Tubercular Meningitis clinical features and pathogenesis Dr Naresh Kancha Neurology PG Registrar
Introduction • TBM is the most serious manifestation of extrapulmonary tuberculosis. • Willis first described in 17th cent...
Risk factors for TBM • Malignancy • Malnutrition • Alcoholism • HIV • Drugs (immunosupressives) • Cortisol deficiency
• tuberculous meningitis from bacterial meningitis include: --Subacute presentation --Presence of neurologic symptoms (alt...
Pathophysiology
• In an observational cohort study of the metabolomes of 33 HIV uninfected Indonesian adults with TBM, CSF tryptophan conc...
• A Balanced immune response is thought to be crucial in TBM – role of Leukotreine A4 Hydrolase(LTA4H) gene – TNF alpha le...
2. Homozygous for low LTA4H polymorphism – hypo inflammation—Increased mortality with immunosuppression 3.Heterozygous pat...
Vasculitis • Most serious consequence and Main cause of irreversible brain damage • Most strokes associated with TBM are d...
• Most common vessel pathologies (Pure form or in combination) – Infiltrative – Proliferative – Necrotising processes
Hydrocephalus More in children( earlier stage, more svere form) than adults • Communicating - common --Thick exudate block...
• Obstructive- --4th ventricle outlet block by exudate / leptomeningeal scar tissue --obstruction of the aqueduct either d...
Cranial nerve palsy • 6th CN palsy most common – long course SAS followed by 2,3,4 CN • Adhesions around the interpeduncul...
Vision loss • Severely disabling complication • Seen in approximately 1/4th of patients . • Mechanisms : -- Optochiasmatic...
• Hyponatremia: One of the risk factor for worse outcome SIADH (euvolemic) vs CSW(hypovolemic) • Border-zone encephalitis ...
Spinal arachnoiditis • Spinal tuberculous arachnoiditis develops in the context of breakdown of granulomatous foci within ...
• Spinal tuberculous arachnoiditis occurs with variable frequency in patients with TB meningitis. • 71 patients with TB me...
Reference • Neurology in tropics – jagit s chopra, inder M.S. Sawhney • The pathogenesis of tuberculous meningitis Anghara...
Thank you .
×