Beige Colorful Minimal Flowchart Infographic Graph.pdf

1.
arrive one hour
in advance.
Fifteen minutes
before surgery.
WORK OF THE
CARDIOVASCULAR
SURGICAL
INSTRUMENTATOR
YES
NO
YES
NO
Instrumental care work
Is the
instrumentator's
admission prior
to the surgical
procedure?
Is the use of PPE
mandatory?
Only use surgical
masks.
Have May suit,
hat, surgical
mask, N95,
surgical shoes
and mask.
2.
NO
Use only
antibacterial.
YES
hand washing
for 3 to 5
minutes.
The correct
surgical scrubbing
is?
it is duty of
intrumentator´s clean
and disinfect his
workplace
YES
NO
clean may table,
reserve and
instrumentation
cart.
Let the helper do
it
3.
Once the surgical
procedure is
confirmed, the
instrumentato´r
maker must?
Let the surgeon
arrive and
organize all the
equipment and
the operating
room.
NO
YES
Organize
instruments,
surgical
equipment,
medical devices
according to the
cardiac procedure.
Depending on the
surgical procedure,
the instrumentator
must order with ?
Call the same day
of surgery and
verify the
availability of
supplies.
NO
YES
Anticipation of
supplies, purchases and
pharmacy to see the
availability of supplies
that the surgeon
requires for the
surgery.
NATALIA MENDOZA