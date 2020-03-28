Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ROLE OF STRATEGIC DIRECTION M.NARESH KRISHNAN RA1952001020010 l MBA A
  2. 2. What Is the Meaning of Strategic Direction? • Running a business without an eye toward strategic direction is liking setting out on a road trip to an unfamiliar place without a map or a navigation app. You may eventually reach your destination, but the journey will be chaotic, and you'll most likely waste more effort than necessary. Developing a solid strategy that outlines your company direction will help you to increase profitability while making your day-to-day work less stressful.
  3. 3. How to Set a Strategic Direction • The importance of strategic direction lies in its capacity to orient your company's overall purpose. Consider your vision, or your big- picture reason for wanting to be in business. This can be as ethereal as wanting to make the world a better place or as practical as wanting to earn as much money as possible while making the least possible effort. Your vision should embody the "why" behind your venture
  4. 4. • Next, consider your company's mission, or the tangible way you will make your vision into a reality. Your mission statement will likely include some specifics about your products and services. For example, an auto mechanic might articulate a mission to keep its customers' cars safe and mechanically sound, and a fair-trade importer might adopt a mission to improve the quality of life for indigenous artisans by paying fair prices for their offerings. Your mission is the "what" to your vision's "why."
  5. 5. The role of strategic direction in organization • The primary responsibility of top management is to determine an organization’s goals, strategy, and design, therein adapting the organization to a changing environment. • Direction setting begins with an assessment of opportunities and threats in the environment and an evaluation of internal strengths and weaknesses. • Then the company can determine its mission, goals and strategies. Organizational design reflects the way goals and strategies are implemented. This is the role of organization theory. • Consider how organization design is affected by the choice of goals and strategy
  6. 6. • New goals and strategy are often selected based upon environmental needs, and then top management attempts to redesign the organization to achieve those ends. Performance measurements feed back into the internal environment, so that past performance of the organization is assessed by top management in setting new goals and strategies for the future
  7. 7. Organizational Purpose • Purpose may be referred to as the overall goal or mission. Different parts of the organization establish their own goals to help the organization achieve its overall purpose. Purpose refers to why you do what you do, not what you do or how you do it but why you do it. Purpose has been shown to positively impact employee engagement and commitment to an organization thereby impacting organizational effectivenes
  8. 8. • Mission The official overall goal for an organization is its mission. The mission describes the organization's vision, its shared values and aspirations, and its reason for existence. • Operative Goals Operative goals refer to the ends sought through operating procedures and describe specific measurable outcomes in the short run. These goals concern overall performance, boundary spanning, and maintenance, adaptation, and production

