�QU� VIENE DESPU�S DEL 99? Las centenas se forman por conjuntos de 100 unidades. Si tienes 300 elementos de algo, tienes 3...
Las centenas son n�meros de tres cifras, mayores a 99 y menores a 1000.
IMPORTANTE Los n�meros de tres cifras cuentan con centenas. El c�lculo de centenas nos ayuda para definir cantidades grand...
100 UNIDADES = 1 CENTENA
RECORDEMOS EDIFICIO POSICIONAL Centena Decena Unidad 2 5 8 Si descomponemos este n�mero quedar�a: 200 centenas + 50 decena...
DESCOMPONE LOS N�MEROS 4 5 2 4 centenas + 5 decenas + 2 unidades UDC UDC 7 2 0 7 centenas + 2 decenas + 0 unidades
1 6 8 1 centenas + 6 decenas + 8 unidades UDC UDC 5 9 4 5 centenas + 9 decenas + 4 unidades
segundo básico las centenas

  1. 1. �QU� VIENE DESPU�S DEL 99? Las centenas se forman por conjuntos de 100 unidades. Si tienes 300 elementos de algo, tienes 3 centenas. Si tienes 358,tambi�n tienes 3 centenas, m�s 5 decenas y 8 unidades. 3 5 8
  2. 2. Las centenas son n�meros de tres cifras, mayores a 99 y menores a 1000.
  3. 3. IMPORTANTE Los n�meros de tres cifras cuentan con centenas. El c�lculo de centenas nos ayuda para definir cantidades grandes de objetos. El primer digito de un n�mero, de derecha a izquierda es la unidad. El segundo digito de un n�mero es la decena. El tercer digito de un n�mero, de derecha a izquierda, es la centena
  4. 4. 100 UNIDADES = 1 CENTENA
  5. 5. RECORDEMOS EDIFICIO POSICIONAL Centena Decena Unidad 2 5 8 Si descomponemos este n�mero quedar�a: 200 centenas + 50 decenas + 8 unidades = 258
  6. 6. DESCOMPONE LOS N�MEROS 4 5 2 4 centenas + 5 decenas + 2 unidades UDC UDC 7 2 0 7 centenas + 2 decenas + 0 unidades
  7. 7. 1 6 8 1 centenas + 6 decenas + 8 unidades UDC UDC 5 9 4 5 centenas + 9 decenas + 4 unidades

