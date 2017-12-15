Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEAN APPS BUILD PRODUCTS AT 5x SPEED Innovate, Design, Develop, Measure, Automate, Repeat PROBLEM, CUSTOMER, SOLUTION
Narjeet Soni, Co-Founder and CEO #LeanInnovation #Designthinking #Agile #Digitaltransformation
PROBLEM What problem are we solving? Explain the problem in terms of a situation: Have you ever had a situation where you ...
CUSTOMER Who is the user/prospective customer? Who has the above said problem? Are they doing something today to solve tha...
CUSTOMER Be as specific as possible: 1. A school going girl between the age of 15 - 18 (a social network meant for fashion...
SOLUTION What is the product vision/solution? Define what solution you want to build for the aforementioned problem. Taxi ...
Narjeet Soni ns@theleanapps.com +49 – 173 194 2045 Torstr. 33-35, 10119, Berlin, Germany www.theleanapps.com
Define problem, customer and solution

For any new idea define what problem are you solving, who is your customer and what solution would you want to develop

Published in: Business
Define problem, customer and solution

