Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ỦY BAN NHÂN DÂN QUẬN THANH XUÂN CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc Hà Nội, ngày tháng năm 2014...
BẢNG CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT TT Từ viết tắt Diễn giải 1 CNTT Công nghệ thông tin 2 CNTT-TT Công nghệ thông tin và truyền thông 3 C...
MỤC LỤC BẢNG CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT...................................................................................2 1 Phần I:...
3.4.1 Phường Hạ Đình...............................................................................................15 3.4....
1 Phần I: THÔNG TIN CHUNG NHIỆM VỤ KHẢO SÁT 1.1 Nhiệm vụ khảo sát: Đánh giá chi tiết hiện trạng hạ tầng CNTT phục vụ thiết...
15/02/2012 của Bộ Tài chính - Bộ Kế hoạch Đầu tư và Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông về việc Hướng dẫn quản lý và sử dụng kinh...
Xuân về việc ban hành ” Quy chế tổ chức quản lý, khai thác và sử dụng hệ thống mạng máy tính của UBND Quận Thanh Xuân - Qu...
15 Ban Tuyên giáo Quận uỷ 16 Ban Dân vận Quận uỷ 17 Uỷ ban Kiểm tra Quận uỷ 18 UBND phường Hạ đình 19 UBND Phường Kim Gian...
2 Phần II: NỘI DUNG, NHIỆM VỤ, KẾ HOẠCH KHẢO SÁT 2.1 Mục tiêu khảo sát Thu thập số liệu chính xác hiện trạng hạ tầng công ...
3 PHẦN III: KẾT QUẢ KHẢO SÁT 3.1 Thực hiện kế hoạch khảo sát: - Tổ chức đoàn khảo sát: Đoàn khảo sát được tổ chức gồm ít n...
nối. Các Phường còn lại chưa được đầu tư hệ thống mạng LAN Quận Ủy Đã có hệ thống mạng nội bộ LAN, tốc độ ổn định 100Mbps ...
SL SL SL SL Nhân lực (Tổng nhân lực) 155 250 38 443 Máy tính Tổng số hiện có 132 176 41 349 79% Đang dùng được 116 133 33 ...
Hạ tầng mạng LAN tại bộ phận “Một cửa” Quận cầnp được đầu tư và xây dựng mới đảm bảo yêu cầu về kết nối liên thông. 3.2.5 ...
thấp. Qua khảo sát hiện trạng và căn cứ nhu cầu thực tế của nhiệm vụ để đầu tư số lượng bộ lưu điện cho hợp lý theo từng đ...
3.4 Bản vẽ mặt bằng hiện trạng các Phường 3.4.1 Phường Hạ Đình 15 4894856
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BÁO CÁO KẾT QUẢ KHẢO SÁT KHẢO SÁT HIỆN TRẠNG HẠ TẦNG CNTT CỦA CÁC PHƯỜNG, CÁC PHÒNG TẠI UBND QUẬN VÀ CƠ QUAN QUẬN ỦY THUỘC QUẬN THANH XUÂN NĂM 2014

8 views

Published on

BÁO CÁO KẾT QUẢ KHẢO SÁT KHẢO SÁT HIỆN TRẠNG HẠ TẦNG CNTT CỦA CÁC PHƯỜNG, CÁC PHÒNG TẠI UBND QUẬN VÀ CƠ QUAN QUẬN ỦY THUỘC QUẬN THANH XUÂN NĂM 2014

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BÁO CÁO KẾT QUẢ KHẢO SÁT KHẢO SÁT HIỆN TRẠNG HẠ TẦNG CNTT CỦA CÁC PHƯỜNG, CÁC PHÒNG TẠI UBND QUẬN VÀ CƠ QUAN QUẬN ỦY THUỘC QUẬN THANH XUÂN NĂM 2014

  1. 1. ỦY BAN NHÂN DÂN QUẬN THANH XUÂN CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc Hà Nội, ngày tháng năm 2014 BÁO CÁO KẾT QUẢ KHẢO SÁT KHẢO SÁT HIỆN TRẠNG HẠ TẦNG CNTT CỦA CÁC PHƯỜNG, CÁC PHÒNG TẠI UBND QUẬN VÀ CƠ QUAN QUẬN ỦY THUỘC QUẬN THANH XUÂN NĂM 2014 Đơn vị quản lý (Chủ đầu tư): UBND quận Thanh Xuân Phạm vi khảo sát: Hiện trạng hạ tầng CNTT của các Phường, các phòng của UBND và HĐND Quận và cơ quan Quận ủy thuộc quận Thanh Xuân. ĐƠN VỊ QUẢN LÝ UBND QUẬN THANH XUÂN ĐƠN VỊ TƯ VẤN CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ HỖ TRỢ PT CÔNG NGHỆ IVT GIÁM ĐỐC Nguyễn Đăng Hậu Hà Nội, tháng 7/2014 1
  2. 2. BẢNG CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT TT Từ viết tắt Diễn giải 1 CNTT Công nghệ thông tin 2 CNTT-TT Công nghệ thông tin và truyền thông 3 CSDL Cơ sở dữ liệu 4 LAN Mạng nội bộ 5 WAN Mạng diện rộng 6 TSL Mạng truyền số liệu chuyên dùng cơ quan đảng, nhà nước 7 QU Quận ủy 8 UBND Ủy ban nhân dân 9 HĐND Hội đồng nhân dân 10 TT&TT Thông tin và Truyền thông 11 KT-XH Kinh tế - Xã hội 12 TTCN Thông tin Công nghệ 2
  3. 3. MỤC LỤC BẢNG CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT...................................................................................2 1 Phần I: THÔNG TIN CHUNG NHIỆM VỤ KHẢO SÁT........................5 1.1 Nhiệm vụ khảo sát:.....................................................................................5 1.2 Tóm tắt mục tiêu:.......................................................................................5 1.3 Cơ sở pháp lý.............................................................................................5 1.4 Phạm vi khảo sát:.......................................................................................7 1.5 Quy mô khảo sát.........................................................................................7 1.6 Thời gian thực hiện khảo sát:.....................................................................8 2 Phần II: NỘI DUNG, NHIỆM VỤ, KẾ HOẠCH KHẢO SÁT................9 2.1 Mục tiêu khảo sát.......................................................................................9 2.2 Quy mô khảo sát.........................................................................................9 2.3 Phạm vi, nội dung công tác khảo sát..........................................................9 2.4 Tiêu chuẩn, kỹ thuật khảo sát.....................................................................9 2.5 Kế hoạch chi tiết phục vụ khảo sát:............................................................9 3 PHẦN III: KẾT QUẢ KHẢO SÁT...........................................................10 3.1 Thực hiện kế hoạch khảo sát:...................................................................10 3.2 Thực trạng hạ tầng CNTT của Quận Thanh Xuân...................................10 3.2.1 Hạ tầng mạng WAN Quận Thanh Xuân............................................................10 3.2.2 Thực trạng hạ tầng mạng LAN tại quận Thanh Xuân:.....................................10 3.2.3 Máy tính và thiết bị đầu cuối trang bị trong quận.............................................11 3.2.4 Bộ phận một cửa UBND quận..........................................................................12 3.2.5 Bộ phận một cửa của UBND các phường.........................................................13 3.2.6 An toàn thông tin..............................................................................................14 3.3 Thực trạng nguồn nhân lực CNTT-TT của quận Thanh Xuân.................14 3.3.1 Thực trang bộ phận chuyên trách về CNTT.....................................................14 3.4 Bản vẽ mặt bằng hiện trạng các Phường..................................................15 3
  4. 4. 3.4.1 Phường Hạ Đình...............................................................................................15 3.4.2 Phường Khương Mai........................................................................................16 3.4.3 Phường Kim Giang...........................................................................................17 3.4.4 Phường Phương Liệt.........................................................................................18 3.4.5 Phường Khương Đình.......................................................................................19 3.4.6 Phường Khương Trung.....................................................................................20 3.4.7 Phường Nhân Chính..........................................................................................20 3.4.8 Phường Thanh Xuân Bắc..................................................................................22 3.4.9 Phường Thanh Xuân Nam................................................................................23 3.4.10 Phường Thanh Xuân Trung...............................................................................24 3.4.11 Phường Thượng Đình.......................................................................................25 CÁC PHỤ LỤC....................................................................................................26 4
  5. 5. 1 Phần I: THÔNG TIN CHUNG NHIỆM VỤ KHẢO SÁT 1.1 Nhiệm vụ khảo sát: Đánh giá chi tiết hiện trạng hạ tầng CNTT phục vụ thiết kế hạ tầng CNTT cho các Phường và các đơn vị trực thuộc Quận của các đơn vị chuyên môn và các phường thuộc quận Thanh Xuân theo đề án đã được duyệt. 1.2 Tóm tắt mục tiêu: Điều tra, khảo sát hiện trạng hạ tầng công nghệ thông tin của đơn vị; Từ đó làm cơ sở xây dựng lập kế hoạch đầu tư CNTT cho các đơn vị trong năm 2014; Đảm bảo đầu tư đúng đối tượng, thống nhất, đúng định hướng của Đề án đã được duyệt. 1.3 Cơ sở pháp lý - Luật Giao dịch điện tử số 51/2005/QH11, ngày 29/11/2005 của Quốc hội nước Cộng hòa Xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam khóa 11; - Luật Công nghệ thông tin số 67/2006/QH11, ngày 29/06/2006 của Quốc hội nước Cộng hòa Xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam khóa 11; - Nghị định số 64/2007/NĐ-CP ngày 10/04/2007 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ về ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin trong hoạt động của cơ quan nhà nước; - Nghị định số 102/2009/NĐ-CP ngày 06/11/2009 của Chính phủ về quản lý đầu tư ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin sử dụng nguồn vốn ngân sách nhà nước; - Quyết định số 246/2005/QĐ-TTg ngày 06/10/2005 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ về việc phê duyệt Chiến lược phát triển CNTT-TT Việt Nam đến năm 2010 và định hướng đến năm 2020; - Quyết định số 94/2006/QĐ-TTg, ngày 27 tháng 4 năm 2006 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ về việc phê duyệt kế hoạch cải cách hành chính Nhà nước giai đoạn 2006-2010; - Quyết định số 93/2007/QĐ-TTg ngày 22/6/2007 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ về việc ban hành Quy chế thực hiện cơ chế một cửa, cơ chế một cửa liên thông tại cơ quan hành chính nhà nước ở địa phương; - Quyết định số 698/QĐ-TTg ngày 01/06/2009 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ phê duyệt Kế hoạch tổng thể phát triển nguồn nhân lực công nghệ thông tin đến năm 2015 và định hướng đến năm 2020; - Quyết định số 1755/QĐ-TTg ngày 22/09/2010 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ phê duyệt Đề án “Đưa Việt nam sớm trở thành nước mạnh về công nghệ thông tin và truyền thông”; - Thông tư liên tịch số 19/2012/TTLT-BTC-BKH&DT-BTTTT ngày 5
  6. 6. 15/02/2012 của Bộ Tài chính - Bộ Kế hoạch Đầu tư và Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông về việc Hướng dẫn quản lý và sử dụng kinh phí thực hiện chương trình Quốc Gia về ứng dụng CNTT trong hoạt động của cơ quan nhà nước; - Thông tư số 21/2010/TT-BTTTT ngày 08/09/2010 của Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông quy định về lập đề cương và dự toán chi tiết đối với hoạt động ứng dụng CNTT sử dụng nguồn vốn ngân sách nhà nước nhưng không yêu cầu phải lập dự án; - Thông tư số 06/2011/TT-BTTTT ngày 28/02/2011 của Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông quy định về lập và quản lý chi phí đầu tư ứng dụng CNTT và Quyết định số 376/QĐ-BTTTT ngày 18/03/2011 của Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông đính chính Thông tư số 06/2011/TT-BTTTT; - Công văn số 270/BTTTT-ƯDCNTT của Bộ TTTT ngày 06/02/2012 về việc Hướng dẫn mô hình thành phần chính quyền điện tử cấp tỉnh (cơ quan chính quyền các cấp có thể tham khảo để phát triển hệ thống thông tin của mình) - Chỉ thị 13-CT/TU ngày 09/06/2009 của Thành ủy thành phố Hà Nội về Tăng cường sự lãnh đạo của các cấp ủy Đảng về việc ứng dụng, phát triển công nghệ thông tin trong các cơ quan Đảng, Nhà nước, Mặt trận tổ quốc và các đoàn thể chính trị - xã hội thành phố; - Quyết định số 84/2009/QĐ-UBND ngày 1/7/2009 của UBND Thành phố về việc ban hành Qui định thực hiện cơ chế một cửa, một cửa liên thông trong giải quyết công việc của tổ chức, cá nhân tại các cơ quan quản lý hành chính nhà nước của Thành phố Hà Nội; - Quyết định 1909/QĐ-UBND ngày 08/05/2012 của UBND Thành phố Hà Nội về việc Ban hành kế hoạch Cải cách hành chính nhà nước của Thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2011-2015; - Kế hoạch 80/KH-UBND ngày 10/06/2010 của UBND thành phố Hà Nội về Ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin trong các cơ quan nhà nước trên địa bàn thành phố Hà Nội đến 2010, định hướng đến năm 2015; - Chương trình số 08-Ctr/TU ngày 18/10/2011 của Thành ủy Hà Nội về Đẩy mạnh cải cách hành chính, nâng cao trách nhiệm và chất lượng phục vụ của đội ngũ cán bộ công chức, viên chức giai đoạn 2011-2015; - Kế hoạch số 39/KH – UBND ngày 22/03/2012 của UBND Thành Phố Hà Nội v/v Ứng dụng CNTT trong hoạt động các cơ quan Nhà nước Thành phố Hà Nội năm 2012; - Kế hoạch số 46/KH-UBND ngày 8/03/2013 của UBND Quận Thanh Xuân về việc Ứng dụng và phát triển Công nghệ thông tin năm 2013. - Quyết định 1296/QĐ-UBND ngày21/05/2013 của UBND Quận Thanh 6
  7. 7. Xuân về việc ban hành ” Quy chế tổ chức quản lý, khai thác và sử dụng hệ thống mạng máy tính của UBND Quận Thanh Xuân - Quyết định 1297/QĐ-UBND ngày21/05/2013 của UBND Quận Thanh Xuân về việc ban hành ” Quy chế quản lý, sử dụng, khai thác hệ thống thư điện tử của UBND Quận Thanh Xuân - Quyết định số 3211-QĐ/ĐU ngày 26/07/2013 của Quận Ủy Thanh Xuân về Thành lập Ban chỉ đạo ứng dụng CNTT Quận Thanh Xuân. - Căn cứ Quyết định số 01/BCĐ-QU ngày 15/10/ 2013 của BCĐ CNTT quận Thanh Xuân Về việc ban hành “Quy chế quy định về nhiệm vụ của Ban chỉ đạo, phân công nhiệm vụ các thành viên Ban chỉ đạo ứng dụng CNTT quận Thanh Xuân”. - Căn cứ Kế hoạch số 165/KH-UBND ngày 31 tháng 10 năm 2013 về Ứng dụng CNTT quận Thanh Xuân 2014. - Căn cứ Đề án “Xây dựng Chính quyền điện tử quận Thanh Xuân giai đoạn 2014-2015 và định hướng đến năm 2020”. - Công văn số 790/UBND-VP ngày 17/7/2014 về việc: Thông báo Lịch khảo sát hiện trạng CNTT các đơn vị trên địa bàn quận Thanh Xuân. 1.4 Phạm vi khảo sát: - Khảo sát hiện trạng hạ tầng công nghệ thông tin của đơn vị. 1.5 Quy mô khảo sát - Tổng số đơn vị thực hiện khảo sát: 28 đơn vị (gồm: các Phòng chuyên môn thuộc UBND Quận, các Phường và các đơn vị thuộc cơ quan Quận ủy) - Danh sách các đơn vị: STT Tên đơn vị 1 Văn phòng HĐND&UBND 2 Phòng Tài chính - Kế hoạch 3 Phòng LĐ-TBXH 4 Phòng Quản lý đô thị . 5 Phòng Tư pháp 6 Phòng Tài nguyên & Môi trường 7 Phòng Văn hóa &Thông tin 8 Phòng Giáo dục và Đào tạo 9 Phòng Kinh tế 10 Phòng Nội vụ 11 Thanh tra Quận Thanh Xuân 12 Phòng Y tế 13 VP Quận uỷ quận Thanh Xuân 14 Ban Tổ chức Quận uỷ quận Thanh Xuân 7
  8. 8. 15 Ban Tuyên giáo Quận uỷ 16 Ban Dân vận Quận uỷ 17 Uỷ ban Kiểm tra Quận uỷ 18 UBND phường Hạ đình 19 UBND Phường Kim Giang 20 UBND phường Khương Đình 21 UBND phường Khương Mai 22 UBND phường Khương Trung 23 UBND phường Nhân Chính 24 UBND phường Phương Liệt 25 UBND phường Thanh Xuân Bắc 26 UBND phường Thanh Xuân Nam 27 UBND phường Thanh Xuân Trung 28 UBND phường Thượng Đình Tổng số : 28 đơn vị; Trong đó: + 12 phòng chuyên môn thuộc UBND Quận, HĐND Quận + 5 đơn vị thuộc Cơ quan Quận Ủy + 11 Phường 1.6 Thời gian thực hiện khảo sát: Từ ngày 21/7/2014 đến 28/7/2014 8
  9. 9. 2 Phần II: NỘI DUNG, NHIỆM VỤ, KẾ HOẠCH KHẢO SÁT 2.1 Mục tiêu khảo sát Thu thập số liệu chính xác hiện trạng hạ tầng công nghệ thông tin phục vụ triển khai việc đầu tư hạ tầng CNTT của các đơn vị thuộc quận Thanh Xuân, thuộc Đề án “Mô hình chính quyền điện tử Quận Thanh Xuân giai đoạn 2014-2015” 2.2 Quy mô khảo sát Khảo sát các đơn vị quản lý hành chính cấp quận, bao gồm: 11 UBND phường, 12 các phòng chuyên môn của UBND-HĐND quận, các Ban của Quận uỷ. 2.3 Phạm vi, nội dung công tác khảo sát - Hạ tầng kỹ thuật CNTT  Hạ tầng mạng truyền dẫn LAN, WAN, Internet  Hạ tầng kỹ thuật đầu cuối (Máy PC, xách tay, máy in, máy quét, máy photocopy…)  Hạ tầng kỹ thuật của Bộ phận tiếp nhận và trả kết quả TTHC theo cơ chế “Một cửa” của các Phường và của Quận  Hạ tầng kỹ thuật đảm bảo an toàn an ninh thông tin và mạng  Hạ tầng kỹ thuật đảm bảo quản lý và điều hành hệ thống. - Nguồn nhân lực phục vụ quản lý, ứng dụng CNTT. 2.4 Tiêu chuẩn, kỹ thuật khảo sát - Dùng mẫu phiếu điều tra hiện trạng: Mẫu phiếu: Phiếu khảo sát phục vụ thiết kế hạ tầng CNTT: Điều tra khảo sát hiện trạng hạ tầng kỹ thuật CNTT-TT: Áp dụng chung cho các Phòng, các Phường, cơ quan Quận ủy của quận Thanh Xuân. (Phụ lục 1: Mẫu phiếu điều tra hiện trạng) - Tri thức chuyên gia, thu thập dữ liệu đã có sẵn từ các cuộc điều tra trước, từ các báo cáo tình hình ứng dụng CNTT. - Trực tiếp phỏng vấn lãnh đạo và cán bộ phụ trách CNTT (cán bộ chuyên trách và bán chuyên trách) tại các đơn vị được khảo sát. 2.5 Kế hoạch chi tiết phục vụ khảo sát: Kế hoạch chi tiết được duyệt bằng Công văn số 790/UBND-VP ngày 17/7/2014 về việc: Thông báo Lịch khảo sát hiện trạng CNTT các đơn vị trên địa bàn quận Thanh Xuân. (Kế hoạch chi tiết tại phần phụ lục 2) 9
  10. 10. 3 PHẦN III: KẾT QUẢ KHẢO SÁT 3.1 Thực hiện kế hoạch khảo sát: - Tổ chức đoàn khảo sát: Đoàn khảo sát được tổ chức gồm ít nhất 3 thành viên. (1 Trưởng đoàn và 2 thành viên) - Thực hiện khảo sát: Đoàn khảo sát tiến hành trực tiếp khảo sát các đơn vị theo kế hoạch đã được sắp xếp theo Công văn số 790/UBND-VP ngày 17/7/2014 về việc: Thông báo Lịch khảo sát hiện trạng CNTT các đơn vị trên địa bàn quận Thanh Xuân. - Nội dung và phương pháp khảo sát được tiến hành theo các nội dung và phương pháp đã nêu tại phần II của Báo cáo này. - Các nội dung khảo sát được ghi nhận thông qua Biên bản khảo sát tại từng đơn vị và ghi nhận thông qua Phiếu Khảo sát của các đơn vị gửi qua thư điện tử. (Các Biên bản Khảo sát được đính kèm Báo cáo này) - Các số liệu khảo sát được tổng hợp làm cơ sở cho việc đầu tư cơ sở hạ tầng CNTT theo Đề án: “Mô hình Chính quyền điện tử quận Thanh Xuân giai đoạn 2014-2015 và định hướng đến năm 2020”. Biểu tổng hợp số liệu kèm theo Báo cáo này là được thu thập thông qua các Biên bản khảo sát, các phiếu khảo sát và phỏng vấn trực tiếp. 3.2 Thực trạng hạ tầng CNTT của Quận Thanh Xuân 3.2.1 Hạ tầng mạng WAN Quận Thanh Xuân Đơn vị Hiện trạng UBND quận Kết nối với TP bằng cáp quang UBND Phường Kết nối với Quận qua Internet thông qua mạng của các nhà cung cấp Quận Ủy Kết nối với Thành uỷ bằng cáp quang HĐND Quận Kết nối với TP bằng cáp quang Tại quận: Theo quy định của Thành phố, hạ tầng mạng WAN của quận do Thành phố chịu trách nhiệm. Qua khảo sát các đơn vị của Quận, thì hiện nay tại Trụ sở Quận kết nối mạng WAN và Internet với Thành phố và các đơn vị bằng 3 đường riêng biệt, dùng cáp quang. Tại phường: Mạng WAN chưa kết nối đến các phường. Các phường kết nối đến Trụ sở quận chỉ thông qua đường internet: tốc độ chậm, không an toàn. 3.2.2 Thực trạng hạ tầng mạng LAN tại quận Thanh Xuân: Đơn vị Hiện trạng UBND quận Đã có hệ thống mạng nội bộ LAN. Tuy đã được đầu tư nhưng hệ thống không đồng bộ, hoạt động không ổn định, hay gặp trục trặc về kỹ thuật. Kết nối bằng cáp đồng đã cũ UBND 11 Phường Hệ thống mạng nội bộ đã được đầu tư tại 4 Phường đạt tiêu chuẩn về kết 10 4894856
  11. 11. nối. Các Phường còn lại chưa được đầu tư hệ thống mạng LAN Quận Ủy Đã có hệ thống mạng nội bộ LAN, tốc độ ổn định 100Mbps sử dụng mạng hữu tuyến HĐND Quận Dùng chung với UBND Quận Tại các Phường, có 4 đơn vị có mạng LAN. Trong năm 2012 được sự quan tâm của thành phố, các sở ban ngành, UBND quận Thanh Xuân đã được đầu tư mô hình thí điểm tại 3 phường Khương Mai, Phương Liệt và Kim Giang; triển khai xây dựng hệ thống hạ tầng mạng LAN đồng bộ, trang bị hệ thống internet cáp quang đạt tiêu chuẩn về kết nối, đảm bảo tính sẵn sàng làm nền cho các ứng dụng liên thông. Hệ thống mạng LAN tại 8 phường còn lại đều đã tự đầu tư theo từng giai đoạn, tuy nhiên còn thiếu đồng bộ, chưa đảm bảo kỹ, mỹ thuật, chưa đáp ứng được việc kết nối nội bộ tại UBND các phường. Tại 8 phường còn lại đều đã có kết nối internet ADSL, có một số phường đã có kết nối mạng cáp quang của các nhà cung cấp khác nhau như VNPT, FPT, Viettel, CMC. 3.2.3 Máy tính và thiết bị đầu cuối trang bị trong quận Qua khảo sát, Số lượng máy tính cần cung cấp cho CBCCVC (của 28 đơn vị của Quận được khảo sát) sử dụng đạt tỷ lệ xấp xỉ 79% so với tổng số CBCCVC cần có máy tính để làm việc . Trong đó, Số lượng máy tính có cấu hình thấp đang sử dụng, hay hỏng hóc chiếm tỷ lệ khoảng 21%. Trong đó: Số lượng máy tính cần cung cấp cho CBCCVC các phòng tại UBND- HĐND Quận sử dụng đạt tỷ lệ xấp xỉ 85% so với tổng số CBCCVC cần có máy tính để làm việc. Trong đó, Số lượng máy tính có cấu hình thấp đang sử dụng, hay hỏng hóc chiếm tỷ lệ khoảng 27%. Số lượng máy tính cần cung cấp cho CBCCVC của 11 phường trong Quận sử dụng đạt tỷ lệ xấp xỉ 70% so với tổng số CBCCVC cần có máy tính để làm việc. Trong đó, Số lượng máy tính có cấu hình thấp đang sử dụng, hay hỏng hóc chiếm tỷ lệ khoảng 21%. TÊN THIẾT BỊ Các Phòng UBND Quận 11 Phường Quận uỷ TỔNG HỢP 11
  12. 12. SL SL SL SL Nhân lực (Tổng nhân lực) 155 250 38 443 Máy tính Tổng số hiện có 132 176 41 349 79% Đang dùng được 116 133 33 282 81% Số máy lạc hậu, hỏng cần thay thế 36 37 1 74 21% Số máy cần bổ sung theo nhu cầu 31 80 12 123 28% Máy in Tổng số hiện có 85 139 32 256 Đang dùng được 60 121 26 207 Số máy lạc hậu, hỏng cần thay thế 25 17 6 48 Số máy cần bổ sung theo nhu cầu 3 10 1 14 Máy Scan Số máy cần bổ sung theo nhu cầu 14 8 4 26 UPS Số máy cần bổ sung theo nhu cầu 56 104 20 180 3.2.4 Bộ phận một cửa UBND quận Bộ phận Tiếp nhận và trả kết quả TTHC theo cơ chế Một cửa tại UBND Quận, đã được đầu tư theo tiêu chuẩn đã nhiều năm trước. Hiện tại đã có nhiều thiết bị lạc hậu và hỏng hóc cấn được bổ sung thay thế. Qua khảo sát hiện trạng cơ sở hạ tầng thiết bị của Bộ phận Tiếp nhận và trả kết quả TTHC theo cơ chế Một cửa tại UBND Quận được tổng hợp theo bảng dưới đây: STT Loại Số lượng Tổng Dùng được Hết Khao Hỏng Nhu cầu Bổ sung 1 HT Camera giám sát 2 1 1 2 Patch panen 3 Tủ mạng 4 Máy quét (Scan) 1 2 5 Lưu điện (UPS) 6 1 5 6 Máy tính để bàn 6 6 6 7 Máy in 3 3 3 8 Kiosk tra cứu thông tin 1 1 9 Hệ thống xếp hàng tự động 1 1 10 Máy photocoppy 1 1 12
  13. 13. Hạ tầng mạng LAN tại bộ phận “Một cửa” Quận cầnp được đầu tư và xây dựng mới đảm bảo yêu cầu về kết nối liên thông. 3.2.5 Bộ phận một cửa của UBND các phường Bộ phận Tiếp nhận và trả kết quả TTHC theo cơ chế Một cửa tại UBND 3 phường điểm (Kim Giang, Khương Mai, Phương Liệt) đã được đầu tư cơ bản. Đáp ứng yêu cầu của hoạt động của phòng “Một cửa cấp phường”. Bộ phận Tiếp nhận và trả kết quả TTHC theo cơ chế Một cửa tại UBND 8 phường đều chưa đáp ứng, không đủ tiêu chuẩn về hạ tầng mạng LAN, Internet, các thiết bị CNTT còn thiếu, chưa đồng bộ, các thiết bị CNTT hiện có mới chỉ có 2-3 máy tính cho mỗi phường, các thiết vị khác đều chưa được đầu tư. Qua khảo sát hiện trạng cơ sở hạ tầng thiết bị của Bộ phận Tiếp nhận và trả kết quả TTHC theo cơ chế Một cửa tại UBND 8 phường được tổng hợp theo bảng dưới đây: STT Loại Số lượng Tổng Dùng được Hết Khao Hỏng Nhu cầu Bổ sung 1 HT Camera giám sát 4 7 2 Patch panen 3 Tủ mạng 4 Máy quét (Scan) 3 8 5 Lưu điện (UPS) 9 14 6 Máy tính để bàn 25 15 1 12 7 Máy in 17 9 5 8 Kiosk tra cứu thông tin 3 7 9 Hệ thống xếp hàng tự động 1 10 3.2.6 An toàn thông tin - Chống virus: Việc triển khai công tác đảm bảo an ninh thông tin và mạng được triển khai đơn lẻ, không thành hệ thống. Việc sử dụng các phần mềm diệt vi rút bản quyền còn ít và cũng triển khai đơn lẻ. - Lưu điện: Tại các đơn vị trên địa bàn Quận việc đảm bảo an toàn cung cấp điện cho hệ thống thiết bị CNTT còn thấp. Tỷ lệ thiết bị lưu điện trên số đầu máy tính còn 13 Tải bản FULL (File Word 31 trang): bit.ly/2TQwIWP Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  14. 14. thấp. Qua khảo sát hiện trạng và căn cứ nhu cầu thực tế của nhiệm vụ để đầu tư số lượng bộ lưu điện cho hợp lý theo từng đơn vị. (Đã được tổng hợp theo các bảng trên) 3.3 Thực trạng nguồn nhân lực CNTT-TT của quận Thanh Xuân 3.3.1 Thực trang bộ phận chuyên trách về CNTT Tại văn phòng UBND&HĐND quận đã bố trí bộ phận chuyên trách CNTT trực thuộc Văn phòng. Phụ trách trực tiếp là lãnh đạo Văn phòng. Có phòng làm việc riêng và kết hợp làm phòng máy chủ của Quận. Tuy nhiện việc trang bị cho bộ phận chuyên trách CNTT chưa đồng bộ và chưa phù hợp với nhiệm vụ. Tại các phòng ban trực thuộc quận và các phường chưa có cán bộ chuyên trách CNTT, đều là cán bộ được phân công kiêm nhiệm (đều là các cán bộ công chức không được đào tạo chính quy chuyên ngành CNTT) 14 Tải bản FULL (File Word 31 trang): bit.ly/2TQwIWP Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  15. 15. 3.4 Bản vẽ mặt bằng hiện trạng các Phường 3.4.1 Phường Hạ Đình 15 4894856

×