Cv Nasim Zegarra Yasha

I am a fast learner and I hope I would be able to adapt and work in the company because I have been filling several strategic positions at PT. Semen Grobogan, PT. Pungkook Indonesia One, KKKS Santos (Sampang) Pty Ltd, Statistics of Indonesian, and Directorate Library UII that were giving me experience in work management, include Responsible to manage, develop and coordinate HSE Department.







I like both field and administration job and quick in solving problems. I also enclosed my resume and personal data to give you some information about me. The opportunity to discuss regarding the above position would be appreciated. You can reach me at the address above or contact my mobile +6283 867 812 039.







Thank you in advance your time and consideration.