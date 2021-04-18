Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Evolution of Social Media
Stephen Nold CEO Tarsus Advon, USA Industry consultant • Technology launch strategies • Show systems & event IT architectu...
Agenda • What is all the hype on SM? • Can SM recruit customers? • How will SM change traditional face-to- face marketing?...
What is Social Media? • Communities • Conversations • Connections • Content All Online
Why does Social Media Work? • Versus email broadcasts • Accountability • Direct Inbox hits • Viral Factor
First Basic Steps of Social Media • Where are the customers/audience? • Register&create account (like Gmail) • Include SM ...
What does Social Media mean to Consumer Shows? • A new form of Marketing • Reaching audience + exhibitors + press + speake...
Social Media in Plain English
If Facebook were a country, it would be the 3rd largest countryin the world… What island are your customers on? Should you...
4 Essential Resources • Platform: Facebook, LinkedIn &Twitter • Blogs • Video • Inbound Marketing
2010 is the year of Execution 2008 - 2009 intro of SM 2006 - 2007 = social networking 2005 = matchmaking 2002 - 2004 = ris...
Where the Hell is Matt?
Examples on SM impacting sales & marketing reach National Association of Broadcasters BlogWorld Hanley Wood MTO Summit Wal...
Hype & truth on SM Paying a lot of money for SM doesn’t give any clear advantages It isn’t free Consultants don’t offer co...
Show Management Needs 1. Recruit attendees 2. Grow community 3. Enhance networking 4. Increase brand awareness 5. Recruit ...
Four Pillars of Social Media Playbook I. Build Infrastructure and Online Presence II. Grow An Online Community III. Levera...
Design a social media Strategy Playbook
Evolution of social media

This lesson will orient the readers about evolution of social media work

Evolution of social media

×