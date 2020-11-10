20201110 rrp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. RRP企画ご提案書 株式会社リンクアンドパートナーズ 東京都渋谷区渋谷2-12-9 エスティ青山ビル1F～3F TEL:03-5468-9902 FAX:03-5468-9913 ﾊﾞｽﾞらせることに特化した、 次世代型企業プレスリリース
  2. 2. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 22 アンケートを用いた次世代型プレスリリース。 自社のブランディングを一気に加速させ、強いファンを獲得 Real Research PR（RRP） プレスリリース× アンケート調査
  3. 3. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 33 プレスリリースとは、企業・団体が、経営に関わるニュースや、 新商品・新サービスの情報をマスコミに知らせるための文書のこと。 プレスリリースとは？ メリット 01 02 認知度向上につながる 自社のブランド・サービスのブランディング・ 広報活動により認知度向上。 信頼度の高いコンテンツ発信が可能 第三者であるメディアや記者が発信するので、 記事広告に比べて客観的かつ、信頼度が高い。 デメリット 企画力がないと拡散されない 掲載は確実でないため話題性がないと拡散されない。 ユーザーに読まれない可能性が高い。 01 リリースするネタがない プレスリリースは新規公開情報のみリリース可能なた め、自社で打つネタがないと配信不可能。 02 すべてRRPが解決します。✔
  4. 4. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 44 通常のプレスとRRPの違い 通常の プレス リリース RRP 新商品発売！ ○○○○○○ ○○○○○○ ○○○○○○ こんな 調査結果が…?! ○○○○○○ ○○○○○○ ○○○○○○ プレスリリース 代行会社 プレスリリース 代行会社 媒体社 媒体社 媒体社 媒体社 媒体社 媒体 媒体 媒体 媒体 媒体 媒体 媒体 媒体社 媒体社 TV SNS ラジオ 企業 企業 LAP 調査 会社 媒体 媒体社
  5. 5. 5Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 5 RRPの手法 より多くの記者/報道関係者に届く 他社の新規情報リリース（○○新発売、イベントのご案内など） よりも拡散性が高いため、より多くの記者が転載する リアルな声を調査 エンドユーザーの リアルな声を調査 プレスリリース配信 ユーザーに寄り添った 拡散されやすい記事の作成・配信 潜在層・顕在層の両軸にアプローチが可能 ★「潜在層」にアプローチ 自分ごと化・ 顕在化 オーガニック検索 各メディア回遊 共感または、 問題提起を受ける ★「顕在層」にアプローチ オーガニック検索 各メディアでの検索 記事にヒット 商品・サービスの 認知・検討 購入 記事にヒット
  6. 6. 6Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 6 RRPの流れ 企画立案 貴社サービスと関連した調査を行い、 一般ユーザーの『 読みたい 』を生み出し、 メディアの記者・編集者からの『 載せたい 』を生む企画の立案。 アンケート調査の実施 1,500万人以上のアンケートモニターを抱える ゼネラルリサーチ株式会社にて、インターネット調査を行う。 様々なセグメントが切れるため、最適で柔軟な調査が可能。 調査結果をもとに記事の作成 タイトル・記事内容・グラフのビジュアルまで全てにこだわり、 プロのライター・デザイナーが作成。 より拡散性の高い記事に。
  7. 7. 7Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 7
  8. 8. 8Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. Case Study
  9. 9. 9Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 9 配信後平均数値 月間PV数・UU数・転載数※ 月間平均PV数 月間平均UU数 823 809 50月間平均転載数 他社 約450～500PV 他社 約400～450UU 他社 約30サイト 1配信平均広告換算費 約3,500,000円 他社 2,000,000円～2,500,000円 ※PRTIMES記事単体の平均PV・UUです
  10. 10. 10Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 10 平均転載数実績 主要メディア平均転載率 96.7％96.7％ 95.6％ 94.4％ 88.8％93.6％ 72.2％ 72.2％ etc.
  11. 11. 11Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 11 転載事例① Yahooニュース 月間150億超のPV数 男女比6:4、ニュースアプリ 上、PC上での閲覧ユーザー がともに多いメディア。
  12. 12. 12Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 12 スマホニュースアプリ「スマートニュース」 アクティブユーザー月間2,000万人 1人あたり、1日約12.6分利用しているアプリ ユーザーの特徴として、男女比5:5、 20代～50代の働く世代が約8割を占めている。 企業や家庭で大きな責任を担う方が多い。 転載事例②
  13. 13. 13Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 13 スマホニュースアプリ「LINE NEWS」 アクティブユーザー月間6,500万人以上 男女比4:6、10代～40代が多い。 その中でも会社員が最も多く、 学生・主婦・パート/アルバイトと続く。 転載事例③
  14. 14. 14Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 14 他社反響事例 買取販売会社 ・プレスリリース配信後、ウェブサイトへの流入数3倍 ・プレスリリース配信が記事利用として、スマートニュース転載後、流入数増加 建設系基幹システム製造・販売会社 建設業界大手専門誌の紙面・雑誌内記事利用・メディアトップページへの掲載 化粧品販売会社・化粧品OEM会社 ・テレビ局からの取材依頼・販売エリアでの新聞取材依頼 ・アシストコンバージョン（プレスリリース記事からの認知・サイト流入） ・ビックワードでのSEO順位向上 高校生海外留学情報サービス会社 日本経済新聞の紙面へ記事利用 etc.
  15. 15. 15Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 国内最多 プレスリリース本数 月間15,000本超 PV数 月間5,200万 上場企業利用数 40％超 国内シェアNo.1 新たなマーケティングPRツール 月1億PV超の10サイト含む メディアへ転載可能 Facebook、Twitterなど SNSで広まりやすい 利用配信ツール：PRTIMES
  16. 16. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 1616 月間5,200万PV 当社保有12,116媒体中最大300媒体に配信します。 TV、新聞、雑誌、WEB、ラジオ対象メディア 貴サイト アクセス数 増加へ PRTIMESでのプレスリリース配信の流れ プレスリリース配信 プレスリリース掲載 貴社プレスリリースを、全国紙/通信社や大手ポータルサイトを含むパートナーメディア中から、 20媒体以上に掲載します。 “生活者に最もよくリーチできる” プレスリリース配信サイトです。 生活者 ターゲット 生活者 ターゲット
  17. 17. Copyrights @2020 Link and Partners inc. All Rights Reserved. 17 1 貴サイト 誘導 ネットでニュースを見 て、記事内にあるURL からWebサイトに訪問 すると答えた人の割合 54.9% （PRTIMES調査） リーチ拡大 記事掲載メディア 読者への直接リーチ 検索エンジン経由でのリーチ ソーシャルメディア経由でのリーチ 有 力 Web メ デ ィ ア に 貴 社 リ リースが掲載されることによ り、各Webメディア読者に対 して、直接的リーチが見込め ます。受動的な読者に、短期 間限定で到達可能。 リリース原文掲載メディア 読者への直接リーチ PR TIMESのソーシャルメディア アカウント経由でのリーチ リリース掲載メディア 閲覧数 1億PV/月以上！ 最大300媒体へのリリース配信 の結果、Webメディアに記事 が掲載されることにより、各 Webメディア読者に対して、 直接的リーチが見込めます。 受動的な読者に、短期間限定で 到達。 日 本最大 のPVを誇 る Yahoo! ニュースなどのWebサイトに 記事掲載を図ります。 有力Webサイトに貴社記事と リリースが掲載されることによ り、検索エンジンを介してサイ トを訪問するユーザーとの接点 を作ります。検索エンジンで情 報を取得しようとする能動的な 読者に、掲載されている限り、 継続的に網 をはります。 主要ニュースサイトへの 訪問経路の内、検索エンジン 経由は25％以上と多数存在します。 （ニールセン調査） 各種メディアで記事・リリー スに接触したユーザーの中で、 掲載された内容に興味を持っ た人がSNSで共有することに よるリーチの拡大。 “Tweet”や“いいね”されること に よ り 、 発 信 者 の フ ォ ロ ワー・友人にリリースが到達 します。 Facebookファン数 12万人 Twitterフォロワー数 9万人 記 事 掲 載 リ リ ー ス 配 信 リ リ ー ス 掲 載 配信後ユーザーへのアプローチ方法

