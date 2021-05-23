Centric relation seminar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FIGURE 7-3 Edentulous mandible in centric relation. CENTRIC RELATION IN COMPLETE DENTURE Presenter Dr. Aastha Subba Junior...
CONTENTS ➤ Introduction ➤ Theories of Centric Relation ➤ Significance of Centric Relation ➤ Centric Relation Vs Centric Oc...
Maxillomandibular relation: any spatial relationship of the maxillae to the mandible. Maxillomandibular relationship recor...
➤ Maxillo-mandibular relations can be recorded as: A. Orientation Jaw relation B. Vertical Jaw relation C. Horizontal Jaw ...
CENTRIC RELATION “a maxillomandibular relationship, independent of tooth contact, in which the condyles articulate in the ...
1. The disk is properly aligned on both condyles.   2. The condyle-disk assemblies are at the highest point possible again...
k are properly aligned (Figure 7-7), all loading (compres- e) forces are directed through avascular, noninnervated uctures...
THEORIES OF CENTRIC RELATION Muscle Theory Ligament Theory Osteofiber Theory Meniscus Theory
ny between the occlusion and the TMJs es must be displaced from centric relation to mum intercuspation, the inferior later...
LIGAMENT THEORY ➤ Ferrein was the first to present the ligament theory. ➤ He found out that when the temporomandibular lig...
➤ retrusive terminal stop is formed by the soft tissues of the posterior part of the roof of the glenoid fossa. OSTEOFIBER...
MENISCUS THEORY ➤ the discs, with the retromeniscal fibrous tissues, function as buﬀers, thus stopping the retrusive condy...
Why Centric Relation?
➤ Centric relation is the horizontal reference position of the mandible ➤ can be routinely assumed by edentulous patients ...
➤ Centric Occlusion: the occlusion of opposing teeth when the mandible is in centric relation; this may or may not coincid...
In the natural dentition (in about 90 percent of the population), MIP is usually located anterior to CR, the average dista...
CENTRIC SLIDE: movement of the mandible while in centric relation from initial occlusal contact into maximum intercuspation
During construction of complete dentures, maximum intercuspation position coincides with centric relation mainly because: ...
RELATION OF VERTICAL DIMENSION AND CENTRIC RELATION ➤ Vertical dimension is defined as the amount of separation between th...
hapter 13 Vertical Dimension 125 A B If there are no deflective occlusal interferences that require acement of the TMJs fr...
FACTORS INFLUENCING CENTRIC RELATION RECORDS ➤ The resiliency of the supporting tissues ➤ The character of the pressure ap...
➤ The skill of the dentist. ➤ The health and cooperation of the patient. ➤ The maxillomandibular relationship. ➤ The postu...
RECORDING CENTRIC RELATION IN EDENTULOUS PATIENTS
METHODS TO RECORD CENTRIC RELATION Physiological Methods ➤ Tactile or Inter-occlusal check record method ➤ Pressure-less m...
I. PHYSIOLOGIC METHOD 1. Tactile or inter-occlusal check record method ➤ It is the oldest type of Centric relation record....
➤ Waxes ➤ Impression compound ➤ Zinc Oxide Eugenol ➤ Impression plaster Material used for inter-occlusal record
INDICATIONS ➤ Abnormally related jaws. ➤ Supporting tissues that are excessively displaceable. ➤ Large awkward tongue. ➤ U...
PROCEDURE ➤ This method requires two steps 1. tentative records using occlusion rims attached to accurate stable record ba...
➤ Involves guiding the mandible in CR with the maxillae then making a record of the relationship of the two occlusion rims...
NICK AND NOTCH METHOD
STAPLER PIN METHOD ➤ Stapler pins are used to seal the occlusal rims after the centric relation are being registered. ➤ Li...
➤ Once the vertical dimension is established, the upper occlusal rim is inserted into the patient’s mouth. ➤ The lower occ...
CRITICAL ANALYSIS • Trapozzano stated that the wax “CHECKBITE METHOD” is the technique of preference in recording and chec...
• Gysi performed this method on manikins and never got the same recording twice with wax or compound. He concluded that th...
II.FUNCTIONAL METHOD OR CHEW-IN METHOD These methods utilize the functional movements of the jaws to record the centric re...
➤ It uses impression compound occlusal rims with four metal styli placed in the maxillary rim in the premolar and molar ar...
B- Patterson Technique In this method, a trench made along the length of occluding part of the mandibul A mixture of pumic...
➤ A trench made along the length of occluding part of the mandibular wax rim. ➤ A mixture of carborundum and dental plaste...
➤ The patient asked to continue with these movements until a predetermined vertical dimension obtained. ➤ Finally, the pat...
CRITICAL ANALYSIS ➤ Forces which can dislodge the record bases occur in any method, that requires the mandible to move int...
➤ The displaceable basal seat tissues, the resistance of the recording mediums, and the lack of control of equalized press...
III. GRAPHIC METHOD ➤ Graphs or tracing are used to record centric relation. ➤ Two types Arrow point tracing Pantographs
ARROW POINT TRACING ➤ It records a tracing of mandibular movements in one plane. ➤ Also known as Gothic arch tracing, Styl...
➤ The general concept is that a pen-like pointer is attached to one occlusal rim and a recording plate is placed on the ot...
Intra-oral graphic method
➤ The apex of a properly made tracing presumably indicates the most retruded relation of the mandible to the maxillae from...
Arrow Point Tracing Method Intra-oral Tracing and devices Extra-oral Tracing and devices Hight tracer Sears tracer Phillip...
➤ Central bearing device. A. Central bearing point B. Central bearing plate ➤ Stylus /Needle point ➤ Tracing table PARTS O...
➤ Central bearing point triangular plate of metal. metal pointer is present in the center of the triangle. Pointer can be ...
➤ Central bearing plate triangular metal piece usually attached to maxillary occlusal rim. The plate provides an even surf...
➤ Stylus and tracing table In intra oral devices central bearing device will serve as stylus and tracing table. In extra o...
➤ In the intraoral method, stylus is fixed to mandibular arch and tracing platform is attached to maxillary arch. ➤ The tr...
PROSTHODONTICS Dr. Firas Intraoral tracing assem
Intraoral tracing aoral tracing
➤ Coble balancer ➤ Swissdent ball bearing bite recorder ➤ Microtracer Examples of Intra-oral tracers
DIGITAL INTRA-ORAL GOTHIC ARCH TRACING The system consists of three parts namely A. intraoral sensor pad, B. extraoral dig...
The Journal of Indian Prosthodontic Society | Volume 19 | Issue 2 | April-June 2019 Figure 1: Intraoral tracing board atta...
➤ The principle behind this technique is, when the stylus comes in contact with intra-oral digital tracer, co- ordinates (...
g ], al space is observed between the occlusal rims to ensure free movementof stylusovertracingpadwithoutanyobstruction or...
➤ Intraoral digital tracing method to record horizontal   mandibular position is a better technique compared to the conven...
➤ both the tracing platform and stylus are placed extra-orally. ➤ Central bearing point —- mandibular occlusal rim ➤ Centr...
➤ Hight tracer ➤ Sears tracer ➤ Philips tracer Examples of Extra-oral tracers
Gerber stated six diﬀerent types of tracing: A. classical pointed form, B. classical flat form, C. weak tracing, D. asymme...
Other than the previously mentioned Gothic arch tracing forms, based on the presence or absence of teeth, they can be furt...
the apex obtained is well defined, with symmetrical left and right lateral components. The mean angle obtained by Gothic a...
It has obtuse left and right lateral tracings. Gothic arch angle more than 120°. This type of tracing signifies a marked l...
Similar to the classical arrowhead point, however, the tracing obtained is small due to ➤ limited mandibular movement. ➤ r...
The arrow point obtained is blunted and not sharp. This is indicative of a weak retrusive movement and the patient has to ...
The left and right lateral tracings meet in an arrow point, however, the inclination to the protrusive movement obtained i...
The protrusive path of mandibular movement extended beyond the apex of the Gothic arch. usually occurs when the operator o...
well defined, with n angle obtained g the health of path of condylar . The bilateral movement of the e. classical arrow 20...
Double Arrow Point caused due to habitual and retruded centric relation also seen when vertical dimension is altered durin...
Interrupted Gothic Arch There is break-in continuity of path of a tracing due to interference or obstruction in movement c...
Atypical Form The component does not meet at the apex but on one of the lateral paths. seen in very old edentulous patient...
➤ Arrow point will be directed towards the patient in intraoral tracing where as in extraoral tracing it will be directed ...
➤ In extra-oral tracing, the stylus can be observed in the apex of the tracing during the process of injecting plaster bet...
➤ Gysi concluded that his tracing technique had only a 5-degree error, whereas wax and compound bites had a 25-degree erro...
The National Society of Denture Prosthetics reported that “the use of the needle point tracing device for the purpose of d...
PANTOGRAPHIC TRACING
➤ A graphic record of mandibular movement in three planes as registered by the styli on the recording tables of a pantogra...
➤ It resembles a complicated face-bow. ➤ The surface over which the tracing is done is called a flag. ➤ A stylus is presen...
➤ A pantographic tracer has six flags: Two flags located perpendicular to one another near the condyles. They locate the a...
CEPHALOMETRIC RECORDINGS METHOD ➤ Pyott and Schaeﬀer described the use of cephalometrics to record centric relation. ➤ The...
GUIDING MANDIBLE TO CENTRIC RELATION
The following instructions can assist the patient in retruding the mandible: 1. Instruct the patient by saying, “Let your ...
3. Instruct the patient to protrude and retrude the mandible repeatedly while holding his or her fingers lightly against t...
Mandibular Guidance Method Patient Guided (Active) Operator Guided (Passive) ➤ Schuyler technique ➤ Physiological techniqu...
➤ Patient is asked to place the tip of the tongue to the back of the palate and close the mouth on the softened wax with l...
➤ To establish the physiologic centric relation, blocks of soft wax are placed on the lower occlusion rim in the bicuspid ...
Fig. 2. Physiologic vertical dimension is recorded by an anterior record made in a cone of soft wax. Repeated swallowing o...
➤ The myo-monitor is an electrical jaw muscle stimulating device which achieves muscle relaxation and produce a neuromuscu...
➤ The patient's mandible is guided into a hinge closure by the thumb and index finger of the operator. ➤ The risk with thi...
Chapter 9 Determining Centric Relation 77 PROCEDURE Using bilateral manipulation to find and verify centric relation or ad...
to find and verify centric relation or adapted FIGURE 9-1 Testing position and alignment of each con begin with gentle loa...
WAX BALL TECHNIQUE ➤ A technique to register the CR which is time saving and easier to understand by clinicians and patien...
➤ This newly designed technique was compared with the Dawson's bimanual method and it was found that: the time consumption...
COMPLICATIONS IN RECORDING CENTRIC RELATION Biologic Physiologic Mechanical
ECCENTRIC JAW RELATION ➤ any relation of mandible to maxilla other than centric position. ➤ The purpose in making an eccen...
METHODS FOR ECCENTRIC RELATION RECORDS ➤ Functional or chew in methods. ➤ Graphic methods. ➤ Physiological methods (tactil...
FUNCTIONAL METHOD
GOTHIC ARCH TRACING ➤ After the mandibular cast has been mounted on the articulator in centric relation, reseat the record...
➤ Free the horizontal condylar adjustments on the articulator by releasing the locknuts. ➤ Raise the incised guide pin abo...
INTEROCCLUSAL RECORD METHOD
The eccentric records (protrusive) are made 6mm away from centric (arrow point) because: ➤ The normal functions are perfor...
LATERAL RELATION RECORD ➤ helps the dentist to maintain the harmony between the mandibular movements and cusp inclines. ➤ ...
CONCLUSION ➤ Establishing the Centric relation can be diﬃcult. ➤ It is unknown whether one registration method is better t...
➤ Consistently identifying and recording centric relation pays dividends for both the patient and operator. ➤ Ultimately t...
REFERENCES ➤ A.O Rahn and C.M Heartwell,Textbook of complete dentures,4th edition,1993,Lea and Fabiger,USA,pp-290-308 ➤ Pe...
➤ Physiologic vertical dimension and centric relation –JPD 2004;91 ➤ Centric relation and condylar movement:Anatomic mecha...
➤ Validity and reliability of intraoral conventional tracer and intraoral digital tracer in diﬀerent positions for recordi...
  1. 1. FIGURE 7-3 Edentulous mandible in centric relation. CENTRIC RELATION IN COMPLETE DENTURE Presenter Dr. Aastha Subba Junior Resident Department of Prosthodontics and Crown-Bridge
  2. 2. CONTENTS ➤ Introduction ➤ Theories of Centric Relation ➤ Significance of Centric Relation ➤ Centric Relation Vs Centric Occlusion Vs MIP ➤ Factor influencing Centric relation records ➤ Methods of Obtaining Centric Relation along with critical analysis of each method ➤ Digital intra-oral Gothic arch tracing ➤ Methods of guiding mandible into centric relation ➤ Conclusion
  3. 3. Maxillomandibular relation: any spatial relationship of the maxillae to the mandible. Maxillomandibular relationship record: a registration of any positional relationship of the mandible relative to the maxillae; these records may be made at any vertical, horizontal, or lateral orientation; syn, JAW RELATION RECORD GPT-9 INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. ➤ Maxillo-mandibular relations can be recorded as: A. Orientation Jaw relation B. Vertical Jaw relation C. Horizontal Jaw relation ➤ Centric relation ➤ Eccentric relation
  5. 5. CENTRIC RELATION “a maxillomandibular relationship, independent of tooth contact, in which the condyles articulate in the anterior- superior position against the posterior slopes of the articular eminences; in this position, the mandible is restricted to a purely rotary movement; from this un-strained, physiologic, maxillomandibular relationship, the patient can make vertical, lateral or protrusive movements; it is a clinically useful, repeatable reference position.” GPT-9
  6. 6. 1. The disk is properly aligned on both condyles.   2. The condyle-disk assemblies are at the highest point possible against the posterior slopes of the eminentiae.   3. The medial pole of each condyle-disk assembly is braced by bone.   4. The inferior lateral pterygoid muscles have released contraction and are passive.   5. The TMJs can accept firm compressive loading with no sign of tenderness or tension. The mandible is in centric relation if five criteria are fulfilled:
  7. 7. k are properly aligned (Figure 7-7), all loading (compres- e) forces are directed through avascular, noninnervated uctures that were designed to accept loading. Sicher,9 in classic text on anatomy, The Temporomandibular Joint, 2, cites this as proof that the TMJs are load-bearing joints. GURE 7-7 Note also that around the disk there are vascularized tis- with copious innervation. If the disk becomes misaligned, the loading es are directed through highly vascularized and innervated tissues that ond with pain or discomfort. This is why load testing of the TMJs is an ortant step in determination of centric relation. This is one of the rea- the TMJs are not in centric relation if they cannot accept firm loading complete comfort. C It is a mistak placement of the consistent experi often the trigger In fact, some of t sult from deflect loose interfering relation to maxi many less than s cause minute inte perfecting any o ! FIGURE 7-17 Medial pole bracing in line with internal pterygoid mu cle contraction establishes the midmost position at centric relation.
  8. 8. THEORIES OF CENTRIC RELATION Muscle Theory Ligament Theory Osteofiber Theory Meniscus Theory
  9. 9. ny between the occlusion and the TMJs es must be displaced from centric relation to mum intercuspation, the inferior lateral ptery- must contract to move the mandible to the po- ximum intercuspation. Note that the condyles ed down as they are pulled forward. What ap- n ideal Class I occlusal relationship is actually muscle incoordination with a potential for oc- e, muscle pain, or disorders in the intracapsular the TMJ. ated muscle function MUSCLE THEORY defense reflex the external pterygoid muscles contract halt the jaw every time the condyles or the interarticular discs approach the posterosuperior depths of the glenoid fossae.
  10. 10. LIGAMENT THEORY ➤ Ferrein was the first to present the ligament theory. ➤ He found out that when the temporomandibular ligaments, become tense they determine the limits of the retrusive movement. ➤ Ligaments bind the elements of the articulations, limit their possibilities of movement, and are also capable of determining terminal border positions.
  11. 11. ➤ retrusive terminal stop is formed by the soft tissues of the posterior part of the roof of the glenoid fossa. OSTEOFIBER THEORY
  12. 12. MENISCUS THEORY ➤ the discs, with the retromeniscal fibrous tissues, function as buﬀers, thus stopping the retrusive condylar movements by fitting exactly between the bony surfaces. olume 26 Number 6 Centric relation and condylar mouement 585 Fig. 4. The temporomandibular articulation in centric relation, sagittal section (semischematic). (I) Condyle, (2) compact disc, (3, 3’) external pterygoid muscle, (4) temporal bone, (5) upper articular cavity and (5’) its posterior fold, (6) fib rous posterior disc and (6’) fibrous anterior disc, (7) retroarticular fibrous tissue, (8) lower cavity and (8’) its anterior fold, (9) external acoustic conduct, (10) parotid gland, (:I) superficial temporal artery, (22) auriculotemporal nerve, (I 3) cortex. Volume 26 Number 6 Centric relation and condylar movement Fig. 7. Sagittal section of the temporomandibular articulation represented in Fig. 4, pulsive gliding position. See Fig. 4 for the rest shape of the disc, cavities, and pre- and articular tissues. Line from center of condyle backward shows condylar path. An a separation is shown between the fascicles of the external pterygoid to show that the one is descended. (A) Retroarticular tissues are unfolded; (B) posterior fold of upper has disappeared; (C) posterior propulsive fold of lower cavity is initiated; (D) disc a
  13. 13. Why Centric Relation?
  14. 14. ➤ Centric relation is the horizontal reference position of the mandible ➤ can be routinely assumed by edentulous patients under the direction of the dentist. ➤ Reproducible, repeatable and recordable. ➤ an accurate centric relation record will orient the lower cast to the opening axis of the articulator in the same relation- ship as the patient’s mandible relates to his/ her opening axis.
  15. 15. ➤ Centric Occlusion: the occlusion of opposing teeth when the mandible is in centric relation; this may or may not coincide with the maximal intercuspal position. ➤ Maximal Intercuspal Position (MIP): the complete intercuspation of the opposing teeth independent of condylar position.
  16. 16. In the natural dentition (in about 90 percent of the population), MIP is usually located anterior to CR, the average distance being 1-1.25mm. 68 PART I Functional Anatomy ICP CR A
  17. 17. CENTRIC SLIDE: movement of the mandible while in centric relation from initial occlusal contact into maximum intercuspation
  18. 18. During construction of complete dentures, maximum intercuspation position coincides with centric relation mainly because: ➤ The edentulous patient cannot control mandibular movements or avoid deflective occlusal contacts in CR in the same manner as the dentulous patient.
  19. 19. RELATION OF VERTICAL DIMENSION AND CENTRIC RELATION ➤ Vertical dimension is defined as the amount of separation between the maxilla and mandible in a frontal plane. ➤ is determined by the repetitive contracted length of the elevator muscles. ➤ Any alteration in the Vertical dimension results in the strain in the Temporo-mandibular joint.
  20. 20. hapter 13 Vertical Dimension 125 A B If there are no deflective occlusal interferences that require acement of the TMJs from centric relation to achieve maxi- ion, the vertical dimension at (A) will stay constant. If you ical dimension, it will always revert back to this dimension ng restored or equili- at the harmonious re- r disturbed by impru- mension. SITION ENSION dimension is located is the repetitive con- s that determines the andible. That, in turn, ting teeth contact and rces are neutralized with a downward dis- a-to-angle dimension FIGURE 13-11 If there are no deflective occlusal interfere downward displacement of the TMJs from centric relation mum intercuspation, the vertical dimension at (A) will stay increase the vertical dimension, it will always revert back t at the anterior teeth as the muscles close the bite back to w A B FIGURE 13-12 If the vertical dimension of the anteri achieved by downward, forward displacement of the condy relation, it is at this jaw relationship that muscle length (B VDO. Note the upward movement at the front of the m condyles move down. The pivot point is usually at the mos
  21. 21. FACTORS INFLUENCING CENTRIC RELATION RECORDS ➤ The resiliency of the supporting tissues ➤ The character of the pressure applied in making the recording. ➤ The stability of the recording bases. ➤ The temporomandibular joint and its associated neuromuscular mechanism. ➤ The technique used in making the recording and the associated recording devices used.
  22. 22. ➤ The skill of the dentist. ➤ The health and cooperation of the patient. ➤ The maxillomandibular relationship. ➤ The posture of the patient. ➤ The size and position of the tongue Yurkstas AA, Kapur KK. Factors influencing centric relation records in edentulous mouths. J Prosthet Dent 2005;93:305-10.
  23. 23. RECORDING CENTRIC RELATION IN EDENTULOUS PATIENTS
  24. 24. METHODS TO RECORD CENTRIC RELATION Physiological Methods ➤ Tactile or Inter-occlusal check record method ➤ Pressure-less method ➤ Pressure method Radiographic methods Graphic methods ➤ Arrow point tracing Intraoral Extraoral ➤ Pantograph Functional Method ➤ Needleshouse method ➤ Patterson method
  25. 25. I. PHYSIOLOGIC METHOD 1. Tactile or inter-occlusal check record method ➤ It is the oldest type of Centric relation record. ➤ Earlier obtained by simply placing a thermoplastic material, between the edentulous ridge and having the patient close into the material. ➤ This was known as the “MUSH”, “BISCUIT”, or “SQUASH” BITE.
  26. 26. ➤ Waxes ➤ Impression compound ➤ Zinc Oxide Eugenol ➤ Impression plaster Material used for inter-occlusal record
  27. 27. INDICATIONS ➤ Abnormally related jaws. ➤ Supporting tissues that are excessively displaceable. ➤ Large awkward tongue. ➤ Uncontrollable or abnormal mandibular movements. ➤ Check the occlusion of the teeth in existing dentures.
  28. 28. PROCEDURE ➤ This method requires two steps 1. tentative records using occlusion rims attached to accurate stable record bases. 2. interocclusal check records with the teeth arranged for try in.
  29. 29. ➤ Involves guiding the mandible in CR with the maxillae then making a record of the relationship of the two occlusion rims to each other. ➤ Advantage - minimal displacement of the recording bases. ➤ To index or seal the occlusal rim nick and notch method or Stapler pin method can be used. 2. Pressure-less/Static method.
  30. 30. NICK AND NOTCH METHOD
  31. 31. STAPLER PIN METHOD ➤ Stapler pins are used to seal the occlusal rims after the centric relation are being registered. ➤ Limitation: Centric relation record cannot be verified.
  32. 32. ➤ Once the vertical dimension is established, the upper occlusal rim is inserted into the patient’s mouth. ➤ The lower occlusal rim is fabricated of excess height. ➤ Entire lower occlusal rim is softened in a water bath and inserted carefully into the patient’s mouth. ➤ Patient is guided to close his mouth in centric relation. ➤ After the patient closes his mouth till the pre-determined vertical dimension, both the occlusal rims are removed, cooled and articulated. 3. Pressure method.
  33. 33. CRITICAL ANALYSIS • Trapozzano stated that the wax “CHECKBITE METHOD” is the technique of preference in recording and checking centric relation. • Schuyler observed that if the recording medium was not of uniform density and viscosity, uneven pressures would be transmitted to the record bases which would cause a disharmony of occlusion.
  34. 34. • Gysi performed this method on manikins and never got the same recording twice with wax or compound. He concluded that the uneven cooling of the material produced distortion. • Simpson felt that wax records were unscientific and always carry with them the fallacy of guess.
  35. 35. II.FUNCTIONAL METHOD OR CHEW-IN METHOD These methods utilize the functional movements of the jaws to record the centric relation. Two methods which uses this principle are ➤ Needle House method ➤ Patterson’s method
  36. 36. ➤ It uses impression compound occlusal rims with four metal styli placed in the maxillary rim in the premolar and molar areas. ➤ When the patient moves his mandible, the styli on the maxillary rim will create a marking on the mandibular rim. ➤ After movements of mandible is completed, a diamond-shaped pattern is formed. ➤ The posterior most point of this diamond pattern indicates the centric relation. 1. Needle-House method
  37. 37. B- Patterson Technique In this method, a trench made along the length of occluding part of the mandibul A mixture of pumice and dental plaster with ratio 1:1 is loaded into the trench
  38. 38. ➤ A trench made along the length of occluding part of the mandibular wax rim. ➤ A mixture of carborundum and dental plaster is loaded into the trench. ➤ When the patient moves his mandible, compensating curves on the mixture is formed with decrease in the height of the mixture. 2. Patterson method
  39. 39. ➤ The patient asked to continue with these movements until a predetermined vertical dimension obtained. ➤ Finally, the patient asked to retruded his jaw and the occlusal rims fixed with metal staples. ure 9 PROSTHODONTICS Dr. Firas Abdulameer
  40. 40. CRITICAL ANALYSIS ➤ Forces which can dislodge the record bases occur in any method, that requires the mandible to move into eccentric jaw position with the recording medium in contact……. The functional methods of recording Centric Relation requires very stable record bases.
  41. 41. ➤ The displaceable basal seat tissues, the resistance of the recording mediums, and the lack of control of equalized pressure in the eccentric relations contribute to inaccuracy in these methods. ➤ Patients not only must have good neuromuscular coordination but also must be capable of following instructions if accurate records are to be obtained.
  42. 42. III. GRAPHIC METHOD ➤ Graphs or tracing are used to record centric relation. ➤ Two types Arrow point tracing Pantographs
  43. 43. ARROW POINT TRACING ➤ It records a tracing of mandibular movements in one plane. ➤ Also known as Gothic arch tracing, Stylus tracing, Centric bearing tracing and Needle point tracing. ➤ First proposed by Hesse and later popularized by Gysi.
  44. 44. ➤ The general concept is that a pen-like pointer is attached to one occlusal rim and a recording plate is placed on the other rim. ➤ The plate is coated with carbon or wax on which the needle point can make the tracing, when the mandible moves in horizontal plane. ➤ The pointer draws characteristic patterns on the recording plate.
  45. 45. Intra-oral graphic method
  46. 46. ➤ The apex of a properly made tracing presumably indicates the most retruded relation of the mandible to the maxillae from which lateral movements can take place.
  47. 47. Arrow Point Tracing Method Intra-oral Tracing and devices Extra-oral Tracing and devices Hight tracer Sears tracer Phillips extraoral tracer Coble tracer Swiss dent ball bearing bite tracer Microtracer
  48. 48. ➤ Central bearing device. A. Central bearing point B. Central bearing plate ➤ Stylus /Needle point ➤ Tracing table PARTS OF TRACERS not required in intra-oral tracers.
  49. 49. ➤ Central bearing point triangular plate of metal. metal pointer is present in the center of the triangle. Pointer can be adjusted in height usually attached to the mandibular occlusal rim. PROSTHODONTICS
  50. 50. ➤ Central bearing plate triangular metal piece usually attached to maxillary occlusal rim. The plate provides an even surface on which the bearing point slides as the jaw moves. PROSTHODONTICS Dr. Firas Abd
  51. 51. ➤ Stylus and tracing table In intra oral devices central bearing device will serve as stylus and tracing table. In extra oral tracing devices additional stylus and tracing table have to be attached to obtain graphic record.
  52. 52. ➤ In the intraoral method, stylus is fixed to mandibular arch and tracing platform is attached to maxillary arch. ➤ The tracing platform is usually coated with coloured contrasting media. ➤ The vertical height is maintained by the stylus and a gap of 3mm is maintained between the occlusal rims. Intra-oral tracing
  53. 53. PROSTHODONTICS Dr. Firas Intraoral tracing assem
  54. 54. Intraoral tracing aoral tracing
  55. 55. ➤ Coble balancer ➤ Swissdent ball bearing bite recorder ➤ Microtracer Examples of Intra-oral tracers
  56. 56. DIGITAL INTRA-ORAL GOTHIC ARCH TRACING The system consists of three parts namely A. intraoral sensor pad, B. extraoral digitizer circuit MAX 232 and C. a computer display with analysis software MATLAB® programme (MATLAB 7.11 R2010b).
  57. 57. The Journal of Indian Prosthodontic Society | Volume 19 | Issue 2 | April-June 2019 Figure 1: Intraoral tracing board attached to the digitizer Figure 3: Illustration of digital Gothic arch system Fig the
  58. 58. ➤ The principle behind this technique is, when the stylus comes in contact with intra-oral digital tracer, co- ordinates (X, Y) are obtained on the laptop ➤ Changes in Y coordinates represented movement in anteroposterior direction while changes in X co- ordinates were associated with lateral movement over tracing board.
  59. 59. g ], al space is observed between the occlusal rims to ensure free movementof stylusovertracingpadwithoutanyobstruction or contact between opposing occlusal rims. Figure 6: Maxillary occlusal rim with the central bearing device (intra‑oral view) Figure 8: Gothic arch tracing 182 The Journ Figure 5: Vertical jaw relation Figure 7: Mandibular occlusal rim with mounted tracer board on central bearing device (intra‑oral view) Figure 9: MATLAB® software showing Gothic arch tracing and coordinates of Gothic arch apex Figure 5: Vertical jaw relation Figure 7: Mandibular occlusal rim with mounted tracer board on central bearing device (intra‑oral view) Figure 6: Maxillary occlusal rim with the central bearing device (intra‑oral view) Figure 8: Gothic arch tracing ournal of Indian Prosthodontic Society | Volume 19 | Issue 2 | April-June 2019 Figure 6: Maxillary occlusal rim with the central bearing device (intra‑oral view) Figure 8: Gothic arch tracing Figure 10: Gothic arch tracing saved by software
  60. 60. ➤ Intraoral digital tracing method to record horizontal   mandibular position is a better technique compared to the conventional method in relation to visualization and accuracy. ➤ The horizontal mandibular position recorded in supine position gives more accurate readings as compared to upright position.   Abbad NB, Srivastava R, Choukse V, Sharma V. Validity and reliability of intraoral conventional tracer and intraoral digital tracer in different positions for recording horizontal jaw relation in edentulous patients. J Indian Prosthodont Soc. 2019 Apr-Jun;19(2):159-165. Conventional intra-oral Vs Digital intra-oral Arch tracing
  61. 61. ➤ both the tracing platform and stylus are placed extra-orally. ➤ Central bearing point —- mandibular occlusal rim ➤ Central bearing plate—- maxillary rim. ➤ Both the plates are fixed mutually parallel. ➤ The occlusal rims and the attached tracing assembly are kept in the mouth and the patient is asked to make eccentric movements. Extra-oral tracing
  62. 62. ➤ Hight tracer ➤ Sears tracer ➤ Philips tracer Examples of Extra-oral tracers
  63. 63. Gerber stated six diﬀerent types of tracing: A. classical pointed form, B. classical flat form, C. weak tracing, D. asymmetrical form, E. miniature form and F. tracing with vertical line beyond arrow point Evaluating gothic arch tracing
  64. 64. Other than the previously mentioned Gothic arch tracing forms, based on the presence or absence of teeth, they can be further divided into: ➤ Double Arrow Point, ➤ Interrupted Gothic Arch, and ➤ Atypical Form.
  65. 65. the apex obtained is well defined, with symmetrical left and right lateral components. The mean angle obtained by Gothic arch tracing should be 120 degrees. depicts the undisturbed movement of the condyle in the fossa and slope of eminence. Jemds.com Classical pointed
  66. 66. It has obtuse left and right lateral tracings. Gothic arch angle more than 120°. This type of tracing signifies a marked lateral movement of the condyle in the fossa. Jemds.com Classical pointed arrowhead form: the apex obtained is well defined, with symmetrical left and right lateral components. The mean angle obtained by Gothic arch tracing should be 120 degrees indicating the health of Temporomandibular joint without interferences in the path of condylar movement and balanced neuromuscular coordination. The bilateral symmetrical form of arrowhead depicts the undisturbed movement of the condyle in the fossa and slope of eminence. Classical flat arrowhead form: It is almost similar to classical arrow point except that the tracing obtained is more than 120°. It has obtuse Small or miniature ar arrowhead point, howe limited mandibular mo neuromuscular coordina improper seating of record edentulous for longer per Classical flat arrow-head form
  67. 67. Similar to the classical arrowhead point, however, the tracing obtained is small due to ➤ limited mandibular movement. ➤ restricted neuromuscular coordination ➤ improper seating of record bases. It is also an indication of a being of edentulous for longer period of time with inhibition in mandibular movements. emds.com Review lassical pointed arrowhead form: the apex obtained is well defined, with ymmetrical left and right lateral components. The mean angle obtained by Gothic arch tracing should be 120 degrees indicating the health of Temporomandibular joint without interferences in the path of condylar movement and balanced neuromuscular coordination. The bilateral ymmetrical form of arrowhead depicts the undisturbed movement of the condyle in the fossa and slope of eminence. Small or miniature arrowhead point: Similar to the cl arrowhead point, however, the tracing obtained is sma limited mandibular movement. This might be due to re neuromuscular coordination or mandibular movements improper seating of record bases. It is also an indication o edentulous for longer period of time with inhibition in m movements Miniature form:
  68. 68. The arrow point obtained is blunted and not sharp. This is indicative of a weak retrusive movement and the patient has to be trained well the tracing should be repeated till a definite arrow point is obtained. by Gothic arch tracing should be 120 degrees indicating the health of Temporomandibular joint without interferences in the path of condylar movement and balanced neuromuscular coordination. The bilateral symmetrical form of arrowhead depicts the undisturbed movement of the condyle in the fossa and slope of eminence. Classical flat arrowhead form: It is almost similar to classical arrow point except that the tracing obtained is more than 120°. It has obtuse left and right lateral tracings. This type of tracing signifies a marked lateral movement of the condyle in the fossa. limited mandibular mo neuromuscular coordina improper seating of record edentulous for longer per Extended arrowhead mandibular movement ex The guidance provided to m movement of the lower jaw is also sometimes an artef record bases or backward rim while removing them f repeated to confirm the er bases and also Double Arrow Point It is a record with do caused due to habitu Weak or blunted arrowhead form
  69. 69. The left and right lateral tracings meet in an arrow point, however, the inclination to the protrusive movement obtained is not symmetrical. This form of tracing indicates an error or interference in forwarding movement of the condyle. Classical flat arrowhead form: It is almost similar to classical arrow point except that the tracing obtained is more than 120°. It has obtuse left and right lateral tracings. This type of tracing signifies a marked lateral movement of the condyle in the fossa. Weak or blunted arrowhead form: The arrow point obtained is blunted and not sharp the tracing should be repeated till a definite arrow point is obtained. The patient has to be trained well Extended arrowhead mandibular movement e The guidance provided to movement of the lower ja is also sometimes an arte record bases or backwar rim while removing them repeated to confirm the e bases and also Double Arrow Point It is a record with d caused due to habi retruded centric r neuromuscular movem and guided well. Interrupted Gothic A Break-in continuity of obtained, due to interf caused due to touchin lateral movements. Atypical Form The component does n the lateral paths. This of a faulty Muscular p like bruxism. It is a Asymmetrical arrowhead form
  70. 70. The protrusive path of mandibular movement extended beyond the apex of the Gothic arch. usually occurs when the operator or the patient forcibly retrudes the mandible. It is also sometimes an artifact caused by backward dislodgement of the mandibular occlusal rim while removing them from the mouth. The registration should be repeated to confirm the error after correct positioning of the record bases and also properly guiding the mandible. Extended arrowhead more dorsally
  71. 71. well defined, with n angle obtained g the health of path of condylar . The bilateral movement of the e. classical arrow 20°. It has obtuse nifies a marked ssa. Small or miniature arrowhead point: Similar to the classical arrowhead point, however, the tracing obtained is small due to limited mandibular movement. This might be due to restricted neuromuscular coordination or mandibular movements or due to improper seating of record bases. It is also an indication of a being of edentulous for longer period of time with inhibition in mandibular movements Extended arrowhead more dorsally: The protrusive path of mandibular movement extended beyond the apex of the Gothic arch. The guidance provided to move mandible might be strained retrusive movement of the lower jaw either by the patient or by the operator. It is also sometimes an artefact caused by the forward displacement of record bases or backward dislodgement of the mandibular occlusal rim while removing them from the mouth. The registration should be repeated to confirm the error after correct positioning of the record bases and also properly guiding the mandible.
  72. 72. Double Arrow Point caused due to habitual and retruded centric relation also seen when vertical dimension is altered during registration patients should be trained and guided well.
  73. 73. Interrupted Gothic Arch There is break-in continuity of path of a tracing due to interference or obstruction in movement caused due to touching of heels of occlusal rims during lateral movements.
  74. 74. Atypical Form The component does not meet at the apex but on one of the lateral paths. seen in very old edentulous patients, who are using complete denture with incorrect centric relation.
  75. 75. ➤ Arrow point will be directed towards the patient in intraoral tracing where as in extraoral tracing it will be directed away from the patient. ➤ The intra-oral tracings cannot be observed during the tracing, whereas the extraoral tracings are visible while the tracing is being made. Hence, the patient can be directed and guided more intelligently during the mandibular movements. Intra-oral vs Extra-oral gothic arch Tracing
  76. 76. ➤ In extra-oral tracing, the stylus can be observed in the apex of the tracing during the process of injecting plaster between the occlusion rims, any unwanted movement of the mandible is prevented thereby maintaining the accuracy of the record. ➤ Intra-oral tracing is more accurate since it is located nearer to condylar rotational axis and also the oral musculature remains passive during recording.
  77. 77. ➤ Gysi concluded that his tracing technique had only a 5-degree error, whereas wax and compound bites had a 25-degree error. ➤ According to Hanau, the Gysi tracing was satisfactory to check records, but its universal usage was not good. ➤ Granger insisted that needle point tracing is not a reliable means of determining centric relation, since it is recorded in horizontal plane only. CRITICAL ANALYSIS
  78. 78. The National Society of Denture Prosthetics reported that “the use of the needle point tracing device for the purpose of determining and checking centric jaw relation is recommended as being both scientific and practical. This society recognizes no other means of verifying centric jaw relationships.”
  81. 81. PANTOGRAPHIC TRACING
  82. 82. ➤ A graphic record of mandibular movement in three planes as registered by the styli on the recording tables of a pantograph. ➤ most accurate method to record centric jaw relation. ➤ not generally used in fabrication of complete dentures. A
  83. 83. ➤ It resembles a complicated face-bow. ➤ The surface over which the tracing is done is called a flag. ➤ A stylus is present for each flag which draw tracing patterns on the flags. Pantographic tracer 62 PART I Planning and Preparation FIGURE 2-34 ■ The Stuart instrument, used to make pantographic recordings. (Courtesy Drs. R. Giering and J. Petrie.) W Pantographic Recordings. Fully adjustable articula- tors are usually programmed on the basis of a panto- graphic recording (Fig. 2-34). Jaw movements are registered by directional tracings on recording plates. The plates are rigidly attached to one jaw, and the record- ing styli are attached to the other. A total of six plates are needed to achieve a precise movement record of the man-
  84. 84. ➤ A pantographic tracer has six flags: Two flags located perpendicular to one another near the condyles. They locate the actual/ true hinge axis. Two flags are placed in the anterior region and they record the anteroposterior movement. FIGURE 2-34 ■ The Stuart instrument, used to make pantographic recordings. (Courtesy Drs. R. Giering and J. Petrie.) P N N N N W W W W P P P consists of upper and lower bows that record and measure mandibular movements and has been shown to provide valid and reliable measures of condylar determinants.31 Stereograms. Another approach to reproducing pos- terior condylar controls is to cut or mold a three- dimensional recording of the jaw movements. This “stereogram” is then used to form custom-shaped fossae for the condylar heads. Anterior Guidance. Border movements of the mandi- ble are governed by tooth contacts and by the shape of the left and right temporomandibular joints. In patients with normal jaw relationships, the vertical and horizontal overlap of anterior teeth and the lingual concavities of the maxillary incisors are highly significant during protrusive movements. In lateral excursions, the tooth
  85. 85. CEPHALOMETRIC RECORDINGS METHOD ➤ Pyott and Schaeﬀer described the use of cephalometrics to record centric relation. ➤ These radiographs were used to determine centric relation and the appropriate vertical dimension of occlusion. ➤ This practice, however, never gained widespread usage.
  86. 86. GUIDING MANDIBLE TO CENTRIC RELATION
  87. 87. The following instructions can assist the patient in retruding the mandible: 1. Instruct the patient by saying, “Let your jaw relax, pull it back, and close slowly and easily on your back teeth.” 2. Instruct the patient by saying, “Get the feeling of pushing your upper jaw out and closing your back teeth together.”
  88. 88. 3. Instruct the patient to protrude and retrude the mandible repeatedly while holding his or her fingers lightly against the chin. 4. Instruct the patient to turn the tongue backward toward the posterior border of the upper denture. 5. Instruct the patient to tap the occlusion rims or back teeth together repeatedly.
  89. 89. Mandibular Guidance Method Patient Guided (Active) Operator Guided (Passive) ➤ Schuyler technique ➤ Physiological technique ➤ Gothic arch tracing ➤ Myo-monitor ➤ Chin-point Guidance ➤ Three- finger Chin-point Guidance ➤ Bi-manual manipulation Method ➤ Anterior Guidance Method ➤ Power Centric Method
  90. 90. ➤ Patient is asked to place the tip of the tongue to the back of the palate and close the mouth on the softened wax with light pressure. ➤ This technique can also be used, with wax rims, for the edentulous patient rence in record- and upright perator's guid- poromandibular sion will result protrusion and gs. Psychologi- ill also increase mber of teeth, e form of eden- the stability of d thus the qual- & RCP dance is to help n the glenoid fos- is in a consistent ndibular closure axis. Mandibular the glenoid fossae.37 However, too much force is detrimental as the mandible flex- es38,39 about the horizontal plane. Patient-guided recording of RCP Schuyler technique40 (Fig. 3) This quick and simple technique involves the patient placing the tip of the tongue to the back of the palate and closing into a horse- shoe of softened wax with light pressure. formity of sof control over t any tooth con appropriate fo Fig. 3 Clinical view of RCP registration using the Schuyler technique
  91. 91. ➤ To establish the physiologic centric relation, blocks of soft wax are placed on the lower occlusion rim in the bicuspid and first molar regions. ➤ Both occlusion rims are inserted in the mouth, and the patient is requested again to swallow several times. ➤ The centric relation obtained is then transferred to the articulator for establishing centric occlusion. Swallowing method/Physiologic Method Shanahan TE. Physiologic jaw relation and occlusion of complete dentures. J Prosthet Dent 1955;5:319-24
  92. 92. Fig. 2. Physiologic vertical dimension is recorded by an anterior record made in a cone of soft wax. Repeated swallowing of saliva establishes the height of the wax at the physiologic vertical dimension. Fig. 3. Physiologic centric relation record is made in soft wax at the physiologic vertical dimension. Fig. 5. Thir premature wax, which
  93. 93. ➤ The myo-monitor is an electrical jaw muscle stimulating device which achieves muscle relaxation and produce a neuromuscular mandibular position by stimulating the motor branches of V and VII cranial nerve. ➤ An example is the J-4 Muscle Stimulator (Myotronics- Noramed Inc, USA). Myo-monitor 4. MYO MONITOR It is an electrical jaw muscle stimulating device whic reputed to achieve muscle relaxation producing a neuromuscular mandibular position.
  94. 94. ➤ The patient's mandible is guided into a hinge closure by the thumb and index finger of the operator. ➤ The risk with this method is the ease with which the condyles can be over-retruded. Chin-point Guidance
  95. 95. Chapter 9 Determining Centric Relation 77 PROCEDURE Using bilateral manipulation to find and verify centric relation or adapted centric posture—cont’d Step three: After the head is stabilized, lift the patient’s chin again to slightly stretch the neck. Be sure you are comfortably seated, with the patient low enough to allow you to work with your forearm approximately parallel to the floor. Step four: Gently position the four fingers of each hand on the lower border of the mandible. The little finger should be slightly behind the angle of the mandible. Position the pads of your fingers so they align with the bone, as if you were going to lift the head. Keep all four fingers tightly together. Step five: Bring the thumbs together to form a C with each hand. The thumbs should fit in the notch above the symphysis. No pressure should be applied at this time. All movements should be made gently. Chapter 9 Determining Centric Relation 7 PROCEDURE Using bilateral manipulation to find and verify centric relation or adapted centric posture—cont’d Step three: After the head is stabilized, lift the patient’s chin again to slightly stretch the neck. Be sure you are comfortably seated, with the patient low enough to allow you to work with your forearm approximately parallel to the floor. Step four: Gently position the four fingers of each hand on the lower border of the mandible. The little finger should be slightly behind the angle of the mandible. Position the pads of your fingers so they align with the bone, as if you were going to lift the head. Keep all four fingers tightly together. Step five: Bring the thumbs together to form a C with each hand. The thumbs should fit in the notch above the symphysis. No Bi-manual manipulation method ulation to find and verify centric relation or adapted in up. he op- sier to ncy of gh so entists ead in n that re dif- kward an be ilized g ma- ch No be Continued
  96. 96. to find and verify centric relation or adapted FIGURE 9-1 Testing position and alignment of each con begin with gentle loading. B, Thumbs and fingers load the ward and forward direction. B
  97. 97. WAX BALL TECHNIQUE ➤ A technique to register the CR which is time saving and easier to understand by clinicians and patients as well. Sushma R, Roy MS, Sanyal PK, Joshi A, Vande A, Kore AR. A clinical comparative study to assess the eﬃcacy of a new centric registration technique with a conventional technique. J Indian Prosthodont Soc. 2019;19(4):290-295.
  98. 98. ➤ This newly designed technique was compared with the Dawson's bimanual method and it was found that: the time consumption was statistically less compared to the Dawson's bimanual technique; both the techniques were found to be equally accurate. this technique can be easily explained to the patient. Sushma R, Roy MS, Sanyal PK, Joshi A, Vande A, Kore AR. A clinical comparative study to assess the eﬃcacy of a new centric registration technique with a conventional technique. J Indian Prosthodont Soc. 2019;19(4):290-295.
  99. 99. COMPLICATIONS IN RECORDING CENTRIC RELATION Biologic Physiologic Mechanical
  100. 100. ECCENTRIC JAW RELATION ➤ any relation of mandible to maxilla other than centric position. ➤ The purpose in making an eccentric relation record is to adjust the horizontal and lateral condylar inclinations so that the articulator jaw members perform eccentric movements equivalent to the relative movements of the mandible. ➤ The eccentric position to be recorded are protrusive and right and left lateral.
  101. 101. METHODS FOR ECCENTRIC RELATION RECORDS ➤ Functional or chew in methods. ➤ Graphic methods. ➤ Physiological methods (tactile or inter-occlusal check record method)
  102. 102. FUNCTIONAL METHOD
  103. 103. GOTHIC ARCH TRACING ➤ After the mandibular cast has been mounted on the articulator in centric relation, reseat the recording devices in the patient’s mouth. ➤ Measure a distance of 5-6mm from the apex of the arrow point tracing on the protrusive tracing and mark this point. ➤ Instruct the patient to protrude until the point of the stylus rests in the mark point. ➤ Inject quick-setting dental plaster between the occlusion rims, allow the plaster to harden, and remove the cast from the mouth.
  104. 104. ➤ Free the horizontal condylar adjustments on the articulator by releasing the locknuts. ➤ Raise the incised guide pin about 1/2 inch from the top of the guide table. ➤ Carefully seat the record bases on the cast. An accurate seating of both condyles must be secured. ➤ Secure the locknuts with positive finger pressure. ➤ Record the right and left calibrations of the horizontal inclinations on the plaster mounting. This record is useful if the settings are accidentally moved.
  105. 105. INTEROCCLUSAL RECORD METHOD
  106. 106. The eccentric records (protrusive) are made 6mm away from centric (arrow point) because: ➤ The normal functions are performed within 6mm. ➤ Beyond 6mm, condyles will be positioned too anteriorly resulting in reduction of horizontal angle while programming the articulator.
  107. 107. LATERAL RELATION RECORD ➤ helps the dentist to maintain the harmony between the mandibular movements and cusp inclines. ➤ According to Hanau, the setting of a lateral relation by an anatomic record oﬀers no particular advantages and recommended the following formula to arrive at an acceptable lateral indication: L= H/8+12
  108. 108. CONCLUSION ➤ Establishing the Centric relation can be diﬃcult. ➤ It is unknown whether one registration method is better than another but it is the accuracy and reproducibility of achieving the centric relation in a given operator's hands which is probably of greatest importance. ➤ Training in mandibular guidance has been shown to produce constistency.
  109. 109. ➤ Consistently identifying and recording centric relation pays dividends for both the patient and operator. ➤ Ultimately the main goal of prosthetic treatment is to provide patients with an occlusion which is functional, aesthetic, stable, maintainable and does not cause discomfort.
  110. 110. REFERENCES ➤ A.O Rahn and C.M Heartwell,Textbook of complete dentures,4th edition,1993,Lea and Fabiger,USA,pp-290-308 ➤ Peter E Dawson, Functional occlusion: From TMJ to Smile Design, 2007, Mosby, Inc ➤ Mandibular centricity :centric relation-JPD 2000;83 ➤ Yurkstas AA, Kapur KK. Factors influencing centric relation records in edentulous mouths. 1964. J Prosthet Dent. 2005 Apr;93(4):305-10. doi: 10.1016/j.prosdent. 2004.10.026. PMID: 15798677. ➤ Critical evaluation of methods to record centric jaw relation –journal of indian prosthodontic society july 2009
  111. 111. ➤ Physiologic vertical dimension and centric relation –JPD 2004;91 ➤ Centric relation and condylar movement:Anatomic mechanism. JPD1971;vol 26:581-590 ➤ A technique for recording centric relation. JPD1964;vol 14:492-505. ➤ Centric relation -theory and practice.JPD1960:vol 10:849-856 17. ➤ Centric relation and functional areas.JPD1959;vol 9:191-196 ➤ The Maxillomandibular relationship of centric relation. JPD 1959; vol6:922- 926
  112. 112. ➤ Validity and reliability of intraoral conventional tracer and intraoral digital tracer in diﬀerent positions for recording horizontal jaw relation in edentulous patients. J Indian Prosthodont Soc. 2019 Apr-Jun;19(2):159-165. doi: 10.4103/jips.jips_269_18. PMID: 31040550; PMCID: PMC6482625. ➤ Shetty, Manoj & Shetty, Ganaraj. (2020). Comparative Evaluation of Various Techniques to Record Centric Relation- A Literature Review. Journal of Evolution of Medical and Dental Sciences. 09. 53-59. 10.14260/jemds/ 2020/12. ➤ Sushma R, Roy MS, Sanyal PK, Joshi A, Vande A, Kore AR. A clinical comparative study to assess the eﬃcacy of a new centric registration technique with a conventional technique. J Indian Prosthodont Soc. 2019;19(4):290-295.

