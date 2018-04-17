Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Read Book Indexing Specialties: Cookbooks Online
Book Details Author : Alexandra Nickerson ,Fred Leise ,Terri Hudoba Pages : 144 Binding : Paperback Brand : ISBN : 1573873...
Description As Julia Child said in The Way to Cook, "A reference or teaching book is only as good as its index." Indeed, r...
If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
Download or read Indexing Specialties: Cookbooks by click link below Download or read Indexing Specialties: Cookbooks OR
Thank You For Visiting
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Read Book Indexing Specialties Cookbooks Online

4 views

Published on

Read ebook Ebook download Indexing Specialties: Cookbooks For Android Download file Download now : http://mbenokbook.booksunlimited.info/?book=1573873675

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Read Book Indexing Specialties Cookbooks Online

  1. 1. Read Book Indexing Specialties: Cookbooks Online
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Alexandra Nickerson ,Fred Leise ,Terri Hudoba Pages : 144 Binding : Paperback Brand : ISBN : 1573873675
  3. 3. Description As Julia Child said in The Way to Cook, "A reference or teaching book is only as good as its index." Indeed, readers and users of culinary books and cookbooks have long known the value of a good index whether for locating a certain recipe, searching for ideas on how to use specific ingredients, or planning menus for special events. The 13 chapters in Indexing Specialties: Cookbooks discuss the importance of subject matter expertise, analyze the indexing needs of cookbook users, offer practical advice on writing quality indexes, review notable published indexes, and recommend other helpful sources. Also included is an Introduction by editor Alexandra Nickerson, who has been indexing cookbooks for over 30 years and whose vision made this book possible.
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
  5. 5. Download or read Indexing Specialties: Cookbooks by click link below Download or read Indexing Specialties: Cookbooks OR
  6. 6. Thank You For Visiting

×