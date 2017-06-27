Право на здраву животну средину

 Уставом Републике Србије загаранто- - вана су права становника на здраву животну средину,као и обавезе да је непрестано ...
 Здрав начин живота подразумева: 1) Чест боравак у природи; 2) Уравнотежене физичке активности; 3) Личну и комуналну хиги...
 Због миграција,број становника у градовима расте.Нису ретки градови у којима живи више милиона људи.И поред предности жи...
 Здравље људи у градским срединама угрожавају: 1) Загађен ваздух; 2) Бука; 3) Употреба здравствено недовољно безбедне хра...
 Буку представља сваки извор непожељног и непријатног звука који се својом јачином издваја од осталих.  Бука је велики з...
 Бука угрожава живи свет не само у антропогеним,него и у природним екосистемима.  Јачина звука изражава се у децибелима....
 Због недостатка времена или помо- дарства,све чешће се за исхрану користи унапред припремљена храна примамљивог спољашње...
 Недостаци такве хране су: 1) Већа количина масноћа; 2) Недовољна термичка обрађеност; 3) Употреба намирница које нису пр...
БРЗА ХРАНА
 Намирнице произведене од биљака и животиња које су третиране хемијским средствима за убрзани раст нису пожељне за исхран...
 Производи који се од њих добијају означавају се као ГМ храна.  Присталице ГМ хране оправдавају њену употребу чињеницом ...
 Да би производи за исхрану имали жељени облик,боју и укус,многи произвођачи користе различите додатке.  Упркос законски...
Е БРОЈЕВИ И ЊИХОВ УТИЦАЈ НА ЗДРАВЉЕ БЕЗОПАСНИ (НАВЕДЕНИ СУ САМО НЕКИ) Е100,101,104,105,111,121, 130,132,140,170,200-203, 2...
Е БРОЈЕВИ И ЊИХОВ УТИЦАЈ НА ЗДРАВЉЕ ШТЕТНИ ПО ЗДРАВЉЕ 1) СМЕТАЈУ ЦРЕВИМА 2) СМЕТАЈУ ВАРЕЊУ 3) КОЖНА ОБОЉЕЊА 4)УНИШТАВА ВИТ...
 За почетак,приликом куповине обрати пажњу на: • Амбалажу(купуј производе у амбалажи која може да се рециклира); • Рок тр...
• Присуство додатака означених Е бројевима;често су скривени,па их само пажљивији посматрач може видети; • То да купујеш п...
ЗДРАВА ХРАНА
 Дувански дим штетан је за особу која пуши,али и за све који се налазе у непосредној близини.  Научници упозоравају да с...
 Људи су користили дуван и пре око 400 година,али нису знали за његове штетне последице.Данас знају,али ипак пуше.  Пуше...
 У нашој држави је законом забрањено пушење на јавним местима.Ипак,има особа које не поштују ову одлуку,што представља кр...
 Због свега што већ знамо о глобалним променама и последицама,еколошка култура и еколошки пожељно понашање морају да буду...
 Према истраживањима,широм света повећава се број људи који негују еколошки начин живота,што значи да брину о свом здрављ...
• Расте потражња за хигијенским и козметичким препаратима на бази природних састојака,који нису тестирани на животињама. •...
 Више од једне деценије у свету се користи генетски модификована(ГМ) храна.Утврђено је да ГМ храна има негативан ефекат н...
ЛОГО ХРАНЕ КОЈА НИЈЕ ГЕНЕТСКИ МОДИФИКОВАНА
• Позната глумица Камерон Дијаз носи хаљине произведене уз строго поштовање еколошких стандарда. • Глумац Леонардо ди Капр...
 Како можемо заштитити животну средину: • Смањењем отпада; • Рециклажом ; • Смањењем буке; • Рационалним коришћењем воде;...
 Циљ заштите животне средине • Очување и заштита здравља људи; • Очување и заштита екосистема; • Очување и заштита биљних...
1. Све је међусобно повезано. 2. Све мора некуд да оде. 3. Природа зна најбоље. 4. Не постоји бесплатан ручак. Стивен Кроу...
• Дан здраве хране 16.октобар • Национални дан без пушења 31.јануар • Светски дан планете Земље 22.април • Светски дан здр...
Право на здраву животну средину
Право на здраву животну средину
