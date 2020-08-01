Etiopathogenesis of stroke

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ETIOPATHOGENESIS OF SROKE Dr Srija Inuri PG Registrar
Definition • Stroke refers to any damage to the brain or the spinal cord caused by an abnormality of the blood supply.(Cap...
Epidemiology • Stroke (including ischaemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke) affects 13.7 million people globally per year a...
PATHOLOGY OF STROKE • two major categories • (1) ischemia, which is a lack of blood flow depriving brain tissue of needed ...
Ischemic stroke • Thrombotic stroke (large vessel and small vessel types) • Embolic stroke (with/without known cardiac and...
Hemorrhagic stroke • Intracerebral • Subarachnoid • Subdural • Epidural
Thrombosis-Large vessel disease • Atherosclerosis affects chiefly large arteries Less common causes include • primary hema...
Small Vessel Disease • Thrombotic occlusion of the small penetrating arteries • 20% to 30% of all ischemic strokes. • Stro...
Embolism • In embolism, material formed elsewhere within the vascular system lodges in an artery and blocks blood flow. Tw...
Decreased Systemic Perfusion • Diminished flow to brain tissue • cardiac pump failure (most often due to myocardial infarc...
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage • originates from 1. aneurysms 2. arteriovenous malformations, 3. bleeding diatheses or 4. Trauma ...
Intracerebral Hemorrhage/Parenchymal Hge • bleeding directly into the brain substance. 1. Hypertension 2. Bleeding diathes...
Subdural and Epidural Hemorrhages • almost always caused by head trauma. • Subdural hemorrhages arise from injured veins. ...
Normal Metabolism and Blood Flow • Brain uses about one quarter of the body’s energy supply. • Brain cells depend mainly o...
Cerebral Blood Flow • Brain constituttes for 2% of adult body weight,uses 20% of cardiac output in resting state. • Normal...
Autoregulation • The capacity of the cerebral circulation to maintain relatively constant levels of CBF despite changing b...
Autoregulatory mechanisms • The myogenic theory of autoregulation: changes in vessel diameter caused by the direct effect ...
• Development of permanent neurologic sequelae is a time dependent process; for any given blood flow level, low CBF values...
• Schematic drawing of the different cerebral blood flow thresholds in man. Between CBF values of 22 mL/100 mg/min to 8 mL...
Ischemic stroke
Ischemic core/penumbra • Ischemic core - irreversibly damaged tissue • The ischemic penumbra represents tissue that is fun...
• Area of oligemia - represents mildly hypoperfused tissue from the normal range down to around 22 mL/100 mg/min. • Usuall...
IMPAIRED PERFUSION >3 MINUTES – DECREASE IN ATP MITOCHONDRIA – LOSS OF INCOMING OXYGEN ANAEROBIC GLYCOLYSIS RELEASE OF OXY...
Thrombus formation • three types of thrombi • Red thrombi are composed mostly of red blood cells and fi brin, and they for...
Effects at cellular level
Ischemic cascade Excitotoxicity Oxidative stress Apoptosis
Excitotoxicity • Excitotoxicity is the pathological process by which neurons are damaged by the overstimulation of recepto...
Classic pathway Events leading to sodium influx Events leading to calcium influx Exocytosis of glutamic acid
• In the ischemic zone, the glutamate binds to postsynaptic receptors which triggers increased calcium influx through glut...
• Glutamate overstimulates -N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) -alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4- isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) ...
• NMDA channels are highly permeable to calcium and contribute to the influx of calcium into the cell. • The influx of cal...
Lo E, Dalkara T, Moskowitz M. Mechanisms, challenges and opportunities in stroke. Nature Reviews. 2003; 4: 399-415
Increased calcium levels in the cytosol Increased activation of calcium-dependent synthases and proteases • Degradation of...
• The potassium efflux through the NMDA channels and other ion imbalances can increase caspase activity, triggering apopto...
Oxidative stress • A potential pathway for cellular damage in ischemic stroke may be the occurence of oxidative stress, wh...
Image retrieved from http://journals.prous.com/journals/dot/20033901/html/dt390019/images/ Kulkarni_f4.gif
Apoptosis • Apoptosis is a form of programmed cell death, which involves : Shrinkage of the cell cytoplasm Cleavage of D...
Mechanisms Intrinsic mechanisms Mitochondria mediated Endoplasmic reticulum mediated Extrinsic mechanisms Death receptors ...
Mitochondria mediated • Translocation of pro-apoptotic Bcl-2 members like Bax into the mitochondria, a cascade of events a...
Endoplasmic reticulum • The ER initiates unfolded protein response (UPR) . • During this UPR, three ER transmembrane effec...
Extrinsic mechanisms • Death receptors are tumor necrosis factor receptors (TNFR) and include TNFR-1, Fas, and p75 . • A t...
Factors Affecting Tissue Survival (1) the adequacy of collateral circulation, (2) the state of the systemic circulation, (...
Conclusions • The local and systemic effects that occur after a stroke, such as the immune response and excitotoxicity, ha...
• THANK YOU
References • Text book of stroke-Caplan • Ischemic stroke: Pathopysiology and principles of localisation, Neurology board ...
  1. 1. ETIOPATHOGENESIS OF SROKE Dr Srija Inuri PG Registrar
  2. 2. Definition • Stroke refers to any damage to the brain or the spinal cord caused by an abnormality of the blood supply.(Caplan-texbook of stroke) • Stroke is defined as an "acute neurological dysfunction of vascular origin with sudden(within seconds) or atleast rapid(with in hours) occurrence of symptoms and signs corresponding to involvement of focal areas in the brain"(Goldstein, Barnet et al, 1989)
  3. 3. Epidemiology • Stroke (including ischaemic stroke and haemorrhagic stroke) affects 13.7 million people globally per year and is the second leading cause of death, with 5.5 million deaths per year • An estimated 1 in 4 adults will experience a stroke in their lifetime • The estimate includes an almost equal risk of stroke among women and men in Global Burden of Disease Study 2016.
  4. 4. PATHOLOGY OF STROKE • two major categories • (1) ischemia, which is a lack of blood flow depriving brain tissue of needed fuel and oxygen; • thrombosis, embolism, and decreased systemic perfusion • (2) hemorrhage, which is the release of blood into the brain and into extravascular spaces within the cranium.
  5. 5. Ischemic stroke • Thrombotic stroke (large vessel and small vessel types) • Embolic stroke (with/without known cardiac and/or arterial factor) • Systemic hypoperfusion (Watershed or Border Zone stroke)
  6. 6. Hemorrhagic stroke • Intracerebral • Subarachnoid • Subdural • Epidural
  7. 7. Thrombosis-Large vessel disease • Atherosclerosis affects chiefly large arteries Less common causes include • primary hematologic problem • fibromuscular dysplasia • arteritis, • dissection of the vessel.
  8. 8. Small Vessel Disease • Thrombotic occlusion of the small penetrating arteries • 20% to 30% of all ischemic strokes. • Strongly associated with hypertension • Characterized pathologically by – lipohyalinosis, – microatheroma, – fibrinoid necrosis,
  9. 9. Embolism • In embolism, material formed elsewhere within the vascular system lodges in an artery and blocks blood flow. Two main sources • Cardiac • Artery-artery • Paradoxical emboli
  10. 10. Decreased Systemic Perfusion • Diminished flow to brain tissue • cardiac pump failure (most often due to myocardial infarction or arrhythmia) • systemic hypotension (due to blood loss or hypovolemia). • Responsible for watershed infarcts.
  11. 11. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage • originates from 1. aneurysms 2. arteriovenous malformations, 3. bleeding diatheses or 4. Trauma • Ischemia is because of • increasing intracranial pressure • Vasoconstriction-blood within the subarachnoid space often contains substances that promote vasoconstriction of the basal arteries that are bathed in cerebrospinal fl uid.
  12. 12. Intracerebral Hemorrhage/Parenchymal Hge • bleeding directly into the brain substance. 1. Hypertension 2. Bleeding diatheses, especially from Iatrogenic prescription of anticoagulants or 3. Trauma, 4. vascular malformations,and vasculopathies(such as cerebral amyloid angiopathy), • Intracerebral hemorrhages are at first soft and dissect along white matter fiber tracts.When bleeding dissects into the ventricles or onto the surface of the brain, blood is introduced into the cerebrospinal fluid may hamper CSF absorption leading to communicating hydrocephalus.
  13. 13. Subdural and Epidural Hemorrhages • almost always caused by head trauma. • Subdural hemorrhages arise from injured veins. Bleeding is most often slow and accumulates during days, weeks, and even a few months. • Epidural hemorrhages are caused by tearing of meningeal arteries, most often the middle meningeal artery. Blood accumulates rapidly over minutes to hours • Both cause symptoms and signs by compressing brain tissue and increasing intracranial pressure
  14. 14. Normal Metabolism and Blood Flow • Brain uses about one quarter of the body’s energy supply. • Brain cells depend mainly on oxygen and glucose (sole substrate for energy metabolism) to survive. • Glucose is oxidized to carbondioxide (CO2) and water (H2O)-ATP • To keep the major extracellular cations Ca (calcium ions) and Na (sodium ions) outside the cells and the intracellular cation K (potassium ions) within the cells. • uses approximately 500 mL of oxygen and 75 to 100 mg of glucose each minute, a total of 125 g of glucose each day
  15. 15. Cerebral Blood Flow • Brain constituttes for 2% of adult body weight,uses 20% of cardiac output in resting state. • Normal cerebral blood flow (CBF) is approximately 50-to 60 ml/100g/ Min. • In response to ischemia, the cerebral autoregulatory mechanisms compensate for a reduction in CBF.
  16. 16. Autoregulation • The capacity of the cerebral circulation to maintain relatively constant levels of CBF despite changing blood pressure . (80–150mmHg) • The range of autoregulation is shifted to the right, i.e. to higher values, in patients with hypertension and to the left during hypercarbia.
  17. 17. Autoregulatory mechanisms • The myogenic theory of autoregulation: changes in vessel diameter caused by the direct effect of blood pressure variations on the myogenic tone of vessel walls. 1. By local vasodilatation 2. Opening the collaterals 3. Increasing the extraction of oxygen and glucose from the blood
  18. 18. • Development of permanent neurologic sequelae is a time dependent process; for any given blood flow level, low CBF values are tolerated only for a short period
  19. 19. • Schematic drawing of the different cerebral blood flow thresholds in man. Between CBF values of 22 mL/100 mg/min to 8 mL/100 mg/min, brain tissue maintains its structural integrity and, most importantly, can be salvaged with reperfusion.
  20. 20. Ischemic stroke
  21. 21. Ischemic core/penumbra • Ischemic core - irreversibly damaged tissue • The ischemic penumbra represents tissue that is functionally impaired but structurally intact and, as such, potentially salvageable. Salvaging this tissue by restoring its flow to nonischemic levels is the aim of acute stroke therapy.
  22. 22. • Area of oligemia - represents mildly hypoperfused tissue from the normal range down to around 22 mL/100 mg/min. • Usually not at risk of infarction • In hypotension, fever, or acidosis, oligemic tissue can be incorporated into penumbra and subsequently undergo infarction.
  23. 23. IMPAIRED PERFUSION >3 MINUTES – DECREASE IN ATP MITOCHONDRIA – LOSS OF INCOMING OXYGEN ANAEROBIC GLYCOLYSIS RELEASE OF OXYGEN FREE RADICALS ACCUMULATION OF LACTIC ACID INFLAMMATION DAMAGE TO BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER EDEMA
  24. 24. Thrombus formation • three types of thrombi • Red thrombi are composed mostly of red blood cells and fi brin, and they form in areas of slowed blood flow. • White thrombi, in contrast, are composed of platelets and fibrin exclusively in areas in which the arterial wall or endothelial surface is abnormal • Disseminated fi brin deposition in smallvessels
  25. 25. Effects at cellular level
  26. 26. Ischemic cascade Excitotoxicity Oxidative stress Apoptosis
  27. 27. Excitotoxicity • Excitotoxicity is the pathological process by which neurons are damaged by the overstimulation of receptors by the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate, such as the NMDA receptor and AMPA receptor. Doble A. The Role of Excitotoxicity in Neurodegenerative Disease: Implications for Therapy. Pharmacol Ther. 1999; 81(3): 163-221.
  28. 28. Excitotoxicity • Excitotoxicity is the pathological process by which neurons are damaged and killed by the overreactions of receptors for the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate, such as the NMDA receptor and AMPA receptor. Doble A. The Role of Excitotoxicity in Neurodegenerative Disease: Implications for Therapy. Pharmacol Ther. 1999; 81(3): 163-221.
  29. 29. Classic pathway Events leading to sodium influx Events leading to calcium influx Exocytosis of glutamic acid
  30. 30. • In the ischemic zone, the glutamate binds to postsynaptic receptors which triggers increased calcium influx through glutamate receptor-coupled ion channels.
  31. 31. • Glutamate overstimulates -N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) -alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4- isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) and -kainite-type glutamate receptors • Results in sodium influx and potassium efflux through the glutamate receptor activated membrane channels.
  32. 32. • NMDA channels are highly permeable to calcium and contribute to the influx of calcium into the cell. • The influx of calcium from the extracellular fluid is thought to be the primary factor in calcium contributory mechanisms of cell death after ischemic stroke
  33. 33. Lo E, Dalkara T, Moskowitz M. Mechanisms, challenges and opportunities in stroke. Nature Reviews. 2003; 4: 399-415
  34. 34. Increased calcium levels in the cytosol Increased activation of calcium-dependent synthases and proteases • Degradation of cytoskeletal and enzymatic proteins • Increased levels of nitric oxide and peroxynitrite within the cell through activation of degrading enzymes such as phospholipase, proteases and endonucleases.
  35. 35. • The potassium efflux through the NMDA channels and other ion imbalances can increase caspase activity, triggering apoptosis. • The primary caspases responsible for apoptosis due to ischemic stroke are caspases 9 and 3. • Caspase 9 activates caspase 3. • Caspase 3 degrade substrate proteins within the cell and produce internucleosomal endonuclease activity and DNA fragmentation.
  36. 36. Oxidative stress • A potential pathway for cellular damage in ischemic stroke may be the occurence of oxidative stress, which is the increased occurrence of reactive oxygen species (ROS) above physiological levels. • Free radicals can cause membrane damage through peroxidation of unsaturated fatty acids in the phospholipids making up the cell membrane
  37. 37. Image retrieved from http://journals.prous.com/journals/dot/20033901/html/dt390019/images/ Kulkarni_f4.gif
  38. 38. Apoptosis • Apoptosis is a form of programmed cell death, which involves : Shrinkage of the cell cytoplasm Cleavage of DNA within the nucleus Condensation of chromatin in the nucleus Formation of apoptotic bodies, Cell death
  39. 39. Mechanisms Intrinsic mechanisms Mitochondria mediated Endoplasmic reticulum mediated Extrinsic mechanisms Death receptors Caspases
  40. 40. Mitochondria mediated • Translocation of pro-apoptotic Bcl-2 members like Bax into the mitochondria, a cascade of events are triggered . • This leads to mitochondria releasing substances such as cytochrome c, procaspase-9, and Apaf-1 from its intermembrane space . Lotocki G and Keane R. Inhibitors of Apoptosis Proteins in Injury and Disease. Life. 2002; 54: 231-240
  41. 41. Endoplasmic reticulum • The ER initiates unfolded protein response (UPR) . • During this UPR, three ER transmembrane effector proteins are activated (PERK, IRE1, and ATF-6). • IRE1 has been shown to be involved in the activation of caspase-12 . Nakka VP, Gusain A, Mehta SH, Raghubir R. Molecular mechanisms of apoptosis in cerebral ischemia: multiple neuroprotective opportunities. Mol Neurobiol. 2008; 37:7-38
  42. 42. Extrinsic mechanisms • Death receptors are tumor necrosis factor receptors (TNFR) and include TNFR-1, Fas, and p75 . • A transcription factor, Forkhead1, stimulates the expression of genes including Fas ligand (FasL). • FasL initiates apoptosis by binding to the Fas receptor and recruiting the Fas-associated death domain protein (FADD)
  43. 43. Factors Affecting Tissue Survival (1) the adequacy of collateral circulation, (2) the state of the systemic circulation, (3) serologic factors, (4) changes within the obstructing vascular lesion, and (5) resistance within the microcirculatory bed
  44. 44. Conclusions • The local and systemic effects that occur after a stroke, such as the immune response and excitotoxicity, have lasting effects on the amount of function and independence a person can regain after a stroke. • It is paramount to understand the cell biology mechanics that occur prior to and following a stroke in order to mount the most effective response and diminish the subsequent injury to the brain and body following the initial insult.
  45. 45. • THANK YOU
  46. 46. References • Text book of stroke-Caplan • Ischemic stroke: Pathopysiology and principles of localisation, Neurology board review manual: Mathew Brandon Mass, Joseph E Safdieh. • Pathophysiology, treatment, and animal and cellular models of human ischemicstroke Woodruff TM, Thundyil J, Tang SC, Sobey CG, Taylor SM, Arumugam TV.Mol Neurodegener. 2011 Jan 25;6(1):11. doi: 10.1186/1750-1326-6-11.

