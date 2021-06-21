Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TỔNG LIÊN ĐOÀN LAO ĐỘNG VIỆT NAM TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÔN ĐỨC THẮNG KHOA KHOA HỌC ỨNG DỤNG ********* LUẬN VĂN TỐT NGHIỆP Giáo vi...
ii TÓM TẮT LÊ MỸ NGÂN, Khoa Dược - Đại Học Y Dược Tp. Hồ Chí Minh. Tháng 10/2009 “ KHẢO SÁT TÁC DỤNG HẠ ENZYM GAN CỦA CÁC ...
iii MỤC LỤC Trang tựa Lời cảm ơn ............................................................................................
iv 2.4. Carbon tetrachlorid ( CCl4 )...........................................................................16 2.5. Tổn...
v 3.3.1. Phương pháp lấy máu chuột ...................................................................28 3.3.1.1. Lấy máu ...
vi DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ALAT Alanin aminotransferase ALT Alanin transaminase AST Aspartat transaminase ATP Adenosin 5’ - ...
vii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1: Các gốc hóa học trong các chất Flavonoid của cây Râu mèo ....................4 Bảng 4.1: Kết q...
viii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 2.1: Cây Râu mèo (Orthosiphon aristatus Blume.) .......................................... 2 Hình ...
ix Hình 4.2: Mẫu cây Râu mèo vườn dược liệu............................................................ 31 Hình 4.3: Mẫu c...
1 Chương 1: MỞ ĐẦU ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ Ở Việt Nam cây Nghể và cây Râu mèo được phân bố rộng từ bắc đến nam, từ đồng bằng đến miền n...
2 Chương 2: TỔNG QUAN 2.1. Tổng quan về thực vật học 2.1.1. Cây Râu mèo (Orthosiphon aristatus Blume.) − Cây Râu mèo có tê...
3 bờ nước hoặc thung lũng. 2.1.1.2. Thành phần hóa học Trong thân cây Râu mèo chứa nhiều nhóm hợp chất khác nhau: các gluc...
4 Hình 2.2. Cấu trúc của Favonoid Bảng 2.1: Các gốc hóa học trong các chất Flavonoid của cây Râu mèo Các chất Flavonoid R1...
5 Các dẫn chất của acid caffeic: chủ yếu là các acid rosmarinic, acid cichoric …[ 8 ] Hình 2.4: Acid rosmarinic Hình 2.5: ...
6 gan. Râu mèo làm tăng lượng nước tiểu và thúc đẩy sự bài tiết urê, các chlorua và acid uric, nên có tác dụng tốt đối với...
7 Hình 2.6. Nghể (Polygonum tomentosum Willd.) − Theo tài liệu Ấn Độ coi dịch hãm lá Râu mèo là thuốc điều trị đặc hiệu cá...
8 nâu đen, hình trứng, hai mặt lồi hay mặt cắt tam giác, dài 2 – 3 mm, có các hõm nhỏ dày đặc. 2.1.2.2. Thành phần hóa học...
9 Cây Nghể được dùng trong dân gian lấy chồi non làm rau ăn, làm thuốc có tác dụng thanh nhiệt, giải độc, bổ lọc máu. Mủ c...
10 2.2. Cấu trúc của gan [17, 18] Gan là cơ quan lớn thứ hai trong cơ thể (sau da). Gan có 4 thùy chính và hơn 50.000 – 10...
11 báu khi đói, mà còn là những thành phần cơ bản của nhiều chất hóa học và kích thích tố khác nhau. Sự điều chỉnh chất mỡ...
12 (AST hoặc SGOT) và alanin aminotransferase (ALT hoặc SGPT). Những enzym này bình thường nằm trong các tế bào gan. Khi g...
13 Viêm gan do virus A, B, C, D. Trong trường hợp viêm gan cấp tính thì hai loại enzym gan ALT, AST tăng rất cao trên 8 lầ...
14 Malodialdehyd (MDA) là một chất chỉ thị của quá trình peroxid hóa lipid. Hàm lượng MDA tăng gấp 7 lần khi xử lí gan với...
15 2.3. Mô hình gan in vitro và in vivo 2.3.1. Mô hình gan in vitro [6, 13, 14] Trong những thập kỷ gần đây mô hình in vit...
16 2.4. Carbon tetrachlorid ( CCl4 ) [1, 10] CCl4 là một chất độc cho gan đã được biết từ lâu. Chất này gây bệnh sơ gan cấ...
17 2.5.3. Tác hại của gốc tự do Sự stress oxi hóa: Là kết quả của sự hình thành gốc tự do vượt quá mức kiểm soát của các h...
18 xâm nhập của các chất độc vào bên trong màng tế bào nên chất độc không hủy hoại được tế bào. Do đó có thể làm bền vững ...
19 Hình 2.13: Các sản phẩm của Silymarin Hình 2.12. Cấu trúc của Silymarin
20 Chương 3: VẬT LIỆU VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU Đề tài: “ Khảo sát tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của các cao chiết từ dược liệ...
21 xilanh sạch sẽ, dùng cám viên dành riêng cho chuột mua từ Viện Pasteur Nha Trang làm thức ăn, còn được ăn thêm giá. Chu...
22 - Máy li tâm Hettich – Mikro 200 - Máy đo quang phổ UV – Vis Shimadzu - Máy cô quay chân không Buchi R2105 - Máy xác đị...
23 - Định danh nguyên liệu: Mô tả hình thái thực vật tại nơi mọc, đối chiếu với các hình ảnh và các tài liệu thực vật học,...
24 3.2.2.3. Phương pháp điều chế cao ethyl acetat (EtOAc) − Cân 100 g dược liệu đã xay thành bột thô, làm ẩm bằng cồn 96% ...
25 w dl: độ ẩm của dược liệu đem chiết (%) 3.2.3.Phương pháp sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan trên mô hình chuột nhiễm độc C...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
3 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Khảo Sát Tác Dụng Hạ Enzym Gan Của Các Loại Cao Chiết Dược Liệu Trên Gan Chuột Bị Gây Độc Tính Mãn Bằng CCL4

Khảo Sát Tác Dụng Hạ Enzym Gan Của Các Loại Cao Chiết Dược Liệu Trên Gan Chuột Bị Gây Độc Tính Mãn Bằng CCL4

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Khảo Sát Tác Dụng Hạ Enzym Gan Của Các Loại Cao Chiết Dược Liệu Trên Gan Chuột Bị Gây Độc Tính Mãn Bằng CCL4

  1. 1. TỔNG LIÊN ĐOÀN LAO ĐỘNG VIỆT NAM TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÔN ĐỨC THẮNG KHOA KHOA HỌC ỨNG DỤNG ********* LUẬN VĂN TỐT NGHIỆP Giáo viên hướng dẫn: Sinh viên thực hiện: TS. HUỲNH NGỌC THỤY LÊ MỸ Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Tháng 12/2009 KHẢO SÁT TÁC DỤNG HẠ ENZYM GAN CỦA CÁC LOẠI CAO CHIẾT DƯỢC LIỆU TRÊN GAN CHUỘT BỊ GÂY ĐỘC TÍNH MÃN BẰNG CCl4 NGÂN Ths. NGUYỄN NGỌC HỒNG
  2. 2. ii TÓM TẮT LÊ MỸ NGÂN, Khoa Dược - Đại Học Y Dược Tp. Hồ Chí Minh. Tháng 10/2009 “ KHẢO SÁT TÁC DỤNG HẠ ENZYM GAN CỦA CÁC LOẠI CAO CHIẾT DƯỢC LIỆU TRÊN GAN CHUỘT BỊ GÂY ĐỘC TÍNH MÃN BẰNG CCL4 ” Giáo viên hướng dẫn: TS. HUỲNH NGỌC THỤY ThS. NGUYỄN NGỌC HỒNG Ở Việt Nam những người bị mắc bệnh về gan chiếm số lượng rất lớn, nên vấn đề tìm cách để chữa bệnh này thì đang rất được nhiều người quan tâm. Để tiếp tục khảo sát tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan, bảo vệ gan khi gan bị nhiễm độc tính cấp của cây nghể và cây Râu mèo mà các anh chị ở khoá trước đã thực hiện. Chúng tôi đặt vấn đề khảo sát dược tính của hai loại dược thảo này trên gan chuột bị gây độc tính mãn bằng CCl4. Những kết quả đã đạt được:  Chiết được cao nước và cao ethyl acetat từ cây Nghể và cây Râu mèo theo phương pháp đun hồi lưu, và loại dung môi dưới áp suất giảm để thu cao chiết.  Khảo sát được tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của cao ethyl acetat, cao nước của hai dược liệu này, quercitrin là chất có trong cả cây Nghể và cây Râu mèo dựa vào kết quả đo enzym gan ALT trên mô hình gan chuột bị gây độc tính mãn bằng CCl4. Dựa vào mô hình nghiên cứu của Rana và cộng sự, toàn bộ chuột được chia thành 8 lô, mỗi lô 9 con, cho uống độc và uống mẫu thử 2 lần một tuần suốt trong 8 tuần.  Qua khảo sát cho kết quả tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của cao Nghể ethyl acetat tốt hơn cao Râu mèo ethyl acetat khi so với chất chuẩn silymarin. Qua mẫu thử nghiệm kết quả cho thấy hai loại cao: cao nước từ cây Nghể và cây Râu mèo có độc tính trên gan.  Kết quả thử nghiệm cũng cho thấy chất quercitrin là một flavonoid có nhiều trong hai dược liệu này có tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan. Nhưng quercitrin không phải là chất duy nhất quyết định tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của hai loại dược thảo này. Kết luận: Qua kết quả thử nghiệm cho thấy cao chiết ethyl acetat từ cây Râu mèo và cây Nghể đều có tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan, bảo vệ gan khi gan bị nhiễm độc tính mãn
  3. 3. iii MỤC LỤC Trang tựa Lời cảm ơn ................................................................................................................ i Tóm tắt ..................................................................................................................... ii Mục lục.................................................................................................................... iii Danh sách các chữ viết tắt....................................................................................... vi Danh sách các bảng................................................................................................ vii Danh sách các hình................................................................................................ viii Danh sách sơ đồ ...................................................................................................... ix Chương 1: MỞ ĐẦU...................................................................................................1 Chương 2: TỔNG QUAN...........................................................................................2 2.1. Tổng quan về thực vật học ...............................................................................2 2.1.1. Cây Râu mèo (Orthosiphon aristatus Blume.).........................................2 2.1.1.1. Đặc điểm hình thái thực vật................................................................2 2.1.1.2. Thành phần hóa học............................................................................3 2.1.1.3. Tác dụng dược lý ................................................................................5 2.1.2. Cây Nghể ( Polygonum tomentosum Willd.)............................................7 2.1.2.1. Đặc điểm hình thái thực vật ...............................................................7 2.1.2.2. Thành phần hóa học ...........................................................................8 2.1.2.3. Tác dụng dược lý ................................................................................8 2.2. Cấu trúc của gan ............................................................................................10 2.2.1. Chức năng của gan ..................................................................................10 2.2.2. Các loại enzym của gan ..........................................................................11 2.2.3. Nguồn gốc của các enzym gan ...............................................................12 2.2.4. Nguyên nhân gây tăng enzym gan ..........................................................12 2.2.5. Cơ chế làm phát sinh bệnh gan do các gốc tự do ...................................14 2.3. Mô hình gan in vitro và in vivo ......................................................................15 2.3.1. Mô hình gan in vitro ...............................................................................15 2.3.2. Mô hình gan in vivo .................................................................................15
  4. 4. iv 2.4. Carbon tetrachlorid ( CCl4 )...........................................................................16 2.5. Tổng quan về gốc tự do..................................................................................16 2.5.1. Khái niệm về gốc tự do ...........................................................................16 2.5.2. Nguồn gốc phát sinh gốc tự do ...............................................................16 2.5.3. Tác hại của gốc tự do...............................................................................17 2.6. Chất chống oxi hóa ........................................................................................17 2.7. Giới thiệu về chất Silymarin...........................................................................17 Chương 3: VẬT LIỆU VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU ................................20 3.1. Nguyên vật liệu nghiên cứu............................................................................20 3.1.1. Nguyên liệu nghiên cứu...........................................................................20 3.1.1.1. Nguyên liệu.......................................................................................20 3.1.1.2. Thú thử nghiệm.................................................................................20 3.1.2. Dụng cụ, thiết bị và hóa chất ...................................................................21 3.1.2.1. Dụng cụ.............................................................................................21 3.1.2.2. Thiết bị ..............................................................................................21 3.1.2.3. Hóa chất ............................................................................................22 3.1.3. Nội dung thí nghiệm................................................................................22 3.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu................................................................................22 3.2.1. Xử lý nguyên liệu ....................................................................................22 3.2.2. Quy trình chiết xuất dược liệu. ................................................................23 3.2.2.1. Phương pháp chiết đun hồi lưu.........................................................23 3.2.2.2. Phương pháp điều chế cao nước (H).................................................23 3.2.2.3. Phương pháp điều chế cao ethyl acetat (EtOAc) ..............................24 3.2.3. Phương pháp sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan trên mô hình chuột nhiễm độc CCl4 (in vivo)..............................................................................................25 3.2.3.1. Phương pháp gây độc tính mãn trên gan chuột bằng CCl4 trong 8 tuần.................................................................................................................25 3.2.3.2. Bố trí thí nghiệm ...............................................................................25 3.2.3.3. Thiết kế thí nghiệm ...........................................................................26 3.2.3.4. Khảo sát sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan của các cao chiết, chất tinh khiết, chất chuẩn ở cùng nồng độ ..................................................................27 3.3. Phương pháp đánh giá kết quả thử nghiệm....................................................28
  5. 5. v 3.3.1. Phương pháp lấy máu chuột ...................................................................28 3.3.1.1. Lấy máu ở tim...................................................................................28 3.3.1.2. Lấy máu ở đuôi .................................................................................28 3.3.2. Phương pháp đo ALT của hãng Diagnosticum Zrt .................................29 3.3.2.1. Nguyên tắc ........................................................................................29 3.3.2.2. Cách tiến hành...................................................................................29 3.3.2.3. Cách tính toán..........................................................................................30 Chương 4: KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN ................................................................31 4.1. Thử tinh khiết thực vật ...................................................................................31 4.1.1. Định dạnh mẫu.........................................................................................31 4.1.1.1. Cây Râu mèo (Orthosiphon aristatus Blume.) .................................31 4.1.1.2. Cây Nghể (Polygonum tomentosum Willd.).....................................31 4.1.2. Xác định độ ẩm của nguyên liệu và cao chiết .........................................32 4.1.2.1. Xác định độ ẩm mẫu của cây Râu mèo và các cao chiết từ cây Râu mèo.................................................................................................................32 4.1.2.2. Xác định độ ẩm của cây Nghể và các cao chiết từ cây Nghể ...........33 4.2. Khảo sát nồng độ CCl4..........................................................................................31 4.3. Kết quả khảo sát sinh học...............................................................................34 4.3.1. Kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan của các lô mẫu thử so với lô trắng, lô độc, lô chất chuẩn ......................................................................................34 4.3.2. Kết quả tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của các cao chiết ethyl acetat so với chất chuẩn Silymarin.................................................................................................41 4.3.3. Kết quả khảo sát sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan của lô chất tinh khiết quercitrin so với lô chất chuẩn silymarin...........................................................42 4.3.4. Kết quả khảo sát sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan của hai lô mẫu ethyl acetat so với lô chất tinh khiết quercitrin...........................................................44 Chương 5: KẾT LUẬN VÀ ĐỀ NGHỊ.....................................................................46 5.1. Kết luận chung................................................................................................46 5.2. Đề nghị ...........................................................................................................46 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.........................................................................................48 PHỤ LỤC..................................................................................................................51
  6. 6. vi DANH MỤC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ALAT Alanin aminotransferase ALT Alanin transaminase AST Aspartat transaminase ATP Adenosin 5’ - triphosphat BuOH n – Butanol CCl4 Carbon tetrachlorid cDNA Acid Complementary Desoxyribonucleic CHCl3 Chloroform CYP Cytochrome P450 EtOAc Ethyl acetat DMSO Dimethylsulfoxid DĐVN Dược điển Việt Nam DNA Acid Desoxyribonucleic EDTA Ethylendinitrotetraacetat GSH Glutathion GPT Glutamic – pyruvic transaminase MDA Malodialdehyd MeOH Methanol NADP Nicotinamid adenin dinucleotid phosphat ROS Reactive oxy species SGPT Serum glutamic pyruvic transaminase SGOT Serum glutamic oxaloacetic transaminase SOD Superoxid dismutase XDH Xanthin dehydrogenase XO Xanthin oxidase
  7. 7. vii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1: Các gốc hóa học trong các chất Flavonoid của cây Râu mèo ....................4 Bảng 4.1: Kết quả xác định độ ẩm của cây Râu mèo................................................32 Bảng 4.2: Kết quả xác định độ ẩm của cây Râu mèo................................................32 Bảng 4.3: Hiệu suất thu được của cao Râu mèo nước .............................................32 Bảng 4.4: Kết quả xác định độ ẩm của cây Nghể và cao Nghể nước......................33 Bảng 4.5: Kết quả xác định độ ẩm của cây Nghể và cao Nghể ethyl acetat.............33 Bảng 4.6: Hiệu suất thu được của cao Nghể nước và cao Nghể ethyl acetat ............33 Bảng 4.7. Kết quả gây độc của CCl4 trên các lô chuột thử nghiệm sau 24h............34 Bảng 4.8: Kết quả theo dõi quá trình thử nghiệm sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan ..40 Bảng 4.9: Kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan của lô mẫu thử so với..............37 Bảng 4.10: Kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan của hai lô mẫu.......................41 Bảng 4.11: Kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan của lô chất tinh khiết quercitrin so với lô chất chuẩn silymarin...................................................................................43 Bảng 4.12: Kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của cao Râu mèo ethyl acetat, cao Nghể ethyl acetat so với chất tinh khiết..................................................44
  8. 8. viii DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 2.1: Cây Râu mèo (Orthosiphon aristatus Blume.) .......................................... 2 Hình 2.2: Cấu trúc của flavonoid............................................................................... 4 Hình 2.3: Năm chất orthosiphon được tìm thấy trong cây Râu mèo ......................... 4 Hình 2.4: Acid crosmarinic......................................................................................... 5 Hình 2.5: Acid cichonic .............................................................................................. 5 Hình 2.6: Cây Nghể (Polygonum tomemtosum Willd.) .............................................. 7 Hình 2.7: Kaempferol.................................................................................................. 8 Hình 2.8: Quercetin..................................................................................................... 8 Hình 2.9: Cấu trúc gan .............................................................................................. 10 Hình 2.10: Cacbon tetraclorid................................................................................... 16 Hình 2.11: Hoa Cúc gai............................................................................................. 18 Hình 2.12: Cấu trúc của Silymarin............................................................................ 19 Hình 2.13: Các sản phẩm của Silymarin .................................................................. 19 Hình 3.1: Bocal nuôi chuột ....................................................................................... 21 Hình 3.2: Nắp lưới, thức ăn....................................................................................... 21 Hình 3.3: Ống uống nước.......................................................................................... 21 Hình 3.4. Dụng cụ nuôi chuột................................................................................... 21 Hình 3.5: Bắt chuột ................................................................................................... 27 Hình 3.6: Tư thế cho chuột uống thuốc..................................................................... 27 Hình 3.7: Cho chuột uống thuốc ............................................................................... 27 Hình 3.8: Chuột bị trúng độc..................................................................................... 27 Hình 3.9: Bắt chuột cắt đuôi ..................................................................................... 28 Hình 3.10: Vuốt đuôi chuột....................................................................................... 28 Hình 3.11: Cắt đuôi chuột......................................................................................... 28 Hình 3.12: Lấy máu................................................................................................... 28 Hình 4.1: Mẫu cây Râu mèo trồng ở nơi thu hái....................................................... 31
  9. 9. ix Hình 4.2: Mẫu cây Râu mèo vườn dược liệu............................................................ 31 Hình 4.3: Mẫu cây Nghể trồng ở ven sông rạch ....................................................... 31 Hình 4.4: Biểu đồ kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của lô mẫu so với lô trắng, lô độc, lô chất chuẩn ....................................................................................... 38 Hình 4.5: Biểu đồ kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của Râu mèo ethyl acetat, Nghể ethyl acetat so với lô chất chuẩn silymarin .......................................... 42 Hình 4.6: Biểu đồ kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của lô chất tinh khiết quercitrin so với lô chất chuẩn silymarin ................................................................. 43 Hình 4.7: Biểu đồ kết quả sàng lọc tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của lô Nghể ethyl acetat, Râu mèo ethyl acetat so với lô chất tinh khiết quercitrin .............................. 45 DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ Sơ đồ 3.1: Quy trình điều chế cao nước (H) ............................................................. 23 Sơ đồ 3.2: Quy trình điều chế cao ethyl acetat (EtOAc)........................................... 25
  10. 10. 1 Chương 1: MỞ ĐẦU ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ Ở Việt Nam cây Nghể và cây Râu mèo được phân bố rộng từ bắc đến nam, từ đồng bằng đến miền núi. Và những đề tài nghiên cứu tác dụng điều trị bệnh của hai loại dược thảo này đã được công bố rất nhiều như: tác dụng lợi tiểu, thanh nhiệt, điều trị bệnh sỏi thận….. Gần đây có hai đề tài [4], [8] nghiên cứu tác dụng chống oxy hoá trên gan của cây Nghể và cây Râu mèo. Hai đề tài trên đã thử nghiệm tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan và bảo vệ gan của của các loại cao chiết từ cây Nghể và cây Râu mèo trên mô hình in vivo của gan chuột bị nhiễm độc CCl4 cấp tính. Để tiếp tục nên chúng tôi đặt vấn đề “Khảo sát tác dụng hạ enzym gan của các loại cao chiết dược liệu trên gan chuột bị gây độc tính mãn bằng CCl4 ” nhằm đánh giá về tác dụng dược lí của hai dược liệu trên về tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan khi gan bị nhiễm độc CCl4 mãn tính với các nội dung thực hiện sau: − Chuẩn bị dược liệu và chiết xuất các loại cao nghiên cứu. − Khảo sát tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của các loại cao chiết dược liệu và chất tinh khiết quercitrin so với chất chuẩn silymarin trên mô hình gan chuột bị gây độc tính mãn bằng CCl4
  11. 11. 2 Chương 2: TỔNG QUAN 2.1. Tổng quan về thực vật học 2.1.1. Cây Râu mèo (Orthosiphon aristatus Blume.) − Cây Râu mèo có tên khoa học là Orthosiphon aristatus Blume.), thuộc họ Hoa môi (Lamiaceae), chi Orthosiphon. Ở Việt Nam cây Râu mèo còn được gọi là:Bông bạc, É mùi.... [ 5 , 7] . Cây Râu mèo mọc tự nhiên và phân bố phổ biến Ấn Độ, các nước Đông Nam Á như: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thái Lan. Còn ở Việt Nam thì cây Râu mèo ở các nơi như: thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, các tỉnh đồng bằng sông Cửu Long, và miền núi. [ 12] - Cây Râu mèo được sử dụng cả cây, nhưng trừ phần rễ. Thu hái vào tháng 3- 4 trước khi cây có hoa. Dược liệu sau khi thu hái được ốn định bằng cách phơi hoặc sấy khô. Cây sinh trưởng mạnh trong mùa xuân, hè. Cây ra hoa quả nhiều hàng năm, tái sinh tự nhiên chủ yếu từ hạt, nhưng tỷ lệ hạt nảy mầm rất thấp. Râu mèo tái sinh chồi khỏe, nhất là những phần còn lại sau khi bị cắt. [ 11 ] 2.1.1.1.Đặc điểm hình thái thực vật [26] Cây Râu mèo có tên như vậy vì nhị và nhụy của hoa thò ra giống râu con mèo. Thân thảo, sống lâu năm, cao 0.3 – 0.5m, thân mảnh cứng, hình vuông, mọc đứng, thường có màu nâu tím, nhẵn hoặc có ít lông, ít phân cành. Lá của cây Râu mèo mọc đối, hình trứng, dài 4 – 6 cm, rộng 2,5 – 4 cm, gốc tròn, đầu nhọn, mép có khía răng cưa to, gân lá hơi nổi rõ ở mặt dưới, cuốn lá dài 3 – 4 cm. Cụm hoa mọc thẳng ở ngọn thân và đầu cành, dài 8 – 10 cm, gồm 6 – 10 vòng, mỗi vòng có 6 hoa màu trắng hoặc hơi tím, lá bắc nhỏ rụng sớm, lá đài hình chuông có 5 răng cưa, răng trên rộng, tỏa ra ngoài, tràng hoa hình ống hẹp, thẳng hoặc hơi cong, dài 2 cm, môi trên chia 3 thùy, môi dưới nguyên, nhị mọc thò ra ngoài hoa, dài gấp 2 – 3 lần tràng, chỉ nhị mảnh, nhẵn, vòi nhụy dài hơn nhị. Cây cho quả bế, nhỏ, dẹt. Cây Râu mèo là loại cây ưa ẩm, ưa sáng và có thể chịu nóng, thích hợp với mọi loại đất, nhưng không chịu được úng, và thường mọc trên đất giàu chất mùn ở ven rừng, gần Hình 2.1. Râu mèo (Orthosiphon aristatus Blume.)
  12. 12. 3 bờ nước hoặc thung lũng. 2.1.1.2. Thành phần hóa học Trong thân cây Râu mèo chứa nhiều nhóm hợp chất khác nhau: các glucoseid đắng, orthosiphonnin, saponin, alkaloid, tinh dầu, tannin, flavonoid, cholin, betain, alcol triterpen, acid hữu cơ như: tartaric, citric, acid glycolis, … muối vô cơ kali. [ 7 ] Saponin: được tìm thấy trong thành phần của cây Râu mèo lần đầu tiên 1933 do P. Caparis và CH Fevrier. Năm 1968, Efimova F.V và cộng sự tiến hành định lượng thành phần saponin. Kết quả cây Râu mèo chứa 4,5% saponin trong dịch chiết BuOH. Thành phần saponin được gọi tên là orthosiphonosides A, B, C, D, E có màu tím hồng với thuốc thử acid phosphotungstic ở nhiệt độ 105–110 0 C.[ 8 ] Glucoseid đắng: cây Râu mèo được Van Itallie nghiên cứu từ năm 1886, tác giả đã lấy ra một chất glucoseid đắng gọi là orthosiphon chất này ít tan trong cồn và tan nhiều trong nước. Sau đó nhiều tác giả của Đức cũng tìm thấy thành phần này và thêm muối K + trong cây Râu mèo, có tác giả cho rằng đó là hoạt chất chính gây tác dụng lợi tiểu. [ 8 ] Các Flavonoid: thành phần hóa học được biết rõ nhất trong cây Râu mèo là flavonoid. Đến nay đã có 9 chất flavonoid ở dạng aglycon được phân lập từ cây Râu mèo, trong đó sinensetin chiếm hàm lượng lớn trong cây. Ngoài 9 flavonoid còn có 2 flavonoid glycosid: kaempferol 3 – O – β glucoseid, quercetin 3 – O – β glucoseid [5, 7, 18] Trong một nghiên cứu của tác giả Yasuhiro Tezuka làm trên đối tượng là cây Râu mèo tại Việt Nam đã tìm ra được 5 chất orthosiphon mới, ngoài ra còn có các staminolacton, nor – staminolacton cũng được tìm thấy. [ 19, 21 ]
  13. 13. 4 Hình 2.2. Cấu trúc của Favonoid Bảng 2.1: Các gốc hóa học trong các chất Flavonoid của cây Râu mèo Các chất Flavonoid R1 R2 R3 R4 1 H H3C H H 2 H H3C H CH3 3 H3C H H CH3 4 H3C H3C H H 5 H3C H3C H CH3 6 H H3C OH CH3 7 H H3C OH CH3 8 H3C H3C OH CH3 9 H3C H3C OCH3 CH3 Hình 2.3: Năm loại Orthosiphon được tìm thấy trong cây Râu mèo ở Việt Nam
  14. 14. 5 Các dẫn chất của acid caffeic: chủ yếu là các acid rosmarinic, acid cichoric …[ 8 ] Hình 2.4: Acid rosmarinic Hình 2.5: Acid cichonic Các Diterpenoid: Các orthosiphol, neo – orthosiphol, seco – orthosiphol; Các staminol, nor – staminol, nor – staminon; Các staminolacton, nor – staminolacton; Các siphonol (cây Râu mèo có hơn 50 chất thuộc nhóm này). [8] Các hợp chất khác: Triterpenoid (acid oleanolic, ursonic, betunilic, α - amyrin và β - amyrin). Phytosterol (β - sitosterol, Stigmasterol, Campesterol). Carotenoid, coumarin (Esculetin). Các thành phần khác như: betain, cholin, β - sitosterol [8] 2.1.1.3. Tác dụng dược lý Tác dụng lợi tiểu [5, 9, 26] − Năm 1993 những nhà khoa học đã nghiên cứu dược lý học của một số lipophilic flavonoid từ cây Râu mèo cho thấy thành phần sinensetin và hydroxyl 5, 6, 7, 4 – tetramethoxyflavon thể hiện hoạt tính lợi tiểu nhưng không có hoạt tính kháng khuẩn. Theo tác giả Ấn Độ, Râu mèo rất có ích trong đều trị bệnh thận và phù thũng. Sự có mặt của hoạt chất orthosiphonin và muối kali trong dược liệu có tác dụng giữ cho acid uric và muối urat ở dạng tan, do đó phòng ngừa được sự lắng của muối để tạo thành sỏi ở thận. Ở Thái Lan, thí nghiệm trên những người khỏe mạnh, thì dịch chiết râu mèo có tác dụng làm tăng sự bài tiết citrat và oxalat (oxalat với hàm lượng cao có thể tăng nguy cơ hình thành sỏi thận). − Râu mèo có vị ngọt, nhạt, hơi đắng, tính mát, có tác dụng lợi tiểu, thanh nhiệt, trừ phong thấp. Theo kinh nghiệm dân gian, râu mèo được dùng làm thuốc lợi tiểu trong điều trị viêm thận, sỏi thận, sỏi mật, tê thấp, phù thũng, viêm
  15. 15. 6 gan. Râu mèo làm tăng lượng nước tiểu và thúc đẩy sự bài tiết urê, các chlorua và acid uric, nên có tác dụng tốt đối với các chứng rối loạn đường tiêu hóa, bệnh thấp khớp, đau lưng, đau nhức khớp xương. Ngoài ra có tác dụng tốt đối với bệnh xung huyết gan và bệnh đường ruột. Cơ chế tác dụng do sự kết hợp của glycosid với các muối kiềm. Dịch chiết bằng nước giàu hoạt chất hơn (28.8%).[10] Tác dụng ức chế khối u [13] Theo nghiên cứu của một nhà khoa học người Nhật thì hầu hết các flavonoid và doterpenoid được tách ra từ cây Râu mèo có tác dụng độc đối với tế bào ung thư biểu mô gan chuột nhắt 26 – L5. Tác dụng chống oxy hóa [ 8, 13, 19] Trong một khảo sát đối với một số cây thuốc ở Việt Nam cho thấy cây Râu mèo có hoạt tính chống oxy hóa mạnh. Năm 2007 và 2008 ở nước ngoài đã có những báo cáo chính thức về tác chống oxy hoá của cây Râu mèo. Gần đây đề tài [13] đã nghiên cứu tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan và bảo vệ gan trên mô hình gan chuột bị gây độc CCl4 cấp tính của cây Râu mèo. Thu được kết quả sau:  Các khảo sát đã sàng lọc in vitro hoạt tính chống oxi hoá, tác dụng làm hạ men gan của 3 cao toàn phần methanol, n – butanol, EtOAc và 9 phân đoạn được tách từ cao toàn phần EtOAc đồng thời đối chiếu, so sánh với chất chuẩn silymarin kết quả cho thấy cao EtOAc có tác dụng kháng oxi hoá mạnh nhất và các phân đoạn hợp chất trong cao EtOAc có tác dụng tương hỗ lẫn nhau. [14]  Tiếp tục thử nghiệm in vivo hoạt tính chống oxi hoá, tác dụng làm hạ men gan của cao EtOAc với các nồng độ 0,1 mg/ml; 0,5 mg/ml; 1 mg/ml, so sánh với chất chuẩn silymarin kết quả cho thấy hoạt tính kháng oxi hoá, tác dụng làm hạ men gan tốt nhất ở nồng độ 1 mg/ml. [14] Một vài tác dụng khác [26] − Tác dụng: chống lão hóa do trong cây Râu mèo có chứa saponin, chất này thường tương tác với hệ cytochrom P450 tham gia vào quá trình chống lão hóa tế bào. Qua thử nghiệm bằng cách gây ngộ độc phá vỡ tế bào gan chuột cho thấy: chuột ở nhóm không uống thuốc chết hết, chuột ở nhóm uống Râu mèo đã loại được độc tố khỏi cơ thể, tế bào gan được hồi sinh. Và tác dụng lợi mật do giúp nhũ hóa lipid, nhờ đó tránh tình trạng tích tụ lipid (đây là nguyên nhân gây bệnh béo phì).
  16. 16. 7 Hình 2.6. Nghể (Polygonum tomentosum Willd.) − Theo tài liệu Ấn Độ coi dịch hãm lá Râu mèo là thuốc điều trị đặc hiệu các bệnh: thận, bàng quang, thấp khớp. 2.1.2. Cây Nghể ( Polygonum tomentosum Willd.) Cây Nghể thuộc họ rau răm (họ Nghể, hay họ Kiều Mạch) danh pháp khoa học là Polygonaceae. Một số cây phổ biến trong họ rau răm như: cây chút chít (Rumex), đại hoàng (Rheum), Nghể, … Đây là nhóm thực vật hai lá mầm, chứa khoảng 50 chi và 1120 loài. Họ Nghể là loài cây thân thảo, cây bụi, cây thân gỗ nhỏ. Với các cơ quan sinh sản đơn tính ở trên cùng một cây hay ở trên hai cây khác nhau [24] Cây Nghể có tên khoa học là Polygonum tomentosum Willd. (hay Polygonum pulchrum Blume.), hay được biết đến với nhiều tên khác nhau: Nghể lông dày, Nghể trâu… [7, 13] Nghể là loài phân bố rộng khắp vùng nhiệt đới, cận nhiệt đới ở Châu Á, một phần ở Châu Âu. Còn ở Việt Nam, Nghể có khoảng hơn 30 loài mọc khắp các tỉnh từ đồng bằng đến trung du, miền núi và mọc thành từng đám ở ruộng, mương rạch, ao hồ, bờ sông.[13] 2.1.2.1. Đặc điểm hình thái thực vật [5, 11] Nghể là loại cây thân thảo một năm, có thân mọc thẳng, cao 40 – 70 cm, rộng 1,5 cm, nhiều cành và có rãnh dọc. Lá cây Nghể có vị tương tự như hồ tiêu, cuống lá 4 – 8 mm, phiến lá dày hình mũi mác hay hình elip mũi mác có kích thước 4 – 8 x 0,5 – 25 cm, cả hai mặt không lông, đôi khi có lông nhỏ màu trắng và cứng ép sát gân giữa, gốc lá hình nêm, mép lá có lông mịn, chóp lá nhọn. Các hoa tự thụ phấn, không nở. Bẹ chìa hình ống dài 1 – 1,5 cm có lông cứng, nhỏ thưa thớt. Cụm hoa mọc trên đầu cành hay ở nách lá, dạng bông rủ xuống, dài 3 – 8 cm. Các lá bắc xanh lục, hình phễu, dài 2 – 3 mm, mép dạng màng có lông mịn ngắn thưa thớt, mỗi lá 3 – 5 hoa. Các cuống nhỏ dài hơn lá bắc, bao hoa màu xanh lục có màu trắng hay hồng ở phía trên và chia 5 hoặc 4 phần, lá và cánh hoa hình elip, dài 3 – 3,5 mm. Nhị hoa không thò ra. Quả bế ở trong bao hoa, màu
  17. 17. 8 nâu đen, hình trứng, hai mặt lồi hay mặt cắt tam giác, dài 2 – 3 mm, có các hõm nhỏ dày đặc. 2.1.2.2. Thành phần hóa học [3, 24] Trong cây chứa rất nhiều nhóm các hợp chất tự nhiên khác nhau. Trong cây flavonoid chiếm khoảng 2 – 2,5 % trong đó có quercetin, quercitrin, kaempferol, rutin, hyperosid (quercitrin 3 – galactosid), rhamnacin, persicarin, …. Tính chất chống oxi hóa của một số flavonoid được sắp xếp thứ tự từ mạnh đến yếu: isoquercitrin > 7, 4’ – dimethylquercitrin > quercitrin > 3’ – methylquercitrin.[10] Hình 2.7. Kaempferol Hình 2.8. Quercetin Tinh dầu chiếm khoảng 0,3 – 0,35 % trong đó ở thân một chất thì khoảng 28,40 %, lá 29 %, và một chất khác thì có ở thân khoảng 27,65 %, ở lá 27,78 %. Tanin, acid hữu cơ (acid formic, acid acetic, acid valeric, acid malic, acid melissic). Ngoài ra còn có vitamin K, polygopiperin, alcaloid, sesquiterpen, polygodial 0,08% 2.1.2.3.Tác dụng dược lý Trong cây Nghể có 7 – 15% Hypetin và Persicarin. Đây là những chất độc của thực vật có tác dụng trừ sâu chủ yếu qua tiếp xúc hoặc đường ruột. Chế phẩm trừ sâu được làm từ cây Nghể có thể trừ được nhiều loại sâu bọ hay côn trùng miệng nhai và chích hút như: rệp, muỗi, nhện đỏ, sâu ăn lá. Các thuốc trừ sâu này có nồng độ độc tính chỉ ở mức trung bình đối với người và động vật máu nóng, còn trong môi trường sống và cơ thể thì độc tính được phân giải rất nhanh, và không để lại tồn dư trong nông sản thực phẩm. Thuốc trừ sâu thảo mộc được các cơ quan chức năng khuyến khích sử dụng để sản xuất nông sản an toàn. [3] Nghể là cây có vị cay nồng, hắc. Dùng cây này chữa trị bệnh viêm ruột, loét mang cho cá trắm cỏ, rô phi thì rất có hiệu quả, nhất là đối với cá giống [24] .
  18. 18. 9 Cây Nghể được dùng trong dân gian lấy chồi non làm rau ăn, làm thuốc có tác dụng thanh nhiệt, giải độc, bổ lọc máu. Mủ của cây Nghể ăn mát, giải nhiệt, chữa ho [12] . Ở Ấn Độ và Malaysia người ta thường xem cây Nghể như là thuốc bổ và dùng lá để nấu ăn như các loại rau. Phụ nữ thích dùng nó xem như thuốc lọc máu. Ở Campuchia người ta dùng chế nước súc miệng. [3, 4] Cao chiết với ether và acid của cây Nghể có tác dụng kháng khuẩn. Nghể có tác dụng kích thích lợi tiểu, điều kinh, làm tan sỏi; hoạt tính của rễ mất khi sấy khô [10] . Nghể có tác dụng nhuận tràng và chống lại chất độc của nọc rắn hổ mang ở mức độ nhất định [10] . Thân và lá được dùng làm thuốc trừ giun, nhuận tràng, thông tiểu, chữa rắn cắn, chữa ghẻ lở ngứa ở ngoài da, dùng Nghể tươi nấu nước tắm và bã xát vào chổ ghẻ ngứa. [4] Trong y học dân gian Ấn Độ, cao lỏng Nghể còn được dùng làm thuốc ngừa thai. Nước sắc của cây điều trị các rối loạn của tử cung và cầm máu. Lá được nhai để chữa đau răng. Rễ có tác dụng kích thích lợi tiểu, trừ giun. Ở Nga, cao lỏng Nghể làm thuốc cầm máu, điều trị băng huyết trong sản khoa [23] Ngoài những tác dụng dược lý kể trên thì cây Nghể mới được nghiên cứu về tác dụng chống oxi hoá và làm hạ enzym gan trong đề tài “ Khảo sát hoạt tính của cây Nghể trên mô hình gan chuột bị nhiễm độc CCl4 cấp tính ” được thực hiện tại Đại học Y Dược thành phố Hồ Chí Minh trong thời gian gần đây thu được một số kết quả: [5]  Các khảo sát đã sàng lọc in vitro hoạt tính chống oxi hoá, tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của 3 cao toàn phần methanol, n – butanol, EtOAc và 11 phân đoạn được tách từ cao toàn phần EtOAc đồng thời đối chiếu, so sánh với chất chuẩn silymarin kết quả cho thấy cao EtOAc có tác dụng kháng oxi hoá mạnh nhất. [3]  Tiếp tục thử nghiệm in vivo hoạt tính chống oxi hoá, tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của cao EtOAc với các nồng độ 0,1 mg/ml; 0,5 mg/ml; 1 mg/ml, so sánh với chất chuẩn silymarin kết quả cho thấy hoạt tính kháng oxi hoá, tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan tốt nhất ở nồng độ 1 mg/ml. [3]
  19. 19. 10 2.2. Cấu trúc của gan [17, 18] Gan là cơ quan lớn thứ hai trong cơ thể (sau da). Gan có 4 thùy chính và hơn 50.000 – 100.000 đơn vị chức năng gọi là tiểu thùy ở phía trong hệ thống mạch máu và ống mật. Mỗi tiểu thùy hình trụ có chiều dài vài milimet và có đường kính khoảng 2 mm. Nhánh nhỏ của động mạch gan và tĩnh mạch chạy dọc rìa bên ngoài của mỗi tiểu thùy cung cấp máu vào phía trong của tiểu thùy thông qua những kênh nhỏ được gọi là sinusoid. Các sinusoid cùng đổ về trung tâm của tiểu thùy để hình thành tĩnh mạch. Các sinusoid có vai trò như hệ thống vi tuần hoàn của gan. 2.2.1. Chức năng của gan [28] Chuyển hoá đường: Ðường là nguồn năng lượng chính cho bộ não, hồng huyết cầu, bắp thịt và thận. Khi sự cung cấp nhiên liệu và thức ăn từ hệ thống tiêu hóa bị gián đoạn, sự sống còn của các tế bào và cơ quan kể trên sẽ hoàn toàn lệ thuộc vào gan. Trong thời gian "nhịn ăn", gan là cơ quan chính chế tạo và cung cấp chất đường cho cơ thể, nhất là cho bộ não. Khi gan bị xơ, khả năng biến hóa đường bị tổn thương dễ đưa đến sự tăng, giảm thất thường lượng đường trong cơ thể Sản xuất và chuyển hoá các acid béo, mỡ: Acid béo là một trong những nguồn năng lượng quan trọng nhất được dự trữ trong cơ thể và cũng là thành phần cơ bản của nhiều loại mỡ quan trọng, kể cả chất triglyceride. Các loại mỡ này có thể được so sánh như những viên gạch của một căn nhà, nên khi gan bị tổn thương, "nhà" sẽ bị rạn nứt, dễ đổ vỡ. Gan cũng đóng một vai trò quan trọng trong việc tiếp thu và biến chế các chất mỡ và cholesterol đến từ thức ăn thành những chất đạm mỡ (lipoprotein). Những chất mỡ này không những chỉ là những nguồn nguyên liệu quý Hình 2.9. Cấu trúc của gan Tế bào gan Tế bào hình sao Tế bào nội mô Khe hở xoang tĩnh mạch để cho máu di chuyển Tế bào Kurffer
  20. 20. 11 báu khi đói, mà còn là những thành phần cơ bản của nhiều chất hóa học và kích thích tố khác nhau. Sự điều chỉnh chất mỡ này là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng bảo vệ cơ thể chúng ta trước nhiều bệnh tật. Chuyển hoá chất đạm: Gan là cơ quan chính trong việc bào chế và thoái biến chất đạm. Mỗi ngày gan bào chế khoảng 12 g chất albumin, một trong những chất đạm quan trọng nhất trong cơ thể. Ngoài nhiệm vụ duy trì áp suất thể tích, chất albumin là chất có nhiệm vụ vận chuyển các chất hóa học khác nhau. Khi gan bị chai, chất albumin giảm dần, dễ đưa đến phù thủng. Ngoài ra, gan là cơ quan chính bào chế những yếu tố đông máu. Khi gan bị viêm lâu năm, sự đông đặc của máu trở nên khó khăn, người bệnh dễ bị chảy máu. Hơn nữa, khi thiếu chất đạm, bệnh nhân viêm gan dễ bị nhiễm trùng và các vết thương sẽ khó lành. Thanh lọc độc tố: Gan và thận là hai cơ quan chính trong cơ thể có khả năng loại bỏ các độc tố. Những độc tố dể tan trong nước sẽ được loại qua thận. Những độc tố tan trong mỡ, sẽ được chế biến lại bởi những tế bào gan thành những chất ít nguy hiểm hơn, hoặc dễ hòa tan trong nước hơn. Khi gan bị xơ, những độc tố này sẽ ứ lại trong cơ thể. Tổng hợp chất mật: Chất mật sau khi được chế tạo trong tế bào gan, sẽ được cô đọng và dự trữ trong túi mật. Sau mỗi bữa cơm, chất mật sẽ theo ống dẫn mật đi xuống tá tràng, trà trộn với thức ăn và giúp cơ thể nhũ hóa các chất béo. Khả năng sản xuất chất mật của người bị xơ gan sẽ từ từ giảm dần gây ra trở ngại trong vấn đề hấp thụ chất mỡ và chất béo. Vì thế họ sẽ bị sụt ký rồi trở nên thiếu dinh dưỡng cũng như thiếu những vitamins tan trong mỡ như vitamin A, D, E, K. 2.2.2.Các loại enzym của gan [28] Để xác định xem gan có bị tổn thương hay không người ta lấy máu xét nghiệm để tìm sự hiện diện của một số loại enzym gan (men gan) có trong máu. Bình thường, những enzym này nằm bên trong các tế bào gan, nhưng khi gan bị tổn thương do một nguyên nhân nào đó, chúng được phóng thích vào máu. Những loại enzym có trong gan: Aminotransferas là một trong những loại enzym nhạy cảm và gặp nhiều nhất trong số các enzym của gan. Aminotransferase bao gồm aspartat aminotransferase
  21. 21. 12 (AST hoặc SGOT) và alanin aminotransferase (ALT hoặc SGPT). Những enzym này bình thường nằm trong các tế bào gan. Khi gan bị tổn thương, các tế bào gan phóng thích các enzym này vào máu làm tăng nồng độ enzym này trong máu và báo động cho chúng ta biết gan đang bị tổn thương. Ngoài AST và ALT, còn có những enzym gan khác gồm alkalin phosphatase, 5 - nucleotidase (5 - prime nucleotidase), lactat dehydrogenase (LDH), gamma - glutamyl transpeptidase (GGT) thường được khảo sát trong bệnh gan. 2.2.3. Nguồn gốc của các enzym gan [28] − Alkalin phosphatase là một loại enzym gan thường được tìm thấy ở thành của những ống mật trong gan và ngoài gan (những cấu trúc dạng ống ở gan để nối các tế bào gan với nhau). Tăng alkalin phosphatase có thể là do sự của tổn thương các tế bào mật. Nguyên nhân thường gặp: bệnh sỏi mật. − AST hay SGOT là một enzym ở bào tương và ty thể, hiện diện ở tế bào gan, tim, cơ vân, thận, não và tụy. AST là men xúc tác phản ứng giữa aspartat và alpha - ketoglutarat tạo thành oxaloacetat và glutamat. Enzym này được tiết vào máu khi một trong các mô trên bị tổn thương. Nồng độ của enzym này trong máu tăng khi bệnh nhân bị nhồi máu cơ tim hoặc những rối loạn về cơ. Do đó, đây không phải là loại men có tính đặc hiệu cao cho tổn thương gan. Giới hạn bình thường của AST, SGOT từ 5 - 40 đơn vị trong mỗi lít huyết tương. − ALT, SGPT hay ALAT là men trong bào tương, hiện diện chủ yếu ở tế bào gan, một số ít trong tế bào cơ vân, tim. Vì vậy sự tăng ALT đặc hiệu cho tổn thương tế bào gan hơn so với AST. ALT là một enzym xúc tác phản ứng transamination (enzyme xúc tác cho phản ứng là transaminase) chuyển nhóm amino từ Alanin sang alpha - ketoglutarat tạo thành sản phẩm glutamat và pyruvat. Alanin là một acid amine giữ vai trò quan trọng trong chu trình glucose và năng lượng tạo được trong những phản ứng của chu trình này dành cho sự co cơ. Giới hạn bình thường của ALT (SGPT) từ 7 - 56 đơn vị trong mỗi lít huyết tương − Gamma Glutamyl Transpeptidase (GGT) là enzym ở tế bào thành ống mật. 2.2.4. Nguyên nhân gây tăng enzym gan [25, 28] Có rất nhiều nguyên nhân gây tăng enzym gan nhưng thường gặp là:
  22. 22. 13 Viêm gan do virus A, B, C, D. Trong trường hợp viêm gan cấp tính thì hai loại enzym gan ALT, AST tăng rất cao trên 8 lần so với chỉ số bình thường. Còn trong trường hợp viêm gan mãn tính thì AST, ALT chỉ tăng nhẹ, khoảng 2 lần so với chỉ số bình thường nhưng sự gia tăng này kéo dài trên 6 tháng. Viêm gan do thuốc: thường do những bệnh nhân có tiền sử sử dụng các loại thuốc như paracetamol, rifamicin, tetracyclin, sulfonamid, isoniazid, aminodaron (Cordaron), hydralazine (Apresolin), phenytoin (Dilantin)... có thể kèm các biểu hiện khác như ngứa, sốt…. Enzym gan có thể tăng lên đến 3000 U/L trong viêm gan do thuốc Viêm gan do rượu: tế bào gan thoái hóa và hoại tử, gan thường có các tế bào căng phồng, có sự xâm nhiễm của các bạch cầu đa nhân và tế bào lympho. Bệnh nhân có triệu chứng thường giống như người viêm gan do virus như: chán ăn, buồn nôn, khó chịu, sụt cân, đau hạ sườn phải và vàng da. Viêm gan do rượu thì AST thường cao gấp 2 - 10 lần giới hạn bình thường và ALT chỉ ở mức bình thường hoặc tăng nhẹ. Nồng độ ALT tương đối thấp có thể do hậu quả từ sự thiếu pyrydoxal 5-phosphat ở người nghiện rượu, đây là một yếu tố cần thiết cho sự tổng hợp ALT. Viêm gan do bị nhiễm độc: như chì, photpho, thuốc mê, carbon tetraclorua…nặng sẽ gây hoại tử nhu mô gan, nếu nhẹ thì gan còn có thể hồi phục trở được. Ví dụ: cơ chế gây độc của CCl4 đối với gan. CCl4 có khả năng gây độc đối với gan là do sự chuyển hoá của CCl4 trong gan đã hình thành gốc tự do CCl3 + qua hệ thống chuyển hoá NADPH - CYP. Một điện tử từ NADPH sẽ chuyễn sang CCl4 để hình thành CCl3 + . Sau đó các gốc tự do này sẽ tương tác với nhau hoặc với các phân tử khác. Các gốc tự do của quá trình chuyển hoá CCl4 trong cơ thể gây hại cho tế bào do chúng khởi phát sự peroxid hoá lipid, liên kết hoá trị với protein, làm tăng Ca 2+ nội bào, giảm GSH và tăng sự giải phóng sắt, cuối cùng là gây chết tế bào. Sự chuyển hoá CCl4 bởi các enzym CYP trong ti thể đã được biết từ lâu. Khi ủ ti thể với CCl4 thì thấy sự liên kết hoá trị của CCl4 với DNA ti thể cao hơn liên kết hoá trị của CCl4 với DNA nhân. Ngoài ra, sự chuyển hoá CCl4 có thể hình thành liên kết hoá trị với protein, lipid, DNA nhân, và làm cho DNA của tế bào bị biến đổi. Nhưng kết quả này giải thích cho ảnh hưởng gây ung thư của CCl4. Sự peroxid hoá lipid của CCl4 có thể cảm ứng tiến triển bệnh gan nhiễm mỡ và xơ gan.
  23. 23. 14 Malodialdehyd (MDA) là một chất chỉ thị của quá trình peroxid hóa lipid. Hàm lượng MDA tăng gấp 7 lần khi xử lí gan với CCl4 trong 14 giờ. Do đó, CCl4 là một chất gây độc điển hình để tạo các mô gan bị độc ở mô hình gan in vivo, in vitro. [5] Viêm gan tự miễn: là tình trạng tổn thương gan do các kháng thể của chính cơ thể sản xuất ra và hệ miễn dịch tấn công gan. Trong trường hợp này enzym gan chỉ tăng ở mức độ nhẹ hoặc trung bình. Ứ sắt (hay còn gọi là bệnh đái tháo đồng đen) đây là bệnh di truyền do hấp thu một lượng sắt quá mức cho phép của cơ thể dẫn đến sự tích tụ sắt trong gan làm cho gan bị viêm. Bệnh Wilson: là một bệnh di truyền do sự tích tụ chất đồng quá mức trong nhiều loại mô trong đó có gan, não. Đồng hiện diện quá nhiều trong gan có thể dẫn đến viêm gan mãn tính, nếu đồng có trong não vượt quá mức cho phép của cơ thể thì có thể dẫn đến các rối loạn về vận động, tâm thần. Thiếu alpha 1 – antitrypsin: là một rối loạn di truyền do thiếu một loại glycoprotein có tên là alpha-1-antitrypsin dẫn đến bệnh phổi mãn tính và bệnh gan. 2.2.5.Cơ chế làm phát sinh bệnh gan do các gốc tự do [17] Các gốc tự do có tác dụng rất lớn trong quá trình phát sinh bệnh gan, chúng được sinh ra trong những quá trình chuyển hóa các chất của tế bào gan. Trong tế bào có các cơ chế để kiểm soát nồng độ các gốc tự do dư thừa có thể gây hại cho tế bào như các enzym SOD, catalase, GSH peroxidase, và GSH reductase. Tuy nhiên khi nồng độ các gốc tự do quá cao nó có thể điều khiển hàng loạt những phản ứng trong cơ thể như: làm yếu GSH hoặc liên kết những đại phân tử của tế bào (protein, lipid, acid nucleic) dẫn đến sự hoạt động bất thường của protein, peroxid hóa, lipid, hay phá hủy DNA. Những phản ứng này ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến các tiểu cơ quan như: ti thể, mạng lưới nội chất, vi ống, hoặc nhân của tế bào. Ngoài ra chúng có thể phá vỡ thang gradient ion, dự trữ canxi của nội bào dẫn đến hoạt động bất thường của ti thể và làm mất khả năng tạo năng lượng cho hoạt động của tế bào.
  24. 24. 15 2.3. Mô hình gan in vitro và in vivo 2.3.1. Mô hình gan in vitro [6, 13, 14] Trong những thập kỷ gần đây mô hình in vitro đã tăng lên một cách nhanh chóng không chỉ do sự phát triển của các phương pháp nuôi cấy tế bào trong các phòng thí nghiệm. Vì những ưu điểm mà phương pháp này mang lại. − Thời gian làm thí nghiệm dù là khảo sát độc cấp tính hay mãn tính đều ngắn hơn so với in vivo. − Lượng chất độc hay lượng mẫu thử nghiệm đều được sử dụng ít hơn. Cùng một lúc có thể sàng lọc một số lượng lớn các chất, nồng độ tác dụng.... −Về mặt đạo đức sinh học không thể đem con người ra thử nghiệm bằng cách gây độc rồi lại cho dùng thuốc để chữa trị khi chưa biết chắc nồng độ và thời gian sử dụng thuốc là bao lâu. Mô hình in vitro có thể giảm bớt số lượng động vật cần sử dụng cho quá trình nghiên cứu. Mô hình in vitro có thể khắc phục được những hạn chế trên khi sử dụng lượng mẫu lớn và được lặp lại nhiều lần. Hiện nay mô hình này ngày càng phát triển. Mô hình gan in vitro có rất nhiều loại khác nhau như: phân lập cả buồng gan, mô hình cắt lớp mỏng mô gan, tế bào đơn, .... Tùy vào mục đích và điều kiện thí nghiệm để chọn mô hình cho thích hợp. 2.3.2. Mô hình gan in vivo [6] Gan đóng vai trò rất quan trọng trong cơ thể, nó được ví như một nhà máy hóa học của cơ thể, vừa hấp thụ các amino acid, lipid, carbonhydrat, vitamin, vừa dự trữ, chuyển hóa các chất và cuối cùng là phóng thích ra máu và dịch mật. Do đó, gan đóng vai trò chính trong việc chuyển hóa các chất ngoại sinh mà trong đó có cả hàng ngàn chất có thể gây độc cho gan. [5, 14] Mô hình in vivo có đặc điểm là có thể kiểm tra tính tổng thể của cơ thể. Một chất khi đưa vào cơ thể không chỉ tác dụng đến một cơ quan riêng biệt mà còn ảnh hưởng đến những bộ phận xung quanh. Đều đó giải thích có nhiều trường hợp loại thuốc này thích hợp với người này nhưng lại không hiệu quả với người khác. [5, 14]
  25. 25. 16 2.4. Carbon tetrachlorid ( CCl4 ) [1, 10] CCl4 là một chất độc cho gan đã được biết từ lâu. Chất này gây bệnh sơ gan cấp tính và mãn tính, cũng như bệnh ung thư gan, và cảm ứng gây mất đoạn nhiễm sắc thể. CCl4 được dùng phổ biến làm chất thử nghiệm để gây tổn thương gan trên mô hình động vật. 2.5. Tổng quan về gốc tự do 2.5.1. Khái niệm về gốc tự do [3] − Trong hóa học, gốc tự do là những nguyên tử, nhóm nguyên tử, hoặc phân tử có những electron không ghép cặp ở lớp ngoài cùng. Các electron này có năng lượng cao, rất kém bền nên dễ dàng tham gia vào nhiều phản ứng hóa học như phản ứng oxy hóa - khử, phản ứng polymer hóa. − Các gốc tự do hình thành khi có sự đứt nối đồng thời, các mối liên kết cộng hóa trị, quá trình này cần năng lượng. Quá trình phản ứng oxy hóa khử một điện tử cũng tạo thành gốc tự do. Ví dụ: phản ứng Fenton tạo gốc tự do HO • từ H2O2 dưới sự xúc tác của Fe 2+ là một ví dụ điển hình của một phản ứng oxy hóa khử của một điện tử. Fe 2+ + H2O2 Fe 3+ + HO• + HO – 2.5.2. Nguồn gốc phát sinh gốc tự do [7, 19 ] Gốc tự do phát sinh từ hai nguồn : nguồn nội sinh, và ngoại sinh. −Nguồn nội sinh là các gốc tự do được chính cơ thể tạo ra bởi các quá trình sinh lý như hô hấp ở tế bào, các quá trình bệnh lý như viêm nhiễm, hoặc thông qua hệ thống enzym thân oxy hóa, ion kim loại chuyển tiếp...Ví dụ như hệ thống enzym oxy hoá trong cơ thể có khả năng tạo gốc tự do như: xathin oxidase, NADPH oxidase, nitric oxide synthase, myeloperoxidase,.... Gốc O 2 -• và NO• là hai gốc chính được sinh ra dưới sự xúc tác của các enzym oxi hóa này. − Ngoài yếu tố nội sinh, gốc tự do còn được hình thành trong cơ thể bởi các yếu tố ngoại sinh do sự ô nhiễm môi trường, bức xạ, khói thuốc, ozon,... [17] Hình 2.10: Carbon tetraclorid
  26. 26. 17 2.5.3. Tác hại của gốc tự do Sự stress oxi hóa: Là kết quả của sự hình thành gốc tự do vượt quá mức kiểm soát của các hệ thống kháng oxi hóa trong cơ thể. Điều này xảy ra khi các chất chống oxi hóa có nồng độ quá thấp, không đủ để hấp thu hết các gốc tự do trước khi bùng nổ. Các gốc tự do lúc đó sẽ tấn công các phân tử lipid, protein, DNA. Nếu stress oxi hóa mãnh liệt có thể gây chết tế bào. Quá trình lão hóa: Là quá trình biến đổi theo thời gian liên quan đến sự thoái hóa các chức năng sinh học. Sự rối loạn và đột biến xảy ra chủ yếu trong gen là nguyên nhân dẫn đến sự lão hóa. Sự rối loạn này do các gốc tự do như superoxid và hydroxyl phản ứng với phân tử di truyền. Gốc tự do có thể phản ứng với collagen, một protein chính của các mô liên kết, làm lão hóa các bộ phận này. Các vết nhăn xuất hiện trên da do collagen bị hư hại là dấu hiệu chính cho sự lão hóa. Quá trình peroxyt lipid: Các tế bào được bao bọc bởi một màng lipid kép. Trong cấu trúc của lipid có nhiều gốc không no nên rất dễ bị các gốc tự do phản ứng, quá trình này gọi là quá trình peroxyt hóa lipid. 2.6. Chất chống oxi hóa [19] Chất chống oxy hóa là những chất có khả năng tác động lên các phản ứng dây chuyền của các gốc tự do, tạo nên các gốc tự do bền và kém hoạt động hơn. Chúng nhận điện tử tự do của các gốc tự do hoạt động và biến gốc tự do hoạt động thành các gốc tự do kém hoạt động. Các chất này có tác dụng ngăn cản sự tạo thành gốc tự do hoạt động và kết thúc dây chuyền (ngăn chặn gốc tự do). Các chất chống oxi hoá bao gồm có: các enzym chống oxy hóa (superoxid dimutase, catalas, glutathion peroxidase …), các vitamin chống oxi hóa (C, E) và các đặc biệt là chất chống oxy hóa có nguồn gồc tự nhiên (carotenoid, phenol, polyphenol). Chất chống oxi hóa là những chất có ảnh hưởng lên phản ứng dây chuyền của các gốc tự do của các gốc tự do bền và kém hoạt động hơn. [21] 2.7. Giới thiệu về chất Silymarin − Silymarin là hỗn hợp flavonoid được chiết từ quả của cây Cúc gai (Sylibum marianum) đã được sử dụng để điều trị các chứng bệnh vàng da và rối loạn đường mật. Silymarin có tác dụng ổn định màng tế bào, ngăn cản quá trình
  27. 27. 18 xâm nhập của các chất độc vào bên trong màng tế bào nên chất độc không hủy hoại được tế bào. Do đó có thể làm bền vững màng tế bào, duy trì cấu trúc và chức năng của tế bào. − Silymarin có tác dụng ức chế sự biến đổi của gan thành các tổ chức xơ, giảm sự hình thành và lắng đọng các sợi collagen dẫn đến xơ gan. Ngoài ra, Silymarin còn bảo vệ tế bào gan, tăng cường chức năng gan và kích thích sự phát triển của các tế bào gan mới để thay thế các tế bào gan cũ bị tổn thương, kích thích phục hồi các tế bào gan đã bị hủy hoại cũng như có tác dụng chống peroxyd hóa lipid, chống viêm và từ đó cải thiện các triệu chứng bệnh gan, làm giảm nồng độ các enzym gan trong máu. − Silymarin là sản phẩm đã được kiểm tra, chức thực tác dụng phục hồi gan. Silymarin được bào chế thành thuốc bán ra thị trường và được sử dụng rộng rãi. Silymarin thường được sử dụng như là một chất chuẩn trong một số thí nghiệm để đối chiếu, so sánh tác dụng phục hồi gan và bảo vệ gan so với các cao chiết, phân đoạn chiết của mẫu thử - Một số sản phẩm của silymarin được sử dụng phổ biến như: M - silymarin (được chiết xuất từ cây Kế (milk thistle) điều trị viêm gan cấp và mạn tính, suy gan, gan nhiễm mỡ, bảo vệ và phục hồi chức năng gan của những người uống rượu bia, ngộ độc thực phẩm…), sản phẩm Super thisilyn (silymarin của sản phẩm này được chiết xuất từ cây Cúc gai) , sản phẩm Milk thistle (silymarin cũa sản phẩm này cũng được chiết xuất từ cây Kế) [ 16 ] Hình 2.11: Cây Cúc gai
  28. 28. 19 Hình 2.13: Các sản phẩm của Silymarin Hình 2.12. Cấu trúc của Silymarin
  29. 29. 20 Chương 3: VẬT LIỆU VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU Đề tài: “ Khảo sát tác dụng làm hạ enzym gan của các cao chiết từ dược liệu trên gan chuột bị gây độc tính mãn bằng CCl4”. Địa điểm: Bộ môn Dược liệu - Khoa Dược - Đại Học Y Dược Tp. Hồ Chí Minh. Thời gian: từ tháng 9/2009 đến tháng 1/2010 3.1.Nguyên vật liệu nghiên cứu 3.1.1. Nguyên liệu nghiên cứu 3.1.1.1. Nguyên liệu −Nghể tươi được thu hái ở Tây ninh và được loại bỏ tạp chất, đem phơi, và sấy khô ở 50 – 60 0 C để hạn chế các hợp chất tự nhiên trong dược liệu bị phân hủy một phần. Bộ phận dùng là thân và lá. − Râu mèo được thu hái ở Thủ đức. −Tất cả dược liệu sau khi đã đạt độ ẩm yêu cầu, được đem đi xay nhỏ làm nguyên liệu cho quá trình chiết thu cao. Dược liệu sau khi được xay khô sẽ được kiểm tra độ ẩm bằng máy đo độ ẩm. −Sơ đồ xử lí nguyên liệu thô: Nguyên liệu làm sạch phơi khô sấy (55 – 60 0 C) xay nhỏ mẫu nguyên liệu −Silymarin tinh khiết được cung cấp từ phòng thí nghiệm khoa Hoá trường Đại học Khoa Học Tự Nhiên thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Silymarin được sử dụng như là một chất chuẩn để đối chiếu, so sánh với các mẫu thí nghiệm. 3.1.1.2.Thú thử nghiệm − Chuột nhắt trắng đực (Mus musculus var. Albino), khỏe mạnh, không bị bệnh, nhanh nhẹn, lông mượt, đuôi nhọn rõ tĩnh mạch, mắt hồng, trọng lượng khoảng 23 – 25 g một con. Được cung cấp bởi Viện Pasteur Nha trang, nuôi tại phòng nuôi chuột của phòng thí nghiệm Bộ môn Dược Lý, Khoa Dược, trường Đại học Y Dược thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. − Chuột mua về được nuôi trong những bocal có lót trấu ổn định trong 7 ngày. Mỗi bocal nuôi 10 con, có nắp lưới đậy. Chuột được cho uống nước bằng ống
  30. 30. 21 xilanh sạch sẽ, dùng cám viên dành riêng cho chuột mua từ Viện Pasteur Nha Trang làm thức ăn, còn được ăn thêm giá. Chuột được nuôi trong môi trường thông thoáng, mát mẻ, sạch sẽ. Ba ngày thay trấu một lần. Hình 3.1: Bocal nuôi chuột Hình 3.2: Nắp lưới, thức ăn Hình 3.3: Ống uống nước Hình 3.4: Dụng cụ nuôi chuột 3.1.2. Dụng cụ, thiết bị và hóa chất 3.1.2.1. Dụng cụ - Ống nghiệm - Erlen 100 ml, 250ml - Ống đong 100ml - Bercher 50ml, 100ml, 250ml - Đĩa Petri - Pippette man và đầu típ - Pippette 1ml, 2ml, 5ml, 10ml - Giấy lọc - Ống xi lanh 1ml, 5ml, 10ml - Eppendorf - Bocal và nắp lưới để nuôi chuột − Ống ly tâm - Kim tiêm cho chuột uống thuốc - Bình định mức 100 ml, 1000 ml - Bình cầu - Bình lắng gạn 3.1.2.2.Thiết bị
  31. 31. 22 - Máy li tâm Hettich – Mikro 200 - Máy đo quang phổ UV – Vis Shimadzu - Máy cô quay chân không Buchi R2105 - Máy xác định độ ẩm Sartorius MA 45 - Ống xi lanh 1ml, 5ml, 10ml - Eppendorf - Cân kỹ thuật Sartorius - Bể điều nhiệt Memmert - Tủ sấy Memmert ULN – 400 3.1.2.3.Hóa chất - Dầu oliu - Dimethylsulfoxid (DMSO) - Carbon tetrachloride ( CCl4 ) - Cồn 96o - Chloroform ( CHCl3 ) - Ethyl acetat (EtOAc) - EDTA 0,1 % (Bộ môn Sinh hoá) - Nước cất - ALT (hãng Diagnosticum Zrt) 3.1.3. Nội dung thí nghiệm − Chiết xuất các loại cao chiết − Khảo sát sàng lọc in vivo tác dụng hạ enzym gan của các cao chiết ethyl acetat và cao chiết nước của cây Râu mèo và cây Nghể trên chuột nhắt trắng bị nhiễm độc tính mãn bằng CCl4 − So sánh tác dụng hạ enzym gan của các loại cao chiết (cao ethyl acetat, cao nước) của hai loại dược liệu với nhau. − So sánh tác dụng hạ enzym gan của chất tinh khiết quercitrin với các cao chiết 3.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu 3.2.1. Xử lý nguyên liệu
  32. 32. 23 - Định danh nguyên liệu: Mô tả hình thái thực vật tại nơi mọc, đối chiếu với các hình ảnh và các tài liệu thực vật học, so sánh với mẫu cây ở vườn dược liệu thuộc khoa Dược trường Đại học Y Dược thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. - Độ ẩm: theo phụ lục 5.16 trong DĐVN III. 3.2.2. Quy trình chiết xuất dược liệu. 3.2.2.1. Phương pháp chiết đun hồi lưu * Nguyên tắc chiết xuất:Trong quá trình chiết xuất thông thường các tiểu phần chất rắn chịu tác dụng của dung môi trong điều kiện như nhau. Các chất tan sẽ tan hoàn toàn trong dung môi tạo thành dung dịch và tạo nên dịch chiết, sự hòa tan này ít bị ảnh hưởng bởi các chất không tan. Do các chất tan đều nằm trong tế bào, ngăn cách bên ngoài bởi vách cellulose nên khi các chất tan đã được hòa tan trong dung môi còn phải vượt qua lớp vách tế bào đó rồi mới đi ra dịch chiết. Quá trình chiết các chất tan từ tổ chức sinh học như thế thường được gọi là chiết xuất. * Phương pháp chiết xuất đun hồi lưu Tóm tắt phương pháp: Cân mẫu cho vào bình tam giác. Ngâm trong dung môi và tiến hành đun hoàn lưu trong vòng 30 phút, thực hiện 3 lần. Sau đó lọc qua phễu thủy tinh và dịch lọc thu được sẽ được loại dung môi dưới áp suất giảm đến khi thu được cao rắn. 3.2.2.2. Phương pháp điều chế cao nước (H) (xem sơ đồ 3.1). − Cân 50g dược liệu cho vào erlen nút mài 250 ml, làm ẩm. Đun hồi lưu trong 30 phút kể từ lúc sôi, thực hiện đến khi thử 3 giọt dung dịch chiết trên mặt kính đồng hồ không còn để lại cắn thì kết thúc. Sau đó lọc qua phễu thủy tinh, gộp dịch lọc nước (H). Loại dung môi ở áp suất giảm đến khi thu được cao (H). Tải bản FULL (66 trang): https://bit.ly/2TJefis Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  33. 33. 24 3.2.2.3. Phương pháp điều chế cao ethyl acetat (EtOAc) − Cân 100 g dược liệu đã xay thành bột thô, làm ẩm bằng cồn 96% trong 30 phút. Cho dược liệu được chiết bằng cách đun hồi lưu trong 30 phút. Đem dịch chiết với cồn đi loại dung môi dưới áp suất giảm, thu cao cồn toàn phần. − Hòa cao cồn toàn phần trong MeOH - H2O (1 : 4), thu được dịch MeOH - H2O. Lắc với dung môi CHCl3 đến khi thử 3 giọt dung dịch chiết không còn cắn trên bề mặt kính đồng hồ thì ngưng. Dịch chiết được loại dung môi dưới áp suất giảm, thu được cao CHCl3. − Dịch chiết MeOH – H2O sau khi lắc với dung môi CHCl3 được tiếp tục lắc với dung môi ethyl acetat, cho đến khi thử 3 giọt dung dịch chiết không còn để lại cắn trên bề mặt kính đồng hồ. Dịch chiết được loại dung môi dưới áp suất giảm, thu được cao EtOAc. (xem sơ đồ 3.2) Xác định phần trăm cao thu được Phần trăm cao thu được % Cao thu được = m cao: khối lượng cao thu được (g) m dl: khối lượng dược liệu đem chiết (g) m cao m dl – (m dl x w dl) x 100% 100 ml H / 30 phút – lọc Dược liệu Cao H Bã dược liệu Dịch lọc H Loại dung môi Sơ đồ 3.1: Phương pháp điều chế cao nước (H) Tải bản FULL (66 trang): https://bit.ly/2TJefis Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  34. 34. 25 w dl: độ ẩm của dược liệu đem chiết (%) 3.2.3.Phương pháp sàng lọc tác dụng hạ enzym gan trên mô hình chuột nhiễm độc CCl4 (in vivo) 3.2.3.1. Phương pháp gây độc tính mãn trên gan chuột bằng CCl4 trong 8 tuần (theo Rana và cộng sự, 1992) Dùng chuột nhắt trắng đã trưởng thành nặng 20 - 24 g khỏe mạnh, giống đực. Gây độc trên gan chuột bằng cách dùng CCl4, hai lần mỗi tuần với liều 0.2 ml, liền trong 8 tuần. Chuột được cho ăn không hạn chế trong 8 tuần bằng thức ăn tổng hợp và uống nước bình thường. 3.2.3.2. Bố trí thí nghiệm Chuột được chia làm 5 lô. Mỗi lô tối thiểu 6 con. Lắc với Ethyl acetat Loại dung môi Dung môi CHCl3 Trích ly lỏng – lỏng Loại dung môi MeOH - H2O ( 1 : 4 ) Chiết với cồn 96% Loại dung môi Sơ đồ 3.2: Phương pháp điều chế cao ethyl acetat (EtOAc) Mẫu thử Dịch MeOH - H2O Cao cồn toàn phần Dịch CHCl3 Cao CHCl3 Dịch chiết MeOH – H2O sau lắc CHCl3 Dịch chiết MeOH – H2O sau lắc EtOAc Cao EtOAc 3484733

×