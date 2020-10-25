Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cv Nasim Zegarra Yasha

I am a fast learner and I hope I would be able to adapt and work in the company because I have been filling several strategic positions at PT. Semen Grobogan, PT. Pungkook Indonesia One, KKKS Santos (Sampang) Pty Ltd, Statistics of Indonesian, and Directorate Library UII that were giving me experience in work management, include Responsible to manage, develop and coordinate HSE Department.   

 

I like both field and administration job and quick in solving problems.  I also enclosed my resume and personal data to give you some information about me. The opportunity to discuss regarding the above position would be appreciated. You can reach me at the address above or contact my mobile +6283 867 812 039.  

 

Thank you in advance your time and consideration.    

Published in: Environment
  1. 1. NASIM ZEGARRA YASHA Quality Health Safety Environment | Environment Analysis and Sampling | Chemical Engineering | Process Engineer Bachelor Degree of Chemical Engineering form Islamic University of Indonesian (UII), 2 years professional work as an Quality Health Safety Environment, General Supporting, and Administration at Cement Industries, Construction Plant, Manufacturing Bags with 12000 emplyoees, etc. Talented in QHSE and General Supporting or Management with strong capabilities, hard working, fast learner, fast adaptation, and self motivation. As a professional, I has proficient knowladge and effective field implementatator of HSE program, policies and standard according to Indonesian law, company process and procedures, and international standard. I have experience and mastered reporting with Ms.Office, Environment Monitoring making and drafting SOPs, Managed Safety and Environment document (AMDAL, Period Report RKL-RPL, and UKL-UPL), and etc. WORK EXPERIENCES PT. Semen Grobogan Quality Health Safety Environment (QHSE) Staff Nov 2019 to Present  Managed HSE program for PT Semen Grobogan with contractor & sub-contractor, daily inspection, hazard identification in working area, monthly reporting, inventory control, and inspect / document all heavy equipments condition are in good condition and ready to use.  Managed Environment program for PT Semen Grobogan, crate document AMDAL (Adendum ANDAL, RKL-RPL, Executive Summary) and UKL-UPL.  Monitoring & Sampling : Water Quality, Air Quality, Noise Quality and Vibration Quality. Based on quality standards and AMDAL.  Making SOPs related to Company for certification ISO and Audit Internal ISO in company.  Setting and control HSE budget (OPEX, CAPEX, MPP and RKAB) PT. Pungkook Indonesia One Health Safety Environment (HSE) Officer Sept 2019 to Nov 2019  Led and managed any HSE program for company, daily inspection, hazard identification in working area, daily safety breafing for deploy safe work practices implementation, weekly and monthly reporting, inventory control, and inspect / document all safety equipments condition to ensure equipments are in good condition and ready to use.  Conduct Internal HSE Compliance Audit as required by corporate audit standard, client standard and government regulations P : +62-83-867-812-039 | E: nasimzegarray@gmail.com | L : linkedin.com/in/nasimzegarray | D : Central Java
  2. 2.  Managed Environment Program : Water Quality Sampling, Waste Water Quality Sampling.  Managed and Report waste B3 to KLH with Manifest Electronic (Festronik). Directorate of Library UII General Staff Parttime July 2018 to July 2019  Led and managed any service program for library, inventory control, daily control condition library, serving borrowing, returning and shelving book, serving user, do administrative work, etc. Statistics of Indonesian (BPS) Partner Surveyor April 2019 to May 2019  Appointed as Partner Surveyor who managed SP2020 project for Regional Semarang, calculated of LKM, geotagging regional & infrastructure, drawing block maps, and administration. KKKS Santos (Sampang) Pty Ltd EHS & Operation Internship Feb 2018 to March 2018  Appointed as Internship in dept EHS & Operation who managed Produced Water Treatment in Onshore Processing Facilities Grati-Pasuruan, learning process gas production from crude oil & gas to sales gas and condensate, learning about process waste water treatment plant in OPF Grati Pasuruan, analysis performance Produced Water Treatment, and analysis waste water quality standards. ACHIEVEMENTS  Certified and Qualified Occupational Safety and Health Norms (AK3U) from Kemenaker RI.  Certified and Qualified Work Permit Procedures, Revision 7.0 for Permit Holder and Work Party from KKKS Santos (Sampang) Pty Ltd.  Certified and Qualified Gas Detection and Sampling from KKKS Santos (Sampang) Pty Ltd.  Certified and Qualified Internal Auditor ISO 9001:2015 from PROXSIS.  Certified and Qualified The Best Graduate of Chemical Engineering Period VI with Cumlaude Predicate.  Publication : In Situ Pyrolisis of Pine Flowers to Produce Bio-Oil : Effect of Temperature and Catalyst Treatment from Materials Sciance Forum, Trans Tech Publications Ltd, Switzerland (access : https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339880396_In_Situ_Pyrolysis_of_Pine_Flowers_to_Produce _Bio-Oil_Effect_of_Temperature_and_Catalyst_Treatment )
  3. 3. SKILLS Software Packages  Competent user of all Microsoft Office (Word, Excell, Power Point, Visio), Windows Software (Aspen Hysys, Mathlab, Autocad, Maps, Google Earth) and editing photo/video with any software and aplication. Engineering and HSE Standards  Proficient knowladge and implementation of HSE regulation, standard and law in Indonesian, understand and be able to make Process & Instrumentation Diagrams. TRAINING 2020 :  ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), training by PROXSIS.  Internal Auditor ISO 9001:2015, training by PROXSIS.  PROPER Winning Strategy, training by Sucofindo 2019:  Training The Supervision Development of Occupational Safety and Health Norms (Ahli K3 Umum), training by Kemenaker RI.  ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 31000:2018, ISO 45001:2018, training by PT Garuda Systrain Interindo.  Log Out Tag Out (LOTO), Job Safety Analysis (JSA), Contractor Safety Management System (CSMS), training by PT Garuda Systrain Interindo.  Accident Investigation (AI), Emergency Respon Plan (ERP), Basic Fire Fighting (BFF), Basic first Aid (BFA), training by PT Garuda Systrain Interindo. 2018:  Process Simulaton HYSYS, training by Gadjah Mada University (UGM).  Work Permit Procedures, training by KKKS Santos (Sampang) Pty Ltd.  Gas Detection and Sampling, training by KKKS Santos (Sampang) Pty Ltd. PERSONAL DATA  Place, Date of Birth : Grobogan, Centra Java, Indonesian. 29 July 1997  Marital Status : Single  Education : Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, UII (GPA : 3.72 of 4.00) *Other Data and Refrences Available on Request.

