đã được áp dụng trên một phạm vi khá rộng đối với nhiều loại rau, củ, quả khác nhau. Chính nhờ áp dụng các công nghệ này mà vải, nhãn, thanh long, xoài,… đã kéo dài được thời gian bảo quản sau thu hoạch, tạo điều kiện để mở rộng thị trường tiêu thụ sang châu Mỹ, châu Âu và những thị trường khó tính khác như Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc,… Việc hoàn thiện các công nghệ và thiết bị xử lý, sơ chế rau, củ quả đã và đang được triển khai mạnh mẽ trong thời gian gần đây. Dự án “Nâng cao chất lượng, an toàn sản phẩm nông nghiệp và phát triển chương trình khí sinh học” đã dành một lượng kinh phí khá cao để hoàn thiện các 4916462

