社内SEはVBAを投げ捨ててPHPの夢を見るか？-おかわり

社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて） PHPの夢を見るか？ Event / PHP Conference After Hack!! Date / 2018-06-17 (Sun) Presenter / Naoto Teshima (tosite)...
あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
VBAに限界を 感じていた社内SE あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
そこで彼はPHPと 邂逅を果たした あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
数々の挫折の果てに 徐々に目覚めていく あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
PHPに魅入られた彼が 最後に導き出した 結論とは… あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
社内SE、仕事 辞めるってよ あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
と、言うことで 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
昨日に引き続き 本日もよろしく お願いします！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
昨日の資料はSNSに公開していますので 見られてない方はそちらをご覧ください！ あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
わたし 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
わたし 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
わたし 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 今はカステラ県に住んでます 出身は明太子県です
まだ地方金融機関の社内SEです PHPでサービスを構築しています Laravelだいすきっこです わたし 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
Contact me 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ about me Facebook @mao_sum
Contact me 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ NaITE・JaSST九州の 実行委員もやってます！ 今年も色々やる予定なので よろしければぜひご参加ください！
気づいて しまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
実は昨日、帰ってから 少し凹んでました… 気づいてしまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
気づいてしまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
気づいてしまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
とは言えやるしかないので がんばります！ 気づいてしまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
PHPとの 出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
どうしてPHPを学ぼうと思ったのか？ PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
VBAに限界を感じていた １００人分の環境構築とか… PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
「俺の環境では動く」が １００人分…＼(^o^)／ PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
確かに開発コストは低いため、 簡単なツールには向いているが… 大規模な業務システムとなると なかなか難しい部分があった PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
軸となる言語を 身に着けたかった 自分の中で武器を一つ持ちたかった PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
Webエンジニアの皆さんが 輝いて見えた 自分もその一人になりたかった！ PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
開発環境 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
今までVBA一辺倒だった自分にとって、 Webの概念を理解するのは簡単なことでは ありませんでした… 開発環境 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
環境構築どうやるんだっけ？ 開発環境 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
データベース？ Accessなら少し… 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
エディタは何を使えばいいんだろう？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
え、HTMLタグ？CSS？ JavaScriptってJavaとは違うの？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
バックエンド・フロントエンド・ DB・サーバー… 全て最初からのスタートでした 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
ですが、逆に一から携われたので おぼろげではありますが全体像を 掴むことができたのかなと思っています 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
開発環境 の変遷 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
初期 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境 XAMPP データベース SQL Server Webサーバー IIS サーバー Windows Server 2008 フレームワーク × CSS Bootstrap js...
中期 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境 Vagrant (VM) データベース MySQL Webサーバー Apache サーバー CentOS 7.4 フレームワーク Laravel 自分で構築を手がけました C...
現在 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境 Vagrant (VM) サーバー さくらレンタルサーバー フレームワーク Laravel CSS Materialize js Vue.js
VM・Laravelに出会ってから 加速度的に開発スピードが上がりました！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
見習っていきたい、 環境は滅びぬ！ 何度でも蘇るさ！ の精神 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
失敗しても何回でも作り直せるため、 心理的安全が担保されていて 色々と試しながら習得できました 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
手がけて きたもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
● 社内アンケートサービス ● 顧客登録状態チェックサービス ● 社内勤怠管理サービス ● ニコカレ 手がけてきたもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
フレームワーク・Javascriptは未使用。 フロントはBootstrapで構築。 環境はローカルにXAMPPを入れていた。 社内アンケートサービス 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
フレームワークは未使用。 初めてjQueryを使用。 フロントはBootstrapで構築。 環境はローカルにXAMPPを入れていた。 顧客登録状態チェックサービス 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
Laravelフレームワークを使用。 フロントはBootstrap+jQueryで構築。 VM(Vagrant)とGithubの利用を開始する。 社内勤怠管理サービス 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
Laravelフレームワークを使用。 初めてAPIサーバーとして利用してみる。 フロントはVue.jsで構築。 SPAの概念が全然分からなくて詰みかける。 ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
ちなみに ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
今からVue.js勉強するなら 個人的にこの本がオススメです ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 著者：@mio3io さん
基礎的な概念の部分から丁寧に説明されていて とても読みやすく、わかりやすかったです ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイル
Agile Japan サテライト長崎 2016と2017に参加して 衝撃を受けたことを今でも覚えています アジャイル 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
途中から複数人でコーディングするようになりました！ ということで、アジャイル（もどき）を取り入れつつ 開発していました アジャイル 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
● デイリーミーティング ● YWT（やったこと・わかったこと・次にすること）の報告 ● 一部テスト駆動開発 ● カンバン ● ニコカレ アジャイル 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
今までアジャイルのアの字もなかったので、 数え切れないくらいの失敗がありました… アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
カンバン アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
いきなりカンバンを電子化した結果、 いつまで経ってもタスクがToDoに残り続けた アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
あえてアナログ化して、ふせんを 模造紙に貼り付けた アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
デイリー ミーティング アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
上司に提案後、「立つ必要ないよね」って ことになって結果ただの終礼と化した アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
終礼とは別に時間を取って、 チームメンバーとミーティングを することで解決 アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
テスト駆動開発 アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
テストファーストではなく バグファーストとなってしまった アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
せめて単体レベルでは開発者が責任を持って テストするべきだった アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
テストへの知見が少ない状態で、 実装する機能が多いとどうしても テストが後回しになってしまう… アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
今、ちょうどこの部分で悩んでます よろしければあとで皆さんのご意見を お聞かせください アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
アジャイルで 気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
最初は自分たちが使えるものだけでも とりあえずやってみる！ アジャイルで気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
中でもニコカレはとても成果がありました チームメンバーの感情の動きを見ながら 仕事できるのはとても有意義でした 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
使い勝手悪いなぁと思ったら 納得いく形に変えてみるのも手かな、と 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
特にモダンアジャイルの考え方でいけば 定形のメソッドは存在しないと言われている 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
アジャイルとはもはや開発手法ではなく 心の有り様なのでは…！？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
ユーザーに価値を届けたい！ アウトプットからアウトカムへ 切り替えていきたい 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
習得する上で 気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
フレームワークを あえて使わない 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
PHP以外に学ぶことが多すぎて 学習コストが跳ね上がる 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
切り替えた時に どれだけ便利なのかが 感じられる 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
流行りに 惑わされない 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
あくまでも 自分が実装できる レベルでトライすることが大事 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
徐々にノウハウを蓄積しつつ 新しいことにチャレンジしていく ことが大切かな、と 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
Lv.1の勇者がいきなり Lv.100の魔王に挑むわけにも いきませんからね 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
Laravelの 懐の深さ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
独学でLaravelを勉強するのは かなりハードルが高かったです…が 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
特にLaravelは初心者から職人まで 人に合わせた開発を サポートしてくれると思います 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
最初はLaravelのビューファイル（blade.php）で ページ遷移ありのサービスを作ってました…が 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
今開発中の個人サービスでは、 バックエンドはLaravel、 フロントエンドはVue.jsに 任せるような構築にしています （とは言えエントリポイントと静的なページはbladeファイルに頼ってますが） 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VB...
どういうことがしたいか、 どういう形で構築したいかという 開発者のニーズを汲んでくれる 優秀なフレームワークかな、と 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
次はLaravelがどんな一面を見せてくれるのか、 今から楽しみでもあります 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
余談 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
Laravelを導入した当初の話 in 社内 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
こういうことってできると思う？ 簡単にやる方法ないかな～… あったらいいのにな～… 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
調べてみようか… 絶対面倒くさい処理とか 独自メソッド実装しないとダメよね… 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
標準機能であったよ… このフレームワークやべぇ… 頭おかしい…（褒め言葉） 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
っていう会話が一時期 鉄板化してました 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
少しだけお時間をください… 告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
個人サービス 構築中です 告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
その名も ニコカレ！（仮） 告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
ニコカレが もたらしたもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
実際、開発にニコカレを取り入れてみて 捗った事例を紹介させてください！ ニコカレがもたらしたもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
メリット１ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
メンバーの気持ちが数日 「悲しい」になっていた… 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
コーディングで詰まっていたことが原因 ↓ ペアプログラミングを取り入れて 楽しみながら問題解決！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
職場関係が原因 ↓ 飲みに誘ってストレス発散！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
メリット２ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
デイリーミーティングで 活発な意見交流ができるようになった！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
メリット３ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
日常的に会話する頻度が増えた！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
相手の感情に気を使いながら 仕事ができるようになった！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
開発中の 画面 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
開発中の画面 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 画面は開発中のものです
社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 画面は開発中のものです 開発中の画面
作ろうと 思った経緯 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
僕たちが 大事にするもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
仕事をする。遊ぶ。大切な人と時間を過ごす。 その中で僕たちは、無意識的に大事にしているものがある。 それは、気持ち。 僕たちが大事にするもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
気分よく仕事ができる日があれば、大切な人との 時間が楽しくない、なんて日もある。 なんでだろう？ それは僕たちが感情で動いている生き物だから！ 僕たちが大事にするもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
気持ちで つながる 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
そんな目には見えない、言葉では伝わらない 気持ちを見えるようにするツール、それがニコカレ。 複雑な気持ちを、シンプルに伝えられる。 気持ちでつながる 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
気になるあの人の気持ちを。 これまでのSNSとは違った目線… それが気持ちでつながるアプリ、ニコカレです。 気持ちでつながる 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
世界はどう 変わる？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
私たちが作り上げたいのは、 "気持ちが見えるツール"ではなく、 "ツールが生むコミュニケーション"。 世界はどう変わる？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
ユースケースは様々。 家庭、部活動、学校、職場、サークル、友達。 もっと自分の気持ちに気づいてもらえたら…！ 世界はどう変わる？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
正直な気持ちをシェアできれば、もっと幸せで 優しい世界が作れると、私達は信じています。 世界はどう変わる？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
リリースしたらご報告いたします！ 皆さんのご利用お待ちしてます！ まとめ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
See U next project!! 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  1. 1. 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて） PHPの夢を見るか？ Event / PHP Conference After Hack!! Date / 2018-06-17 (Sun) Presenter / Naoto Teshima (tosite) おかわり
  2. 2. あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  3. 3. VBAに限界を 感じていた社内SE あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  4. 4. そこで彼はPHPと 邂逅を果たした あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  5. 5. 数々の挫折の果てに 徐々に目覚めていく あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  6. 6. PHPに魅入られた彼が 最後に導き出した 結論とは… あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  7. 7. 社内SE、仕事 辞めるってよ あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  8. 8. と、言うことで 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  9. 9. 昨日に引き続き 本日もよろしく お願いします！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  10. 10. 昨日の資料はSNSに公開していますので 見られてない方はそちらをご覧ください！ あらすじ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  11. 11. わたし 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  12. 12. わたし 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  13. 13. わたし 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 今はカステラ県に住んでます 出身は明太子県です
  14. 14. まだ地方金融機関の社内SEです PHPでサービスを構築しています Laravelだいすきっこです わたし 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  15. 15. Contact me 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ about me Facebook @mao_sum
  16. 16. Contact me 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ NaITE・JaSST九州の 実行委員もやってます！ 今年も色々やる予定なので よろしければぜひご参加ください！
  17. 17. 気づいて しまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  18. 18. 実は昨日、帰ってから 少し凹んでました… 気づいてしまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  19. 19. 気づいてしまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  20. 20. 気づいてしまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  21. 21. とは言えやるしかないので がんばります！ 気づいてしまったこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  22. 22. PHPとの 出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  23. 23. どうしてPHPを学ぼうと思ったのか？ PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  24. 24. VBAに限界を感じていた １００人分の環境構築とか… PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  25. 25. 「俺の環境では動く」が １００人分…＼(^o^)／ PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  26. 26. 確かに開発コストは低いため、 簡単なツールには向いているが… 大規模な業務システムとなると なかなか難しい部分があった PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  27. 27. 軸となる言語を 身に着けたかった 自分の中で武器を一つ持ちたかった PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  28. 28. Webエンジニアの皆さんが 輝いて見えた 自分もその一人になりたかった！ PHPとの出会い 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  29. 29. 開発環境 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  30. 30. 今までVBA一辺倒だった自分にとって、 Webの概念を理解するのは簡単なことでは ありませんでした… 開発環境 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  31. 31. 環境構築どうやるんだっけ？ 開発環境 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  32. 32. データベース？ Accessなら少し… 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
  33. 33. エディタは何を使えばいいんだろう？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
  34. 34. え、HTMLタグ？CSS？ JavaScriptってJavaとは違うの？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
  35. 35. バックエンド・フロントエンド・ DB・サーバー… 全て最初からのスタートでした 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
  36. 36. ですが、逆に一から携われたので おぼろげではありますが全体像を 掴むことができたのかなと思っています 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
  37. 37. 開発環境 の変遷 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  38. 38. 初期 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境 XAMPP データベース SQL Server Webサーバー IIS サーバー Windows Server 2008 フレームワーク × CSS Bootstrap js ×
  39. 39. 中期 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境 Vagrant (VM) データベース MySQL Webサーバー Apache サーバー CentOS 7.4 フレームワーク Laravel 自分で構築を手がけました CSS Bootstrap js jQuery
  40. 40. 現在 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境 Vagrant (VM) サーバー さくらレンタルサーバー フレームワーク Laravel CSS Materialize js Vue.js
  41. 41. VM・Laravelに出会ってから 加速度的に開発スピードが上がりました！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
  42. 42. 見習っていきたい、 環境は滅びぬ！ 何度でも蘇るさ！ の精神 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
  43. 43. 失敗しても何回でも作り直せるため、 心理的安全が担保されていて 色々と試しながら習得できました 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 開発環境
  44. 44. 手がけて きたもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  45. 45. ● 社内アンケートサービス ● 顧客登録状態チェックサービス ● 社内勤怠管理サービス ● ニコカレ 手がけてきたもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  46. 46. フレームワーク・Javascriptは未使用。 フロントはBootstrapで構築。 環境はローカルにXAMPPを入れていた。 社内アンケートサービス 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  47. 47. フレームワークは未使用。 初めてjQueryを使用。 フロントはBootstrapで構築。 環境はローカルにXAMPPを入れていた。 顧客登録状態チェックサービス 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  48. 48. Laravelフレームワークを使用。 フロントはBootstrap+jQueryで構築。 VM(Vagrant)とGithubの利用を開始する。 社内勤怠管理サービス 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  49. 49. Laravelフレームワークを使用。 初めてAPIサーバーとして利用してみる。 フロントはVue.jsで構築。 SPAの概念が全然分からなくて詰みかける。 ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  50. 50. ちなみに ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  51. 51. 今からVue.js勉強するなら 個人的にこの本がオススメです ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  52. 52. ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 著者：@mio3io さん
  53. 53. 基礎的な概念の部分から丁寧に説明されていて とても読みやすく、わかりやすかったです ニコカレ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  54. 54. 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイル
  55. 55. Agile Japan サテライト長崎 2016と2017に参加して 衝撃を受けたことを今でも覚えています アジャイル 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  56. 56. 途中から複数人でコーディングするようになりました！ ということで、アジャイル（もどき）を取り入れつつ 開発していました アジャイル 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  57. 57. ● デイリーミーティング ● YWT（やったこと・わかったこと・次にすること）の報告 ● 一部テスト駆動開発 ● カンバン ● ニコカレ アジャイル 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  58. 58. アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  59. 59. 今までアジャイルのアの字もなかったので、 数え切れないくらいの失敗がありました… アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  60. 60. カンバン アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  61. 61. いきなりカンバンを電子化した結果、 いつまで経ってもタスクがToDoに残り続けた アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  62. 62. あえてアナログ化して、ふせんを 模造紙に貼り付けた アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  63. 63. デイリー ミーティング アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  64. 64. 上司に提案後、「立つ必要ないよね」って ことになって結果ただの終礼と化した アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  65. 65. 終礼とは別に時間を取って、 チームメンバーとミーティングを することで解決 アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  66. 66. テスト駆動開発 アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  67. 67. テストファーストではなく バグファーストとなってしまった アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  68. 68. せめて単体レベルでは開発者が責任を持って テストするべきだった アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  69. 69. テストへの知見が少ない状態で、 実装する機能が多いとどうしても テストが後回しになってしまう… アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  70. 70. 今、ちょうどこの部分で悩んでます よろしければあとで皆さんのご意見を お聞かせください アンチパターン 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  71. 71. アジャイルで 気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  72. 72. 最初は自分たちが使えるものだけでも とりあえずやってみる！ アジャイルで気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  73. 73. 中でもニコカレはとても成果がありました チームメンバーの感情の動きを見ながら 仕事できるのはとても有意義でした 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
  74. 74. 使い勝手悪いなぁと思ったら 納得いく形に変えてみるのも手かな、と 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
  75. 75. 特にモダンアジャイルの考え方でいけば 定形のメソッドは存在しないと言われている 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
  76. 76. アジャイルとはもはや開発手法ではなく 心の有り様なのでは…！？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
  77. 77. ユーザーに価値を届けたい！ アウトプットからアウトカムへ 切り替えていきたい 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ アジャイルで気づいたこと
  78. 78. 習得する上で 気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  79. 79. フレームワークを あえて使わない 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  80. 80. PHP以外に学ぶことが多すぎて 学習コストが跳ね上がる 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  81. 81. 切り替えた時に どれだけ便利なのかが 感じられる 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  82. 82. 流行りに 惑わされない 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  83. 83. あくまでも 自分が実装できる レベルでトライすることが大事 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  84. 84. 徐々にノウハウを蓄積しつつ 新しいことにチャレンジしていく ことが大切かな、と 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  85. 85. Lv.1の勇者がいきなり Lv.100の魔王に挑むわけにも いきませんからね 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  86. 86. Laravelの 懐の深さ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  87. 87. 独学でLaravelを勉強するのは かなりハードルが高かったです…が 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  88. 88. 特にLaravelは初心者から職人まで 人に合わせた開発を サポートしてくれると思います 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  89. 89. 最初はLaravelのビューファイル（blade.php）で ページ遷移ありのサービスを作ってました…が 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  90. 90. 今開発中の個人サービスでは、 バックエンドはLaravel、 フロントエンドはVue.jsに 任せるような構築にしています （とは言えエントリポイントと静的なページはbladeファイルに頼ってますが） 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  91. 91. どういうことがしたいか、 どういう形で構築したいかという 開発者のニーズを汲んでくれる 優秀なフレームワークかな、と 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  92. 92. 次はLaravelがどんな一面を見せてくれるのか、 今から楽しみでもあります 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  93. 93. 余談 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  94. 94. Laravelを導入した当初の話 in 社内 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  95. 95. こういうことってできると思う？ 簡単にやる方法ないかな～… あったらいいのにな～… 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  96. 96. 調べてみようか… 絶対面倒くさい処理とか 独自メソッド実装しないとダメよね… 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  97. 97. 標準機能であったよ… このフレームワークやべぇ… 頭おかしい…（褒め言葉） 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  98. 98. っていう会話が一時期 鉄板化してました 習得する上で気づいたこと 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  99. 99. 告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  100. 100. 少しだけお時間をください… 告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  101. 101. 告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  102. 102. 個人サービス 構築中です 告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  103. 103. その名も ニコカレ！（仮） 告知 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  104. 104. ニコカレが もたらしたもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  105. 105. 実際、開発にニコカレを取り入れてみて 捗った事例を紹介させてください！ ニコカレがもたらしたもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  106. 106. メリット１ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  107. 107. メンバーの気持ちが数日 「悲しい」になっていた… 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
  108. 108. コーディングで詰まっていたことが原因 ↓ ペアプログラミングを取り入れて 楽しみながら問題解決！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
  109. 109. 職場関係が原因 ↓ 飲みに誘ってストレス発散！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
  110. 110. メリット２ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  111. 111. デイリーミーティングで 活発な意見交流ができるようになった！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
  112. 112. メリット３ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  113. 113. 日常的に会話する頻度が増えた！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
  114. 114. 相手の感情に気を使いながら 仕事ができるようになった！ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ ニコカレがもたらしたもの
  115. 115. 開発中の 画面 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  116. 116. 開発中の画面 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 画面は開発中のものです
  117. 117. 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？ 画面は開発中のものです 開発中の画面
  118. 118. 作ろうと 思った経緯 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  119. 119. 僕たちが 大事にするもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  120. 120. 仕事をする。遊ぶ。大切な人と時間を過ごす。 その中で僕たちは、無意識的に大事にしているものがある。 それは、気持ち。 僕たちが大事にするもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  121. 121. 気分よく仕事ができる日があれば、大切な人との 時間が楽しくない、なんて日もある。 なんでだろう？ それは僕たちが感情で動いている生き物だから！ 僕たちが大事にするもの 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  122. 122. 気持ちで つながる 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  123. 123. そんな目には見えない、言葉では伝わらない 気持ちを見えるようにするツール、それがニコカレ。 複雑な気持ちを、シンプルに伝えられる。 気持ちでつながる 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  124. 124. 気になるあの人の気持ちを。 これまでのSNSとは違った目線… それが気持ちでつながるアプリ、ニコカレです。 気持ちでつながる 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  125. 125. 世界はどう 変わる？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  126. 126. 私たちが作り上げたいのは、 "気持ちが見えるツール"ではなく、 "ツールが生むコミュニケーション"。 世界はどう変わる？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  127. 127. ユースケースは様々。 家庭、部活動、学校、職場、サークル、友達。 もっと自分の気持ちに気づいてもらえたら…！ 世界はどう変わる？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  128. 128. 正直な気持ちをシェアできれば、もっと幸せで 優しい世界が作れると、私達は信じています。 世界はどう変わる？ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  129. 129. リリースしたらご報告いたします！ 皆さんのご利用お待ちしてます！ まとめ 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？
  130. 130. See U next project!! 社内SEは（VBAを投げ捨てて）PHPの夢を見るか？

