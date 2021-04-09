Saleshub mimi noko ver

Successfully reported this slideshow.
インターネットを介してオンライン上で聴くことができる 音声メディアに配信される音声のデジタル広告のこと。 近年音声メディア...
2016年には11億ドルだった米国のデジタルオーディオ 広告による広告収入は、2017年では66％増の18億ドル、 201...
4 Air Pods、スマートスピーカーの普及で、オーディオコンテンツが生活時間に溶け込んでいくインフラが整う。 進化する...
MiMi - Nokoのメリット 5 高い完全視聴率 音声メディアの広告はスキップされにくく、 CPCV（完全視聴完了数）...
広告挿入イメージ 6 楽曲B 最大30秒の音声広告 （バナーも表示） 楽曲A 楽曲間のブレイクに最大30秒の音声が挿入され...
媒体データ 7 展開国 79カ国+ ユーザー数 2.86億人 フリーユーザー 1.56億人 Spotifyのユーザー属性
媒体データ 8 国内最大規模のインターネットラジオアプリ radiko(ラジコ)は、あなたが今いるエリアで放送しているラジ...
媒体データ 9 9
Spotify デフォルトターゲティング 10 年齢、性別、エリア、音楽ジャンル、プレイリストによる細かなセグメントで オ...
11 位置情報や興味関心などサードパーティーデータを利用してターゲティングの精度をあげることができます。 ▼プログラマティ...
12 デバイスの位置情報履歴から音声広告ターゲティング。地点・来店CV計測も可能。 ヒストリカルターゲティング 普段どこに...
13 株式会社リンクアンドパートナーズ 〒150-0002 東京都渋谷区渋谷2-12-4 ネクストサイト渋谷ビル1F Li...
  1. 1. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. MiMi – Noko 企画ご提案書 1 Saleshub担当 横下 TEL:03-5468-9902 MOBILE:070-1515-2096 E-MAIL:n-yokoshita@link-ap.com 【音声メディア×企業PR】 ～完全聴取率90%超え 2021年最新音声広告～
  2. 2. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. インターネットを介してオンライン上で聴くことができる 音声メディアに配信される音声のデジタル広告のこと。 近年音声メディアが多く誕生しており、注目されています。 MiMi - Nokoとは？ 2
  3. 3. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 2016年には11億ドルだった米国のデジタルオーディオ 広告による広告収入は、2017年では66％増の18億ドル、 2018年では23％増の22.5億ドルにまで成長。 2019年の成長トレンドで試算すると、 日本円にして3000億円市場になる見込みとなります。 日本のデジタル音声広告市場に関しても、 先5年で現在の国内ラジオ市場の1/3の規模の 400億円まで成長する見込みとなります。 音声広告の市場動向 3 デジタルインファクト調べ https://digitalinfact.com/release200330/
  4. 4. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 4 Air Pods、スマートスピーカーの普及で、オーディオコンテンツが生活時間に溶け込んでいくインフラが整う。 進化するハードウェア 本格参入を始めるGAFA + Spotify Appleはポッドキャストを 独立アプリとして切り離して 本格稼働。 Googleポッドキャストアプリと ポッドキャスト検索を実装し、 youtube musicで音声広告に 本格参入するGoogle。 Spotifyはポッドキャスト企業4社を 買収し、音声コンテンツプラット フォームに進化を遂げる Amazonは、 『広告付きの無料Amazon Music』を 米、英、独で開始。 米ポッドキャスト広告市場は6年で10倍に成長。 2021には日本のラジオ市場とほぼ同等規模に。 米デジタル音声広告市場の成長 音声広告市場が伸びている理由
  5. 5. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. MiMi - Nokoのメリット 5 高い完全視聴率 音声メディアの広告はスキップされにくく、 CPCV（完全視聴完了数）が非常に高い傾向にあります。 記憶に残りやすい 「音声」自体の特徴として、長期記憶に残りやすいと言われ ています。リーチ数や面を稼ぐことも重要ですが、まずが覚 えてもうことが、ブランディングにおいてもっとも重要だと 考えております。 完全聴取率90%超え
  6. 6. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 広告挿入イメージ 6 楽曲B 最大30秒の音声広告 （バナーも表示） 楽曲A 楽曲間のブレイクに最大30秒の音声が挿入される。あわせてバナーの掲載も可能。 ＼スキップ不可／ 番宣局報などの枠にプログラマティックに広告配信 AD AD AD AD
  7. 7. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 媒体データ 7 展開国 79カ国+ ユーザー数 2.86億人 フリーユーザー 1.56億人 Spotifyのユーザー属性
  8. 8. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 媒体データ 8 国内最大規模のインターネットラジオアプリ radiko(ラジコ)は、あなたが今いるエリアで放送しているラジオをPCやスマートフォン、 スマートスピーカーなどで聴くことができるサービスです。 ライブ配信はもちろん、過去1週間以内の番組聴取が可能なタイムフリー、プレミアム 会員(有料)になると、日本全国のラジオ局が聴き放題となるエリアフリーのサービスを 利用可能です。 民放連加盟ラジオ放送局 全99局が参加しております 月間ユニークユーザー数 約900万人 日間ユニークユーザー数 約160万～200万人を推移 日間延べ聴取分数 1UUあたり 1日約130分前後 プレミアム会員数 約75万人
  9. 9. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 媒体データ 9 9
  10. 10. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. Spotify デフォルトターゲティング 10 年齢、性別、エリア、音楽ジャンル、プレイリストによる細かなセグメントで オーディオ広告をターゲット配信可能。 年齢・性別 年齢×性別の掛け合わせが可能。1歳きざみで設定 ジャンルターゲティング オルタナティヴ ブルース キッズ クラシック カントリー/フォーク ダンス/ハウス イージーリスニング エレクトロニカ ファンク Hip Hop/Rap ホリデイ インディロック ジャズ ラテン メタル プレイリストターゲティング チルアウト 通勤中 ディナー フォーカス ガールズナイトアウト ホリデー キッズ パーティー ロードトリップ ロマンス Sleep Summer トラベル ワークアウト ヨガ
  11. 11. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 11 位置情報や興味関心などサードパーティーデータを利用してターゲティングの精度をあげることができます。 ▼プログラマティック広告の際に使用可能なサードパーティーデータの例 項目 区分 年収 年収が300-500万円 オンライン活動 過去3ヶ月にECサイトで3万円まで購入 オンラインニュースに興味がある 様々なソーシャルメディアのユーザー ライフスタイル モバイルウォレットユーザー 複数のヘルスケアグッズを所持 アウトドア愛好家 動物好き 家庭 お子さんがいる家庭 既婚・未婚 興味・関心 ビデオゲームが好き 個人スポーツが好き アクション映画が好き 過去の購入歴 女性服 赤ちゃん用品 ファストフード ▼使用できるデータの例 「大学生」のサードパーティーデータによる セグメントデータ（University）
  12. 12. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 12 デバイスの位置情報履歴から音声広告ターゲティング。地点・来店CV計測も可能。 ヒストリカルターゲティング 普段どこに行っているか という過去のデータを元に ターゲティングをします 位置情報×音声メディア 週末によく行く街 来店計測 Measurement 広告を見た人が実際に来店したか？ 誰が来たのか？を計測 勤務地 沿線ユーザー 住居エリア
  13. 13. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 13 株式会社リンクアンドパートナーズ 〒150-0002 東京都渋谷区渋谷2-12-4 ネクストサイト渋谷ビル1F Link and Partners Inc. 2-12-4 Shibuya,Shibuya-ku,Tokyo 150-0002,Japan

