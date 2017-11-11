LA TERJETA MADRE Y SUS PARTES
¿QUE ES? La tarjeta madre también conocida como placa madre, placa base o motherboard ,es la tarjeta principal en la estru...
PARTES DE LA MOTHERBOARD • Socket: Que es el zócalo de la computadora, es un contenedor en el cual se ubica el procesador ...
• La ranura CNR: Esta ranura se encuentra también entre las partes de la tarjeta madre, para recibir conexión que proviene...
• Puerto paralelo: Estas partes de la tarjeta madre, se encuentran para hacer posible la conexión de otros aparatos como l...
• El ventilador: Este pequeño artefacto, pero grande por su requerimiento, sirve para bajar la temperatura de la computado...
Gracias por sus atención
La terjeta madre y sus partes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La terjeta madre y sus partes

21 views

Published on

recuperacion de 2do periodo

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

La terjeta madre y sus partes

  1. 1. LA TERJETA MADRE Y SUS PARTES
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES? La tarjeta madre también conocida como placa madre, placa base o motherboard ,es la tarjeta principal en la estructura interna del computador donde se encuentran los circuitos electrónicos, el procesador, las memorias, y las conexiones principales, en ella se conectan todos los componentes del computador. Esta tarjeta tiene como función principal controlar todos los elementos del servidor, de ella depende que dichos componentes estén bien comunicados unos de otros para garantizar el funcionamiento del sistema, es por eso que es un dispositivo muy importante dentro del computador.
  3. 3. PARTES DE LA MOTHERBOARD • Socket: Que es el zócalo de la computadora, es un contenedor en el cual se ubica el procesador o microprocesador. Donde salen conexiones para enlazarse con otras piezas que se encuentran unidas a la placa o tarjeta madre. • Las ranuras AGP: Esta se encuentran en la tarjeta madre para que se coloquen las tarjetas gráficas. Aunque actualmente ya no se usan en algunas tarjetas, porque son reemplazadas por las ranuras PCI. • Chipset: Este importante aparatito sirve para que los datos se transfieran por el procesador, la memoria, etc. Así como también sirve para que aumente o disminuya la velocidad del microprocesador. • La ranura PCI: Que es la que actualmente se usa como partes de la tarjeta madre, es debido a que tiene mejor velocidad y tiempo de ejecución.
  4. 4. • La ranura CNR: Esta ranura se encuentra también entre las partes de la tarjeta madre, para recibir conexión que proviene de un modem, así como de las tarjetas LAN,USB, o como en el caso de las ranuras AMR que son usadas para conexión de aparatos de audio, como sería bocinas, y micrófonos. • Conector memoria: Estas partes de la tarjeta madre, son tipos de celdas que están formadas por capacitadores, y poseen un chip de memoria en los lados de la tarjeta, y además disponen de hasta 184 terminales donde hacen contacto con la tarjeta principal mediante la ranura. Recibe el nombre de tarjeta ram, DIMM. • Conector ATX alimentación: Este aparato que se encuentra entre las partes de la tarjeta madre, es para regular también el voltaje en la fuente de alimentación y a su vez minimizan problemas de las fuentes. Y en dado caso de sobre carga ya tiene integrado un sistema que permite que se desconecte en automático. • Puerto para midi o Joystick: Como partes de la tarjeta madre, también puede contener este aparato, debido que es una conexión para vídeo- juegos.
  5. 5. • Puerto paralelo: Estas partes de la tarjeta madre, se encuentran para hacer posible la conexión de otros aparatos como lo es el monitor de pantalla de la computadora, así como de escáneres, impresoras, y en algunas ocasiones del pasado eran también para el teclado actualmente la conexión es por usb. • Puerto para USB: Es otra de las conexiones que integran las partes de la tarjeta madre, y actualmente muy indispensable, debido que ahí se conecta desde un teclado hasta una memoria portátil. • El Chip BIOS o CMOS: Estas partes de la tarjeta madre, se le llama chip es su función es el dar el soporte a dispositivos de entrada. Guarda dato o permite la visualización de la hora, fechas, la cual depende mucho de una pequeña batería redonda y no consume tanta batería. • La batería: Como se menciona en el párrafo superior anterior, mantiene activa la bios y permite que se guarde la hora y fecha aunque la computadora se apague.
  6. 6. • El ventilador: Este pequeño artefacto, pero grande por su requerimiento, sirve para bajar la temperatura de la computadora en especial la placa base. • El jumper: Siempre primordial como las demás partes de la tarjeta madre. Es un conductor elaborado con cobre en sus contactos y ayuda de puente para unir los circuitos. • El bus: Si observan al reverso de la tarjeta madre, observaran como caminos que se cruzan y que las piezas que integran las partes de la tarjeta madre se encuentran unidas por soldadura de estaño. La placa y esos caminos es a lo que se le llama bus.
  7. 7. Gracias por sus atención

×