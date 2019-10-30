There's no better time than now to focus on increasing your website traffic. Whether you have a new website that isn't yet generating traffic or you need to increase traffic to drive leads and sales, this book will walk you through up-to-date, specific examples of strategies and tactics to drive website growth.Double Your Website Traffic will provide you with an actionable game plan to drive more traffic to your website in 2019 and 2020 while improving your Google search engine rankings.The book focuses on four distinct areas that will allow you to build an effective traffic strategy:Content Marketing - Learn how to audit your current content, research ideal topics for new content, and write high-performing pages and blog posts to drive big gains in website traffic.SEO (Search Engine Optimization) - Learn the latest SEO techniques, even with Google's changing algorithm, to increase search rankings and click traffic from search engines.Digital Advertising (PPC) - Understand the different options for cost-effective digital advertising and learn how to maximize your budget, no matter how big or small.Social Media Marketing - Learn how to use social media as a publishing platform to expand your audience and drive more traffic to your website for free.Double Your Website Traffic is easy to read, yet packed with vital information. Inside you'll find:Over 50 specific tools to increase website traffic, many of which are free.Guided activities and templates to work through the strategy outlined in the book.Proven recommendations from 15+ years of firsthand digital marketing experience.

